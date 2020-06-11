Izuku expected this. How could he not? He’s known Kacchan for over a decade, and spent a better part of that decade being bullied by the other boy. So really, it’s no surprise at all when his attention is forced to shift from Aizawa-sensei’s frankly terrifying grin in response to Izuku’s compromised solution to the ball throw to Kacchan. Kacchan, who is throwing himself forward, screeching at him, telltale explosions on his palms propelling him forward. Explosions which, Izuku knows from experience, will soon land on his body, blister and burn and bruise his skin, probably damage this gym uniform. Distantly, as he tenses and adjusts his stance to maybe, maybe manage to dodge, Izuku wonders if he’ll get in trouble for the damage to the uniform like he did in middle school.

He’s not proud of the way his legs lock up as Kacchan gets closer, nor is he proud of the way his eyes squeeze shut against his will and a cut off yelp passes his lips. Well, here goes that chance at having friends, Izuku thinks. Because really, why would any of them want to be friends with him now? He’s trying to become a hero and yet he can’t even face a classmate head on. He braces for what’s coming and then...then he wonders why everything’s suddenly so quiet and why nothing comes. Against his better judgement, he opens his eyes, and gapes when he sees Kacchan halted, stopped in place by Aizawa-sensei’s (Eraserhead’s!) capture weapon.

Kacchan struggles against the tension and turns his head, saying something. Izuku thinks he might be asking why the scarf is so strong. He’s not really sure, not with the roaring panic in his ears. Aizawa-sensei looks mad, and he’s looking right at Izuku. Damn it. This isn’t fair. This isn’t fair. Izuku did what he had to to throw the ball and not be expelled, and now because of Kacchan, he’s right back on the chopping block.

“Stand down,” he orders firmly, and Izuku jolts, obeying immediately. He drops the defensive stance, bows his head. After a moment, he dares to peer up through his hair, and confusion blooms through him when Aizawa-sensei continues, but his angry look is directed at Kacchan. “Quit making me use my quirk, I’m sick of the dry eye. I said stand down, Bakugou. Don’t make me ask again.” Izuku blinks and lifts his head, staring as Kacchan listens and does as he’s told. Aizawa-sensei releases his hold, and Kacchan stumbles forward a few steps when he’s no longer being held in place by the weapon.

“Midoriya,” Aizawa-sensei calls out. Izuku winces and quickly walks over to his teacher, keeping his hand tucked close to his chest and giving Kacchan a wide berth. He can’t look Aizawa-sensei in the face when he reaches him, keeping his head bowed instead, eyes down, always down. He stays still, doesn’t fidget, doesn’t mumble, an agreement already positioned on his tongue, ready to accept whatever punishment Aizawa-sensei deems fitting for the trouble he’s caused. “Relax, you’re not in trouble. Here.” Izuku knits his brow and raises his head, staring at the piece of paper that Aizawa is holding out to him. He knows he probably looks so clueless, but he’s not sure what this is.

“Um,” he manages. “Sensei?”

“Go to medical and get your finger tended to,” Aizawa-sensei says. His voice holds its usual gruffness, but it’s...gentler. Maybe. Izuku might be imagining things. “You’re finished anyways.” Izuku flinches and takes the paper with a trembling hand. Indignation sparks its way up his chest to his throat, and he almost slips, almost loses the careful control he has over his voice. Always, always careful. There’s nothing to be gained by talking back. His eyes sting as his traitorous brain reminds him that All Might will probably want his quirk back after Izuku was useless enough to get himself expelled on the first day. Aizawa-sensei sighs heavily and Izuku opens his mouth to apologize, but his teacher speaks before he can.

“I meant you’re done with the tests, Midoriya,” Aizawa-sensei says, and he sounds...frustrated. Exasperated? It’s not something Izuku is unfamiliar with, but it’s different than the way his teachers usually sound. “You’re not being expelled.” Izuku jerks and stares at Aizawa-sensei with wide eyes.

“W-What?!” He’s breaking so many rules right now.

“You did exactly what I asked,” his teacher continues, seemingly indifferent to his outburst. “I asked you all to show your potential, and you’ve done that. Now go get that taken care of.” He gestures to Izuku’s hand. Izuku is still...so confused. But he’s not going to argue. He gets to stay, of course he’s not going to argue. So he bows with a shaky but grateful “hai!” and stumbles away to go to medical.

“Bakugou,” Aizawa-sensei says, and wow, Izuku has never heard a teacher sound like that towards Kacchan before. “I don’t tolerate my students attacking each other outside of class exercises. Make sure this doesn’t happen again. You won’t like the consequences if it does.” Izuku doesn’t hear what Kacchan says in response, he’s too far away now. That doesn’t stop his mind from spinning though.

Ten years. It’s been ten years of Kacchan mistreating him, bullying him, sometimes hurting him. None of his teachers ever stopped Kacchan like that, let alone reprimanded him. Maybe...maybe UA will actually be different. Maybe Izuku can dare to hope.

-----

Izuku is so, so tired. It’s to be expected of course. Recovery Girl had to heal him after the battle trial exercise the day before and do some follow up healing this morning. He knows it’s not just physical exhaustion either. It’s emotional and mental too. He knew going into that exercise that it was going to be...a lot. Kacchan is always a lot, and he did exactly what Izuku predicted he would do. Ignored the exercise, ignored Uraraka and Iida, the bomb, the rest of the class, All Might, and came right for Izuku, ready to knock him down a peg, remind him of his place.

Izuku knows that Kacchan has...issues. Anger issues, for sure. More than that probably. And Izuku isn’t dumb, he knows Kacchan isn’t his friend anymore, hasn’t been since they were little. That hasn’t stopped him from sticking around, daring to hope that a better version of Kacchan is still in there. Plus...he’d never admit it out loud, ever, to anyone, but he was so lonely before UA. He had no one besides his mom. Kacchan treated him terribly, but sometimes...sometimes it wasn’t so bad. Some days he just had gruff and angry words and nothing else, and Izuku could handle that, he could easily handle that, and he could pretend. Pretend that he had a friend, just one. Even if that one friend hurt him and called him deku and spat on his dreams. At least Izuku had some good memories with Kacchan, something to cling to. That made it worth sticking around. Or, well. It used to.

Now, at UA, it seems like Izuku has a chance to make real friends. Iida and Uraraka especially, but even Asui and Kirishima and some of the others, they seem like they might like him. And, well. Even if they don’t, or if they change their minds, it’ll certainly be a lot easier to pretend with them than it is with Kacchan! At the very least, he doesn’t think they’d be as mean to him if they changed their minds. He had already started thinking that it might be a good idea to back off a bit from Kacchan now because of that. He was thinking he could still stick around, see if maybe being around heroes and all of these really good, nice people helps Kacchan change, and if that happens, Izuku will be there, ready to be his friend again. But he was also starting to think, finally, that it was time for him to back off. And then…

I wanna hurt you so bad they’ll have to stop the fight!

