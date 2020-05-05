Chapter Text

Nara Shikachi was born on the 8th of May, three and a half years before the start of the Third Shinobi War. She was the firstborn child of Nara Shikaku and Nara Yoshino; she was a genius. Reading and writing before the academy, well developed chakra coils and an affinity to the ninja arts, one could even go so far as to call her a prodigy.

Shikaku had hoped to delay his daughter's entry to the academy by a few years. Alas, the January after her third birthday, the war commenced; and no child was spared. It was expected that all clans put forward their best children to support the war.

That's how Nara Shikachi found herself sat amongst thirty other four year olds, beginning their education.

The classes were easy, if physically taxing at first. She graduated the following year, aged five. Top Kunoichi academically and third in her year for her physical scores.

Her hair was the typical Nara brown. Luckily, she'd gotten her mother's silkier texture which allowed her to pull it back into a low bun. She wore black shinobi pants and a green turtle neck shirt. On top of the turtle neck was a navy jacket which zipped up to her chin. Her pants were wrapped at the ankles and her feet were tucked into the regulation blue sandals on her feet. At her left thigh was her holster whilst her pouch sat on her right hip at her back. Her hitai-ate was sown into the sleeve of her jacket on her left upper arm.

She was placed on a team with Uchiha Shisui, third in their year academically and first in their year physically.

Shisui wore the Uchiha high necked, short sleeved shirts, in navy blue with the Uchiwa fan on the back. His pants were black, wrapped at the ankles like his other teammates and tucked into the regulation sandals in black. Much like Shikachi, his holster sat on his left thigh and his kunai pouch on his right hip. He wore his hitai-ate proudly on his forehead, pulling his unruly, spiky hair away from his eyes.

The last teammate was Uchiha Shigura, second in their year both academically and physically.

He was a typical Uchiha, through and through. From the silky black hair that just brushed his shoulders to the near identical clothing of his cousin, Shisui. He was left handed. So, his holster sat on his right thigh and his pouch rested on the opposite hip. His hitai-ate came around his forehead, as most ninja's did.

Their sensei was Uchiha Mikoto, esteemed jonin and Kenjutsu mistress.

Her hair was in a French braid that came to a stop just between her shoulder blades, with her hitai-ate wrapped around her forehead. She wore typical jonin blues with the uniform green vest and blue sandals to match. Strapped to each thigh was a knife six inches long whilst there was a kunai pouch attached to each of her hips. It was common knowledge that she'd given birth to her son, Itachi, just two years prior, so for her to be back in the field was unexpected to say the least.

They were Team One and as such met in training ground one for introductions. Mikoto's heart ached, looking down at five year olds and thinking of preparing them for war. She smiled all the same.

"I'm Uchiha Mikoto, your sensei. How about we go round and introduce ourselves?" They all nodded to her in affirmative and she continued, "I'll go first. Like I said, I'm Mikoto. You can call me Mikoto-sensei. I specialise in Ninjutsu and Kenjutsu and my favourite food is dango." She looked to her left and he picked up on the cue.

"I'm Uchiha Shisui. I specialise in Ninjutsu and genjutsu and..." He paused for a moment, "My favourite food is steamed buns." He finished with a nod, looking to his left.

"My name's Uchiha Shigura. I specialise in Nin and Taijutsu and my favourite food is chocolate cake, I guess." He said. It was hard for him to choose just one favourite food when there were so many sweet desserts that he liked in the village. Typical Uchiha sweet tooth. They all looked at Shikachi once he finished.

"I'm Nara Shikachi. I specialise in Ninjutsu mostly but I'm also adept in field strategy. My favourite food would have to be," she trailed off, thinking hard, "Mango shaved ice." She finished, sure of herself.

They all looked back to Mikoto and she grinned.

"Okay!" She clapped her hands together cheerily, "I'm going to be honest with you now." The trio straightened up as she grew serious, "This team is due to be deployed to the lightning border in nine months. When I take you to the border, you will be chunin level. I've set out a schedule for us and written it down here-"

She handed them each a piece of paper, with times for a week's rotation planned out.

