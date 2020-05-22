I got the prompt "I think the trope Obi-Wan taking his stress out with anakin has potential for its own one-shot 👀" from anon in my inbox this morning and I decided to take a break from my multichap (I wanted more padawan braid action alright? i admit it)

Obi-Wan is OOC in that he is basically the fallen version of LT Obi-Wan moved back in time before everything fell apart. Don't worry about it. He's just rougher than normal Obi-Wan, because I...l like... that.. so, heads up :)

Chapter Text

“Padawan, come sit down and complete the mission report.”

“No.” Anakin said, a bit too sharply, closing the door behind him.

“Excuse me?” Obi-Wan’s voice was level.

Anakin shook his head and moved directly to the kitchen. He poured a glass of water, drained it in several long gulps, and then gasped loudly for air. He’d just had a hard workout and had been mostly exhausted, but then just now he’d been hit by a bolt of panic when he saw Obi-Wan sitting at the dining table. Obi-Wan was supposed to be working on that important stupid analysis for the Council! In the archives!

It was apparently a mistake to have come back to their shared rooms—Anakin needed to not be here. He needed to be anywhere except near Obi-Wan’s stupid damp shirt, his exposed, freckled collarbone, and his damp, messy hair. Obi-Wan looked cozy and he looked furious. Anakin was suddenly too warm, he was vibrating with energy, and he was aroused. He needed to leave quickly.

Obi-Wan’s eyes had remained fixed on his data pad as Anakin rustled around him. Anakin noted warily that Obi-Wan’s body language was very tense, and the piles of reports on the small dining table were very tall. He nervously examined Obi-Wan’s presence in the Force. It was completely contained, completely blank. Anakin’s breathing sped up with anxiety, and he hurried up his movements. If Obi-Wan was already angry, Anakin knew he would have a lot of trouble thinking clearly if interrogated.

When Anakin’s silence stretched too long, Obi-Wan said in an even milder voice, “…Padawan?” Anakin cringed. He swallowed when Obi-Wan calmly placed his data pad on top of one of the stacks on the table and said, “I cannot have heard you correctly.”

Anakin pursed his lips, pouring more water. “No, Master.”

“That is marginally better.” Obi-Wan’s gaze was on him now. “It does not, however, address the key issue.”

“Whatever, Master.” Anakin’s panic and arousal was making him feel suddenly hot and defensive. Obi-Wan’s eyes narrowed. “I cannot possibly have to write this up. I had nothing to do with it! I was just there.” Anakin set his cup down hard and turned to rummage through the cabinets for snacks, which was the reason he had even returned in the first place. He thought Obi-Wan would be gone.

“Were you even paying attention, Anakin?” Obi-Wan asked like there was a right answer, and he did not expect to hear it. “Or were you paying attention to something else?”

Anakin rolled his eyes, pushing boxes aside, looking for his favorite flavor of veg-meat. “I was paying attention.” He smiled triumphantly when he found it, ripped it out of its packaging, threw it in the nanowave and began to bounce on the balls of his feet as it reheated. Obi-Wan needed to let him go spar, go outside, go away.

“Then the mission report should be easy.” Obi-Wan was not going to let him get away. Anakin clenched his jaw at his patronizing tone, trying to keep his arousal from leaking out into the Force. Kriff he was messed up in the head. “It is not supposed to be excessively detailed, Anakin. It is merely a record of the outline of events. You cannot possibly have forgotten those.”

“Let me do it later, alright?” Anakin asked over his shoulder, exasperated. He jumped slightly when the ding of his timer notified that his food was ready. He turned and began to eat it quickly over the sink. He needed to go.

“No, Anakin.” Obi-Wan’s tone was final. “You need to get this done, and I see no compelling reason that this is an inappropriate time.”

Anakin whined, and then took a bite, speaking with his mouth full. “I need to move, or do something! I can’t sit still.”

“You will try.” Obi-Wan said.

Anakin heard the danger in the tone. He knew not to push it. He took another large bite, and felt Obi-Wan’s glare at his loud chewing noises. Anakin swallowed. He just didn’t want to sit by Obi-Wan, didn’t want to sit close enough to smell him, the tea he was drinking, the scent of his freshly washed hair. It was still damp. Anakin couldn’t do that. “Master, please.”

