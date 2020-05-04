Chapter Text
Stupid. So Stupid! Urgh! He really should have listened to Jiang Cheng when he said not to go near the rock pools. Though, how was he supposed to know his cousin wasn’t lying about there being a rockslide?
Not that it mattered anymore. He was stuck here. With his tail fin caught between the riverbed and a boulder with his body half out in the open in the pouring rain that didn’t seem to be letting up. There was no getting out of this until the river's water level raised itself to allow him to shove the rock off his tail with little to no damage beyond the initially crushed bones in his tail. The weight of the rock may not change, but if the water surged right, then the buoyancy would allow a little more give than what there was now.
UUUUUUGGGGGHHH!!!!!!
Why didn’t he just listen to Jiang Cheng? Wei Ying didn’t remember why he had swum upriver anymore. His mother was going to kill him. If she even made her way back to Yunmeng’s lakes before he did. Cangse Sanren was true to her name and wandered wherever her instincts told her to go.
…
That’s right! He’d swum away to get away from his mother’s visit!
He was still furious that her last visit had brought with her a guppy only a few years old and said that he was hers from another man. Wei Ying’s father, Wei Changze, had been heartbroken to have proof that Cangse Sanren wasn’t faithful to him. Not that Wei Ying had anything against Mo Xuanyu, but he’d never asked for a sibling, he’d just wanted his mother to stick around more. She hadn’t even stuck around for Mo Xuanyu! Just dumped him with Wei Ying and his father.
Mo Xuanyu was a cute guppy, about ten years younger than Wei Ying, and it was rather obvious that Cangse Sanren was his mother. Just like it was obvious that Cangse Sanren was Wei Ying’s mother. The two of them could have been twins if not for the age difference and the different fathers they had.
Sighing, Wei Ying sank down onto the gravel riverbed. No use thinking about stupid Mo Xuanyu, or his unfaithful mother. Father may be worried for him after he swam home with a broken tail, but Wei Ying would deal with that when he had to.
At some point, Wei Ying fell asleep, too tired from the lack of water wetting his gills and from struggling so much. The water rose over his head without him knowing. The water was full of minerals that made it heavier than the waters of Yunmeng. If he was awake, Wei Ying would have been able to compensate for the higher levels of buoyancy and not half float to the surface.
Perhaps if he hadn’t been so deeply asleep, a crowd wouldn’t have gathered to gawk at what they thought was a newly deceased corpse. The water was murky from the overhanging trees and the freshly overturned soil from the rockslide. This caused the crowd to only barely see Wei Ying and believed that whatever little movement that came from him was a trick of the light on the water or the ebb and flow of the river moving him. The rather dramatic flare of his elongated fins made it look like he had black robes torn from his torso. The gills were thought to be the aftermath of someone slitting his throat, the speckling of scales on his body the bruises he’d received from just before his death. Wei Ying’s arms were crossed to pillow his head, preventing the people from seeing his clawed hands and the webbing between his fingers.
The people didn’t get too close, and the distance and distortion of the water prevented Wei Ying from waking up. They gossiped about who the boy could be and what he’d done to deserve such a horrible death, or even if he deserved it at all. How far upriver had he come from? How long had he been in the water? What got him stuck in the bend near their village. The crowd had immediately sent people in search of the closest cultivators to help them once they’d confirmed that there was indeed a body in the water. No one had gone in, for fear of waking up whatever resentment was left in the body.
It had taken almost three shichen for the villagers to go and request help from the closest sect, Gusu Lan.
The debate lasted for less than a stick of incense. The Seniors called for the Juniors to gather and prepare to set off for practical knowledge on dealing with frightened civilians and a corpse body.
“Xiongzhang, you do not need me,” Lan Wangji stated.
“It is a learning experience, Wangji. It’s to help cultivators learn how to deal with panicked civilians and to make sure that the civilians don’t come to harm in their panic,” Lan Xichen reminded his didi.
Lan Wangji only sighed and looked away. He was a fine student of cultivation; his recollection of the ways of the correct ways to vanquish evil is near perfect; the Gusu Lan Rules he adheres to strictly and can recite each one like a reflex when he sees a rule broken; his sword forms never waver; he excelled at all six arts; and he was second on the Cultivator’s Most Eligible Bachelor list, right under his Xiongzhang. So, what if he wasn’t as social as his brother? He didn’t need to socialise with other people. If he was going on a Night Hunt, he didn’t really need to interact with people… did he?
The village was half a shichen away by sword. The only reason they flew was because they believed the corpse to be either, at worst, a simple Walking Corpse (if the resentful energy was roused), or what was more likely, a corpse in a river. This Night Hunt was specifically for monitoring how the Juniors would interact with non-Cultivators. They didn’t expect any trouble.
It was simple to order the villagers back and appease their worries as a few Cultivators headed to the water’s edge. Well, they weren’t lying about the body, but the Juniors could see that it wasn’t quite what the villagers thought.
The person in the water suddenly rolled over at the Cultivators getting into the water. Before Lan Xichen could tell anyone to stay put, one of them immediately lunged with his sword.
The sudden flare of pain in his side had Wei Ying gasping and jolting his face and part of his torso out of the water, hands flying to where the blade pierced him. Tears of pain forced its way past his eyes. The moment the bead of tear detached from his eyelash, it turned into a pearl.
“Jiaoren!” Lan Xichen cried out in shock at the sudden realisation. “Don’t harm them!”
The Juniors immediately lowered their swords. The one who stabbed the Jiaoren jerked back and took his sword with him. A scream tore itself out of the Jiaoren’s throat, the shrill pitch causing the cultivators to cringe back as they raised their hands to cover their ears.
Slumping into the water, the Jiaoren pressed against its wound to suppress the freely flowing blood. The river went even murkier with the red tainting the water. More pearls were falling from the Jiaoren’s face from the pain.
“Wangji! Get the biggest bathtub you can find!” Lan Xichen ordered.
“Gongzi! Their tail,” a Junior pointed out.
“He must’ve dislodged one of the rocks on the bank and got his tail caught,” another stated.
“Get it off. Lift it, don’t roll,” Lan Xichen told them.
“Yes, Gongzi,” the juniors nod.
It takes a few of them but they lift the small boulder off the tail. Almost instantly, the Jiaoren thrashes its tail to get to shore. It’s heaving and coughing up blood as it puts more pressure on the wound.
Taking a few hesitant steps towards the hurt creature, Lan Xichen makes stilted moves towards the wound. The Jiaoren whines pitifully, like an injured animal, but does not pull away. Gingerly, Lan Xichen applies both hands to the wound and tries to have his spiritual energy heal the clean cut of the wound to stop the blood flowing. The Jiaoren’s stopped crying now, all of the pearls it cried in the river where its body used to be, but it doesn’t stop making whimpers and whines of pain.
“Shh. I’m sorry. I’m sorry we did this to you,” Lan Xichen murmured to the creature. “We’ll fix our mistake.”
“L-Lotus,” Wei Ying chokes out. “Yu-unmen-g—”
“Save your breath, Xiao Jiaoren,” Lan Xichen spoke softly. “I’m sorry this happened.”
Wei Ying shook his head viciously, only wincing at the pain of pulling his wound.
“Lot-us P-Pier,” Wei Ying stressed.
“Lotus Pier? In Yunmeng?” Lan Xichen asked.
Wei Ying nodded as viciously as he’d shaken his head. It was like he didn’t even care about his wound, Lan Xichen thought. He had no idea it was because of the pressure difference of the water and the air that caused Wei Ying’s motions to be jerky and exaggerated.
“Are you from there, Xiao Jiaoren?” Lan Xichen asked.
“Mn,” Wei Ying nodded, grimacing as black dots filled his overly bright vision.
His next words came slurred.
“Jia-ang Shushu.”
Lan Xichen blinked at the familiar way the Jiaoren called the Sect Leader of Yunmeng Jiang. Then he panicked when the Jiaoren slumped over in a dead faint. One of the disciples approached Lan Xichen with rags torn apart from the stretcher they’d brought. They had to bind the Jiaoren’s side tightly to keep pressure on the still gushing wound. It wasn’t long before Lan Wangji and another Junior approached with the largest tub from the nearby village.
Gently lifting the unconscious Jiaoren into the tub, Lan Xichen cringed at the lack of space for the tail to lay down properly. The serpentine-like tail coiled up where it could without aggravating the fins on the tail, and the caudal fin fanned itself out on the side of the tub. They tried to pour water into the tub, filling it three-quarters of the way full. The bandages couldn’t stay dry at the same time as the water level being high enough to keep the Jiaoren from drying out. The poles from the stretcher were attached to the tub through some help with the villagers’ tools. It made it easier to carry the tub.
“Is it safe to take it to Cloud Recesses?” one of the disciples asked.
Lan Xichen noted it was the same disciple that stabbed the Jiaoren. He made sure to keep him in mind when reporting to Uncle. Now if he could only remember this disciple’s name. He was part of the new batch they’d recently admitted.
“We are not taking the Jiaoren to Cloud Recesses, we are taking it to Caiyi. They cannot stay here without medical attention for their tail and the sword wound—” the disciple winces at the reminder. “—Plus, Cloud Recesses will be too cold for a being that adapts to their environment temperature. If the Jiaoren is too cold, they may not heal well.”
“Xiongzhang. I sent a Shixiong to fetch a healer and Uncle,” Lan Wangji informed his brother to spare the Shidi the embarrassment.
Sometimes Lan Wangji’s Xiongzhang could be quite harsh to disciples’ mistakes when it led to serious injuries that could have been avoided. His face hardening, Lan Xichen took to his leadership of the Cultivators seriously and ordered for two of their strongest to help him and Wangji.
“I-I’m sorry,” the disciple stammered badly. “I-I know I sh-should have st-stabbed th’m.”
“A mistake. If it had been a corpse, your reflexes might have saved you,” Lan Wangji stated, and for a moment the disciple relaxed at the validation that his mistake was not maliciously intended. “Pulling out your sword was wrong.”
The disciple flinched. Not even a mistake, just wrong.
“Two copies of all rules,” Lan Wangji administered punishment.
The disciple nodded, knowing he was getting off light for grievous harm of a spiritual creature. Lan Wangji stood on the other side of the tub from his brother at the front. As one, the four Gusu Lan disciples lifted the tub and began a steady pace towards Caiyi.
Waking up with a pained groaned, Wei Ying ducked into the water to refresh his dried-out gills and curled in on himself. He gasped, both out of lack of oxygenated water and pain. The cloud of pain and oxygen deprivation cleared away from Wei Ying’s mind after a few moments. He soon realised that he was trapped in a small wooden space full of water. Peeking past the surface, Wei Ying was astounded that he was moving.
With an inquisitive chirrup, he looked around and stared at the men in white around him. Ducking into the water again, Wei Ying panicked. Why were there Humans around him? Why were they carrying him? He’d woken up in pain before. Painful enough for tears to fall. Whatever, only tears from overwhelming love produced pearls infused with a Jiaoren’s spiritual energy. Feeling something rough on his body that was weighing him down, Wei Ying finally noticed the bandages around his middle.
It was hard for the memories to come back, but Wei Ying thought that he’d been stabbed. There’d been a human hover over him, apologising and giving him assurances. Peeking up over the edge of his little basin, Wei Ying looked around. Some of the Cultivators were carefully watching the wood for him. The two facing him gave soft smiles.
Wei Ying blinked, tilting his head to the side in curiosity. They were not raising an alarm that he was awake. They weren’t eyeing him up for any salacious or avarice reason. They were trying to be friendly. No one moved forward or tried to talk to him. The atmosphere was rather peaceful as well. Wei Ying didn’t sense any malicious intent.
With a sharp nod, Wei Ying trilled an aquatic thank you before ducking into the tub again. He was tired and in pain. He wanted rest.
“He’s awake, Gongzi,” Lan Huanling spoke up.
“Oh?” Lan Xichen craned his neck to look back.
“He’s settled at the bottom. I don’t think he likes the small space,” Tao Bohai admitted.
“Not far,” Lan Wangji said.
“No, it’s not. But he is a Jiaoren. He must be used to lakes and rivers. A bathtub, no matter how large, would not be appealing for him,” Lan Xichen pointed out to his brother.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji said.
Only to his brother’s ears did he sound sheepish.
When they'd reached the edge of Caiyi Town, the disciples were intercepted by a pair of their Sect's healers and Grandmaster Lan.
“Grandmaster Lan,” the disciples chimed, and those not holding the tub bowed.
“Shufu,” Lan Wangji and Lan Xichen spoke up a beat later.
“Wangji, Xichen,” Lan Qiren nodded to his nephew. “We have cleared a waterway with a single opening. Follow.”
“Yes, Grandmaster Lan,” the disciples chorused.
“Yes, Shufu,” the Twin Jades said a moment later so as not to confuse their voices.
The manmade branch waterway was isolated, clustered around a set of warehouses that were empty of people this time of day. One of the healers orders them to bring the tub down the steps to the lowest platform that was level with the river water at low tide. Setting the tub down, the disciples backed away to allow the healers to do their job.
“I have sent word to Yunmeng Jiang about this… person. While I do not like deception, it was vague enough that no one would realise I was writing about a Jiaoren,” Lan Qiren pulled aside his nephews to talk to them. “Do you know anything about him?”
“No, Shufu. He’d passed out shortly after telling me he was from Lotus Pier and said the name ‘Jiang Shushu’,” Lan Xichen stated. “He became conscious roughly a stick of incense ago but kept his body underwater since.”
“Very well,” Lan Qiren said, his face going grave.
The sound of trills, chirps, whistles and humming drew their attention to the Jiaoren. The boy — if that was what he was — seemed fascinated by the healers and their work as they ran their hands over his scales and body.
“Can you speak?” Lan Yunlong asked.
“Can,” Wei Ying nodded. “Not good.”
“Not well,” Lan Yunlong corrected on reflex.
“Well,” Wei Ying toyed with the word in his mouth, repeating it over and over until he thought he got it right. “Cannot speak well!”
The healers looked amused at that, somewhat.
“What is your name, little one?” Lan Meili questioned fondly.
“Wei Ying,” Wei Ying said, careful to sound out his name and sounding far too much like a toddler proud of their name.
“Tell us if it hurts, Wei Gongzi,” Lan Yunlong told him.
Wei Ying hissed and squirmed under their ministrations, but his claws never went near them and he seemed to be trying very hard to fight his own instinct about it. They asked him questions about the wounds, how they were inflicted, did it hurt, were they inhibiting him, so on and so forth. Wei Ying did his best to answer with his limited Human vocabulary.
“Can we move you to the water?” Lan Yunlong asked. “We’ll get in with you to see the full damage.”
“Healer Yunlong!” Lan Qiren exclaimed.
“How else are we supposed to see how what’s been done affects him?” Lan Yunlong countered Lan Qiren’s scandalised outcry.
“No,” Wei Ying pouted.
“Why not, Xiao Jiaoren?” Lan Xichen asked, coming a little closer.
“Cold,” Wei Ying said, then looked away to glare at his tail childishly. “Sink.”
“You think you’ll sink? You wouldn’t be going far from the ledge,” Lan Meili pointed out.
“Tired,” Wei Ying muttered.
“Ah… that might actually be a problem,” Lan Yunlong agreed. “Would it help if someone held onto you while you were in the water?”
“Sleep,” Wei Ying said.
“It’s all right if you fall asleep, but we need to see if your wounds need further treatment,” Lan Yunlong soothed.
“Sleep,” Wei Ying nodded in agreement.
His yawn had a few of the outer disciples skittering away. They didn’t expect to see two rows of teeth, the back-row needle-like as befitting a fish, and the front-row full of jagged human teeth with sharp canines. The bleary blink of the Jiaoren’s eyes revealed two sets of eyelids, one a semi-clear film that flicked across from the outer edge of the eye towards the bridge of their nose, and the human-like eyelid.
The pronounced differences between a Jiaoren and a Human hadn’t quite hit them yet with how Human looking Wei Ying was. Huffing at his age-mates’ reluctance, Lan Wangji stepped forward.
“Lower the tub into the water. One removes it, the other stays,” Lan Wangji told his brother.
“You need to stay close to the edge, young masters. You’ve been carrying this tub the entire way,” Lan Meili warned.
“Of course,” Lan Xichen nodded.
After a few careful manoeuvrings, the Jiaoren was in the water with the Twin Jades. Surprisingly, Wei Ying latched onto Lan Wangji, his arms wrapped around the boy’s neck and face pressed against his collar. Lan Xichen dutifully fought back a laugh at his brother’s expense and got out of the water with the tub. It would be sent back to the village with monetary payment for damages. The healers got in the water as their Gongzi got out. The disciples still lingering gasped at the image their Er-Gongzi made with the dark scaled Jiaoren.
Lan Wangji was on his back in the water, parallel to the edge of the platform with his hand holding onto the ledge to keep him from floating away. With Wei Ying out of the tub and not curled up or thrashing in murky water, with the white robes of the Lan Sect bringing out the shades of darkness to his tail, he was truly beautiful. His scales were black as a coalescing mist of resentful energy. Hints and splatters of those scales ran across and marred the clear, white skin of the human torso. It took a moment for Lan Wangji to realise that in place of an ear was a fin, shaped like a bird’s wing and black enough to meld with the Jiaoren’s hair, which is why he missed it. The tail itself was the length of two grown men, swaying back and forth across the surface of the water as if the Jiaoren wished to lazily swim.
Looking at him now (especially feeling him so close to his body), Lan Wangji could see decorative fins protruding from the top of his shoulder blades, which looked like singular petals attached to a branch if not for their unnatural colour. There were long fins that started at a tapered end from Wei Ying’s wrist and flared out at his elbow. His hands, when Lan Wangji first saw them, had webbing between the fingers but not attached to the thumb, in the same black and red pattern as the rest of the fins. There was a waist fin that cut off the aquatic, serpentine tail from the human-like torso and upper half of Wei Ying. It flared out in a similar jagged, petal-like way to the rest of his fins.
The dorsal fin went from the waist fin down to three-quarters of Wei Ying’s tail. It was split into two shapes, the top part a spine dorsal fin that trailed down to nearly half of the tail before joining the single straight flow of the second part of the fin that slowly tapered towards the end. It had three pairs of pelvic fins, each set decreasing in size from the waist fin. The largest pair billowing like the trailing sleeves of Lan Wangji’s robe, the middle set half that size and shaped clipped wings, and the last set half the size of the middle set, shaped like large petals.
There were two separate caudal fins on either side of the Jiaoren’s tail, like the wings of a butterfly that had straight, staggered edges. Just like the other fins, they were a translucent black, with a dark garnet red ombre at the edges at the end with spots of overlapping red tinge distorting the clean edge and darkening the red to the colour of blood in some places.
The disciples and cultivators admired the supernatural beauty of the Jiaoren relaxing in their Er-Gongzi’s arms. The healers were quick to work around Lan Wangji and Wei Ying as they splinted the broken tail and redid the torso bandages with a water-safe poultice for healing.
“We can’t leave him here,” a disciple spoke out of turn.
“He can’t exactly swim to Biling lake,” Lan Yunlong pointed out to Lan Qiren as he made his way onto the platform.
“Boat,” Wei Ying murmured sleepily.
“We’re not getting a Jiaoren on a boat, the people of Caiyi would freak out,” Lan Qiren countered.
“What if Wei Ying was underneath the boat? If he’s too tired to swim, he can hang onto the hull and let the disciples row to the lake,” Lan Xichen spoke up.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji whispered, jostling the Jiaoren to wake him up.
“Claws. Grab,” Wei Ying nodded weakly.
Lan Wangji nodded at his brother. The less tired disciples would get on the boat to make sure that Wei Ying found a safe spot in Biling lake (not that they thought there were any Jiaoren predators in the lake) while the ones who had taken turns carrying the tub went with the Healers back to Cloud Recesses. Wei Ying had whined loudly and temporarily knocked out Lan Wangji’s hearing in his left ear when the young master tried to follow his Xiongzhang home. The creature clung tighter to Lan Wangji, nuzzling their face into the crook of his neck.
“It’s okay, Wangji. Sit on the boat and keep your hand in the water if he wants to cling to you so badly,” Lan Qiren sighed, too tired by this.
It was soon approaching curfew and they needed to hurry if they wished to re-enter Cloud Recesses before the gates were sealed until the next morning. They were an odd sight with a dripping wet Lan cultivator in a boat heading out to Biling lake through the waterways of Caiyi with his hand in the water against all propriety. Lan Wangji ignored the stares he got.
The lake was calm, but they kept close to the shore to find a place where Wei Ying wouldn’t swim too far when they returned for them. They eventually found a dock where Wei Ying wrapped his tail around a support column. However, he didn’t let go of Lan Wangji’s arm. Wei Ying’s high pitch whines turned to low, pained whimpers as Lan Wangji tried to pull away. The Jiaoren seemed to be on the edge of consciousness but he’d dug his claws into Lan Wangji’s sleeve.
“Wei Ying must let go,” Lan Wangji said.
“Stay,” Wei Ying whimpered.
“Will come back,” Lan Wangji told him.
That just got an incoherent whine from Wei Ying as he sleepily tugged at Lan Wangji’s soaked sleeve.
“Promise?” Wei Ying asked when Lan Wangji didn’t budge on the topic.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded.
Wei Ying yawned again as he nodded. The Jiaoren let go of the sleeve and dove underwater. The further down he went the harder it was to see him, but the Lan disciples could see that the creature had curled around to hug the support beam.
Looking at his nephew’s sleeve, Lan Qiren sighed at the tattered material.
“We’ll get you new robes later, Wangji. Don’t worry about the damages,” Lan Qiren assured the boy.
Nodding, Lan Wangji’s eyes were still peering over the edge of the boat to catch a final glimpse of Wei Ying before they returned the boat to Caiyi.
Chapter 2: Day 2
Summary:
"Jiaoren aren't male and female like we are. They may look like male and female but looks don't always match what they are. Jiaoren have three genders; the ones who get pregnant; the ones who impregnate; and ones who can do both. The Jiaoren have special names for it in their language, but in Lotus Pier we just call them Lotus, Magnolia, and Peony."
"Why flowers, Jiang Gongzi?"
"One grows in water, one grows in trees, and one grows on land. My great grandmother gave them the labels. I'm not sure why. I think she just liked the visual of the type of places flowers bloom."
"What is Wei Ying?"
"Oh, he's a Lotus. He can get pregnant."
Chapter Text
Lan Xichen could tell that his brother was distracted the next morning. It took him a little longer to do his morning ablutions and, at breakfast, he seemed to forget to eat until Lan Xichen nudged him. Once they’d left the dining hall, Lan Xichen voiced his concern for his brother.
“I am fine, Xiongzhang,” Lan Wangji stated.
A lie. However, Lan Xichen didn’t think that his brother knew he was lying. Lan Wangji probably did feel fine and did not notice the daze he was in.
“Is this about Xiao Ying?” Lan Xichen asked cautiously.
“Promised to visit,” Lan Wangji murmured.
“I'm sure you can visit after lessons,” Lan Xichen assured.
There was a long pause as the two of them walked silently to the Yashi at their Shufu’s request.
“Wish to go now,” Lan Wangji admitted quietly.
“Oh,” Lan Xichen startled.
Lan Wangji didn’t usually voice his wants. Nor did his wants usually conflict with his studies.
“Are you worried for Xiao Ying?” Lan Xichen asked.
“No,” Lan Wangji admitted with a small frown. “Want.”
“You…” Lan Xichen took a second to wrap his head around what his brother was saying. “You just want to see him?”
Lan Wangji nodded, his ears turning pink. For such a shy boy, Lan Xichen understood why Lan Wangji was embarrassed by admitting that. The older boy honestly didn’t know what to say to his younger brother’s sudden need for minor rebellion. They made it to the Yashi before Lan Xichen could pick up the trail of their conversation. A quick knock on the door had them being accepted inside by their Shufu. In the receiving room, on the other side of Lan Qiren, sat a young man in purple robes with a Lan Sect Healer passing him spiritual energy.
“Sit down you foolish boy. Before you pass out from exhaustion,” Lan Qiren snapped at the purple-clad boy who had tried to get up and bow at the Lan heirs.
It almost surprised Lan Xichen that his Shufu had sounded worried about another sect’s disciple. Almost. The boy grimaced but nodded and knelt back down. He was pale-faced, sweating, heaving, and looked like he hadn’t slept last night.
“Xichen, Wangji. May I introduce to you Jiang Cheng, courtesy Wanyin, heir to Yunmeng Jiang,” Lan Qiren said after his nephews had greeted everyone in the room. “He has come with an answer from the Jiang Sect.”
“Already? We only sent that message yesterday,” Lan Xichen said, shocked by the expediency.
“The fool boy came here with a retinue of Seniors to pass him spiritual energy while they flew by sword all night to get here,” Lan Qiren spoke with begrudging respect. “The retinue is in the healer’s pavilion, but Jiang Gongzi demanded I speak with him immediately.”
“Forgive my interruptions, Grandmaster Lan. But Wei Ying is the son of my father’s Sworn Brother, therefore he is my Tangxiong. He left to travel alone for personal reasons but if he is injured, I must see to him immediately in the place of our other family members. Wei Ying’s father is already travelling with my father. However, Wei Changze is not a cultivator and so it will take longer for the two of them to arrive,” Jiang Wanyin blurted out.
“Your father has a Sworn Brother?” Lan Qiren said, befuddled by the news he’d never even heard gossip about.
“Yes,” Jiang Wanyin spoke curtly.
The Lans dismissed his rudeness due to his obvious exhaustion.
“Jiang Gongzi, our healers have tended to Wei Ying and have confirmed that he is fine and only needs time to heal. We may bring you to him after you have rested,” Lan Xichen said.
Jiang Wanyin slumped in relief and nodded.
“Please, wake me before lunch so that we may see my Tangxiong. He does not like being alone for too long,” Jiang Wanyin asked.
“If it is that urgent, I can send Wangji to check up on him right away,” Lan Xichen offered but Jiang Wanyin was already shaking his head.
“Closer to noon would work because Wei Ying rarely wakes up before ten,” Jiang Wanyin stated. “He may be in a healing sleep if his injuries are very bad. He will not wake naturally until he is fully healed.”
“Jiang Gongzi is well informed about Wei Ying’s state,” Lan Qiren mused.
“All members of the Jiang sect must have basic knowledge in the healing arts regardless of species,” Jiang Wanyin answered. “All Lotus Pier citizens know enough about medicines to know when a denizen is injured or sick.”
So, the rest of Lotus Pier knew about the Jiaoren. While it was strange as to how news never travelled, even as unfounded rumours, the Lan Sect respected the need for secrecy of precious creatures.
Lan Qiren excused Jiang Wanyin with the promise to send his nephews and a Healer with him to where they’d left Wei Ying. He spoke a little longer with his nephews when Jiang Wanyin had left concerning the Jiangs’ sincerity. They came to the conclusion that the denizens of Lotus Pier live in harmony. All of them.
Being woken up, Jiang Wanyin was brought to the dining hall to eat lunch before journeying to wherever they’d stashed away Wei Ying. He knew he had to keep a level head about these things. It wouldn’t do well for sect politics if he started demanding where his childhood friend and Tangxiong was.
When the letter had arrived the previous night, A- Die had paled and called a family meeting at Wei Bobo’s favourite open-air pavilion that stretched out onto the lake. A- Die read the letter aloud to inform them what had happened to Wei Ying. Wei Bobo had panicked and had to be held back by the harsh grip A- Niang had on his wrist. A- Niang and A- Jie had promised to look after A-Yu while A- Die and Wei Bobo went to Caiyi town. Jiang Wanyin had begged to be part of the initial retinue to check up on Wei Ying. It would be worth it to see his Tangxiong safe. The Jiaoren guppy had always been reckless.
“Jiang Gongzi, we are heading to check up on Wei Ying,” Lan Xichen informed.
“Thank you,” Jiang Wanyin bowed before walking with the small group.
It was just the three heirs and a healer who introduced themselves as Lan Yunlong. Jiang Wanyin listened to what the Healer had done to aid in Wei Ying’s healing. It didn’t sound like he’d poisoned Wei Ying by accident, which was a possibility he had worried about considering the differences in anatomy. Jiang Wanyin assured Lan Yunlong that he had brought supplies specific to a Jiaoren’s health.
“Jiang Gongzi, if it is not too rude, perhaps you can answer my question. I thought that all Jiaoren were female,” Lan Xichen spoke up.
Jiang Wanyin snorted in amusement.
“How do you think Jiaoren are born then?” Jiang Wanyin scoffed but smiled kindly. “Actually, Jiaoren aren't male and female like we are. They may look like male and female but looks don't always match what they are. The Jiaoren actually have three genders; the ones who get pregnant; the ones who impregnate; and the ones who can do both. The Jiaoren have special names for it in their language, but in Lotus Pier, we just call them Lotus, Magnolia, and Peony."
“Truly? Three genders?” Lan Yunlong inquired.
“Mmn,” Jiang Wanyin nodded, relaxing under the positive paths of questioning. “They have their own gods and myths. According to them, the third gender was created when a same-sex couple wanted a child and prayed for one of them to be able to conceive and carry their partner’s child. Thus, becoming the first Peony.”
"Why flowers, Jiang Gongzi?" Lan Xichen asked.
"One grows in water, one grows in trees, and one grows on land. My great grandmother gave them the labels. I'm not sure why. I think she just liked the visual of the type of places flowers bloom,” Jiang Wanyin shrugged.
"What is Wei Ying?" Lan Wangji asked.
"Oh, he's a Lotus. He can get pregnant," Jiang Wanyin admitted casually.
Only Lan Xichen noticed his didi freezing up and then stumbling to catch up with the conversation. He dismissed it and assumed that Lan Wangji would tell him what was wrong in due time.
“You call him Tangxiong, though,” Lan Xichen frowned out of confusion.
“Gender is different between Jiaoren and humans. Jiaoren can’t tell what they are until they are mature enough for a mating season. Wei Ying appeared male, so we call him by male pronouns. Some Jiaoren change their pronouns with their presentation so that they match, most don’t care because it’s a Human thing to separate things by gender. The Jiaoren separate themselves by what skill they’re best at and whether they’re a child or adult,” Jiang Wanyin informed. “Wei Ying only reached maturity in the spring.”
“Was it a surprise that he was a … a Lotus, was it?” Lan Yunlong asked, to which Jiang Wanyin nodded.
“Wei Ying’s father is a Lotus, so it wasn’t too surprising. We haven’t observed enough Jiaoren couplings to figure out what a guppy is going to turn out to be. They usually match one of their parents though,” Jiang Wanyin told them.
They avoided the topic of Jiaoren when they reached Caiyi and took a boat out to the secluded dock they’d left Wei Ying at. It was a peaceful ride and Jiang Wanyin could see why some people might want to live in Gusu. However, he still thought the Gusu Lan Sect had too many rules.
When they get to the dock, Jiang Wanyin helps to moor the boat before starting to strip.
“Wh-what are you doing?” Lan Xichen blushed, quickly averting his eyes like the others.
“Stripping so my clothes don't get wet. I told you we have to wake him, didn't I?” Jiang Wanyin stated.
“Is it wise to wake a sleeping Jiaoren? Didn't you say he might be in a healing coma? Would he not lash out if he gets woken?” Lan Yunlong asked worriedly, not wanting an injured sect heir on his hands.
“Not if you know how to wake a Jiaoren from a healing coma correctly,” Jiang Wanyin said. “I’ll be less than a quick stick of incense.”
With that, he dove into the water. Wei Ying was right where the Lans said he would be. He had curled his body around the pillar directly underneath the end of the dock and was hugging it as if cuddling the wooden thing. Jiang Wanyin would roll his eyes if he didn’t know that the cuddling thing was a defence mechanism and that if they were not holding onto something that they assumed to be safe, a Jiaoren could turn feral and lash out.
Carefully, Jiang Wanyin moves Wei Ying’s arms to be around his neck. Wei Ying doesn’t so much as twitch, probably instinctively knowing that Jiang Wanyin is part of his pod and therefore ‘safe’. Letting his natural buoyancy bring him up to the surface with the help of slow steady kicks, Jiang Wanyin barely pays attention when Wei Ying’s tail wraps around him instead of the support column. They breach the surface and, in that moment, Wei Ying’s eyes snap open and he clings tighter as he tries to get his head back underwater. It works for about a second, but Jiang Wanyin knows to anticipate this and kicks harder towards the surface.
The dazed look in Wei Ying’s eyes clears as his rational brain breaks through his instincts. The Jiaoren beams at him and hugs the boy tighter. Jiang Wanyin groans in response to Wei Ying’s trills and purrs as the guppy rubbed his face against his Tangdi’s cheek.
“We need to be on the dock, Wei Ying,” Jiang Wanyin told him.
Wei Ying nodded and unravelled himself from Jiang Wanyin’s arms to swim them both to the edge of the dock. The wince Wei Ying made didn’t go unnoticed by Jiang Wanyin as he pulled himself onto the dock. Lan Wangji and Lan Yunlong pulled Wei Ying onto the platform to prevent him from pulling at anything that could further hurt him.
“Jiang Cheng,” Wei Ying crooned, making grabbing hands for his Tangdi once his whole body was safely on the dock without fear of slipping back into the water.
“Shut it, you stupid fish! Can’t believe you made all of us worried when I told you, I told you, to avoid mountain water paths because there had been mudslides and rockslides in the past few months because of the heavy rains. Did you listen to me?! No! You’re lucky there’s still heavy rains this time of year or you could’ve died from exposure! Or worse!” Jiang Wanyin snapped.
“Jiang Cheng love Wei Ying,” Wei Ying spoke seriously, nodding along as if he’d deduced something amazing.
“I hate you,” Jiang Wanyin stated bluntly.
“Yes, Jiang Cheng love Wei Ying,” Wei Ying mused, looking faux-thoughtful.
“Hey! Don’t pretend you don’t understand me,” Jiang Wanyin snapped.
“Jiang Cheng brought woven pondweed. Jiang Cheng love Wei Ying,” Wei Ying argued.
“Who says I brought that?!” Jiang Wanyin huffed.
“Smell,” Wei Ying tapped the side of his nose, then pointed to the qiankun pouch off to the side. “Smell like Jiaoren healers.”
“Hmph. Jiao Lian packed it and gave it to me. It’s not like I wanted to bring it,” Jiang Wanyin scoffed.
“Jiang Cheng bad liar,” Wei Ying said nonchalantly, as he reached over to grab the qiankun pouch.
“Only to Jiaoren who have an unbelievable sense of smell,” Jiang Wanyin muttered darkly as he took the qiankun pouch for Wei Ying to stop the claws from tearing it open. “Jiao Lian didn’t know what to pack because the Lan Sect were so vague about your injuries.”
The Lan Sect members got whiplash from the Jiang heir shouting and insulting the Jiaoren to amicably separating the stored plant materials in the qiankun pouch with him.
“Wei Gongzi, allow me to undo your bandages,” Lan Yunlong recovered first, kneeling beside the Jiaoren.
“Don’t call him that. Jiaoren have no sense of titles or ways of address. They don’t understand it. They barely understand courtesy names. Not that they use them,” Jiang Wanyin said.
“Wei Ying is Wei Ying,” Wei Ying nodded in agreement.
“Of course, Wei Ying,” Lan Yunlong said, still not touching the Jiaoren.
“Help,” Wei Ying chirped.
“Thank you, Wei Ying,” Lan Yunlong said, loosening the bandages and didn’t wince at the pink tinge. “May you explain to me your materials?”
Jiang Wanyin pointed out the aquatic plants that filled a Jiaoren infirmary, explaining why they were used instead of what Humans used. Wei Ying lay down to allow Lan Yunlong space to wipe the still weeping stab wound. Lan Xichen and Lan Wangji listened diligently as Jiang Wanyin told them how to apply the pondweed-based bandage to replace the one holding the splints on Wei Ying’s tail. The cloth would only drag Wei Ying down while he exercised his tail and cause him to be unbalanced. The new wrap solved that problem and was also lighter for water creatures.
It took them half a shichen to reapply Wei Ying’s bandages and apply the correct poultices. In that time, Wei Ying had found the dried fish Jiao Lian had packed in the qiankun pouch and ate them in their entirety, bones included. It wasn’t a pleasant sight, but Jiang Wanyin ignored it, so the Lan members did too. Once everything was done, Lan Yunlong bowed and stated that he was required to return to Cloud Recesses as soon as the Jiaoren had been properly tended to. The sect heirs bowed in return and allowed him to leave. Wei Ying just waved wildly at his disappearing figure.
“You sleepy yet, Wei Ying?” Jiang Wanyin asked, patting his tail.
“Mmmm. No,” Wei Ying said as he sat up. “Play?”
“What play?” Jiang Wanyin scoffed. “How can you play with a broken tail?”
“Write?” Wei Ying tilted his head.
“Sorry. Didn’t bring anything. I thought you’d get hurt enough that you’d fall into another healing coma,” Jiang Wanyin told him.
Wei Ying pouted.
“You know how to write, Xiao Jiaoren?” Lan Xichen asked kindly.
“The Jiaoren who swim through Lotus Pier know how to write. It’s easier for them than talking,” Jiang Wanyin nodded. “It’s not that they don’t know the words, it’s just hard for them to pitch their voice so that it doesn’t burst our eardrums. To us, when they’re underwater, we can hear them as if they’re just talking normally, but when they’re above water it’s incoherent screeching. Something to do with how sound travels in water.”
“Ah, I see,” Lan Xichen nodded.
“What do you do?” Lan Wangji asked, frowning at his lap.
“Hm? What do we do? You mean if Wei Ying is anchored and we can’t write?” Jiang Wanyin asked. “We tell stories, mostly. Sometimes we weave jiaoxiao or carve Jiaoren pearls.”
“You’re allowed?” Lan Xichen gasped.
“Only what they give us. Most of the stuff’s harmless unless they imbue it with magic of their own. Helping around Lotus Pier is their version of paying tax. They don’t have to, but they want to,” Jiang Wanyin shrugged.
“Eat fish, give money,” Wei Ying said.
“Yeah, Yunmeng may be full of lakes and rivers, but we can’t fish that much unless we want to cripple the Jiaoren population or wiping out the fish,” Jiang Wanyin explained. “It’s hard to balance, but the Jiaoren make up for it.”
“Fascinating,” Lan Xichen breathed out in awe.
“Don’t tell anyone I told you this, but all Jiang Sect robes are made from jiaoxiao. It’s woven for us by the Jiaoren with their version of protection spells so that we can continue to guard them,” Jiang Wanyin explained. “Their pearls we sell to merchants outside Yunmeng. The Jiaoren cultivate all the plants in the rivers and lakes to share it with us for our food and supplies. We probably could live without them, but they’re nice and we like them. Why should we have to live without them?”
“Should not trap,” Lan Wangji glared.
“What? No! I meant like, why should we hunt them? That’s why there’s Jiaoren in Yunmeng. They were being hunted so they swam inland. People thought it’d be smart to hunt them to scavenge them for their pearls, jiaoxiao, and their bodies for ‘medical cures’,” Jiang Wanyin mocked the idea of ‘medical cures made from Jiaoren’.
It was disrespectful to creatures who hadn’t done anything to provoke Humans. They had lived peacefully in the sea and had been forced to adapt to freshwater. It was mandatory for Jiang Sect disciples to learn about the history of Jiaoren migration so that they understood why they lived together in a mutually beneficial relationship. All of Yunmeng had at least heard rumours of Jiaoren in Lotus Pier, and everyone knew to keep their mouths shut about it unless they wanted commoners getting injured because other people thought it would be smart to kidnap Jiaoren for their selfish needs. When it wasn't full of outsiders, Lotus Pier worked hand in hand with the Jiaoren.
“People did that?” Lan Xichen asked, aghast at the prospect.
“Yeah. Some still do. A couple of years ago someone had the bright idea to kidnap and torture a Jiaoren to force it to cry pearls for them,” Jiang Wanyin spoke bitterly.
“Hua Liang,” Wei Ying spoke mournfully. “Killed.”
Jiang Wanyin glared at a spot in the wood. A dark air hung around the four boys as they had to accept the fact that the world was cruel.
“I hope that man got what he deserved,” Lan Xichen stated.
“Harming a Jiaoren is forbidden, not just because we hold them as sacred, but because the instinctive defence magic a Jiaoren has can curse an entire village. We were lucky that the only backlash from that was the man dying of dehydration. Try as he might drink, any liquid moved away from him,” Jiang Wanyin told them.
“Suitable,” Lan Wangji said. “Avoidable. Do not kill. Do not harm.”
“Some people are too greedy,” Jiang Wanyin shrugged. “Jiaoren have horror stories of visiting the waters of Lanling. All the people there always try to capture them out of greed.”
“As much as I do not wish to say it; that does sound like something Lanling Jin would do,” Lan Xichen sighed.
“Dry,” Wei Ying spoke up before crawling to the edge of the pier.
The others moved out of the way so that Wei Ying could submerge himself. Swimming the length of the dock and then back again to where the others were, Wei Ying poked his head out of the water.
“No talk Lanling. Talk nice things,” Wei Ying said.
“Why do you act like a baby?” Jiang Wanyin rolled his eyes.
“Wei Ying is baby,” Wei Ying said solemnly.
“Fuck you,” Jiang Wanyin snapped back, causing Wei Ying to gasp in offence.
“Ying is baby!” Wei Ying argued.
“I know! I taught you how to write your name! That doesn’t give you an excuse!” Jiang Wanyin tried to hit Wei Ying but the other boy moved away.
“Nu-uh!”
“You’re 5 days older than me! Take responsibility!”
“Make me!”
“YOU—!”
The Lans watched in fascination as Jiang Wanyin dove into the water, after stripping off his clothes to chase after Wei Ying. The two boys seemed to be having fun swimming under the dock and next to it as they chased each other. Wei Ying was obviously not trying very hard. From his qiankun pouch, Lan Xichen retrieved water to serve between him and Lan Wangji.
After a bit of time, Wei Ying swam back from the little distance he was away with Jiang Wanyin on his back, the younger boy’s arms wrapped loosely around his neck.
“Having fun?” Lan Xichen grinned.
“Fun,” Wei Ying parroted back. “Tangdi fun.”
“Help me up, Lan Gongzi?” Jiang Cheng asked.
“Oh, just call me Xichen, Jiang Gongzi,” Xichen assured as he pulled the boy up and helped him avoid dripping over their things.
Wei Ying’s head dipped into the water where his mouth and nose were beneath the surface level. Lan Wangji stared as he watched Wei Ying talk to himself under the water.
“Then I insist you call me Wanyin. Both of you,” Jiang Wanyin spoke up.
“Xichen.”
The pitch cracked of the word had everyone wincing.
“Sorry,” Wei Ying squeaked, ducking under the dock.
“Hey, dumbass, come out from under there,” Jiang Wanyin banged his heel against the wood of the dock. “Just cause you can breath underwater doesn’t mean you can’t get hurt under there.”
“Xiao Ying. It’s all right. You were only testing a new word,” Lan Xichen tried to soothe.
Jiang Wanyin was taken aback at the familiarity already in place between the elder jade and the Jiaoren.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji placed his entire forearm into the water, sleeve and all. “It is all right.”
A whimper and claws digging into his arm. Then Wei Ying let himself be pulled out of the water.
“Wanted to speak name,” Wei Ying pouted.
“I’m sure we can practice your speaking, Xiao Ying,” Lan Xichen assured.
“No say what name,” Wei Ying said.
“What?” Lan Xichen frowned.
“You haven’t told him your names?” Jiang Wanyin asked.
“Oh! Oh no, we must have forgotten in our rush. I apologise, Xiao Ying. You were rather tired yesterday,” Lan Xichen said. “I am Lan Huan, courtesy Xichen. You may call me Xichen as well.”
“Xi—”
There was the piercing note again that had everyone flinching.
“Ah, perhaps we’ll practice that later,” Lan Xichen assured the pouting Lotus.
“Lan Zhan…” Lan Wangji said.
Pausing a moment too long, caught up in the water droplets falling from Wei Ying’s eyelashes and causing his silver eyes to sparkle.
“Courtesy Wangji,” Lan Wangji said, realising his pause.
Lan Xichen had to bite back a laugh while Jiang Wanyin rolled his eyes at the overt staring.
“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying chirped happily. “Lan Zhan. Lan Zhan. Lan Zhan. Lan Zhan. Lan Zhan.”
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded, not bothered by how Wei Ying was still clinging to his sleeve and toying with his name.
It sent a wave of warmth through Lan Wangji to hear his name in Wei Ying’s mouth.
The four of them entertained themselves until it was time for the disciples to make their way to Cloud Recesses if they wanted to be allowed in. Further down the dock, Jiang Wanyin and Wei Ying were talking out of earshot of the Twin Jades.
“You imprinted on him?” Jiang Wanyin hissed.
