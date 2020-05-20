Chapter Text

Jocasta Nu had always considered young Luke Stormcalmer a bit of an anomaly around the temple; he had always been a bit of a star among the creche, but his attitude over attachments was far closer to the Code of the younglings than she had ever seen allowed in a youngling.

This feeling of unusuality had only increased when the youngling had met Obi-Wan Kenobi, which Jocasta had had the pleasure of experiencing first hand. The youngling had been in the library when Kenobi had come looking for intel on an old Jedi outpost. She had been monitoring the back stacks with her young apprentice librarian when she had seen the two looking deep into each other’s Force presences. They had been interrupted by her apprentice, who politely asked Luke to move aside so that she could put away a datapad.

They had both looked at her, Luke muttering a quiet “Sorry, Alysgia,” before walking away together, quietly whispering to each other. Alysgia had looked back at her with a knowing look, affirming Jocasta’s suspicions that the two would be master and padawan within the week.

She had been slightly wrong, as Luke Stormcalmer would become Obi-Wan Kenobi’s second apprentice eight days after their first meeting. Perhaps Obi-Wan was naturally affiliated with those of Tatooinian descent because the more Jocasta observed the young Stormcalmer, the more similarities she saw with Obi-Wan’s previous padawan.

It was difficult for Jocasta to get a read on the exact nature of their relationship, in part due to the war’s ability to keep Kenobi away from the temple; he was their master negotiator after all. But most striking in her mind was the day she had been able to observe Kenobi on his own while he browsed.

“Hello, Master Nu, is there anything I can do for you?” Kenobi asked, catching her looking at him.

Had she been her younger self, she may have been flustered, but she was the chief librarian of the Jedi Archives, and could not be bothered.

“Merely wondering how our honorable negotiator is doing with his new apprentice. I hope he is doing better with your peaceful methods than Skywalker?” Jocasta asked, which caused Kenobi to flounder a bit. After all, it was a well-known joke among the older Jedi that Kenobi’s first padawan was the closest one could get to his master without reincarnating Qui-gon himself.

“Oh, Luke’s quite the talented student; he’s already working on advanced Force theory, which is better than I ever got Anakin to do. Willingly, of course.” There was a sparkle behind his eyes that made Jocasta suspicious.

That was when Luke walked up to Kenobi with a pile of datapads in his arms. “Master!” he said, attempting to balance the collection, “I think I have all the mentions of Senator Kamderr Tem from the last thirty meetings!”

Jocasta had quickly extended an arm to organize the messy stack and sent an admonishing glare to the padawan. Luke, realizing his predicament, had blushed and handed the pads over to Kenobi. Jocasta noted that they were, in fact, all newspapers and Senate minutes that mentioned Senator Tem.

“If you were looking for information on Senator Tem, I would have been happy to compile a datapad for you; that is my job after all,” she told Kenobi amusedly.

Kenobi gave her a small smile, he was always one to understand her sense of humor. “I’m afraid that this requires more of a discrete approach, it seems Tem may have connections to the Separatists, but it being a sensitive issue, it seemed better to do it ourselves.”

Senator Tem was the first of many politicians that the pair would expose for corruption and treason, an impressive feat considering the two were more often than not in battle. Their antics had come to the point that she had made sure to keep an apprentice free whenever they came back to the temple.

To be perfectly honest, she was waiting for the pair to manage to call Chancellor Palpatine out for his clearly warmongering practices and general corruption. She had never liked that slimy man, he had always come off as a bit of power-hungry, and she couldn’t say she was ecstatic when she found out he had become chancellor.

Perhaps strangest of all were the changes she had observed in Kenobi’s treatment of Skywalker and the rest of his close associates. Before he had strictly adhered to the Code, at least as far as Jocasta had heard from the ever running library gossip mill, but ever since that strange meeting between the master and padawan, Kenobi had been far more open about his attachments, especially with his padawan.

Not that Jocasta necessarily disapproved; she may be traditional, but she knew that the New Code wasn’t for everyone, especially those who may closer identify with the youngling code. Honestly, Yoda’s insistence that Jedi adhere to the Code marked his age, but that was nothing Jocasta needed to involve herself in.

Looking down at her terminal, Jocasta noted that there was a new mission report to be filed, one from Kenobi and Stormcalmer, as well as Skywalker. Oh? How’d they’d managed to convince the Dutchess Satine of Mandalore to join the Jedi’s efforts was beyond her. Perhaps it had something to do with the elder two’s prior relationship, it was after all why he was sent on the mission.

Scanning the document, Jocasta was somewhat unsurprised to see that contrary to the mission’s goals, Kenobi had only convinced the Dutchess to support the Jedi order, not the Republic. And it seems only after Stormcalmer had managed to reveal that the ship was carrying assassin probes before it took off, much to the horror of Senator Tal Merrik who was apparently been working with Death Watch.

Yes, The Kenobi-Stormcalmer team was certainly an odd one, and Jocasta couldn’t help but feel that the order was all the better for it. Now, if she could only figure out how exactly they knew her passwords for the inner archives.