Obi-Wan stood up. “I need a reason, Padawan. Why are you being like this?”

Anakin looked over, eyes flicking from Obi-Wan’s soft shirt to his lounge pants. The clothes clung to the shape of his body. It was so much easier to look at Obi-Wan when he was wrapped in about fourteen layers of robe. Even then, it was hard. His stupid Master so young, and looked basically the same as he did when he first met him, except now his soft copper hair was long enough to glow like a halo in a stupidly appealing way, and he had a stupid, smooth-looking beard. Anakin wanted to touch his beard, very badly. He flushed.

Obi-Wan was approaching him with an empty mug and a deceptively mild expression. Standing in the middle of the kitchen, Anakin still somehow felt cornered.

Anakin began babbling, backing up slightly, “I just have too much energy—” He looked at the door and back, desperately. “—Please let me go burn it off, and I’ll come back. I’ll do it, I promise. Just let me go, please, Master.” He began edging around the kitchen, towards the door, keeping a fixed distance from Obi-Wan moving to the sink. “It won’t even take that long.”

Obi-Wan watched him cooly, eyes tracking Anakin’s unsubtle attempt to leave the kitchen. He set the mug down, with a firm clunk. “You had your lightsaber sparring course all afternoon. You are still sweaty. How can you possibly need to move this badly?”

“Just lots of energy!” Anakin forced an unsuccessful laugh. “Lots and lots!” He was almost at the door. He turned to leave, feeling with a sinking sensation in his stomach that Obi-Wan was closing on his back.

“Stop.” Obi-Wan’s voice cracked like a whip and Anakin cringed. “Now.” Anakin stopped, his breath was quick and shaky.

Obi-Wan reached out and grabbed the back of his tunic, pulled him back, turning him around. Anakin did not resist. There was no point. They were going to have a conversation, and apparently they were going to have it now. Obi-Wan was studying his face, so Anakin tried as hard as possible to keep it blank, keep his arousal hidden.

Obi-Wan spoke forcefully. “You will tell me what is going on, Padawan.” There was concern in his frustrated blue eyes. Anakin could smell the scent of his favorite tea on his breath, and he felt lightheaded. Obi-Wan’s tone demanded an explanation. “You have been acting strangely. Did something happen?”

Anakin swallowed and looked over Obi-Wan’s shoulder at the opposite wall. He was thinking as hard as he could about a way to say what he had to say while avoiding what he really meant. He couldn’t look at Obi-Wan and do that. His mind always stopped working when he looked at his Master.

“Anakin.” Obi-Wan’s hand came up and rested on his shoulder, squeezing gently as a reassurance, while his voice was firm. “Padawan.” Anakin swallowed again, trying not to tense. Obi-Wan frowned slightly and removed his hand. “You are radiating in the Force with how uncomfortable you are.”

Anakin scowled briefly and attempted to firm up his control over his presence in the Force. “Sorry, Master.”

“Don’t apologize.” The concerned look was more intense than ever. Anakin could suddenly feel Obi-Wan’s stress radiating in the Force. It made him feel sick. He hated contributing to it, his Master already was weighed down by many responsibilities. Anakin’s issues weren’t worth Obi-Wan’s precious time and energy. Obi-Wan’s tone gave no room for excuses. “Explain, please.”

Anakin stuttered slightly, “I… I can’t. It is nothing I can’t handle, I just need to go running now. It’s nothing.”

“It is so obviously not nothing that I am astonished that you continue to try to evade me on this.” Obi-Wan looked incredulous and frustrated. “I fail to understand why you won’t simply explain.” His voice was getting louder, and Anakin’s eyes widened.

“I can’t talk to you about this!” Anakin’s voice was panicked. “I will handle it, Master, please, just let me go.”

Obi-Wan advanced slightly, and Anakin retreated, back hitting a counter. “Stop this, now.” Obi-Wan’s eyes were intense. “We need to resolve this, Anakin.”

