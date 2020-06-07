Chapter Text

He wakes up like from a nightmare. One second, Midoriya Izuku is watching a torrent of stone, glass and flaming wood barreling towards him and, the next, he’s jolting in his seat, pencil snapping over his half-written name. He has no idea where he is or what time it is. The room around him is filled with… children? They all seem to be taking a test and he also has a questionnaire in front of him, paper thicker than that he uses at the agency. He blinks a few times and erases his name, rewriting it neater with a backup pencil he had lined up neatly on his desk.

Who had time for that?

It’s the strangest dream he’s had in a while, but he might as well play along if he’s going to be stuck in dreamland. Besides, there was something unnervingly familiar about the cuffs on whatever he’s wearing, and the questions feel nostalgic and… and…

His scars are gone.

The scars and the deformities in his hands and fingers are gone. The pain throughout his whole body as well.

‘I am definitely in a coma,’ he thinks to himself, scratching out answers on the questionnaire. ‘Hopped up on painkillers, waiting for my brain to reboot. Again. At least I was alone this time. I don’t have to wait three weeks just to find out Eijirou was bored at home on mandatory leave because he had a broken arm, instead of being dead or something.’

He’s—he was—is in his middle school’s gakuran and taking the entrance exam again. He smiles to himself. This is nostalgic, and much less stressful than a never-ending war between heroes and villains. Right now, all he had—has to do was answer some easy questions and wait to wake up in his usual hospital bed. Hopefully, he wouldn’t wake up to Nurse Aokura’s… patient face.

He finishes the test early—of course he does, he’s thirty, not fifteen—and hands it in. Izuku almost cries when he sees his old yellow backpack. He had retired it years ago; it had stopped responding to stitches and tape and he’d hung up its tatters in his closet, next to some other sentimental trinkets and all of his “horrible” suits (Ochako was 100% wrong about them being eyesores and he would stick with that opinion forever). He grabs the familiar bag and heads out. Midnight is standing in the hall, waving students towards the changing rooms so they could get ready for the practical.

There were so many things he’d forgotten that his subconscious was dragging up now. He was swept up by the crowd the first time around, so he’d barely even caught a glimpse of Midnight. The rest of the day’s events had been so overwhelming that his brain had deemed it unimportant and discarded so much.

It’s lucky he’d finished so early. His reflection is jarring. He’d almost expected to see his adult self in the mirror. But no, there he is, fifteen-year-old Midoriya Izuku staring at himself in bewilderment. He’s so… short. And lean. And… fluffy. He’d cut his hair back in third year and not looked back. Then he’d grown out of the last of his baby fat and no longer looked like a kindergartener (no matter what pet names Mina, Hanta and Tooru called him). He poked at himself.

The most unnerving change was the smooth skin. Sure, there were faint burn scars on his chest and arms, but he had—has no surgical scars. Crush scars. Acid scars. No ridges of raised skin running through his eyebrow or the bridge of his nose. No discoloration along his jaw. No dates tattooed on his wrist. He isn’t wearing glasses, but he can see clearly out of both eyes. His hands aren’t mangled messes, warped out of shape. He has all his toes.

It makes him feel small, especially with the oversized jumpsuit in pastel colours that he changed into. He looks like a child.

Shaken, he jogged to the testing grounds. He uses this time to warm up, One for All singing through his veins even as it pressed against each nerve and blood vessel in his body. He’d have to take it easy, keep his power output at 8% or so.

The space around him starts filling up with more teenagers. He recognizes a lot of them, old classmates from the Hero and General Courses. They’re adorable.

“What Do You Think You’re Doing? Are you trying to disturb your fellow competitors?”

Tenya’s voice is a bit higher than he’s used to, but the tone hasn’t changed much. However, now he’s scolding Ochako instead of Midoriya. Izuku manages to catch her eye when she looks around, flustered, and waves at her. She brightens, then jumps when Present Mic screeches at them to start.

Izuku shoots off, ahead of the rest of the students. Since he’s dreaming, he might as well make the most of it. After all, a little daydreaming and wish fulfillment isn’t going to hurt him.