Wei Ying hummed sadly as he nodded apologetically.
“You know this could kill you if he doesn’t return the feelings you imprinted on him with,” Jiang Wanyin scolded, antsy with the idea of an incompatible imprinting.
Wei Ying only whined in weak protest, though he did understand the consequences.
“Tired. Felt safe,” Wei Ying defended himself.
“You’re lucky he seems infatuated with you,” Jiang Wanyin told him.
“Infatuated?” Wei Ying asked hopefully.
“Watching the two of you making eyes at each other all day was just painful,” Jiang Wanyin scoffed.
Perking up at that, Wei Ying’s eyes drifted to Lan Zhan’s form. The cultivator must have felt eyes on him because he turned around to stare back at Wei Ying. Flushing, Wei Ying pushed himself into the water, out of Lan Zhan’s sight. Jiang Wanyin rolled his eyes at the display. He warned Wei Ying of keeping out of trouble in an unfamiliar lake before leaving with the Lan brothers.
Turning in early after such a fun day, his body was begging to enter a healing coma for the night. Wei Ying thought his day over as he curled himself around the dock’s support beam.
It would hardly be the first time a Jiaoren mated with a Human.
Chapter Text
Every day since Jiang Wanyin has arrived at Cloud Recesses, the Twin Jades of Lan have been visiting Wei Ying in Biling Lake with him. Lan Qiren had thought it was a good idea for the Twin Jades to keep Wei Ying company and for their own education on Jiaoren . They brought medical supplies to replace Wei Ying’s bandages and check on the wound. His injuries were healing well.
The three heirs now knew to bring supplies to keep Wei Ying entertained. Papers and writing brushes were brought for Wei Ying to talk to them without having to strain his voice or talk in stunted, inarticulate sentences. Teaching him a few words to practice and sound out without slipping into his underwater voice, the three boys liked to help teach Wei Ying. They played a few games as well to make sure Wei Ying’s mind didn’t drift too far and cause him to leave.
On the fifth day, Wei Ying perked up when he heard something only he could hear and turned around to look out at the lake. Without a word, he dove into the water and the others could see him racing out towards something.
“That’s a cultivator,” Lan Xichen said, looking up at the sky above instead of at the water.
“That’s A-Die,” Jiang Wanyin grinned. “That means Wei Bobo’s here!”
“Xiao Ying’s father? Is that why he swam off?” Lan Xichen asked.
“It must be,” Jiang Wanyin nodded emphatically.
The man on the sword got closer and the two Lan heirs could see that, yes, it was Sect Leader Jiang that was heading towards them. They made space on the dock for the man to dismount and waited for his approach.
“Sect Leader Jiang,” the two Lans bowed.
“A-Die,” Jiang Wanyin bowed in greeting as well.
“Lan Gongzi, Lan Er-Gongzi,” Jiang Fengmian bowed to them first before turning to his son and giving him a gentle smile. “A-Cheng.”
He smiled at them placidly as he directed them to further down the dock where they could sit without a misstep causing them to fall into the water. The Lan brothers could see that Jiang Wanyin was tense around his father as they sat down. The boy was sat facing the vastness of Biling lake, close to his father but still far enough to be respectful, and out of reach.
“Thank you, Lan Gongzi, Lan Er-Gongzi, for looking after Wei Ying. You did not need to do so,” Jiang Fengmian thanked.
“You do not need to thank us for doing the right thing. It was our fault he was so badly hurt,” Lan Xichen apologised.
“What?” Jiang Wanyin gritted out.
“Ah. That is to say,” Lan Xichen stumbled over his words as he realised his faux pas. “We were called because villagers thought that Wei Ying was a fresh corpse. Before we could assess the situation, Wei Ying moved unexpectedly. An outer disciple reacted and stabbed him in his chest--”
Both Jiangs flinched at that, their faces growing stony.
“-- We were quick to make sure that Wei Ying did not bleed out and received medical aid. The disciple has been heavily disciplined for injuring a Jiaoren, even if that was not his intent,” Lan Xichen assured.
“Very well,” Jiang Fengmian said after a pause.
It was quite clearly not all right with the two Jiangs.
Wei Ying chittered as he swam at full speed towards his father.
“A- Die, A- Die, A- Die, A- Die, A- Die. ”
“A-Ying, slow down,” Wei Changze laughed.
“A- Die !” Wei Ying cheered as he slammed into his father, hugging him, the movement propelling his father backwards a bit . “ A- Die, you’re here.”
“Of course I am, Xiao Ying. Why wouldn’t I be?” Wei Changze asked, holding his son tightly.
“A-Ying was stupid. A-Ying swam away. A-Ying got hurt,” Wei Ying sniffled as he curled his tail to wrap snugly around Wei Changze’s and made as if to try and burrow into his father’s skin.
“A-Ying was doing what he thought was right. I’m just glad you’re safe,” Wei Changze admitted, loving that he had his son close to him after so long without.
The quiet pause unnerves Wei Changze. His Wei Ying is a bright, energetic boy who doesn’t know when to be quiet. The fact that he is quiet now makes Wei Changze’s lips snarl to show his prominent second row.
“You are safe, aren’t you?” Wei Changze asked, trying not to sound overbearing or too much like an overprotective parent.
“A- Die, I did something bad,” Wei Ying whimpered.
“... What?” Wei Changze asked hesitantly.
“I may have… imprinted,” Wei Ying confessed shyly.
“Oh.”
That doesn’t sound too bad. Although what Jiaroen could Wei Ying have imprinted on that wasn’t here to take care of him in his time of need--
“On a human.”
It takes but a moment for that to sink in.
“ Oh. ”
A Human…. His guppy Carrier has fallen for a Human . Oh, why couldn’t his guppy have fallen for a Giver or a Dual? At least they were Jiaroen . A Human? A Human ? Wei Changze doesn’t know how to handle this. He knew that his child was a disaster who’d accidentally imprint on someone, but a Human ?!
“Are you going to go through with it?” Wei Changze asked , running his claws through Wei Ying’s tangled hair . “Because there are ways to breaking an imprint.”
Wei Ying just curls tighter into his father’s hold. Wei Changze sighed.
“So that’s a no then,” Wei Changze murmured.
“I’m sorry,” Wei Ying whimpered, pressing his face closer to Wei Changze’s neck to avoid looking at his father.
“You have nothing to be sorry for Xiao Lian ,” Wei Changze sighed. “I’ll help you get your mate.”
The two of them talked as Wei Changze swam with his guppy still latched onto him like a limpet. It’s not too surprising. Wei Ying’s injured and he’s still enough of a guppy to give in to the instincts that he calls for him to be coddled by a more powerful Jiaoren .
The lake is vast and open, not allowing Wei Changze to take a peek at the Human that Wei Ying has imprinted on without being seen. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t try before greeting the other Humans. He needs to know who his guppy’s fallen for against what nature intended. True, Jiaoren don’t always mate with their species, but it rarely succeeds when they attempt otherwise. Of all the things that Wei Ying takes after him in, Wei Changze prays that it isn’t the instinct for a lifelong mate. If this Human doesn’t feel the same, then Wei Changze knows Wei Ying will die of a broken heart.
“They look identical, Xiao Lian . How do you tell the difference?” Wei Changze scoffed when he caught a glimpse of the Lan pair.
“Lan Xichen is kind, he smiles, he talks. Lan Zhan… Lan Zhan burns so hot he’s cold, A- Die. He’s just…”
Wei Changze sighed in exasperation at his child’s lovelornness.
“A physical description will do, A-Ying,” Wei Changze said.
“Lan Zhan’s got gold eyes. He doesn’t smile but A- Die --”
“Stick with the physical, A-Ying.”
“He doesn’t say much. And, he’s very serious.”
“Hmm. I think I know which one you’re talking about.”
…
“Are you sure you want to imprint on that one?”
“A- Die !”
“I’m just asking, Xiao Ying. He just doesn’t seem… like you and he would match as mates.”
“B-But, A- Die --”
“I said I’d help you, didn’t I, Xiao Lian ? Have I not just told you how to court a Human?”
“A- Die ’s the best.”
Wei Changze merely chuckled at the proclamation.
Swimming under the dock and surfacing, Wei Changze doesn’t mind listening in on the Humans’ conversation. They’re discussing how Sect politics is going to affect the secret of Lotus Pier. It’s good to know that the Lans that have interacted with Wei Ying have been sworn to silence. Except that Gusu Lan wishes to put Jiaoren into their bestiaries. They wish to study Jiaoren and how they interact in Lotus Pier. That’s the worst way to keep a secret.
Ducking under the water, Wei Changze pulls Wei Ying away to get a clear view of his face. The guppy struggles as he tries to sleepily cling to him.
“A-Ying? Do you want to stay here?” Wei Changze asked.
“Want Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying murmured, snuggling in close against his father’s grip.
“A-Ying. They’ll poke and prod you and ask you a lot of invasive questions about us,” Wei Changze warned.
“Anything for Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying sighed, rubbing his face into his father’s shoulder.
Ah. To be young and in love and not have a single care in the world. Wei Changze only wished that his child hadn’t fallen so hard and fast into love. Then again, Wei Changze would doubt if Wei Ying was his child if he didn’t. After all, wasn’t he like that with Cangse Sanren?
Jiang Wanyin could hear movement under the dock and the sound of water moving. There were a pair of Jiaoren under the dock, he just knew it. They were probably listening in as Jiang Wanyin’s father argued against the Twin Jades of Lan about allowing Cultivators to see how life in Lotus Pier was like with magical beings living in harmony with them.
Such bullshit Lan Xichen was spitting. How can they trust anyone with the secret of the Jiaoren when even the people of Yunmeng have tried to harm the soft-hearted creatures. Just because the Lan Sect has all those 3000 and more rules, doesn’t mean they won’t fall into the trap of Human greed and lust.
“I’m sorry, Lan Gongzi. I just can’t allow anyone outside of my Sect to have intimate knowledge of Jiaoren. Already the citizens of Lotus Pier are overly cautious of people who come to Lotus Pier for fear that they are after the Jiaoren and their gifts. And the Jiaoren are downright paranoid about newcomers. They’ve been hunted down before and to them it’s still fresh in their recent history,” Jiang Fengmian lectured.
“If you were to just speak with Shufu--”
“No. Lan Gongzi. You won’t change my mind on this subject. History has taught Lotus Pier time and time again to not trust outsiders with any knowledge of the Jiaoren. They may not be cultivators or Humans, but they are still civilian non-combatants under my care,” Jiang Fengmian stressed. “Forgive me, but once Wei Changze and Wei Ying arrive here, we will be leaving.”
Jiang Wanyin eyes how Lan Wangji’s clutched at his robes when Jiang Fengmian talks about leaving. His hands were shaking with how hard he gripped the fabric. If he wasn’t careful, Jiang Wanyin mused, then Lan Er-Gongzi would tear his robes.
Maybe Wei Ying does have a shot in the dark. Though why he’d fall in love with such an unemotive jade statue was beyond Jiang Wanyin.
“Fengmian, do not be cruel,” a voice spoke up.
Lan Xichen jolted when he heard the voice and twisted his body around while remaining seated to see the Jiaoren gripping on the edge of the dock. Wei Changze hauled both himself and his child up onto the dock. Wei Ying was clinging to his father’s front and looked half-asleep. It looked like Wei Changze had changed the bandages on Wei Ying as well.
“How is he, Changze?” Jiang Fengmian asked, looking as if he wished to reach out to make sure both Jiaoren were fine.
“Wei Ying is fine. Just sleep to heal,” Wei Changze said, his speech more fluent than Wei Ying’s but more stilted and disjointed than a regular person’s. “Wei Ying will not be go home with us. He needs a week to heal completely. After that, he stays where he wishes.”
“Changze,” Jiang Fengmian urged.
“Wei Ying is no guppy, Fengmian. Wei Ying will do what Wei Ying does. We cannot stop him or change him,” Wei Changze spoke clearly and firmly. “We stay a night. Leave in the morning.”
“A- Die , Wei Bobo ’s right. You’ve had a long journey. At least come to Cloud Recesses for a rest and then we may gather the disciples to leave in the morning,” Jiang Wanyin piped up.
Jiang Fengmian did not look happy about the suggestion.
“Jiang Zhongzhu is, of course, welcome to Cloud Recesses,” Lan Xichen said with a falsely cheery smile on his face.
“Fengmian, do not be rude,” Wei Changze warned when it looked like Jiang Fengmian was going to verbally knock the child down a peg. “Sect Leader must greet Sect Leader when going to another territory.”
That was true. And while Jiang Fengmian didn’t like it, he acquiesced to spending the night in Cloud Recesses. Lan Xichen offered to take him to greet Lan Qiren before it was too late in the day to do so. After all, the two fathers had reached Biling lake at noon. Wei Changze stared Jiang Fengmian down into leaving.
Once Jiang Fengmian and Lan Xichen were sure to leave, Wei Changze turned to Jiang Wanyin.
“Keep him awake. He must feed,” Wei Changze said as he shifted Wei Ying off him and onto Jiang Wanyin.
Floundering for a moment, Jiang Wanyin held onto Wei Ying as Wei Changze swam off to hunt for food. The Jiang heir scrunched up his nose when he realised his robes were going to smell like fish with the way that Wei Ying was soaking them with lake water.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji nudged the Jiaoren gently. “You must stay awake.”
“Noooo,” Wei Ying groaned, clawing at Jiang Wanyin’s robes to hold him closer.
“Gah! Let go you dumb fish! You’ll shred my clothes!” Jiang Wanyin smacked at Wei Ying’s hands.
“Wei Ying, come here,” Lan Wangji ordered.
The Jiaoren pouted, his eyes half-lidded and making it obvious that he was ignoring Lan Wangji by turning to Jiang Wanyin’s chest.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji spoke a little more forcefully.
Turning his face to glare at Lan Wangji, Wei Ying let go of Jiang Wanyin to open his arms up to Lan Wangji. Without a hitch in his movements, Lan Wangji picked up Wei Ying and then placed the Jiaoren into his lap. Wei Ying instantly wrapped his arms around Lan Wangji’s neck and pressed his face into the crook of the boy’s neck, while Lan Wangji held Wei Ying by the waist to keep him from squirming too much. The Jiaroen’s tail was off the dock and trailing in the water to keep him semi-hydrated and prevent him from becoming too dried out.
The fact that the Second Jade of Lan could look so unflappable with a Jiaoren in his arms made Jiang Wanyin wish there was some sort of talisman to take a picture of this moment. It was just too unbelievable.
“Hey, I just realised,” Jiang Wanyin said. “When was the last time you ate?”
“When was last time food?” Wei Ying muttered sleepily.
“Are you kidding me?! Have you not been hunting since I first got here?!” Jiang Wanyin snapped.
“Too tired,” Wei Ying yawned, revealing his double row of teeth.
They were far too close to Lan Wangji’s neck for Jiang Wanyin’s liking. Except the boy didn’t look too perturbed that he had a predator in his lap with his most vulnerable spot near said predator’s teeth. He simply looked ahead at Jiang Wanyin as if expecting him to carry on the conversation.
Jiang Wanyin would be glad to leave tomorrow so he didn’t have to watch how Lan Wangji threw all self-preservation instincts aside for Wei Ying.
“You’re bringing him fresh fish every day to make sure he eats,” Jiang Wanyin warned.
“Of course,” Lan Wangji nodded.
Jiang Wanyin nodded in approval as Wei Ying directed a blinding smile at Lan Wangji. These two idiots would make a perfect match for each other, Jiang Wanyin was sure. They were going to kill him with how sweet they were already.
Chapter Text
People are screaming.
Humans can be loud when they wish.
And right now? They’re loud.
Water ghouls have invaded the waterways of Caiyi town. The townsfolk were running amok trying to get away from the waterlogged corpses. Several of them had the bright idea to ascend the stone staircase that led to the gates of Cloud Recesses to request aid. While they wished to get help for friends and family, their pleas for aid would not prevent dozens of their citizens from being heavily injured and some even fatally wounded.
A lithe body cut through the water like a cultivator’s sword through the air. It twisted and curled around the ghouls that tried to attack living beings. With its razor-sharp claws and the needle-like teeth in its powerful jaws, the creature in the water shredded apart the undead creatures with little effort. Pupils constricted to almost nothing, leaving behind only the silver-grey of his irises. The bestial side of Wei Ying had been unleashed.
He had felt when it had invaded the waters of the lake before he saw it. The malevolent energy grew so great in a short amount of time it forced him away from the docks of which he had taken refuge in. Wei Ying swam towards where Biling lake met the edge of Caiyi town for refuge.
Yin was drawn to yang, to devour it, to destroy it. Yin called to yin, to bask in the safety of its own energy. All yin had a bit yang, no matter how small the opposing force was. The reverse was true as well. Just as women held an abundance of yin energy, Lotus Jiaoren held the same balance of energy women did.
It made it so much easier for Wei Ying to rip apart the corpses when they thought he was one of them. Dragging them away from the boats in the water and the stalls along the bank, Wei Ying made sure to eviscerate the corpses. The attacks only stopped when the corpses had turned back to the lake or had been destroyed by Wei Ying.
His chest heaving, half out, half in the water, hanging on the edge of an overturned boat, Wei Ying was exhausted and his tail was throbbing with pain. He flinched back and hissed at the people coming near him. Someone tried to throw something at him and Wei Ying flinched, sinking further into the water. A woman smacked the man for trying to scare away their saviour.
There were black spots obscuring Wei Ying’s vision and he was feeling light-headed. This was surprisingly not a very different mood from the other day.
There was a scream as Wei Ying’s grip slipped and he sank below the unsettled water.
Instead of being sent off at the gates of Cloud Recesses and mounting their swords at the bottom of the mountain, the Jiang retinue was escorted to Biling lake by Gusu Lan Sect’s main family and the disciples that knew of Wei Ying. The closer they got to the lake, the louder the mournful singing became. If the Lans were surprised, it didn’t show openly on their face as it did a few of the Jiangs.
The source of the haunting tune came from two Jiaoren on the dock. The Lans who hadn’t seen Wei Changze were shocked. His tail didn’t have as many elaborate fins as Wei Ying, but it held the same scale pattern. It was a dark black (not nearly as dark or as matte as Wei Ying’s tail, but more like a night sky with only a few stars to light the way) with deep royal purple accents that matched Jiang Zhongzhu’s Yunmeng Jiang purple robes.
Similar to Wei Ying, the larger Jiaoren had scales scattered across the clear, white skin of what could be seen. (Was his skin supposed to hold a purple, bruise-like tinge to it?). The ear-like fins were shaped like a bird’s wing, like Wei Ying’s. However, the same colour as the purple accents of the rest of his body stood out in the Jiaoren’s hair. They were pierced with five silver studs along what would have been the lobe. Wei Changze’s tail was longer than Wei Ying’s, but that was to be expected when the man was larger and older than Wei Ying.
Unlike Wei Ying, the man was wearing two layers of robes. The inner robe was a purple that matched the same colour of his tail’s purple accents with a low collar, which showed off the Jiaoren’s gills. It looked unbelievable silky. The outer layer looked to be a heavy and padded, made of a cottony material. The cut of the robe looked to be form fitting to Wei Changze. The tight sleeves were bound at the wrists with dark purple arm bracers that extended in a diamond shape on the back of Wei Changze and his palm. It was as black as Wei Ying’s scales, with red and purple embroidery of lotuses mostly along the hems. A few were scattered on his sleeves and a red lotus was sewn onto the back of the arm brace with a purple lotus on the palm. The cultivators could see the purple lotus because Wei Changze waved at them, revealing his webbing fingers, in the same black and purple pattern as the rest of the fins.
Whether or not Wei Changze had the same fins along his Human half wouldn’t be known from his sight of him. Where Wei Ying had three sets of pelvic fins, Wei Changze only had one set similar to Wei Ying’s largest set of pelvic fins. His dorsal fin went from the waist fin down to three-quarters of his tail, but unlike Wei Ying’s it was only a single fin that held more spines than it did fin. There was one large caudal fin at the end of of the Jiaoren’s tail. It was as large as Wei Ying’s but forked shaped. It was a deep purple fin and a more solid colour compared to Wei Ying’s fins.
Wei Changze’s face was different from Wei Ying’s. They both had sharp edges to their angular faces, but that was where the similarities ended. Where Wei Ying’s face looked human, it was mostly a result of the baby fat still clinging to his cheeks. Wei Changze’s face was blockier and square like with his skin clinging to the bone in a haughty imperial way rather than out of lack of food.
The singing stopped once the cultivators landed on the dock.
“Fengmian,” Wei Changze smiled at his friend.
“Jiang Shushu,” Wei Ying pouted. “Jiang Cheng.”
“Don’t look so downhearted, A-Ying. You can come home as soon as your tail’s healed,” Jiang Fengmian assured.
“Hey! What’s wrong with you? Staring at a Jiaoren like that?” Jiang Wanyin snapped at the Lan disciples who immediately blushed and turned away from Wei Ying.
“I did not realise Jiaoren could wear clothes,” Lan Qiren mused darkly as he judged Wei Ying.
“Only for the comfort of Humans,” Wei Changze said pleasantly. “Most do not like it. Unless for special somethings.”
Lan Qiren hummed a response with no definitive understanding as to whether it was positive or negative. He looked away from Wei Ying who was draped over his father, holding onto him tightly.
“Wei Ying, Healer Liang Hairui will stay behind to check on your progress,” Jiang Fengmian spoke to his nephew.
“Okay,” Wei Ying nodded sulkily.
“I will do my utmost to aid in Xiao Wei’s recovery, LianHu Laozu,” Liang Hiarui bowed to Wei Changze.
“Thank you,” Wei Changze smiled.
The brilliant smile made a few cultivators (even those from Yunmeng) choke on nothing at the sight of a Jiaoren’s natural, ethereal beauty.
Mulishly, Lan Wangji thought that Wei Changze’s smile was not nearly as beautiful as the look of joy that would brighten up Wei Ying’s face.
Wei Ying reluctantly let go of Wei Changze who dove into the water and appeared half a li away in a few seconds. The younger Jiaoren dove into the water but resurfaced by the dock.
“Be good, Wei Ying,” Jiang Wanyin muttered to him as he unsheathed his sword.
“Don’t want go,” Wei Ying pouted, looking away from Jiang Wanyin.
“You’re such a brat,” Jiang Wanyin rolled his eyes.
The Jiang Sect entourage bowed to the Lans and thanked them for their hospitality before mounting their swords. Wei Ying’s keening grew in pitch, sounding like his heart was being ripped out of his chest. Liang Hairui was knelt on the dock and quickly grasped Wei Ying’s wrist to check his heartbeat.
“Is he injured?” a disciple panicked.
“If he doesn’t stop being so dramatic he will be,” Liang Hairui said. “Jiaoren are emotionally sensitive and the stress of being unwillingly parted from a pod member might cause damage to Wei Ying’s internal organs. Logically he knows and understands why they’re being parted, but guppies don’t have a handle on their emotions like adult Jiaoren do.”
“Could it kill him?” Lan Xichen worried.
“If he were as young as his younger brother he might,” Liang Hairui said.
Immediately, the mention of his brother shut Wei Ying up. He glared at Liang Hairui.
“I know you don’t like it being mentioned, but your brother is fine now,” Liang Hairui soothed.
Wei Ying huffed and pulled his arm away gently so that Liang Hairui knew to let go. The Jiaoren swam under the dock to sulk.
“He’ll sulk for a little while, but afterwards you need to divert his attention and keep him mentally stimulated,” Liang Hairui told the Lan disciples. “It’ll stop him from swimming off on his own after his father and stop him from hurting his tail any further.”
“Thank you for your advice, Healer Liang,” Lan Qiren said.
The disciples were excited to interact with the Jiaoren, though they held themselves to Lan standards of decorum and did not let it show.
When the disciples sent to deal with the panicked townsfolk arrived, they found men diving in the waterways while onlookers called out if they found anything.
“What’s going on?” a disciple stopped someone.
“Oh! Gongzi,” the person bowed. “It’s a Jiaoren.”
The cultivators immediately tensed up.
“I thought we were here for corpses,” Lan Xichen said tightly.
“You are! You are! It’s just that… There’s a Jiaoren in the water that saved us,” the person said.
“Then why are you trying to follow it?” another disciple asked harshly.
“Gongzi! You misunderstand! The Jiaoren is heavily wounded. It fainted!” one of the women on the bank called out to them.
“Gather Healer Liang and Healer Yunlong, tell them their services are required,” Lan Xichen ordered.
The disciple nodded, breaking the rules by mounting his sword to climb up the steps to Cloud Recesses.
The townsfolk were gathered around the spot where they had last seen Wei Ying. Lan Wangji was already stripping down to his trousers when the woman said that Wei Ying had fainted.
“Get the people out of the water. Tell them an injured Jiaoren is too dangerous for civilians to handle,” Lan Xichen commanded.
“Yes, Lan Gongzi!” they chorused back at him.
Lan Wangji didn’t wait for his brother to tell him anything before he dove into the water. He remembered what Jiang Wanyin had told him about waking a Jiaoren. Though the waters were murky and the bottom of the river was full of human trash, Lan Wangji found Wei Ying awake but digging his claws into the riverbed. He probably didn’t allow himself to sleep no matter how injured he was because he didn’t feel safe.
Upon seeing Lan Wangji, Wei Ying reached out to him. Lan Wangji made sure that Wei Ying’s arms were safely wrapped around his neck before kicking off the floor to bring them rapidly to the surface. The disciples were quick to pull Wei Ying into a large boat half-filled with the river’s water, which bloomed with spots of red. Surprisingly, a Lan quietly cursed as another disciple called for medical supplies. Wei Ying was still clutching at Lan Wangji’s arm, keeping him in place.
“Wangji,” Lan Xichen called out to his brother.
“I am unharmed,” Wangji assured from his place at the side of the boat, still in the water.
“Not dead,” Wei Ying coughed.
“You’re not dead,” a disciple agreed.
“No,” Wei Ying whined, flopping his tail against the wood of the boat and wincing. “Not dead. Not corpse.”
“What’s he talking about?” another disciple whispered, only to get a shrug in return.
“Xiao Ying, why did you come to Caiyi?” Lan Xichen tried a different tactic.
“Biling,” Wei Ying said through harsh pants.
“The corpses came from Biling?”
Wei Ying nodded vigorously before whimpering at the pain that flared from the action. A civilian passed on the nearest supplies for limited medical aid. It probably wouldn’t be enough, but it would last until the Cloud Recesses healers came.
“I need volunteers to stay behind and look after Wei Ying. The others follow me to Biling,” Lan Xichen called out to his disciples.
“No!” Wei Ying shouted.
“Shhh. Wei Ying, it will be all right,” Lan Wangji assured.
“No. No! Not corpse. Not dead! Not bodies,” Wei Ying thrashed.
“Hold him down! He’ll hurt himself more!” a disciple shouted.
“Someone gather some boats for us to take to the lake,” Lan Xichen ordered.
Wei Ying struggled to the point that Lan Wangji had to get in the boat with another disciple to pin Wei Ying down. The Jiaoren looked absolutely betrayed, Lan Wangji didn’t wish to see it. The look only worsened when Lan Wangji had to silence Wei Ying with the Lan Clan’s silencing spell to stop the Jiaoren from talking while they lost control of their voice. Lan Wangji didn’t want Wei Ying to damage anyone’s hearing, but he also didn’t want to cast the spell on Wei Ying.
The disciples that were going to Biling lake were quick to gather together with Lan Xichen. Wei Ying had gone limp in the boat, his eyes half-lidded as he stared at the leaving boats. A few disciples knowledgeable in first aid tend to Wei Ying.
Being half-naked draws attention, and with Wei Ying behaving himself, Lan Wangji moves to the bank to dress in his dry clothes. On Lan Wangji was on dry land, he was spinning back around at the shocked shouts of his fellow disciples. He turned around in time to see the boat overturned and the disciples in the water.
“Er-Gongzi! The Jiaoren flipped the boat and swam after your brother!” a civilian shouted.
“Mount your swords and follow,” Lan Wangji told the disciples.
“Yes, Er-Gongzi!” the disciples shouted back.
Mounting Bichen, Lan Wangji took off towards Biling lake. He had no idea how fast a Jiaoren could swim, but if it took Wei Changze three days and three nights to swim the winding rivers from Lotus Pier to Biling lake, it must be quite fast indeed.
His worry climbed as Lan Wangji got closer to Biling lake but couldn’t see fin nor tail of Wei Ying. He got as far as the boats that the other disciples were on. Spotting his brother first, Lan Wangji flew down to land on the boat.
“Wangji? Why aren’t you with Xiao Ying?” Lan Xichen worried.
“Gone,” Lan Wangji said through gritted teeth.
“Gone? How can he be gone?!” Lan Xichen exclaimed.
“I turned around. He flipped the boat and swam off,” Lan Wangji said, barely restraining his anger.
Before Lan Xichen could say anything, something rocked their boat and nearly threw them off. The two looked at the sides of the boat and found nothing.
“Gongzi!” a disciple at the back shouted.
The boat was being pulled away from the other boats back towards where they’d come.
“What could possibly be strong enough to pull back a boat?” someone cried out.
“Everyone halt their boats!” Lan Xichen commanded.
Trying to stop their boats didn’t work and trying to direct their boats in the opposite direction only made them spread apart. A gasp had everyone turning to the back where the disciples were reeling in their net.
“It’s been cut, Gongzi! I don’t know by what.”
“Gongzi! It’s Wei Ying!”
“Gongzi! He’s trying to tell us something!”
“Gongzi.”
“Gongzi!”
“One by one!” Lan Xichen snapped. “Xiao Ying, come here!”
One of the boats juddered back and got away from the supernatural pull the other boats had. That was two out of the ten boats that the Lan Sect had gotten that were no longer being drawn to the centre of the lake.
“Xiongzhang,” Lan Wangji called out a warning as the waters grew dark.
Looking at the rest of the water, Lan Xichen had to force himself not to gap at what he was seeing. Thick, long hair wove themselves into strips of black ribbons and twisted pieces of faux fabric. It surged and swelling around the boats. Amid them, pairs of ghastly hands gripped onto the sides. Lan Wangji backhandedly drew Bichen and severed roughly wrists on his side of the boat. All that remained were the palms with fingers digging deep into the wood. Lan Xichen was sheathing his sword when Lan Wangji turned to his brother. There were more hands digging onto the right side of the boat, all of the cut off at the wrist.
A third and fourth boat jolted out of the current that was drawing the boats towards the centre.
“Those of you not caught in the current go back to Caiyi. The rest of us will try to retreat and deal with the water ghouls,” Lan Xichen told them.
“Uh… Gongzi, I think Wei Ying is trying to tell us that the problem is not water ghouls,” a disciple called ahead shyly.
The waters surged, trying to draw back the four boats drifting away and failing. Lan Wangji drew a sword incantation with his hand, sending Bichen into the dark mass writhing in the water. The darkness parted as Bichen cut through the water so that when the hilt was safely residing in Lan Wangji’s hand again, there was nothing on it.
Lan Wangji was about to say something to his brother when a different disciple shouted something.
“Su She! Right now, we still haven’t determined what the thing inside the lake is. Why did you act on your own and make your sword go underwater?”
Su She seemed like he was somewhat flustered, but his expression was relatively calm. Everyone turned to look at him and saw him without his sword.
“I saw that Er-Gongzi also…”
He trailed off, realising how stupid that statement was. Su She was nowhere near the level of cultivation Lan Wangji was. How could he compare to the Second Young Master when he was just an outer disciple. It really was a stupid thing he just did.
The colour of the lake was turning an extremely dark shade of green. Suddenly, Lan Wangji startled slightly when Wei Ying’s head popped out of the water. The Jiaoren’s claws sank into the boat’s helm and he was obviously trying to push it back away from the centre of the lake like he’d done the others.
“Xiongzhang. It is no use,” Lan Wangji told his brother.
The remaining six boats getting drawn to the centre of Biling lake suddenly shifted, sinking below the surface.
Without a word, everyone knew what they had to do. The sound of swords being drawn echoed into the air. One after another, everyone mounted their swords and flew upward. Lan Wangji looked downward, searching for Wei Ying. But, the only one he could see was the disciple who drove his sword underwater, Su She. Wasn’t he the one that had stabbed Wei Ying? And now he’s lost his sword, knee-deep in water, the helm of his boat being engulfed by the creature in the lake. Although his face was full of panic, he didn’t call for help, possibly frightened rigid.
Frustrating.
Before anyone realised what had happened, Su She yelped. The red tint in the water was the only sign of Wei Ying as he swam as fast as he could to grab the boy. Leaping into the air and body slamming into the boy, Wei Ying pulled them both into the water. Lan Wangji's eyes widened and he immediately drove after the two of them.
Shoving Su She to the surface, Wei Ying kept looking back at the thing in the water. He completely ignored how Su She was coughing up water he'd choked down as the boy clung to him.
“Wei Ying!”
The Jiaoren brightened at the sight of Lan Wangji and dove underneath the waves. Panicking, Lan Wangji faltered when Su She was suddenly out of the water and balancing on Wei Ying's shoulder. Instead, he grabbed Su She, and held out an arm to Wei Ying. In a blink of an eye, the cords of black hair snapped around Wei Ying and dragged him under.
“Wei Ying!” Lan Wangji shouted.
“Wangji!”
Lan Xichen grabbed his brother and hauled him up above where the creature could get them.
“It's a Waterborne Abyss,” Lan Xichen surmised.
As soon as he could, Lan Wangji passed Su She onto someone else.
He ignored the other cultivators whispering about how kind Wei Ying was to save the disciple who stabbed him. The Jiaoren must be a very compassionate species. Or Wei Ying had a soft spot for Su She.
“Wangji, he can breathe underwater. He's not gonna drown,” Lan Xichen reminded, holding his brother back from going after Wei Ying.
“It will kill him,” Lan Wangji hissed back, fury in his eyes. “He tried to warn us. We did not listen.”
After a moment's hesitation, Lan Xichen spoke up.
“Surround the Waterborne Abyss.”
Those with a stronger cultivation base flew into formation, while those who were tired headed towards the four boats still on the lake. Lan Xichen sounded off the tactic and the other disciples fell into line. The moment that there was an opening Lan Wangji flew into it hoping to drag out Wei Ying before the creature could get a grasp on him.
Several disciples broke formation to go after their young master. The Waterborne Abyss tried to clamp down on its new victims when the cultivation circle broke. Wei Ying was bleary-eyed but he clung to Lan Wangji hard enough for his claws to did into the cultivator's back, shredding his robes and soaking them with blood.
When the Waterborne Abyss reached for them, a pulse of energy rippled from Wei Ying's body, freezing the water outstretched to grab him. A second pulse of energy had the Waterborne Abyss shuddering and curling in on itself. The water churned, turning against the resentful energy of the creature, tearing it out of the water and suspending it just above the water's surface, unable to return to its domain.
“A curse from a Jiaoren,” Lan Xichen gasped.
“Xiongzhang,” Lan Wangji pleaded.
“Back to Caiyi,” Lan Xichen snapped back into his leader role.
With less than half the boats they initially set out with, the sullen cultivators returned to Caiyi with a Jiaoren that was losing its grip on Lan Wangji and their grip on life.
Chapter Text
The mood is sullen as the disciples hurriedly row the boat back to Caiyi. Wei Ying’s breathing is shallow and while several disciples have shed their outer robes to staunch the bloody wounds, he’s too pale from the blood that kept pouring out. Already, a disciple has gone ahead to inform the healers of Wei Ying’s injuries. If he wasn’t so unsure as to what his qi might do, Lan Wangji and half the disciples would be feeding Wei Ying their qi.
When they get to the where the edge of town meets the lake, the junior cultivators find that the healers are already waiting for them. Lan Yunlong and Liang Hairui are already looking rather stern, standing on a partially sunken wooden platform, which is soaking the first few inches of their hem.
With them are a group of female Lan cultivators, rarely seen outside of their half of Cloud Recesses. They’re careful when moving Wei Ying from the boat to the platform where the female cultivators begin feeding the Jiaoren their energy. The two healers had sunk down to kneel as they worked on Wei Ying’s multitude of injuries, uncaring of their clothes getting wet.
“Lan Zhiqiang said you felt two pulses of energy out on the lake? And the Waterborne Abyss was thrown out of the water, forced to levitate over the surface. Are you sure it came from Wei Ying?” Liang Hairui demanded, not looking up from his work.
“Yes, Healer Liang,” Lan Xichen said.
“What is it? Why does it matter?” Lan Wangji asked.
“If what you say is true, then he’s dying and there is little else we can do. Jiaoren expend almost all of their qi when casting a curse. The curse cast is instinctive, a defence mechanism they cannot control, to kill the one that killed them in the most painful way possible for their killer. It’s a deterrent for predators hunting down Jiaoren. However, it can only be done in the last few minutes they are alive. I don’t know if he is going to survive,” Liang Hairui admitted.
“You have to do something! He saved our lives twice over,” Lan Zhiqiang fretted.
“Can’t you see we’re trying?” Lan Yunlong huffed.
“Lan Zhan,” the Jiaoren woke up slurring. “Lan Zhan? Lan Zhan?”
The Jiaoren was whimpering, trying to get out of the grip of the people around him. When the healer gave his assent, Lan Wangji knelt by Wei Ying’s head, allowing the Jiaoren to find comfort in the grip on their entangled hands.
“Healer Yunlong,” a disciple gasped (was that Su She). “Er-Gongzi, is bleeding.”
“Deal with it later. Wei Ying comes first,” Lan Wangji grunted.
“But Er-Gongzi—"
Lan Wangji turned, looking like they were going to murder the next person who opened their mouth. It was only the gentle tugging and the pitiful whines that came from the Jiaoren which kept him in place. Once again, Su She was lucky that Wei Ying had saved him.
“He’s overextended his mobility with his tail. He’s got several cracked and broken ribs. He’s got a laceration on his forehead, not too deep but a lot of blood. A broken right forearm. Some of his fins have been torn, but there’s nothing we can do about that. His scales have been torn from his body and he has multiple gash ones which have not stopped bleeding. He is severely depleted of his own energy. Someone will have to spend the night feeding him qi. Right now, he has an overabundance of yang and not enough yin. But, once the girls are done, he will have too much yin and not enough yang so a male disciple can feed him a trickle of energy throughout the night to keep his energy levels balanced,” Healer Liang Hairui noted the injuries to the Jiaoren.
“Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan,” the Jiaoren whimpered.
“Shh. I am here,” Lan Wangji murmured.
“Do not feed him any of your own energy, Lan Er-Gongzi. Not yet at least.”
“Mn.”
“Hurts,” Wei Ying whimpered.
“Ah! Make sure to collect his tears.”
A disciple, Lan Xueqin, swiftly knelt down beside their young master. He opened a qiankun pouch to collect the pearl tears being shed by Wei Ying.
“Are the tears very important?“ Lan Xichen asked nervously.
“No, not really. But Jiaoren often don’t like letting their tears go to waste,” Liang Hairui said. “Ask what he wants done with the tears then carry out his wishes. If he does not care, you may keep them for monetary value. Tears cried of pain hold no magic and are ordinary pearls.”
“People,” Wei Ying croaked. “Give… to… people.”
“As you wish, Xiao Ying,” Lan Xichen agreed.
The Sect heir sent his group of disciples to return to Cloud Recesses to recuperate. A lot of them did not wish to, wanting to know if Wei Ying would survive. They couldn’t disobey their Sect heir, though, so they went ahead. Lan Xichen stayed to make sure that Lan Wangji really was okay with his bloody back and entire focus on Wei Ying. It was worrying how attached he was to Wei Ying.
More than an hour later, several of the female cultivators passing Wei Ying their energy fainted from exhaustion and energy depletion. The cuts along Wei Ying’s body were closing up rapidly but they looked like fresh scabs instead of healed wounds. Liang Hairui agreed with Lan Yunlong’s assessment that there were no more broken bones, but they were most definitely still cracked.
Lan Wangji had fallen into a state of meditation in half-lotus position with Wei Ying’s head pillowed by his left leg. The young Jiaoren was passed out in a healing coma, his tears long dried up as he clung to Lan Wangji’s robes. The pearls that had been gathered were now being distributed to the townsfolk for those who needed to be reimbursed by the water ghoul attack. Lan Wangji was antsy. He wanted Wei Ying healed, now. He wanted to help heal Wei Ying, but so long as there were female cultivators passing their excess of yin into him, Lan Wangji couldn’t interfere with the process.
“There’s no moving him,” Liang Hairui said when he was done with a final check on Wei Ying’s health. “And anyone who stays can’t be in the water without getting severely sick.”
“We can’t bring him back to Biling lake, can we?” Lan Xichen whispered softly.
“No. And while the citizens of Caiyi are nice, I don’t trust them to be aware of where Wei Ying is at all times and know how to go about their lives with him in their waters,” Liang Hairui apologised.
“What do you suggest then? There aren’t any bodies of water close to Cloud Recesses that are nearby other than Biling Lake,” Lan Yunlong said.
“You’ll have to find one large enough for a Jiaoren, regardless of distance. If need be, you will have to set up a guard rotation to make sure that nothing happens with his injuries and that the people in the area don’t end up taking advantage of him,” Liang Hairui said.
“I will see what I can do,” Lan Xichen stated.
“For now, though…” Liang Hairui pondered on something. “In Lotus Pier we have boats made for when people need to treat Jiaoren but the Jiaoren is not allowed to leave the water. In such instance, a low bottom boat able to fit a mattress for a grown man lying down with a cut out above the waterline big enough for the person to extend their hand.”
“I’m sure we can have something be appropriated to those kinds of specifics for someone to stay and pass Wei Ying spiritual energy,” Lan Yunlong nodded.
“I will stay,” Lan Wangji said, without opening his eyes and missing Lan Xichen’s knowing smile.
“Very well. I will see to the necessities,” Lan Xichen said, bowing to excuse himself.
“Thank you, Lan Gongzi,” Liang Hairui nodded in deference.
When the last of the cultivators had expended as much of their energy as they could without killing themselves, they were brought back to Cloud Recesses. A wood carver had been sceptically about allowing a hole in the hull of a boat, but set about to fixing up a boat just for the treatment of a Jiaoren. The pearls being offered up as payment to families had endeared them to the Jiaoren, which is why the carpenter hadn’t been too fussed about this little project.
Shifting Wei Ying to keep him from waking up and not be distraught at being left alone meant that Lan Wangji had to take off his outer robe to get into the newly made up boat. Lan Xichen and Lan Qiren returned to town with food and supplies for Lan Wangji and some protection from the open-air night that Lan Wangji would have to suffer through. Lan Qiren informed his nephew that cultivators had been dispatched to keep an eye on the Waterborne Abyss that was slowly shrinking without being connected to a source of water and left out in the sun for most of the day. Lan Xichen also discretely told Lan Wangji (when their uncle wasn’t listening, of course) that Su She had been disciplined for overestimating his abilities by comparing himself on level with a senior disciple from the inner clan. Though petty, it did make Lan Wangji feel better.
He’d punish himself later for that transgression.
As everyone was leaving, with Lan Wangji being left behind, he heard the Healer’s talking in what he thought they presumed to be quiet.
“It really is a miracle that he’s alive,” Liang Hairui said. “Though while his body might be on its way to recovery, his spirit might not wake.”
It chilled Lan Wangji to hear that. There wasn’t anything left to do but to wait out the night to see if Wei Ying's life would be cut short.
The next morning Lan Wangji woke up at five. He hadn’t realised he’d fallen asleep at nine the previous night as his body had been trained to do. In a panic he reached out for Wei Ying through the hole in the boat. With a sigh of relief, he realised that the Jiaoren had kept a tight grip on him throughout the entire night. It was a novelty for Lan Wangji to remain in bed after the time to rise. Except, that Wei Ying’s hold on him was too tight for him to even move to sit up without it being awkward. So, he remained laying down in the hull of the boat and meditated for the next hour.
It was Lan Xichen and Lan Qiren who came down from Cloud Recesses first. With them was Healer Lan Yunlong. Apparently, the healer from Lotus Pier had complained it was far too early to get up and remained in bed because no one had been able to fully wake him. It irked Lan Yunlong, but he had a job to do and would do it with or without the other healer. Doing a preliminary assessment on Wei Ying, Lan Yunlong said that it would be safer to move Wei Ying in his opinion. They still needed Liang Hairui’s expertise to determine if this was true.
“There is a Lotus lake less than a shichen from here by foot. The farmers have agreed to allow a creature of great spiritual energy to swim in its lakes while the creature recovers. We have not told them what this creature is,” Lan Qiren has stated from the edge of the bank. “I have sent a message to Jiang Zhongzhu concerning his injured ward. It has been… delayed, so that we do not have a repeat of the last incident.”
“Thank you, Shufu,” Lan Wangji said, still unable to get up and feeling shy in his dishevelled state.