"- we've been placed on the courier rotation for the first three months. So, every other week, between three days and a week will be taken up by that. I've allocated a full week. That way any spare time is a bonus. On our off week, we'll be training. I want you here at 6am sharp. We'll be covering Taijutsu for three hours every morning. We'll break for an hour at nine for breakfast and then move on to Ninjutsu from ten 'till one. Shisui, Shigura, I'll be able to help you with your sharingan during this time as well. Shikachi, we'll figure out your elemental affinity and work on that as your family techniques will have to be practiced in your own time." Shikachi nodded. All clan children expected to have to put all their family training in their own time anyway so this didn't come as a surprise.

"One 'till two will be lunch and then two ‘till five will be team training. That's where we'll work on formations and combination attacks." She looked at all of them, could see the dread in their eyes at 6am starts and smiled excitedly.

"Any questions?" She chirped.

They met at 6am the next morning at the same training ground. Shisui and Shigura looked a lot more awake than Shikachi, who had actually arrived five minutes to and then proceeded to curl up on the grass and go back to sleep.

"Shikachi-chan! You can't fall asleep. We haven't even started." Shisui pouted, crouched at her head. Groaning mournfully, she curled in on herself.

"It's too early. The sun's barely even up." She grumbled.

"Then we best not waste daylight, huh Shikachi-chan?" Mikoto said from behind the girl's prone form, saccharine sweet. She pouted and sat up, cheeks puffed out. Standing up, she yawned lazily.

"Okay. Time for Taijutsu practice. Shisui, Shigura, you two can spar first. You can use your Sharingan, but no Nin or Genjutsu." The boys nodded and went to the centre of the training ground whilst Shikachi and Mikoto sat at the edge of the tree line.

The boys fought mainly using the Uchiha style. Their movements were fast and hit hard when they connected. After five minutes of fighting, Mikoto called out to them, clapping her hands together loudly.

"Stop! We'll take a minute’s break and then Shisui will fight Shikachi." She said. The boys nodded without complaint and took the minute to drink some water. Shikachi sighed, standing up and walking further into the clearing. She waited for Shigura to make it to the tree line and watched Shisui with a critical eye. The Uchiha style was compromised of speed and brutality, whereas the Nara style favoured minimising movement and dodging.

They began. Shisui rushed her, invading her space easily and coming to strike her solar plexus with terrifying accuracy. She moved backwards, so he went to strike again, this time with his left hand. Going around his arm, she ducked down low and swept his feet out from under him. Rolling to the side, he avoided her fist and got his feet under him in a scramble of limbs. He came forward again as she tried for a roundhouse kick. Ducking under her leg, he shouldered the space between her legs and tackled her to the ground. They went down, dirt pushing up around them. She grabbed his neck and arm between her thighs in a triangle hold. He drove her further into the dirt with his other forearm pressing into her neck. They stayed like that for a few seconds before Shikachi gave in, tapping against his arm.

"Yield! I yield!" She struggled. He let go immediately, her legs releasing him simultaneously. She turned onto her hands and knees, sputtering and gasping for breath. Shisui wasn't faring much better, also crouched, trying to catch his breath.

Shikachi gritted her teeth. Even whilst tired from his previous fight, Shisui had beaten her.

"One minutes break then Shikachi and Shigura will spar." Shikachi groaned. It was in her nature as a Nara to minimise her effort. But, staring up at Mikoto's face, she saw a desperate urgency that wouldn't account for laziness. Clamping down on that innermost desire to curl up and go back to sleep, she stood again and faced Shigura.

They would continue rotating spars through the morning. Mikoto pointed out where they were lacking and gave them pointers on their various stances. It was what Shikachi considered hell on earth. The Uchiha didn't mess about with their Taijutsu and she was thoroughly beaten into the ground by the end of their session. She laid prone in the dirt as the boys talked above her about a specific kata they'd just learnt. She tilted her head back to look at her Sensei.