“We really don’t.” Anakin’s voice was weak. Obi-Wan was very close to him, and was looking at him closely. Obi-Wan was too close. Anakin could smell his hair, and swallowed down his arousal. “I will handle it.” The last came out as a whisper.

Obi-Wan sighed and tried to relax his posture. He refocused on Anakin, eyes searching. “You don’t have to, Padawan.” Obi-Wan’s voice was a caress now. Warm and low. “I’m here for you.”

Anakin wanted to punch him, kiss him, run away. He couldn’t handle that tone. “Don’t…”

“Don’t what?” Obi-Wan stepped a little closer to hear his whisper. Anakin was hyperaware of the narrowing distance between their bodies, it felt full of electric charge to him, and made his nerves tingle with proximity. Obi-Wan’s question was earnest, his eyes searching. “Don’t help?”

“Yes.” Anakin whispered, tensing as if to flee. Obi-Wan put his hand back on his shoulder. Anakin froze, and breathed, “Please don’t help.”

“Force sake, Padawan. Why?” Obi-Wan had stretched his neck and cocked his head slightly, drawing his ear nearer to Anakin’s mouth to catch his whisper, and when he spoke his voice was very gentle. “You are unhappy, anyone can see that.” Anakin grimaced. Obi-Wan’s eyes tracked the motion and looked him back in the eye, concerned. “You’re my Padawan, Anakin. Let me help. It’s what I’m here for.”

“No it isn’t!” It slipped loudly out of Anakin’s mouth. Obi-Wan’s head jerked back, minutely. “Not with this!” Anakin tried to leave, and Obi-Wan frowned, squeezing his grip on Anakin’s shoulder to hold him in place. Anakin said “You’re…” before cutting himself off abruptly.

“I’m what Anakin? Why can’t I help?” Anakin could tell he was pushing on the limits of Obi-Wan’s patience. He didn’t know what else to do. He slumped back against the kitchen counter, Obi-Wan’s grip pulling him closer with the motion. Anakin tried desperately not to breathe in his scent. Anakin’s eyes were stuck on the smooth skin of Obi-Wan’s collarbone that was exposed by the shirt’s wide neck. Anakin wanted to suck on his freckles so badly it hurt. He clenched his fists hard and released them, trying to find words to explain.

“I’m having trouble with parts of Code, alright?” Anakin said finally, looking down. “I’ll figure it out. I just need to not be here right now.”

“You aren’t comfortable in your own rooms?” Obi-Wan’s voice carried his frown. Anakin closed his eyes. “Or you aren’t comfortable with me.” Obi-Wan said the last part as if he was realizing it at the same time. He removed his hand from Anakin’s shoulder. “Why?” He sounded almost hurt. They were still very close.

Anakin shook his head. “It’s not your fault, you’re fine.”

Obi-Wan shook his head too, stepping back. “That’s not true, Anakin. I can feel the lie in the Force.” He looked hurt, now. “I just wanted to help. I’m sorry for pushing.” Anakin watched his fists clench and unclench, and felt Obi-Wan’s presence in the Force spike with insecurity and pained frustration.

Anakin felt awful. “Don’t apologize, I didn’t mean it like that—” Obi-Wan looked defeated and was still moving backwards. “—You’ve done nothing wrong.”

“Why, then? I must have.” Obi-Wan’s voice was flat. “I thought things were going rather well.” His shoulders dropped as he looked at the floor, obviously thinking hard.

“They are.” Anakin wanted so badly for Obi-Wan to not be offended, not to add to his stress. “They are going well. You’re great.” Obi-Wan looked back up at him. “You’re the best.” Anakin finished weakly.

“But you don’t want my help.” Obi-Wan said, furrowing his brow in confusion.

“No…” Anakin was apologetic. “I don’t.” Obi-Wan almost looked crestfallen before running a hand over his beard, smoothing out his face.

“Just… get the report done by the end of today, Anakin.” Obi-Wan sighed. “Please.” He turned to go. Anakin could feel the waves of confusion and self-loathing coming off of him, and it made something inside him crack.