In the next hour, townsfolk we’re going about their daily life. Some even dropped to hand over a thank you gift of fish for the Jiaoren that saved them. A few of the children gathered around the bank to catch a glimpse or taking refuge in the waters of their town. Half an hour after that, Liang Hairui came down from Cloud Recesses with a Jiaoren specific medical kit to double-check Lan Yunlong’s assessment.
“You didn’t need to wake me up so early for this. A few hours wouldn’t make a difference,” Liang Hairui said.
“It would have been prudent for you to wake up at an appropriate time to look after your patient,” Lan Yunlong scoffed.
“If something had happened it would’ve happened last night and not as I was coming to greet him,” Liang Hairui pointed out. “The longer a mermaid is in a healing sleep the less likely a complication will happen.”
“Well I was not informed,” Lan Yunlong said, sounding mildly offended.
“Is our healer’s description apt. Are we allowed to move the Jiaoren without further injuring him,” Lan Xichen asked.
The healer nodded. A tub had been made especially for the Jiaoren, to transport him from the river to the lake that was found for him. The most difficult part about transporting him was waking Wei Ying up to enter the tub willingly and let go of Lan Wangji. It was a huge relief for the boy to open his eyes, but his whines nearly counted that relief with pure annoyance. Wei Ying didn’t want to let go of Lan Wangji, making it difficult for everyone.
It took Lan Xichen holding onto Wei Ying tightly while Lan Wangji was allowed a few minutes to dress properly. Even then, Wei Ying kept groggily asking for Lan Wangji. His plaintive whines climbing to higher notes with each passing minute that Lan Wangji wasn’t in his sights.
The trip was long and tedious, but worth it to see Wei Ying slip into the water and swim as far out as he could before returning to the gathered cultivators in less than a minute. There were poles sunken into the water that Wei Ying to cling to.
“Wei Ying. Wei Ying, please stay awake for a while longer,” Lan Xichen said.
The Jiaoren stuck its head out of the water and trilled at him. He was obviously curious as to what the sect heir had to say.
“We thank you esteemed Jiaoren. The Gusu Lan Sect is in your debt. It was our duty to deal with the Waterborne Abyss, but you have done it for us, risking your life and saving our people,” Lan Qiren said with a low bow. “For risking your life for us, we apologise.”
“No thank you,” Wei Ying chirped. “No need thank you, sorry. A-Ying happy help. A-Ying want help.”
“Still, Xiao Ying, we wish to express our gratitude,” Lan Xichen stated.
Wei Ying hummed a low tune in understanding.
“We shall be going then. Please excuse us, Wei Gongzi,” Lan Qiren bowed to Wei Ying.
Lan Wangji was conflicted, he thought he would be staying with Wei Ying for a little longer. Realising what was happening, the Jiaoren made a high pitch whine and swam closer to shore.
“No. No, no. Lan Zhan. LanZhan LanZhanLanZhan,” Wei Ying frantically chirped, trying to reach out to the young cultivator.
“What is going on? What is he doing?” Lan Qiren frowned.
“Wei Ying. I will come back,” Lan Wangji assured.
“Promise?” Wei Ying asked with an enormous exaggerated pout on his face. “Promise promise?”
“Promise,” Lan Wangji soothed.
On the sidelines, Liang Hairui had a thoughtful look on his face as the two young beings made pitiful overtures to each other.
“Ah.”
Lan Yunlong looked at Liang Hairui curiously.
“Oh, it’s nothing,” the man waved off the look. “I’ve just figured something out that my Sect Leader would like to be informed of.”
The other healer shrugged. Whatever needed to be known didn’t need to be known by him. Unless it was to do with the health of his patient, but if it was that he was sure that the other healer would inform him of it.
If days later, Lan Qiren is surprised by the lack of another envoy coming to disrupt life at Cloud recesses, he doesn’t show it. Liang Hairui feels vindicated by the letter he receives from his Sect Leader concerning Wei Ying.
Notes:
Apologies, this is a little late. I got a little sidetracked and my bad-at-math brain made me forget today was part of the update schedule.
Chapter 6: Day 15 to 18
Notes:
Chapter Text
For the first few days after the Waterborne Abyss incident, the Lan disciples had to coax Wei Ying out of the water to eat. He didn't do much else other than sleep. To move him away from the pole was a feat that required Lan Wangji’s presence. Moving him otherwise would just get people hurt. The other disciples were envious of the ease their Second Young Master’s had in interacting with the Jiaoren. Whenever their young master was there, the mermaid clung to him. Funnily enough, Liang Hairui treated this like it was completely normal, but didn't explain why to anyone, not even Lan Yunlong.
Each day Wei Ying got progressively better. His wounds healing to almost nothing. Faint lines of lighter skin were the only things left of the scratches on Wei Ying’s torso. The scales that had been torn from Wei Ying’s torso grew in smaller and in shades of the darkest red instead of black. The black scales that were ripped out from his tail were replaced with grey ones, which made Liang Hairui grimace but he couldn’t control the colour of the scales being grown back.
With his days passing with him more awake than asleep, Wei Ying was vibrant as he played and ‘talked’ with the Lan disciples. He was eager to swim the length of the lotus pond. He plucked the lotus pods to sate his hunger on things besides the already dead fish (ick) that the Lans brought.
Wei Ying was careful to stay out of view of the farmers whenever they tried to take a peek at whatever creature the Lan Sect was nursing back to health. The Lan cultivators and the healers that dropped by mentioned to the farmers that they had to be careful because the creature was scared of humans and if they got too near, they’d be setting back the recovery of the creature and they’d have to use the lake for longer.
“Xiao Ying, now that you are healed enough to write, won’t you tell us how you did what you did to the Waterborne Abyss?” a disciple asked.
It was Su She, smiling kindly at Wei Ying. It made the Jiaoren squirm when a different disciple called him Xiao Ying. Only Xichen-ge called him that and that was because it felt like a safe name in his mouth. After all, Xichen-ge would be his brother once removed when he convinced Lan Wangji that they could be mates.
Picking up the brush, Wei Ying wrote down what he knew of the Jiaoren’s curse. It was based on the ideas of yin and yang. When a Human died, they lost their natural yang energy. When a Jiaoren died, they lost their natural yin energy.
“But cultivating yin is bad for the heart and mind!” Lan Mingli exclaimed, then clapped their hand over their mouth for the outburst.
“Cultivator, yang natural. Jiaoren, yin natural,” Wei Ying corrected.
“You mean to say that the way we use yang to cultivate, you use yin? Does that mean if you were to use yang, it would harm your heart and mind like yin does to us?” Lan Zhiqiang asked.
“Yes.... Ah! No!”
“No?” Kang Renshu frowned in confusion.
“Yang hurt if too much. Jiaoren like yin, can have both,” Wei Ying tried to convey.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji said softly, grabbing the Jiaoren’s full attention.
The disciples looked smugly at one another as Wei Ying’s attention fully focused on Lan Wangji. Maybe their Er-Gongzi didn’t realise, but it was obvious to them that the Jiaoren was smitten by him and he in turn also adored the creature. To win the heart of such a creature is romantic.
One disciple glared at Lan Wangji, seething in jealousy that their Jiaoren wasn’t focusing on them anymore.
“Yin is cultivated by Jiaoren because it is easy?” Lan Wangji asked.
Wei Ying nodded earnestly.
“Does yang go against Jiaoren meridians?”
“Mn!” Wei Ying nodded, his face lighting up.
“What happens when a Jiaoren dies?”
“Too much yin must be gone. Bring same to living space,” Wei Ying chirped.
“You balance the energies in your bodies and surroundings by expelling the yin cultivated,” Lan Wangji surmised.
Wei Ying nodded enthusiastically as his face broke into a brilliant smile that had a few juniors choking. A couple of them even had blood dripping from their nose. Their friends cleaning up the mess and making sure not to stare too long at the luminously blinding smile from the Jiaoren. This seriously wasn’t good for their health.
Not that Lan Wangji noticed, basking in the warmth that Wei Ying’s smile brought to him.
A small gasp from Wei Ying was all that the disciples heard before he sunk beneath the water. A few of them curiously looked over the edge of the dock to try and see where the young Jiaoren went but he’d vanished. Others looked to see who would make their friend swim away. A few boats were rowing through the water as they checked on their lotus crops.
“Young Masters!” a lotus farmer waved at them. “Forgive our intrusion. But begging your wisdom, has your creature been taking lotus pods again? We seem to be missing a few.”
“If our friend has taken more lotus pods, the Lan Sect will surely compensate the owners of these lakes,” Lan Zhiqiang rushed to bow to them. “Please, write a letter to our Sect of your monetary loses so that we may give adequate payment. The Lan Sect will fully address this issue once the creature has fully healed and is out of your waters.”
Lan Wangji wanted to berate Lan Zhiqiang for using such florid language. Except it seemed to appease the farmers that they were being taken so seriously and given such deference for the overly polite way of speaking.
“We will write to Cloud Recesses then,” the man in the boat said with a nod.
“Young Masters, it’s quite late. You’re usually gone by this time,” the other man in the boat told them.
“Then if you will forgive these disciples for leaving so soon, we will depart so as not to miss our Sect’s curfew,” Lan Zhiqiang bowed again.
The junior disciples bowed in farewell before leaving.
“Goodbye, Young Masters!” the farmer waved at them as the went.
There was something that nudged at the back of Lan Wangji’s mind. It wasn’t anything that should concern him. The farmers rarely approached the juniors when they were entertaining Wei Ying. They knew that they shouldn’t approach for fear of scaring the creature off while the disciples were attempting to heal them. Perhaps it actually was just that late that the farmers sought to make sure they arrived back home before curfew.
“You’re back early,” the guards at the gate mentioned.
“Really?” Kang Renshu frowned.
“Were you judging the time by the sky? True you come back at around this light, but the days are growing shorter, huobei,” their qianbei said, not unkindly.
“Ah, but those farmers told us we were going to be late,” Lan Zhiqiang contemplated.
“Perhaps they thought that the gates closed at sunset rather than at seven,” Tao Bohai shrugged it off.
The rest of the disciples filed in. They didn’t want to miss dinner.
The junior disciples love visiting Wei Ying, but they can only go after their lessons have ended. Lan Wangji is an exception to this rule because he won’t fall behind his agemates in his studies if he were to not attend for a full year of classes. Lan Wangji is an exceptional student and while his Sect forbids it in their rules, he’s proud that he’s managed to get so far ahead. It means he’s doing his job as the Sect Heir correctly.
So, in the mornings, Lan Wangji comes down to the lotus pond to see Wei Ying, even if the Jiaoren is not up as early as he is. A good thing too, because he’s the only one who can wake Wei Ying up without so much as a drop of water landing on his robes.
Usually, Lan Wangji could see a hint of Wei Ying from where he was hidden between the aquatic plants. Frowning, the boy looked around, trying to find the Jiaoren amongst the plant life. Something akin to fear clawed at his throat. He couldn’t panic now. Maybe Wei Ying just swam further into the lake after yesterday’s scare. Humming something that consisted mainly of high notes usually woke Wei Ying and drew him to Lan Wangji.
After a couple of minutes of humming and not a single disturbance in the water, Lan Wangji grew worried. If this was some sort of prank by Wei Ying, it wasn’t funny. He walked along the edge of the lotus pond, still humming, to see if he could spot his friend’s tail.
A half stick on incense later and Lan Wangji stopped humming.
Something was really wrong.
Running was forbidden by the rules, but going by sword from the lotus pond to the bottom of the mountain would greatly cut down the time it would take to get back home. Going as fast as he could while still pulling of a graceful walk, Lan Wangji was waved in by the guards who were confused by his early arrival. Hadn’t he left a little more than a shichen ago?
It was Lan Xichen that Lan Wangji went to first.
“Wei Ying is gone,” Lan Wangji said, without preamble.
It shocked Lan Xichen enough that his mouth hung open for a few moments. He recovered and said that they should go see Liang Hairui.
“Lan Gongzi, Lan Er-Gongzi,” Liang Hairui said with a tight smile. “What brings you by so early in the morning?”
“Wei Ying is gone,” Lan Wangji blurted out.
“Gone?” Liang Hairui frowned, pulling away from the doorframe to allow the two boys in. “What do you mean ‘gone’?”
The two boys entered the room and through Lan Xichen (who translated his brother’s silent worry) Lan Wangji explained what he’d done at the lotus pond.
“And he still didn’t surface? You couldn’t see anything of him?” Liang Hairui demanded.
“Nothing. He is gone,” Lan Wangji stressed.
“Oh no,” Liang Hairui paled.
“Healer Liang. Is there any possibility that Wei Ying was simply too tired to? Or he was playing a terrible joke on Wangji?” Lan Xichen fretted.
“No. I know Wei Ying. I’ve been his primary Human Healer since he was a guppy. I’ve watched him grow up in and around Lotus Pier. If he were too tired, he’d still be seen. If he was playing a joke, he’d make a noise for Lan Er-Gongzi to follow him by,” Liang Hairui explained in a rush as he got up. “We need to search that lake and any other bodies of water nearby. He’s either somehow got swept away by a current, which shouldn’t be possible, or someone’s taken him.”
“We need to call the other disciples,” Lan Xichen said.
“I do not care who you bring. They must be someone you trust not to reveal this to everyone else. I need to take a look at your medical stores, Gongzi. Forgive me,” Liang Hairui bowed before rushing as fast as he dared to the infirmary.
“He’ll be fine, Wangji. I’m sure of it,” Lan Xichen said, his voice wavering.
“Mn.”
He had to be. Lan Wangji wouldn’t know what to do if Wei Ying wasn’t okay.
First, they had to go see Lan Qiren. The man understood the necessity with which speed and secrecy were required. This indeed was an emergency.
While the cultivators scoured the lake, apologising to the farmers as they went, Liang Hairui and Lan Yunlong were arguing over the possibilities of what happened. Yunmeng Jiang had been sent a letter informing them of the missing Jiaoren, which the Lan Sect would have liked to keep secret a little longer so as not to worry the Sect Leader. The letter also asked for more supplies. Lan Yunlong was convinced that Wei Ying had simply swum further than he should have and was messing around. Liang Hairui was more convinced that someone has kidnapped Wei Ying for being a Jiaoren.
At the end of the day, Wei Ying cannot be found.
The next day, Liang Hairui was stocking up on his supplies for Wei Ying. This was not funny anymore. Not that it was funny in the first place. Except now, Lan Yunlong was taking him seriously when he said that Wei Ying wasn’t simply just hiding. There was no reason for Wei Ying to hide from people he knew were safe, which meant he was either hiding from people he didn’t know were safe or was already taken. Neither option filled Liang Hairui with any confidence.
“Lan Er-Gongzi,” Liang Hairui startled as he turned around to find Lan Wangji in the doorway.
“Healer Liang,” Lan Wangji saluted in greeting.
“Forgive me for my discourtesy. I’m busy with salves,” Liang Hairui showed the mortar in his hands.
“Mn.”
“Anything you came to talk about, Lan Er-Gongzi? Just because I have my hands full doesn’t mean I can’t hear out your request,” Liang Hairui said as he turned to grab a few ingredients off the shelf. “And do come in and close the door behind you.”
The slide of the door had Liang Hairui looking up to make sure that he wasn’t going to be talking to thin air. Lan Wangji was still there, looking nervous.
“We’ll find him, Lan Er-Gongzi. Just be prepared for the trail of bodies which lead us to him,” Liang Hairui said.
“Killing is forbidden,” Lan Wangji recited.
“In the Cloud Recesses, yes, but Wei Ying is a Jiaoren, remember? He doesn’t understand Human morality the way we do,” Liang Hairui lectured. “Besides, someone’s taken him hostage. His instincts are going to scream that he has to kill them before they kill him. And they will kill him. Jiaoren anatomy is too different from the Human body for a doctor to be brought in to tend to him successfully. They’re most likely trying to beat him to get him to shed tears. Not that it’ll work. I’m still surprised he cried when you brought him to me after the Waterborne Abyss. Jiaoren have better control over their bodies than that.”
“Jiaoxiao,” Lan Wangji commented.
“Oh no. Wei Ying can only make a strip of Jiaoxiao before his claws catch on the thread and cuts it by accident. Ribbons of Jiaoxiao aren’t as useful as full yards of fabric to be turned into robes. While they’re pretty, these people are most likely looking to sell whatever Wei Ying produces,” Liang Hairui assumed.
“How were Jiaoren found?” Lan Wangji asked.
“You’re asking the wrong person,” Liang Hairui scoffed. “I can tell you that there’s no magical artefact that can show you. Not one that I know of at least. Jiaoren mate bonds usually let Jiaoren know of each other when they’re apart. Except it doesn’t work with familial bonds and Wei Ying doesn’t have a mate.”
Liang Hairui pretended to ignore the slump of Lan Wangji’s shoulders that had ratcheted up higher with talk about mates. Isn’t Wei Ying lucky to have someone who loves him like this?
“Lan Er-Gongzi, this may be forward of me, but I would like to know what the Gusu Lan Sect would do if they found out that Wei Ying had a body count when they found him,” Liang Hairui stated.
“... I do not know,” Lan Wangji said hesitantly.
Liang Hairui sighed, putting the mortar down and placing his palms against the workbench to lean against it and stare at the floor. He tried to gather his thoughts on this subject. Just because the Jiaoren they had met (two of the most civilised ones as well) were kind and human-like in their mannerisms, that didn’t mean they couldn’t go back to their more natural instincts. He’d have to talk to Lan Qiren about what the cultivators had to do.
“Lan Er-Gongzi, how good are you with medicine making?” Liang Hairui asked.
“I… I can follow instructions,” Lan Wangji stated.
“Good. Follow the recipe on the counter in a new mortar. I need to talk to your uncle and I’d rather not fall behind on my work,” Liang Hairui said.
Liang Hairui didn’t give Lan Wangji much choice in the matter. He set down the mortar he held and swept out the door. Killing Wei Ying for defending himself would cause all of Yunmeng to turn their backs on Gusu and possibly start a Sect war. Liang Hairui was sure that Wei Ying would at the very least cripple someone for what was done to him. The Lotus was only a guppy. He didn’t have full control over his emotions like more mature Jiaoren did.
They didn't find Wei Ying at the end of that day either.
Lan Yunlong is starting to hate Liang Hairui's expertise in Jiaoren-Human interactions. Searching the original Lotus pond, the surrounding aquatic farmlands, and the other bodies of water nearby, whether or not they're attached to the original lotus pond, has revealed that Wei Ying is gone. As in “he has most definitely been kidnapped, there's no denying it now”. And Lan Yunlong hates it because he really thought people were better than this.
Perhaps he's just been living in the Cloud Recesses for too long and hasn't gone out to see more of the world and what the rest of humanity is like. Perhaps it's because he's enlightened and cultured in a way that commoners are not. It's not like the myths and stories of Jiaoren tell people that you're going to be killed or cursed if you get on their bad side.
Not that it matters anymore.
A doctor in Caiyi town had summoned the Lan Sect and Lan Yunlong to his building of practice.
“Doctors should not reveal their patients' ailments to other people outside of whom they deem fit to know of their condition,” Doctor Duan prefaced. “But I believe it necessary to inform you of what I was called in for to prevent further injuries and certain death.”
The Lan Sect disciples paled at those words. They had a rough idea of what had happened.
“I was called to a house belonging to one of the families that tend to the lotus pond about 3 miles away. The man they wanted me to heal had his arm torn off from the shoulder,” Doctor Duan explained.
His arm had been What?!
Their shock was evident on their face. It took a fierce corpse to do so much damage to a person.
“They did not want it to be reported that such a terrible injury had happened. I also saw several of them with bandages that were bleeding. I thought you would know what ails the family,” Doctor Duan said.
“Doctor Duan, thank you for your insight. We shall depart at once to deal with the issue,” Lan Yunlong said with a bow.
The first person to be informed was Lan Qiren. However, the group of cultivators would take the initiative and go straight to these people stupid enough to kidnap a Jiaoren.
White robes swept through the little cluster of houses more than a li away from the lotus pond. There were children playing in the grass and were only mildly intrigue at the sight of the cultivators. It was much different than the look the adults shot each other and the cultivators. Something suspicious was going on, and if this wasn't a sign of their guilt then the Lan cultivators would severely punish themselves with the discipline whip for such a transgression.
“Gongzi,” an adult stepped in their way to bow. “What are honoured cultivators doing to bless us with your presence.”
“We’ve come because of circumstances that sound like a build of resentful energy in the area. We wish to make sure the people here are not adversely affected,” Lan Yunlong spoke.
“We have not noticed such a thing,” the man chuckled nervously.
“You would not. If the build of resentful energy was slow and cumulative your bodies would have slowly adapted to the feeling. Please allow us on your property to inspect the area for signs of resentful energy so that we may take precautions to protect you,” Lan Yunlong stated.
“I’m afraid we cannot. We’ve been preparing for a birthday for the past week and we would like to keep the children away from seeing the meagre gifts we have managed to buy. They would surely follow you around and get in your way,” the man said with a strained smile.
Lan Yunlong wasn’t dumb.
“Of course,” Lan Yunlong nodded, and turned his back on the man. “We shall wait for Grandmaster Lan.”
“W-What!” the farmer squeaked. “Ah. Gongzi, I do not mean to be rude.”
“The resentful energy has been building to dangerous levels to the point where if we wait for more than a day it will kill you,” Lan Yunlong stated.
“V-Very well, Gongzi,” the man stuttered, leaving in a huff.
“Healer Yunlong. There is no resentful energy,” one of the cultivators spoke in a whisper.
“I have not lied. While we cultivate yang, the one we seek cultivates yin,” Lan Yunlong said calmly.
“Yin is not resentful energy,” a different cultivator spoke up.
“But resentful energy is yin,” Lan Yunlong countered.
“He hasn’t lied,” one of the cultivators chuckled.
Most Gusu Lan cultivators learned how to circumvent the rules of their sect while out on a Night Hunt to be able to adequately perform as cultivators. To see a descendant of the main clan be able to do it so obviously was amusing.
From the house, the cultivators could see the large family talk to each other in hushed voices, looking rather worried. They should be. Considering what could be here that would kill them. They should be so lucky that they were saving them from their own stupidity. And that it was Gusu Lan saving them and not Yunmeng Jiang intervening.
It did not take long for Grandmaster Lan and his nephews to come with another ten cultivators and Liang Hairui.
“They have not allowed us access to their land, Grandmaster Lan,” Lan Yunlong bowed.
“Does a storehouse count as their land?” Liang Hairui said, looking at a rather large storage room with a padlock on the door.
“It does,” Lan Qiren huffed.
“They said that they do not wish the children to follow us as they might come across their present,” Lan Yunlong stated.
“They are holding Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji said through gritted teeth.
Everyone startled as the Second Young Master spoke at all, much less spoke out of turn. Liang Hairui looked at Lan Wangji thoughtfully. There seemed to be an idea forming in his mind.
“How sure are you, Lan Er-Gongzi?” Liang Hairui asked.
“...” Lan Wangji didn’t seem to know how to respond to that.
“Allow me to rephrase,” Liang Hairui corrected himself. “Are you sure? Yes or no.”
“Yes,” Lan Wangji gave a stiff nod.
“He’s here,” Liang Hairui nodded in agreement.
“No offence meant, Healer Liang, but how would Lan Er-Gongzi know?” Lan Yunlong glared.
“They’ve exchanged qi. A hard thing to do with someone like Wei Ying. They’ll be drawn to one another,” Liang Hairui stated simply.
None of the other cultivators but Lan Wangji knew that it was a lie but Lan Yunlong thought that it might be. If the lie was required, then Lan Wangji wouldn’t correct the healer to be able to be with Wei Ying.
“If I cannot attend to Wei Ying, his death will put a curse on everyone he’s interacted within this family,” Liang Hairui said. “If we’re lucky.”
“Are you sure that the Jiaoren is in the storeroom?” Lan Qiren asked begrudgingly.
“Yes,” Liang Hairui nodded, his eyes on Lan Wangji. “I will require your nephews with me. He’s most familiar with them and less likely to lash out.”
“Wangji? Xichen?” Lan Qiren looked to his nephews.
“We will be glad to assist Healer Liang, Shufu,” Xichen gave a short bow.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji agreed.
“Gather the civilians, make sure to keep them away from the storeroom,” Lan Qiren spoke to the cultivators around him.
“Yes, Grandmaster.”
With that permission, Liang Hairui drew out his sword with his hands forming a sword technique. His blade flew to the storeroom before the people realised and cut off the lock. Lan Wangji and Lan Xichen were moving to open the door to the storeroom. The cultivators were already in motion to keep the farmers from running at them with their angry shouts. The children were in awe and a few of the Lan cultivators had to make sure they didn’t pass the line. The wives inside the houses were screaming their outrage and shock.
Lan Xichen was frozen when he saw what was inside. It was rather dark with no lamps to light the mostly empty room. Strung up by manacles around his wrists, holding him up against the wall, was Wei Ying. His tail was in a trough full of water as it dragged on the floor, but his upper body was out in the air. He looked dangerously pale, almost looking half-frozen with the blue tinge to his skin. The recently healed body was covered in fresh bruises and one slit of his gills along his room looked dangerously inflamed as if puffed up with every breath.
When Wei Ying looked up his pupils were blown wide and his irises had dilated with it. His irises took over to the point that the whites of his sclera couldn’t be seen and were replaced with the silver hue of Wei Ying’s eyes. There was a glassy look to his eyes, which allowed Lan Xichen to realise he wasn’t actually seeing anything. The Jiaoren barred his teeth to them, revealing his back row of needle teeth as he snarled at them.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji choked out.
“Wait! Don’t go near him. He may be too out of it to realise it’s you, Lan Er-Gongzi,” Liang Hairui warned, grabbing Lan Wangji’s arm. “Cut him down from the manacles. The water will shock him out of it.”
“If you’re sure,” Lan Xichen said hesitantly.
Lan Wangji hadn’t even doubted the healer’s words as Bichen cut down Wei Ying. The Jiaoren landed in the trough and the splash of the water did make Wei Ying startle, but there wasn’t enough to allow him to be submerged.
“I can’t treat him in here,” Liang Hairui cursed. “Lan Gongzi, would you take his tail? Lan Er-Gongzi, his upper torso if you will.”
The two disciples nodded, approaching cautiously. The clawed hand of Wei Ying’s was scratching at the cuffs of the manacles, trying to slice them open. His main focused seemed to be on his comfort instead of the people walking up to him.
“Wei Ying?” Lan Wangji asked hesitantly.
“Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying whined mournfully as he scratched up his arm in the process of trying to get rid of the cuffs. “A-Ying hurt. Lan Zhan make stop.”
“We will, Xiao Ying. Wangji and I will bring you to the lake, all right?” Lan Xichen spoke soothingly. “Healer Liang will tend to you there, okay?”
“Want Lan Zhan. Want,” Wei Ying whimpered.
“I am here,” Lan Wangji murmured, gently running his hand through Wei Ying’s dried out hair.
The Jiaoren was missing his ribbon, which angered Lan Wangji. The Lotus didn’t go anywhere without it tying up his hair. Even if it was ugly and not woven well, or had a pearl that had been badly carved into a bead (and supposed to look like a lotus flower) slipped onto the ribbon.
Unbeknownst to Lan Wangji, the ribbon was the first strip of jiaoxiao Wei Ying had managed to weave. The carved pearl bead was just as special because it had been Wei Ying’s first tear pearl. A sacred tradition of Jiaoren childhood to be able to keep those firsts close and then offer them to their mate when the time was right.
“Xiao Wei, we must hurry. You’re very dehydrated,” Liang Hairui warned.
The Jiaoren whimpered as he wrapped his arms around Lan Wangji’s neck.
“Want Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying repeated.
“Absolutely, Xiao Wei,” Liang Hairui said.
The Healer nodded to the two disciples and led them outside.
The noise level reached levels matching that of festivals in Lotus Pier. Wei Ying clung tighter to Lan Wangji with a whimper as the sound assaulted his ears. The children were talking about the Jiaoren, excited to see a fabled creature in their home. The men were shouting that the cultivators couldn’t steal something from them. The women had come outside to pull back their children. There were cries of disgust at the sight of the injured creature.
Liang Hairui gritted his teeth as he heard the men talk about Wei Ying as if he were an object and not a living being with a mind. The Healer could see that the two Lan boys were also having a hard time blocking out the sounds.
“Ignore them, just get into the water,” Liang Hairui told them.
He was really impressed with their arm strength as they carried Wei Ying between them as if he were a large basket of food. The Healer snapped at the boys to not look at what was going on behind them as the sound of swords being drawn made its ways to their ears.
When Wei Ying was submerged, he accidentally brought Lan Wangji down with him.
“Wangji!”
“Xiao Wei!”
Lan Wangji gasped as the Jiaoren allowed him to break the surface.
“Wei Ying. I’m not leaving,” Lan Wangji assured him as the Lotus clung to his waist even under the water. “I am not leaving.”
“Wangji, we will have to return home,” Lan Xichen murmured.
“No. I will stay,” Lan Wangji said firmly. “They took him while we were not here. I will stay.”
Liang Hairui looked vaguely impressed. Grandmaster Lan may not like it, but he’d probably be too busy dealing with the punishment for the farmers who had kidnapped a Jiaoren.
“I think it might be best if someone stayed with Xiao Wei until he’s ready to leave Gusu,” Liang Hairui agreed. “Having such limited interaction must also be taking a toll and stunting his healing.”
Lan Xichen bit his bottom lip, unsure if he should concede to his Didi’s wish.
“Let’s deal with this later. First I need to apply a salve to the bruises. I don’t have anything for his gill, but those are his secondary pair, so it’s not life-threatening--” Liang Hairui saw the Twin Jades tense up at that, anger clear on their faces. “--just irritating. I’ll have to make something in the infirmary before coming back. Lan Gongzi, do you know how to identify broken bones? Could you make sure nothing in Wei Ying’s tail is out of alignment?”
Lan Wangji’s desire to be close to Wei Ying had to be put on hold while Liang Hairui attend to the Jiaoren.
Chapter 7: Day 25
Chapter Text
The letter from Liang Hairui arrives in Lotus Pier with little fanfare and even less attention is given to it. The leaders of Lotus Pier don't question the graphic and disturbing contents of the letter, but they are severely disappointed in humanity. They assumed that this would happen to Wei Ying, if only because it had once happened to someone else in a place which is much more tolerant of Jiaoren. At the suggestion of Liang Hairui, neither Jiang Fengmian or Wei Changze plan on going to Cloud Recesses to tend to the injured guppy. However they were more than happy to provide a hypothetical sentence to the situation that their Ward had landed in. This would allow the Cloud Recesses to understand how severe the punishment is for hurting a Jiaoren. They could base their own punishment on what Lotus Pier would do. Whether or not the Lan Sect carried out the punishment the Jiang Sect would execute was up to their discretion.
In the end, it was decided that the punishment for kidnapping and torture with the intent to exploit was the execution of everyone actively involved in the plot. Those who were passively involved, such as the wives of the men who committed the crime, were made to leave the province with whatever they could carry. No one in the province would be able to help them and no one was allowed to provide service to them, such as inns and restaurants. What little the woman and children could carry none of it was allowed to be coins or means of payment.
With that the sect had washed their hands of the people who were unrighteous and immoral.
Liang Hairui had gone back to see if he could find the ribbon that usually adorned the hair of his patient. He found it to be at the bottom of the water trough in the storeroom. Presumably, it had fallen down there during the torture, and the men hadn't realised how expensive the item was and the price they could have gotten from selling it. Not that the price from a merchant could have compared to the sentimental and cultural price of the piece.
Lan Wangji was the one to tie it back into Wei Ying's hair. The little Jiaoren was overjoyed at having the ribbon back in his hair and would not let go of Lan Wangji's arm after it was given back. The boy had to remain in the water for a shichen before Wei Ying let go of him.
The boat and platform combination that had been used a week prior Where's obtained from town and brought to the pond for the Second Young Master's use. But only after he had debated for more than two shichen with his Shufu on the matter of whether or not he would be staying with Wei Ying. Liang Hairui was in full support of Lan Wangji's decision and backed him up by pointing out the near-fatal injuries Wei Ying seemed to obtain whenever he was left alone. It would also help keep others away and do what the farmers had done.
Lan Wangji would be allowed to stay with Wei Ying until the Jiaoren was allowed back through the natural water paths to go back to Lotus Pier. A good conclusion to come to because whenever Lan Wangji was out of Wei Ying's sight, the Lotus would let out a mournful sound of heart and make sounds as if he were crying even though tears weren't shed by him. Liang Hairui thought that the separation anxiety the two boys would have felt if they were forced to part could have possibly killed one of them through heartache.
The junior disciples, when they came down to meet with Lan Wangji and Wei Ying, had to bring Lan Wangji his class work and provisions to last until the next day, including a change of clothes. It was easy to see how infatuated the two were with each other. While it was forbidden to gossip in the Gusu Lan Sect, thanks to the juniors, it didn't actually stop anyone from talking about how devoted Second Young Master Lan Wangji was to the injured 'person' living by the lotus pond a few miles from the Cloud Recesses. ('Person', because most of the Sect didn't know that Gusu was blessed with the presence of a Jiaoren that allowed them near enough to be medically treated). The rumours got so intense Lan Qiren kept getting questions on when his youngest nephew would be engaged to his fated one. He was furious about the suggestion because his youngest nephew was still only 15. Far too young to have met his fated one and to be engaged. Nevermind the fact that Lan Wangji had fallen in love with a Jiaoren.
It was in this bad mood that Lan Qiren received a letter from Lotus Pier requesting a male and female guest room for two nights to allow the two sect heirs to stay in Cloud Recesses. From the wording of the letter, it was implied that the two heirs were travelling to visit their cousin. If Lan Qiren could convince the two to speak to Wei Ying about not remaining in the lotus pond anymore then he would be freeing his nephew from a romance that would never be able to come to fruition. It was what was best.
The Jiang heirs were greeted at the gate by only the main family of the Lan Clan, Lan Yunlong and their healer. There was a scowl on Jiang Wanyin's face, but that was to be expected from the perpetually moody boy. Jiang Yanli had a soft, polite smile on her face as she greeted their hosts. The two then turned to Liang Hairui.
“Gongzi, Guniang. This humble Healer greets you,” Liang Hairui bowed.
“Assistant Head Healer Liang Hairui,” the two Jiang children bowed to him in return. “These young heirs greet you.”
“May we escort you to your rooms to leave your things before we take you to who you are truly seeking?” Lan Xichen asked.
“That would be wonderful,” Jiang Yanli nodded.
“How is Tangxiong?” Jiang Wanyin asked Liang Hairui as they walked to the male guest quarters first.
“Well. He's ready to leave within the week,” Liang Hairui.
Lan Xichen tensed up at that. He thought that his Didi would be devastated by that news. It was clear to everyone just how infatuated Lan Wangji was with Wei Ying.
“He's not going to want to return to Lotus Pier when we tell him the news,” Jiang Wanyin said.
“Why not?” Liang Hairui frowned.
“Cangse Sanren has returned to the lake,” Jiang Yanli said mildly, but Liang Hairui could see past the facade to the burning anger.
“It's been awful. She's trying to court Wei Bobo again. Mo Xuanyu's happy to see her but everyone else is trying to separate her from the rest of the pods,” Jiang Wanyin huffed.
“Oh no. How is LianHu Laozu coping with his mate back in the same waters as him?” Liang Hairui winced.
“Wei Bobo has shunned her every advance, but he can't deny her seeing her son,” Jiang Yanli said.
“If this is gossip,” Lan Qiren warned.
“Not at all, Grandmaster Lan. It is LianHu politics. Wei Bobo is the senior most member of the lake and his family's issues affect the rest of Lotus Pier. My Tangdi leaving Yunmeng is akin to him seeking political asylum from his home's political turmoil,” Jiang Yanli informed.
“Truly? It sounds like a complicated situation,” Lan Xichen said.
“It's not, really. It's just very tense. Either Wei Bobo forgives Cangse Sanren or he does not. Whatever happens, Wei Ying refuses to interact with his mother any further,” Jiang Yanli stated. “He'll stay away from Lotus Pier so long as she's there.”
They arrived at the male guest house where a woman from the other side of Cloud Recesses was waiting for them. It took roughly a stick of incense for Jiang Yanli to return so that they may go with Lan Xichen and the Healers to the lotus pond.
On the way, Lan Yunlong and Liang Hairui argued about the severity of Wei Ying's condition. Jiang Yanli and Jiang Wanyin listened attentively to understand what the issue was. It was confusing to Lan Xichen because shouldn't being attacked by a Waterborne Abyss and being kidnapped be something that would cause political tensions between Gusu Lan and Yunmeng Jiang?
“Why would we be hypocritical about what has happened when it took Yunmeng Jiang almost a decade to completely stop people from taking advantage of Jiaoren?” Jiang Yanli countered.
“Even then some people are stupid enough to try,” Jiang Wanyin scoffed.
“The Waterborne Abyss nearly killed him,” Lan Yunlong stated.
“That was hardly your fault. Wei Ying would have attempted to deal with it by himself once he felt he was well enough, even though he always overestimates his abilities,” Jiang Wanyin scowled. “Besides it's obvious the Waterborne Abyss was pushed downstream to Biling Lake if Tangxiong and Wei Bobo were fine just a few days before. That means it wasn't Gusu Lan's fault that a Waterborne Abyss had been formed.”
“What my brother means to say is, is that Gusu Lan cannot be blamed for something that happened because of an unpredictable situation arising. It was not your fault your decisions had unforeseen circumstances,” Jiang Yanli said.
“We should have better guarded Wei Ying,” Lan Xichen said.
“Jiaoren can take care of themselves. We don't have guards to protect the Jiaoren of Yunmeng because they are much more efficient at saving and defending themselves,” Liang Hairui said.
“The past is in the past. Should we not look to a brighter future?” Jiang Yanli questioned.
Lan Xichen agreed, though he was still confused as to why the Jiangs were so lenient towards them. Even from several li away, the lotus pond was visible by the mass of pink blooming flowers. Among the pink was a figure in blue that Lan Xichen determined was Lan Wangji. It was too early in the day for any of the disciples to come to the lake to check on Wei Ying when most of the morning was scheduled for duties.
Wei Ying saw them first, getting out of the water and sitting on the dock to wave at them wildly. To most of the others, Lan Wangji’s face was blank and indifferent to the group’s approach. It was only Lan Xichen who could see that his Didi was irritated by their arrival. He didn’t interfere when they approached the two or when the two heirs knelt down beside Wei Ying to see how he was doing. Liang Hairui produced a bottle of salve for Jiang Yanli to apply to the bruises, which looked much better than when Wei Ying had been freshly rescued.
Wei Ying trilled and hummed in content when Jiang Yanli ran a hand through his long ebony locks, careful to avoid his ribbon. He pressed his head further into her hand, his eyes half-lidded and a smile on his face.
“Has A-Ying missed Tangjie?” Jiang Yanli giggled.
“A-Ying miss Tangjie,” Wei Ying said solemnly.
“Keep still, you idiot. We have to put this on if you want to get better,” Jiang Wanyin snarled at Wei Ying.
Lan Wangji bristled at the harsh tone, even though the words conveyed a sense of care that Jiang Wanyin had for his cousin.This kind of harshly worded relationship was unfamiliar with him. He was sure the other families and children his age in Cloud Recesses didn’t convey affection this way either. It appeared to be a Yunmeng Jiang thing. Or perhaps it was just a Jiang Wanyin thing, because Jiang Yanli was very caring towards Wei Ying in the way that Lan Xichen was to Lan Wangji when they were younger.
“A-Ying, A-Cheng and I have news about Lotus Pier for you,” Jiang Yanli said calmly.
The Jiaoren chirped in curiosity, blinking innocent eyes up at the older girl.
“Your mother’s back,” Jiang Wanyin said, looking askance at the water.
The Jiaoren tensed up, pulling away from his siblings and hissing at the pull of his wounds. Automatically, Lan Wangji’s hands went up to prevent Wei Ying from hurting himself too much by moving.
“She’s courting your father,” Jiang Wanyin pressed on.
An outright snarl left Wei Ying’s lips. It was no struggle for him to twist himself out of Lan Wangji’s grip and slip into the water. His eyes were just above the surface but everything else was coiled beneath him in the water.
“A-Ying, we didn’t mean to distress you,” Jiang Yanli said. “We had to come to tell you about your mother. She wishes to see you.”
Wei Ying gave no reply, turning his back on them and diving into the shallow pond of lotus flowers. Jiang Yanli sighed, knowing that this would be his reaction.
“He does not wish to see his mother?” Lan Wangji frowned.
“Would you want to see your parent, knowing they had an affair then dumped the child borne of that affair with your other parent?” Jiang Wanyin snapped.
The Lans eyes widened.
“Please, keep in mind, most Jiaoren are not monogamous like Humans are. Very few of them mate for life, and the majority of that group are Lotuses because once they are mated, other Magnolias and Peonies don’t like mating with them,” Liang Hairui rushed to explain.
“So, this is normal?” Lan Xichen asked hesitantly.
“Leaving LianHu Laozu with her offspring from another mating is normal if the one she mated with has died. It’s just that, once a Jiaoren is shown to have infidelity to their mate, their bond is permanently broken and it is not likely they will come together to produce offspring again,” Liang Hairui said.
“It would be normal if Wei Bobo wasn’t one who believed in a lifelong mate bond,” Jiang Wanyin glared, his hands clenching into fists in his lap. “And now she’s come back to be mates again? Tch.”
“I suppose neither LianHu Laozu or Xiao Wei appreciated the young Jiaoren’s appearance,” Lan Yunlong questioned.
“Nor Cangse Sanren’s disappearance after leaving the guppy with them,” Liang Hairui agreed.
“It was over a year ago. For her to come back and attempt to court Wei Bobo…. It has been a stressful week for everyone,” Jiang Yanli admitted.
“You said that Jiaoren rarely have life long bonds. What are their relationships usually like?” Lan Xichen asked curiously.
“Oh, they’ll stay with a mate for a few years. Or, perhaps they’ll have multiple mates at the same time if everyone in the group is agreeable. Jiaoren form bonds based on their continued survival and healthy progeny,” Liang Hairui explained.
“Fascinating,” Lan Yunlong said.
“Yes. Jiang Gongzi, Jiang Guniang, please excuse this one. You will have better luck talking to Xiao Wei without the presence of Healers,” Liang Hairui said.
Lan Yunlong blinked, not realising they would be dismissed so easily. He was here to study a Jiaoren, not be dragged around by another Sect's Healer. Defeated by the glare Liang Hairui gave him, Lan Yunlong also saluted and gave an excuse.
Leaving didn't mean Wei Ying resurfaced any time soon. He was still rather moody and even splashed Jiang Wanyin when the boy tried to call him back. Even when the junior disciples appeared, Wei Ying decided he didn't want to see anyone.
“We might as well head back,” Jiang Cheng sighed. “He's in too much of a bad mood to talk to us.”
The disciples grumbled lightly at not meeting the incredible creature of the lake that day. Jiang Wanyin wanted to stay when he realised that Lan Wangji was going to stay but Jiang Yanli urged him to go.
As he was meditating half a shichen before bed, Lan Wangji opened his eyes when he heard movement in the water. He almost wanted to flinch back at the luminous silver eyes staring at him. Luckily, he restrained himself. Wei Ying had his arms propped up on the edge of the boat, his chin propped up on his forearms as he stared unblinkingly at Lan Wangji.
“Are you alright?” Lan Wangji asked.
“Fine,” Wei Ying replied.
“You do not sound fine. You did not like talking about your mother,” Lan Wangji observed.
“Don't like Mother. Left Lotus Pier because of Mother. Don't want to see Mother,” Wei Ying spoke in staggered sentences. “Life bond. Me. Mother, no life bond. Father, life bond. Brother, no life bond. I no like no life bond.”
“Do not argue with your family, for it does not matter who wins,” Lan Wangji recited.
“Does matter. Argue. Come to understanding. Keep away when no understanding. Survival,” Wei Ying gave his own opinion.
“Your mother would kill you?” Lan Wangji startled.
“Mm. Or A-Ying kill,” Wei Ying said with a shrug. “Or not. To know other, to know safety.”
It took a moment for Lan Wangji to parse what Wei Ying was saying.
“You would stay away, because your differences would mean you are unsafe?” Lan Wangji asked.
“Mn,” Wei Ying nodded decisively. “If not same, then different clash. Do not trust different.”
“You would not be able to trust each other, you would not remain safe,” Lan Wangji concluded.
“Mn!” Wei Ying nodded more enthusiastically. “Lan Zhan smart.”
“Mn,” Lan Wangji hummed, neither in agreement nor disagreement.
Wei Ying absolutely beamed a blinding grin at his to-be mate. He picked a good one, a very good one. If only he could get this boy to return his feelings for him.