"Is it breakfast now?" She whined. Mikoto grinned.

"It will be if you get up." She stood up and they all waited expectantly. Mikoto led the way to the Uchiha compound. They entered her home, removing their shoes at the door. It was quiet. Following to the kitchen, they sat at the table as Mikoto procured four bentos from the fridge. Her own bento was white; Shisui's was red; Shigura's blue; and Shikachi's, black. They were a balance of rice, eggs, vegetables and meat.

"Where's Itachi-kun?" Shisui asked. Shikachi took a bite of her rice.

"Ah, Itachi's being looked after by Akemi right now. She's a civilian and is watching him whilst I'm on duty." She answered. They dropped the conversation after that.

After finishing her bento, Mikoto left the room for a minute and returned with a few papers in her hand. She placed one in front of each genin and sat back down. Shigura picked his up first.

"What's this?" He asked. Shisui and Shikachi followed suit, also picking theirs up.

"Chakra paper. Just send some chakra into it and you'll know your chakra nature." She said, picking up her own piece. It lit on fire, burning through half the paper before crumbling the rest of the way.

"Mine's fire, with a secondary earth affinity. Shigura? Why don't you go first?" She said. He nodded and focused on the sheet in his hand. It, too, lit into flames. The piece fell to the table in ashes. Mikoto smiled.

"Fire. Most Uchiha have a fire affinity so it's not unexpected." She commented before looking at Shisui. His paper burned before splitting in half. They looked at Mikoto expectantly.

"Fire and wind. A good combination." She commented. They looked at Shikachi. Focusing on the paper in her hand, she watched as it crumpled until it sat in a tight ball in her palm. Mikoto nodded.

"Lightning." Was all she said. Nobody needed to know just how strong her affinity was- not yet.

They made their way to the same training ground. Shikachi sat in the grass watching as Mikoto showed the boys a set of katas that involved the Sharingan. Once they'd gotten the basics down, she left them with the scroll and walked over to Shikachi. The girl stood and stared up at her sensei expectantly.

"Okay. We're going to start with a basic E-rank lightning jutsu. It's called Spark and let's you release sparks of lightning from your fingertips." Mikoto said. They opened the scroll and read through it together. Mikoto showed her twice before Shikachi nodded and focused her chakra. She made the ram seal momentarily before releasing it and holding her hand out in front of her. Sparks erupted from her fingertips easily and she jumped back a little in surprise.

This only affirmed Mikoto's theory of her strong connection to lightning. She was broken out of her musings by Shikachi's wide eyes waiting for her approval. She grinned.

"First try. You're a natural, Shikachi-chan." She said, watching as the sparks moved from her left and right hands with ease. Shikachi looked up curiously.

"What do I do now?" She asked. Mikoto hummed.

"Do you know how many Tenketsu there are in the human body?" She asked. Shikachi could see the mischief in the woman's eyes but answered regardless.

"361." She said.

"I want you to do this jutsu through all 361 Tenketsu." She said. Shikachi's jaw dropped. Snapping it shut with a huff, she focused on her hands. Mikoto took her cue and meandered away back towards the boys.

By the end of the session, the lightning was already past her elbows and creeping up to her collar bones. Mikoto hardened her resolve then and there, determined to speak to the girl’s father later.

They broke for lunch, returning to the Uchiha compound together. When they entered, they could hear sounds coming from the kitchen. Mikoto's face brightened up. They followed her to the kitchen like little ducklings.

"Team One, meet my husband, Fugaku." She said as she passed the entryway to the kitchen. There stood the esteemed Wicked-Eyed Fugaku, cooking eggs in a frying pan dutifully. He turned to her as she approached him, letting one hand fall to her waist as he leaned in to kiss her. Facing the genin, his face became much more stern. He focussed on the female genin on their team.

"I'm Nara Shikachi. It's a pleasure to meet you, Uchiha-sama." She bowed- low enough to be respectful, but not lower than she would bow to her Hokage. He nodded to her.