“I want you, alright?” Obi-Wan stopped. “I’m dealing it with it, but sometimes it’s torture to be around you.” Anakin spoke quickly, to get it over with. “You didn’t do anything wrong, you’re perfect.” He blushed at saying that. “It’s me, I’m the problem.”

Obi-Wan still hadn’t turned around, but he hadn’t left. His presence in the Force was completely hidden. Anakin began to truly babble, “Just let me deal with it, I promise, I’m figuring it out, I just need to go for a run right now, and I’ll do my assignment, nothing needs to change, I’m sorry I had to tell you, I didn’t want you to know, I didn’t want to bother you, I don’t know why I can’t stop, I’m so sorry, I don’t—”

Obi-Wan finally turned around. Anakin cut himself off, breathing hard. He tried to read Obi-Wan’s face, and couldn’t; Obi-Wan had his Council face on, the one that hid everything about who he really was. He looked like a Jedi, even in his pajamas. Anakin swallowed and looked at the floor. His own face was burning.

Obi-Wan’s voice was slow. “You’re dealing with it.”

Anakin nodded vigorously, eyes fixed on the floor, speaking fast, “Yes! You can forget this ever happened, I promise! Soon! I’ll be normal!”

“You told me, not two days ago, that I am the closest thing you have to a father.” Obi-Wan sounded like he was interviewing a resistant witness. “Was that a lie?”

“You don’t remember what I said right before I said that, do you.” Anakin breathed out sharply, relieved. He pushed off the counter and made for the kitchen door, trying to slide past Obi-Wan, moving quickly and speaking rapidly. “Ignore that whole conversation, please, it was—”

“You said that you loved me.” Obi-Wan grabbed Anakin’s arm as he tried to slide past him, and shot him a pointed look. “Do you imagine that I had forgotten that?”

“I’d… hoped…” Anakin said weakly, eyes dropping to the floor again. He hadn’t meant to say it, it had just slipped out. He tried to cover it up, and Obi-Wan had bought it. Until now, apparently. Anakin was hypersensitive to the feeling of Obi-Wan’s hand on his arm. He swallowed and then met Obi-Wan’s eyes guiltily.

“I had not forgotten that, no.” Obi-Wan’s tone was forbidding. He squeezed harder and then sighed and let go, speaking in his most deliberately authoritative tone, “You are my Padawan, Anakin. This will pass in time.”

Anakin whined, “It hasn’t, though,” and Obi-Wan stiffened slightly.

“What do you mean?” Obi-Wan asked carefully. They were still standing very close.

“I’m sorry.” Anakin offered meekly. Obi-Wan kept staring, and Anakin muttered, feeling exposed, “I just… can’t stop. I’ve tried, Master, nothing I do ever changes how I feel. I’ve tried everything. All I can do is run it off.” Anakin felt like he was falling. He couldn’t read the emotion in Obi-Wan’s eyes at all but it trapped and held him.

Anakin decided to be honest. He licked his lips and squared his shoulders, dropping all his efforts to hide himself in the Force, allowing the truth of his desire to radiate out around him. Obi-Wan’s eyes widened slightly. There was a long pause where Anakin watched the minute signals on Obi-Wan’s face that he was processing the information that his Padawan very badly wanted to fuck.

“I have had an extremely long day, Padawan.” Obi-Wan eventually said slowly. He stepped back slightly, shaking his head. “I cannot handle this right now.”

“Okay, Master, I’m sorry, Master,” Anakin murmured, pulling back and raising his shields. “I was just trying to explain why it’s not your fault you can’t help me.”

They stood there for a charged moment before a thought occurred to Anakin. A spike of arousal made him feel light-headed and the words came tumbling out of his mouth. “Can I help you?” It felt like the world had tilted on its axis. It all made sense, now. His voice came out deeper than he expected. “Master, let me help.”

“What?” Obi-Wan said flatly.

Anakin was growing flushed with the thoughts rushing through his head, his arousal making him feel dizzy. His eyes flicking between Obi-Wan’s, trying to read him. He hadn’t left, he hadn’t been disgusted. Why hadn’t he left? Anakin murmured, “You’re stressed, Master.” He stepped forward into the space Obi-Wan had vacated. His hands twitched but he resisted the impulse to touch, as always. He looked earnestly into Obi-Wan’s eyes. “I hate to see you stressed.”