“You? You think?” Wei Ying asked.
“Lans only love once,” Lan Wangji recited the phrase his Shufu would venomously spit and his teachers would sigh like romantics.
Somehow, the Jiaoren’s grin got even brighter. It absolutely stunned the boy, so drawn to this other person, already in love and not even knowing it.
“Mn!” Wei Ying gave an enthusiastic nod. “Good.”
Then, with a splash, he entered the water to sleep beneath the boat. Wei Ying didn’t want his friend to know that he was crying. He needed these tears. These tears forced from his eyes overwhelming love in his heart. He’d take these tears-turned-to-pearls, and from them carve something special just for Lan Wangji. Just for the boy who saved his life, over and over again. For the boy who had taken an interest in him and not what he is. For the boy who listened to him, truly listened to him. The boy who gave him everything he didn’t know he wanted and more.
This would be the perfect gift that embodied his love for the one he’d chosen as his forever mate.
Chapter 8: Day 35 & 36
Notes:
Content Warning!
Lan Qiren's POV is prominent in this chapter. If you do not like him, please skip the entire section bracketed by the two line breaks. Lan Qiren has some viewpoints that can be a little iffy. He's not an asshole in this fic. Just a worried, traditionalist parent stuck in a tricky political situation concerning his family.
Chapter Text
The day after Wei Ying's great sulk, Jiang Wanyin and Jiang Yanli managed to coax Wei Ying into doing a few tricks to test how well his healing was. The disciples were in awe of Wei Ying's control, flexibility, and agility both in and out of the water. He was a sight to see with the sunlight glinting off the water droplets on his body making him look as if he were studded with jewels.
When the Jiangs left the day after that, Wei Ying was upset and the day was dubbed Wei Ying's 2nd Great Sulk. The disciples thought it cute. As if Wei Ying was just a toddler who needed to be cooed softly at until he had adequate attention on him. Lan Xichen thought it funny how enamoured the juniors were with Wei Ying. May the Gods help anyone foolish enough to hurt him.
This obsession with the Jiaoren was something that Lan Qiren found worrying in his cultivators. Everyone who had come across the child spoke highly of the Jiaoren . In itself, that was not a bad thing. It was just that everyone was talking as if the other child would seduce and lure Lan Wangji from the cultivation path with a bat of his eyes.
(A few of the Lan cultivators even thought to talk lewdly of the Jiaoren 's more alluring features. Lan Qiren stomped out that talk furiously with heavy punishments, discipline and lengthy lectures. If his information was right and the creature was only a week older than the Jiang Sect Heir, then the Jiaoren was to turn 16 soon. Still far too young for such inappropriateness. Shame on them to lust after a child like that. He expected such behaviour from Jin Guangshan, not his own men.)
Every day that Lan Wangji stayed with the Jiaoren in the lotus pond was another day that Lan Qiren had to hear speculations (they call themselves Lan Sect and yet disrespect the rule concerning assumptions of others) of when Lan Wangji and the child was to be wedded.
What would the rest of the Sect say when the Second Young Master fell in love with a Jiaoren ? Much less the rest of the Cultivation world. If they didn't try to kidnap the Jiaoren for his magical attributes or hunt down the rest of his species in Lotus Pier. Oh, that would be much worse than any kind of gossip against Wangji and their Sect.
Wangji can't fall for a human-like fish!
Except, Lan Qiren didn't want to break his younger nephew's heart by dragging him away from someone who liked him for simply being rather than his status. It had to be done. His resolve steeled by unpleasant outcomes, Lan Qiren took a trip down to the little lake. Stopping by Caiyi, he booked two rooms at the inn, knowing he wouldn't be returning to Cloud Recesses before curfew.
The junior disciples had already returned, leaving Lan Wangji to be the only person on the dock when Lan Qiren arrived. the Jiaoren had spotted Lan Qiren first, diving into the water when the man got close.
(Even though it was against the rules, Lan Qiren assumed it was because of Jiaoren eyesight being better than even a cultivator's. No, Liang Hairui had mentioned it once to Lan Yunlong in Lan Qiren's vicinity. It's the rule on eavesdropping he's broken by accident.)
Lan Wangji rose to stand from his seated position to drop into a perfect bow. How proud he is of his nephew, even if it is against the rules. Both of his nephews, if in different ways.
“ Shufu, ” Wangji says with politeness and deference, if not without a bit of confusion.
“Wangji,” Lan Qiren nods in return. “Please, take a walk with me.”
“Mn.”
Not an ounce of hesitance. Truly, his best student.
They take a turn around the pond, with the Jiaoren 's eyes on them from closer to the middle of the pond. The Jiaoren doesn't approach them, just sceptical of this turn of events.
“Is something wrong, Shufu ?” Lan Wangji uncharacteristically spoke first.
“Not with the Sect. Not with our handling of the Jiaoren. I simply came to see how you are doing, Wangji. I have not seen you in close to a week,” Lan Qiren stated. “You have done an admirable job looking after the Jiaoren .”
“Mn. Wei Ying deserves kindnesses,” Lan Wangji said.
“He does,” Lan Qiren said with a frown. “But at some point, he will have to leave Gusu. You know that, Wangji.”
While Lan Wangji had tight control over his facade of disinterest, Lan Qiren saw it falter and reveal unbearable sadness. Is he too late? Has his nephew already fallen in love with a creature that could not love him back as he deserved? He does not want the boy he's raised to know heartbreak as the boy's father had. Perhaps now may be the right time for Lan Wangji to find out the truth of his parents’ marriage.
It wasn’t a nice topic to bring up.
It was actually the worst time of Lan Qiren’s life.
Even worse for his brother.
But now Lan Wangji needs to know the truth of how his mother came to stay in the Cloud Recesses. If only so that you can learn from the mistakes of his elders, and forge his own path making his own mistakes rather than repeating old ones.
“I am just worried about you, Wangji,” Lan Qiren admitted. “I am worried about your education, your isolation, and your neglect of your preassigned duties. I know we have given you much more leniency these days with your schedule so that you may be able to take care of the Jiaoren . However, it has been more than a month and you are needed to fulfil your duties. As the second heir of Gusu Lan and as a young cultivator who is still learning.”
“What does Shufu suggest I do?” Lan Wangji asked carefully.
“Spend the entirety of tomorrow in the Cloud Recesses. I know it is far too late now to return, which is why I have already booked rooms in one of Caiyi’s inn so that we may leave early in the morning. I wish to see you in class, learning. I know that you do not like the other students, but I wish for you to engage with them as much as you can. I would like you to complete the duties that have piled up in your absence. As much as you can before the gates close so that you may return tomorrow night to this pond,” Lan Qiren spoke.
Lan Wangji looked hesitant. As Lan Qiren knew he would. He would not force Wangji to go with him. If the boy wishes to stay, then he will stay and Lan Qiren will come back tomorrow morning to discuss what he wanted to tell Wangji tonight.
“I will return at Shufu’s discretion,” Lan Wangji said.
“Very well,” Lan Qiren said. “Let us depart now.”
Lan Qiren waited less than a li away from the water’s edge as his nephew said goodbye to the clingy Jiaoren . He watched as the Jiaoren tried to keep Lan Wangji at the pond. It was in vain however because Lan Wangji had made up his mind to follow his uncle.
They walked in silence to Caiyi town.
Dinner was also a silent affair.
When dinner was over, Lan Qiren spoke up once more. His nerves calmer now that he knew exactly what the was going to say to Wangji.
“Do you remember your mother's punishment?” Lan Qiren started off with.
It was a bad way to start the conversation, he knew, but Lan Wangji had to hear this.
“Your mother was forced into isolated seclusion with only once a month visits from you and your brother. She did not see anyone other than the two of you and perhaps sometimes me when I dropped you off. Not even the servants were allowed to be near her. You have often questioned why this was, and this day I will tell you.”
Lan Wangji was visibly upset by what Lan Qiren was telling him. However, Lan Qiren carried on. It needed to be known so that Lan Wangji could understand why Lan Qiren was worried about him.
“Before you were born, and before your parents had married, your mother committed a horrendous crime. With no context of the situation, assumptions were made that cannot be erased from people’s minds with the reveal of the truth. To save her from execution for her crimes, your father married her in secret before telling the elders. He declared that your mother would be his only wife and was to be the mother of his heirs. You and Xichen. The elders weren't able to punish your mother after your father declared their marriage. That didn't stop them from making your mother's life as difficult as possible.”
Lan Wangji was shaking after the reveal of his mother’s punishment and the elders’ hand in it. It did not surprise Lan Qiren that his stoic nephew felt so much, especially on such a personal and emotionally draining topic. It was still a matter of contention between Lan Qiren and his nephews that their father was still in seclusion.
“I tell you this now, Wangji, because I do not wish to see you be dragged down by repeating the mistakes of your parents. You have grown quite attached to the Jiaoren , and I fear it will impede your future judgments when it comes time for him to leave,” Lan Qiren had to be blunt about this.
The bright redness of Lan Wangji’s ears was something that Lan Qiren had expected. Even if Lan Wangji had not admitted his feelings about the boy to himself, he still knew himself well enough to know that the Jiaoren had an influence on his way of thinking.
“Wangji thanks Shufu for parting wisdom to this disciple. Wangji will meditate on this,” Lan Wangji said with a salute.
“You are dismissed, Wangji,” Lan Qiren said. “I hope to see you in the morning so that we may go to Cloud Recesses together.”
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded.
He rose to leave and at the door, bowed again as he said goodnight.
Lan Qiren also meditated before bed that night. He hoped that what he’d told Lan Wangji would be taken to heart and thought over.
Lan Wangji had been concerned when his Shufu had come to retrieve him from the lotus pond. He had initially thought that there was something important going on in the Cloud Recesses that had come up after he had moved to the pond.
It had crushed his heart to say goodbye to Wei Ying that night, with the promise to return tomorrow. Wei Ying had obviously been displeased at the idea that Lan Wangji was leaving. He tried to keep him at the pond by clinging tightly to his arm. But Lan Wangji was stronger and managed to remove himself from the tight grip his friend had on him, mindful of the claws.
Lan Wangji didn't know what he was expecting when he and his Shufu stopped at the inn for the night. It certainly wasn't the story of why his mother was forced into such an isolated seclusion. Not having his parents during his childhood had been detrimental to his upbringing. Lan Wangji didn't know if it was worse assuming why his childhood had been the way it was or if knowing was worse. Meditating on the issue, he knew that he would have to face this overflow of emotions some other day. It was too much to handle all at once.
Lan Qiren and Lan Wangji arrived the next day at Cloud resources with little fanfare. The disciples of Lan Wangji’s class were eager to talk to him about the secret in the lake. They had been surprised to see him, but they wish to know more about the Jiaoren. Lan Wangji told them as much as he could before he felt too drained from socialising. They were surprised when Lan Wangji did not come with them to see Wei Ying.
During his free time in the afternoon, Lan Wangji returned to his dorm so that he was able to work on the pile-up of paperwork that he did to help his uncle and brother run this Sect. He did this so that he would be able to become the Acting Sect Leader in his brother’s absence once his father passed his duties onto Xichen.
For some reason, Lan Wangji’s mindset was not wholly in the Cloud Recesses. His thoughts clouded his thinking; he was slow to respond to the teacher and it took him twice as long to do his paperwork. His mind was on Wei Ying and the lake.
The way his powerful tail allowed him to cut through the water with ease.
The way his scales reflected whatever light it caught and shined like starlight on a clear night.
The way his fins enveloped him like a dancer’s clothes scarcely hid a lithe, sinuous, nubile body.
His silken black hair bound in red ribbon and pearls.
Those silver-grey eyes luminescent like a full moon, full of mischief and wonder.
That pearlescent grin, which spoke of pure joy.
The way that grin was directed at him and only him. The only other time it had come out was when Wei Ying’s family was there.
Why can’t Lan Wangji get Wei Ying out of his head?
What was so alluring about Wei Ying that Lan Wangji couldn't focus on anything?
What was so wrong with Lan Wangji that his every thought turned back to Wei Ying?
It confused Lan Wangji so utterly, and he hated it. But Lan Wangji longed for it as well because he yearned for Wei Ying’s eyes on him always. To be the one who made him smile.
Lan Wangji was broken out of his thoughts by a knock on his door. It was Lan Xichen calling him for dinner. Lan Wangji hadn't realised the hours had passed him by so quickly.
That’s a good thing, is it not? It means he doesn’t have to while away the hours until he sees Wei Ying again.
Xiongzhang seems to understand that Lan Wangji is in deep thought and does not ask after his well being or why he is in the Cloud Recesses instead of the lotus pond. Lan Wangji is thankful of course. Except he feels sluggish and snappish and his head is pounding and the lights are too bright even if it's dusk and the daylight is fading. Maybe he's coming down with something? But what do his symptoms lead up to? Does it connect to the ache in his chest and the cold feeling that emanates to the rest of his body from there? Perhaps he'll stop by the infirmary later if it gets worse further into the night.
Dinner passes as it usually does in silence before Lan Wangji leaves to return to his reports.
He still has another hour before he needs to leave before curfew to return to Wei Ying. Lan Wangji won’t be able to get these reports done if the other disciples keep dogging his heels, asking why he wasn’t at the pond today. They were all talking about how Wei Ying was sad but was interacting with them eagerly enough.
Lan Wangji isn’t one to complain but it's not fair. He needs to be doing work and everyone around him is talking about Wei Ying. He needs to be doing work so that he can leave sooner so that he can go to….
He needs to pack. He needs to gather his stuff; his clothes; his toiletries; his books; his guqin; his school supplies. How did Lan Wangji not figure out he needed to pack all this stuff before going down to the pond?
Excusing himself from the conversation, Lan Wangji leaves for his room to pack all of his things into a qiankun pouch.
Lan Wangji leaves the Cloud Recesses just as the guards are changing shift to herald the gates closing. It will still take a shichen to walk to the pond and he hopes he makes it in time to greet Wei Ying before the Jiaoren decides to sleep. It was growing too dark to fly by sword. So, Lan Wangji just had to entertain himself along the way with the thoughts of seeing the other at the Lake.
Once Lan Wangji realises that the scenery was something he recognised to be near the pond, he sped up just a little bit. As he grew closer to the pond, Lan Wangji could hear singing. He'd heard this kind of singing before. The last time he'd heard it had been with another voice on the Lake. He couldn't confirm it right away, but he thought it was Wei Ying.
The voice was beautiful. Truly fitting that of a Jiaoren. It should belong to the voice of the god of music. This voice would bring people to weep at the emotion behind the sound. Lan Wangji didn't need to know the words to the song to know it was a song of sorrow, a song of wanting, a song of love. The song was so beautiful it nearly brought him to tears. What kind of haunting, sorrowful, lustful, wanting, longing song was his Wei Ying singing? He should never have to such a heart-breaking longing in his voice.
Standing at the edge of the village and the beginning of the open landscape, Lan Wangji watched as Wei Ying was fiddling with something in his hands as he sang. The boy was sitting on the edge of the dark with his tail in the water. Under the light of the moon, he was beautiful, gorgeous, stunning. There were no words that Lan Wangji know that could fully describe the beauty of the Jiaoren. Wei Ying’s damp hair was glistening from the water clinging to it. The red of his ribbon was peeking through the strands of black. His tail was moving in the water, catching the light at different angles and making it look like his scales were a thousand different colours. All shining in the light.
His Jiaoren should not sing such sweet sorrow, just pure unbridled joy. Whatever look on his face it should only be happiness and that smile he reserves just for Lan Wangji. His Wei Ying should know no worries. His Love—
Oh.
This is what Shufu meant when he cautioned Lan Wangji with his parents’ tale. Was he so obvious? Did everyone know? They must know from the increase in teasing he had to endure. How was it possible that everyone knew his feelings for Wei Ying before he did?
His Love.
His Life.
His Everything.
Lan Wangji walks to Wei Ying and leaves this revelation for the next day. Right now, he simply wants to bask in the presence of his Love.
Chapter 9: Day 42 & 43
Notes:
Content Warning!
Attempt at DubCon/NonCon (not between the main characters).
Su She being Ick.
Delusional Su She.
DubCon/NonCon does not occur, because Su She is a fail at life. He doesn't even get to touch WY and WY is completely unbothered by Su She's attempt because Su She can't make him do anything.
I know some of you will think this is an unnecessary warning once you read it, but I'm just trying to cover my bases here. I know when I was younger I wanted a heads up for even an implied DubCon or NonCon.
If you want to skip the DubCon/NonCon, go from "He unsettled Wei Ying in a way he couldn’t identify." to "Scoffing, Wei Ying swam towards the pond’s edge and flicked his tail to send a torrent water at the boy playing." and from "There was no reason for Su She to be here" to "“Lan Zhan~,” Wei Ying whined, swimming closer to the edge to try and grab his hand. “No gooo~.”"
This chapter is from two POVs, LWJ's and WY's. Which is why there are two scenes describing the same situation. While it is an attempt as sexual assault, nothing occurs. WY doesn't even realise SS's trying to force him to do something. These are just the scenes that heavily imply that SS is ick and tried to do something to WY. There's another scene in the Cloud Recesses where they discuss what SS did, but I'm not adding that in the warnings.
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
Lan Wangji’ a coward. An absolute, utter coward. He has spent days thinking over his feelings. Apparently, Wei Ying knows him and his micro expressions well enough to see that something is bothering him. Wei Ying always trills, chirps and hums to ask if he's alright. Like the coward he is, Lan Wangji makes noncommittal answers. It won't be enough. One day he's gonna blurt it out that he's in love. It's not fair to impose these feelings on someone who will feel a sense of obligation to return those feelings. Lan Wangji has spent a lot of time with Wei Ying in the Jiaoren’s time of loneliness, he’s tended to the Lotus’s life-threatening wounds, saved him from the greed of others.
Wei Ying isn’t allowed to return Lan Wangji’s feelings. Not if it’s out of gratitude to Lan Wangji. Or if it’s from thinking that staying by Lan Wangji secures his survival. Only if it’s love – love like Lan Wangji feels –, only then can Wei Ying return those feelings. Lan Wangji doesn't think that Wei Ying will be able to return those feelings without the taint of gratitude and the need to survive, however.
He doesn’t get to contemplate how to continue existing with these feelings and Wei Ying not knowing them. It feels like a betrayal. It feels like lying. It feels wrong in so many ways. It feels like something lodges in Lan Wangji’s throat when he thinks about talking about it. But Lan Wangji doesn’t get time to think too hard on the topic.
It is less than a week before Lan Wangji was being asked to leave Wei Ying again. It is Lan Xichen who seeks him out. In the distance Lan Wangji can see other disciples waiting. Lan Xichen looks distinctly uncomfortable with the idea of asking Lan Wangji for help. Not because Lan Xichen doesn't think Lan Wangji will be unable to help, nor because he is embarrassed by requiring help from his younger brother. It is because Lan Xichen is pulling Lan Wangji away from Wei Ying.
How obvious Lan Wangji must be that Lan Xichen is putting his brother’s feelings and desires before other people’s greater needs?
“I know you do not want to leave him. I know that he doesn't want you to leave. And I wouldn't ask you this if it wasn't serious, Wangji,” Lan Xichen says.
To Lan Wangji, his Xiongzhang looks anxious. Unsettled. It’s unnerving seeing his brother without his usual smile and calm aura.
“It’s only a shichen away by foot. The problem is just a few Fierce Corpses. You’ll be back before dawn,” Lan Xichen said.
It sounded more like a plea, but Lan Wangji was willing to give his brother the benefit of the doubt on that. Lan Xichen didn’t plead for anything. Considering his Shufu had tried to dissuade Lan Wangji from visiting the pond, he thought that his Xiongzhang was doing what Shufu asked to bring Lan Wangji away for a while. Except Lan Wangji didn't believe that Lan Xichen would do something like that either. This must be a serious thing if his Xiongzhang was asking for his help. Lan Wangji was so conflicted.
Turning back to the pond where Wei Ying was watching them in the water, Lan Wangji didn't know if he could leave him behind. Except that the Jiaoren looked happy at the prospect that Lan Wangji was leaving.
“Go,” Wei Ying urged cheerily. “Go. Come back, but go.”
Lan Wangji didn't know what it meant that the Jiaoren wanted him to leave for a night, but if Wei Ying wasn't so concerned about Lan Wangji leaving (so long as he came back) then what should he be worrying about. Turning back to his Xiongzhang, Lan Wangji nodded. Even if it was a little hesitant and uncertain. Breathing a sigh of relief, Lan Xichen bowed to the mermaid, thanking them for allowing Lan Wangji to join them on their Night Hunt. It really must be serious if his brother was concerned that Lan Wangji wouldn't come on the Night Hunt.
“Lan Zhan,” the Jiaoren chirped, pulling himself partially out of the water. “Gift.”
“If you wish I shall bring you a gift back,” Lan Wangji said with a determined nod.
“No,” Wei Ying shook his head. “Not me gift. You gift.”
Urging Lan Wangji forward and onto his knees so that they were at a similar height to each other, Wei Ying presented him with a small bracelet with a pearl bead threaded onto the white silk.
“Spell,” Wei Ying stated. “Protect.”
“I will come back safe,” Lan Wangji swore.
“Promise,” Wei Ying whispered.
“Promise,” Lan Wangji agreed, equally soft.
Lan Xichen turned from the pair when he realised that while their faces were close enough to kiss, it wasn’t likely it would happen. If he didn’t see it, then Lan Wangji wouldn’t be embarrassed by his inaction. Plus, whatever goodbyes they were giving each other shouldn’t be seen by him. Seeing his brother step by his side, Lan Xichen gave a final farewell to Wei Ying before striding off towards the other disciples.
When they were far enough from Wei Ying and still far enough away from the others, Lan Xichen spoke up.
“I’m sure there’s a way for you to court and marry Wei Ying,” Lan Xichen assured, trying to be encouraging. “Without your… differing physicality attributes getting in the way.”
“Xiongzhang,” Lan Wangji hissed, sounding mortified. “It is not like that.”
“He seems to care for you just as much as you care for him,” Lan Xichen pointed out. “There must be something to those myths of Jiaoren being able to gain legs. We can ask Liang Hairui about it.”
“Mn,” Lan Wangji said.
He didn’t believe for a moment he will actually be able to be with Wei Ying the way he wishes to be.
With the Humans gone Wei Ying slipped under the pond’s water with ease. Under the boat which – Lan Zhan had left anchored over that specific spot – Wei Ying clawed at the wet dirt to reveal a hidden little silk pouch made from a handkerchief which held an assortment of carved pearls. Threading them carefully on to a thin strip of blue silk, Wei Ying made sure that there was a knot in between each carved pearl so that they would not slip along the silk ribbon so easily. This was to be Wei Ying’s final courting gift for the Lan Zhan. Except Wei Ying was missing a few more carved pearls now that he knew just how long he needed to make the bracelet to fit snugly around Lan Wangji’s wrist.
When Lan Wangji returned, Wei Ying would present him with the gift and voice his intent to be Lan Zhan’s forever mate. Even use a ritual to become temporarily Human before they can consummate their future marriage.
A stupid grin spread across his face along with a bright red flush at the idea that Wei Ying would be Lan Zhan’s forever mate.
He couldn’t wait.
The sound of a guqin being played brought Wei Ying out of his crafting reverie.
Lan Zhan shouldn't be here yet. Lan Xichen had said that it would take a shichen to get to the village which meant to go there and come back almost immediately would be a little more than two shichen. Even if their Night Hunt case could be solved in minutes – which it wouldn’t – it was still too soon for Lan Wangji to be here. Lan Zhan was punctual. Not early, nor late. Just on time. So who was playing a stick of incense before the two shichen mark?
Now that Wei Ying listened closer, the guqin playing wasn’t as soothing as Lan Zhan’s was. The song was different, a tune that Wei Ying knew but heart, but it was so… staccato. So stilted and harsh. This is not the song he remembers in his childhood. The song he remembers was smooth. With the rhythm like the sound of waves crashing onto the shore, repetitive but not exactly the same in length and crescendo. The imperfection within the natural order. The tune’s the same though, if the tone was a little shriller than it needed to be.
It’s the Human version of a Jiaoren mating call.
Curious, Wei Ying swam out from under the boat to see who could be playing. It was dark, but someone had lit candles towards one side of the bank. It lit up the figure in white with their guqin very well. Well enough for Wei Ying to confirm that the person playing was most definitely not his Lan Zhan.
It was that one disciple. The one that made Wei Ying very uncomfortable. For the life of him, Wei Ying couldn't remember his name. He was always terrible with names. It was a wonder Wei Ying even managed to remember Lan Zhan’s brother’s name. The only reason Wei Ying remembered was because he nearly imprinted on Lan Xichen instead of Lan Zhan. (A close call, and one that Wei Ying feels would have led to an unhappy partnership in the end). Also, Lan Xichen was Lan Zhan’s brother, of course Wei Ying had to remember his name.
Wei Ying remembered who each of the disciples were based on an aspect of them that made them stand out from the others. Like the loud one. The inquisitive one. The ones that carried him to Caiyi town with Lan Xichen and Lan Zhan. There were more of course, but the one sitting at the edge of the pond he would always remember as the creepy one. He unsettled Wei Ying in a way he couldn’t identify.
The other traits he had that Wei Ying recalled of this disciple. He attempted to act like Lan Zhan. He attempted to talk like Lan Zhan. He attempted to walk like Lan Zhan. He attempted a lot of things to be like Lan Zhan. Not that he ever succeeded. This disciple had this unnerving way that he looked at Wei Ying. He did not seem to be liked by the other boys. He tried to emulate Lan Zhan so much that he creeped Wei Ying out. And finally, the disciple seemed to have a weird obsession with Wei Ying just because he was trying to be like Lan Zhan.
The disciple stuck out from the others simply because Wei Ying didn't like them at all. Every one of his instincts were telling him to swim away as fast as possible from this boy.
Except there was the certain lure of yang in the air. The yin inside him yearning to meet with the opposing energy. To twine itself with it, to play with it, to be with it, to have its complementary partner within itself. It was an easy urge for Wei Ying to override and dismiss though. The yang in the air was tainted with emotional yin. A lust, a longing, a passiveness, a jealousy, a resentment. The yang output was stronger than Lan Zhan’s yang output, but Wei Ying knew that the one he yearned for was strict with himself and reigned in his yang. This outburst, although more powerful than Wei Ying had felt from anyone in Gusu, was nothing compared to Lan Zhan. It couldn’t even compare to the cultivators in Lotus Piers, the seniors, the juniors, the elders. This boy was weak. He’d never compare to Lan Zhan.
Scoffing, Wei Ying swam towards the pond’s edge and flicked his tail to send a torrent water at the boy playing. The song was halted, and the boy was probably spluttering. Wei Ying had made sure he got the boy and the out-of-tune guqin. It was just too horrible to listen to. Darting towards the other end of the pond, Wei Ying set up camp to wait for Lan Zhan to come and deal with this idiot.
In the meantime, he’d focus on his present that was almost done.
Uuuugh. Would that terrible, creepy disciple stop playing that song? Wei Ying doesn’t want him as a mate. Wei Ying only wants Lan Zhan as a mate.
The journey was tiring. Lan Wangji had been on his feet for most of the night. At least half of it was spent chasing after the fierce corpses. They had risen from graves disturbed by the from mudslide because of heavy rains. His Xiongzhang had been right to worry, there were close to a dozen fierce corpses and it had taken two disciples and hours to take at least one of them down. It had taken Lan Wangji those hours to cut down to the fierce corpses, just like Lan Xichen. Their group had managed to put the fierce corpses to rest by rebuilding them temporary graves. The Lan sect would pay compensation for new graves to be built for the villagers and the discontent undead to ease the financial burdens on the villagers.
All Lan Wangji wanted to do was to greet Wei Ying and fall asleep in his boat. Lan Wangji had broken away from Lan Xichen’s Night Hunt group. The rest of them headed to Caiyi town to rest in an inn until morning. The cultivators wouldn't be able to climb the mountain and enter Cloud Resources because the gates weren't open yet.
A tenseness crept back into Lan Wangji’s shoulders as he heard music close to the pond. It wasn't Wei Ying’s singing. It was definitely an instrument, a guqin to be specific.
Who could be out there so late? Or so early. Lan Wangji never knew what to call this time in between dawn and so late at night it was technically the next day. It didn't matter because someone was out here who shouldn't be out here. There's no sound of water. Even though Lan Wangji knew that there was a pond that he was approaching. It seems as if nature itself was holding its breath. Not even the wind was whistling. And it usually did, to rustle leaves in the tree, to ripple the stagnant water, to brush through the grass and flowers.
Something was wrong.
Lan Wangji moved away from the pond, closer to the edges of nature that would keep him hidden even with his white robes. There, on the edges of the pond, was a disciple that he recognised. While it was against the rules, he hated this disciple. Lan Wangji was jealous of him. He wanted this boy out of his sect. Because every interaction he had with Wei Ying led to Lan Wangji and the Jiaoren’s discomfort. It led to Wei Ying’s pain. This boy wasn't worthy of the mermaid. It was Su She.
There was no reason for Su She to be here. Especially not for him to be playing the guqin. It was angry playing as well. Lan Wangji could hear the frustration in the song. The music was also… slurred? Not smooth like a professional guqin player, but as if the person was tired and jerky back to attention every so often when they realised their notes were blurring into one another. The last straw was the spiritual energy being put out into the open. Lan Wangji could feel it as the boy depleted his golden core with a song that wasn’t anything that Gusu Lan taught.
Lan Wangji may be tired, but he wouldn’t be too tired to fight Su She. Whatever that disciple was doing here wasn’t good. He needed to get closer before he unsheathed his sword or else the glare from the blade would alert the weaker boy.
White robes were terrible for sneaking around in at night. Which is why Lan Wangji wasn't too surprised when Su She saw him when he got closer. They were too out in the open, there is no way for Lan Wangji to hide. So, with Bichen in hand Lan Wangji lunged at Su She. The boy leapt away and scrambled to grab his own sword. The song wasn't playing anymore but Lan Wangji couldn't take his eyes off Su She to see if Wei Ying was okay.
“E-Er Gongzi,” Su She stammered. “Wh-What are y-you doing, attacking me? I’m trying to help Xiao Ying.”
“Lying is forbidden,” Lan Wangji stated, anger bubbling beneath his skin.
Surprisingly, Su She managed to block Lan Wangji’s attack. Lan Wangji’s sword form was near perfect. All his sword instructors praised him for it. So why was it that Su She could easily defend himself? Lan Wangji knew that this boy was a terrible swordsman. It wasn't hard to know when people could hear the other instructors discipline the disciples. Perhaps Lan Wangji was just slow and sluggish from the long night. Perhaps it was because his spiritual energy was depleted from the Night Hunt. Whatever was the case Lan Wangji did not like the idea that he could be beaten by this poor excuse of a disciple.
Lan Wangji chased after Su She, bearing down on him with all of his strength, blow after blow after slash after thrust after blow. Su She was barely able to defend himself, much less go on the offence. Still it was unnerving for Lan Wangji that this terrible swordsman was able to parry each of his blows. If not, Su She was able to dodge out of the way. He didn't seem to mind getting dirty since he even rolled on the ground, gathering dirt on the white robes. It only angered Lan Wangji further.
In the end, Su She falls to the ground, on his back. His sword has skittered away, out of his reach. Bichen is up against his neck. Lan Wangji’s breathing is heavier than earlier, tired from the fight. Su She has it worse, his heaving breathes causing his neck to dig into the tip of his blade. There's a wild, startled, fearful look in Su She’s eyes. For some strange reason, Lan Wangji feels validated by this.
Before Su She could talk to defend himself, Lan Wangji puts the silencing spell on him. Then he put the full body binding spell on the boy. Lan Wangji could leave the boy there and not worry about him getting away.
There's the swishing of water that draws Lan Wangji’s attention. Turning around, he sees Wei Ying looking up at him from the water. He's smiling sweetly at Lan Wangji. As if Wei Ying knew that Lan Wangji would come and save him. That Lan Wangji would keep his promise and come. As if Lan Wangji was the only person that Wei Ying wanted to see.
“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying practically purred.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji greeted in return, pausing to take in Wei Ying’s ethereal beauty. “… Are you alright?”
“Mn,” Wei Ying nodded, a grin on his face.
“Do you know what he was attempting?” Lan Wangji asked.
“Mate me,” Wei Ying said with a face scrunched up in disgust. “Do not want mate him.”
“Mate you? S-Sex?” Lan Wangji stammered, knowing the tips of his ears were bright red.
“Mn,” Wei Ying nodded, not looking happy. “No want him.”
“He attempted to fo-orce s-sex on you?” Lan Wangji tripped over his words both out of fury and absolute mortification for what could have happened.
“Mmhhmm,” Wei Ying hummed as he shrugged, keeping his eyes on Lan Wangji at all times. “No want him.”
“I know,” Lan Wangji said softly and he gave a tilt to his head (practically a nod by his standards). “I must go.”
“Lan Zhan~,” Wei Ying whined, swimming closer to the edge to try and grab his hand. “No gooo~.”
“Must go. Su She must be punished,” Lan Wangji said, taking a step away from the water. “I will come back.”
“Promise?” Wei Ying asked hopefully.
“Mn. Promise,” Lan Wangji assured.
It was so hard to turn away from Wei Ying, yet he had to. Su She had to be disciplined for what he attempted to do. The swords and guqin were gathered and placed in a qiankun pouch before Lan Wangji picked up Su She and slung him over one shoulder. Lan Wangji refused to look back at Wei Ying, or else he’d lose his will to walk to Caiyi and stay with the Jiaoren.
It was a long walk, but Lan Wangji didn’t mind it so much as he thought of the ways to punish Su She. Coming up to the inn, Lan Wangji had to ask for the innkeepers to disturb his brother and prepare another room. It wasn’t fair to them, but Lan Wangji couldn’t allow any more mistakes to be made. Su She had done enough damage as it was.
“Wangji? What are you--? Wangji! Why do you have a disciple bound and with a silencing spell on him?!” Lan Xichen exclaimed when he came down and saw Lan Wangji patiently waiting with Su She dropped at his feet.
“Brother, Su She has committed a terrible crime. He must be punished,” Lan Wangji said.
“Being outside the Cloud Recesses after curfew without a supervisor is a little excessive for this,” Lan Xichen sighed, worn down by his didi's rigidness.
“No,” Lan Wangji shook his head. “He attempted to harm Wei Ying.”
Lan Xichen sucked in a harsh breath. Oh. This would require harsh and highly specific punishment from their Shufu himself.
“Very well. He shall stay in my room so that I may keep an eye on him. You go rest now, Wangji. We will go up in the morning to present him to Shufu,” Lan Xichen said amicably.
The elder boy swore that he saw the disciple's eyes widen at the punishment. There was no way that Lan Xichen would allow this crime to go unpunished…. Whatever it was.
Even knowing that Lan Wangji was a little love blinded by Wei Ying, that didn't mean his mind conjured or exaggerated the threats around him. Whatever Su She had done, Lan Xichen didn't think he'd be a disciple of Gusu Lan any longer.
Upon arriving at the gates of their sect, the other disciples were dismissed. The rules didn’t stop the guards and disciples from gossiping about what an outer disciple could have done to anger their Twin Jades to the point where he was body bound, silenced, and carried around disgracefully like a sack of vegetables.
The Twin Jades calling for their Shufu and the two healers who had been tending to Wei Ying were called immediately for a meeting.
“Xichen, Wangji. What is the meaning of this meeting, and what have you done with that disciple?” Lan Qiren huffed once everyone was seated in his office.
“Shufu, I am the one to bring him,” Wangji spoke up. “I saw him at the pond with a guqin and playing a song I do not know with spiritual energy.”
Everyone in the room froze, tensing up.
“I fought him. Won. Wei Ying greeted me. Then said that disciple Su She was attempting t-to,” Lan Wangji faltered, a strained look falling across his usually blank face.
He didn’t speak up after that, his voice deserting him. Lan Wangji’s eyes turned bright red as he clenched his hands in his lap, gathering and wrinkling fabric as he did. The silence left the older men to dwell on what had gone on that the esteemed Second Young Master of Gusu Lan couldn’t speak about it.
“Was disciple Su She attempting to manipulate Xiao Wei into doing something against his will?” Lan Yunlong asked hesitantly.
Lan Wangji gave a perfunctory nod. A gasp left someone’s lips, but Lan Wangji didn’t know whose. He didn’t want to look up and see the disappointment in his elders’ eyes for failing Wei Ying.
“What was he attempting, Wangji?” Lan Qiren asked softly.
“Wei Ying said… said that Su She wished to— to mate,” Lan Wangji whispered.
The Lans in the room looked stricken. Lan Yunlong even made an effort to glare at the disciple that had been shoved into the corner of the room where they could keep an eye on him, but he couldn’t see them. The body bind and silencing spell were still in effect. What would it take to keep those spells in place forever? However, beside Lan Yunlong, Liang Hairui looked thoughtful.
“Lan Er-Gongzi, forgive me, but… would you be able to hum the song, so that we may be able to determine what it is?” Liang Hairui asked.
Trembling slightly, Lan Wangji nodded. He started to hum the tune, his voice wavering and faltering a few times but otherwise, it was a coherent tune. When Lan Wangji’s humming petered out, the other Lans waited in silence for someone to recognise the song.
Then Liang Hairui burst out laughing. He startled the others in the room so badly that they lost their composure a little and snapped their heads up to look at him.
“It's not funny, Healer Liang Hairui. It is from the Book Of Songs To Subdue Moshou*,” Lan Qiren spoke harshly.
“Forgive me, forgive me,” Liang Hairui said through harsh breaths of air as he reigned in his laughter. “Grandmaster Lan, forgive me. But that song is not meant to subdue Jiaoren.”
“The songs in that book aren't just meant to subdue. They can be used to manipulate a creature to a person's will. Wei Ying is fortunate that Su She was not able to play the score correctly,” Lan Qiren argued with a scowl on his face.
Liang Hairui was still trying to catch his breath and explain what he meant but was unable to. He kept bursting out into silly little giggles and unable to talk, much less explain.
“There's more to that song than manipulating a Jiaoren, isn't there?” Lan Yunlong caught on first.
Liang Hairui nodded, still attempting to compose himself.
“Does it actually do what the book claims it does?” Lan Yunlong glared.
Liang Hairui shook his head. Quickly, his flicked aside the tears that had managed to fall down his face while he was laughing so boisterously. There was still the stupid grin on his face. However, the Lans in the room were relieved to know that even if Su She had played the song correctly, he wouldn’t have been able to manipulate Wei Ying.
“That song, imbued with spiritual energy or not, is just a song. Unless the cultivator who plays it has such a strong will and intent on what the song does and has a golden core at an immortal level, it won't do anything,” Liang Hairui said.
“But it calls to Jiaoren! They mate whoever plays the song!” Su She said.
Ah. Evidently, the silence spell had worn off. The body bind was still in effect, but Lan Xichen recast it anyways. He stopped his younger brother from silencing Su She again. Let the disciple spill his secrets in his frustration and bring his punishment upon himself.
“It does call to Jiaoren. But that's because for them it's a folk song from one of their legends of the first Jiaoren-Human couple. The human cultivator wrote this song for the Jiaoren to show how much they loved them. Jiaoren come because of the history behind the song or because it's their mate who had learned the song for them. They can choose whether or not they surface to mate with the human. Most Jiaoren who mate with humans do it because they see it as an extraordinary achievement to give birth to a Jiaoren who is a Human's child. For some it's curiosity,” Liang Hairui explained in detail.
“So, the song does nothing?!” Su She screeched, paling drastically.
“It's more or less a mating call for Jiaoren. But that means they can just ignore it. Where was Xiao Wei?” Liang Hairui directed that last question to Lan Wangji.
“Under the water,” Lan Wangji stated.
“The entire time?” Liang Hairui asked.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded.
“Then Su She was rejected,” Liang Hairui declared with certainty.
The muffled screaming from the recently silenced Su She was grating on everyone’s nerves.
Lan Qiren abruptly stood up and walked to the doors. He opened them only to order the disciples on duty outside to take Su She away. The disciple was to be put into an empty room to be confined until Lan Qiren could officially deal with him. However, Su She was to be stripped of his title of an outer disciple, disgraced, and thrown out of the sect. The cultivators were surprised but were quick and efficient in moving Su She away.
“... Grandmaster, perhaps we should change the book so that others with this intention know it will not work,” Lan Yunlong said once he recovered from the shock of seeing his Grandmaster losing his temper like that. “Then no one will attempt the song maliciously because what is the use in a song that does not work.”
“Agreed,” Lan Qiren nodded as he took his seat again.
“Is Xiao Ying safe, then?” Lan Xichen inquired.
“Yes. Though he may want company to vent about the stupidity of Humans,” Liang Hairui opined.
“Shufu, may I cancel classes for Wangji and his classmates? I'm sure Wei Ying will enjoy their company,” Lan Xichen asked.
“Go,” Lan Qiren agreed and waved both his nephews off. “You may delay your Night Hunt report until tomorrow morning after you’ve had some rest.”
“Thank you, Shufu,” both Sect Heirs stood up to bow to their uncle.
The Lan brothers left the room so that the adults may discuss just what to do about the song and what they should inform the Jiang Sect about the incident.
Lan Wangji was pleased to see Wei Ying so soon and for Su She to get the punishment he deserved.
Notes:
I'm sorry for the short and not very explicit fight scene. Fight scenes are not my forte.
* Moshou (魔兽) = magical beasts. The definition I actually found says that Moshou are animals capable of cultivation. Either born magical or actively cultivate to be so. I just put Jiaoren under that definition because it sounded the closest to what category a Jiaoren would be put under.
ETA: Update! Kyndks did a Portugese translation of this fic! Read it Here!
Chapter 10: Day 43 & 44
Summary:
10 chapters in and we finally have a confession scene!
Notes:
For those of you who haven't seen. Kyndks did a Portugese translation of this fic. Read it Here!
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
The disciples were very nervous to know what had happened last night for their Er-Gongzi to drag another disciple to his Shufu, the Grandmaster. Of course, they absolutely had to know what was going on, so one of them spoke up.
“So, what did that disciple do?” Lan Zhiqiang blurted out and regretting it instantly for his un-Lan like manners.
“Attempted relations with Wei Ying when they were not wanted,” Lan Wangji said with narrowed eyes and clenched fists, his body tense like a taut bowstring.
“Attempted relations? You mean like… he tried to force himself on Xiao Wei?” Lan Huiling asked nervously.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji forced past his closed-up throat.
The disciples around him immediately started talking about that horrible boy who had the nerve to do such a disgusting thing. He wasn't worthy of being part of their sect. He wasn't even worthy to have his name spoken by them. No wonder their classes had been cancelled when they had to comfort a probably very shocked and scared Jiaoren.
While Lan Wangji didn't exactly mind the gossip and voices raised slightly in anger, he hated to think of what could have happened if the song really had any kind of effect. The trauma that Wei Ying had avoided simply because of a misinterpretation of knowledge written in a forbidden book. How that worthless nobody even got into the forbidden section where the book had been was beyond Lan Wangji. Lan Xichen had already said that he would be speaking to the elders about putting in place better precautions for the forbidden section. They needed to know how that disgusting boy got into the forbidden section and then found a book to his specific needs without anyone seeing him.
Lan Wangji didn't scold anyone when the disciples saw the lotus pond and rushed to it, breaking the no running rule. The sound of their feet pounding on the wooden dock alerted the one they wanted to see that they were there. Swimming up to the surface, Wei Ying beamed a smile up at them. He pulled himself out of the water and onto the dock. A little different from how they usually interacted but they could see that he wanted physical comfort. Especially from their Second Young Master.
Lan Wangji carefully arranged his robes as he sat down in a crossed-legged position. Immediately, Wei Ying rested his head in his lap and curled his tail up on the platform. The young Jiaoren grabbed for Lan Wangji’s hand to run through his hair.
“Xiao Wei, may we touch you?” Kang Renshu asked hesitantly.
“Please,” Wei Ying croaked.
“Poor little Jiaoren. You’re safe now. That useless boy is gone now,” Lan Mingli assured, running a hand over the end of Wei Ying’s tail.
Wei Ying physically relaxed when more of the disciples reached out to touch him. Tears were building up in his eyes, but he refused to let them be shed. One of the braver disciples lay down on the dock with his head on Wei Ying’s lap.
“Lan Zhiqiang,” Lan Xueqin scolded.
“Is this okay, Xiao Wei?” Lan Zhiqiang asked, getting a small giggle out of the younger boy.
“Mhmm,” Wei Ying nodded, relaxing fully in the attention.
“What do you wish for us to talk about, Xiao Wei?” Tao Bohai asked, knowing that the Jiaoren like it best when the talked.
“Not him,” Wei Ying huffed.