"Likewise, Shikachi-san." He turned back to his wife, "Do you want me to make more eggs?" He asked. She smiled shyly, packing him on the lips again.

"Not today. I made team lunches earlier." He hummed, putting his eggs on a plate with some rice. They all sat at the table and ate quietly.







The last session took place within the Uchiha compound. They all sat around a table with Mikoto at the head.

"These sessions will alternate between taking place here and at the training ground. We'll discuss formations and combination attacks one session and next session we'll execute them and see how efficient they are." She explained. They all nodded and she grinned. There was paper on the table if they needed it.

"Okay! Scenario one. You three are alone when you are attacked by a jonin. They have my skills and abilities. How do you approach the situation?" She asked. Shikachi's eyes narrowed.

"Where are we at the time of attack?" She asked. Mikoto hummed.

"Half a day's run from Konoha." The table went silent, everyone subtly looking at Shikachi in one way or another. Said girl hummed, bringing her hands together in front of her with a small scowl.

"Are any of us injured? How much chakra do we have? Are we tired or just woken up?" She countered.

"No injuries. Slightly depleted chakra from the run but not enough to make a difference. You've been running for eight hours already and were about to bed down for the night." She answered.

"Running isn't an option." Shikachi said quietly. Shisui turned to her sharply, eyebrows pulled together firmly.

"What? Why? Shouldn't we at least try and escape a jonin level ninja?" He asked, completely confused. She shook her head.

"Think about it. You've been running for eight hours already. So, you're tired. So tired that you couldn't sense any pursuers. If we did run, we wouldn't be able to create enough distance to make it to either an outpost or back to Konoha before they caught up again." She said. They boys agreed with her logic.

"What's the Jonin's state like? Injuries? chakra? Fatigue?" Shigura asked. Mikoto hummed, deciding to make the exercise harder.

"No injuries, full chakra reserves, not fatigued." She said. Shikachi huffed, leaning her head on her left palm, elbow against the table. She looked at the boys.

"Do you think it's better to keep the tight travelling formation or split into a wider triangle to surround the attacker?" She asked.

"We should split up like you said. Shigura and I can distract the jonin whilst you get her in a shadow binding jutsu, so splitting up would be good." Shisui said.

"I can't hold a jonin in my shadow bind jutsu yet." She responded and both the boys groaned, thinking they'd figured out the solution.

"I agree that splitting up would benefit us. If the jonin attacked us with a large blade or a jutsu, they'd take us out easier if we're clumped together." Shigura added.

"Okay. So, if it's a jonin like Sensei-" Mikoto brightened up at being referred to as Sensei, "- then, they will prefer short range jutsus and weaponry. We'll be better off splitting up and attacking from a distance." Shikachi summarised. Both boys nodded again.

"Our biggest, hardest hitting jutsu would probably have to be the Great Fire Ball jutsu. Shigura and I could perform it together, which would double its size." Shisui said, looking at Shikachi for some form of approval. She nodded to him with a small smile.

"I think that's the most viable option between us. The jonin would probably dodge the fire. But we could use it to our advantage and push her into a place we want her in. If we put explosives on one side of the fireball, and me on the other, then the jonin will be pushed towards me. From there, her attention would be split between me, throwing explosives at her along with kunai and shuriken, and you two who would close in from behind. If she turns around to attack you two, I can attack her back instead. Between the three of us, we'd be able to take her down." Shikachi finished. They looked at Mikoto who was playing through the scenario in her own head. She nodded.

"If you got the timing right, I think it would work. We'll have to try it out tomorrow." They spent the remainder of the session finalising the finer details of their plan with input from Mikoto and, eventually, their first day as Genin of the Leaf came to an end.

Mikoto walked Shikachi to the door, both women putting their sandals on. Said Genin looked at her Sensei questioningly.

"Sensei?" She asked. Mikoto grinned.

"I needed to speak to your father about a mission anyway. Figured I might be able to catch him if I walked you home." She lied. Shikachi took it at face value, not thinking much about it. Her father was the Jonin Commander so it was a plausible excuse. They walked mostly in silence, making it to the Nara compound fairly quickly. Shikachi guided Mikoto to her house and toed off her sandals in the genkan.

