Chapter Text

Anakin stood with his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, in the hangar at the Jedi Temple. He didn't know why they were there, only that Qui-Gon said it was a suprise and that he had been especially happy that morning. His masters good days were becoming fewer and fewer since the return of the Sith, so Anakin decided to indulge the old man. Even still, he wasn't particularly well known for his patience and they had been in the hangar for almost an hour now and Anakin had wanted to practice his lightsaber forms before his meditation lessons with Mace Windu. He grimaced. Maybe he'd be able to tag along with Qui-Gon and whoever he was waiting for instead of attending lessons.

Just when Anakin's impatience was getting the better of him, a lovely solar sailer had entered the hangar, he recognized the design almost immediately and it grabbed his attention long enough for him to forget about his impatience. He had never seen one in person, and was filing through whatever information he could scrounge up on them in the back of his mind, registering a second later that Qui-Gon was making his way over to it. Was the owner of the starship the person they had been waiting for? Maybe he'd be able to ask them if he could have a look at it. Anakin followed after Qui-Gon, standing beside him with his arms folded over his chest.

The boarding ramp was lowered and a tall man with stark white hair and dark eyes exited. He wore black robes with a wine red cape. Anakin quirked a brow at him, having to look up slightly to see his eyes. The man was the same height as Qui-Gon, maybe a taller and definitely taller than Anakin, who hadn't quite finished growing yet. Stepping out behind the older man was a padawan and the first thing Anakin noticed about him was that his master dwarfed him.

The Padawan was older than Anakin by a few years, and had been a Padawan for a long time judging by the length of his braid, the color was copper and looked like it might be soft to touch. He stood tall with his chin up and his hands clasped tightly behind his back. His eyes seemed to shift between vibrant blue and then a brilliant green in the sunlight. He wore all white robes and tabards, his lightsaber clipped to his belt. Anakin swept his eyes up and down, and then again, before landing on the older padawan's eyes- and oh gods he was looking at him. The older padawan quirked a brow at him, his expression neutral though his lips were drawn in a tight line. His eyes flicked away, offering a curt bow to Qui-Gon who was addressing the older man.

"Master Dooku, it has been too long. Your extended mission in the Outer Rim has gone well?" Qui-Gon asked, clasping Dooku's hand in his and flashing him with a genuine and wide smile.

Master Dooku offered a small smile in return, he seemed tense but his eyes were soft and exuded a great amount of warmth, "It has been a long time hasn't it, my former apprentice. I see you have taken up teaching again?" he asked, nodding to Anakin who squared his shoulders and offered a small bow when he was addressed.

"Indeed," Qui-Gon gestured for Anakin to come closer, "This is Anakin Skywalker. I'm sorry you hadn't had the opportunity to meet him before. Personal comms are difficult to reach so many systems away."

"The fault is not your own, Jinn." Dooku chuckled, smiling to Anakin as he scruitinized him, "Hopefully he is not nearly as much trouble as you were."

"If only." Qui-Gon responded and laughed when Anakin scoffed, "And I see your padawan has grown since the last time I saw him. How are you, Obi-Wan?"

The older padawan let his eyes flick to Qui-Gon, they had been fixed on Anakin the entire time, "I'm well, Master Jinn. The trip was long. You know how I feel about flying." He said curtly and Anakin frowned. Nobody had a right to speak to his master like that, much less a padawan.

And yet Qui-Gon only smiled, "You've been with Master Dooku too long, you're starting to sound like him." He laughed, and Master Dooku smiled.

"He is an exceptional student, one that I am very proud of." Master Dooku admitted, placing a hand on Obi-Wan's shoulder and squeezing lightly.

For the first time since Obi-Wan had stepped off the starship, he smiled, and Anakin's irritation immediately vanished. It was a small thing, tight, a little unfriendly, but the older padawan had dimples and his eyes crinkled slightly when his lips curved. Anakin thought it made him look even younger than he already was, he wondered what Obi-Wan would look like with an actual smile, his brain churning up ideas of what he might sound like laughing, or flustered, and before he could stop it, he felt a blush creeping up his neck and looked away, embarrassed.

"Obi-Wan, why don't you take our luggage to the apartment, yes?" Master Dooku's voice broke Anakin away from his thoughts.

"Yes, master." Obi-Wan said, offering Qui-Gon another bow before he turned back to the boarding ramp.

"Why don't you have Anakin help you?"

Obi-Wan froze and Anakin felt his gut twist in panic, shooting his eyes to his master who was nothing if not serene but Anakin saw the glint in his eyes and knew immediately that his master had picked up on his thoughts through their training bond. Anakin would have cursed at him but before he had the opportunity, Dooku was speaking again.

