Chapter Text

Wei Ying was hungry. It had been so many days since he ate anything, and his tummy was starting to hurt. His tummy was growling non-stop and he wanted to eat. He wanted to get up to go look for food, even the barest scraps he could find.

But he couldn’t.

He couldn’t because his legs wouldn’t move. The dogs got to him the last time he found food. He didn’t run fast enough last time and they basically shredded his legs. He was lucky to be alive because A-Yang came in time to save him but not soon enough. It hurt the first day, but he couldn’t move now, and he couldn’t go look for food with A-Yang and A-Yang hadn’t been back in a long time.

Wei Ying continued to sit there hungry and hoping A-Yang was alright before a shadow was cast over him. Wei Ying looked up to see a man in purple holding a melon towards him with a smile. Wei Ying knew that he should have been more careful and shouldn’t just accept food from strangers, but he was really hungry, and A-Yang wasn’t there to tell him to not take the melon. So, without thinking he took the melon and ate as quickly as he could, knowing there are people that would offer food just to laugh in his face when they took it away to taunt him with it. The man offered him another piece when he was done and opened his mouth as if he was about to say something but before he could someone yelled.

A-Yang was standing at the mouth of the alleyway trying to hit one of the other men in purple as he yelled. “Get away from A-Ying. You won’t hurt him.”

“A-Yang!” Wei Ying was happy to see his friend was alright. Well, somewhat alright since Wei Ying could see that A-Yang’s left hand was covered in blood and was probably in pain since A-Yang wasn’t using the hand.

“A-Yang! What happened to your hand! Are you alright?” Wei Ying wanted to get up to go check on his friend, but he couldn’t move his legs. He was stuck sitting and the best he could do was try to crawl over, but it hurt when he did.

A-Yang gave up and ran over to Wei Ying to block him from the purple-clothed men. “Are you alright A-Ying? They didn’t do anything did they?”

“No. They haven’t done anything, they only gave A-Ying melon. Here, A-Ying saved you one.” Wei Ying held out the piece in his hand for A-Yang to take. A-Yang wanted to scold him for trusting a stranger but he knew how long it had been since he was back so he wouldn’t blame Wei Ying for taking food when he was hungry. So instead he turned back to the men in front of him.

“Who are you? What do you want with A-Ying?” The smile on man in front of him didn’t go away at the rude tone but A-Yang wasn’t going to trust as easily as Wei Ying.

“My name is Jiang Fengmian. I am the sect leader of the Yunmeng Jiang sect, and these are disciples of my sect. What are your names?” Jiang Fengmian was pretty sure he knew who one of the children in front of him were but the arrival of the second child surprised him.

“This one is Xue Yang. This is Wei Ying.” The now named Xue Yang introduced for them. He knew when to be polite and in the presence of a sect leader of the Five Great Sect was plenty of reason to, especially seeing that both he and Wei Ying were injured so severely.

“It is nice to meet you. Xue Yang. Are you a friend of Wei Ying’s?” Xue Yang was not often one to make assumptions as that could get you killed but since the sect leader was speaking to them in such a familiar tone then he was going to assume that he knew Wei Ying. He knew it was not himself because he was not acquainted with any sects, not even the people rumoured to be his parents were.

“Yes, A-Yang is. We are the best of friends. We take care of each other.” Wei Ying piped in when he heard his name mentioned.

“That must be very nice, isn’t it?” Wei Ying nodded as he smiled at A-Yang.

“So, what can two homeless orphans do for Sect Leader Jiang?” Xue Yang decided to get this over with as soon as he could as he still had to clean his wounds and he had to take Wei Ying to the river to clean his wounds before they got infected.

“I came because I was looking for Wei Ying. You see, his parents were friends of mine.” Xue Yang was suspicious as this was not the first time someone said such lines only to try to kidnap them later.

“I don’t believe you. If you were their friends, then you need to tell us something that only A-Ying would know. C’mon A-Ying, ask him a question.” Wei Ying thought really hard. It had been at least two years since he last saw his parents and he couldn’t remember much of them. He could only vaguely remember riding on his A-Die’s shoulders as his A-Niang rode on a donkey behind them.

“What was the name of A-Niang’s donkey?” Even though he wanted the nice mister to really be his parents’ friend so that he could have more food, he had to test him just to be sure that he wouldn’t end up like last time when he blindly chased after the mean man that tried to sell him.

“Your A-Niang’s donkey was Donkey. I was the one who got them A-Tang as their wedding gift when they told me they were going to travel after the wedding. It was hard to decide what to get them as they were persistent in not wanting anything as they didn’t want to leave it behind if they couldn’t carry it with them. I don’t know what Cangse was thinking when she named Donkey, all I could do was facepalm with Changze when she told us the name.”

