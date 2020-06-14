Jiang Cheng, Lan Xichen, Jin Ling, and Jingyi have been searching for sizuhi"," Lan Zhan, and Wei Ying for a while now, since they went missing in the middle of the damn forest and on top of that," it's when they are having a night hunt."

It all started when Jingyi and Jin Ling were talking with each other and Jingyi noticed sizhui haven't spoken a word with them, so he turned his head to his right to ask what was happening "Sizhui why haven't you said anything.......? Sizhui!". Lan Jingyi turned to look at Jin Ling concerned and questioned him worriedly "Jin Ling, did you see Sizhui?". Jin ling stopped walking and turned to look at him, blinking a little "Wasn't he next to you?".

Jingyi started with a small voice “He was but now he isn't anywhere here? By the way, where are hanguang-jun and senior Wei? I can't find them ?”. Jingyi and Jin Ling looked around to see if they could catch a glimpse of the three of them, but they saw no one in the forest. It was entirely empty except for the four of them.

Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen noticed that both Jin Ling and Jingyi had stopped walking and were looking around. Both of them approached the junior's as Jiang Cheng growled at them and demanded with his eyebrow raised “Why have you two stopped walking? Is something wrong?”. Both Jingyi and Jin Ling turned to look at them. Jin Ling opened his mouth to speak after a minute of silence"Jiujiu, we can't find sizhui, Hanguang-jun and uncle Wei.”

Lan Xichen just then noticed that his brother, brother-in-law, and nephew weren't with them. Lan xichen looked at them and questioned “Did any of them said where they were going or anything?”.

Jingyi shook his head and replied “No, Sizhui didn't say anything. I just noticed Sizhui hadn't spoken a word when I asked him something he didn't answer, so I turned, but he wasn't there or neither was Hanguang-jun and Senior Wei.”.. Jiang Cheng at first thought Wei Ying would be somewhere getting fucked by Lan Wangji but then it wouldn't be possible if their adoptive son was with them. Jiang Cheng didn't know how wrong he was and how big a surprise he or rather every one of them was going to get.

Jiang Cheng advised them to go and look for them together, if something happened to them, they would be able to take them back to the inn. Especially because they were too far away from both gusu or yunmeng. It was reported to them that there was a small village away from Gusu and Yunmeng where there were walking corpses who were troubling the people and even killed a few of them. So the villagers came to ask for their help but now Wei Ying, Lan Wangji, and Sizhui were missing and they were not even knowing what kind of trouble they might be in.

So back to the present, all four of them had gone back to search for those three. Lan Xichen wondered where his little brother went without telling anyone, even Wei Wuxian and Sizhui were probably with Wangji. But Xichen couldn't help but be curious about where they ran off to. He needed to inquire about it seriously.

Just then they heard a familiar voice coming from a little distance. Jiang Cheng raised his eyebrows, the voice that came belonged to sizhui but it sounded more like a moan instead of injury or discomfort. Jingyi couldn't help but question with his face bright red from blushing " That was sizhui's voice but... why did it sound like….?"

Lan Xichen couldn't help but think how cute jingyi looked at that moment. Just then they heard another noise coming from Sizhui. Even Jin Ling looked a little pink. He avoided glancing at anyone. Lan Xichen looked at them and advised "We should go and see what really is going before presuming anything right?."

All four of them followed the voice and what they saw in front of them made Jingyi and Jin Ling look away quickly from the scene in front of them. Jiang cheng made a small noise from the back of his throat in surprise. Lan Xichen's mind went blank in shock, his face blushing just like everyone else.

What shocked all four of them was… Lan Sizhui leaning against the tree with half of his robes undone, his trousers only half removed and with Wei Ying on his knee licking sizhui's dick and Wangji was kissing sizhui on the lips, his hand caressing sizhui's nipples, playing with them as both of them kissed desperately.

Wei Ying took Sizhui's whole cock inside his mouth as deep as he could take it. To make Sizhui moan "Mommy" as he put his hands on the back of Wei Ying's head, grasping his mother's hair. Sizhui's eyes closed, panting as he arched his back in pleasure, crying out as Lan Zhan stopped kissing him. Wei Ying pulled away when sizhui came inside his mouth. Wei Ying took his finger, taking his son's cum that spilled out of his lips and licked it, making sizhui's breath hitch a little when he saw it. Lan Zhan gently made sizhui to turn his back on them making him put both of his hands on the tree to support himself.

Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen just then noticed how Jingyi and Jin ling also had started kissing each other as they rubbed their cocks together to find some relief. They can't really blame them for getting turned on by the scene that was happening in front of them.

They themselves had gotten hard from watching it. Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen looked at each other before they walked towards the juniors grabbing their arms, yanking both of them apart and taking them in their arms. Jiang Cheng took Jin Ling in his arms, making his nephew a little bit shocked. Jin ling looked up to see it was his uncle who had pulled him away. Jin Ling's eyes were looking straight at his uncle with confusion and a little bit of excitement.

Lan Xichen pulled his adopted son, making Jingyi stumble a little. Xichen put his arms around Jingyi's abdomen and muttered in an amused voice "Did staring at sizhui getting fucked made both of you horny?". Jingyi whined a little and struggled to move his body but jingyi's ass brushed against his adopted father's hard cock. Jingyi stopped struggling as his whole face turned bright red, making him choke on air and he had stopped squirming, not knowing what to do. Jingyi heard a moan and turned his head towards the source of sound to see that Jin ling was kissing his uncle.

Before Jiang Cheng could speak or even do anything, his nephew turned around to face him as he yanked his collar and kissed him passionately, making Jiang cheng stunned. Their tongues started playing with each other. Jiang cheng put his arms around his nephew, pulling him closer. Both of them started rubbing their cocks together, making them both moan in pleasure.

Lan Xichen noticed his son looking at sect leader Jiang. He put his finger on jingyi's chin making him face his adopted father instead. Xichen noticed how Jingyi was looking at his lips, Xichen used his thumb to caress over the other's lips. Jingyi snapped to look at zewu-jun. Both of them gazed at each other before Lan xichen moved his head forward as both their lips finally touched. Jingyi sighed in a pleasing way, he pulled away enough for him to turn around to face Zewu-jun before he put his arms around Zewu-jun's neck, going back to kissing.

Jin Ling pulled away as he continued to grind his cock against his uncle, without being able to stop himself from grinding against the front of his robes desperately . Jiang Cheng moved his face closer, whispering in Jin Ling's ear in a sexy and bold voice" Jin Ling, I don't want to come until I am inside you or you use your mouth to suck my cock." This made Jin ling stop breathing for a second, he peeked at his uncle and asked with hesitation "Are you sure?". Jiang cheng nodded his head.

Lan Xichen moved his hand, shoving it on Jingyi's trousers, grasping his adopted son's dick as he started moving his hand up and down slowly, making Jingyi whine and beg his father to move his hand faster. He leaned his head on Xichen's shoulder. Xichen started moving his hand faster than before at his son's request, making Jingyi's knees buckle a little, as he was not being able to stay up. Jingyi put both his hands around Xichen's neck, holding it tighter than before and supporting himself so that he doesn't fall down. Jingyi started making small panting noises near xichen's ear, which made Xichen shiver a little from excitement. Jingyi whispered, " More, I want more father." Both of them laid on the ground on top of their robes, not caring if it got dirty since they have extra pairs of robes with them. Jingyi laid with his back on the ground and his father on top of him looking down at him with lust written on his face.

Jiang Cheng heard a loud noise coming. Everyone turned their heads to see that sizhui was getting fucked by Lan Wangji. The pace was hard and rough but from the look, sizhui was giving he was enjoying it. Wei Ying's cock was being sucked by sizhui. All three of them looked like they were enjoying themselves and that they have done this before too.

Jiang Cheng choked at the sudden wetness on his dick. Jiang Cheng looked down to see Jin Ling on his knee licking his dick after not even realizing when his trousers were undone, Jin Ling watched his uncle's expression, looking straight at him and giving a blowjob. Jin ling taking his uncle's dick deeper inside his mouth touching the back of his throat and gagging a little. Before he moved his mouth in and out. Jiang Cheng watching this made it harder than before so he started to shove his dick inside his nephew's mouth, soon coming inside his nephew's throat. Jin ling drank everything and stood up.

Lan Xichen looked up at Jiang Cheng as he remembered something and confessed "I have put a barrier around us so no one can see us and hear us. Not even Wangji and Wei Wuxian". This made Jiang Cheng smirk, thinking that no one had to hold back their voices.