"That would be most helpful of you, Padawan Skywalker."

"Ah, of course, I can help." Anakin said, flashing an uneasy smile, before following Obi-Wan up the ramp while their masters shuffled out of the hangar, their voices becoming distant with their long strides.

Anakin was less focused on that now that he was inside the Solar Sailer and he felt himself become giddy when he saw the unfamiliar technology. He desperately wanted to snoop around, take a look at the engines and the navigator but he couldn't do that right now. Not with Obi-Wan, who he realized was staring him down again, nearly causing him to jump out of his skin. Obi-Wan observed him for a moment longer before turning and picking up two of the suitcases and passing them to Anakin. He didn't say a word, picking up the rest of the luggage and nodding for Anakin to go out first. Anakin bit his tongue and didn't say anything. Obi-Wan might have been pretty, but he sure acted like a stone cold sleemo.

Obi-Wan lead Anakin from the the hangar up to his shared apartment with Master Dooku. It was an older apartment than Anakin and Qui-Gon's and upon entering after Obi-Wan had punched in the passcode, he was assaulted by the musty smell of a space that had not been lived in for a very long time. Obi-Wan pointed Anakin to the master's quarters and Anakin went to set the luggage inside. He looked around the barren room, taking in the tapestries and the sundial that sat near the window. There was an old tea set on the coffee table in the room. Anakin was so absorbed in taking in the space that he hadn't felt Obi-Wan's presence behind him.

"So, you're the so-called Chosen One?"

Anakin jumped out of his skin for real this time, whipping around to see Obi-Wan watching him curiously. His heart thudded in his chest and he looked down, obviously embarrassed, "That's what Master Jinn says, yea."

Obi-Wan scoffed, folding his arms over his chest. Anakin looked down at him, taking him in again. He was short, obviously handsome, and obviously not impressed with Anakin. Anakin felt the need to posture at that, standing taller and squaring his shoulders. Obi-Wan quirked a brow at him before turning, "thanks for helping with the luggage. You can go now." He said, sounding cold and distant.

Anakin frowned, a little annoyed but not about to let Obi-Wan look down at him, "Actually, since I'm here and you're here, I was wondering if you'd like to have a quick duel with me." he said evenly, watching Obi-Wan's back.

Obi-Wan didn't turn to face him, instead tossing his padawan braid over his shoulder and beginning to carefully unpack some of the items from the suitcase, placing them on the coffee table in the common room, "And why would I do that?"

"Because I've dueled all the other padawan's here except you, and I've beat every single one of them."

To his suprise and horror, Obi-Wan laughed. It was a genuine laugh, light and full, and Anakin felt his face become hot when Obi-Wan turned to face him, leveling him with an exasperated look.

"Anakin," Obi-Wan said, and Anakin thought he might have ascended to the cosmic force at how his name rolled off Obi-wan's lips, "You would never be able to beat me in a lightsaber duel. I'm untouchable." he said it so confidently that Anakin would have accepted it, except Anakin was looking for a challenge and an excuse not to go to meditation, so he met Obi-Wan's eyes with a smirk.

"I don't believe you." He taunted, lazily taking his own lightsaber out, tossing it between his hands, "I've been told my lightsaber skills match the likes of Master Windu."

Obi-Wan watched him for a long moment and slowly, a grin crept across his face, "You know I've beat Master Windu in a lightsaber duel before, don't you?"

Anakin's eyebrows shot up, "Bantha shit, I don't believe you."

Obi-Wan kept watching him though, he rose to his feet in one fluid motion, almost like a loth cat, and took several steps over until he invaded Anakin's space, looking up to Anakin's eyes like he was searching for something, "Why don't you go ask him?"

Anakin felt hot and he wanted to back away but didn't want Obi-Wan to feel like he was winning, so instead he stuck his chin out and looked down at him, "I'd rather find out from you personally." He said, willing his voice not to shake.

Obi-Wan watched him, seeming to notice the blush that was undoubtedly scorching Anakin's cheeks. His eyes glinted dangerously, "What's in it for me?"

"What do you mean?" Anakin asked, maybe to quickly, and this time he did step back.

Obi-Wan shrugged, offering a harmless smile, but his eyes were like daggers, "I mean, if I beat you, what will I get? It seems only fair that I get something, you know, especially if you want to do this right now. I did have a long trip." He said easily, his voice honey sweet and positively dripping, Anakin thought his knees might give out.

"Whatever you want." Anakin squeaked, his eyes darting away, "And if I win?" he asked.

Obi-Wan's grin widened dangerously, the corners of his eyes crinkling, and Anakin thought he looked something particularly wolfish, "Whatever you want. But you're not going to win, so don't get your hopes up."

Anakin swallowed, "Deal."