“Yes. I am extraordinarily stressed.” Obi-Wan’s posture was upright, his face still blank, voice a warning. He had stayed perfectly still as Anakin advanced. “I am not in a particularly good mood, Padawan, don’t push it.”

Anakin took a deep shaky breath and sunk to his knees at Obi-Wan’s feet, looking up, keeping eye contact. He let his desire radiate back into the Force, letting Obi-Wan know he would do anything to make him feel better—how much he wanted to take Obi-Wan’s frustration and anger. How much he needed Obi-Wan to give it to him.

Obi-Wan’s jaw clenched and nostrils flared as he sucked in a sharp breath, catching Anakin’s thoughts in the Force. He looked down at Anakin intently, eyes searching, his hand eventually floating up, almost absently, to grasp Anakin’s Padawan braid. It slipped through his fingers as he looked at it thoughtfully.

Anakin’s heartbeat was thundering in his ears, his breath shaky. Obi-Wan seemed to be inspecting his braid, his hand sliding down it, measuring the length, feeling all the beads. Anakin almost whined—Obi-Wan was holding him, holding the part of Anakin that belonged entirely to them. Anakin’s chest was fluttering, he felt so hot, his mouth so wet.

Obi-Wan suddenly pulled on the braid, hard. Anakin sucked in a breath and held back a moan.

“I am not in a good mood, Padawan.” Obi-Wan repeated, his voice was still level. “I can’t be particularly sweet and kind, right now.”

“I don’t want that anyway,” Anakin breathed. He looked up earnestly. “I want you to feel better.” He licked his lips and opened his mouth, showing Obi-Wan his tongue before looking at the growing outline of cock visible in Obi-Wan’s soft pants and back up. “Please, Master…”

Obi-Wan jerked painfully on his braid at the word ‘Master,’ and he wound it around his hand, other hand coming down to grab Anakin’s ponytail, pulling his head back, examining his face again. Anakin let his mouth fall open again, his cock twitching, relaxing completely into Obi-Wan’s grip. He was no longer shielding himself in the Force at all, the desire radiating out.

Obi-Wan blinked down at him for a long moment. Anakin watched avidly as Obi-Wan made a decision, his mask cracking. Obi-Wan suddenly smirked slightly, eyes glinting, and spit in Anakin’s open mouth. “Don’t swallow that, Padawan.”

Anakin moaned and relaxed his jaw, opening his mouth further, showing Obi-Wan that he was keeping his spit on his tongue. Obi-Wan nodded, and roughly released his ponytail and pulled his cock out of his pants. It was fully hard now, long and thick. Anakin moaned again at the sight of it, and Obi-Wan yanked on his braid to position his head, and used his other hand to guide his cock between Anakin’s lips and onto his tongue.

Obi-Wan raised an eyebrow and Anakin closed his lips and sucked, looking up for validation. Obi-Wan hummed neutrally and returned his hand to Anakin’s small ponytail. Obi-Wan then shoved his cock hard into Anakin’s mouth, down the back of his throat, pulling his face up close to his pelvis using his grip on his hair, thrusting his hips forward. Anakin choked and gagged loudly, and Obi-Wan just fucked his cock in again harder, deeper, ignoring his discomfort.

Anakin moaned around his cock, his happiness radiant in the Force, and Obi-Wan’s voice was rough. “Is this what you want, Padawan? You want me to use you like this?” He fucked into his face again, hard. Anakin’s eyes fluttered shut, Obi-Wan’s cock filling his mouth, pushing down the back of his throat, fucking further and further in. It was everything Anakin had ever dreamed it could be.