Jiang Cheng removed Jin Ling's robe making him stark naked, the way he was born. Jiang cheng made him lie down on his robes, he moved his lips on Jin ling's neck as he started to lick and suck on his neck, making a hickey. Jin Ling groaned as he put his hand on his mouth to stop himself from moaning but Jiang Cheng noticed this and pulled his hand away from his mouth, holding both of his hands above his head " Didn't you hear what sect leader Lan said? No one can hear you except for us four . You can moan and scream as loud as you want." Jin Ling's eyes looked a little teary and unfocused from the pleasure he was receiving from his uncle.

Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen took their time to open their partners by licking their asses and fingering them, making jingyi and jin ling a moaning mess. When Jiang Cheng finished preparing his nephew he took Jin ling's leg, spreading it wide open. He went inside his nephew slowly, knowing it was his first time. Jin ling whined at the discomfort so his uncle started to rub his stomach to relax him. Soon Jiang Cheng was fully inside of his nephew. At the corner of his eye, he saw Xichen had already started moving inside of Jingyi at a rough pace.

When Lan Xichen started moving inside him he didn't know what was so good at having sex since he was feeling a little bit of pain and discomfort until his adopted father hit something inside of him making him howl. Lan Xichen thought, "So that's the place eh". Lan Xichen changed his position, putting Jingyi's right leg on his shoulder. The shift of position made Xichen shove deeper inside of jingyi. Jingyi was moaning and mewling at each thrust. Xichen's pace in-between started slowly making sure that Jingyi got used to the sensation before he started the rough pace.

Jiang Cheng started moving slowly and it soon changed to a hard tempo. Jin ling begged his uncle "Ah! Ahhh. More. Please go harder." Jiang Cheng started thrusting harder. Jiang Cheng looked down to see how his cock went inside jin ling then how it pulled out. He liked the way his cock was moving in and out, in and out. Jiang cheng pulled him up, making him sit on his lap as he gasped. Jiang cheng ordered, "Start moving jin ling''. Jin ling looked at his uncle with tears flowing down his eyes from pleasure. Jin Ling got himself comfortable before he started riding his uncle. At one point Jiang cheng couldn't control himself anymore. He gripped his nephew's ass forcing him down on his cock making Jin Ling cry out and arch his back.

Sizhui had two cocks inside of him. Wei Ying and lan wangji were both thrusting inside sizhui. Making sizhui's eyes roll back in his head . Not being able to stop himself from wanting more. Wei Ying's dirty talk which made Lan Wangji go harder and Sizhui to tighten on their cock making them groan and make their pace faster.

Jingyi couldn't think of anything except the pleasure he was receiving from his adopted father. Lan Xichen from the start was moving at a hard pace in between teasing him by going slower than changing the pace to rough, even though he knew it was his first time. Xichen moved closer and kissed Jingyi, their tongues brushing against each other as Xichen teased the inside of Jingyi's mouth as he thrust harder.

Lan Xichen's pace became faster and faster as he heard both the junior's howling and screaming in pleasure which was making him hornier. Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen felt themselves getting closer. Soon all four of them groaned and came so hard that they saw stars flashing in front of them. Lan Xichen slumped on top of Jingyi, both of them panting and trying to get their breath back. Jiang Cheng pulled Jin Ling with him, making him lie down on top of his chest as they also tried to recover their breath.

All four of them saw that Sizhui was still getting fucked but it looked like it would be over soon. Lan Xichen looked at them as he suggested "We should go and clean ourselves on the stream we passed by. Then we can come back to get them." Jiang cheng nodded his head in approval. All four of them went to the lake bathing and getting themselves cleaned, wearing new robes though jingyi and jin ling were limping and groaning in pain when they tried to walk. So both Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen carried them back to discover that Lan Wangji, Wei Ying, and Sizhui had already gotten dressed. Wei Ying glanced at his husband and commented "We should go back to others before they come looking for us." Lan Wangji just hummed.

Jiang Cheng looked at Jin Ling who was being carried on his back. Though Lan Xichen was carrying Jingyi in a bridal style which was pretty embarrassing for him. Jiang Cheng spoke loudly, "That won't be needed, we are already here." At this Lan Wangji, Wei Ying and Sizhui snapped their heads in their direction. Wei Ying shuttered "How long have you been standing there?".

Lan Xichen who was able to read his brother like a book, his little brother looked nervous and his ears were little red he answer his brother in law's question "We have been here long enough to know you both have been fucking Sizhui for quite some time." This made Wei Ying, Lan Wangji, and Sizhui's faces turn bright red as they all blushed.