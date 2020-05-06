Chapter Text

The idea starts to form during a visit with his mother. Rei is sitting on her bed, curtains open with the sunlight pouring in through the large window. Shouto is in a chair he pulled next to her bed facing her. They are chatting quietly about safe topics, stories Fuyumi has shared with them about her students, how Shouto is settling into the new dorms, and antics Shouto’s more rowdy classmates have already gotten up to.

At a lull in the conversation Rei turns to her son and says, “Shouto, do you still want to be a hero?”

Shouto furrows his brow and pinches his lips together in worry. He has been avoiding topics like this on purpose. Afraid his mother will not want the same things and terrified of what will happen if she learns he is using his fire. Shouto looks down at his feet and lets out a quiet but clear, “Yes.”

Rei reaches out and takes his hand as she says, “I am so happy to hear that.” She gives a gentle squeeze and continues, “When you were little you wanted to be like All Might and I was so worried I ruined your dream.”

Shouto jerks up straight and looks at his mother. “Mom, you couldn’t ruin anything. It wasn’t your fault,” the words are spilling out of him, “It would have been his fault. He almost did ruin everything. If it wasn’t for my friend I wouldn’t have remembered that I wanted to be a hero to save people and not just a pawn in his conquest for a legacy.” He takes his mother’s other hand in his as he says, “I don’t want to be like him but I still want to be a hero.” He pauses as he tries to find the words. “I want to be a real hero,” like Midoriya was for me, his thought continues.

“I am so proud of you Shouto. I am sure you will be a splendid hero.”

Their conversation drifts back into safer topics for the rest of their visit.

The idea starts to form after Kamino Ward. Izuku watched his mentor, his idol, the Symbol of Peace, barely win the battle against All for One and was forced into retirement as a result. He couldn’t help thinking about how world-changing this was.

In the months that followed he watched as the world scrambled to hold itself together with the dramatic loss of it’s symbol. Crime rates went up and new villains and villainous organizations appeared regularly. Confidence in heroes was at an all time low. Sometimes even the heroes didn’t seem to believe in themselves anymore. Izuku watched it all and wondered if having a Symbol of Peace that could fall was worse than having no symbol at all.

The global crime rate did decrease with the rise of All Might but was that correlation or causation? Were heroes just getting better? Were there just less villains, less reason for people to go into villainy? All Might spent most of his time in Japan and while his time in America was well-known, why had a hero that spent most of his time in one country been credited with worldwide change? Izuku’s mind was buzzing with these questions as he sat in his dorm room one evening.

Izuku had always wanted to be like All Might, saving the day with a smile and inspiring hope. When All Might chose him as his successor he knew he was going to try and be the next Symbol of Peace. He believed then it would be a seamless transition. Hero Deku in spot number two when All Might decided to retire, handing over the metaphorical torch to his young successor. Izuku would still have had to work hard for his spot next to All Might but was nothing if not determined. But now, there was a gap. There was no Symbol of Peace and no one to take up the mantle.

Watching the aftermath of All Might’s forced retirement hit Izuku once again with how human All Might is. How human all heroes are. There is no guarantee they will win the battle, save the citizens, avoid mistakes, come out able to fight the next villain, or even come out alive. All Might was human and he could have died in his first battle with All for One and no successor to take his place. As it is now Izuku won’t be able to take his place for years, if he manages to earn it at all.

Symbols have a purpose but when those symbols are human is it really worth it?

Izuku had accepted the burden All Might placed on him but he is beginning to wonder if it is something worth preserving. Should so much of the hero system depend on the one hero at the top?

Izuku knew these questions wouldn’t be answered quickly. He decided to do what he did best. Pulling out a new notebook he labeled the front “Hero System Analysis #1” and turned to the first page. Muttering to himself as he wrote, he began listing out topics that would need more research, his current thoughts on the system, and questions he had.

The idea is solidified one day after a conversation with his father.

Shouto was sitting at his desk with his school work spread out around him as he worked on the recent Math assignment. His phone begins to ring and he glaces at the screen to see who is calling. He thinks about ignoring it again but it is the fifth time Endeavor has called today and he was sick of it ringing.

“Father,” he answers his phone tersely.

“Shouto, you answered this time. Good. I need to talk to you,” Endeavor said.

“That is usually why people call,” Shouto responds with sarcasm.