He was wrong—wish fulfillment hurts. A lot. He’d been fine taking down robots in the far side of the city when time started to whittle down. He had earned a solid forty-two points before deciding to go face the ridiculous zero-pointer. Besides, he looks back fondly on the memory of saving and being saved by Ochako. In practice, though, he’d gotten too excited and used a 100% Smash to bash its face in. His body is as frail as he remembered, even in a dream. He’d probably have also broken his legs upon landing if Ochako hadn’t saved him. So he fell, bracing himself in case the dream turned into a nightmare. His arm flopped in the wind.

‘Ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow-’ SLAP!

He’d never been happier to be slapped by a girl. He floats to a stop half a foot off the ground and settles on his knees. Izuku heard retching to his left. He keeps his head turned away until Ochako clambers off the rubble.

“You OK?”

“Yeah, just—hurk—overused my—Eep! Your arm.”

He looks down at it, having forgotten for a moment that it had basically exploded. “Oh. Yeah. Ouch. I hope Recovery Girl gets here soon.”

“Say no more!” says a squeaky voice.

The Youthful Heroine ambles along as her eyes sweep across the competitors, looking for injuries. She was heading straight for Izuku, however. He must have been the most injured out of everyone, even in the different testing sites, for her to be here first. He’s glad. A single pulverized arm is nothing. He beams at her, mouth gushing praise for the elderly Pro like he actually was a teenager again.

“That’s nice, dearie, but please hold still.” She kisses his hand. “That’s quite the backlash. Please be more careful in the future.”

“Yes ma’am!” he chirps as his arm heals itself, then turns to Ochako. “Are you alright, O-uh…”

Her smile was like the sun.

“Uraraka Ochako! And, yeah, I’m fine. Just a bit nauseous.”

“I’m Midoriya Izuku. Thanks for saving me.”

“Are you kidding!? You saved me!”

They don’t hug, but those around them are blinded by their bright expressions and spellbound by their laughter. Many shielded their eyes. There are exceptions, however, like Recovery Girl, walking off to fix other injuries with an amused huff, and Tenya, who marches up to them, people jumping out of his path. Ochako’s expression went fixed as Tenya towered over them and moved his arms vigorously.

“I Was Remiss When Confronting The Both Of You Earlier! Please Forgive Me For Making Such Hasty Assumptions!”

He bows so low that Ochako bursts into a fit of laughter. Izuku’s lips twitch.

“You’re fine,” Izuku says. “It’s not your fault; you didn’t know. You had good intentions, right?”

Tenya straightens out. “Indeed.”

“Then I forgive you.”

“Me too,” Ochako adds, voice wobbling from the effort of holding back more giggles.

“I am glad! Then please allow me to introduce myself: my name is Iida Tenya.”

They repeat their names and Tenya shakes both of their hands with gusto.

“Hey,” Izuku says, shaking out his hand, “why don’t we exchange numbers?”

“Fine with me!”

“We should change first! Good hygiene and proper attire are key!”

“Sure,” Ochako responds. “How about we meet up outside the main building?”

They all agree.

“I might be a little late,” Izuku adds. “I want to speak to Recovery Girl about my arm.”

“Of course! You must take care of your health!”

“Don’t trip on the way there!”

He laughs as he takes off for the locker rooms, Iida’s voice following him. He changes into his uniform pants and shirt, then stuffs his extra clothes in his bag and runs to the first aid outpost at the center of the fake cityscape area of campus. A couple of students exit, bemoaning their hideous plasters. Izuku knocks on the door and is bid enter.

“Hi Recovery Girl.”

“Ah, hello again. Midoriya-kun, right?”

“Yes ma’am.”

“Does your arm still hurt, sweetie?”

“No, not really, but I was wondering if I could bother you for an HJ-4 form? I’d like a follow-up for my medical file.”

She stares at him in surprise. “Ho… I can’t remember the last time a student came to me for one, but I’m sure I have a few copies around here somewhere.”

She unlocks a drawer and rifles through some files before selecting a single sheet. She sits back down on her chair and grabs a pen.

“Please wait a moment while I fill this out. How do you spell your name, dearie?”

”’Midori’ like 'green', 'ya' like 'valley', 'izu' like 'come out' and 'ku' like 'a long time ago'.”