“All right,” Tao Bohai assured. “There’s rabbits that have appeared in a meadow the back hills. A bonded pair. One of them seems to be heavily injured and the other one won’t leave it. Lan Huanling found them and one of our teachers have decided to teach us about caring for animals through them. Have you ever seen a rabbit before, Xiao Wei?”
Wei Ying shook his head. He listened with rapt attention as each of the disciples talked about mundane stuff, not to do with their studies. Not a single one of the disciples spoke about what had happened last night or anything to do with creatures who had an abundance of yin or yang. It was soothing to Wei Ying. The other boys allowed Wei Ying to have their attention on him and not draw attention to his faults.
At one point, Wei Ying had to slip back into the water because he was too dried out. That didn't stop the junior cultivators from talking with each other and their Second Young Master about what was going on in Cloud Recesses. Lan Xueqin even took out some paper so that the disciple would be able to draw some of the things they mentioned that Wei Ying was interested in knowing about.
The disciple still had to leave when the sky started to darken. They haven't been given permission to stay the night. It didn't matter because they knew that their Second Young Master would be there for Wei Ying. The young Jiaoren pouted and whined and tried to cling to them to make them stay but he eventually gave up because he knew they had to go. Wei Ying ended up clinging to Lan Wangji for the rest of the disciples’ goodbyes.
“It is all right,” Lan Wangji soothed the young Lotus as Wei Ying pulled himself into Lan Wangji’s lap again.
Lan Wangji ran a hand through Wei Ying’s hair again, petting him. It was surprising to hear Wei Ying purr, but there was a lot of surprising things about this Jiaoren. How did Lan Wangji not know that he was in love with this boy from the moment he laid his eyes on him. Everyone was completely fascinated with Wei Ying, but Lan Wangji was besotted.
A sharp yelp drew Lan Wangji’s attention to the Jiaoren in his arms. Lan Wangji pulled his hand away to see that he'd accidentally tugged out the red jiaoxiao hair ribbon holding back Wei Ying’s half-up ponytail. Shifting to turn and dramatically pout at Lan Wangji, Wei Ying glared at him.
“Apologies,” Lan Wangji said as he tried to untangle the ribbon from his fingers.
“Give back,” Wei Ying tugged petulantly at the tail of Lan Wangji’s forehead ribbon.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji hummed, unbothered by Wei Ying’s brashness.
Lan Wangji knows that the Jiaoren is playing around and is just tugging at the ribbon because he wants playful retribution for messing up his hair. Still, in his heart, Lan Wangji wished that Wei Ying was pulling at the sacred forehead ribbon under different conditions.
The ribbon comes apart in Lan Wangji’s hand. … Literally. For a moment, Lan Wangji panics because there’s not two strips of red jiaoxiao in his hand as opposed to one. The bright pearl that could usually be seen shining from the black mass of Wei Ying’s hair was gone. Lan Wangji freezes and subtly looks around for the missing pearl, but Wei Ying just takes the two pieces and ties his hair up again, this time in a high ponytail.
“Broke,” Wei Ying explained, knowing the confused look on Lan Wangji’s face.
Lan Wangji hummed, still concerned. When the ribbon had been missing after the kidnapping, Liang Hairui had searched everywhere for it. The healer had said that the ribbon and pearl were important to Jiaoren, that every one of them had an individualised ribbon and pearl they had since they were five.
“I ... could help you fix it,” Lan Wangji offered hesitantly.
Wei Ying stared at Lan Wangji for a long while. Clutching at the ribbon in his hands, the Jiaoren shifted off the dock and gracefully slipped into the water without a word. The silence from the other boy scared Lan Wangji. It wasn't like Wei Ying to be so quiet. Lan Wangji didn't know what he did wrong. Hunching in on his self ever so slightly, Lan Wangji tried to remember what Liang Hairui said about what was so special about the jiaoxiao ribbon.
Of course, all of this was too good to be true. Of course, Lan Wangji messed up something by offending the mermaid. Lan Wangji just didn't know how to interact with people, he was too quiet, stoic, unapproachable, and unknowingly curt. Why a Jiaoren thought that Lan Wangji was friendly was beyond him. Lan Wangji couldn't even handle interacting with the other disciples around him. So how did he manage to convince a Jiaoren to see him as a friend? No wonder he's ruined it now, just from a misstep from not knowing about significant traditions from another culture.
The clatter of beads on wood snapped Lan Wangji out of his spiral of negative thoughts. There was a bracelet on the dock. Much more elaborate than the one that Wei Ying gave him the other night. There were twenty fairly large pearls with a reddish shine to them, a little under 10 millimetres in diameter, that had carvings on them much like the pearl on the bracelet Lan Wangji was currently wearing. The pearls were strung up on a pale blue ribbon that was nearly white, and looked rather dry even though there were droplets of water falling off the pearls. Lan Wangji didn't dare touch the bracelet, not wanting to offend the Jiaoren again.
Pulling himself out of the water to sit on the edge of the dock near Lan Wangji, Wei Ying cautiously offered the bracelet to him.
“Gift. For you,” Wei Ying said nervously. “Want give. Want you to… Gift is special. For Lan Zhan only. No one else. Cannot be anyone else. Only Lan Zhan.”
“Wei Ying?” Lan Zhan asked quietly, unsure of where this was going.
“Don’t want others, only want Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying said, nudging the bracelet forward but keeping his distance as he shyly looked down at the wood. “Want be with Lan Zhan. Lan Zhan is good. I … I like you.”
Lan Wangji was shocked speechless at this shy version of his boisterous friend. Was… was this boy really confessing? To him no less?
Glancing at Lan Zhan, Wei Ying was scared that the young cultivator would take it the wrong way and blurted out the rest of his feelings.
“Interested in you, love you, want you, whatever you, unable leave you, do as wish you. Unless you, don’t want anyone, need you. Lan Zhan can do whatever want me, however Lan Zhan like, A-Ying will like all, as long as Lan Zhan willing, w-with A-Ying,” Wei Ying stumbled over his words as he wrung out his hands.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji made a punched-out sound, somehow forming Wei Ying’s name.
“Bracelet for Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying’s voice went quiet again. “Courtship. A-Ying belong Lan Zhan.”
“We cannot,” Lan Wangji protested weakly.
“Oh,” Wei Ying said, slowly slipping off the edge of the dock. “A-Ying see. Lan Zhan no want.”
“I want,” Lan Wangji corrected hurriedly, grabbing onto his wrist. “But… Wei Ying. You are a Jiaoren.”
“Hmm?” Wei Ying frowned, trying to tug his hand out of Lan Wangji’s grasp. “Lan Zhan. Do not mean me. You do not want, then do not want. Do not lie.”
“I am not lying,” Lan Wangji insisted. “Wei Ying, I… Wei Ying, we cannot be.”
“But A-Ying can Human,” Wei Ying protested, looking up to warily watch Lan Wangji’s face. “Can change.”
“But you’re family. Wei Ying, you do not have to,” Lan Wangji said softly.
“Can change! Can Human or Jiaoren. Can! Can!” Wei Ying begged for Lan Wangji to truly listen to him, then realised he may be pushing an issue that Lan Wangji didn’t want. “If … If Lan Zhan want.”
“I want,” Lan Wangji assured, pulling Wei Ying closer to him. “Wei Ying. Of course, I want.”
Wei Ying gasped loudly.
“Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying trilled, throwing himself into Lan Wangji’s lap again.
Lan Wangji knew he had to get these words out. He forced himself to keep talking so Wei Ying completely understood. Hugging the Jiaoren to his body, Lan Wangji said;
“…Interested in you…”
“Yes!” Wei Ying hugged back tightly.
Lan Wangji continued;
“…Love you, want you…”
“Yes!” Wei Ying said louder.
“Whatever you, unable to leave you… Unless it’s you, I don’t want anyone else… it has to be you!” Lan Wangji assured.
“Lan Zhan! Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying clung tighter to him. “Love you! Love you! Love You!”
Lan Wangji huffed, squeezing Wei Ying tighter so that they were chest to chest.
“Love you,” Lan Wangji said softly, turning his head and brushing his lips against Wei Ying’s cheek.
Wei Ying pulled away with a gasp and wide eyes. A brilliant grin bloom across his face as Wei Ying tackled Lan Wangji. Taken by surprised, the cultivator was knocked onto his back with Wei Ying looming over him.
“You smile! Smile pretty, Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying chirped, thrilled by this discovery.
A warm flush crawled up Lan Wangji’s face and caused his ear lobes to burn a mild red as the smile slipped off his face.
“Aw,” Wei Ying pouted. “Lan Zhan! Smile! Please~?”
The young master just huffed.
“Cute,” Wei Ying crooned.
Wei Ying planted a kiss on Lan Wangji’s cheek.
“Cute cute cute,” Wei Ying said, pressing a kiss to Lan Wangji’s face with every repetition of the word.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji huffed, his hands circling around Wei Ying’s waist and squeezing. “You said you could be Human.”
“Mmm,” Wei Ying pulled away to think about it a bit. “Human tomorrow. Lan Zhan tired. Lan Zhan rest.”
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded.
Leaning up, Lan Wangji placed a chaste kiss on the edge of Wei Ying’s lips and made the other boy giggle.
“Get off,” Lan Wangji whispered.
Wei Ying hummed, slipping into the water to watch as Lan Wangji cleaned up the dock of the mess the disciples had left from the early dinner. When Lan Wangji got to the bracelet, he carefully tied it to the same wrist with Wei Ying’s other gift. Wei Ying trilled happily at that. The Lotus hummed a song contently as he lazily swam around the pond, waiting for Lan Wangji to get ready for bed.
For the first time since that scary night where Wei Ying almost died, Lan Wangji and Wei Ying used the little hatch in the boat so that they could hold hands. The little pallet that Wei Ying used to sleep on when he needed to be close to the surface was pulled close to the boat so that Wei Ying wasn’t holding Lan Wangji’s hand at an odd angle. Through the hatch, they could watch each other, stare into each other’s eyes, feel at peace. It wasn’t hard to fall asleep knowing the one who loved you was falling asleep next to you.
First thing in the morning, Lan Wangji woke up. Just as he always said every morning, 5 on the dot. Instead of getting up though, Lan Wangji turned onto his side to watch the young Jiaoren still asleep and holding his hand. Lan Wangji hadn't realised that the hand he used to hold onto Wei Ying was the one that held the bracelets. Maybe Lan Wangji should have. Maybe it was an unconscious decision. Whatever the case, he was delighted to have Wei Ying partially in his arms.
The events of last night rushed back to him and Lan Wangji was stunned by the fact that his feelings were returned. It seems like such an impossibility. He never dreamed that it could come true, that his feelings were returned. it seemed as if it were some sort of miracle. Or that he was blessed by the gods. Lan Wangji was most definitely blessed by the fates who had written his future long before he was born. They knew that his feelings would be returned, that he would get to have his fated one without enduring pain for that love.
The Jiaoren began to stir. Waking up as if he knew that there were eyes on him. Slowly blinking, his silver eyes found their way to meet a golden gaze. A brilliant smile lit up Wei Ying’s face. How was Lan Wangji supposed to do nothing in the face of that smile? How was he supposed to do nothing when the love of his life returned his feelings and was there to wake up with him in the morning? Lan Wangji pressed a kiss to the knuckles he was holding. Chaste and light, it made Wei Ying’s grin much brighter.
“Morning,” Lan Wangji said with a slightly raspy voice from only just having woken up.
“Morning,” the other boy sighed happily.
Wei Ying wriggled about to be as close to Lan Wangji as possible. Sighing again in contentment, the boy’s eyes slipped shut again.
“Wake up,” Lan Wangji urged. “You must wake up.”
“Nooooo~,” Wei Ying whined petulant and unwilling to get up. “Too early.”
“Wei Ying, you must wake. We must do the ritual,” Lan Wangji said, gently tugging on the other’s arm.
“Ritual?” Wei Ying yawned. “What ritual?”
“To be human. Don't you remember? We talked about it last night,” Lan Wangji said with a confused frown on his face.
Was there no ritual? Was the other boy lying?
“Oh. Ritual,” Wei Ying sighed sleepily. “Instructions in pouch.”
“Which pouch, Wei Ying?” Lan Wangji whispered softly.
“Tangjie pouch,” Wei Ying murmured.
Jiang Guniang's qiankun pouch was in the boat because Wei Ying hadn't wanted to get it lost in the pond. It was made from aqua blue coloured Jiaoxiao, with light pink and purple lotuses embroidered to look as if they were growing from the base of the pouch. The material was something that Lan Wangji had learned to identify for it had a matte but vibrant look to it in everything but water. From within the qiankun pouch, Lan Wangji finds a bound book and pulls it out. It is exactly what Wei Ying had said it was. A book with rituals for Jiaoren.
Most of the book was written in a language Lan Wangji didn't understand. He presumed it was the Jiaorens' form of written language. Wei Ying didn't seem to mind Lan Wangji's look through, his tail swishing lazily in the water. It was easy to figure out which one was the ritual to turn Wei Ying Human when there were several sheets of paper that slipped out of the book written in lovely calligraphy and signed by Jiang Guniang. Lan Wangji's face felt warm at the knowledge that someone predicted this to happen with enough knowledge to give and translate a book.
Reading them through, Lan Wangji's brows slowly begin to crease at the complexity of the ritual. It appeared that a Jiaoren would not frivolously become a Human when the spell required such hard-to-get things. It was temporary as well, only lasting as long as three full moons. It wasn't a concrete time frame because Jiaoren didn't keep time the way Humans did. Lan Wangji made a mental note to bring this up with Liang Hairui when he returned to Cloud Recesses. He needed to know for the optimum use of the ritual.
“The ingredients are…” Lan Wangji trailed off.
“Difficult, weird,” Wei Ying filled in, amusement colouring his tone. “In Tangjie pouch.”
Lan Wangji hummed as he extracted what they needed. They needed the fresh blood of a pure, virginal Human. Lan Wangji's face felt as hot as flames when he realized that he qualified for that part of the ritual. There were other intricacies of the spell that meant the two boys had to move from the water to the dock.
The ritual didn't require a large painted array, simply for the ritual to be painted on Wei Ying's body. There were diagrams in the notes to point out where Lan Wangji had to paint. First, they had to combine the ingredients and water them down with Lan Wangji's blood. They couldn't add water to dilute the product or they'd nullify the spell. Which also meant they had to do this while Wei Ying was dried out, a dangerous thing and meant they had to be quick.
Wei Ying chirped instructions whenever Lan Wangji needed them and couldn't look up. He stayed in the water for as long as he could before climbing onto the dock and using one of Lan Wangji's spare robes to dry off. Spread out and relaxing on the dock, Wei Ying was laid back as Lan Wangji hovered over him with a brush, kneeling to the side of Wei Ying. Giggling as the dry brush ran over his skin, Wei Ying tried to hold still as Lan Wangji practised how he would write the characters before using the tainted blood ink that was in a medium-sized bowl.
“Wei Ying, are you sure about this?” Lan Wangji asked worriedly. “You do not have to do this for me.”
“Want,” Wei Ying crooned, sitting up to cradle Lan Wangji's cheek. “Promise. I want. Want you. Want be with you. Anything be with you. Will never regret.”
“I love you. Not your body. You're mind and soul,” Lan Wangji pressed, holding Wei Ying's hand to his face. “You do not need to change. My heart will belong to only you.”
“Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying gasped, sounding scandalised and flustered. “So sweet! So kind! My love! My Lan Zhan!”
Wei Ying smacked loud kisses all over Lan Wangji's face, grinning all the while. He stopped eventually when Lan Wangji squeezed his hand. Instead, Wei Ying pressed their foreheads together and stared into Lan Wangji's eyes.
“Love you. No force. Want,” Wei Ying soothed.
Placing a long and closed-mouth kiss on his future mate's lips, Wei Ying poured his willingness into the intimate act. Eyes slipping closed, Lan Wangji melted into the kiss. They drew back when they needed air (something, Wei Ying needed more urgently than Lan Wangji).
“Paint,” Wei Ying panted.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded, gently pushing Wei Ying away. “Lie down.”
Wei Ying did as Lan Wangji asked and made sure to keep still. The cold ink was a balm on his quickly overheating skin. Lan Wangji's calligraphy was precise and without a heavy hand. With each completed character, the ink dried instantly, which made it easier for Lan Wangji to know he was doing it right.
With the last of the characters dried, there was a bright light that flashed and consumed Wei Ying's body. Lan Wangji flinched away from the blinding light. It was too bright to look at directly, and even behind closed lids it was just a burning white that Lan Wangji had to shield himself with his arm from.
Blinking back sunspots from his vision Lan Wangji turned back, lowering his arm to see if the ritual had been successful. A pained whine had him snapping to attention.
Lan Wangji was watched in horror as Wei Ying started clawing at his body. The scales on his body were just sloughing off with each swipe of his hand. His claws snapped off when they hit a particularly tough patch of scales and revealed perfectly manicured fingers. The scream that wrenched from Wei Ying was heartbreaking. Hurriedly helping him, Lan Wangji hated that he had to peel Wei Ying's skin off him. The fin protrusions on his torso dries up and flakes off with a simple brush of contact, leaving behind unmarred skin. The flesh of Wei Ying's ear grew to form a human shape while the fin shrivelled up and was shed. The gills covering Wei Ying's neck and ribs closed up, leaving behind the illusion of clear skin.
Every Jiaoren aspect of Wei Ying was shed from the boy's body. His skin was rubbed raw. Lan Wangji pulled him out of the pile of dead skin and placed him on a clean part of the dock. With a fierce blush, Lan Wangji realised that Wei Ying was naked and had all the parts a Human boy had. Quickly removing his outer robe, Lan Wangji covered Wei Ying up so that he was decent.
“You're hurt?” Lan Wangji fretted.
“No, not really,” Wei Ying drawled out as he rubbed at a patch of scales on his chest. “It just felt like when you pick at a scab when it's not ready to come off. A flash of pain and then nothing.”
Lan Wangji's eyes widened at the full sentences Wei Ying was speaking. The other boy seemed to realise this too as his hand flew to encircle his throat.
“I can talk?! Well, I mean. I could talk before but not that well. Not without screeching so loud I made people's eardrums bleed. But now I'm talking as much as I want without having to consciously think about how my words are going to sound!” Wei Ying spoke rapidly and loudly.
The exuberance in Wei Ying's previously stilted speech could be fully shown in his Human form. It made Lan Wangji wince at the volume, which Wei Ying immediately noticed.
“Sorry, I got excited,” Wei Ying admitted.
“Mn. It's all right,” Lan Wangji said, carefully covering up Wei Ying's nude body. “The paint.”
“Huh?” Wei Ying frowned then chanced a glance at his body. “Oh… I think these just time how long the spell lasts. When they fade, the spell is finished.”
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded, deferring to Wei Ying's greater knowledge of things relating to his species.
It occurred to Lan Wangji that this was just an educated guess but it was the closest answer they had. Curse marks worked similarly, they stayed so long as the curse was in effect.
“You need clothes,” Lan Wangji said.
“Aww. I hate clothes,” Wei Ying complained. “Can I have water? I'm really thirsty, Er-Gege.”
Lan Wangji's ears burned at the intimate term. Heavens, Lan Wangji hadn't blushed this much in such a short time frame since he was a young child. A boisterous laugh filled the air, coming from Wei Ying.
“Aish! You get embarrassed so easy, Er-Gege,” Wei Ying laughed.
Wei Ying was going to be the death of him. Lan Wangji just knew it.
Notes:
JiaoXiao is silk produced by Jiaoren. It's fabled to not be able get wet, even in water.
Did I use the canon confession? Yes. Yes, I did.
Am I sorry about it? No. Not at all.
Chapter 11: Day 44
Summary:
And now; All of Gusu's reactions to Wei Ying being Human
Chapter Text
Lan Zhiqiang is itching to get to the pond as quickly as possible. Yesterday, Xiao Wei had needed a lot of comfort from such a traumatic incident. What was that idiot thinking? Trying to get Xiao Wei to have sex with him like that? Wasn't it obvious that Xiao Wei only had eyes for Er-Gongzi? How ridiculous of him to think he was on the same level as the Second Jade of Gusu Lan.
“Why are we stopping here?” Lan Zhiqiang complained. “Xiao Wei needs us.”
“Xiao Wei had Er-Gongzi with him. They can wait while we pick up writing supplies to entertain Xiao Wei with,” Tao Bohai rolled his eyes.
“Do you think Xiao Wei will enjoy some toys? He seemed excited to have new things,” Lan Huanling asked.
“What? And have Er-Gongzi glare at us for giving Xiao Wei gifts? No way! I'm not suicidal,” Lan Mingli scoffed.
“Just hurry it up already! I want to see Xiao Wei,” Lan Zhiqiang huffed.
“Uh, isn't that Er-Gongzi?” Lan Huanling asked, pointing at a shop down the street and on the other side if the river.
“What's he doing here? Why isn't he supposed to be with Xiao Wei?” Lan Zhiqiang fretted immediately.
“Why are you so obsessed with their relationship?” Kang Renshu sighed.
“Because it's a forbidden romance!” Lan Zhiqiang exclaimed.
“Wait! Er-Gongzi's with someone!” Lan Huanling pointed out.
“What?!”
The disciples were not discreet as they looked at the person with Lan Er-Gongzi. They weren't the only ones. The rest of Caiyi seemed to be eager to catch a glimpse of the person with Gusu Lan's Second Young Master.
“Ah, gongzi,” one of the townsfolk said. “Young Master Wangji came to town hours ago with that boy trailing after him like a lost puppy.”
“Gossip is forbidden,” Lan Xueqin said instinctively.
“Tch. Is it gossip if we're just telling you what everyone saw this morning? They bought breakfast first and those black and red robes next. Young Master Wangji has been buying him everything he's looked at for too long,” a street vendor told them.
“No way! I could have sworn that Er-Gongzi was in love with Xiao Wei! How could he just abandon him when Xiao Wei loved him so much?” Lan Zhiqiang huffed.
“Well, looks like the bet’s off,” Kang Renshu said.
“Anyone bet that Er-Gongzi wouldn’t confess to Xiao Wei?” Tao Bohai questioned.
The disciples were grumbling, glaring at the person with their Second Young Master. Who was this person to seduce one of their Twin Jades away from Wei Ying? What right did this person have to their precious Jade? How could Lan Wangji do this to Xiao Wei? Where was Lan Wangji’s dignity and cool demeanour in the face of people’s seductions? When did these two even meet?! And why did this boy have to cling so tightly to the second young master?
“Whatever the case, we must introduce ourselves. It is impolite to see the Sect Heir and not greet him,” Lan Xueqin said.
“Do we have to? I don't want to introduce myself so whoever has replaced Xiao Wei in Er-Gongzi’s heart,” Lan Zhiqiang half-whined.
“Zhiqiang Shixiong,” Lan Huanling scolded. “We are still Lan disciples.”
“Oh, fine. If we really have to,” Lan Zhiqiang said begrudgingly.
“Good luck, Young Masters,” one of the civilians said, waving them off.
After all, they had already gotten the supplies they needed entertained Xiao Wei. So, if this ended in disaster, they could just head to the lotus pond. Someone needed to consult him after all. And it didn't appear that the duty would fall to Lan Wangji.
The boy in black seemed to be in need of a rest and took a seat on the edge of the artificial bank. At least their young master knew that it was inappropriate and dangerous for the boy to sit on that ledge, as they try to urge the boy in black to get up. Lan Wangji wasn’t as hopeless as the heir to the Jin Sect.
“Er-Gongzi,” the disciples bowed and saluted when they approached Lan Wangji.
Lan Wangji turned around and saluted them as well, with slight irritation in his body. A few of the disciples felt vindicated in their pettiness to have found their Er-Gongzi where he wasn't supposed to be. Before anyone could say anything, the boy on the edge of the bank let out a gasp and leaned over the edge even further than he should have done. Lan Huanling reached out to stop him from falling but it was too late. Everyone looked to see what happened to the boy who had fallen into the river
“What should we do? Is he okay?” Someone from the crowd asked.
“Gongzi, gongzi, do something!” A townsperson cried out.
“Er-Gongzi, what do you want us to do?” the disciples questioned.
“Nothing,” Lan Wangji said. “Look.”
The junior cultivators rushed to the edge to see someone in the water. They blinked in surprise when they saw who it was. Wei Ying gave a short wave, something glinting in his hand as he did so. Swimming to the concrete steps, Wei Ying pulled himself out of the water with ease.
“Young man, you can’t just go diving off the edge,” a fisherman scolded.
“But I dropped my present,” Wei Ying argued with a slight pout towards the older man. “I grew up in water, so why shouldn’t I go in and get it?”
“Maybe so, but you need to be careful of the other people rowing their boats down the river,” the man lectured.
“I'm sorry. I won't do it again,” Wei Ying pouted dramatically at him.
With glistening wide silver eyes, full pouty lips, and drenched in the river’s water, the boy was just too beautiful and pitiful for the fisherman to scold him too harshly. Brain faltering at the person in front of him, the man simply told the boy to not do it again. This earned him a wide grin from Wei Ying who nodded enthusiastically.
Lan Wangji was already on his way down the steps to pick up Wei Ying. The other disciples were shocked, stunned at just how pretty Wei Ying was even as a Human and without the enhancing, ethereal-looking features of a Jiaoren. A better question; how was he human? Wasn't it just yesterday that they were comforting the young Lotus from his traumatic incident from the other day? It didn't make sense.
While they were trying to figure out how such a thing was possible, Lan Wangji picked Wei Ying up in a bridal carry and brought him up to shore with the other disciples.
“I'm sorry. I accidentally dropped this. I didn't mean to drop your present for me, Lan Zhan. But I'm not used to having these hands,” Wei Ying said holding out his human hands in front of him and looking them over in awe.
Wei Ying really didn't know what to do would such clawless hands and shorter fingers than he was used to. It wasn't really his fault there was still a learning curve to knowing how to live in a human body. It was much harder than he thought it was. The disciples on the street patiently waited for their second young master and Wei Ying so that they may get answers.
They didn't get answers.
“We're bringing him to Cloud Recesses,” was all Lan Wangji said.
Sweeping past them in a fast-paced walk, Lan Wangji didn't relinquish his hold on Wei Ying and the younger boy didn't seem to mind. He simply chirped at every interesting thing he saw, pointing them out and asking about them. It was quite endearing knowing that this boy was the Jiaoren they'd been looking after for a month now. To the other people on the streets, this boy was just a crazy person that for some reason their young master was endeared to, probably because of his illustrious looks.
“Young master, why is Wangji Er-Gongzi carrying that boy? Do his legs not work?” a child asked.
“I think … that is Wei Ying. The one that helped during the water ghoul attack,” Lan Huanling said with a grin.
“But that was a … you know,” the child protested.
“Yes! And now he’s human!” Lan Zhiqiang laughed.
“AH! I understand now,” the child’s eyes brightened.
“Well, no wonder Lan Er-Gongzi is so infatuated with that boy,” the child’s mother muttered before turning to the other disciples to point a warning finger at them. “But he's gonna spoil him rotten, you make sure that young boy is fit for our master.”
“We will we will. If there is an engagement, I'm sure you will be the first to know the town will be the first to know,” Lan Zhiqiang said.
Not that they had any authority over the matter, but what’s so wrong about spreading good news before the other Sects heard? Even though gossiping was forbidden in the Cloud Recesses, it wasn’t in Caiyi town. If human nature remained true, everyone would soon know about the Jiaoren that grew legs and had seduced the Second Jade of Lan.
The juniors had to hurry after Lan Wangji. Their Second Young Master was still carrying a sopping wet Wei Ying in a bridal carry and was determined to keep carrying him despite his clothes getting soaked with river water. One of the disciples uncharacteristically stepped in front of the young master to get Lan Wangji to stop walking.
“Lan Wangji forgive my forwardness, but Wei Ying is wet, and the mountain air only gets colder from here. You both need to change into dry clothes before you carry on,” Lan Xueqin stated.
“We have no other clothes,” Lan Wangji told his Shixiong.
“You bought clothes earlier, did you not?” Lan Xueqin asked. “We will go back and buy some spare robes for you both. They can be Wei Ying’s clothes that can be re-tailored once you are done with the spare robes. Therefore, not wasteful and Wei Ying will have more than one robe while he is staying in Cloud Recesses.”
While Lan Wangji was hesitant, it was the excited look on Wei Ying’s face that had him agreeing with his shixiong. Lan Xueqin had them go to the base of the mountain for Wei Ying to rest on the steps up to Cloud Recesses’ gates. Wei Ying didn't seem to mind in the least. He was happy to sit down, soaked to the bone, looking a complete mess and looking around at everything. His head was moving so fast that the disciples were afraid he might get whiplash. Half of the juniors went with Lan Xueqin for new robes.
“Wah! Everything looks so different up here!” Wei Ying said in awe.
“Wei Ying, don't try to stand,” Lan Zhiqiang protested when the boy tried to get up.
“But it's so pretty~! I want to touch it,” Wei Ying said, pointing at what caught his eye.
“What's got your attention?” Lan Mingli asked, looking at what Wei Ying was pointing at.
“Wait no you can't touch that!” Lan Zhiqiang exclaimed, pulling the boy back onto the steps.
“Just sit, Xiao Wei,” Lan Mingli urged politely.
All that did was make Wei Ying pout.
“Er-Gege~!” Wei Ying practically sang as he tugged at Lan Wangji’s forehead ribbon. “I'm bored!”
Lan Mingli and Lan Zhiqiang choked on nothing as they stopped themselves from snapping at such an inappropriate gesture. Does Wei Ying not know what the ribbon signifies? No, wait. Of course not! Other Sects know the ribbon is important but probably only enough to know not to touch it.
“Wei Ying!” Lan Wangji hissed.
“Xiao Wei!” Lan Mingli and Lan Zhiqiang exclaimed.
Frozen in shock, Wei Ying’s bottom lip starts to tremble, and tears start to fill his eyes. His grip on Lan Wangji’s ribbon only tightens as his breathing goes erratic.
“No! Nononononononono. Don't cry. Don't cry,” Lan Zhiqiang rushed out, hesitatingly.
He hesitatingly approaches Wei Ying, who flinches away. Lan Mingli and Lan Zhiqiang know right then and there that they have to back off. Wei Ying sniffles as Lan Wangji pulls the now-Human Jiaoren onto his lap. Whining pitifully and curling into the embrace, Wei Ying refuses to look at Lan Mingli and Lan Zhiqiang. Wei Ying is pouting and it’s adorable, but it’s also frustrating because this boy is barely younger than the other boys around him. What’s with this emotional outburst?
“What happened?” Lan Xueqin asked when the others came back with the robes.
“We don’t know,” Lan Zhiqiang muttered bitterly.
“Xiao Wei was spooked by our raised voices,” Lan Mingli filled in.
Lan Xueqin sighs in mild irritation. One of the most expressive forms of excessive emotion for the Lans. He doesn’t know what he’s more concerned by; Xiao Wei’s pouty glare; the fact that his Shidis had to raise their voices at him; or the look of absolute murder in Lan Er-Gongzi’s eyes. Out of all the undesirable Lan traits to inherit, why did Lan Wangji have to be possessive to the point of murderous of his fated one?
Lan Xueqin thanks the Heavens that Lan Wangji had more restraint than that.
“Why would you do that?” Lan Xueqin asked.
“He pulled on Lan Er-Gongzi’s ribbon,” Lan Zhiqiang murmured.
“And why does that mean you get to yell at him?” Lan Xueqin asked with endless patience he has no idea where he got it from.
“We didn't mean to. It was just … shocking,” Lan Mingli protested meekly.
Once again, Lan Xueqin sighs, irritated by what is happening around him. If today could get any worse, he wishes he'd never gotten out of bed. The other boys around him are trying not to burst with the emotions their feeling. Lan Xueqin has the sneaking suspicion that it’s amusement at his dilemma at being their Shixiong.
“We have new robes for the two of you,” Lan Xueqin addressed Lan Wangji.
The elder boy held out the qiankun pouch that held the new robes that looked an awful like the robes Lan Wangji and Wei Ying were currently wearing. Except not and the other Lans would notice the difference immediately.
“We will keep watch as you change behind the forest,” Lan Xueqin said.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded.
Lan Wangji gracefully picked up Wei Ying in his arms, not at all distracted by the high-pitched yelp or the giggles that came after from the boy. The two of them exited from the others’ sights to the forest to get changed. It wasn't all that surprising that Wei Ying needed help considering he didn't seem to be a fan of clothes to the point where he didn’t wear them at all.
The walk up the mountain was rather loud considering the group of well-disciplined Lans walking up the steps. However, it might not have been surprising considering that Wei Ying had always been rather loud and inquisitive and talkative to the disciples, no matter the situation. The Jiaoren couldn't walk after about 20 steps up the stairs. Through fault entirely of his own making, but because Wei Ying was not used to his legs and he had been foolish enough to think that he could walk for a long time as he had explored the town with Lan Wangji.
So, it also wasn't a surprise to the others when Lan Wangji decided to pick up Wei Ying and carry on up the stairs as if the boy weighed nothing in his arms.
A great show of strength from Lan Wangji, the other boys acknowledge in their heads. But leave the posturing to be done around people who don't know that this boy is most likely your fated one! Everyone here knows not to mess with you end the bond you have with this boy! Shameless!!!
t was sort of funny to see the gatekeeper seniors’ eyes widen in shock at seeing their Second Young Master carrying an unruly boy, and neither of them in clothes of the Lan Sect. Also, the unknown boy was loud, which did not detract from the bewildered looks that the seniors tossed the juniors.
“This boy requires Healer Liang’s assistance,” Lan Xueqin said to the guards.
They nodded, silent and still shocked by the passive gaze of Lan Wangji as he carried an inquisitive teenager about his age in his arms with very little care about how the situation looked. They let the outsider through the barrier, of course. The seniors didn't have much of a choice.
The Jiaoren had grown quiet, looking like he knew that something serious was about to happen. But that didn't stop his curious grey eyes from taking in everything about the Cloud Recesses. Everything here must look so dull compared to Yunmeng Jiang and Lotus Pier to him. Everything in white and shades of pale blue, just like the Gusu Lan uniforms. But that doesn't stop Wei Ying from making inquisitive hums and little chirps that grab passing Sect members’ attention. They look at him in disdain and the juniors worry about whether or not the Sect will embrace the Jiaoren with open arms. They'll have to if they don't want to disappoint their Second Young Master.
Oh, what would a world look like if Wei Ying became the Second Young Madame of Gusu Lan?
It was Kang Renshu who broke off and rushed ahead to get the Healers while their group headed to the Yashi, which usually was only used for entertaining other Sects. There were a lot of comfy cushions that Wei Ying could sit and relax upon. There were also a few snacks hidden in the room for when unsuspecting members of other Sects descend upon the cloud resources for guidance (or just for complaining about how the cultivation world is using the region). It doesn't take much to distract the Jiaoren who just wants to sit quietly in Lan Wangji’s lap, which is very much not like him.
The juniors in the room can already hear the Healers complaining about why they're heading to a room in the Cloud Recesses when they’d been called to assess ‘Wei Gongzi’.
“What on earth do you think you're doing?” came Liang Hairui’s voice as they got closer.
“You better know where you're going and not be wasting our time,” Lan Yunlong scolded from outside. “If this is some sort of weird attempt at a prank you are sorely failing.”
As with every time this group of junior disciples have seen them, Liang Hairui is trailed behind by Healer Yunlong. They burst in through the doors and take a sweep of the room, not understanding why they've been called here. Neither of them spots the Jiaoren at first. But they don't have to when he calls attention to himself with his brilliant smile and cheery demeanour when he calls out to them.
“Healer Liang!” Wei Ying shouts joyfully with a big wave of his hand (more like his entire arm).
The Yunmeng Healer drops to his knees, almost fainting at the sight of Wei Ying up on the mountain. Healer Yunlong doesn't stop at dropping to the floor but faints dead away.
“Is that privacy screen functional, can you move it?” Liang Hairui asked, pointing at the object in question.
“Uh … yes?” Tao Bohai said hesitantly.
“Move it, I need to do a quick examination of Xiao Wei,” Liang Hairui snapped.
The order made the Jiaoren whine, clinging to the Lan Wangji.
“Don't make me repeat myself. Get behind the screen with me. If you can't walk, Lan Er-Gongzi can carry you,” Liang Hairui said dismissively
Everyone moved to do as he said, referring to the highest authority and most knowledgeable person in the room concerning the transformation. That didn't stop the juniors from snickering at the put outlook on Lan Wangji’s face when he had to relinquish Wei Ying to Liang Hairui.
Lan Yunlong wakes up before Grandmaster Lan and Lan Xichen appear. Lan Huanling brings him to the low table, with tea already poured and snacks laid out. He doesn't say anything, taking gentle sips of the tea instead. Lan Yunlong looks as if he's trying to process what just occurred, and figure out what it was that he had just seen. The disciples don't tell him what happened.
Everyone rises to greet Grandmaster Lan and Lan Xichen when the doors open to reveal them.
“Wangji,” Lan Xichen says in shock.
Of course it’s shocking. Lan Wangji hadn’t favoured returning to Cloud Recesses if it meant leaving behind Wei Ying. Immediately, the eldest brother is on guard for whatever has brought Lan Wangji here.
“What is the meaning of this? What emergency has called us here?” Lan Qiren demands as he takes a seat.
“Impulsive decisions of teenagers,” Liang Hairui calls from behind the screen.
He steps out from the cover, holding one of his arms still behind the screen with a grimace on his face.
“Try not to faint,” Liang Hairui warned, subtly mocking Lan Yunlong as he did so.
The other healer glared at his new friend, but let the slight pass.
From behind the screen, an unruffled Wei Ying beamed at everyone in the room as he walked shakily to Lan Wangji. Not that he has to when Lan Wangji stands up to help his beloved.
Lan Qiren choked on his blood as his blood pressure skyrocketed. Lan Yunlong immediately struck a hand to the Grandmaster’s chest to seal his meridians and keep him from qi deviating. Lan Xichen begins to feed his Shufu spiritual energy to stave off the physical maladies of qi deviation. It doesn’t stop them from being in shock at the sight of a land-walking water-based creature.
Lan Wangji brings Wei Ying to the table to sit opposite the rest of the Lans.
“Dismissed,” Liang Hairui tells the juniors.
“Bu—”
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention but you are dismissed for now. I believe we have some… sensitive things to talk about,” Lan Xichen told his Shidis with a genial smile on his face.
With little grumbling (which they only managed to get away with because of the shock), the disciples filed out of the room in single-file. Only once Liang Hairui has placed silencing talismans around the room do they speak.
“How?” Lan Yunlong asked.
“A curse,” Liang Hairui states.
Lan Wangji goes tense and grabs Wei Ying’s arm in a tight grip. The boy just patted the hand bruising his skin with his smile still intact.
“It’s meant to banish Jiaoren from the waters forever. Someone adapted it to be a temporary thing for a temporary punishment or mental torture. Then from there, a lovesick fool used it to woo a land-based creature, and now every Jiaoren has at least heard of the spell that allows them to live out of the water,” Liang Hairui explains.
“It doesn’t… hurt?” Lan Xichen asked worriedly.
“No, it doesn’t. But it takes a lot of mental preparation for a Jiaoren to be suddenly cut off from the environment they’ve known all their lives,” Liang Hairui said.
“So, Xiao Wei is wooing Lan Er-Gongzi,” Lan Yunlong says, trying not to think of the implications of that.
“No,” Wei Ying stated.
The Jiaoren was leaning against Lan Wangji’s right side, holding onto the elder boy’s arm. With ease, Wei Ying raised the arm and slid down the white sleeve to reveal the two bracelets gifted to Lan Wangji from him.
“We’re courting,” Wei Ying said proudly.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji agreed.
“Wangji, how wonderful!” Lan Xichen lit up brighter than a star shower.
“How dare you. You couldn’t request it of us properly?” Lan Qiren demanded of Wei Ying.
“What?” Wei Ying frowned.
“Humans usually ask guardians for permission to court,” Liang Hairui filled in for the two, mollifying Lan Qiren.
“I didn’t know that,” Wei Ying scowled cutely at the table.
“Wangji, are you sure about this?” Lan Qiren turned to his younger nephew.
“Yes, Shufu,” Lan Wangji nodded.
“You said the curse was temporary?” Lan Yunlong looked to his fellow healer.
“Yes,” Liang Hairui said.
“How long does it last? And is there a more permanent way?” Lan Yunlong questioned.
“The third full moon from today. There’s a more permanent solution that doesn’t keep Wei Ying from the water completely but that can only be fulfilled on their wedding night,” Liang Hairui said.
Lan Wangji blushed fiercely at the mention of a wedding night. He desperately, desperately, wished to keep Wei Ying long enough to marry him. Either with or without the blessings of their Elders.
“I suppose if the courtship is successful, they can marry when they’re of age,” Lan Qiren mused, stroking his beard.
“I’m afraid that’s not possible,” Liang Hairui said, trying to contain his inner turmoil at his next words.
“And why not?” Lan Qiren glared.
“Xiao Wei’s Jiaoren instincts will demand him to be bred now that he’s found a mate to go through the mating season with,” Liang Hairui said. “You can put them off for maybe a year or two, but any longer and they won’t be chaste before the marriage.”
Lan Qiren’s face went bright red in fury and embarrassment at the blunt words.
“What?!” the man snapped.
“They’re young, we know. And Xiao Wei will have to ingest herbs to keep himself from becoming pregnant during the mating season but keeping them apart during that time will only hurt him,” Liang Hairui explained. “Having a child so young would just be a detriment to his body.”
“You—!"
“Grandmaster!”
Lan Yunlong stops Lan Qiren from vomiting more blood, but it’s a near thing. Liang Hairui just looks completely fed-up with the teenagers who have decided that they’re fated to be.
Before Lan Xichen’s eyes, Wei Ying just snuggles up to Lan Wangji, who places an arm around the younger boy’s waist to steady him. Lan Wangji just stares back at his Xiongzhang, defiant about his choice of bride. While Lan Wangji is focused on Lan Xichen, Wei Ying’s full attention is garnered by Lan Wangji. Hearts in his eyes and a content smile on his face. If Lan Xichen was hearing right, there might have also been some purring coming from Wei Ying.
There’s no one else in the room except the young cultivator in Wei Ying’s mind. There really is no stopping these two, was there?
“I supposed I had better pen an engagement proposal to Yunmeng?” Lan Xichen spoke up.
Chapter 12: Day 48 & 51
Notes:
Apologies for the late update. I had a personal thing going on that made me very busy and it completely exhausted me for a majority of the week. I am perfectly fine now but updates may be more infrequent in the future.
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
Liang Hairui thought it was funny how poorly Wei Ying adapted to the Cloud Recesses. For an energetic and emotional creature like a Jiaoren, the Cloud Recesses must seem like hell. If only Wei Ying could see all the glares and side-eyes he was getting. Wei Ying was so caught up in being able to cling to Lan Wangji for the entire day that he probably didn’t even notice.
Mealtimes for Wei Ying was going to be hard enough to adapt because of the difference in diets that Lan Qiren gave blatant permission for Wei Ying to eat with Liang Hairui so that the Jiaoren didn’t eat anything that could kill him as a Human. This, of course, meant that Lan Wangji ate lunch with them as well. As if Wei Ying would be letting him go with the kind of grip he had on the boy. Each meal found Wei Ying sitting in Lan Wangji’s lap as they fed each other. It had to be a secret that Wei Ying was sleeping in the same bed as Lan Wangji instead of the guest room prepared for him. A bed had to be moved into the single-bed room that Lan Wangji was using so that Lan Xueqin could keep an eye on the couple for propriety’s sake.
(The only time that they were separated was when they had to sit apart in the classes that Lan Wangji had to attend. Wei Ying was a brilliant student, well-learned in the cultivation arts, but the teachers lamented his inability to sit still and be quiet for long periods of time. His political knowledge was lacking, like that of a common-person or rogue cultivator, but Wei Ying picked up the knowledge quickly. The instructors dealt with it because Lan Wangji was always in a foul mood without the boy.)
A lot of the cultivators who didn’t know Wei Ying learned how to address him from their seniors and Liang Hairui, who all bowed to Wei Ying and called him Wei Gongzi. It was done in part because it gave credit to the idea that Wei Ying was a young master of his family, or at the very least a cultivator of high standing. In turn, it meant that the disciples that did know Wei Ying weren’t allowed to be too familiar and call him ‘Xiao Wei’ as it was deemed too impolite. Lan Zhiqiang had rolled his eyes at that and muttered that they’d been given the privilege, and no one called out Lan Wangji on calling the boy Wei Ying.