By the time the little story ended, Wei Ying was openly sobbing with Xue Yang trying to comfort him. He remembered his parents telling him where Donkey came from and how his A-Niang laughed when A-Die sighed about the name of their poor donkey. “A-Ying remember. A-Niang told A-Ying that if we ever went to Lotus Pier, we would go to eat lotus seeds while going to meet someone A-Ying would call Shushu. A-Die and A-Niang told A-Ying that Shushu had a son that was A-Ying’s age and that they would be A-Ying’s friend.”

“If you would like, I can still take you to Lotus Pier. I’m sure A-Cheng would love to meet more people his age.” Xue Yang didn’t want to believe it. He didn’t want to so easily trust someone who was just offering them help for free. But he couldn’t just give this chance away. With his hand crushed as it is and with the Wei Ying’s injured legs, he couldn’t afford to not accept.

“If we go with you, will you take us to a healer. We need medical help. My hand was crushed by a carriage and A-Ying was attacked by dogs and I don’t think we can live for very long if you left us here.” It was embarrassing to say but Jiang Fengmian didn’t notice the conditions the children were in and now that he did, he could not withhold the look of horror on his face as he saw the growing puddle of blood under Xue Yang’s left hand or that Wei Ying’s legs were horribly misshapen.

“A-Xi! We are taking these kids to the healer right now. I want you to fly ahead and tell them what we are bringing them. A-Yu, take Xue Yang.” One of the purple-clothed men picked up Xue Yang as Jiang Fengmian turned to Wei Ying.

“Wei Ying, I’m going to pick you up. Is that alright with you?” When Jiang Fengmian picked Wei Ying up and heard no sound of pain being emitted, he grew concerned.

“Wei Ying? Can you tell me, do you have any feeling your legs?” When Wei Ying shook his head to tell him no the blood drained from Jiang Fengmian’s face.

“Quick, we have to hurry.” With the departure from the alleyway, the lives of many people changed.

…

The healer left to go collect medicine to prevent infection, leaving behind a group of solemn men and two confused children.

“Mister, why are you so sad?” Jiang Fengmian did not have the heart to tell Wei Ying that he would not be able to walk again or to tell Xue Yang that he would not be able to use his left hand anymore, but he could not deny the two children staring at him with such expecting stares. So, he told them but even after they knew there were no tears. Wei Ying’s smile did not go away, and Xue Yang just moved closer to Wei Ying.

“A-Yang will be A-Ying’s legs if he cannot use them.” Wei Ying’s smile got brighter as he grabbed Xue Yang’s right hand.

“And A-Ying will be A-Yang’s left hand.” A small smile bloomed on Xue Yang’s face. This was both a heartbreaking and a touching scene for everyone in the room. They were sad that the two had to face such hardships so early in their lives but thankful that fate allowed their fates to be intertwined.

“Xue Yang, Wei Ying. I want to offer you a home at Lotus Pier. Will you accept?” Jiang Fengmian knew that San Niang was not going to like this, but he could not in good conscience leave the two to die on the streets.

The two on the bed could only express their shock on their faces as they were speechless about what this man, basically a stranger, was still offering them, even though he knew that they were crippled for the rest of their lives. “Do you really mean it? Are you really going to let us stay? Are you going to trick us and leave after you are done?” Xue Yang did not want to doubt the man. He had already fulfilled the condition he set out, but he didn’t want their hope up again.

“It’s not a trick, I am really offering for you to stay at Lotus Pier.”

…

It took a few days, but they got back to Lotus Pier. Jiang Yanli was waiting at the pier when they arrived. “Father, welcome back. Did your trip go well?”

“We found Wei Ying. We also brought back a friend of his. Where is your mother?” Jiang Fengmain did not want to face San Niang just yet. He wanted to get the healers to take another look at Wei Ying and Xue Yang first. The medicine found in Yiling was different from those at Lotus Pier and the medicine they got from Yiling was running out.

“Mother is with A-Cheng right now. He wanted to learn sword to show you when you got back.” Jiang Fengmian was nothing if not a doting father and the thought of his son working so hard filled him with pride.

“Thank you A-Li. Would you like to come with us to the healer? Wei Ying and Xue Yang need their wounds checked and you can meet them while they are there.” Jiang Yanli saw the boys sleeping in the arms of two of the disciples. She nodded and followed her father to the infirmary.

The boys were awake, and the doctor had just prescribed them new medicine, so it was only Jiang Fengmian and Jiang Yanli in the room with them.

