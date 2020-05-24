Chapter Text

Izuku's eyes stare at the message as time was frozen around him. He could see Katsuki scared for his life as the sludge monster was close to striking him. The Villain had the intent of killing him earlier... so why did he run into this with only his back bag. 'I'm an idiot' was the only thing running through his mind until his eyes locked onto a blue box standing out from the green sludge.

!ALARM!

[You have completed all the necessary requirements of the secret quest 'Courage of the weak']

'What is this?' Izuku stares at the box until it changed

[you have earned the right to become a player. Will you accept?]

'Earned and accept?' Izuku looks around, seeing the heroes were also frozen, just staring. 'what the heck is going on?'

[You do not have much time remaining]

"Accept"

! ALARM !

[Welcome, player]

Everything went dark in Izuku's vision as he felt the familiar heat of Katsuki's quirk before he was blasted. He did not get back up.

*Three Days Later*

Izuku shot up, gasping for air as he looks around. The sunlight was bleeding into the room while the sun was slowly lowering over the horizon. He continually looks around, seeing he was in a hospital, and he pulls at the hospital gown.

"what happened?" Izuku questions no one. A nurse and doctor rush in, and Izuku looked over. "h-hi," Izuku waves sheepishly as the nurse giggles softly.

"Hello, Midoriya Izuku. I'm your doctor. I must say, you gave everyone a scare at what you did three days ago" The doctor looks at the sheets.

"I'VE BEEN ASLEEP FOR THREE DAYS?!?" Izuku's voice reverberates across the room. "s-sorry… but three days… is my frie-" Izuku clamps his mouth shut, before finishing.

'Take a swan dive off the roof and pray for a quirk in the next life.'

"I-is my classmate, okay?" Izuku rubs his neck as the nurse looked over the machines.

"Ah yes, All Might showed up after you got hit. You were the only one hospitalized. Your mother just left to go to work. Would you like us to call her?" The doctor puts down the clipboard.

"o-oh… No, it's fine, thank you," Izuku breaths out. "how much longer will I have to stay?" Izuku tightly grips the bedsheets.

"A few more days, We just want to make sure you are good to go before sending you back into the world" The doc smiles calmly, to keep Izuku calm as well.

"T-t-thanks," Izuku lowers his head as the doctor and nurse left. Once the door shut, Izuku looks above where he sees a familiar blue message.

Message

-You have unread mail

'they couldn't see it' Izuku supplies his own mind that was currently racing. Izuku pulls away the shirt seeing no bandages, no burn marks… not even his old scars. 'should I tell people?' Izuku puts his hands over his eyes and sighs. Izuku peaks between his fingers at the box above him, he reaches up carefully, but his hand goes through the screen. 'guess it's not touch screen.'

"Open mailbox?" The screen quickly changes.

Message

Welcome [Player](unread)

[daily quest: Preparing to become strong] has arrived

(unread)

"Open Daily quest?" Izuku's voice quivers gently.

! Alarm !

[The system will help the 'player's growth]

! Alarm !

[If he fails to obey the system's orders, there may be a penalty.]

! Alarm !

[Your rewards have arrived.]

"What does this even mean?" Izuku stares at the three boxes in front of him. "is this my quirk?" Izuku thought back to the attack.

"courage of the weak," Izuku mutters. He was broken out of it as a new box opens, and the others disappear.

Message

[daily quest: Preparing to become strong]

Has arrived (unread)

"Uh… check." Izuku stares as the box changes once more into a much bigger box.

! Quest Directions

Daily quest – Getting ready to become powerful.

Goal

[Incomplete] Push-ups [0/100]

[Incomplete] curl-ups [0/100]

[Incomplete] squats [0/100]

[Incomplete] Running [0/10km]

Warning! – Failing to complete this daily quest will bring a punishment associated with this quest.

There was a clock at the bottom of the message as Izuku reads through the 'quest.'

"T-this is a joke, right?" Izuku looks around the hospital as the sun looked ready to disappear soon. "Someone hospitalized, let alone me… I don't have the strength do to this right now." Izuku flops back into bed before rolling over. "I'll check it later."

The sun sank below the horizon as Izuku slept. He did not notice the clock on the bottom of the quest board changes as time passes. Soon the clock turns red, and a new message pings in front of his face. Izuku squints at the sudden light in front of his face.

! Alarm !

[You have not completed the daily quest. You are now heading towards the 'penalty zone' for a certain period of time.]