And hadn’t that been just downright terrifying. Izuku will at least give Kacchan credit where credit is due. Izuku had thrown the metaphorical gauntlet when he’d declared that he wasn’t the same deku, that he wasn’t just going to be Kacchan’s punching bag anymore. That had been a long overdue bout of bravery for him. Because he feels like UA is actually the place where he can take that stand. But yeah. Credit where credit is due, because Kacchan responded in kind.

Izuku knows that Kacchan doesn’t like him. He’s made that abundantly clear since Izuku’s quirkless diagnosis but…

Young Bakugou! Don’t do it, you’ll kill him!

He’ll be fine as long as he dodges!

Yeah.

So.

Turns out Kacchan hates him a lot more than he realized. He’s not sure why it took a near death experience to make that clear. It never should have gone that far. It probably should have been clear when Kacchan told him to take a swan dive off the roof. It probably should have been clear when he hurt him over and over and spat poison into his ears. But until that inferno was snarling its way towards him, Izuku had been holding on to some hope that Kacchan didn’t hate him that much.

Part of him still has some hope. He’d locked up in shock, in fear, and hadn’t been able to dodge, but the explosion had still only clipped him. He hopes...he really, really hopes, that it was intentional. That Kacchan aimed it that way on purpose. Because if he didn’t, if that was just luck...then.

Then Izuku may not have walked out of that exercise in one piece. He may not have walked out of it at all. And in the end, when the exercise was done and when Izuku confronted him outside of the school later, when he’d stupidly blurted his secret out, even after everything...all Kacchan seemed to care about was the fact that he wasn’t the strongest anymore, that he’d looked like a fool in front of the others. He said he agreed with Yaoyorozu about the foolishness of his attack but. It’s not like Izuku was expecting an apology, not from Kacchan, but he could have at least pretended that he agreed because he could have killed Izuku, and not because it made him look dumb.

And in that moment, Izuku’s traitorous mind had whispered a thought that has followed him ever since he first stood up to Kacchan. What kind of hero doesn’t care about hurting people? For once, Izuku didn’t bother feeling guilty about the thought, didn’t bother with his own circular thinking and rationalizing about how strong Kacchan is, how good of a hero he’ll be. Because...after that explosion, when he’d been barely coherent and had just managed to sit up and see through the smoke, when Kacchan had stalked forward, laughing, talking about how awesome his gauntlets were…

He’d seemed more like a villain.

So...Izuku is tired. He’s also very early, since he arrived to see Recovery Girl before class, and when he gets to the classroom not even Iida is there yet. That’s okay though, Izuku thinks he needs a little time to himself before he has to see the others.

He doesn’t get as much time as he would have liked before the door swings open, and goes rigid in his seat when he looks over and sees Kacchan stalk through the door. He looks...miserable. His hands are clenched in fists at his side, his shoulders are shaking, and-

And there’s just a trace of tear tracks on his cheeks, and a few stubborn tears still in his eyes. It doesn’t matter that Izuku immediately snaps his head down to look away, Kacchan still growls out a sharp “The fuck are you looking at, Deku?” that Izuku knows better than to answer. At the door, someone clears their throat, and Izuku looks up to see Aizawa-sensei.

“Midoriya,” his teacher greets him. “Come with me for a moment.” Izuku swallows and nods, standing from his desk and hooking his bag over his shoulder. He knows he’ll be coming back, but years of experience has taught him to never leave his belongings behind. As he walks across the room to Aizawa-sensei, it dawns on him that his teacher and Kacchan arrived at about the same time, and were probably meeting beforehand.

If Izuku had to guess, he’d say that it’s about the battle trial and...and he’s still so tired. He doesn’t want to do this. He doesn’t want to go into another room and keep himself still and silent and meek while he gets scolded for Kacchan’s behavior. He doesn’t want to stand there and listen to his teacher tell him that he shouldn’t have pressed his buttons, shouldn’t have goaded him into attacking so harshly. He doesn’t want to be scolded on his inability to dodge, on how useless he made himself at the end of the exercise, just like Aizawa-sensei told him not...to…

Oh. Oh no.

He stops for a moment, before he reaches the door, his legs locking up. Aizawa-sensei had seen potential in him two days ago when he’d listened, but now...well. Now he’s gone and done exactly what his teacher warned him against. In the end, he only pauses for a second or two before he forces his body to keep moving, but he still feels Aizawa-sensei’s heavy eyes on him as he steps through the open door. He follows his teacher down the hall, passing several other classrooms before they reach one that they actually enter. Aizawa-sensei closes the door behind him and gestures for Izuku to sit.

Izuku slowly sinks into the seat closest to the door, resting his bag on his lap with his hands tucked behind it to hide his shaking fingers that he twists together, until the pain is sharp enough to ground him. It helps his mind stay focused, though it doesn’t do much against the roiling in his stomach. He keeps his eyes down, looking at the surface of the desk while his teacher drags a chair over and sits across from him. A sigh follows, and Izuku tries to suppress a flinch.

“Midoriya, look at me.” Izuku twists his hands so hard he has to blink away the sting of tears and does as he’s told, cautiously raising his head to look at his teacher. He...doesn’t look angry. He looks bored maybe? But that’s not quite right. Composed, Izuku thinks.

“I don’t know what’s going through your head right now, kid, but you’re not in trouble,” Aizawa-sensei says after the silence gets to be too much. Izuku must look surprised, because his teacher quirks a brow at him. “What exactly do you think you’d even be in trouble for?” Now that, that is a question Izuku is painfully familiar with. That question is a trap. He knows better than to answer that, so he bites at the inside of his cheek and shrugs.

“Hm,” his teacher hums. “Alright. That’s fine, you don’t have to answer. For now, I suppose I just need you to listen.” Izuku nods obediently, and mentally prepares himself for what’s coming. “I called and spoke to your mother. I would have preferred to have her here for this discussion, but she was already at work, and this is something I’m not willing to postpone until the end of the day. So just know that she has already heard everything that I’m going to tell you. Do you understand?” Izuku struggles against the prickling in his eyes and nods again.

“Good,” Aizawa-sensei says, and then there’s silence again before the man takes a deep breath, and his voice is suddenly much gentler. “First, I would like to apologize to you.” Izuku startles, his bag jolting with his movement, charms clinking together. He knows he must look ridiculous, the way he’s staring at his teacher right now. Aizawa-sensei looks like there are a million things he wants to say, and he takes a deep breath again before he continues. “What happened in yesterday’s exercise is inexcusable. Not only was it irresponsible of the instructor to have first years engage in battle training without the proper educational exercise beforehand, it was irresponsible of him to provide so little structure, and such vague rules.”