Obi-Wan finally used Anakin’s hair to pull his head back, sliding his cock all the way out of his mouth. Anakin gasped for air, panting, mouth still open, chest heaving. “Yes, Master, yes, please, again—”

Anakin’s begging was cut off by Obi-Wan’s cock, and Obi-Wan laughed. “I’ve wanted to do that,” he said roughly, fucking his hips forward, thrusting deep in Anakin’s throat, smirking with pleasure as he began to slide his cock in and out along his tongue, moving Anakin’s head with his hold on his hair, using Anakin’s mouth exactly how he wanted. “Wanted to shove my cock in your mouth, shut you up.” He let Anakin breathe and whine for a moment before thrusting in again and smirking. “Stop that ceaseless, insolent whining.”

Obi-Wan was now holding him up by the hair, and Anakin was completely limp on his knees, his lips slick with drool, letting Obi-Wan fuck his mouth and feeling so grateful, so happy for it. He had stopped gagging, relaxing into it, taking it perfectly, looking up hopefully at Obi-Wan’s face. Obi-Wan smiled down at him, and then pulled hard on his hair to move his head into a better angle. Anakin hummed in pleasure around his cock, and Obi-Wan’s hips jerked forward fast and hard.

Obi-Wan suddenly pulled all the way out and seemed to appreciate the sight of drool stretching from Anakin’s shiny lips to the tip of his cock. Anakin gasped for air, eyes begging for more, so Obi-Wan gave it to him, thrusting back in. Anakin loved the rapt expression on Obi-Wan’s face as he slid his cock between Anakin’s lips, the focused release of frustration, the pounding rhythm of him fucking his throat.

“My cock’s nice and wet, now, Padawan,” Obi-Wan said, his voice a low rumble. “You made me nice and wet.” He pulled Anakin’s face off his cock roughly, releasing him entirely, dropping him—almost shoving him back. Anakin slumped back to the ground, looking up, panting. His cock was impossibly hard, he’d never been this hard in his entire life. He almost came just from Obi-Wan using his mouth. It felt so good to be useful. Obi-Wan was rubbing his cock absently, looking down at him with intent.

“Turn over.” Obi-Wan’s voice was cool and precise, and Anakin clung to it—he struggled to obey, he felt shaky and dazed, getting on his hands and knees on the hard surface of the kitchen. Obi-Wan said, “Take off your clothes,” so Anakin clumsily stripped off his sweaty exercise clothes while remaining on hands and knees, his chest still heaving, mouth still slick with drool and precome. Obi-Wan was stripping too, and kneeling down behind him, pulling his legs further apart roughly, shoving his head down and away.

Anakin moaned loudly at the feeling of fingers suddenly circling his entrance, teasing him. He looked back over his shoulder to see Obi-Wan holding a hand up, summoning a small bottle. It slapped into his palm and he looked back at Anakin, catching his gaze. He said, “Forehead to the floor, Padawan.” Anakin gulped and obeyed, straightening out and pressing his fevered forehead against the cool floor, lowering to his elbows. He swayed his back, exposing himself further.

Obi-Wan said, “Good, very good. Stay like this, do not move.” Slick fingers began opening him up, and Anakin whined. He rocked his hips slightly and Obi-Wan swatted him. “You never listen to me, Padawan.” He swatted him again, the smack loud in the quiet kitchen. “You never just do as you are told.” Anakin whimpered.

“I’m so sorry, Master.” Anakin murmured against the floor. “I want to be good for you, I do, I want to be good.” There were two fingers sliding in and out now, pressing down and finding a spot that made his hard cock jerk, his hips moving sharply, a spike of pleasure almost overwhelming him. “Ah!” Anakin said, surprised and pleasure-drunk. When Obi-Wan swatted him again, Anakin slurred, “I’m sorry, Master, I want to be good, I want to be so good for you.”

Obi-Wan smacked him again, harder. “Liar,” he said, darkly. “You always do exactly as you please. You never listen.” Anakin whined as three fingers entered him unexpectedly, the stretch was all he could feel, it was so intense, so consuming. He moaned as the three fingers began fucking him hard, he back swaying, presenting his ass completely. Obi-Wan hummed and said, “I suppose you’re nearly ready to be fucked.” Anakin gasped as the fingers were pulled out. “So I’m going to fuck you now.”