"Kaa-san, Tou-san, I'm home!" She called out. Mikoto followed her student, also having removed her sandals at the door.

"Welcome home!" Came a woman's voice from the kitchen. Yoshino was cooking at the stove whilst Shikaku sat with a pile of paperwork at the kitchen table. Shikachi rounded the table, kissing her father on the cheek before doing the same with her mother.

"Mikoto-san, what can I do for you?" Shikaku asked, cocking an eyebrow. She smiled.

"I needed to speak to you about a mission. Do you have a minute?" She said. He nodded and led her to his study.

"Can you apply the silencing seals?" She asked. Once they were up, she spoke again.

"You probably figured out that there's no mission to talk about," she paused, waiting for him to nod and gesture for her to continue, "It's about Shikachi." He stood up straighter.

"What about her? Is there an issue?" He asked, getting concerned. She shook her head after some hesitation.

"It's not so much a problem as something I discovered. I got them to find out their chakra affinities today. Shikachi's was lightning. But- Shikaku-san- I've never seen someone have such a strong affinity. Like, never. Her paper didn't just get crumpled. It scrunched itself into a ball." She said. Their eyes met.

"Are you sure?" He asked. She nodded.

"I started her on the Spark jutsu. I've told her to perform it across all her Tenketsu. She got up to her shoulders in three hours." She answered. He hummed, leaning back against the ledge of his desk. Slumping into his customary slouch, he sighed.

"Troublesome. I can get you extra jutsu scrolls if you need. I'll try to help her with it if we have spare time after clan training. If you're right about this, she's going to paint a target on her back when she reaches the lightning border." He said. Mikoto agreed.

"We need to make sure she's hard to kill by that point. I know that you Nara prefer a more laid back approach, but we don't have time for it right now. I would ask for your continued support in encouraging and motivating her when she slacks off." She said.

"Desperate times." He stood up again and made his way to the door, mutterings of 'troublesome' under his breath, "I'll do my best. Thank you for bringing this to my attention." They left the room and Mikoto was shown to the door. Returning to the kitchen, he sat opposite his daughter.

"So, how was your first day?" He asked, casual as ever. She beamed at him.

"It was really interesting. Ne, ne, Tou-san! I'm on a team with three Uchiha. Three. They're all so driven it's kinda exhausting. Oh! I found out my affinity. It's lightning- oh and I learnt my first lightning jutsu today too! Look-" he watched with keen eye as lightning passed easily from one hand to the other. He quirked a smile.

"That's great. Sounds like an eventful day." He said. She hummed.

"It was really eventual. Super tiring. Say Tou-san, do you think I could turn in early tonight and-" she began, trying to sweeten him up. He tapped her head with his chopsticks, too fast for her to dodge.

"No. Clan training isn't negotiable. We're starting after dinner. No ifs. No buts." He said firmly. Groaning, she slumped in her seat and picked at her food gloomily.

After dinner, they were stood in the clearing behind the house, the sun beginning to set.

"Normally I'd take the traditional route with your training. We'd start with the shadow imitation technique and build up from it. But, you're going to be on the frontline in nine months and you're not going to have the luxury of sitting back for capture whilst your teammates do the rest. Instead, I'm going to teach you Shadow Sewing Technique: Round Shadow. It's an A-rank technique and it looks like this." He crouched down and brought his hands together. Making the seals for Rat then Bird, his shadow pooled around his feet in a circle before shooting out around him. It extended out five metres before receding back to the pool at his feet. Shikachi stood, mouth agape.

"Is there no chance that we could- I dunno- start with something a little easier?" She snarked. He sat in the grass, cocking an eyebrow.

"Nope. Now, the first step of the jutsu is to gather your shadow around you at your feet. That's what the Rat seal is for. We'll focus on that for now." He said. Pouting, she put her hands together in the Rat seal, anticipating the next few months with dread.

Why did she have to graduate early?