Wei Ying was a refreshingly loud, bracing blast of ocean wind to the stagnate and stuffy air of the Cloud Recesses. He was beautiful enough for juniors and children to gossip about his looks and ‘how lucky Lan Er-Gongzi was to marry him’. The Elders punished them for such gossip. It didn’t stop them from sneering at Wei Ying for what they believed to be a perversion and seduction of their most perfect disciple, the cause of a fall from perfection. Maybe they weren’t wrong about the seduction, but if Lan Wangji had not been as equally invested in Wei Ying as the Jiaoren was with the Human then Wei Ying would have let him go.
Whatever the case, they only needed to stay in the Cloud Recesses until the reply to their letter. Liang Hairui had helped Lan Qiren write the letter so that Jiang Fengmian would understand that Wei Ying was now a Human using a forbidden ritual instead of the more natural route that would call for a much more expedient marriage. Wei Ying had also written a letting for the Jiang siblings, explaining that they had to share wedding preparations with Lan Xichen.
(That boy was just as excited for his brother to get married as the soon-to-be engaged couple. Liang Hairui thought it was hilarious while Lan Yunlong rolled his eyes in exasperation.)
The letter came four days later with a very tired Jiang Sect disciple. He was allowed into Cloud Recesses and gave the letter to Lan Qiren. Then he headed to the infirmary for rest and a check-up for the speeds he was going at to get to Gusu Lan.
“Nianzu!” Wei Ying shouted upon seeing the older boy in the infirmary.
“A-Ying,” the older boy laughed as the smaller one lunged at him.
It was easy for the messenger to catch Wei Ying and gather him in a hug that swept the younger boy off his feet. They were both giggling even as Wei Ying’s feet found the ground again. Fan Nianzu ignored the glare he was getting from a golden-eyed boy and focused on the one in front of him. The seniors and Elders looked down upon the lack of decorum.
“Fan Nianzu, I didn’t expect them to send you,” Liang Hairui said, a little shocked.
“Healer Liang,” Fan Nianzu bowed to him. “I wanted to be the first in the family to congratulate Wei Gongzi on his upcoming mat— marriage.”
“And your mother couldn’t come?” Liang Hairui raised an eyebrow.
This only got a bright laugh from Fan Nianzu.
“Mother’s helping to weave the fabric for the wedding outfit. Only the finest silks for LianHu Laozu’s son. The thread count is higher than that of even the Clan family’s finest outfits,” Fan Nianzu grinned. “It’s in the shade of red of A-Ying’s first silk.”
“Will it be detailed in gold or pearls?” Wei Ying asked sceptically.
“Both,” Fan Nianzu laughed. “They even brought in CaiHongZhu to make sure that the pearls are not white.”
“CaiHongZhu? You have CaiHongZhu making the pearls for my outfit?!” Wei Ying asked excitedly.
“Yinzhu and Jinzhu are helping as well. I didn’t even know they were like me, but apparently some of our ancestors came further inland. There’s even family in Qishan,” Fan Nianzu gossiped.
“Hah! Really?!” Wei Ying’s eyes went large. “How much are Yinzhu and Jinzhu like you?”
“They’re half of what I am, but they have a lot of power,” Fan Nianzu told him.
“Half of what you are…?” Lan Yunlong said dubiously as he stopped by that side of the infirmary.
“Mmhmm! I’m a quarter of what Wei Ying is,” Fan Nianzu said.
“He’s my Da-Biaoshu,” Wei Ying informed brightly.
“So, the… traits that Wei Ying’s family has… you have?” Lan Yunlong asked.
“Uh-huh. Not all of them, but some of them. There’s no way of finding out what kind of traits a person like me will have until it happens, which is annoying,” Fan Nianzu said.
“At least you can weave. I spent a month of my first ribbon, and it didn’t even last me ten years,” Wei Ying laughed. “I broke it in two trying to make my courting gift. I had to make a brand-new ribbon!”
“You were so impatient and kept treating the silk as if you were carving a pearl,” Fan Nianzu scoffed. “I thought ̵͖̗͙͍̓̎͂̂̀O̶̫̜̪͗̉̓͝͝m̶̙̭̝͚̆ȩ̵̢̲̦̅̍̇͠g̸̦̍͛͆̄a̴̢̔ṣ̸͖̝̞͙̎̄͘͠ were supposed to be good at weaving.”
The full-blooded Humans in the room cringed in the room at the strange noise that came out of Fan Nianzu’s mouth.
“Hey, watch it. You can’t talk like that here,” Wei Ying scolded.
“Sorry,” Fan Nianzu grimaced. “It just seems weird saying Lotus when I know what the real word is.”
“Yeah, it doesn’t translate well,” Wei Ying agreed, then tried to be very careful with his next words. “Are you an A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝?”
This time the piercing, vibrating sound that followed the nonsensical word didn’t hurt the people around them.
“No, B̸̨̟̺̩̬̀̓͝e̵̬͗t̶͖̿ä̶̩,” Fan Nianzu replied with a huff. “Which is frustrating.”
“I’m a B̸̨̟̺̩̬̀̓͝e̵̬͗t̶͖̿ä̶̩ in this body,” Wei Ying comforted. “Could you help me?”
“It’s better if you talk about that with our Elders in the ̵͇̝̫̎͌̅M̶͖̙̟͔̂͐ạ̵̪̼͙̓̽t̸̛̖̦̅i̴̪̗̹̯̮͂͋n̵̨̛̻̋͂̕͠g̵̒͊̿͝ͅ ̷̪̥̝̆́́̄̕N̵͙̦͖̏̈́̓ę̵̻̩̃͜s̶̢̨͉̟͈͊̔̿t̶͉͚̮̪̓́,” Fan Nianzu told him.
“Would you stop that. You’ll make our ears bleed,” Liang Hairui hissed at the both of them.
Both boys looked equally chastised, but it didn’t stop their enthusiasm. It didn’t take long before Lan Qiren called for disciples to be assembled and to pack so that they may bring a contingent of the Lan Sect with a pinli worthy of an inter Sect marriage alliance through high ranking clan members. The clan Elders were pleased that they would be the ones to send a pinli instead of receiving one. It meant that Jiang Sect’s second heir would marry out of his clan and become part of the Lan Sect. Which, in a cut-sleeve marriage, meant that the Jiang Sect would be in the lesser position.
Lan Qiren had forced himself not to roll his eyes at the pettiness of the entire conversation that line of thought came from.
With the pinli being brought with them, they had to take a boat from Caiyi town. Upon seeing the cultivators and the now-Human Jiaoren, the townspeople all excitedly called out to them to wish Lan Er-Gongzi well with his engagement. A few of the stall owners even gave Wei Ying a couple of free trinkets and street food. Wei Ying always gave a polite ‘thank you’ with a brilliant smile when receiving the items, and offered to share them with Lan Wangji each time he received something.
The townsfolk were excited for a new Madam Lan. Even if they were male and unable to produce blood-related heirs for the Sect. It was rare for the Clans to marry for love instead of for political reasons. Which is why the townsfolk were so glad that one of their Young Masters was able to marry out of love.
“Is it really a three-day boat ride?” Wei Ying asked curiously when he was made to step on a different boat than Lan Wangji.
“These are special boats made to withstand spiritual energy so that they may go faster,” Lan Xichen explained as he got on the same boat. “For most people it’s almost twice that in favourable conditions.”
“I still don’t understand why I can’t ride in the same boat as Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying pouted, making the others around him chuckle.
“The Elders don’t approve of you being so close without an engagement secured. If you were born Human, we would also be less understanding of this inappropriate behaviour,” Lan Xichen explained.
“If he was born Human, he’d understand and wouldn’t be so close,” Fan Nianzu argued. “If only to save Lan Er-Gongzi face.”
Wei Ying’s pout deepened. A three-day boat ride would be long with nothing to do. He’s let currents carry him just to watch the passing scenery, mostly around the Yunmeng area while he was exploring when he was younger, but not for three days. Wei Ying would grow so bored.
The boat that Wei Ying was on was the last in the narrow line of the three rented boats. The boy was at the back, mostly hidden from sight thanks to the dark night with a half-moon in the sky to give little light. He was trailing his hand in the water, his arm getting pins and needles from allowing his shoulder to rest heavily on the edge of the boat. A shadow of black darted through the dark water, piquing Wei Ying’s interest. It was too large to be a regular fish. It could be a water ghoul but Wei Ying doubted that.
Wei Ying didn’t have to wait long to find out what it was. The Jiaoren guppy that swam to the surface was about five years old, with more tail than torso, chubby little arms that extended to chubby little fingers, and a cute, childish face that looked a lot like Wei Ying when he was younger. The only difference between the two of them besides age were the amber eyes. Even the guppy’s tail was black and red.
“Gege,” the guppy whispered in the way that children do (which was always much louder than they thought).
“Hi, A-Yu,” Wei Ying whispered back as he leaned over the edge. “What are you doing?”
“Boat,” Mo Xuanyu said quietly as he poked at the wooden hull.
“Yeah, there are new boats in the river. Why don’t you swim off and tell A-Die?” Wei Ying urged him.
“Mn!” Mo Xuanyu nodded seriously.
The little guppy dove under the water and disappeared from Wei Ying’s sight. Wei Changze or Cangse Sanren must be close by if Xuanyu was close to the edge of the lotus lake that the Jiang Sect was based on. Drawing away from the water’s surface, Wei Ying walked over to sit by Fan Nianzu.
“We’re nearly there,” Fan Nianzu commented.
“I know,” Wei Ying nodded. “I saw A-Yu.”
“This far out?” Fan Nianzu frowned.
Wei Ying just looked down at his lap and shrugged.
“He’s been working on his first silk,” Fan Nianzu said, careful of the ears of those who didn’t know about Wei Ying’s species. “He should be done with it by now.”
“I didn’t see it,” Wei Ying said honestly.
Xuanyu’s hair had been down, already long enough to touch the join between human-like anatomy and fish-like anatomy. The colour of his hair a lighter shade of brown than Wei Wuxian’s, though not noticeable with Human eyes.
It was a couple more minutes before the edges of the Lotus Pier markets could be seen thanks to the lantern lights. At one of the docks was a welcoming committee of the Jiang Sect in their brilliant vivid purples, white lanterns hanging at the edges to keep the dock lit. One person in white was with them, towards the edge of the group. There was a kid in black and white robes being held by the odd person out.
“Shit,” Liang Hairui cursed. “Wei Gongzi, come up here and tell me who that is.”
Wei Ying made a curious sound but did as the Healer said. His eyes widened when the figure became clearer.
“No,” Wei Ying gasped, paling. “It can’t be.”
“Wei Gongzi?” Fan Nianzu asked, getting up to have a look as well. “Oh.”
“What is it?” Lan Xichen questioned, worry laced in his words.
“She wouldn’t have,” Wei Ying said.
“Unless…” Liang Hairui trailed off.
“She wouldn’t. There’s no way she would. She hates them,” Fan Nianzu hissed, frantic sounding.
“Unless…” Liang Hairui repeated with a different meaning to the word.
“She was forced,” Wei Ying murmured.
A strained silence fell over the trio as that realisation sunk in. The others on the boat who truly knew Wei Ying were worried about what this meant, about who they were talking about.
The first boat to dock was the one that Lan Wangji was on. Their part of the contingent alighted with disciples off-loading part of the pinli to hand over to Jiang servants who would then bring it to the Sword Hall for an examination at a later time. The Lans greeted the Jiangs and waited for the next boat to be off-loaded. Everything repeated with the second and third boats.
When Wei Ying was brought into sight of the people on the dock, a child’s excited squeals could be heard.
“Gege! Gege!” Xuanyu called out excitedly as he bounced in place, held up by his mother.
Wei Ying chuckled as he greeted the Jiangs first much to Xuanyu’s whinging disappointment. Then the older boy knelt onto the ground and Xuanyu was released from the woman’s hold so he could stumble-run to his elder brother.
“Gege!” Xuanyu cheered in delight as he managed to wrap his stubby arms around Wei Ying’s neck.
With ease, Wei Ying lifted the little boy off the dock and carried him in his arms, earning delighted giggles.
“Hi, A-Yu,” Wei Ying chuckled.
“Gege’s back! Gege’s back!” Xuanyu crowed. “Gege! Gege! Look! My Jiaoxiao!”
Xuanyu offered up the tail end of his red ribbon that held up his hair in a high bun that failed to hold all of his hair and trailed into a short ponytail.
“Wah! So pretty,” Wei Ying admired appropriately.
Inside he grimaced at how pretty it was compared to his own Jiaoxiao. It seemed that Xuanyu would be a weaver when he grew up. Unless he was the rare type that could both weave and carve. Rarely were Jiaorens able to do both. Either way, Xuanyu was preening at his strip of ribbon that didn’t have a single tear, knot, or hole in it.
Off to the side, the woman in white (who looked a lot like the two boys that it was disarming) was being interrogated in hushed hisses by Liang Hairui. It didn’t take much to hear the conversation.
“What did you do?!”
“I could not leave her to her family*.”
“So, you threw away your marriage?!
“What I did is not your concern.”
“Not my— I have been treating your sons their entire lives here. Do not—”
“This is a family matter. It is not for you to know.”
“You—!!!”
“Healer Liang Hairui,” Jiang Fengmian called out. “Please leave Wei Furen alone. If it is required for you to know, you shall know.”
The Lan Elders were not impressed by whatever internal scandal was going on with Wei Gongzi’s family. This was the family that the possible future-wife of their Second Young Master was born into? How disgraceful.
“A-Ying,” Cangse Sanren turned to her son with a weak smile. “How have you been?”
“You would know if you were around more,” Wei Ying said blankly, causing his mother to flinch.
This flinch did not go unnoticed. The Elders tutted at the unfilial child Wei Gongzi was turning out to be. The Jiang Sect, however, was surprised that Wei Ying was even talking to Cangse Sanren. Everyone above water had given Cangse Sanren the cut indirect, pretending not to notice her at all, as if she were not there. Most Jiaoren of the lake kept interactions with her to the bare minimum and some outright snubbed her.
“Mama, Gege’s home now. Gege stay?” Xuanyu asked hopefully.
“Gege’s going to have to go back when he marries, A-Yu,” Cangse Sanren ran a hand through the littlest one’s hair.
“No!” A-Yu protested darkly, clinging to Wei Ying tighter. “No go! Stay!”
“Why are you telling me? Tell the person trying to marry your Gege,” Cangse Sanren argued.
“A-Niang,” Wei Ying spluttered.
“Who?! I tell them ‘No’!” Xuanyu declared crossly.
“Forgive me Wei Er-Gongzi,” Lan Xichen stepped up. “But it’s my Didi who wishes to marry your Gege.”
“He can’t! Gege’s mine!” Xuanyu hugged Wei Ying tighter.
“Ah, of course,” Lan Xichen conceded. “Then we shall return home and you shall not get another Gege.”
“Wait!” Xuanyu exclaimed as Lan Xichen turned away.
Lan Wangji looked at his brother with betrayal in his eyes. Not at the deception, but at the idea that Lan Wangji would leave Lotus Piet without an engagement to Wei Ying. Lan Xichen was trying very hard to control his face to stop smiling. Xuanyu nervously chewed at his bottom lip as Lan Xichen took his time to turn back around. Wei Ying gently pulled Xuanyu’s lip from between his teeth with a gentle press of his thumb.
“I get another Gege?” Xuanyu said shyly when Lan Xichen faced him again.
“You do,” Lan Xichen nodded. “You’ll get two, if you want. My brother and me.”
“Gege, Gege, marry that one,” Xuanyu pointed at Lan Xichen.
“A-Yu! You’re supposed to be on my side,” Cangse Sanren groaned.
Wei Ying simply chuckled as he turned Xuanyu’s pointing finger (which was very rude, the Elders agreed) towards a Lan Wangji who was glowering at Lan Xichen’s back. Lan Xichen was nervous on the inside as he felt his brother’s angry gaze. A very jealous Lan disciple that Lan Wangji.
“That’s the one I’m going to marry,” Wei Ying told Xuanyu.
“He looks mean! Do you have to marry him? Can’t you marry that one?” Xuanyu asked.
“Nope,” Wei Ying shook his head.
“Then can’t you marry both?” Xuanyu asked.
Gasps filled the air, ranging from incredulous to outright fury. The Jiang Sect just thought it was cute in that naïve and childish way. Even as the Lan Sect looked offended and incensed at the idea, Wei Ying and Cangse Sanren were laughing at Xuanyu’s innocently meant statement.
“Preposterous,” an Elder hissed.
“Be calm Elder Changming. The boy is only a child. I doubt he understands the full breadth of what a marriage means,” Lan Qiren appeased, though a vein in his forehead throbbed at the idea that his nephews would be married to the same boy.
“Just one, A-Yu,” Wei Ying told his little brother.
“This wouldn’t have happened to ruin the chance of an engagement, would it?” Cangse Sanren sounded amused as she asked Lan Xichen.
“My Didi is very intent on marrying your son, Wei Furen,” Lan Xichen said with a part-way apologetic bow, more out of sarcastic fun than any true guilt.
“Ah, shame. Guess I’ll just have to try with bargaining the terms of the engagement,” Cangse Sanren sighed, obviously being playful.
“Cangse,” Liang Hairui snapped.
“What? Changze’s given me full permission to be part of the negotiations. And a list of things I can bargain away in the Jiazhuang,” Cangse said.
“I have things for a Jiazhuang?” Wei Ying asked, bewildered at the idea.
“You have no idea. I didn’t even know your father had half this stuff,” Cangse Sanren said, slinging an arm around her son’s shoulder and leading him away to the main compound.
“Bye Nice-Gege! Bye Mean-Gege!” Xuanyu waved cheerily over Wei Ying’s shoulder from his perch.
A few of the disciples had a hard time holding their composure at Xuanyu’s new names for the Twin Jades of Gusu. Lan Wangji was fuming that his brother had done that to him in public. Furthermore, that Xuanyu – his beloved’s Didi – liked Xichen more than him . How was that fair?! Lan Wangji hadn’t even been given a chance and Wei Ying’s mother was already against this marriage and Xuanyu wanted Xichen as Wei Ying’s husband instead of him!
“If you would follow me,” Jiang Fengmian bowed to Lan Qiren. “We will bring you to arranged quarters for the night.”
“That would be appreciated Jiang- Zhongzhu ,” Lan Qiren bowed in return.
The eldest member of the main family clan set the precedent on the behaviour of everyone else.
The Twin Jades managed to linger at the back of the group, giving Lan Wangji to openly glare at his brother.
“I was only joking, Wangji,” Lan Xichen chuckled.
“Not funny,” Lan Wangji insisted.
“You know I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise your engagement and future marriage,” Lan Xichen pointed out.
“Still not funny,” Lan Wangji said through gritted teeth.
Lan Xichen chuckled nervously and then ushered his little brother towards the group so that they may rest for the night. It had been a long journey, and Lan Wangji would probably end up in a worse mood if he realised he wouldn’t be sleeping with Wei Ying for an extra night.
* When CSSR says 'she', people who think she's human thinks she's talking about a man, and those who know she's a Magnolia Jiaoren know she's talking about a woman. This misunderstanding comes from the fact that in Chinese he/she is the exact same when spoken (ta), and is a term that requires context clues to figure out if it's a man or woman.
CaiHongZhu (彩虹珠) = Rainbow Pearl. This is a title, not a given name.
One commenter asked if there were only one colour of Jiaoren pearls. I said; "The pearls produced by the mermaids when they cry are always white". I now take back that statement and say that some Jiaoren who are very, very, very skilled with pearls can change the colours of the pearls they cry. It can be taught, but it's mostly an inherited trait. They are very special Jiaoren and sought after by other Jiaoren to make their courting gifts extra special for their future mate.
With Jiaoxiao (Jiaoren silk), it's the natural talent, experience, and skill of a Jiaoren that allows them to change the colour of the silk. The more talented a Jiaoren the higher the thread count of a fabric, the less likely the colour will fade, and the higher chance of them producing the shade of the colour they want. It's easiest for a Jiaoren to produce a piece of Jiaoxiao that's the same colours as their tail.
Extra; it was really hard for Wei Ying to make a white and blue ribbon for the bracelets he gave Lan Wangji, because he's not naturally gifted with weaving Jiaoxiao.
Biaoshu (表叔) = father's younger male cousin
I think Da-Biaoshu (大表叔) means father's oldest younger male cousin if my understanding of Chinese lineage is right. It's probably wrong though. Do not quote me on this. I found this off a website and I'm not entirely sure it was right, but I didn't want Wei Ying to call Fan Nianzu 'cousin' when he calls Jiang Yanli and Jiang Cheng Tangjie and Tangdi respectively.
If you didn't catch it, Fan Nianzu is a quarter Jiaoren. His mother is half Jiaoren. Fan Nianzu's great-grandfather is Wei Ying's great-great-grandfather. Which means they're 2nd cousins once removed.
Having Jiaoren heritage is not very common in Yunmeng because it's rare for Jiaoren to cross the species divide, and even then, it's not always with a Human (because there are other creatures in this AU, I just won't get around to talking about them).
Yinzhu and Jinzhu are 1/8th Jiaoren. Their names canonically mean 'silver pearl' and 'gold pearl', so I thought it would be cool if they were part Jiaoren and had the gift of crying pearls of colours that aren't pure white, which is what their courtesy name alludes to.
Pinli (聘礼) = Betrothal gift given to the woman's family once the couple is engaged.
Jiazhuang (嫁妆) = Dowry that the woman brings to her husband's family upon marriage.
Chapter Text
Cangse Sanren had led her sons to a room that stretched out further onto the lake than the other rooms. There were multiple mattresses pressed together on the floor as opposed to being on a bed (which there wasn’t one), all ridiculously soft. An open wardrobe full of clothes of different sizes and colours stood in the corner of the room. A desk with the bare minimum of writing utensils was put into a different corner near the door. There was a large circular hole in the middle of the room with a wooden ledge about two cun tall around the edge of the hole to prevent things from falling in. The hole led to the lake’s surface as close as the wooden floorboards could get without rotting every month or so.
The room was made for Jiaorens who turned Human through the blood ritual for various reasons. This was just a spare room to stay in for ex-Jiaoren to speak with their pod mates in the water without garnering stares. It was also a place where newly-Human Jiaoren could stay for a night.
In the entrance to the lake was Wei Changze, waiting for his family.
“A-Ying,” Wei Changze crooned.
“A-Die,” Wei Ying chirped, leaning over the ledge to nuzzle his face against his father’s. “I’m home.”
“ ̴̫͙͌̈́̀̆͂̃X̸͍͙̚i̵͔̻̬͙̮͆̉̋͠ǎ̴͙͋̔̋̓͒o̴͔̹̜͉̎ ̷͍̮̪̮̹́̃͑̑͝L̴̠̦̠̇ḯ̷̬͇͈̎a̷͔̣̙̒̕ṋ̸͇̐̑͂́͝ ,” Wei Changze sighed in relief. “ ̴̮̳̝̀̉͗Y̷͍͇̭͔̦͑͘ȏ̸̜̑̀͑͝ṷ̸̪̖̹͖̔̅̽͛̕͝'̷̢̱̞̲͙͠ř̷͉̱̿̃ͅe̸̞̦̣͖̥̱̚ ̵͓̠͍̺̠̫͗h̴̡͑̅o̵̢̻̬̳̠͋̏͛͊̕͜m̵̬͉̳̳̃̂e̶̞͛̂̄̂.̵͓̟̊.”
“Baba!” Xuanyu exclaimed wiggling out of his brother’s grasp to hold onto his father.
“No, no, A-Yu. You have to take off your clothes before you go to your Baba,” Cangse Sanren coaxed her sons away from the water.
A-Yu was bright and energetic, even as the night grew closer to 9. Because they used to be deep-sea creatures, Jiaoren don't have the same circadian rhythms and sleep cycles as Humans. Instead, they fall asleep when they grew tired and are in a safe place, and stay awake when they have to. It was why A-Yu was allowed to stay up quite late to greet his elder brother. That didn't mean he didn’t have to try and sleep soon because he had a long day ahead of him, just like the rest of his family.
Helping her sons strip of the clothes they wore, Cangse Sanren helped Wei Ying into new sleep clothes while Wei Changze pulled a naked A-Yu into the water. The tail that formed from two legs fusing was a fascinating thing to watch. Much different than how Wei Ying transformed into a Human.
“He’s half-human?” Wei Ying asked.
“He is,” Cangse Sanren said, guilt and regret crossing her face. “We shall talk about it tomorrow.”
Wei Ying looked at his mother sceptically. Jiaoren were social creatures who lived in large groups and greatly preferred sleeping with at least one other person. In the water, Wei Changze and Mo Xuanyu were diving beneath the surface to attach themselves to the support strut holding up the room. Watching them disappear, Wei Ying understood that his mother would be the one to sleep in the same bed as him. That didn’t mean he had to like it. Seeing this look on her son’s face, Cangse Sanren understood that while Wei Ying was willing to talk to her, he wasn’t going to forgive her any time soon, if ever.
“I know I am not your chosen A̴̬̘͐̀͗̽́ḻ̷̗̮͕̉̄̓̐́͜p̴̡̛̩͔͂̔̈́̕h̵̝̩̠̠͕̓̕a̷̮͠, but allow me to keep you company while you sleep,” Cangse Sanren said, looking pitiful as she cowed to her son’s wishes.
Cangse Sanren had been a proud Jiaoren, a trickster and full of joy. Traits that Wei Ying inherited from her. However, the breach of her vows to Changze being revealed shattered the once happy family. She would do anything to get back into her life-mate and child’s good graces.
Putting space between them on the mattress, Wei Ying didn’t say another word as he got himself comfortable. It was as much permission he was going to give without explicitly saying so.
At five in the morning, all the Lans woke up at their usual time. Even outside of cloud recesses their bodies had been trained to wake up at this time. The majority of the Jiang Sect wasn’t up. Most of the people who were up were a skeletal staff of disciples, who were guarding the compound. The rest were servants, who were beginning to cook meals for everyone. They had gotten up extra early so that they would have time to prepare food for the Lan contingent.
Lan Wangji doesn’t go to the dining hall, however. He goes straight to the kitchen and asks for four meals. Three for Jiaoren-turned-Humans. The servants are shocked at this request. Mostly because there’s someone from another sect who knows about Jiaoren. Lan Wangji’s impassive face comes in handy because while it certainly looks like the servants want to question him on what he’s talking about, they simply do as he says.
It takes Lan Wangji talking to a few servants for them to direct him to Wei Ying’s room. They either don’t wish to talk to him or don’t want to direct him to a room where Jiaoren are sleeping in. Lan Wangji understands their concern, but he’s put off that they think he can’t be trusted when it should be obvious that he’s here to be officially engaged to Wei Ying.
When the door opens for him, it's Wei Ying’s mother. Lan Wangji automatically tenses. After hearing about how Cangse Sanren treated her bond to Wei Changze, Lan Wangji isn’t particularly fond of her. Whatever his issues with her, Cangse Sanren obviously can’t tell by his face. She simply looks him up and down with an assessing look.
“I suppose you can come in,” Cangse Sanren muttered bitterly, leaving the frame of the door and not helping at all with the trays in his hands.
“A-Niang, who is it?” Wei Ying asked while rummaging through the wardrobe.
“Your future mate,” Cangse Sanren stated as she sat down on the mattress on the floor.
“Eh? Er-Gege? What are you doing here?” Wei Ying looked up.
“Breakfast,” Lan Wangji said, gesturing with his full hands to the food he brought.
“A-Niang, can you get A-Yu for breakfast then?” Wei Ying asked.
“And leave you alone with him?” Cangse Sanren narrowed his eyes at Lan Wangji.
The boy bristled at the silent accusation. He would never do anything to Wei Ying that the other boy didn’t like. Nor did Wei Ying do anything that Lan Wangji wasn’t ready for. Wei Ying had promised to wait until their wedding until they solidify the fact that they were Jiaoren mates and Human husbands. What right did this woman have to judge Lan Wangji for something that he has shown no signs of doing? She was the one who disgraced herself.
Lan Wangji set the trays of food down as Wei Ying draped on a purple silk robe. The younger boy didn’t seem to want to respond to Cangse Sanren’s question; as if deeming it below him. A pinched look crossed Cangse Sanren’s face but she didn’t argue. Instead, she stood up and stripped off all her clothes (making Lan Wangji look away with a rising blush) before diving into the water. It takes only a few seconds – after her whole body is submerged under the water – that Cangse Sanren’s body seamlessly transforms into its Jiaoren form with its white tail and red accents.
“You don’t have to talk to her if you don’t want to. I only talk to her because I’m related to her by blood,” Wei Ying sighed as he went to sit by Lan Wangji.
“She will be my Yuemu,” Lan Wangji said, then after a pause with a frown; “Popo?”
Wei Ying chuckled at that as he took Lan Wangji’s hand.
“Whichever one you want,” Wei Ying assured. “I am technically your wife. Not just because I’m marrying into your family.”
“Popo,” Lan Wangji says, definitely.
The older of the two knows that the Jiaoren prefers male pronouns but is okay with female pronouns. Also, he doesn’t have a Popo for Wei Ying to refer to. And while Qingheng-jun is his father, and – in turn – Wei Ying’s Gonggong, Qingheng-jun has not left seclusion since before Lan Wangji was born and likely never will. It will probably be all right to call Lianhu Laozu Lan Wangji’s Gonggong. Jiaoren aren’t particularly concerned about gender the way Humans are. Maybe Shufu will have something to say about that, but Lan Wangji will wait until after securing the engagement for this discussion.
Either way, the adoring smile Wei Ying gives him is worth any kind of beratement from the Elders.
The smile shifts into something fonder as Wei Ying spots something behind Lan Wangji. The boy gets up to pluck A-Yu from Wei Changze’s arms.
“B̴̤̍̇ȩ̶̝͍͕͇͙̈́̐̓̓ ̷̗̮̜͈͕̊̈́͝g̸̗̅ŏ̷͎͍͒̂͊̀̎ǫ̵̤̳̈́̓͒ḑ̵̻̩̙̞̋͐̈́̿̈́͜,” Wei Changze says in the screechy language of the Jiaoren.
“I̶̟͌̃̕ ̵͈͔͎̟̽̽͑́w̷̘̠̮͕̖͖͒̿́̓i̸̡͓̪̟̲̓̆̎̚l̴̯͎̳̃̆l̷̢͎̻̳̠̽͊̇,” Wei Ying responds in kind.
“I̶̟͌̃̕ ̵͈͔͎̟̽̽͑́w̷̘̠̮͕̖͖͒̿́̓i̸̡͓̪̟̲̓̆̎̚l̴̯͎̳̃̆l̷̢͎̻̳̠̽͊̇!” A-Yu parrots, pleased to be with his Gege again.
“R̴͇͌͂̈̒̔ͅe̴̢̼̳̮̯̓ͅm̷̙̻̦̺̳̍̊̌͝ḙ̷̲͈̃͒͊͐͊͝m̵̧̛̟̦̒͋̅̊̈́b̴̗̙̏̾͌̽ȅ̶̫̅̓͝r̷̠̻̠̋ ̷̧̩̙̹͖̆͂̍̏͊͋t̶̢̥̻̓͠ḧ̶̖̜͇͎̱͚́e̴͉͖̝̮̘̎̏͌ ̸͎͔̏̆̐̀̋͝p̵̳͚̱̰͐̅̀̚̚l̴͓̮͚͉̜̭̓̈́̂̚a̵̹͍̺͠n̴̢͇͕͓͎̉̄̈́?” Wei Ying asked.
Wei Changze nodded, then pressed a kiss to both children’s cheeks. He barely disturbed the surface of the water before diving back into down. A-Yu squirmed in Wei Ying’s arms, his tail transforming into a pair of bare legs and leaving him completely naked. Wei Ying covers them his sleeve before heading over to the wardrobe.
“All right, A-Yu. Let’s get you into some human clothes and then you can have breakfast with me and my mate,” Wei Ying said.
“Mean-Gege?” A-Yu pouted, watching the older boy over Wei Ying’s shoulder.
“Er-Gege brought breakfast,” Wei Ying chuckled, turning around to see the slight pouting look on Lan Wangji’s usually impassive face. “It was very nice of him to do so, so you have to say thank you, A-Yu.”
A-Yu was pouting at that fact, not wanting to talk to Lan Wangji. Wei Ying only huffed a laugh as he pulled out robes to put on A-Yu. It didn’t take much time for Wei Ying to dress his little brother, chatting all the way with A-Yu, who seemed happy to be able to bask in his Gege’s presence. Lan Wangji saw how effortlessly Wei Ying was with A-Yu and hoped that he’d be able to give Wei Ying enough children to dote on.
A sore topic to think about because of Lan Wangji’s own parents. While Wei Ying had grown up with a great father, his memories of a happy family were tainted by his mother’s infidelity. Lan Wangji could only pray that nothing terrible befell him and Wei Ying when they lived as a married couple. The Lan heir wanted to live a happy, blissful life with Wei Ying with children that they doted on. If Lan Wangji was truly lucky, it wouldn’t matter how bad he might turn out with children, so long as Wei Ying was adored by their children.
Making sure that their cushion seats were fluffed up and their trays set in front of them, Lan Wangji felt relaxed at watching Wei Ying move around to sit by him.
“Thank you for this, Er-Gege,” Wei Ying murmured, pressing his lips to Lan Wangji’s for a quick thank you.
“No need,” Lan Wangji mumbled, staring at Wei Ying in awe as the other boy settled A-Yu on the other cushion further away from him. “No need for thank you from you.”
Wei Ying preened at that, then gently nudged A-Yu.
“Thank you,” A-Yu said bitterly.
“You're welcome,” Lan Wangji said, trying to be polite to the little boy who clearly didn't like him.
Wei Ying knew that Lan Wangji didn't talk during meals, but that didn't mean he couldn't. So, while the three of them ate, Wei Ying explained what had happened between his mother and A-Yu’s mother. Apparently Young Madam Mo, who was Mo Xuanyu’s mother, was the daughter of a servant and the master of the house. Younger than the only legitimate heir of Mo manner, the older sister, but not as doted on as Mo Fan. Which caused the elder Madam Mo to ruthlessly bully her younger sister. And, when their father died and left the household to the elder Madam Mo and her husband, the bullying turns to vicious abuse by everyone in the household.
Cangse Sanren had travelled close to Lanling because of reports of Jiaoren going missing. She did not go with Wei Ying or Wei Changze Because it was too dangerous for Wei Ying to come or be left alone at Lotus Pier. Whilst she was trying to run away from her abusers, Mo Fan stumbled across Cangse Sanren in the river behind the Mo Estate. It was a shallow river, but deep enough for Cangse Sanren to hide in the shade. Mo Fan had been stunned by the sight of the Jiaoren, causing her pursuers to reach her.
For some reason, Cangse Sanren stayed for a while, just to make sure Mo Fan wasn’t killed. In the end, Cangse Sanren made an impulsive decision to mate with Mo Fan to give the abused woman a chance to get away. When a Jiaoren mates with someone from another species, afterwards they can become that species. That Being that the Jiaoren mated with can also become a Jiaoren. So, Mo Fan used the ability to get away from the Mo Estate. Unfortunately for her, Cangse Sanren wasn’t careful enough with preventing a pregnancy. Nor did she tell Mo Fan to stay out of Lanling if she didn’t want to be captured and used.
Mo Fan gave birth to Xuanyu; escaped from Lanling; met other Jiaoren who tried to help her, but failed; yet Xuanyu lived and required his other parent. So, the Jiaoren who tried to help Mo Fan tracked down Cangse Sanren, and that’s why she left the Wei’s and Mo Xuanyu behind to see if what was said about Mo Fan was right.
“She still should not have done it,” Lan Wangji stated, having finished his food and contemplated the story.
“No. She should not have,” Wei Ying agreed. “But what’s done is done. And I must still talk to her as if nothing is wrong.”
“That is not fair,” Lan Wangji argued.
“Life is not fair, my mate,” Wei Ying crooned, nuzzling against Lan Wangji’s neck.
“Should we have talked about this in front of A-Yu,” Lan Wangji frowned as he looked at the little boy now devouring all the desserts that the servants had left on the three trays.
“He lived it, Xingan. What are we supposed to keep from him?” Wei Ying huffed.
Lan Wangji still felt uneasy about talking about such subjects that are too delicate for a little one’s ears. No matter how much Wei Ying invaded his space and sapped his warmth for his own. Such a greedy betrothed he will be marrying. Not that Lan Wangji would have it any other way. Lan Wangji had no qualms about giving Wei Ying everything the young Jiaoren could ever wish for. Precisely because Wei Ying already thinks that being his spouse is nothing but pure happiness and nothing else is required of Lan Wangji.
“We must get ready, Wei Ying. We must meet with our elders to get our marriage approved,” Lan Wangji lightly cajoled.
Wei Ying groans in protest, not wishing to move. He’s sated by having his mate by him, a member of his body, and a full stomach. No danger to be felt no matter how far Wei Ying reaches his senses in the sanctity of the place he grew up in. The only thing that could make this feeling perfect is little ones of their own.
“Lan Zhan, I want a baby,” Wei Ying said.
The startled strangled sound that escaped Lan Wangji’s throat startled Wei Ying. The younger boy turned to scrutinise his beloved’s face.
“Eh?! Lan Zhan! Why are you so red!” Wei Ying exclaimed, then floundered slightly when Lan Zhan’s nose started to bleed. “Lan Zhan!!!”
“I am okay,” Lan Zhan choked out, retrieving a handkerchief from his sleeve to dab at the blood above his lip.
“You’re bright red, Lan Zhan! You’re even bleeding! How can you be okay?!” Wei Ying fretted, his hands fluttering everywhere because he didn’t know how to help.
“I am fine,” Lan Zhan brushed him off.
“You’re not!” Wei Ying protested.
Maybe he wasn’t all right, but Lan Wangji wasn’t going to tell Wei Ying that the thought of the younger boy round with their child had been too much for him. Wei Ying had to learn how to be careful with what he said otherwise Lan Wangji was going to drag him off somewhere and have him on the floor… or against a wall… or on that bed.
Okay, NO! No more thoughts like this.
Lan Wangji’s ears were bright red and he couldn’t meet Wei Ying’s eyes.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji said. “Our families.”
Wei Ying huffed and pouted.
“Fine,” Wei Ying gave in.
Scooping A-Yu up from the floor, Wei Ying swiped his sleeve over A-Yu’s mostly clean face. Scrunching up his nose, the little boy fussed and tried to grab for more of the food.
“Later, A-Yu,” Wei Ying murmured, pressing his lips against the younger’s forehead. “We’re going to see A-Niang.”
“Mama!” A-Yu lit up.
Wei Ying giggled as he cooed at A-Yu. His baby brother was just too Cute! Lan Wangji followed sedately behind Wei Ying, watching the other boy play with his younger brother. Wei Ying was absolutely suited for raising children.
In the Sword Hall, the betrothal gifts were stacked in the corner, looking slightly damp and already opened but carefully packed away. In hushed voices, Wei Ying's Elders were already in a bad mood from the inappropriate gifts presented. Wei Ying cringed at the dissatisfied words.
“Mama!” A-Yu rejoiced.
The land-stuck Jiaorens turned and their insulted looks turned to bright sunny smiles.
“Xiao Wei! A-Yu!” the Elders cheered.
Cangse Sanren plucked A-Yu from Wei Ying ’s arms as the other people around her dragged him into their circle. Lan Wangji simply watched as they conversed in Wei Ying’s mother tongue. They all seemed happy and excited to see him. From what he’d known of the few other Jiaoren he’d met, Lan Wangji wasn’t surprised that they were ignoring him.
They didn’t like others. Mostly people that they didn’t know, but people who weren’t of the water especially so. Wei Ying had explained it once; that Jiaorens despise Humans for hunting them so thoroughly that they corralled them inland. Lan Wangji won’t blame them for a well-deserved prejudice. So it surprises him when someone grabs his arm and drags him into the circle.
“Ah! Don’t grab! Humans are so reserved and the Lans even more so!” Wei Ying cried out.
“Ahahaha! Sorry, Lan Er-Gongzi. But this is the pod you are marrying into,” the one who grabbed him laughed as they let go of his arm. “This Yang Santu apologises for such forwardness."
“Santu! You’re always so forward!” Another Jiaoren laughed.
That set off another round of laughter from everyone. Wei Ying clung to Lan Wangji’s side as if to steady him when everything was too much.
Everyone introduced themselves boisterously. Only one of them is related by blood to Wei Ying, and rather distantly. The rest of his blood relations are water-stuck Jiaoren, the Elders tell him. None have gotten old enough to require coming onto land to help them through some… extramarital issues, they all wink at Wei Ying and Lan Wangji as they say so. A bright red flush crawls up Wei Ying’s neck and dusts his cheeks, Lan Wangji is lucky that only his ears are burning red and mostly covered by his hair. The six Elders who have come to barter for Wei Ying’s betrothal introduce themselves. One of them is Fan Nianzu’s mother, the Xiao-Biaomei to Wei Ying’s Yeye; Feng Qiang, courtesy Tungmei.
Lan Wangji works hard to remember all of their names, but Feng Tungmei’s especially. He wishes to know what it’s like, being only half-Jiaoren. He needs to know, for however many children that Wei Ying wishes to have Lan Wangji give him. Their children will be well cared for, in the Cloud Recesses. Or if he must Ruzhui, in Lotus Pier. Either way, his children will receive the best care for their mixed heritage. And so will his grandchildren (if his children ever decide to marry and have blood children of their own). Fan Nianzu seemed to have Jiaoren traits that required an understanding of a Jiaoren’s body.
The Jiang Sect enters the room and swiftly ends the discussion the Jiaoren Elders are having so that they may proceed with the bargaining of pinli and jiazhuang. Lan Wangji goes to his family’s side as Wei Ying is separated from him to stand by Yuan Baozhai, the Eldest male looking Jiaoren.
There are greetings that go around the room as everyone tries to remain polite. Lan Zhiqiang stands by Lan Wangji as all the adults around them go through what societal etiquette dictates.
“Does Xiao Wei’s family hate you?” Lan Zhiqiang asked curiously.
Lan Wangji glared at Lan Zhiqiang for asking something during the Elders’ introductions and polite exchange of gifts for the upcoming bargaining of property and possessions for the betrothal. Lan Zhiqiang only shrugs nonchalantly.
“It could influence how much Gusu Lan will have to give to Yunmeng Jiang,” Lan Zhiqiang pointed out.
Lan Wangji winced, knowing it was true. Except that the Jiaoren Elders thought that Lan Wangji would make for a good husband for Wei Ying, so it couldn’t be that bad, could it?
An announcement is made before Lan Wangji could dwell on it any longer.
“We require a blood oath to swear secrecy of what you are about to see,” Yuan Baozhai declares.
“I beg your pardon,” a Lan Elder splutters.
Ah. Lan Guozhi. Shufu has elders he doesn’t like and Lan Guozhi is on that list. This is perhaps why. The man sounds so entitled and offended by the requirement.
“The things in the pinli and jiazhuang can be announced to the public, as well as the engagement. However, the truth must be twisted ever so slightly. There is a secret of Yunmeng’s lotus lakes that must be kept. No matter the outcome of these discussions,” Yuan Baozhai stated calmly.
“And what secret demands our silence?” Lan Yongrui demands harshly.
“One which has caused a near genocide to our people,” Yuan Baozhai informed.
“Xiao Wei's secret?” Lan Zhiqiang asked quietly.
“Sounds like it,” Lan Xichen agreed.
“Shufu,” Lan Wangji called out softly.
Lan Qiren nodded.
“Half of our contingent knows of this secret, but if LianHu Laozu's people require us to be sworn to secrecy by a blood oath, we are willing to do so,” Lan Qiren said, shocking the Elders and some of the adults who have come.
“We do. LianHu Laozu wishes to participate in the bartering, but cannot until this oath has been sworn,” Yuan Baozhai said.
“What must we do?” Lan Qiren asked.
“A drop of blood in the bowl that is coming around the room. Then, before you, we will place the spell on the blood,” Yuan Baozhai stated.
The younger disciples and the Sect Heirs were already preparing themselves to give blood and not get it on their clothes.
Lan Xueqin pricked his finger first, a drop of his blood falling into the bowl. It took enough time that the Elders were prepared to do the same. Not that they looked happy about it.
Did they ever look happy?
It was a quick spell done by Cangse Sanren, who had handed A-Yu over to Wei Ying to do so. The flare of white qi feeling off from the kind of qi the Lans are used to dealing with. With the spell done, two Jiang disciples with two long pieces of metal in hand went to the centre of the room just before the steps leading up to the Lotus Throne. They hooked the metal into little grooves into the floor that no one would notice if they didn’t know it was there. Lifting up the section of floor, the disciples placed the planks of wood off to the side.
There were scandalised gasps as Cangse Sanren disrobed to her inner robe and without any trousers. Lan Wangji simply averted his eyes and focused on Wei Ying. His classmates, brother, Uncle, and Lan Yunlong didn’t care at all. Wei Ying could be equally shameless because of his Jiaoren side hating clothes. Cangse Sanren dove into the water and a few people in the room gasped at the sight of a tail instead of legs going through the hole.