“B-But All Might…” Izuku can’t stop the words from bursting out, but he does catch himself and trail off before he can say something he shouldn’t. Aizawa-sensei just sighs.

“All Might is a strong hero with a lot of experience under his belt, but structuring and teaching a class is not one of them,” he says gruffly. “However, the fault is just as much on myself and the other staff for not providing more assistance. We will be rectifying that mistake moving forward.” He sounds so sincere, so firm in this belief, that Izuku can only nod and continue to stare.

“That’s not the only thing I wanted to talk to you about,” Aizawa-sensei carries on. “As you have no doubt guessed, I spoke with Bakugou and his parents before we came to the classroom regarding his behavior in the exercise.” Izuku’s hands are shaking terribly now, and his heart is pounding painfully, and it feels like it’s in his throat. There’s no way…

“S-Sensei-”

“While All Might may have failed in providing clear rules and guidelines,” his teacher presses forward, his voice carrying its no-nonsense tone, and Izuku settles back in. “A review of the footage makes it quite clear that Bakugou was aware that his actions were going too far. He was also instructed not to use his gauntlet, and did so regardless of that order. He put you in grave danger with that attack, as well as himself and the other students involved in the exercise. I cannot change what happened, but I can prevent something like this from happening again in the future.” Izuku is barely aware of the tears that slide down his cheeks. He can’t stop staring at Aizawa-sensei. He can’t look away, he can barely breathe. This can’t be real.

“First, as I said, myself and the rest of the staff will ensure that any future heroics exercises led by All Might are tailored appropriately for the class he is currently teaching,” Aizawa-sensei says. “Second, myself or another member of the staff will be present for any future heroics exercises led by All Might. Third, Bakugou’s gauntlets have been temporarily removed from his hero costume. He will only be permitted to use them after he has undergone necessary training, and only if other conditions are met. Those conditions include mandatory anger management counseling and suspension from combat exercises that involve students facing each other.”

“Instead, Bakugou will work with myself and other members of the staff outside of school hours to ensure he learns the necessary material without risking injury to his peers, until he is cleared to engage in exercises like the rest of you. This does not excuse what happened yesterday, but my hope is that it will prevent an incident like this in the future, and will help both yourself and Bakugou grow and improve.” Izuku is trembling now, there’s no hiding it. It’s not just his hands, it’s his whole body, his whole being. This can’t be real, it can’t be. If this is real, it means something could have been done before. If Aizawa-sensei saw one, no two, two instances of Kacchan’s behavior and is taking action, that means any of Izuku’s past teachers who saw it for years could have done the same. As if he’s reading his mind, Aizawa-sensei continues.

“I don’t know for sure what you and Bakugou are used to from previous teachers, from other schools,” he says slowly. “But I can tell that they’ve done you both a grave disservice. Bakugou’s behavior has clearly gone unchecked, and that has done harm to you and stunted him. And from what I saw in the entrance exam, during the quirk test, and yesterday’s battle exercise, it has instilled in you a very dangerous mindset. You are not in trouble Midoriya. I am not here to punish you, I am here to help you. That is why I am also placing some conditions on your continued enrollment in the hero course.” Izuku can’t help it, the desperate sound that gets stuck in the back of his throat. Aizawa-sensei stands the second he hears it, and suddenly there are firm hands on his shoulders.

“Midoriya, listen to me,” his teacher says. “You are not in trouble. You are not being expelled. But we need to address this now, before it becomes detrimental to your wellbeing, more so than it already has been. Kid, you are far too willing to damage yourself and put yourself at risk. I have a few guesses as to why, but that’s not my job. My job is to recognize the signs and act on them. We’d like you to participate in counseling. UA has a team of therapists, and use of them is encouraged and covered by your tuition. I understand that it will take some time to find a good fit and see progress. I’m not going to kick you out immediately if I don’t see a change. But I will be keeping an eye on things. If your behavior continues to put you at risk, we’ll reevaluate then. Do you understand?” Izuku’s lip trembles, and he tries so hard to fight it, to not show this kind of weakness, but there’s no stopping it once the first sob breaks free. He pulls his bag up, pressing his face into it while he cries, hiding as much as he can. He doesn’t understand.

“I couldn’t catch that, kid,” Aizawa-sensei says gently. “You’ll need to say that again.” Oh. He must have said that out loud.

“I-I do-on’t understand,” he chokes out, turning his head to the side, enough to unblock his face. “I don’t-heroes have to be willing to, to risk themselves, to save people and, and I-”

“That is true,” his teacher says evenly. “Heroics is a profession with a great deal of risk and injury, and our primary job is to keep people safe. Often, that involves putting ourselves in danger, and just as often, that danger is life threatening. That is why it is so important that we stay alive, Midoriya. Risk is not rare in this field. It is every day, and you have to treat it with the respect it is owed. Risking yourself does not mean breaking yourself, killing yourself. If you break, if you die, you can’t save anyone. We’re willing to lay our lives down for civilians, but we have to balance that out, Midoriya. That cannot be all there is. The longer you stay alive, stay strong, the more you can save.” His hold on Izuku’s shoulders tightens, until Izuku has to lift his head and look at his teacher.

“You are a child, a student, not a hero yet,” Aizawa-sensei says carefully. “And you have already learned to treat pain, injury, and risk as a normal, acceptable part of life. Coming into this field like that is dangerous for you, and dangerous for those you will one day work to protect. Even once you become a hero, you still can’t treat the risk of injury and death as acceptable. You must always remember that it’s not. It’s not acceptable that danger like that exists, and that is why we fight it. Do you understand?” Izuku’s breath catches in his throat and he does what he’s been doing a lot of since this conversation began. He stares. He stares and he turns his teacher’s words over again and again in his mind. Other than his mom, and himself late at night when he dares to whisper the words it’s not fair, Izuku doesn’t know if he’s ever had someone look him in the eye and tell him that what he’s put up with for ten years is wrong.

“H-How,” Izuku’s voice cracks and he swallows hard, twisting his hands in the strap of his bag. “How do I know if...when I’m, how do I know if I’m doing it wrong?” Aizawa-sensei sighs and squeezes his shoulders.

“That’s what counseling is for,” he explains. “To prevent self-destructive tendencies, recognize when they’re happening when that fails, and cope with them appropriately. That is why I am not expecting change and perfection overnight. It will take time, and all I want to see is progress. Myself and the rest of the staff will be here to support you. Midoriya, I need to stress this one more time, this is not a punishment. Okay?” Izuku takes a shuddering breath and sniffles, rubbing a hand against his face as he nods. “Good. You and Bakugou will both attend homeroom, and when that’s over, I’ll escort you separately to the counseling office. You will be provided with makeup material for the classes that you miss, and you won’t be penalized.”

