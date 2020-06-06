Chapter Text

Lan Xichen hadn’t had more than one cup of tea when he started to waver. His head felt strange; sort of… heavy. Like he wasn’t getting enough air.

Nie Mingjue, always the responsible older brother, noticed immediately.

“Xichen? You alright?”

Lan Xichen blinked. He let his head tip forward in a nod, though the persistent ache in his chest was only growing more painful by the second. Flashes of light darted across his vision like fireflies.

Well. That was certainly not normal. Neither was the fact that it was getting harder and harder to breathe.

“Xichen?” By his tone, Nie Mingjue's confusion seemed to have ratcheted up a notch. Lan Xichen tried to maintain his composure through the dull throbbing pain.

“Is he drunk?” That second voice— somewhat curious, somewhat angry, trying to be quiet but not quite succeeding— belonged to Sect Leader Jiang.

Nie Mingjue’s table was right next to Lan Xichen’s. He grabbed the cup of tea that Lan Xichen had been drinking and sniffed at it in an accusing manner that Lan Xichen would have laughed at, if he wasn’t so busy trying to control the blaze of pain in his chest and lower torso.

“It’s not alcohol. It’s just tea.” Nie Mingjue said loudly, slamming the cup back on Xichen’s table, somehow without spilling a drop.

“Besides,” Mingjue continued, quietly enough that only Sect Leader Jiang could hear, “his reaction isn’t… uh… characteristic of how alcohol treats him.”

Worried confusion had crept into Nie Mingjue’s voice, and Lan Xichen couldn’t stand that. Xichen bit down his own sense of alarm. His breaths felt short and harsh. The constriction in his chest had evolved into a burn that seemed to slowly, inexorably, spread outwards.

Da-ge had enough to worry about. Xichen was fine. Surely these symptoms would pass soon.

Perhaps this pain— hopefully it would be brief, why did it seem to be getting worse— was simply a side effect of the war. It hadn’t been long since the end of the Sunshot Campaign, and stress could cause all sorts of problems in one’s body and even qi. Da-ge himself was a living example of that.

In any case, Lan Xichen would rather not be the cause of an interruption to this private meeting for sect leaders. It would not be polite. Lan Xichen half-raised a hand in a gesture to assure everyone, and his Da-ge most of all, that he was alright.

His intended gesture of assurance froze incomplete. A new spike of pain lanced through his chest, rendering him immobile, rigid, and he gasped, watching distractedly as Nie Mingjue’s confusion morphed into outright worry. The blaze of pain in his lower gut flared. Lan Xichen’s hand, as if by its own will, swung to clutch at his chest, scrabbling for purchase on the thin silk over his skin as he willed himself not to lose control.

Stay calm. Stay poised and do not collapse, because to do so would be considered quite the lapse in decorum.

In certain lights, collapsing during this meeting in Lanling's Carp Tower could even be misconstrued as an insult to Sect Leader Jin himself. What would Uncle say to such impropriety?

Despite his determination, Xichen felt himself lose his balance. He began to tip forward, sending the upper half of his body falling towards his low table to lie helplessly against the dark wooden surface. His hand was still pinned to his chest, which was now in excruciating pain.

“Xichen!”

Nie Mingjue was there in a second, sturdy hands pulling Lan Xichen upright. He’d knocked something off of his own table in his rush to get here, Xichen noted with a strange sense of detachment. Da-ge’s grip was secure, as always. Yet incomprehension was writ large across his face. As was confusion in his wide eyes. And fear.

Da-ge always feared what he didn’t understand.

“Xichen! Hey! What’s wrong? Say something!”

Lan Xichen couldn’t. The pain was too intense now, and it was all he could do to keep conscious. Short breathless gasps left him winded as he curled around himself, straining weakly against Da-ge’s grip. Agony seemed to well up from deep inside his chest; from within his very spirit. It felt as if a part of him that he’d always considered trustworthy was rebelling against him. Flashes of gold marred his vision.

Gold. The color of peonies, of Da-ge’s ornaments, and of the glittering walls of Carp Tower that surrounded Xichen now. Gold, the color worn by Xichen’s San-di, all aglow with a gentle smile and awash in victory as he climbed the stairs that he’d once been kicked down.

And also the color associated with a cultivator’s spiritual core. Was that it? Surely only an injury to one's core could cause a cultivator so much pain— but this couldn’t be a qi deviation. Could it?

“Oh my. Is there something wrong with Sect Leader Lan?” Jin Guangshan murmured. He sat at the front of the hall in Carp Tower. As if his words broke a dam, a wave of whispers followed, and the other sect leaders began to converse among themselves.

Nie Mingjue, bless him, shifted to hold Lan Xichen closer, and was channeling him spiritual energy as he muttered something indistinct. The rough silk of Xichen’s robes, normally so comfortable, chafed Xichen's skin. Sect Leader Jiang sat on Xichen’s other side, brow furrowed, both hands pressed to Xichen’s shoulder as he joined Mingjue in lending his energy.

They were helping, truly. For a moment, Lan Xichen thought he could feel the pain recede.

Until it struck again, fiercer than ever. Sheer agony pulsed white-hot through his veins as the blaze in his chest spread across the rest of his skin and he was engulfed in a conflagration of pain the likes of which he had only felt once before: when he had collapsed in front of a brothel in Yunping more than three years ago.

His memories remained fixed upon that moment in Yunping. His mind was incapacitated by the torment tearing through his golden core. It was too much, all of it.

Lan Xichen finally lost control of his composure.

He let out a quiet, muffled scream and whispered a few nearly incoherent words, thoughts racing and twisting together from the all-encompassing pain.

Then, still braced by Nie Mingjue's arms, Lan Xichen fell unconscious.