The boys realized everything that happened was not a dream, they were really saved and were never going to have to live on the streets again.

“How are you feeling?” Wei Ying and Xue Yang turned to look at the other two people in the room. “We feel fine Sect Leader Jiang.”

“That’s good. I wanted to introduce you to my daughter, Jiang Yanli. She will be your Shijie from now on.”

…

It had been a couple of hours and the boys were resting in the infirmary while the Jiang’s went to dinner. It was still early so the two boys were using the time to process this change in their lives.

“A-Yang, do you think we’ll be okay here? Sect Leader Jiang and Maiden Jiang seem to be nice people but what if the other people don’t like us. We are just strangers.” Xue Yang didn’t know how to answer. He normally trusted his judge of character but he had never been in Lotus Pier before so he didn’t know whether he could trust anyone here.

“We won’t know until we meet them and if they turn out to be lying then I will take you and run away from here, we won’t be bullied. We’ve made it this far, we will keep going.” Wei Ying smiled at the promise to be together. They talked for a while longer before they were interrupted by a knock on the door. When the doors opened, standing there was a child about their age and a woman with a scowl on her face. When they walked inside Sect Leader Jiang and Maiden Jiang came in with them.

Xue Yang stood up to greet them and Wei Ying greeted them the best he could while seated on the bed. Madam Yu was not in the best of moods, especially when she heard from Jiang Fengmian that he found and brought home the son of Cangse Sanren and some orphan without consulting her. She was a woman that demanded respect, and without the knowledge of the boys’ conditions, she demanded Wei Ying to give the respect that should be given. “What is this? You are in our home and you can’t even give the proper respect that should be given. Stand up when you greet those above you, boy.”

Xue Yang was not impressed and was clenching his hands so tight his knuckles turned white. Jiang Fengmian was opening his mouth to inform Madam Yu of the reason. “San Niang- ”

Jiang Fengmian didn’t get through before he saw Wei Ying smile. Wei Ying pulled the covers to the side and picked up his visibly bandaged legs, one at a time, to put them over the side of the bed before he used Xue Yang to stand upright. It was obvious that his legs were trembling and could not support his weight but with one hand still on Xue Yang, Wei Ying bowed, just as Xue Yang did as he greeted Madam Yu.

“Greetings, Madam Yu. This one is Wei Ying, courtesy name Wuxian.” As Wei Ying moved to stand up his knees buckled, no longer able to hold him up anymore. Before his knees could slam into the hard, wooden floors he was caught in a pair of arms. It was a surprise to everyone when they realized it was Madam Yu who caught him and moved him back onto the bed.

“Idiot boy. If you had told me that your legs were injured and could not give a proper greeting, I would have left you seated. What are you doing straining your injuries further?” Madam Yu may not like the fact that her husband spent so much time looking for the child of another woman when he had children of his own, but she would not have an injured child hurt themselves for her.

The child on the bed only gave her a smile. “Standing up won’t injure them further and they no longer hurt so I wanted to show Madam Yu proper respect.”

“Fengmian. Explain.” No one in the room liked the phrasing of Wei Ying’s sentence. Jiang Yanli did not know of the injuries beyond what could have been seen as no one told her when she saw them before dinner and Jiang Fengmian did not explain to them during dinner when he told his family about the boys in the infirmary. Jiang Fengmian asked if he could talk to her outside and left the children in the room.

“When I found the two of them earlier, Wei Ying was already injured. Wild dogs had attacked him, and the healer said that he would no longer be able to use his legs. He will be bound to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Xue Yang’s hand was diagnosed as unrepairable as his hand was crushed by a carriage so badly that the healers are unable to mend the bones.” Madam Yu had been told to be unyielding and stern, but even she had a place in her heart to hurt for children that were hurt so early in their lives. The two boys were almost the same age as her son, and they had to go through so much already. She did not cry but tears did well up and her husband who saw this pulled her into his arms.

“I know it wasn’t fair to bring them back without consulting you but Ziyuan, they are so young and leaving them to fend for themselves did not seem right. Will you let me be selfish this time to do right by my best friends and for my morals? Will you let them stay?” Jiang Fengmian did not let go of his wife, letting her think in his arms.

“You sure are laying it on thick. Who do you take me for? I am a mother, how can I let my pride hurt two innocent children?”

“Thank you, Ziyuan.” The two walked back into the room and saw Jiang Cheng had joined Xue Yang and Wei Ying on the bed while Jiang Yanli sat on the bedside chair. They were all laughing at something Wei Ying was telling them and the scene warmed the hearts of the two standing by the door. The two boys were going to be part of their family now and they were happy to have them.