“Please, yes, please, Master…” Anakin’s voice cut off when Obi-Wan began rubbing the tip of his cock against his entrance, teasingly. Obi-Wan then pulled away, and Anakin gasped and his hips rocked back, trying to follow. Obi-Wan swatted him again, and Anakin moaned, “Please.”

“You are incapable of patience,” Obi-Wan said lowly, annoyed. Anakin could hear and then feel as Obi-Wan spread more lube on his cock. “You are impossibly needy.”

“I’m sorry, Master,” Anakin said. “I’ll do better, I promise.”

“Quiet, Padawan,” Obi-Wan said, lining himself up. Obi-Wan pressed just the head of his cock inside and stopped. Anakin whined in complaint and Obi-Wan replied roughly, “This is not about you, remember?” Obi-Wan pulled out again before pushing the tip back in, teasing him. “You are here for me to use, remember?” Anakin moaned in the affirmative, and then Obi-Wan grabbed Anakin’s hips and pulled his body back as he thrust his hips forward sharply. Anakin gasped as he suddenly took the length of Obi-Wan’s long, thick cock.

Obi-Wan hummed and then gripped bruises into Anakin’s hips as he pulled him even further on to his cock, getting him to take all of it. “Very good, Padawan, very good.” Anakin almost sobbed with pleasure, he was overwhelmed with the sensation, it was uncomfortable, it was perfect—he was so happy, he couldn’t believe it. Anakin slowly smiled, feeling Obi-Wan’s cock move inside him.

Obi-Wan suddenly laughed, and swatted Anakin hard. “I can’t believe you got me to fuck you, Anakin.” He slid almost all the way out and then fucked in again, going even deeper. Anakin moaned loudly, he was taking it, finally taking Obi-Wan’s cock, Obi-Wan was finally fucking him, fucking him on the floor of their kitchen, had gagged him with his cock. Anakin felt like he was dreaming.

Obi-Wan began a fast, hard rhythm, slapping their hips together, still gripping Anakin’s hips hard. The sound of Obi-Wan’s slicked cock moving in Anakin echoed obscenely, and Obi-Wan said, frustrated, snapping his hips together, “I was going to wait until you were a Knight, you unmitigated brat.” He swatted him again. “I have enough going on in my life,” he said, “I don’t need to add violation of a core tenant of the Jedi Code to the list.” He pulled his cock all the way out and Anakin whined.

“No, please, Master, please, don’t stop, I need it—” Anakin said in a desperate plea.

“Quiet, Padawan.” Obi-Wan said sharply. “This is not about you. You said so. This is for me.” Obi-Wan swatted Anakin hard, making him moan and rock his hips.

“Yes, Master, of course, Master, what do you want, what can I do?” Anakin risked pulling his head up off the tile and looking back over his shoulder, eyes tracing the flush on Obi-Wan’s cheeks and chest. “Please, how can I be good?”

“Turn over onto your back,” Obi-Wan said. “I want to see your face while you take my cock.” Anakin obeyed as quickly as he could, feeling uncoordinated and dizzy, he was so hard. “Spread your legs.” Anakin immediately did as ordered. Obi-Wan was still on his knees, and he picked up Anakin’s legs so his calves were resting against his shoulders, raising up Anakin’s hips to the perfect angle. Obi-Wan began teasing him with just the tip of his cock again, his eyes intent on Anakin’s face.

Anakin met his gaze and said, sounding almost drunk, “You were waiting for me to…?”

“Yes,” Obi-Wan said, and then fucked in hard. Anakin moaned loudly and Obi-Wan smirked, sinking his whole cock into Anakin with one thrust, and then beginning to fuck him in earnest. “I was waiting, yes. It’s not even far off. You ruined that. You always push.” He set a fast rhythm, snapping his hips forward, taking out all his frustration with Anakin, with the Council, with the Senate, with everybody and everything that had made his last week a waking nightmare of stress and frustration.

Obi-Wan suddenly pushed Anakin’s legs forward towards his head, bending him in half, sinking his cock in even deeper. His voice was low and furious, “You have to break every single rule you come across, don’t you?” He suddenly grabbed Anakin’s neck and held him down, not choking his air but firm enough to cut off circulation, their hips slapping. Anakin was already feeling lightheaded, and was feeling woozier and woozier. Obi-Wan’s voice was mocking. “You have to be special.”