Izuku is still so, so tired. But...this might be a good thing, he thinks. Help for him, and help for Kacchan. It seems like Aizawa-sensei genuinely cares about both of them. There’s no guarantee that will last. Izuku’s had some teachers like this before, who started out nice and then changed. Only time will tell, but Izuku feels hopeful.

-----

Izuku isn’t meant to hear this conversation, he knows that. It’s only because he’s still in the infirmary, in one of the side rooms, and Kacchan is in the main room getting checked over before the awards ceremony.

Thankfully, Izuku’s injuries aren’t too severe. He pushed too far in that fight with Todoroki, he knows that. But from what Recovery Girl said, his biggest issue right now is quirk exhaustion. He put a lot of strain on his arms and legs, more than she and Aizawa-sensei and All Might wanted him to. But he only broke two fingers. There was a moment when he was tempted to keep going after those two. To just...keep blasting the ice barrages away, breaking finger after finger, maybe even using them beyond that point too. Because what use was he as a hero if he couldn’t save someone who was right in front of him, practically screaming for help?

He’d caught himself though. Recognized the start of that downward spiral of thinking, and pulled himself back up. He was still worth something even if he didn’t get through to Todoroki. It was important that he saw Todoroki’s suffering and tried. Not being able to reach him wouldn’t be a failure as long as he gave it his all without going too far. So he’d changed tactics, using the new strategy he and Aizawa-sensei had figured out.

His teacher still doesn’t know that he has One for All, that he has All Might’s quirk, but he does know that Izuku was a really late bloomer. Telling him had been an accident. It happened after the incident at the USJ, after Izuku got hurt again using his quirk the way he did. Izuku had just...he’d panicked. He didn’t want his teacher to think that he wasn’t taking his counseling seriously, that he was ignoring the chances Aizawa-sensei was giving him. And Mineta had just been expelled the morning of the USJ incident, leaving fear fresh on Izuku’s mind. So when the man had asked him to stay after class after his return, he’d just...blurted it out. Told him that he didn’t mean to lose control like that, that he was still trying to figure the quirk out since he’d only had it since the day of the entrance exam.

Izuku and All Might were forced to think quickly after that, to come up with an acceptable lie that would allow All Might to join the lessons Aizawa-sensei insisted on giving Izuku outside of school to help him figure out his quirk, catch up to his peers. It had earned All Might a thorough scolding from his coworker when he learned that All Might knew and didn’t tell him. Izuku felt bad, he did! But at the same time…at the same time, Izuku agreed with Aizawa-sensei. They didn’t have to tell the rest of the staff about One for All, but maybe...well. Maybe it really would have been better if they’d told this half truth from the beginning.

It was a grueling two weeks of training before the Festival, but with Aizawa-sensei’s help they’d found a better way for Izuku to use his quirk. Spreading it throughout his whole body instead of pouring all of it into a single limb. Aizawa-sensei had figured it out one day when Yamada-sensei had come strolling into the training facility, shouting to them with the aid of his quirk. Present Mic’s quirk worked in the opposite direction from what Izuku needed to do. Without the directional speaker, the voice quirk went everywhere, all around Present Mic, distributed evenly, the power depending on how much volume and effort the hero put behind it. With the speaker, it was funneled and directed, similar to how Izuku was funneling all of his power into a single arm or even his finger.

Thinking about it like that, with Izuku’s hero analysis obsessed mind, worked wonders. Much better than the egg in the microwave, and boy how Aizawa-sensei had scolded him on that one. Izuku knows now how bad of a metaphor it really was. Of course eggs in microwaves always explode eventually, no matter how low the power is. Not his brightest moment for sure.

So they’d tried it out. Izuku had let One for All spread throughout his entire body evenly, and the first goal had been to see if he could hold it. When that failed, All Might had suggested starting from the opposite end of the spectrum. The lowest amount of power possible spread evenly, increasing by small increments until they found the limit where he started to feel pain and danger. Izuku’s current limit was a measly 5%, but it worked. And he’d earned one of Aizawa-sensei’s scary grins when he’d completed the entire obstacle course the man had set up in the gym while holding that 5% the whole time.

That 5% had served him well in the Festival. He’d kept up with Todoroki and Bakugou during the obstacle course, pulling out a few tricks of his own with the mines at the end. With Uraraka making them lighter, Hatsume’s gadgets, and Tokoyami’s slim frame as their rider, that 5% had given them a lot of speed and maneuverability during the cavalry battle. He wasn’t fast enough to stop Iida from stealing the headband right from his head, but with Todoroki’s team immobile, he had been fast enough for them to retaliate and let Dark Shadow steal a beak full of bands in return. Not the 10 million, but enough to get them through to the final round.

And when it became obvious that brute force and power wouldn’t work against Todoroki, not when the boy was stronger than Izuku, he’d switched to speed. Outrun, outjump the ice, get in close and fight hand to hand, something else Aizawa-sensei had spent a lot of time teaching him. Izuku is proud of that fight. He’d held his own, stopped himself from giving in to self destructive habits, and gotten Todoroki to use his flames. He’d pushed beyond his 5% limit, hence the quirk exhaustion and strain, but as far as he’s concerned, that’s progress. It still hurt when he was thrown from the ring by the explosive force of Todoroki’s heat meeting the frigid cold in the arena, but Izuku still thinks it was worth it. He’ll have to wait and find out if Aizawa-sensei agrees. For now, Izuku stays still and silent in his cot as Kacchan rages in the main room of the infirmary.

“I don’t want the fucking medal damn it!” Kacchan screams. “I’m not going on that fucking podium!” There are several deep sighs, but Izuku can’t really place any of them, and he’s not about to climb out of the cot and go to peek through the door.

“Bakugou, you did exactly what you said you would,” he hears Kayama-sensei saying impatiently. “You said you’d win, and you did. You need to do this-”

“LIKE HELL I DO!” Kacchan’s voice breaks, and Izuku shrinks back in the cot. It’s been a while since Izuku heard that much anger, real anger, in Kacchan’s voice. “I’M NOT FUCKING DOING IT, GET YOUR FUCKING HANDS OFF OF ME!”

“Look, you don’t-”

“Nemuri,” Aizawa-sensei snaps. Izuku hears a door close, so he probably just walked in. “Back off. All of you, out.” There’s some argument from a few of the teachers, but they eventually comply. Izuku hears their footsteps as they shuffle out of the room and the door closes behind them, all while Kacchan seethes and paces.

“Bakugou,” Aizawa-sensei says evenly.