She nods and fills out the form with a practiced hand. Izuku scratches at his left wrist. It was still strange to see un-inked and unscarred skin there, tan from a short year of working out in the sun but otherwise unchanged from middle school. Which he would still be attending. With pre-head trauma-Bakugou. He winces at the thought and has to wave off Recovery Girl’s questioning glance. She signs the form messily and passes it to Izuku, who does the same.

“I know it’s a bit old-fashioned, but I’m aiming for a long career with intact bones.”

“I wish more youngsters had your sense. Was that all you needed?”

“Well…” Izuku fiddles with his backpack straps. “Could I have a picture? And an autograph please?”

Even after all these years, he still has stars in his eyes for the good heroes, especially the 'old guard'. Thankfully, she chuckles at his awkward questions.

“I don’t see why not.”

Izuku is in front of the main building five minutes later. Ochako and Tenya are chatting loudly, building off each other’s boisterousness. Ochako is doing it on purpose and is red from holding back giggles as she riles Tenya up. Izuku raised a hand in greeting.

“Hey guys! Sorry I took so long.”

“It’s fiiiine! Hey, hey, Tenya and I were chatting, and his big brother’s a hero! Isn’t that cool?”

“Oh!” Izuku put on a surprised face. “Let me guess: an Iida with an engine Quirk… Is your brother Ingenium?”

“Exactly!”

“You look so much alike!”

Iida puffed up his chest and was even starting to wiggle a bit. He was lucky Ochako was too busy gaping at Izuku to laugh at him.

“You guessed just like that!?”

Izuku rubbed the back of his neck. “I’m a bit of a hero nerd… Actually, make that a huge hero nerd. I literally just asked for Recovery Girl’s photo and autograph.”

She sputtered a proto version of her famous feral laugh. Iida looked at him like he had no idea how to process that information. Izuku took out his phone.

“So, about those numbers...?”

They all traded phones, chatting about their test results and their home situations. Of course, Izuku knew all about it, and about things that hadn’t happened next. He forced the knot out of his stomach at the thought of Iida Tensei. This was his dream. He could fix things.

They decided to pick a random café to eat at. There were a few right across the street, and all of them were packed. They waited in line to order, chatting about their performance in the exams. They split the bill three ways and somehow managed to snag a table when one group got up. Ochako checked a message on her phone and fiddled around for a moment.

“Look! This place has an app! We could have ordered from here…” she lamented.

They leaned over Ochako’s phone while Iida listed nutritional facts about the food. Izuku also pitched in, matching the best prices and nutritional values between bites of his sandwich.

“Mom’s a master couponer, even though Dad makes enough to support us twice over and she works herself. He works in America as a Quirk researcher.”

“He works overseas? That’s so cool! My parents work construction,” she finished uncomfortably.

“Wow! Your Quirk must be useful then.”

“Yeah… At first, I wanted to go into construction to help them, but they told me to follow my own dreams first and… here I am. Everyone wants to be a hero, and if I do well enough…” She covered her cheeks, eyes lowered. "... I’ll make enough money for them to live comfortably.”

The group was silent for a second before Iida burst into applause.

“Bravo, Uraraka-kun! Bravo!”

“That’s really great, Ochako-san! You shouldn’t be embarrassed about something so selfless.”

Iida nodded enthusiastically. “You chose this profession after very careful consideration. Most of my family are heroes, so I’ve never thought of doing something else. I intend to follow in my brother’s footsteps. I can only hope to live up to him.”

“Make him proud!” Uraraka cheered. “What about you, Midoriya? Why do you want to be a hero?”

He smiled. “I’m kind of like Iida; I’ve never thought about doing anything else. I’ve just always wanted to help as many people as possible, with a reassuring smile.”

Ochako gave him a big thumbs up.

“You can do it!”

Izuku hadn't felt so carefree in so long. Soon enough, though, they had to part ways. Tenya left first, his family eager to hear about how he did. Then, Ochako got a text from her parents and also had to leave. Izuku had sent his own mom a text that he’d be late. Once his friends were gone and he’d finished staring out the window in existential dread, he grabbed his bag and wandered outside. The sun was starting to set, light seeming to set Yuuei ablaze. His heart clenched. He could help. He’d always wished he could do things differently. It was a bittersweet feeling. If this is how just a few hours could make him feel, then he needed to wake up soon.

If he didn’t, he might just stay here forever.