Anakin whined, and Obi-Wan said, “You want to come? You want to come on my cock, Padawan?” Anakin was so close, so incredibly, close, he whined again in affirmation. “Can you come without me touching your cock, Anakin? Can you come from just me fucking you? Come from just taking my cock like you’re supposed to?” Anakin was shaking, so close, he nodded. Obi-Wan commanded, “Then come, Anakin,” and shifted the angle of his hips so his cock would press against Anakin’s prostate and thrust in hard. Anakin came, his mind going blank before shattering into a million pieces.

Obi-Wan fucked him hard through his orgasm, while Anakin painted his chest and stomach with ropes of come, almost blacking out from the intensity of the orgasm, opening his eyes and seeing stars. Obi-Wan released his throat, and moved his hand back to his hips, swiping a finger through Anakin’s come on his chest and licking it. Anakin moaned and a last spill of come made his eyes roll back and groan. Obi-Wan’s hips snapped forward in satisfaction. “Very good, Padawan,” he said, “You did what you were told, for once.”

“Yes, Master,” Anakin said agreeably. He was relaxed in Obi-Wan’s hold, mesmerized by the feeling of being fucked. He looked down to watch Obi-Wan’s cock slide quickly in and out. “Thank you, Master.”

“You’re welcome, Padawan,” Obi-Wan said, his voice strained, his hips beginning to lose rhythm as he neared orgasm. Anakin loved the sound of Obi-Wan coming apart, and he looked up, smiling widely up at Obi-Wan until Obi-Wan smiled back at him, almost involuntarily—his Force signature finally uncoiling all the way, his frustration slipping away. Obi-Wan shook his head and smiled again, wider, muttering “Force, you take it so well, Anakin, you take me so well, I knew you would.”

“Yes, Master,” Anakin nodded lazily and continued to smile. Obi-Wan leaned down and kissed him, thrust in hard one last time, and came deep inside Anakin, hips jerking as he filled him up with his come. Obi-Wan groaned, and rested his forehead against Anakin’s for a long moment as the wave of pleasure cascaded through his mind, down his spine and out his limbs. He pulled back and pecked one more kiss before pulling out, watching his come drip out behind. Anakin watched Obi-Wan’s face, proud of the satisfaction that he found there.

“I didn’t expect you to feel the same way,” Anakin mused happily. Obi-Wan sat heavily next to him on the floor of the kitchen and summoned a towel using the Force. “That was frivolous,” Anakin almost giggled.

“Hardly, Padawan,” Obi-Wan said, wiping himself clean. “Hygiene is of critical importance for health and wellbeing.”

“If you say so, Master,” Anakin said. “I didn’t expect it?” he repeated as a question.

Obi-Wan sighed and looked over and began wiping Anakin clean too. “And I thought you imagined me as a father, yet here we are.”

“Here we are,” Anakin agreed, letting Obi-Wan tidy him up. He smirked slightly. “Sorry for interrupting your research.”

“It was good you did,” Obi-Wan said. “I really needed a break.” He sighed again and got up, offering a hand down to pull Anakin up too. “Let’s go shower.”

“Yes, Master,” Anakin said cheerfully. “Let’s do that.”

Obi-Wan rolled his eyes, and sighed. “You do have to write the mission report next, alright?”

Anakin scowled momentarily. “Fine.” He headed to the ‘fresher, pulled by Obi-Wan. Anakin muttered, “I just didn’t want to sit by you when you smell good and you always smell good after you shower, it’s not like I really have a problem with doing the stupid report.

“Splendid,” Obi-Wan said crisply. “I look forward to reading your recollections.”

Anakin swallowed. “Yep! They’re… really solid.”

Obi-Wan gave him a fond look. “I’ll talk you through it.”

“Thank you, Master,” Anakin said, relieved.

“My pleasure, Padawan.”

Obi-Wan smiled, and Anakin smiled back.