“I already told those bastards, I’m not fucking getting on that podium and I’m not taking that medal,” Kacchan snarls.

“Bakugou,” the man says again. “Talk to me. Tell me why.”

“Because I don’t fucking want to!”

“Why?” Aizawa-sensei asks again, calmly, patiently. Kacchan screams inarticulately, and Izuku can hear him pacing again, the scraping of chairs and the clatter of unknown objects hitting the floor. “Bakugou. I need you to talk to me. I’m not here to tell you that you have to attend the ceremony. I’m here to ask why you don’t want to. I’m here to listen to you. Do you understand?” Another wordless snarl, but the pacing slows and stops. Deep, heavy breathing. “Good, that’s good.” A half assed ‘shut the fuck up’. Silence.

“I don’t want the medal,” Kacchan finally says, his voice still rough and angry, but Izuku knows this is basically calm for him. “That fight with half and half doesn’t count. Got it? I didn’t win shit. I knocked out a bastard who wasn’t at full strength. I didn’t earn it. I’m not taking anything I didn’t earn.” And that...that is something. It has to be. It has to be different from the boy who used to say he’d be number one because he was the best. As if it was fact. As if it was something he was owed. Kacchan a few months ago, before UA, wouldn’t have cared about something like this. He would have seen this victory as natural. So this has to be something.

“Okay,” Aizawa-sensei says simply. “Thank you for telling me. I may not fully agree, but I can see that this is important to you. You don’t have to participate in the ceremony, and if you don’t want the medal, you don’t have to take it. I’ll handle it.” There’s silence again, besides Kacchan’s heavy, labored breathing. But even that begins to level out after a few minutes, and then Izuku thinks...he thinks he even hears Kacchan mumble a thank you before Aizawa-sensei leaves.

-----

There’s no way that Aizawa-sensei agreed to this. That is the only thing on Izuku’s mind as he and Kac-Bakugou, his therapist has been encouraging him to think of him as Katsuki or Bakugou, to separate him from the child he knew long ago, as he and Bakugou ride the bus to their exam site where All Might is apparently waiting for them.

They aren’t ready for this. Izuku knows they aren’t ready for this. Things have been better yeah, but progress is slow still. There are times when Ka...Katsuki seems to tolerate him. They’ve even been able to hold a conversation or two for longer than a few minutes before he gets angry and inevitably lashes out at Izuku. It was the worst right after the Festival, when Katsuki’s anger was still fresh, and Izuku chose to take Deku as his hero name.

That had been something he had wrestled with, even after he made the decision and presented it to the class. He’d practically collapsed into the chair of his counselor’s office, a trembling mess of conflicted feelings. Reclaiming the name was hard, but worth it. Deku. It holds...so much. Complicated history. Pain. Power. Proof. Proof that he suffered. That someone took his name, took things he didn’t choose, couldn’t control, and twisted them to hurt him. Proof that those ten years, those ten, miserable years, were real. Proof that he made it here, to UA, even with that past. He’s going to become a hero, the number one hero, because he is Deku, not in spite of it. Deku means he can do it. Deku means anyone can do it. Anyone can choose to be a hero, can choose to do the right thing, to help people, even if, or perhaps because, they have suffered. Deku is a hero for everyone.

Something has been building in Kacchan-damn it, in Katsuki since then. Izuku doesn’t know what. He just knows that there’s been something in his eyes, a glint that appears whenever he lashes out, and whenever someone calls Izuku ‘Deku’. Whenever he himself calls Izuku ‘Deku’. Izuku is no fool. He knows there’s another side effect of him choosing the name Deku. It means that whenever Katsuki calls him that, he’s calling him by his hero name. It is no longer possible for Bakugou to deny that Izuku is going to be a hero. Not when that name reminds him every day, every time he speaks or even looks at or thinks about Izuku.

Izuku knows that Aizawa-sensei would notice it too, the tension that’s been building. And that’s why he knows, without a shred of doubt, that Aizawa-sensei wouldn’t pair them together for this exam. It’s just...well. Frankly, it’s not logical. It can only do more harm than good. But Aizawa-sensei isn’t here, and he won’t be at their exam site. So Izuku will have to do his best to get Katsuki to work with him.

Of course, that sentiment dies pretty quickly when Izuku slips and calls him Kacchan, and then Katsuki’s fist is slamming into his face. Izuku is incredibly grateful that Katsuki hasn’t been granted permission to have his gauntlets back yet, because he can only imagine how much worse the pain would be. Of course, he can only be so grateful when his nose is most definitely broken, and Katsuki is most definitely charging ahead in impulsive rage to attack All Might head on without him. And really, Izuku should probably be the bigger person and rush in to help him. But honestly? He’s tired of being the bigger person. And doing that…

Jumping in and helping Katsuki even after he lashed out, again, it feels self destructive. It feels like minimizing his own worth and growth for Bakugou’s, and Izuku won’t. He refuses. No more. And so, while Katsuki undoubtedly gets his ass kicked, while All Might probably wonders where he is and what he’s doing, Izuku activates Full Cowl and makes his way through the fake city, staying out of sight and well away from the sound of explosions until he reaches the gate. He can hear Kac-Katsuki’s yowling rage from here, can hear more explosions and fighting, and he knows he made the right choice. If Bakugou is in this kind of headspace, where he’ll continue to attack All Might because of his anger, then Izuku knows that working with him would have been damn near impossible. And that is not his fault. It’s Bakugou’s.

Silence falls rather suddenly, and it’s not long after that All Might arrives carrying an unconscious Katsuku under his arm. Izuku can see the disappointment in his eyes, and for a moment, he realizes what Katsuki must feel like all the time, because all he feels is rage.

“Don’t,” he snaps. All Might falters, unused to Izuku talking to him like that, like anything close to that. “You don’t get to be angry at me, not right now. I didn’t break the rules. He did.” He points a shaking finger at Bakugou.

“Even so, Young Midoriya, a hero must-”

“I’m not a hero!” Izuku cries out, fists clenched at his sides. All Might looks confused then, stepping forward to comfort him. Izuku steps back. “I’m not a hero yet. I’m a student, a-and...and I’m here to learn.” All Might sighs and shifts Bakugou in his grip. Izuku doesn’t let him speak yet. “And I can’t learn properly if I’m being attacked by my teammate. I shouldn’t have to. That’s not part of the test. Working together, overcoming any differences to cooperate, that’s part of the test, b-but...no one said anything about fighting each other. So he broke the rules, not me. A-And even then…” Izuku starts to lose confidence now, as All Might stares at him incredulously, wordlessly. Izuku tries to think about what Aizawa-sensei would say. He takes a deep breath and squares his shoulders. “Even then, I acted the way I should have. If I was in the field, and a fellow hero attacked me, I wouldn’t trust them.” All of the tension seems to bleed out of All Might then, and Izuku can tell that it’s a close call, that he almost loses control of his big form.