It was only a matter of seconds before LianHu Laozu swam to the surface and elegantly pulled himself up to sit on the edge of the hole. His tail shimmering with water droplets. Cangse Sanren sat beside him, not changing her tail into legs.
“LianHu Laozu,” Lan Qiren bowed to the Jiaoren.
“Acting Sect Leader Lan,” Wei Changze bowed in return, his words careful on his tongue. “Future in-law? In-law brother?”
Both Lan Wangji and Lan Xichen stepped forward and bowed.
“LianHu Laozu,” they said respectfully.
"̶̬̺̝͈̒͋͒̾X̴̫̒͗i̷̛͖̔ả̵̘̼o̴̥͋͆̐͛ ̵̝̑͗L̴̯͉̙͂͠ͅḭ̸̮̹̹͗ǎ̸̱͔͎̥n̴͍̑, ̵̞̀̅̿A̵͎̻̭̹͗͝-̸̤̅̿͗Ỵ̵͆̍͊͘u̸̜̗̽͗͜ͅ,” Wei Changze crooned to his children, beckoning them to sit by him.
“A-Die,” Wei Ying said, nuzzling his face against his father’s.
“Baba!” A-Yu giggled, doing the same.
Wei Ying sat cross-legged by his father’s side with A-Yu on his lap.
“Y̵̼̫͒̋̆ô̵̧̗̝͝ŭ̶͖̉͐̎ ̷̞̳̺̈́̈́p̵̘̀̒̎i̴͖̣̋̓̆c̶͉̻͚̤͐k̷̼̠̪͛̾̈́̕e̴͕͙̩͠d̸̥̓̈́́̾͜ ̷̡̗̠͛̑a̵̢̺͊̊̑͠ ̷̮͙͔̩̑͋̓̂g̶̗̼͙͙̍̐õ̴͈̻͜ȏ̶̹d̸̖̺̄ ̴̟̤̘̈́̏̃̀ȯ̸̳͒ṉ̶̪͎̪̀͗͌̚ę̴̹͊͘,̴̯̰̻̐̆͝,” Wei Changze said softly.
T̴̹͆h̷̛̠͔̱̽͌̊͜a̷̧̪͇̦͂́n̴͕̿̋͋̈́k̷͕̽̑̂͘ ̴̲͇̮̋̌͛͜y̶̢̩̹͓͒̐͠͝ö̷̦͚́͆ȕ̸̥̣̠̥̀͗,̸̢̯͆͑̊̉ ̸̣̀A̴̬̓̃-̸̮͎̦̈Ḓ̶̼͓̈́̓́͜i̷̪͓̎e̶͇͗̌̋̒,̶̜̉̋” Wei Ying preened.
“Apologies in advance for LianHu Laozu’s speech impediment. As you can tell, Human speech is a second language that does not do well with Jiaoren vocals,” Yuan Baozhai said.
The Jiaoren Elders were all smirking as they sat themselves behind Wei Changze and his family as his council.
The Elders were pale at the sight of such beautiful creatures. The stories of Jiaoren-kind call them vicious and cruel, while also alluring and seductively coy. What kind of spell had been cast on their Second Young Master that he wished to enter a marriage with one.
“We thank LianHu Laozu for gracing us with his presence,” Lan Qiren said politely.
“My child. My first,” Wei Changze said, smiling adoringly at Wei Ying as he ran clawed fingers through the boy’s hair. “Anything for him.”
“If I may, Xiongzhang,” Jiang Fengmian murmured to his friend.
Wei Changze nodded, allowing Jiang Fengmian to step forward.
“The betrothal gifts, while a bountiful exchange for people from two Major Sects, is inappropriate for Jiaoren. We must begin with an exchange of some gifts,” Jiang Fengmian said.
“We attempted our best when selecting gifts for the pinli,” Lan Qiren apologised. “What could we gift to the Jiaorens?”
“Wei Ying shall marry into the Lan Sect, that is a given,” Jiang Fengmian said. “However, Wei Ying, by our terms, is female. And Jiaorens are matriarchal. Lan Wangji would also be marrying into Wei Ying’s pod, or family in our terms—”
“Preposterous!” Lan Shoushan exclaimed angrily.
“—There are two ways in which Jiaorens decide where to live. Either the man becomes part of their new wife’s pod, or they both leave to make a new pod,” Jiang Fengmian continued, unaffected.
That doesn’t mean that Lan Shoushan wasn’t glared at by the Jiaorens, and even a few of the Lan disciples who frowned at the breaking of the rule ‘Do not interrupt others’.
“Our Lotus Pier lakes are large, but the Jiaoren community has grown beyond its limits. They are in need of a secondary location that they deem safe enough to settle in,” Jiang Fengmian said. “Biling Lake is adequately sized, full of fish and plant-life to sustain a pod, and it is empty and inaccessible as of now because of a Waterborne Abyss that is currently on top of it. From what I have heard, it was Wei Ying who forced the creature out of the water.”
“It was,” Lan Qiren nodded, ignoring the spluttering Elders.
“Then I hope that Jiaorens may move into Biling Lake and live in harmony with the nearby village. Caiyi town, was it?” Jiang Fengmian asked.
“The townsfolk are in debt to Wei Ying for getting rid of the Waterborne Abyss for them. They are also quite fond of him for defending them when Water Ghouls attacked the town. They have not spoken to anyone about the existence of Jiaoren and I assume would be quite happy to work in co-habitation with Jiaoren,” Lan Xichen said with a smile on his face.
“Then we are in agreement that Biling Lake will become a settlement in exchange for the gifts that are deemed inappropriate,” Jiang Fengmian stated pleasantly.
“Is that all that you wish for?” Lan Qiren asked.
“As part of the pinli, yes,” Jiang Fengmian said, his smile turning politic.
“Now we may discuss the actual betrothal,” Yuan Baozhai said as Jiang Fengmian bowed and turned to stand at the edge of the room.
Yunmeng Jiang knew how to bargain and barter as the commoners do. Gusu Lan was too full of stuffy scholars and young masters to know what was a fair price. The Jiaoren acted a lot like their Human counterparts, absolutely ruthless in the upcoming bargaining.
The Lan Elders and Lan Qiren were shaken by the kinds of things the Jiaorens were demanding. Lan Wangji looked pleadingly at Wei Ying, wishing to be by his side for these talks to be over with swiftly. Whatever price the Jiaoren demanded of Gusu Lan was surely a fair payment for the perfect being that was Wei Ying. Was it not?
Yunmeng Jiang disciples brought in tables with tea set out for the Lan Elders to kneel at while they discussed. The same tables were brought for the Jiaoren Elders, including snacks. A table was set at Wei Ying’s side, from which he fed his little brother sweets whenever the young boy grew fussy.
At some points, a few of the young disciples of Yunmeng and Gusu fell asleep, only to be nudged awake. A-Yu had definitely fallen asleep in Wei Ying’s lap, and the elder brother leaning heavily on Wei Changze, trying not to sleep. Lan Wangji was usually full of patience, but this had grown to be tedious. Under his sleeves, his hands repeatedly clenched and unclenched from trying to settle his nerves. Hours later, more than a dozen pots of tea, several shattered cups, raised voices, and a marriage alliance contract signed, it was done.
It looked as if Gusu Lan had come out bleeding their reserves dry. However, those who knew of Jiaoren before this meeting knew that Gusu Lan would regain their treasures and more with Jiaorens living in Biling lake, happy to work with the townsfolk of Caiyi.
“Wei Ying, courtesy Wuxian, Second Heir of Yunmeng Jiang Sect shall henceforth be betrothed to Lan Zhan, courtesy Wangji, Second Heir of Gusu Lan Sect. After Lan Er-Gongzi’s 18th birthday, they can be wed in Gusu Lan. Henceforth, Wei Wuxian may live in the Cloud Recesses to be given time to acclimate to his future home. And of course, if Lan Er-Gongzi wishes, both Wei Wuxian and he may return to Lotus Pier for visits to the bride’s birth family,” Jiang Fengmian summarised the contract.
Everyone let out a sigh of relief as the Elders all nodded in agreement.
“Well then, everyone can enjoy the rest of the evening before dinner,” Jiang Fengmian smiled amicably.
The first thing Lan Wangji did when he got up was stride over to Wei Ying to help him to his feet. A-Yu snuffled against his Gege’s chest. Smiling sleepily at his new fiancé, Wei Ying pressed a kiss to his cheek. Lan Wangji preened ever so slightly, glad to escort Wei Ying back to his room with two Yunmeng Jiang disciples falling in step behind them as chaperones.
The Lan Elders had dark faces, still angry that their Second Young Master was now betrothed to a Jiaoren and everything they had to forfeit to Yunmeng Jiang in the process. They left the room silently but fuming all the while. Lan Xichen frowned, hoping that nothing bad would come of their fury.
Pópo (婆婆) – Husband's mother
Yuèmǔ (岳母) – Wife's mother
Gōnggong (公公) – Husband's father
Lan Wangji is confused over what term to use for CSSR because there's two ways of saying 'mother-in-law' because Chinese has a very specific and gendered way of assigning terms for family (focusing on patrilineality). At first Lan Wangji says 'Yuemu' because they've discussed Wei Ying marrying into the Lan family, essentially making Wei Ying the 'bride'/'wife' in this situation owing to the heteronormative culture. Lan Wangji also calls Wei Ying 'Yuemu' because a Lotus Jiaoren is essentially a woman and Wei Ying has talked about having LWJ's children before. Lan Wangji corrects himself by saying 'Popo' because he's been thinking of Wei Ying as he/him and LHR, JC, JFM, and WCZ have all referred WY as a male at some point or explicitly say that he is male even though he's a Lotus.
Because it’s such a gendered society and Wei Ying is technically female, Gusu Lan will be using female coded terms when addressing WY. (Because they’re petty –
just like everyone else in the cultivation world– Yunmeng Jiang uses female coded terms for LWJ and refer to WY with the male coded terms. LWJ and WY don’t really care.)
Ruzhui (入赘) - When the man joins the woman's family after marriage. It's not very common and usually because the woman's family is richer and/or more influential/powerful. It's rather humiliating for a man to do this but LWJ doesn't care so long as he has WY as his spouse.
Chapter Text
The Lans spent a week in Lotus Pier. With them having sworn secrecy about the Jiaoren, they are now free to walk around Lotus Pier and see it in all its glory with the Jiaoren community working with the Human citizens of Lotus Pier. It is quite a sight to behold, and Lan Qiren praises Jiang Fengmian about it, only to be told that it’s Madam Yu who needs to be praised. Yes, the Jiaorens and Humans had been living in harmony beforehand, but the upkeep of this harmony settled to Madam Yu who looked after all their citizens and listened to their concerns.
Wei Ying was happy to swim with the other people he grew up with, needing to relearn how to swim like a Human. The Lans joined in as well, with their seniors citing it to be part of training for unconventional Night Hunts in water terrain to please the Elders. It was more fun than they’d had in a long time. The Jiaoren twisted, twirled, and darted between everyone, occasionally curling their tails around someone’s legs. A-Yu got to join in, his tail usually curled around his Gege’s waist. Sometimes Lan Wangji got to hold A-Yu, who had now announced that the older boy was his Saozi.
Everyone had teased Lan Wangji a little at that, even though they knew to refer to Wei Ying as ‘Lan Furen’ once the two were married. Lan Xichen was already referring to Wei Ying as Difu, so it was only fair.
The Elders were furious at the insistence that Mo Xuanyu (a half brother from an unfaithful liaison by the mother of the (unfortunately) future Madam of Gusu Lan) called Lan Wangji ‘Saozi’. They couldn’t say anything when around the younger Lans. How soft-hearted they are to talk to a bastard son, to let the bastard son speak so inappropriately.
When it came time to leave, Mo Xuanyu was bawling his eyes out, clinging desperately to Wei Wuxian’s robes.
“D-Don’t le-eave! GeGe!” Mo Xuanyu wailed as Wei Wuxian kneeled in front of him, with Mo Xuanyu in the older boy’s arms.
“Shh, shh. We’ll see each other again. In the spring, I promise. You’ll go with Tangdi to the Cloud Recesses,” Wei Ying assured him.
The Elders were scandalised at how casually the outsider invited someone to their home. Even worse. Lan Xichen and Lan Wangji were assuring Mo Xuanyu that he would be able to visit whenever he wanted, so long as he had his parent’s permission. Mo Xuanyu’s eyes were big, silver, and watery, his bottom lip jutted out in a pout and quivering. None of the Lan juniors could say ‘no’ to this child. What was wrong with the Lan Sect’s latest generation?
What sort of powers did these Jiaoren have that they so easily sway everyone around them? Even Qiren is affected by this boy!
Eventually, Mo Xuanyu let go of Wei Wuxian and let the older boy get on the boats with the rest of the Lans. Looking downcast, Wei Wuxian crawled onto Lan Wangji’s lap and had the Second Master cuddle him.
How disgraceful!!!
Lan Xichen was ecstatic for his brother.
The younger boy was engaged! To someone he actually likes. Someone who loves him in return.
This is beyond anything that Lan Xichen hoped for considering his parents’ relationship and the society they live in. Where an arranged marriage was worth more than a love match. Where the only love match that Lan Xichen and Wangji knew while they were growing up was one as toxic as their parents. Where the previous generation’s arranged marriages fell apart in the Jin Sect (something that has become notoriety in the Cultivation World).
Now, Wei Ying and Wangji look at each other like they’re in Nirvana. So blissed out on their own love that they barely notice anything around them. Wei Ying constantly trying to hold onto a part of Wangji, whether his arm, or sleeve, or even head ribbon, and Wangji allowing the younger boy.
Lan Xichen could see how the disciples were simultaneously in awe of their love, disgusted and embarrassed by their shamelessness, and yearned for the sweet little exchanges between Wei Ying and Wangji. It was a little funny how the disciples were constantly red-faced by Wei Ying’s loud admissions of love to Wangji. Wei Ying clung to Wangji like a limpet and the most shocking thing of all was that Wangji let him.
Wei Ying and Wangji had to take meals away from the dining halls because Wei Ying refused to leave Wangji’s lap while they ate. Shufu had sighed and rolled his eyes (how unlike him) but let it pass. Jiaorens required physical affection more than Humans did, Liang Hairui had told them. Lan Xichen didn’t know if that was a lie to excuse Wei Ying’s clinginess to Wangji or if it was a truth and they should be encouraging this behaviour.
Either way, Wangji and Wei Ying are happy.
But those Elders have to go.
Lan Xichen has heard the whispers they speak. The gossip they’ve tried to spread to the seniors and adults. Some of the adults believe them. Most do not. Because most see how smitten Wei Ying is with Wangji, how he would bend to Wangji’s whims just as Wangji bends to Wei Ying’s. It is no secret that those two are both powerful and so wholly in love it is not only an impossibility to separate them, but a shameful act to tear apart star-crossed lovers.
There have been reports from Wangji’s age-mates, the ones that have grown fond of him through Wei Ying. There have even been reports from seniors, adults, elders, going through either Lan Qiren or straight to Lan Xichen. The Elders are bitter old men who scoff at Wei Ying and Wangji’s relationship. They call it unnatural. Say it’s shameful. Want it broken. Try to make others see it the way they do. Spread unfounded and false rumours about Wei Ying. Lie about Wangji being corrupted.
They were being completely unfair! They knew that Wei Ying was a Jiaoren. That the species had a completely different culture that wasn’t consistent with what the cultivation world knew. Wei Ying knew who to read and write, and though his speech was rather informal, he was picking up formalities quickly. The cultivation methods were different from the Lans because Wei Ying 1) grew up in Yunmeng by Lotus Pier, and 2) was a Jiaoren. Their cultivation was entirely different because they cultivated the yin the was abundant in their surroundings! Human cultivators were constantly surrounded by yang, which is one reason why they cultivated it. It’s not like Wei Ying was cultivating resentment or had an improper (and potentially harmful) cultivation base.
Wei Ying was soldiering through everything even though Lan Xichen was sure that he’d heard at least a few of the derogatory words directed at him behind his back. Lan Xichen had tried to bring it up to Shufu but the only answer he got was ‘be patient, they’ll come around’.
It’s been weeks!
Okay, admittedly it’s been less than two. It’s just that Lan Xichen doesn’t want this to continue and for it to become normalised that Wei Ying will have to live with all the disapproving gossip for the rest of his life. Wangji has already mentioned that Wei Ying is looking forlorn in the evenings just before bed. It cannot continue! Wei Ying’s pout is devastating. No disciple Lan Xichen’s age or younger can say no to it. And those who are older than him find it difficult, too, even if they can actually manage to say no once in a while. Liang Hairui is the only one who can do so! But he’s not even here!
Liang Hairui had stayed behind in Lotus Pier and let one of his apprentices continue to look after Wei Ying. Something about sorting his affairs before becoming Wei Ying’s permanent physician. Funnily enough, Lan Xichen swore that he saw Lan Yunlong had been pouting about it. He may have been seeing things. Wei Ying’s attending physician was an elderly woman named Yang Sanshui who was a Lotus Jiaoren just like Wei Ying. She kept brushing off the Twin Jades’ concern about Wei Ying’s dull and sluggish behaviour.
Surely it had something to do with the Elders who kept talking down at Wei Ying and said even worse behind his back. How could it not?! Lan Xichen and Wangji’s mother had been the same after all. Muqin’s treatment in the Cloud Recesses had led to her death, the brothers had found out years after the fact from Lan Qiren.
Lan Xichen had sent a letter about it to Nie Mingjue while informing him of Nie Huaisang’s progress (or lack thereof). In return, he received a letter with a list of some of Gusu Lan’s rules Nie Mingjue had noted down that the Elders had broken. While it brought a smile to his face, Lan Xichen doesn’t think he can show this to the Elders and make them reconsider. Shufu had called them stubborn old goats with their noses stuck in old texts, making it impossible for them to notice the advancements of the society around them.
Sharing the letter at dinner (without the part about Nie Mingjue wanting to beat his younger brother), Lan Xichen saw Lan Wangji nod in amusement. Wei Ying laughed brightly, teasing the Lans present that they weren’t so infallible after all (the Jiaoren had heard rumours from other cultivators at Lotus Pier). Except Shufu had looked contemplative instead.
“And these are all the ones that Nie Gongzi remembers?” Shufu asked.
“Hmm? Oh, yes,” Lan Xichen nodded.
Shufu nodded in approval before handing back the letter. Dinner went on with Wei Ying talking excitedly about the things the teacher (that Shufu approved of for him) had been teaching Wei Ying. Wangji had a lesson plan that Shufu dictated that the younger Lan did at his own pace, which was still faster than most of his age-mates. It meant that Wangji and Wei Ying could study in the same room, but they were trying to learn how to not be so clingy. Yang Sanshui had assured the Lans that it was normal for Jiaoren mates to always want to be together but that they should start to try and take intervals of not being joined at the hip. Mostly because Humans don’t find it as appropriate as Jiaoren do.
The disciple group that Lan Wangji saw the most tried to make sure that Wei Ying was never alone. He was already so far away from home, in a place with only one other Jiaoren. Wei Ying was in a culture that was not entirely foreign to him but strange enough that it was hard for him to adjust.
The sword instructor was baffled but pleased with how easy Wei Ying took to sword training. While Lan Xiaohui was an excellent teacher in the Gusu Lan sword style, he confessed that Wei Ying would be more suited to a Yunmeng trainer with their more agile and flexible forms meant for lithe and graceful bodies.
Music practice for Wei Ying was full of him being wary about stringed instruments. The claws on his hands when he’d been a Jiaoren had never been good at being careful with string. So, Lan Xichen offered Wei Ying how to use a flute. A Xiao at first, and then to other variations of flutes to find what Wei Ying preferred. They eventually settled on a Dizi.
For similar reasons to stringed instruments, Wei Ying was hesitant with a bow. He knew how to shoot one because he would hang out around the Jiang Disciples often enough to pick up on it. But he was a one-shot wonder because when he released an arrow, he usually got the bowstring caught on a claw. It had taken a teacher a couple of weeks to get Wei Ying to use a bow without fear.
Wei Ying’s calligraphy wasn’t perfect, with more flair than other Lans would like, but it flowed beautifully on paper. The Jiaoren was used to being careful of paper and ink because of how he used to communicate. It was the lack of academic and more advanced words that was the issue. Except he was coming along great with this as well!
Mathematics was easier for Wei Ying because he knew numbers and their characters.
Horse riding would have to be done in the spring so they didn’t have to plan ahead for icy spots on the ground. Plus, Wei Ying made the horses skittish for some reason. Possibly a Jiaoren thing. Not that Wei Ying minded, because it allowed him to tend to the horses to get them used to him.
Over the month of Wei Ying’s stay, he was becoming more and more like a Perfect Gentleman. When Wei Ying quoted poetry to Wangji, Lan Xichen could see how much deeper in love Wangji was falling.
The only thing wrong was how the Elders had still not warmed up to Wei Ying.
That problem was solved during a meeting with all the Elders. A scroll was set at their tables by servants. Even Lan Xichen and Shufu had one. Shufu had assured everyone that the scrolls would be addressed later after the minutes had been readout.
“Qiren! What is this!” One Elder bellowed after unrolling the scroll.
“They are — as their title reads — the rules broken by each individual over the past month,” Shufu states as he unrolls his own scroll.
There is writing on Shufu’s scroll. Characters forming the rules he has broken. There are less than ten lined on the scroll, a similar number to Lan Xichen’s, although they’re different rules. The two of them only have a page. The smallest number of pages for the elders is three.
“Elder Guozhi, please allow one of the servants to add ‘Loud noises are forbidden in the Cloud Recesses’ to your scroll,” Lan Qiren stated.
Lan Guozhi’s jaw dropped. He spluttered in his indignation but Shufu’s face didn't change. It was a hard battle that Lan Xichen fought to not burst out laughing or even show a smile.
“As you can see, every scroll has been signed by the Sect Leader,” Lan Qiren carries on.
Does it?! Lan Xichen looks at his scroll again and finds… nothing. A servant standing next to Lan Xichen gestures for him to flip it. And… oh. It’s there. His father’s name and title, along with a stamp to verify its claim.
Lan Xichen….
He doesn’t know how to feel about this.
Somehow, Shufu has managed to convince Qingheng-jun that he must intervene from his seclusion. No wonder it had taken Shufu so long to present his case about Wei Ying. For this certainly must be about how the Elders are treating Wei Ying.
“The betrothal has been accepted and Wei Wuxian is living in the Cloud Recesses to prepare for what is expected of him after marriage. Yet, it seems that none of you believes he is a good fit here nor is he a good choice for my nephew. Today, you may present your cases,” Lan Qiren announced.
Lan Xichen had to hide his smile behind a cup of tea. This would be most interesting indeed.
With each case that the Elders presented, Lan Qiren shot them down as part of gossip. Those that hadn’t been deemed as gossip, the Elders seemed to think would win Lan Qiren over. It wasn’t truth at all! So what if Wei Ying was the son of a merchant and art dealer?! He was the son of Jiang Zhongzhu’s older Sworn Brother, his only Sworn Brother. And a powerful cultivator! Sure he didn’t know the Six Arts, but they were fixing that!
Biling lake was only accessible now because of Wei Ying! Why not give it to him for Yunmeng settlers?! Why not boost the local economy by inviting people of the silk and pearl trade? Why not build a town by Biling to trade with Caiyi citizens, who have been more than happy to have someone like Wei Ying as Lan Furen?
When someone mentioned the unnatural nature of two men and brought up heirs, Shufu broke one of their rules. It is forbidden to interrupt when someone is speaking.
“If it the matter of blood heirs that is your concern, then I shall remind you that in the province where Yunmeng is situated, while it is uncommon, it is not rare or impossible for men to be able to give birth or for women to impregnate someone,” Lan Qiren snapped. “Both our Healers and Yunmeng Jiang’s have attested to Wei Wuxian’s fertility and he is not only willing but desires children to raise along with my nephew.”
“If it is the matter of the Jiazhuang, then the Wei family is more than wealthy enough than to increase it. Despite the fact that the creation of the town in Biling would be a permanent increase in revenue from the towns under our jurisdiction. The Wei family are the ones who weave the silk, create the robes and have accessorised the Jiang Sect with fine jewellery for 100 years. The kind of silks and jewellery that the Jin Sect has tried and failed to bargain for during the betrothal to Jiang Zhongzhu’s daughter. But considering there are multiple rules against avarice, I doubt that money is your issue.”
“If your issue with Wei Wuxian is his cultivation, might I remind you just whom it was that defeated the Waterborne Abyss in the Biling lake? Should I remind you who it was that saved the Twin Jades from the Waterborne Abyss and ten of our junior cultivators after he defended the townsfolk in Caiyi from Water Ghouls? Should I remind you who it was that was heavily injured from the attack on the town and still went out with our disciples to single-handedly defeat the Waterborne Abyss?”
“Yes, Wei Wuxian cultivates yin rather than yang, but that is because that is the technique he was taught by his people. If you think that yin is equivalent to resentful energy, then I will tell you now that you would fail my lectures. Resentful energy is yin energy, but yin energy is not resentful energy.”
“Not only is this marriage a political match that the other Great Sects would be envious of, but it is a love match. Rare and precious and is being tended to carefully. I will not have it destroyed by old men who cannot seem to remember their place.”
Lan Xichen has to raise the scroll regarding his infractions to stop himself from showing his grinning face. It’s not a surprise that Shufu is so ardently defending Wei Ying when he makes Wangji so happy. And he even managed to do it without raising his voice once!
“Are there any more protestations against this engagement?” Lan Qiren asked.
“The boy is not chaste,” Lan Shousan said stupidly.
“And where did you hear such a ridiculous rumour? It is true that a disciple lusted after Wei Wuxian, but the boy had rigorously denied him multiple times. There is a report on what happened if you even bothered to look before coming to me with such a false claim. If that is all, then I leave you with our Sect Leader's last issue he wants resolved as quickly as possible,” Lan Qiren said.
All the Elders were given a different document, to which they exclaim their protests of. Lan Xichen didn't know what was on the document but his Shufu was already urging him up and out of the room.
“What did father wish for the Elders to do?” Lan Xichen asked his Shufu quietly.
“He wishes to cut down the Elders power, reducing them to only ten to whom the Sect Leader will listen to. Not including the maximum of two select individuals for personal advisement of the Sect Leaders. This is due to their incompetence and bias, which is a detriment to our Sect,” Lan Qiren informed.
Lan Xichen’s jaw dropped. He quickly regained his composure, but he didn't think his Shufu and Fuqin could actually do this. He didn’t know if the Elders would agree of if they were going to be forced to accept this.
Before Lan Xichen could say anything, however, a junior disciple rushed towards them (without running) and bowed.
“Lan Gongzi, Lan Xiansheng, Wei Gongzi is in the infirmary,” the disciple’s voice quavered as he spoke, with his body still bowed.
“What?!” Lan Xichen exclaimed.
Liang Hairui was finally back in the Cloud Recesses after a month of trying to get his apprentices ready to take over his roles. It would be a good thing because it meant that Yang Sanshui wouldn’t fall asleep on the job. The cold months and even colder region would trigger a Jiaoren to go into a sleep similar to hibernation. It makes them lethargic the longer they try to keep to regular times, but if they slept as often as cats, they seemed to have enough energy for the rest of the day.
Wei Ying was happy to see him, even though he was a little disappointed to see Yang Sanshui go. The old woman chuckled, patting Wei Ying on the head as she packed her things. There were few things that Yang Sanshui deemed hers in the infirmary but everything that was hers was quickly packed away. The drone of voices in the infirmary kept Yang Sanshui moving enough to not feel tired. The same could not be said of Wei Ying.
The sound of a crash startled everyone.
“Wei Gongzi!” Liang Hairui exclaimed.
“Xiao Wei!” Yang Sanshui shouted as she darted forward to pick up the collapsed boy.
Wei Ying groaned, confusion clouding his face even though he wouldn't open his eyes.
“There’s blood,” Yang Sanshui said, noticing the red flecks on the bed’s side rail and feeling wet warmth in Wei Ying’s hair.
“Someone call Lan Er-Gongzi! I don't care what he's doing. Get him here, now!” Liang Hairui ordered.
It was easy to set Wei Ying on the bed and lay him on his front to inspect the gash. Head wounds bled heavier than they really were.
“Wei Ying!”
“Lan Er-Gongzi, slow down,” Liang Hairui snapped.
“Where is he? What happened?!” Lan Wangji hissed, fury emanating from his body enough to make him shake.
“He fell asleep on his feet and hit his head,” Yang Sanshui explained.
"He what?” Lan Wangji choked out in disbelief.
“While Wei Gongzi and Yang Sanshui are human right now, they still retain some Jiaoren traits. One of them is the need to sleep heavily in such cold climates because Jiaorens are cold-blooded. I was to discuss this with you for the upcoming winter. The Jiangs have already bought cloaks, clothes, and blankets thick enough to keep Wei Ying warm enough to not want to sleep constantly. But he is young and unused to such cold temperatures,” Liang Hairui explained.
“Feed him some of your spiritual energy Er-Gongzi. We will explain what must be done for Wei Ying's health,” Yang Sanshui ordered.
Lan Wangji did as ordered, still a little confused to know why Wei Ying would fall asleep in cold climates. It made sense for snakes, but fish surely didn't hibernate. Did they?
“Lan Zhan?” Wei Ying murmured.
“I’m here,” Lan Wangji assured.
“Tired,” Wei Ying slurred before yawning.
Perhaps it really was true, because Lan Wangji knows that Wei Ying has been getting at least 8 hours of sleep if not more most nights. Yet somehow, he was this tired.
Lan Xichen and Lan Qiren burst into the room, making Liang Hairui hiss about ‘patients and healers only’ and ‘limited number of people in a room’, as well as ‘so much noise’. It made Lan Wangji feel secure to know that his brother and Shufu had rushed to see Wei Ying.
Wei Ying was oblivious to what was happening, having fallen asleep again despite the throbbing of his head.
Sǎo zi (嫂子) - Elder Brother’s wife
Dìfù (弟妇) - Younger Brother’s wife
Lan Furen, stylised as 蓝夫人, I know this means wife of Lan “…”, I just don’t know if it’s just for whoever’s married into the main Lan family or if it’s specifically for the Sect Leader’s wife (I don’t think it is, but I might be wrong). I didn’t write Lan Er-Furen, because that sounds like the second wife rather than ‘Second Master’s Wife’.
Again, Wei Ying and Lan Wangji play with the gendered terms that their culture’s language places on them. They both identify as male, but considering their language doesn’t really have terms of address for people in a same-sex marriage, they use the terms of address for people in a het marriage.
Also, you’re not mistaken when I refer to Nie Mingjue as Nie Gongzi. His father’s not dead in this universe because it’s a happier one. How does he survive Wen Rouhan’s wrath about having a better blade? (according to the book) I have No Clue! Imagine what you will.
Chapter Text
Nie Huaisang was returning to the Cloud Recesses after a year-long break from failing classes when he was 14/15. He’s 16 going on 17 this year, like almost everyone else being taught by Lan Qiren this year. Da-Ge had been upset with him failing. His father even more so. His mother, however, had giggled (honest to gods giggled) and told him he was too much like Da-Ge’s mother.
It was strange how they were birthed from two different mothers but Da-Ge’s blood mother was more like Nie Huaisang and Nie Huaisang’s mother was a lot like Da-Ge. People thought it strange and often confused Nie Er-Furen with Nie Furen, because of the children they’d given birth to. Either way, apparently Da-Ge’s mother had been coy and had learnt to weaponise other people’s underestimation of her abilities. So, Nie Huaisang was going to do the same if it meant getting him out of sabre practice.
The Nies arrived early because Da-Ge wished to see Xichen-ge. Something spectacular had happened last late summer/early autumn. Something to do with Yunmeng if the gossip about that visit was even slightly true. Da-Ge knew because he was friends (and unofficially Sworn Brothers) with Xichen-ge. Both Yunmeng Jiang and Gusu Lan had kept quiet, however. They did placate everyone by saying they’d announce it at the next Cultivation Conference in spring (that was soon), but Huaisang was dying to know it now.
“So where’s this ill-bred stray that your Elders have been nattering on about?” Da-Ge asked Xichen-ge bluntly.
“Da-Ge!” Nie Huaisang exclaimed, scandalised by his older brother’s bluntness.
It was an inappropriate thing to ask. Much less as the first words after greeting the Lan Sect Heir at the gate. But Xichen-ge just waved it off with a quiet laugh.
“I’m afraid there was a medical issue so now Xiao Wei is on bed rest for the next week. A minor thing, but a necessary precaution with the recent cold snap,” Xichen-ge smiled kindly.
“Right, right. The Yunmeng boy hasn’t taken to the cold weather, has he?” Da-Ge grimaced.
“No. We’re hoping that those two will be allowed to visit Lotus Pier during the winters if Xiao Wei truly cannot adapt,” Xichen-ge admitted.
Two? What two? Who else would be going with this Xiao Wei person to Lotus Pier? How important was this Xiao Wei that he was going to be a semi-permanent guest in the Cloud Recesses? Why was Xichen-ge so worried about their health?
Oh, if only gossiping wasn’t forbidden in the Cloud Recesses. Nie Huaisang would be able to find out about this Xiao Wei quickly and with ease. Poor, foolish Lans who don’t know how cruel the world can be outside of cultivation and resentful energies.
Well, there will be other disciples coming who aren’t beholden to the gossip rule. Nie Huaisang can spread a few pieces of information here and there and find something out in return. Not anyone from Yunmeng Jiang. If this really is some sort of alliance, they’ll close ranks and prevent any sort of talk about this Xiao Wei person.
Well, he’ll find out what it is soon enough. After all, Xiao Wei is only in medical seclusion for the week. Nie Huaisang can certainly find things out by then, and if not, he’ll convince Xiao Wei.
The hike up the thousands of steps to Cloud Recesses didn’t get any less tiring the more he did it. In fact, it was even more tiring. Mo Xuanyu was too small to climb more than a hundred of these steps in total. That’s not even considering they only have a Shichen to get to the top before it’ll be too dark to continue along the steep path. A-Yu had initially been carried by Cangse Sanren but she’d gotten tired just before half-way. Since then, A-Yu was being passed around by the disciples as Cangse Sanren regained her breath.
The disciples were already tried and on top of that, didn’t have the strength and stamina combination that would allow them to carry A-Yu all the way up. Jiang Wanyin had carried A-Yu for the longest time. Except A-Yu wouldn’t stop squirming to get back to his mother. The boy was fussy and overwhelmed by everything, not to mention tired from the travel even if he hadn’t done much.
“Give him here, Jiang Gongzi,” Cangse Sanren said, her face not as flushed as everyone else’s.
Jiang Wanyin was reluctant to do so, but he really couldn’t be holding onto a child when he greeted whoever was meeting them at the gate. (If anyone was greeting them at the gate). A-Yu snuggled into his mother’s warm embrace, shivery and sleepy from the cold.
“How are you not cold?” Jiang Wanyin scowled at the woman.
“My ancestors were deep-sea Jiaoren, and moved in-land generations after Changze’s family did. My body still remembers the cold and embraces it,” Cangse Sanren explained.
Whoever’s genetics won out on cold-blooded hibernation instincts was a coin toss. A-Yu had obviously loss that coin toss, and considering the letter that had been sent to Jiang Fengmian, it seemed like A-Ying hadn’t completely won either. Cangse Sanren wasn’t sure how she felt about it. Especially when one of her children no longer saw her as part of their pod.
At the front gate waiting for them was Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji, huddled together so that Wei Wuxian could steal Lan Wangji's warmth.
“Wei Yi— Wuxian!” Jiang Wanyin hissed, tripping up over Wei Ying’s courtesy name.
“Ah, Jiang Cheng, Jiang Cheng. It’s so cold. Allow me some impropriety or I’ll fall asleep on my feet,” Wei Wuxian pouted.
“Gege?” A-Yu slurred from his place in his mother’s arms.
“A-Yu,” Wei Wuxian cooed. “Are you sleeping? Why are you sleeping when your Gege and Saozi are right here.”
“Gege? Saozi?” A-Yu murmured, rubbing at his eyes. “A-Yu tired.”
“I know you wanted a big reunion, but perhaps you should just take A-Yu to bed, A-Ying,” Cangse Sanren said quietly.
“Muqin,” Wei Wuxian said to her curtly.
Cangse Sanren held back a flinch but kept her eyes to the ground.
The other Jiang disciples looked at Wei Wuxian in awe. They'd never really seen a Jiaoren be cut from their pod. They had no idea it was some sort of gradual process. The next time, would Wei Gongzi just ignore her and pretend she wasn’t even there? What they didn't know was that the longer Wei Wuxian spent in the Cloud Recesses, the angrier he got at his mother, the more he wished to distance himself from her.
“I see I’m not welcomed here,” Cangse Sanren said with a self-deprecating smile. “I’ll return to Caiyi and book a room in the inn.”
Lan Wangji nodded at one of the gate-guards. The disciple looked a little uncomfortable as he handed Cangse Sanren a money pouch.
“So that you are not refused and may reserve the best room and request the best meal,” the guard said with a short bow as appropriate for a senior from another sect.
“Thank you,” Cangse Sanren said, plucking the pouch out of the boy’s hands.
To say she was happy about this would be a lie. She’d lost her sons and mate to an act of justice towards a human like Wei Changze and A-Ying kept pleading her to. True, she hadn’t realised she might have gotten Mo Fan pregnant, and her kindness had stopped at escape. Except even if A-Yu wasn’t in the picture, Wei Changze would still hate her for mating with someone else.
Cangse Sanren bowed and departed to the town. Inside she was a broken-down wreck of a Magnolia trying not to outwardly cry that even her first born wouldn’t even familiarise himself with her.
The other disciples were stunned silent. To treat an elder like that was unheard of, but they also had never come across someone who was exiled or shunned from the cultivation world.
“Come on, we’ll show you to your dorms. Jiang Cheng, can you come with me and Lan Zhan to the Jingshi? I want to know if the spare room we have for A-Yu is going to be okay,” Wei Wuxian said, hiking A-Yu up a little higher to counterbalance the fast asleep lump of weight that was the toddler.
Jiang Wanyin and the other Jiang disciples didn’t even blink at the implication that Wei Wuxian slept in the same bed as Lan Wangji. That the Jiaoren had managed to sleep by himself all those months that he was recuperating was baffling. Jiaoren were such physically clingy people, twinning tails with each other and grabbing at each other to keep in physical contact. Jiang Wanyin thinks he can remember that way back when one of the Jiaoren Elders telling a group of awed young children that Jiaoren clung to each other to make sure that the person was there and that they weren’t pulled apart by impossibly strong currents in the sea. That they had to hold onto one another to make sure the other person didn’t suddenly disappear.
Lan Wangji seemed to understand Wei Wuxian’s clinginess, and maybe even liked it since he was reciprocating it. These two mates were going to let the other disappear so long as they had each other. That was more than Jiang Wanyin was hoping for.
The Lan disciples guarding the gate looked a little embarrassed and scandalised that their second young master was sleeping under the same roof as his betrothed and with no one else there with them. Jiang Wanyin wondered what they would think if they knew that Wei Yi— Wuxian was sleeping in Lan Er-Gongzi's bed.
“We’d be honoured to have Wei Furen guide us,” Jiang Wanyin bowed.
The guards looked mortified on top of their previous scandalised looks. Wei Wuxian just burst out laughing, since Jiang Wanyin had managed to blend both matriarchal and patriarchal social hierarchies with ‘Wei Furen’. He only stopped laughing because A-Yu hit Wei Wuxian with a closed fist and whined sleepily. Now was not the time to wake Xuanyu up. Lan Wangji blinked slowly, as if to process whether what Jiang Wanyin had said was an insult or not.
“Follow,” Lan Wangji said instead.
The Jiang disciples breathed out a quiet sigh of relief. It was late afternoon, almost evening, but if they’d been forced to wait there until the guard shift because Lan Wangji got annoyed at their young master, then it’d be well past sunset. Maybe their Xiao Wei wouldn’t let that happen, but it was still a valid worry.
When they arrived at the set of dorms put aside for the Jiang Sect, Lan Wangji bowed and apologised for the student dorms. The Cloud Recesses weren’t allowed to show favouritism and since the engagement had yet to be announced, the Jiang disciples had to be roomed with everyone else. Wei Wuxian huffed and rolled his eyes, staring at Lan Wangji fondly. Lan Wangji really wanted to spoil him and his family rotten, didn’t he?
“This arrangement is fine,” Jiang Wanyin acquiesced. “So long as Mo Xuanyu and Wei Wuxian are able to visit and be visited freely.”
“Outside of classes,” Lan Wangji nodded.
“That is perfectly fine with us,” Jiang Wanyin agreed.
“Aish! The two of you! So formal,” Wei Wuxian chuckled. “Are you done cock-measuring?—”
That got startled yelps at the crude words.
“Because I would like to put A-Yu to bed and do the same as him,” Wei Wuxian said.
“Wei Y— Wuxian!” Jiang Wanyin stumbled over the name in his flustered fury. “We were not—“
“You two were posturing like a pair of A̷̡̛̟̬̞͙̓̂̈́̑͠l̴̢̧͚̳͈̿̅̈̆̒̆ṕ̶̢͙͙͇̞͖̐̐̂͌͒̚h̵̡̗̹̘̰͎͕̅̅̈̚a̴͎̯̹̟̼͓̞̓͂̉̋̋͗͘ṡ̶̢̺͉͙͍̒̍̈́̀͠ trying to impress a potential ̶̤̋͐͌̀̆M̵̢̗͈̥̺̞̓̇ä̵̖̻̫̝̦̥́̔͆̋̾̍t̸̮͔̹̹͍̻̀̋̿ȇ̶̹̈́̊͘,” Wei Wuxian teased, his Jiaoren screech uncomfortable to hear.
No one really understood the words he used but they could guess what he was implying. Jiang Wanyin spluttered incomprehensible words as he tried to come up with a comeback. Lan Wangji’s ears burned bright red and he looked away, barking Wei Ying’s name harshly. That Jiaoren in question just laughed it off.
The disciples excused themselves and let their Young Master follow his cousin and future in-law to a different house. Jiang Wanyin was quick to assess the room then asked to be excused, still unable to look Wei Wuxian in his eye after his… less than ideal phrasing. Wei Ying chuckled as he put A-Yu down in his bed and carried on with his own evening preparations for bed.
“You humans, so proper and superfluous with your words. Why can’t you just get straight to the point and not sidestep words?” Wei Ying chuckled.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Zhan hissed, still mortified by earlier.
“Come, Lan Zhan, let me kiss you goodnight,” Wei Ying smiled coyly at Lan Zhan, beckoning with one crooked finger as he sat on Lan Zhan’s bed.
The older boy blushed furiously, his ears redder than Wei Ying’s tail accents. Still, he followed Wei Ying to bed easily.
A-Yu and Wei Ying slept in late. Lan Wangji moved A-Yu to his bed so that he could curl up with Wei Ying. Wei Ying’s arms immediately came up to pull A-Yu to his chest for the younger boy to snuggle into his chest. A small smile appeared on Lan Wangji’s face. He watched the scene for a few more seconds before getting ready for class.
The Jiangs disciples acknowledge Lan Wangji with deference more suited to their sect’s Young Master rather than another sect’s Young Master. The guest sect disciples were curious about this display. Apparently, dramatics don’t just belong to Jiaoren, but to the citizens Lotus Pier in general. Jiang Wanyin approaches Lan Wangji at his desk just before he sits down.
“Who’d you tell?” Jiang Wanyin sneered, crossing his arms.
“Tell what?” Lan Wangji asked.
“About Wei Wuxian,” Jiang Wanyin glared.
“No one who does not already know,” Lan Wangji countered.
“Well someone’s blabbed. Everyone wants to know who ‘Yunmeng’s Xiao Wei’ is,” Jiang Wanyin huffed.
“I will discuss with Xiongzhang,” Lan Wangji promised.
Jiang Wanyin gave a gruff nod. Then he returned to his seat when he noticed everyone else was rushing to their seats. Shufu had arrived. Punctual as ever.
Lan Wangji would usually be enthralled to be part of his as he had not been allowed in previous years. The Elders had cited his age, and others told him it was boring, some said that Lan Wangji would already know everything that was being taught since it was his Shufu who was teaching. Except now Lan Wangji’s mind was on whoever was spreading rumours of ‘Xiao Wei’. This would not do. No one should be gossiping by virtue of the rules and even then, no one should be gossiping about Wei Ying until the official betrothal announcement in next month’s discussion conference.
