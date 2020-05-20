Chapter Text

Many bright flashes appear to bring class 1-A, the big 3, Shinso, their teachers, the Pussy Cats, Kota, Eri, Gran Torino, and the League of villians.

“WHAT THE HELL!?”

“What happened?”

“What’s going on?”

“Where are we?”

The heroes and villains notice each other's presents as they are immediately gotten up to their feet as Izuku, Shinso, and Mirio quickly stand in front of the people they care about.

"Where have you taken us!?" Aizawa demand.

"Us!? You heroes are the ones that have taken us!" Tomura shouted.

"You're the villains here so you must have kidnapped us!" Mineta shouted.

"What do you say you midget?" Dabi growl.

A bright green portal then appears as what looks to be a teenage girl with brown hair and brown eyes walks out of it.

“Hello everyone and welcome to my theater!” The girl then exclaims.

Bakugo then opens his mouth about to say something when - “We are here to watch an alternate reality!” She throws her hand in the air with a smile on her face interrupting Bakugo from whatever he was going to say.

“Who are you?” Aizawa asks her warily.

“My name is Wildflower but you can call me Wild.” The newly introduced Wild tells them.

“How and why did you bring us here to watch an alternate reality?” Izuku asks.

"The how is that I am one of many gods that watch over the multiverse each one of us has one or more worlds to watch over personally and we can choose how much of the reality other gods can see or read. The why is because you might learn to be better people with this reality and because it’s fun.”

“Are you going to let us go home if we refuse?” Nezu asks.

“Nope!” Wild chirps.

“Just asking but who is this other reality focused on?” Izuku asks, curious.

“Oh! That’s easy, the person this reality focuses on is an alternate you Izuku Midoriya!” Wild replies.

While everyone stares at Wild in shock, Wild continues, “Well anyways let’s get on with the show if you would take your seats please, we will listen to the summary then get on to the reality!”

They soon took their seats and the TV started.

A voice then started to read the words as they appeared on screen.

Midoriya Izuku is Quirkless. Well, he thought was. That was until he opened his mouth to sing.

Many people in the room make questioning noises at this.

There is more power in Midoriya's singing than he could have ever dreamed of - a power truly worthy of a hero. But will he ever have the confidence to spread his wings and soar?

Follow Canary on his journey to find his voice and become the hero he was always meant to be.

“Well that was cryptic.” Shinso says.

“I know and it will only get better from here.” Wild says with a wide grin boarding on a smirk. The more skittish students had to suppress a shiver.









Seating arrangement

Left section

Tenya Iida Ochaco Uraraka Shoto Todoroki Izuku Midoriya Hitoshi Shinso Kyoka Jiro Katsuki Bakugo Eijiro Kirishima Denki Kaminari Hanta Sero Mina Ashido Momo Yaoyorozu Minoru Mineta Mashirao Ojiro Yuga Aoyama Toru Hagakure Koji Koda Tsuyu Asui Fumikage Tokoyami Mezo Shoji Rikido Sato Mirio Togata Tamaki Amajiki Nejire Hado

Middle Section

Kota Eri Shota Aizawa Present Mic Wildflower Mandalay Tiger Pixie-Bob Ragdoll Ectoplasm Principal Nezu All Might Gran Torino Recovery Girl Midnight Vlad King Cementoss Snipe Number 13

Right Section