“You...you’re right,” All Might finally says quietly. “You’re right. If an ally attacks you in the field, they are no longer an ally. I understand, my boy. I was mistaken, and I am sorry.” Izuku’s mouth trembles, and he almost loses it right there. It’s a close thing. But he scrapes his hand against his eyes, wincing and hissing at the pain when it makes his nose ache. “Let’s get you to Recovery Girl, shall we?” Izuku nods weakly and follows All Might to the bus. There’s still something nagging at him.

“All Might?”

“Yes, Young Midoriya?”

“Aizawa-sensei didn’t...he wouldn’t have put me with Bakugou,” Izuku says hesitantly. “I know he wouldn’t have. So why-”

“Ah,” All Might shifts guiltily. “That is, you are correct. And I imagine that I’m going to face some severe consequences for this, as I should. The idea was Principal Nedzu’s. He believed you were ready, and felt it would push both of you forward. I was foolish enough to agree with him. You were meant to be paired with Ms. Yaoyorozu against Aizawa, and Todoroki paired with Young Bakugou. That exam begins in…” All Might looks at the time with a wince. “Ah. Right about now, I believe.” Izuku reaches out and pats All Might’s arm.

“Well,” he says. “It was nice knowing you.” All Might sputters after him as Izuku climbs onto the bus.

Izuku isn’t surprised when Aizawa-sensei comes to see him in the infirmary tent, and he isn’t surprised that he’s alone, and that he makes sure everyone else leaves before he sits on the cot next to Izuku.

“He broke my nose,” Izuku says quietly, swinging his legs. “And I...I thought about being the bigger person.” He feels Aizawa-sensei stiffen at his side, but the man doesn’t say anything. He knows Izuku isn’t done yet. “I thought about pushing past it and jumping in to help him fight All Might. But then...I realized that felt like what they’d want me to do. My old teachers. They wouldn’t care that he hurt me, they’d only care about him getting better. And I recognized it. That’s self destructive. So I didn’t do it.” His teacher lays a hand on his shoulder and squeezes.

“I’m proud of you,” he says firmly. “You made the right call. I talked to All Might already. He told me what you said to him, after it was over. You were right, and I want you to remember that.” Izuku sighs shakily and sniffles quietly, wiping the slow tears off his cheeks.

“How uh...how mad were you, when it was Todoroki that showed up, instead of me?” There’s a long pause after he asks, and Izuku feels Aizawa-sensei’s hand tighten on his shoulder.

“I very nearly stopped the exam to go hunt Nedzu down myself,” he mutters. “And the only reason I didn’t was because that wouldn’t have been fair to the other students.” For some reason, the anger his teacher felt on behalf of him is soothing. “I should have known something like this would happen. Nedzu suggested it, when we were determining the pairs, and I argued strongly against it. I believed him when he said he would take my final word on it. I should have known better.”

“Sensei…”

“He didn’t mean to hurt either of you,” Aizawa-sensei continues calmly. “And I know that. That doesn’t make me any less angry, and it doesn’t make what he did right, especially given what happened. But Principal Nedzu he...his mind works differently than mine and yours. And I can understand the allure of the positive outcome.” Aizawa-sensei tips his head back and pinches the bridge of his nose, sighing deeply.

“There was a chance that you and Bakugou would work together,” he continues. “And it would benefit your relationship immensely. Nedzu latched onto that chance and couldn’t let go, because to him the risk was worth it. The physical risk, should it fail, was low as far as he was concerned, but I don’t think it occurred to him to consider the emotional risk. I will be having several extensive conversations with him about that. This will not happen again, I’ll make sure of it. That it happened at all to begin with...I can only offer you my deepest apology.” Izuku shakes his head quickly, a mistake when pain follows.

“It’s not your fault,” he grits out through the pain. “This isn’t your fault. You...you told him no. He wanted to do something that could potentially hurt us, and you told him no. You did what you were supposed to too, Sensei.” His teacher huffs fondly and pats his shoulder.

“You’re a good kid,” he murmurs. “And it’s worth saying again. I’m proud of you.” Izuku smiles so widely it hurts his face and his still healing nose, but he doesn’t care. “Also, I’ll give you a heads up. Bakugou failed the exam for assaulting you. And he’ll be receiving his second firm warning.”

“Don’t expel him,” Izuku says quickly. “Please. He’s not, he’s...I think whatever he’s been doing with his counselor is helping, like mine is. I think he can keep getting better.”

“I hope he does,” Aizawa-sensei says calmly. “I’ve seen his progress, and I’d like it to continue. I’m not expelling him. That’ll come only if there’s a strike three. Strike two comes with suspension. But...hey.” Izuku lifts his head to look at his teacher. “If it gets to that point, it’s not your fault. Bakugou is capable of making his own choices. It doesn’t matter if those choices have something to do with you. Don’t sell him short. He’s responsible for his own actions, just as you are, just as any student in my class is.” Izuku breathes in and out, a long deep breath, and nods. Aizawa-sensei is right, but Izuku can still worry, and hope. He can hope that a better Kacchan is still in there somewhere without making it his responsibility to find it. And that, well. That’s a far cry from where he started.

-----

Izuku can’t help it. He sits up front next to Aizawa-sensei during the ride back from the provisional licensing exam, practically vibrating with how giddy he is. He’s shown his teacher the license at least five times now, and each time Aizawa-sensei does that fond little huff and hums approvingly. Izuku’s pretty sure the man is only tolerating his boisterous energy because he’s the only one on this bus who truly knows what this means.

All Might hadn’t been surprised when, a few days after summer break began, Izuku declared that he wanted to tell Aizawa-sensei the truth, the whole truth, about One for All. Izuku could tell that he had wanted to argue, probably just by instinct, but had ultimately agreed. It had been a long, somewhat painful conversation. This time, Izuku would argue that it was just as painful for him as it was for All Might. Izuku didn’t get yelled at like he imagines All Might did, but Aizawa-sensei’s genuine look of hurt when he realized that Izuku hadn’t trusted him with the truth was...rough. He was quick to forgive him, because even after all this time he was still weak to Izuku’s tears.

The point is, he gets it. He knows how much this means to Izuku, that it’s solid proof that he’s on the right track to use One for All and do his best to be a great hero. Especially after what happened at the training camp, at Kamino, with All Might and All for One...yeah. Especially after all of that. He also understands that a lot of Izuku’s energy right now is nervous energy. He’s mostly nervous for Todoroki, who failed the exam by just a few points. He’s nervous about how Endeavor will retaliate, and Aizawa-sensei understands that. Hell, he’s probably a bit nervous about it too.