Shouto heard Endeavor let out a huff of annoyance. “This is important. Just listen to me.”

“Fine.”

“I know you had a run in with a villain that goes by the name ‘Dabi’ at your training camp over the summer. Dark hair, scars, blue flame quirk.”

“Yes,” Shouto responds, wondering where his father is going with this.

“It has come to my attention that he might be-” his father pauses and lets out an annoyed grunt. “He might be Touya.”

Shouto is silent, too shocked to speak. He grips the phone tightly until his knuckles are white. Touya is dead. Touya is dead! He remembers seeing his brother bleeding and burned as the ambulance took him away after his quirk went out of control. He never came home. Died in the hospital as a result of his wounds. They had a funeral. His ashes are in the family grave. What is his father talking about? Touya is dead.

“Touya is dead,” he says numbly, unable to say anything else.

“Touya might not have died,” his father says without any emotion.

“But the burns, the hospital, the funeral! I remember you putting his ashes in the grave. What are you talking about?” Shouto is barely able to keep himself from yelling. This doesn’t make any sense. Touya is dead!

“He ran away from the hospital the day after he was admitted. No one with a healing quirk had seen him, he had been too weak. He was never found, assumed dead and we held a funeral,” Endeavor says as if it is the most obvious thing in the world.

“But the ashes. You told us he died in the hospital. Touya is dead. Touya died. We had a funeral.” Shouto knows he is starting to become incoherent but unable to stop himself. “Touya is dead. He can’t be a villain when he is dead. Those burns. Touya died from his burns.” He can hear his father talking so he forces his mouth to stop. Mind burning with thoughts. Touya is dead. Touya might not be dead. Touya might be alive. Touya might be a villain.

“Shouto, listen to me. I am only telling you this because he has attacked you once before. You need to know in case you get attacked again and he uses this against you. Dabi is a villain and needs to be stopped,” Endeavor is starting to sound angry but Shouto remains silent. His mind keeps running. Touya might be alive. Touya might be a villain. But alive!

“Shouto! Do you understand?” Endeavor yells into the phone.

Shouto hasn’t been listening but he wants this call to end so he responds with a terse, “Yes.”

“Good. That is all. Goodbye,” and there is the sound of disconnection.

Shouto sets his phone down and just stares at the Math homework in front of him uncomprehendingly.

Touya is alive! His father had lied about his death. His father had faked Touya’s death. He knew his father saw his children as a means to an end but to care so little? He had believed his father had cared in some way but he sounds so uncaring when relating the news. Touya was alive! Did his siblings know? Did his mother? Should he tell them? Touya was alive!

Touya had been pushed into villainy.

The thought struck like a lightning bolt. This, like his mother’s mental breakdown, was the fault of his father. The number two hero, number one now, had broken his wife and pushed his first born into villainy. Shouto was already sure he never wanted to be a hero like his father but now he knows what kind of hero he wants to be. His mind is made up.

The idea is solidified after the School Festival.

Izuku is resting after the cleanup in the common room listening to his classmates’ chatter. He scrolls through the photos that were taken today. Eri had smiled so much he wondered if her cheeks hurt. The day had been wonderful and he was grateful he could give Eri a day filled with fun.

Letting his mind wander as he scrolls he starts to think about how they saved Eri. All Might couldn’t have saved her. She was too hidden. It took dozens of small time local heroes all working together with Sir Nighteye to locate her. Without Sir’s investigative skills she would have never been found. All Might would have never faced off against Overhaul. He was too high ranking to have even been considered for the raid on the Shie Hassaikai.

Their raiding force had only just been enough to save Eri and that had come at a high cost. A cost too high. Sir’s death and Mirio-senpai lost his quirk, neither should have happened. Eri had been the reason she was able to be saved. Victims shouldn’t have to save themselves. What good are heroes if people still have to save themselves from people like Overhaul?

Izuku was seeing it more and more. The smaller heroes seemed to actually make more a difference but rarely did they have the strongest quirks. Depending instead on surprise, honed skills, and no small amount of luck to defeat the villains.

Izuku headed back to his dorm room. Once inside he pulled out ‘Hero System Analysis #2.’ His research had expanded to a second notebook pretty quickly but the results were damning. He flipped through, rereading bits and pieces of information he had gathered. He already knew the picture that had been painted. As much as he hated to admit it to himself his mind was already made up.