The ground starts to shake as Izuku sits up. "what the?" Soon he found himself in the middle of a desert with the sun's soft glow in front of him. "A DESERT!?" Izuku claws at the sand beneath his hands. "no way… t-t-this has to be a dream r-right?" Izuku stops muttering as he hears the sand behind me shift and fall. He turns slightly, staring at a centipede. A giant centipede. "W-w-w-w-what!?"

! Quest Directions

[penalty quest: Survive.]

Goal: Survive until the time runs out.

Time required: 4 hours

Time Remaining: 3h 59 min 57 sec

"y-you're k-kidding, right…?" Izuku scrambles to his feet and runs.

3 hours 59 minutes and 55 seconds later

Izuku pants while sprinting away and more centipedes spring up from the sand ready to eat him. Sweat covers Izuku from head to toe. He turns back with wide eyes as the centipede opens its mouth to bite.

! Alarm !

[You have completed the 'penalty' quest]

The desert disappeared and shifts back into the hospital room, where he was staying. Izuku faceplants the hard floor. He scrambles to his hands and knees, looking upwards as he tries to collect his breath. He looks up, seeing the message before it changes.

Message

[your rewards for completing the penalty quest have arrived.]

[would you like to accept?]

"Penalty quest?" Izuku mutters before passing out just as a nurse walks in. All she saw was the sand surrounding Izuku's feat, and his body laid out on the cold floor.

"What happened here?!" she checks on Izuku. "Someone come and help. Please!" The nurse yells into the hallway.

A few days later, two nurses were talking near a window as they enjoy their break.

"So did you see the boy they brought in from the sludge villain incident?" One nurse sips her coffee slowly.

"Yeah, he's been running every day since he woke up" The nurses turn to see Izuku running past them.

"Is that okay for him to do?"

"If it's light exercise, it's okay."

Izuku came to a stop propping himself upon his knees, panting and a slight smirk on his face even if he was panting and sweating. He learned; he had a quirk.

! Alarm !

[Running] 10km: Complete (10/10km)

'no one else can see the messages or alarms… that's good, keeps me hidden' Izuku decided to mess around with his new quirk before telling anyone. In front of him, his daily quest opens completely, showing he completed everything.

Quest Rewards

Choose your reword

[You may choose one of the rewards below.]

Reward #1. Status recovery

Reward #2 Stat points +3

Reward#3 random box +1

Will you accept?

Accept Reject

"Accept status Recovery" Izuku stood up straighter as golden lights surrounded him like Magic, and he could breathe normally again. He didn't feel tired anymore. 'Magic that heals your fatigue after exercising… feels like cheating', Izuku smiles to himself before sitting down on the bench.

He figured a lot about the quirk… if you could call it that. Everything felt like a video game to him. There were state points and random box items.

Izuku holds out his hand as the box appeared into it. He could increase any one of the character stats at will. As long as he had stat points.

Status

Name: Midoriya Izuku Level: 1

Job: None Fatigue:0

Title: None

Mp:10

Strength :16 Vitality :10

Agility :10 Intelligence :10

Sense :10

Remaining points :3

'I get stronger as I increase my stats… of course, increasing levels would do the same like in a video game.' Izuku thinks carefully before pulling up his Skills sheet and Inventory sheets as he leaned back into the bench staring at the boxes. "this is crazy."

Izuku gets dressed in what his mother brought him. He didn't know why but they still haven't let him check out yet. He didn't mind, but he needs to test something out.

"Can I take a leave for today?" Izuku asks the receptionist. His black hoodie was on, and he yawns, rubbing his hair some.

"it's fine, but where are you going?" The receptionist asks without bothering to look up.

"I have to go see a classmate. I have to get my school work," Izuku lies smoothly, and she lets him leave. Izuku quickly makes his way to a subway near the hospital and stops at the entrance. He stares down the stairs before he pulls a golden key out of his inventory system. "time to see what this does."

The random box from that morning gave him this key telling him where to go.

[item: Dungeon Key]

Item class: E

Type: Key

A key that allows you to create an instant dungeon. You may use this in the 3rd entrance of Endeavor station.

"A key to open an instant dungeon… yeah, this completely feels like a game", Izuku swallows softly. "Guess I should give it a try… if this is my quirk, then I'm far behind in training", Izuku mutters to himself as people walk around him, ignoring him like they usually did. He held out the key and breaths out. "No more running away, no more being weak."

The key lights up before the sound of electricity fills the area around him. At the bottom of the stairs, blue light bleeds, making what looks like a portal. Izuku walks down the stairs and through the entrance.

! Alarm !

[You have entered the instant Dungeon.]