Todoroki had, understandably, been upset with Izuku when he’d intentionally coaxed Todoroki into talking about his father and his treatment of his son when Izuku knew that their teacher was right around the corner. Izuku had tried to pass it off as an accident, but Todoroki had grown up lying, just as Izuku had, and could spot his tells immediately. Aizawa-sensei had started a case with some of the staff at UA and some contacts with the police, like Detective Tsukauchi. It was slow going, much slower than Izuku would like, but he understands that it’s...sensitive. And tricky. That doesn’t stop him from worrying about his friend’s safety constantly. But Aizawa-sensei got Todoroki into counseling too, and had him join Izuku’s after school training sessions to help him work on his quirk, and if those sessions happened to line up with the days that Endeavor was more likely to be home...well. It was just a happy coincidence that they kept him on campus later those days. And now that they live in the dorms at the school, Endeavor’s contact with Todoroki is even more limited.

So that will probably be fine, but Izuku is also worried about Katsuki. He’s done a decent job of distancing himself since the final exam, although...he did join the rescue team with Kirishima and the others with absolutely no hesitation, and hasn’t that been a fun topic for him and his therapist to explore. Especially because, as much as he wanted to rescue Katsuki, he was so mad at him for leaving the safety of the lodge. If he’d stayed where he was told to, maybe he wouldn’t have been taken, been put in so much danger...So sue him, he’s worried. Kac-Katsuki passed the exam, but just barely. Izuku doesn’t know how close he was to failing, but it must have been pretty bad, because he’d skipped loud oppressive rage and gone right to silent, scary rage. Whether that’s because he’s gotten better control of himself as a result of therapy or because he’s actually dangerously angry, Izuku isn’t sure. He hopes it’s not the latter. He really, really hopes it’s not the latter when he stupidly agrees to meet Katsuki outside to talk later that night. But he doesn’t know what else to do, not when Kacchan-damn it! mentioned his quirk.

Any and all hope that Izuku has for Katsuki’s ongoing improvement vanishes the second he demands that Izuku fight him. Still, now, after all this time, is that really the only way he knows for them to handle this? Is this...it? Is this all he can ever hope to expect? Hitting and fighting and yelling, is this it? If this is it, if this is all Katsuki has to offer after all this time...maybe Izuku is ready to give up on him. Izuku refuses, over and over, even as Katsuki rushes at him. He won’t do this, he’s done doing this.

And then Kacchan is flying at him, just like he did on the first day, when Aizawa-sensei stopped him, but Aizawa-sensei isn’t here, and Izuku could fight back this time, he knows he could, but he won’t. He’s sick and fucking tired of doing things Bakugou Katsuki’s way, and Izuku’s way clearly doesn’t work. He feels numb, even as Katsuki gets closer and closer, and then, a split second before Kacchan’s burning hand makes contact with his face…

He stops. On his own.

He stops so suddenly that he collides with Izuku and the two of them crash to the ground. Izuku scrambles to his feet. He knows better than to stay down, so he gets to his feet and backs away, out of reach. Katsuki stays down, rising to his hands and knees.

“I just don’t...why did it have to be you?” he spits. He doesn’t clarify, but Izuku knows what he means. His fists clench at his side, and he bares his teeth in a snarl.

“Why shouldn’t it be me?” He retorts. He catches Kacchan off guard, he knows he does. His head lifts, red eyes wide with shock. The expression doesn’t last long, but it’s still satisfying to see him speechless, even just for a second before the anger returns.

“That’s enough,” a firm voice barks from the side. Both of them jump and turn, and Izuku blanches when he sees both Aizawa-sensei and All Might standing there. He doesn’t know how long they’ve been there, but it doesn’t really matter. Nothing about this looks good. Aizawa-sensei pushes All Might forward, towards Bakugou, and then he jerks his head back towards the dorms, and Izuku knows that’s meant for him. He spares a final look at Katsuki, and wonders what All Might will say to him, but it doesn’t take long for him to realize that he doesn’t care. So he nods and walks to Aizawa-sensei’s side, and together they begin the walk back to the dorms in silence. An angry, anguished voice cuts through, and even from this far away, Izuku can clearly hear what Kacchan says.

Why was I the one that ended you?!

Even if I try not to think about it, it won’t leave my head! I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO!

Izuku stumbles to a stop, and it’s only the cracking of his teeth together that alerts him to the fact that he’s shaking, and he can’t stop, and he can’t breathe, because Kacchan...Kacchan needs-

There are arms around him suddenly, firm and strong, pulling him to Aizawa-sensei’s chest as he lets go and clings to the man, choking on big, heaving sobs. He doesn’t know what to do either. He knows that Kacchan needs help, he can hear it. He’s never heard Kacchan sound like that before. But he doesn’t know what to do, so he cries and cries, until he finally falls silent. He’s not sure if Aizawa-sensei says anything. He doesn’t think so, but he’s not convinced he would notice either way. The rest of the walk is a daze, and the next thing he knows, he’s sitting in the common room of the teacher’s dorm with a mug of his favorite tea. He curls his hands around the warmth and just. Breathes. Inhales the scent, holds onto the warmth, and breathes.

He’s not sure how long it is before All Might walks in with Katsuki. He sees both of them enter, but he can’t bring himself to look his classmate in the eye, so he focuses on his tea. For what it’s worth, Katsuki doesn’t look at him either. He walks straight for Aizawa-sensei on the couch across the room. His teacher sets aside the book he was reading and stands.

“So,” Bakugou croaks. “Is this it?” Tension mounts in the silence as Aizawa-sensei considers Katsuki, looking him over, his eyes drifting briefly to Izuku before he turns his attention back to the boy in front of him.

“No,” he finally says. “But you will begin the first two days of the term on house arrest, except for your previously standing sessions.” Izuku isn’t surprised. He himself has one day for going out after curfew. Bakugou probably has more because he tried to get Izuku to fight, almost attacked him. He is surprised when Katsuki barely reacts to this, besides a short grunt of acknowledgement. Izuku can tell he’s not done though, that there’s something else he wants to ask. Aizawa-sensei can tell too it seems. He waits, arms crossed in front of him. Bakugou glances at Izuku, and he doesn’t look angry but…

“I can go,” Izuku offers quietly. Katsuki’s lip curls and he glares.

“Shut up,” he says, though it lacks a lot of the usual bite. And Izuku knows that means he can stay, that for some reason, Kacchan-fuck, wants him to stay. He’s turned back to Aizawa-sensei now, hands curled into tight fists at his side. “I want…can you get them to put me in those makeup lessons?” Whatever Aizawa-sensei expected Katsuki to ask, it’s certainly not that, and Izuku can sympathize with the look of utter shock and confusion on the man’s face, because he feels the same way. And his teacher echoes the exact thought that’s in his mind when he speaks.

“Bakugou, you passed the licensing exam, why-”

“BECAUSE-” Katsuki shouts, but cuts himself off almost instantly with a sharp growl and a shake of his head. There’s a pause before he continues, where short angered breathing levels out. “I passed. By one. Useless. Point. So I want-no. I need to do this. One point means nothing.” He shoves his hand into his pocket and pulls out his license, and Izuku probably shouldn’t be surprised when he destroys it in a quick, controlled explosion. “That shit means nothing to me. I haven’t earned it. I need to earn it.” Aizawa-sensei sighs heavily and pinches the bridge of his nose, and Izuku recognizes that he’s doing his own careful breathing exercises. He drops his hand a moment later and just looks so tired.

“Alright,” he says wearily. “Let me see what I can do.” Bakugou gives a jerky nod and turns on his heel, marching back towards the door. He pauses only once, across from Izuku, and looks him in the eye.

“I’ll catch back up,” he promises, and that’s all he says before he shoves through the door and leaves.

-----

There are times after that when Izuku wishes Katsuki hadn’t done what he did. Times when he wishes that he’d accepted the license, if only so he could fight at their side. Izuku spends a lot of his time drowning in what-ifs after the Shie Hassaikai raid. It’s only natural that he wonders if they would have fared better with Bakugou and Todoroki at their side. He also wonders if he would be faring worse if Aizawa-sensei hadn’t intervened when he did months ago. He occasionally entertains the idea that what happened was his fault, or that he’s not worthy of One for All after all, but those intrusive thoughts are easily countered with the skills he’s learned in therapy. And his wish that Katuski had kept his license is easily countered as well, because he can tell, the remedial course is helping.

He’s seen it now, enough times for his hope to feel real. A better Katsuki. One who embraces teamwork with the right people. One who banters with his friends while he cooks dinner and “accidentally” makes too much, always conveniently enough for the whole class to eat. A Katsuki who starts to get angry, to act impulsively on that anger, but catches himself and stops before he escalates. He hasn’t really figured out how to deescalate yet, so he usually just stomps away without addressing or solving the issue, but it’s progress. And Izuku tentatively lets himself see that this progress includes him as well. Katsuki is more likely to lose control when Izuku is involved, but it doesn’t happen every time now. He’ll even admit, with a weak feeling of hope, that it happens less often than it doesn’t.

That is perhaps the only reason why Izuku agrees to talk when Katsuki asks. It’s different this time. It’s the middle of the day, and Katsuki tells him where they’re going this time, on a walk behind the dorms in the wooded area. The final selling point is when he tells Izuku that Aizawa-sensei knows. He may not trust Katsuki yet, but he does trust his teacher, so he agrees.

The walk is silent as they put distance between themselves and the dorm. It’s not the comfortable silence that Izuku has with Aizawa-sensei and All Might, but he’ll take it over tense and loud anger. They walk side by side, though out of reach from each other, until they reach a small clearing. Izuku stops and lets Katsuki walk ahead of him. He doesn’t turn around to face Izuku yet, and Izuku isn’t in any rush to ask him to.

“You’re irritatingly smart,” Katsuki says, and isn’t that a fun start. “So you’ve probably got a guess as to what we’re doing out here.” Izuku tenses and takes a step back. His foot scuffs enough for Katsuki to hear him, and this time he does whip around to face Izuku, who looks back at him warily, already standing defensively. There’s a flash of anger in his eyes, and Izuku waits to see if explosions will follow. They don’t. The anger fades quickly, and Katsuki just looks…

Izuku doesn’t know. He doesn’t know what that look is. He’s never seen it on Katsuki’s face before.

“We’re not here to fight,” Katsuki says gruffly. “I’m not pulling that shit again. Do you really think Sensei would have agreed to this if I was?” Izuku considers that and tips his head, acknowledging the point. He stays in his defensive stance anyways. “Tch. Guess I deserve that.” And...oh. Oh. The look on Katsuki’s face, his tone, the clear discomfort…

“I-I…,” Izuku can barely choke that single word out, and his eyes sting because is he really doing this in front of Katsuki?

“I’m not,” Katsuki says firmly. “I’m not apologizing.” Even if that’s what Izuku wanted to hear, it doesn’t stop his stomach from sinking, doesn’t stop that last shred of hope he’s been clinging to from, well. From taking a swan dive.

“Hey,” Katsuki snaps. Izuku realizes that he’s looking down, fists clenched so tightly his nails are almost breaking the skin. He jerks his head up on instinct, meeting Katsuki’s eyes. “I’m not apologizing yet. I thought about it. I-I’m....I’m ready to. It’s, fuck. Fuck. It’s overdue, okay? It’s long overdue. But if I do it now, it’ll be for me. For my own selfish reasons, my needs, not yours. And that’s...I won’t do that.” Izuku’s teeth are clenched shut, so tight it hurts his head. He’s shaking, and it feels like something is buzzing, on his skin, under his skin, everywhere. Katsuki shoves a hand up into his hair, and Izuku can tell he’s feeling it too.

“Everyone always says shit about how you’re supposed to start with an apology, and then back it up with doing better, but...fucking, agh,” he growls, twisting his hand in his hair. “That’s not right for this. For...us.” He scowls, not at Izuku, past him, maybe at himself. “I don’t...deserve it yet. The chance to apologize. I haven’t earned that. If I said it now, I don’t know if I’d mean it the way I should. And you...need to be able to believe it when I say it. So. I’m here to ask what you need first. Before we get there.” Izuku’s having a hard time breathing, and he tries to figure out when he started crying, because there’s a steady flow of tears running down his face, and his nose is clogging up, and he still hasn’t stopped trembling. He shakes his head, slowly at first and then faster.

“I don’t know,” he chokes out. “I don’t know! I don’t know, I don’t-”

“Hey!” Katsuki says sharply. Not cruelly. Not angrily, just loud. Just to get his attention, cut through the panic. “That’s fine. Okay? That’s fine. I can wait. You’ve...waited. A long time, for this. For me. So it’s fine. I can wait, and I’ll earn it. Got it?” Izuku doesn’t know what he does next. Maybe he sobs, maybe he laughs, maybe it’s both. But he feels himself nodding.

“Okay,” he finally says. “I got it, Kacchan.” Katsuki doesn’t snap or snarl at the nickname. He smiles. There’s still a bit too much teeth, too much curl in his lip, but Izuku can see it. He can see a glimpse of the better Kacchan, and he knows he can wait too. He holds out his hand, and he knows they have a chance when Kacchan takes it without hesitating.