The other disciples of his sect who had gone through the yearly guest lectures were right; Lan Wangji had already read or learned almost everything that his Shufu was teaching. However, practice and repetition were helpful ways for information to stick in one’s head, so Lan Wangji absorbed this different kind of teaching of the same topics with great earnest. And, if his mind drifted towards the problem that Jiang Wanyin had brought up? That was for him to know and no one else.
First, he had to find Wei Ying to discuss this with him.
Right after class, Lan Wangji headed to the Jingshi to find no one there. Then he headed to the library where Wei Ying was taught the rules of the Cloud Recesses and the social etiquette of cultivators. Not there either. Lan Wangji decided to go to his Xiongzhang to find out if Wei Ying and A-Yu had decided to bother him about playing with them.
There, he found a seething Nie Mingjue and Xiongzhang was trying to calm the older man down.
“You!!!” Nie Mingjue roared, pointing Baxia at him.
“Mingjue!” Xiongzhang exclaimed, more than scandalised and definitely horrified as he used Shuoyue to knock aside Nie Mingjue’s trajectory.
“I have come at an inopportune time. I will have a Qi Healer summoned,” Lan Wangji said, with a short bow.
With quick steps, he left for the healers’ pavilion. It was there that Lan Wangji found Wei Ying and A-Yu. The latter of whom, took one look at Lan Wangji and burst into tears and a high pitch wail. Everyone in the room winced even as Wei Ying gathered A-Yu into his arms and rocked him, trying to soothe the younger’s distress.
“What has happened?” Lan Wangji demanded.
“That bastard dare lay a hand on my Didi. That’s what,” Wei Ying snarled.
“Who?” Lan Wangji asked.
“You’ve been near him. I can smell him on you,” Wei Ying spat.
“Who?” Lan Wangji protested.
“Lan Er-Gongzi, where have you just come from? Wei Gongzi won’t explain who he’s come across to get like this,” one of the healers fretted.
“ Hanshi. Xiongzhang is preventing qi deviation in Nie Gongzi,” Lan Wangji said hurriedly.
“You’re helping him?!!?!” Wei Ying snarled.
“Where is Liang Hairui?!” Lan Wangji spoke louder than he meant to.
“He has been sent for, but Wei Gongzi is bleeding,” one of the assistants said. “He will not let us come near him.”
“Do not talk as if I am not here!” Wei Ying growled.
“If you do not act your age then I will treat you the age you act,” Lan Wangji snapped at his beloved.
Wei Ying’s hackles were raised as he pulled A-Yu closer to him and bared his teeth to Lan Wangji.
“I am protecting me and mine,” Wei Ying snarled again.
“You are preventing you and A-Yu from receiving the care you need. You have been hurt and you need medical care. The one who did this to you will receive punishment. No fighting in the Cloud Recesses,” Lan Wangji tacked on the rule broken.
It was not the only rule but the ones that Wei Ying deemed frivolous and superfluous he would not think would apply to this situation. A-Yu’s distress as Lan Wangji tried to approach had Wei Ying pulling away.
“Clean yourself, Mate,” Wei Ying warned. “I will not have you smelling like them.”
“I will clean myself, but you must be tended to first,” Lan Wangji said obstinately.
“Only Liang Hairui,” Wei Ying said after a moment of consideration.
“Then we shall wait for him and once he is here, I will leave to bathe,” Lan Wangji said.
Wei Ying nodded slowly. A-Yu’s sobs had turned into sniffles, with the occasional hiccup in between them. A-Yu’s whole body juddered with each hiccup, each one looked painful for his little body, but he didn't seem to notice. The two Jiaoren were calm by the time a harried-looking Liang Hairui and calmer Lan Yunlong arrived.
“Excuse me,” Lan Wangji bowed once he knew his beloved and future brother-in-law were in safe hands.
He did not stomp out of the healers’ pavilion (that would be indecorous and against the rules), but his quick steps and tense body belied the storm to come. Nie Mingjue, no matter his status or his friendship with Xiongzhang, would pay for daring to hurt Wei Ying and Xuanyu. Lan Wangji would see to it. Informing Jiang Wanyin would be best as well since it is a slight against Yunmeng Jiang just as it is against Gusu Lan.
Nie Huaisang had been called by a Lan disciple about his brother’s qi deviation. Strange, considering that Da-Ge was visiting Lan Xichen and there shouldn't have been anything to disturb his brother’s spiritual energy. Jiang Wanyin had also been called, but this time to head to the healers’ pavilion. Whatever has happened, it has injured someone. Nie Huaisang has no doubt that it was Da-Ge that had hurt them, whoever they were.
Lan Xichen is not in the room when Da-Ge explains to Nie Huaisang what had set him off. Fortunate that he is not, because Nie Huaisang is having a hard time containing himself at the injustice Da-Ge had caused but had not yet realised. His brother! Honestly! A Nie through and through. And far too Human to understand that he has fallen into the dark and was not, in fact, in the light.
A message must be sent. Nie Huaisang only prays that it is not his mother that receives it, and instead Da-Ge’s.
Jiang Wanyin had to help Lan Wangji move things around in the Jingshi to allow room on the floor for mattresses and soft materials to be laid out. Wei Wuxian was on the bed, cradling A-Yu, snarling if anyone got too close to him.
“It’s full-blown nesting behaviour,” Liang Hairui had agreed with Jiang Wanyin’s initial assessment. “It happens when the matriarch believes their pod to be in danger. They’ll gather their immediate loved ones and place them in a nest that they have built. Then they’ll refuse to let anyone leave until everyone is found to be unharmed or the danger goes away. Whichever comes first.
Which is how a few of the Jiang disciples ended up helping the Twin Jades with moving things out of the Jingshi to allow space for everyone to sleep on the floor. Everyone being; the Twin Jades; the two Jiaorens; Jiang Wanyin; and Wei Wuxian’s two attending physicians. Liang Hairui and Lan Yunlong are actually just there to keep watch and make sure that neither Wei Wuxian goes feral and Nie Mingjue doesn't break in to try and kill Wei Wuxian and Mo Xuanyu.
When the first mattress is placed in the middle, Wei Wuxian starts with a small nest for A-Yu then to build around that one. A-Yu pouted at being released from his Gege's hold, but relented after Wei Ying made space for Jiang Wanyin to cuddle A-Yu in his place.
It ended up being A-Yu in the middle, who clung tightly to Wei Ying. Lan Wangji was lying on his back like always, but this time perpendicular to Wei Ying and A-Yu so that he was in Wei Ying’s sight and that Wei Ying could pillow his head on his thigh. Jiang Wanyin was cuddled up against A-Yu's back with Lan Xichen lying behind him. The physicians were in view of Wei Ying, their bodies sitting on opposite edges of the nest, facing Wei Ying and the door (which Wei Ying strangely had his back to).
The night was peaceful, no attacks, no nightmares. Liang Hairui found that once A-Yu and Wei Ying’s injuries had healed up, Wei Ying was much more amenable. Nothing infected or inflamed the injuries so they were easy to heal. The nesting instincts also seemed to have woken Wei Ying from his partial hibernation completely. Inversely, it made A-Yu an even sleepier child. Nothing too troublesome, so long as the further they got into summer, the more A-Yu woke up.
Breakfast was brought to the Jingshi despite Wei Wuxian's lack of clinginess. The others didn't care and stayed with him anyways. News came with breakfast, saying that Nie Zongzhu's wife was here. Both of them.
“Uh oh,” Lan Xichen let slip.
“What 'uh oh'?” Jiang Wanyin narrowed his eyes at the older boy.
“Nie Furen and Nie Furen are here,” Lan Xichen said.
"Both the Madams of the Unclean Realm?” Jiang Wanyin asked in shock.
“I do not know if this will bode well for you,” Lan Xichen directed that at Wei Wuxian. “But it will most certainly not bode well for Mingjue.”
“Maybe they’ll be able to reign in the tainted bastard,” Wei Wuxian sneered.
A remarkable cruel thing for the Jiaoren to say. The others are not even sure that they’ve ever heard Wei Wuxian curse before. Maybe they have and the ignored it for his naivety and his innocent-looking face.
“You never did tell us what happened,” Liang Hairui drawled out carefully.
“The damn Human thought he had enough Xiezhi blood in him to know the difference between what is justice and what is prejudice,” Wei Wuxian snarled, attacking his food even more fiercely.
There was silence except for Wei Wuxian ravaging his food.
“I’m sorry. What?!” Jiang Wanyin demanded. “HE’s a WHAT?!”
“Xiezhi,” Wei Wuxian repeated.
“Is that not the Heavenly Emperor’s spiritual animal? The one that can tell the innocent from the guilty and severely hurts that latter?” Lan Xichen paled.
“Not all Moshou are divine enough to access Heaven. Some are born in the mortal realm, never to ascend. Some do ascend. Some descend because they prefer the mortal realm,” Wei Wuxian shrugged, still fuming. “Full-blooded Moshou stay clear of the North because of the number of Blood-Taints there are. The Moshou that breed with Humans usually go there. Especially, Xiezhi. The Blood-Taint Xiezhi think they're the more moral of Humans, more knowledgeable of the rights and wrongs of this world. The privilege they assume they have goes right to their heads and makes them stupid.”
“If that's so, then why would he attack you?” Lan Wangji frowned.
“The gossip amongst Moshou say that Jiaoren are meant to stay in the sea. That the only reason we'd come onto land is to mate and then leave our ‘benefactor’ in the lurch, pining for us for the rest of our days. Lies,” Wei Ying spat, bristling. “Back in the old days, when all Jiaoren still lived in the sea, the Humans would trap us into one-sided love matings. And the moment the Humans thought that the Jiaoren would not leave them, the Jiaorens left for a better pairing. But the Humans deluded themselves into thinking that the ones they kidnapped had strung them along just to break their heart. Now all the Humans and Moshou on land think us lusty and incapable of love. They didn’t care for us when we were hunted, too ignorant of what was actually happening, and too willing to listen to rumours of our ‘misdeeds’.”
“I think I understand why Mingjue attacked you if he had those kinds of thoughts. Now, I worry that his mothers might not be so understanding of what happened and try to demand compensation from you,” Lan Xichen fretted.
“They cannot without revealing themselves. After all, what proof do they have of me being Jiaoren besides instincts? No one here would attest to that truth either because they know it is meant to be a secret,” Wei Ying scoffed.
“Wei Wuxian and I grew up heirs to our Sects, we understand the nuance of politics well enough to handle this meeting. We have been prepared for the eventuality of a Human—Moshou discussion,” Jiang Wanyin said. “We will handle this, so long as someone looks after Xuanyu.”
“I will be free for the day," Liang Hairui offered.
Breakfast was put away when a servant came to announce that the Nies were ready to discuss the actions of their heir. A-Yu was fussy but settled down once Wei Wuxian nuzzled him for a bit. This little one was just too cute!
Lan Wangji stayed behind, wishing to say a few things to Wei Wuxian.
“Be safe. Do what you must. But I ask you to be safe,” Lan Wangji pleaded.
“I will, my mate," Wei Wuxian agreed, nuzzling his mate as well.
“Oi! We’ll be late if you don't hurry up!” Jiang Wanyin called.
Wei Wuxian brushed his lips to Lan Wangji’s cheek, before skipping after Jiang Wanyin.
Nie Huaisang watched as Muqin paced the room. His mother — a full-blooded Xiezhi — would know who was innocent and who was guilty once the two sides of the argument were in the same room. Nie Huaisang had the gut-feeling that it would be Da-Ge who was in the wrong. Da-Ge’s mother — A-Niang — was a quarter Xiezhi, and was a schemer like Nie Huaisang.
Jiang Wanyin and a boy the same age as he entered the room with no one else. The boy was a beauty. Large silver eyes, high cheeks, and a sharp jawline. Pouty, full lips of pale red, like the sky when the sun is just above the horizon. His clothes are in the Yunmeng Jiang Sect cut, but black with red accents, such as the elaborate lotuses and spider lilies embroidered along the hem in such a loud red colour, to match the ribbon holding up his hair in a high pony-tail.
The two sat on the other side of the table. Da-Ge was growling lowly but the two teenagers ignored him.
“This one is Jiang Cheng, courtesy Wanyin, heir of Yunmeng Jiang Sect. This one greets Nie Furen, Nie Furen, Nie Gongzi, and Nie Er-Gongzi,” Jiang Wanyin bowed.
“This one greets Nie Furen, Nie Furen, Nie Gongzi, and Nie Er-Gongzi. This one is Wei Ying, courtesy Wuxian, disciple of Yunmeng Jiang Sect,” Wei Wuxian bowed.
“You let things like that into your Sect? The Jiang Sect is not as virtuous as they appear to be," Da-Ge sneered.
The resounded sound of a slap echoed throughout the room. Da-Ge looked shocked as Muqin gathered her skirts to sit in the main seat at the table, as if the back-hand she gave him was nothing. Oh, Muqin was pissed. Da-Ge better pray he didn’t damage the Jiaoren too badly, or Muqin might actually throw him into The Pit to get the shit beaten out of him.
“Apologies for my step-son, he knows little of our ways,” Muqin spoke to Wei Wuxian. “Though… I am surprised to see a Jiaoren in the Cloud Recesses.”
“My mate is here, so I followed where he led," Wei Wuxian stated blandly.
“Is it not too cold for you here?” A-Niang asked with a soft smile on her face.
Da-Ge looked baffled at how their mothers were exchanging pleasant conversation with the Jiaoren. And people say that Nie-Huaisang was stupid. He wasn't the one who had mortally offended two major Clans by attacking a high up person on their first meeting.
“I slept most of the winter away. But the other seasons are pleasant enough,” Wei Wuxian admitted. “Your son attacked me and my halfling brother, who has barely started growing out of his baby fat. I demand he submit to me.”
Oh, this Wei Wuxian just gets right to the point, doesn’t he?
“You-!” Da-Ge snapped, readying himself to get out of his seat but was shoved down by Muqin.
“Apologise to the Jiaoren, Mingjue,” Muqin demanded. “You have embarrassed us enough by attacking innocents. And a baby, no less. Apologise now.”
Da-Ge was unhappy but did as he was told.
“Is this enough, Jiaoren?” Muqin asked while Mingjue was still kowtowing in the position that Muqin forced him in.
“Hardly,” Jiang Wanyin said. “For Jiaoren etiquette, yes. But between Sects? No. We bargain for compensation.”
“And who exactly needs to be compensated?” A-Niang asked, one eyebrow raised in intrigue.
“My Father's Sworn-Brother's only blood child and step-child. And therefore, as Wei Yin is my older cousin, the Second Heir of Lotus Pier. Wei Ying, full-blooded Jiaoren, Lotus-Child of the LianHu LaoZu, child of the Matriarch of the Lotus Pier Jiaorens, future Matriarch of the Biling Lake Jiaorens. Betrothed of Gusu Lan's Second Young Master. Future Lan Furen of Gusu Lan Sect, and future mother of the future heirs,” Jiang Wanyin said in full clarity.
Da-Ge is in sooo much trouble.
“A-Yu may only be my half-brother, but well-loved by my Lotus-Parent's Pod, the Yunmeng Jiang Pod, and the Gusu Lan Pod. To hurt him is to offend all of them,” Wei Wuxian added.
Oh, these two are going in for the kill. Nie Huaisang fanned himself as his mothers let those titles sink in. Wei Wuxian's place would be like that of Jiang Guniang's, if she were also to make and rule her own Sect. So… higher than Jiang Guniang's position even.
Like reasonable women, the Madams of the Unclean Realm were bargaining up.
The stunned look on Da-Ge’s face was well worth skipping class. Everything else was a bonus.
In the end, the Nies pay a hefty sum to both the Jiang Sect and the Lan Sect. Da-Ge does get thrown into The Pit for extra training as punishment when he returns to the Unclean Realm. And Nie Huaisang gains two friends as well. Jiang Wanyin is a little uptight, but he knows that not all Moshou are bad, so that's great! And Wei Wuxian is always up for mischief when he's done with his own lessons as the future Lan Furen of Cloud Recesses, as well as looking after A-Yu, the cutest baby to ever exist! (Except of course Huaisang.)
Lan Wangji worries as he waits for Wei Ying to return for lunch. A-Yu is fussy in Lan Wangji's lap as he tries to grab the food on the table. Lan Wangji has told the boy that they are not going to start eating until Wei Ying returns, but A-Yu is hungry from not eating much at breakfast.
Lan Wangji hopes that not all children are as fussy as A-Yu is. The boy is adorable and reminds him so much of Wei Ying that Lan Wangji can’t help but love him (even if he didn't know that A-Yu was Wei Ying's brother). It’s just that Lan Wangji hasn't had to deal with many children, and those in the Lan Sect are much more polite and obedient than A-Yu (are more polite and obedient than most children but A-Yu is also extra fussy). When they have children, Lan Wangji hopes they are not as unruly as A-Yu. Wei Ying has often spoken about how different Jiaoren etiquette and Human etiquette are. Jiaoren etiquette is much more relaxed and — dare he say it — animalistic in nature. Perhaps A-Yu's reluctance to settle down is because of his Jiaoren upbringing.
It doesn’t matter now as Wei Ying is in the doorway.
“Meat!" Wei Ying cheered when he saw the meal.
“GeGe!” A-Yu exclaimed happily, stretching his arms out ot him.
Wei Ying laughed joyfully as he scooped up A-Yu and planted kisses all over his chubby cheeks and face. Settling down beside Lan Wangji instead of the seat on the other side of the table (really, he should know better by now), Wei Ying settle A-Yu in his lap so they could eat. The other boy looked cheerful, so Lan Wangji decided to discuss the meeting later.
“I am glad you are happy this afternoon," is all Lan Wangji will say on the topic then.
“Mmm,” Wei Ying hummed. “The Nies aren't so bad. At least the Blood-Taint's mothers are more in touch with their roots than he is."
Later that night, Wei Ying explains fully what happened. The compensation for the grievance is probably why Xiongzhang had looked so stunned when Lan Wangji passed him in the halls. To know that Wei Ying is also getting along with the other disciples is good to know. Lan Wangji is always worried that Wei Ying won't get the social interaction that he needs as a Jiaoren, and having more disciples around is a good thing.
“Hmm, Lan Zhan, will you help me arrange a week, possibly two, off from my studies?" Wei Ying asked as they were getting ready for bed.
“Why?” Lan Wangji frowned. "When?"
“My mating season is soon approaching. I think sooner than normal for me. I will need to swim Biling Lake if we are not allowed to mate before the wedding," Wei Ying said casually.
Lan Wangji froze at that, his mind trying to process this seemingly innocent piece of information. It was not innocent at all. Mating Season?! Wei Ying's heat was coming up? Is it called a Heat when Wei Ying was a fish and not a mammal? More to the point—
“Gege have babies?" A-Yu asked.
Just hit that nail on the head, A-Yu. Not like your Saozi is getting riled up over the thought of getting your Gege pregnant. Nope. Not at all. Lan Wangji is a disgusting man to think of defiling Wei Ying before their marriage.
Wei Ying just chuckled and tweaked A-Yu's nose.
“No, not just yet, A-Yu. Gege's too young to have children, in another Season or two,” Wei Ying said.
Ah, right. Jiaoren heats were called ‘Seasons’. And Lan Wangji needs to calm himself down before Wei Ying notices his erection and decides to 'deal with it' in the way that Wei Ying's Jiaoren sensibilities brush off as natural.
“Gege, can A-Yu sleep with Gege and Saozi?” A-Yu asked.
“Lan Zhan?" Wei Ying asked.
“Mn. He may sleep between us," Lan Wangji agreed.
Lan Wangji's old bed wouldn’t have been big enough, but Shufu had been kind enough to get a bigger one when it had been explained to them that sleeping alone was actually a detriment to Jiaoren. Piling onto the new bed that Lan Wangji thought was soft enough to be frivolous, the three fell to sleep as the Cloud Recesses's bell tolled 9 pm.
MŭQīn (母親) - a formal way of saying Mother
XièZhì (獬豸) – a mythical beast somewhat similar to the QíLín (麒麟), but with only a single horn on its head. The Xiezhi symbolizes justice and can magically distinguish between good and evil, truth and lies, the innocent and the guilty. When faced with a wicked person, it will gore them with its horn and then devour them. (source: Immortal Mountain; Chinese Bestiary)
The discussion about the Nie Sect compensating the Wei Wuxian and Mo Xuanyu on behalf of Mingjue is about Ancient Chinese conflict/resolution. This is something I’ve seen in fics/heard about irl when I was at school, but only a little bit and not really enough to speak about in detail, in both the fic and in notes. Sami, who wrote ‘And Time is But a Paper Moon’ (a gorgeous time-travel, fix-it story, so if you’re into that, go and check it out) had a well written description about conflict/resolution.
Simply put, there are three ways to compensate another family that you’ve offended;
Bargaining down; Trying to minimise the price the offending party pay, either because they can't afford it or because they're not actually that sorry about what’s happened (and are willing to openly slight the other family by paying down).
Bargaining precisely; Exactly what is says. Paying the precise price to kind of sweep everything under the rug.
And bargaining up; paying more than necessary, to make sure they don’t miss out the value of the person/family they’ve offended. It shows that the offending party is very clear that they are extremely sorry and intend on showing it. They’re trying to show that the family is very honourable except for whatever they’ve done to offend the other party/family/person.
Sǎo zi (嫂子) - Elder Brother's wife
Dìfù (弟妇) - Younger Brother's wife
Summary:
Notes:
During the Cultivator Discussion Conference held in Qinghe Nie’s Unclean Realm, the Lan Sect and Jiang Sect announced the marriage between Lan Wangji and Wei Wuxian. The other Sects were in uproar over the fact that the illustrious Second Young Master of the Gusu Lan Sect (2nd on the list of his generation's list of prominent cultivators) was getting married to the son of a merchant. A Son!!! Not only was it a cut sleeve relationship, but neither Lan Qiren nor Jiang Fengmian would hear about either of the boys having wives to carry on their lineage.
“Is the Lan Sect not righteous? Are they not honourable? Yet they allow this sort of thing?” a minor Sect Leader scoffed.
“Yes, we do allow it. It does not go against any of our core foundations or our 3000 rules that were built upon those foundations,” Lan Qiren spoke with no brokerage for changing his mind.
The underlying message was clear.
We are righteous and honourable. If you do not agree with cut sleeves then that makes you unrighteous and dishonourable. Not us.
“In any case,” Jiang Fengmian interrupted the protestations. “My nephew comes from a minor wandering Sect who deals with the cultivation of life. Agriculture, healing, conception, golden cores and meridians. As I recall, Sect Leaders Yao, Ouyang, Huang, and Lin have spouses from this tribe and each sect under Yunmeng Jiang has at least one disciple per generation that comes from this Sect. Am I wrong?”
The Yunmeng Sects suddenly understood. This wasn’t some rich merchant's son. This was a Jiaoren. One that had decided it would take a Human as a mate. Sect Leader Ouyang was very fortunate that his Lotus and Peony wives were willing to share him between them (and sometimes entertain each other when he was absent). Otherwise, he's sure they would have torn each other apart. If anyone tried to give their daughters to Lan Er-Gongzi then his Jiaoren would be less than pleased with this.
With approximately a fifth of the hall going silent (and with them some of the loudest protesters) and the others still split, the other Sects had to give in. Qinghe Nie was silent on the matter. Lanling Jin couldn't say anything degrading about the cut sleeve relationship without sounding stupid (or worse, unworthy of being a Great Sect).
The news spread like a wildfire across the lands. Commoners and Cultivators alike were puzzled over why Gusu Lan was giving up their Second Jade to the son of a Yunmeng merchant. What was so special about this son that he managed to elevate his status to that of a young cultivator master’s wife? What man would demean themselves to be the wife of another man?
The rumours were quickly squashed in Yunmeng and the lands surrounding them that relied on Yunmeng Jiang’s cultivators. In Gusu they were squashed because no one wanted to speak ill of their illustrious Second Jade. Everywhere else, they ran rampant. Not that Wei Yin and Lan Wangji cared.
“We’re getting married,” Wei Ying said, thrilled.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji smiled at his future husband.
Sure, they had to wait at least another year, but now there was progress in the wedding preparations. The two of them were with A-Yu, Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen, standing in one of the few buildings in the Lan Sect that allowed women and men to intermingle. Mostly because of chores that had to be shared between the two genders, or because one side had to come to the other for wisdom and another person’s experience. Right now, the Gusu Lan’s women were measuring Lan Wangji and Wei Ying, in the same room because neither wanted to be that far apart from each other. The women were fawning over the young couple because they were just so obviously in love.
“Ugh, would you shut up, you’re going to make me throw up,” Jiang Cheng snarled.
“Jiang Cheng!” Wei Ying exclaimed, now puffing up in irritation. “You shut your mouth about my Lan Zhan!”
Jiang Cheng just rolled his eyes. “You literally spend every hour of every day with each other. Why are you acting like this now? Have some shame.”
“No! There’s nothing shameful about me and Lan Zhan becoming mates. So I will not show shame,” Wei Ying scoffed, turning to look at Lan Wangji again.
“Love Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji said in awe of his future husband.
Wei Ying chirped in delight.
“All right, all right, stop fidgeting. You don’t want to be dressed in lumpy robes on your wedding day because you couldn’t hold still, now do?” The head seamstress teased.
Wei Ying squawked a minor protest but calmed down rather quickly.
“Yunmeng Jiang will send bolts of red Jiaoxiao for Lan Er-Gongzi’s wedding robes soon. Tangge’s Pod is working very hard on making the perfect bolt of red fabric,” Jiang Cheng said.
“We’ll be working with Jiaoxiao?” One of the seamstresses asked wondrously.
“Yes, so make sure there’s not a stitch out of place,” Jiang Cheng warned angrily.
“Ah, I can’t wait to see the pearls that the CaiHongZhu picks for my robes,” Wei Ying sighed. “A-Yu, won’t your Gege be beautiful?”
“But Gege is already the most beautiful,” A-Yu frowned.
“Mn, A-Yu is correct,” Lan Wangji agreed.
“Lan Zhan~!!! Be careful with such words! My heart can’t take it!” Wei Ying whined.
“The matchmaker has finally sent a letter with your compatibility and a list of wedding dates for next year,” Lan Xichen said.
“Why do we need a matchmaker? We’re already a perfect match,” Wei Ying pouted.
The Jiaoren didn’t understand why humans did what they did to marry two people together. It was just so much and so complicated. Lan Wangji and Wei Ying weren’t even doing these things in order! The 3 letters and 6 etiquettes hadn’t been observed properly because Wei Ying and Lan Wangji had known each other before their families had allowed the engagement. They had courted the Jiaoren way rather than the human way. The dates and courtship gifts hadn’t been official or anything like society expected. Still, the Gusu Lan Sect and Yunmeng Jiang Sect insisted on observing the courtesies.
With a sigh, Wei Ying allowed the Lans to pick a date. He didn’t really care what kind of auspicious date his wedding was on? What did it matter so long as he was married to Lan Wangji? (He would regret that thought years later when he found out that he’d married on a day that was meant to bless the union’s fertility).
As their measurements and the types of embroidery was presented to them to pick, Wei Ying and Lan Wangji only had eyes for each other. They didn’t care about all the logistics so long as they could get married as soon as Lan Wangji turned 18. They were rather young to be married, but Wei Ying would be having his second Season soon. Now that he had found his mate, his body would demand that they had children. To force them to be apart to wait for much longer would only hurt the couple, Wei Ying especially. The wedding would be held towards the end of winter, towards spring. Otherwise, Wei Ying and Lan Wangji swore they’d elope.
~~~
Wei Ying’s Season was upon him. The day that it happened, Lan Wangji struggled to keep his distance from his clingy beloved. Wei Ying had kept mouthing at Lan Wangji’s neck like a particularly stubborn baby who was still teething. Wei Ying’s hands had shifted halfway to claws and were gently raking Lan Wangji’s chest. Wei Ying’s lower half was undulating like he was trying to swim, but all that did was grind their groins together.
Lan Wangji’s beloved was beautiful, whether he was sleep mussed or gravely injured. Lan Wangji always found Wei Ying alluring, in all ways. So to wake up with Wei Ying like a warm weighted blanket on him, grinding their crotches together, sucking hickeys onto his neck, and Wei Ying’s hands roaming over Lan Wangji’s body. How was he not supposed to wake up hard and wanting? How was he supposed to keep their desires from spilling over when the two of them wanted this? How was he supposed to keep them chaste until their wedding?
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji hissed. “Wei Ying wake up.”
“Nooo~,” Wei Ying whined, rubbing up against Lan Wangji. “Want it. I want it, Lan Zhan. Give it to me.”
Lan Wangji took in a harsh breath.
“Wei Ying, we must not, we cannot,” Lan Wangji said, trying to extract himself from his beloved. “Wei Ying please.”
A sob broke out from Wei Ying’s mouth.
“My M̵̢̗͈̥̺̞̓̇ä̵̖̻̫̝̦̥́̔͆̋̾̍t̸̮͔̹̹͍̻̀̋̿ȇ̶̹̈́̊͘ doesn’t love me? My M̵̢̗͈̥̺̞̓̇ä̵̖̻̫̝̦̥́̔͆̋̾̍t̸̮͔̹̹͍̻̀̋̿ȇ̶̹̈́̊͘ doesn’t want me? A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝, A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝. This O̶̫̜̪͗̉̓͝͝m̶̙̭̝͚̆ȩ̵̢̲̦̅̍̇͠g̸̦̍͛͆̄a̴̢̔ will be good. Please. Fuck me. Breed me. I’ll be good, I promise. I’ll carry all your children. Please, Please,” Wei Ying begged, waking up but only getting more frantic in his need.
Lan Wangji moaned, his hips jerking to try and meet Wei Ying’s rhythm. What was the point in being chaste for their wedding night when it was just each other they’d live forever for?
No! Wait!
“Wei Ying, stop!” Lan Wangji shouted, pushing Wei Ying off him.
Wei Ying’s sobs became an ungodly heartbroken shriek.
“A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝! A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝! My A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝! Why don’t you want me?!” Wei Ying bawled his eyes out.
Lan Wangji had to find the strength inside to not fall prey to this. He left the bedroom, with Wei Ying a distraught mess inside, screeching in his Jiaoren tongue. A-Yu woke up, startled and crying out because of his Gege’s distress. Lan Wangji had to pick up the poor boy and bring him away from Wei Ying lest the boy suffer through a pseudo-Season thanks to Wei Ying’s hormones.
Dishevelled and not even out of his sleeping robes, Lan Wangji stumbled to his Shufu’s house, which was nearby.
“Shufu!” Lan Wangji knocked on Lan Qiren’s door early that morning. “Something has happened!”
That was how they got to this situation; Wei Ying shrieking as he was carried to the Cold Springs by Liang Hairui. The Jiaoren was thrashing as much as he could but Liang Hairui had a strong grip on him. Wei Ying was crying out in his native tongue (which was spoken in a series of shrieks), forcing everyone to back away unless they wanted their eardrums to burst. Liang Hairui had thought of this and already had wax in his ears to keep his hearing intact.
The icy coldness of the water dramatically cooled Wei Ying down, making him more docile. He still begged for his Alpha, for his mate, for Lan Wangji to breed him. Something that had Lan Wangji running away from the Jiaoren because Lan Wangji couldn’t resist the temptation.
Despite being in the Cloud Recesses, rumours spread quickly of Wei Gongzi’s madness. There were those that said it was in his blood (not completely wrong), that there was madness running through his veins (absolutely wrong). Others said it was because Lan Wangji had defiled him (half-true), and that the wedding was off (lies, nothing would stop Lan Wangji from marrying Wei Ying). Nie Gongzi was of great help to squash these rumours. Mainly by spreading a different one. Wei Gongzi had been cursed by a lust spell during a private Night Hunt but Lan Er-Gongzi was too pure to defile his betrothed before they were married. Another half-truth that Lan Wangji didn’t appreciate, but it kept students from inquiring after Wei Ying.
(Except for more than a few who thought a little too highly of themselves and bragged about how their sisters and female cousins wouldn’t act like that. How their sisters and female cousins would be much more worthy of marrying the Second Master of Gusu Lan. Their family wouldn’t have dumped a child in their future spouse’s lap. Lan Wangji never heard these voices as he was too busy worrying over A-Yu.
Jiang Cheng and Lan Xichen, however, did hear these whispered insults thanks to Nie Huaisang and knew exactly what to do about it.
These disciples were brought to Biling Lake to be confronted with the Waterborne Abyss. The disciples tried to be brave but it was obvious that they were scared out of their wits.
“Wei Gongzi had been badly injured on a Night Hunt whereupon the Gusu Lan Sect brought him in for him to recover. He was the one that realised that Biling Lake held a Waterborne Abyss. He left the care of his doctors to save myself and the team of juniors I’d brought with me when I thought it was simply Water Ghouls. Wei Gongzi risked life and limb to save not just myself and Wangji, but the rest of our disciples,” Lan Xichen informed. “Then, instead of forcing us to drain the lake, he cursed the Waterborne Abyss to not be able to touch water for the rest of its resentment-filled days.”
“Which of your family members would do that? Which of your family members is as strong as my Tangge to put a curse on a Waterborne Abyss? Anyone?” Jiang Cheng demanded.
The disciples had paled drastically at the explanation. It was against the rules to have excessive pride, which meant not just pride in oneself but of their family as well. It was also considered gossip to talk the way they did about Lan Er-gongzi and Wei Wuxian. And they talked badly about someone behind their back; another rule broken. So, not only did they repeatedly break several rules of the Cloud Recesses; the First Jade of Gusu Lan had known and was now punishing them for it.
"Well, if no one has anything to say, we'll begin with the hands-on lesson."
After that day no one spoke ill of Lan Wangji and Wei Wuxian's relationship in the Cloud Recesses ever again.)
~~~
Lan Wangji was glad when Wei Ying came back from his Season. The classes had begun to bore him and the guest disciples were shameless in their disregard of the Gusu Lan Sect’s 3000 rules. Their talk; disgraceful. Their literacy; questionable. Their gentlemanship; non-existent. Their excuses; beyond stupidity. Their delinquency; astounding. Never mind the lusty gazes directed at Lan Wangji’s betrothed even as they turned around and spoke utter garbage meant to degrade Wei Ying to others.
These disgusting junior cultivators thought of themselves as grown men. They thought of themselves as better than the previous generation. They are children playing games they don't understand and the consequences were far more severe than they realise. Lan Wangji was head of discipline for a reason, he was fair and just but strict. If this year’s cohort of guest disciples set the record for most punishments given in over two decades, that was hardly Lan Wangji’s fault.
“Lan Zhan~!” Wei Ying crooned happily when he found out what his Mate had done. “You’re so cruel. Such a good A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝ to your O̶̫̜̪͗̉̓͝͝m̶̙̭̝͚̆ȩ̵̢̲̦̅̍̇͠g̸̦̍͛͆̄a̴̢̔.”
“Mn,” Lan Wangji nodded, placing his hands on Wei Ying’s waist as the other boy settled on his lap. “Mine.”
Wei Ying chirped in approval, nuzzling Lan Wangji’s neck.
“Lan Zhan. Lan Zhan. I don't care what those guppies say about me. So long as I marry you, I'll be happy," Wei Ying chirped. "In a few months, the guest disciples will be gone and in less than a year, we shall be wed and mated. Do not give them more than a passing thought, my M̵̢̗͈̥̺̞̓̇ä̵̖̻̫̝̦̥́̔͆̋̾̍t̸̮͔̹̹͍̻̀̋̿ȇ̶̹̈́̊͘. This time next year, we will have shared a Season together and we will have a little one on the way."
Lan Wangji's grip on Wei Ying's waist tightened at the thought of Wei Ying round with their children. Wei Ying just threw back his head and laughed at Lan Wangji’s possessiveness. Then he curled in closer, nuzzling Lan Wangji’s ear, nipping at the earlobe and making Lan Wangji jump.
“If you were not making me wait until the wedding, Lan Zhan, I would have you fuck me right here,” Wei Ying purred in Lan Wangji’s ear.
Lan Wangji closed his eyes and shuddered.
“But I will wait, because Lan Zhan is not ready to mate, and that is okay,” Wei Ying hummed. “I just need Lan Zhan, in any way I may have him.”
“All ways. All of me,” Lan Wangji gasped.
“You are mine,” Wei Ying nodded. “And I am yours.”
Lan Wangji has never known a greater sense of peace than when Wei Ying told him that. All his fears concerning the wedding, his irritation at the Elders for their microaggressions against Wei Ying, and his hatred towards the guest disciples all seemed to wash away.
“You are tired, M̵̢̗͈̥̺̞̓̇ä̵̖̻̫̝̦̥́̔͆̋̾̍t̸̮͔̹̹͍̻̀̋̿ȇ̶̹̈́̊͘,” Wei Ying hummed. “We should go to bed.”
“Mn.”
A-Yu was already snuggled in Lan Wangji’s bed, waiting for his Gege and future Saozi to sleep on either side of him. Little A-Yu would have to go back to Lotus Pier with the guest disciples. Lan Wangji knew that Wei Ying was going to miss his Didi with a more visceral longing than if Wei Ying was human. Having another Jiaoren around had helped Wei Ying greatly with easing into living like a human. Lan Wangji would have to think of a way to keep Wei Ying happy while he couldn't submit to his instincts that demanded he be surrounded by his Pod. But that was for later.
"Lan Zhan, you know we'll need a house by Biling Lake so I can do my duty as Matriarch and for my Season, right?" Wei Ying asked almost hesitantly.
"Mm," Lan Wangji hummed a negative. "Did not. Will build a house worthy of Wei Ying. But Wei Ying needs sleep now."
"Good, perfect A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝," Wei Ying yawned just to prove Lan Wangji's point.
Lan Wangji huffed a short laugh. In less than a year they would be married. And they would have children. And the two of them would live ever after in pure happiness.
Notes:
I don't know when the next chapter will be out, please don't ask me. The last chapter will be the last chapter, where we'll have a WangXian wedding!
Chapter Text
Instead of returning to Lotus Cove for his family a month before the wedding, Wei Wuxian left with the Lan party a week before the pre-wedding ceremony. It was inappropriate, but considering that neither Wei Wuxian nor Lan Wangji were strangers before their marriage and no one had the heart to tear apart the love-sick couple, they let it go. A lot of the bride’s-family traditions weren’t strictly adhered to because Wei Wuxian still considered himself male despite being a Lotus, therefore he was a bride only in the sense that he was marrying into Lan Wangji’s family. Jiaoren didn’t have marriages the way humans did, so any complaints from the Lan Elders were ignored.
Mo Xuanyu had left with Jiang Wanyin and the other Jiang disciples in the late summer of the previous year. While there were still other Jiaoren around Mo Xuanyu and Wei Wuxian in their respective homes (or in Wei Wuxian’s case his future home), it couldn’t compare to the brotherly bond between them. Much like the last time Wei Wuxian had visited Lotus Pier, Mo Xuanyu swam up to the boat with his brother in it.
“Gege!” Mo Xuanyu cheered.
“A-Yu! What are you doing so far from the pods? Go back to A- Die ,” Wei Wuxian scolded his brother.
“Missed, Gege. Gege no miss A-Yu?” Mo Xuanyu pouted.
“Aiya, Aiya. Of course, Gege missed A-Yu, but A-Yu should go back to A-Die because Gege will stay on the docks,” Wei Wuxian stated.
“Okay,” Mo Xuanyu pouted. “ Gege stay now?”
“No, Gege’s only visiting. But we’re going to have a big party, okay? So go back to A-Die,” Wei Wuxian urged.
Mo Xuanyu pouted and made a little ‘hmph’ sound while crossing his arms over his chest. The now 6 year-old Jiaoren swam off in a huff, making sure to splash as many men in white robes as he could on his way to the docks. Wei Wuxian couldn’t help but snicker at Mo Xuanyu’s pettiness. It was entirely too endearing.
“Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan. I want at least five,” Wei Wuxian called to his betrothed, still grinning after his baby brother.
“Will have as many children as Wei Ying wants,” Lan Wangji said placidly.
Though internally he was jumping with joy at the idea of having five ( 5 ) children with the love of his life.
Lan Wangji wasn’t the only one cheering on the inside at the thought of five ( 5 ) little Lan heirs in the Cloud Recesses. The few Lan Elders they had brought with them for propriety's sake were silently praising themselves for allowing a marriage in which their Er-Gongzi 's bride was willing to have more than two children. More heirs meant more marriage alliances. The rest of the marriage party were ecstatic to know that their favourite couple would be having multiple babies. It meant more babies to dote on in the coming years. Lan Qiren and Lan Xichen were both wondering how to spoil the future Lan heirs without breaking the Cloud Recesses rules on materialism. Lan Zhiqiang and Lan Xueqin already decided on breaking those rules blatantly.
Liang Hairui tutted, unimpressed by Wei Wuxian's declaration. Even if Wei Wuxian could have that many children (because Jiaoren-Human cross-breeding compatibility fertility rates were unknown) it would hurt his body to try and carry so many. Besides, no one could be so enamoured to have 5 children (what a pain that will be).
"Everyone's come out to see you, haven't they?" Liang Hairui remarked.
It was true that people had come out onto the docks and the boats to come and gawk at Wei Wuxian and the Lan contingent. Even the fishermen and lotus-pickers stopped their boats to wave at them. A few hollered congratulations for the soon-to-be-wed couple. Wei Wuxian always waved back and shouted his thanks. Lan Wangji was silent but stared fondly at his fiancé.
"Look! Look! Er-Gege! Everyone's come out to greet us!" Wei Wuxian trilled in delight.
Their boats were soon docked, but before the deckhands could toss their ropes ashore to be tied down, Wei Wuxian jumped on the dock.
"Wei Ying!" Lan Wangji exclaimed.
"Wei Wuxian!" Yu Ziyuan and Jiang Wanyin roared in outrage and shock.
"Xiao Lian!" Wei Changze laughed, delighted by his son's exuberance.
"A-Ying!" Cangse Sanren gasped, a fearful tone in her voice.
"Gege!!!" Mo Xuanyu crowed, making grabby hands towards his brother.
"A-Yu!" Wei Wuxian swooped in to pick up his brother from where he stood beside their parents and cuddled him close. "Diedie! Muqin!"
Wei Wuxian tumbled into his parents’ arms as they hugged him tightly. Cangse Sanren looked shocked before giving in and hugging him back.
" Diedie, you have legs!" Wei Wuxian exclaimed.
"Yes," Wei Changze chuckled. "I had an unexpected Season and went to a Mating Nest. An unexpected outcome but a good one, don't you think?"
"Wei Wuxian, you unruly child!" Yu Ziyuan barked. "Where are your manners? This is no way to behave! How can you expect to be Lan Er-Furen if you act like this?"
"But it's only Lotus Pier," Wei Wuxian pouted. "Can't I greet people the Jiaoren way while I'm just with my Pod?"
"Yu Furen, this one assures you that Wei Gongzi has been diligent in his human etiquette studies," Lan Xichen bowed to the Madam of Lotus Pier.
Yu Furen just huffed, unimpressed by Wei Wuxian's actions. She didn't say anything more to reprimand him, however. The rest of the greetings were uneventful.
Lan Wangji watched as his future bride was dragged away by his family. The Second Jade sighed, knowing that he would not see even a glimpse of Wei Wuxian until the groom's trials. By then Lan Wangji would not see Wei Wuxian's smiling face for a week. Much too long. The temptation of lifting up the veil before they make it to their wedding chamber would make the entire event longer.
Wei Wuxian would have similar thoughts later, but right then, he was entranced by the robes that had been meticulously embroidered with golden jiaoxiao. Fan Nianzu and his mother revealed that the Sect Leader, his wife and children all helped to get it done after they got final measurements from the Lan seamstresses. The to-be bride's eyes watered when he found out that Wei Changze, Cangse Sanren, Mo Xuanyu, Fan Nianzu and his mother were the ones who made the jiaoxiao thread required for the weave of both sets of robes and the embroidery thread. The wedding had been planned for more than a year now but it was still a tremendous amount of thread that would have taken up a lot of time and energy to produce.
"Why?" Wei Wuxian asked his mother. "Why would you contribute to this?"
It sounded like a rebuke, not only of Cangse Sanren's skills but of her assuming she was still family to the young Jiaoren. The tone made Cangse Sanren flinch. She was hurt that her child would think so lowly of her, but she had expected it.
"I'm sorry. I just wanted to help make your day special," Cangse Sanren said. "If you rather, we can unpick the embroidery and have someone else--”
“Muqin, I said no such thing!” Wei Wuxian interrupted with a petulant huff. “Keep the embroidery. There’s no time now to change it.”
Wei Wuxian’s cheeks were pink and he looked away from his mother but the others around him could tell this was as close to acceptance of a bond between the two that Wei Wuxian would allow. Cangse Sanren breathed out a sigh of relief. So she hadn’t completely ruined her relationship with her first-born child, then.
It was only for a few days but Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji could not see each other until the actual wedding ceremony. They would have minded a lot more if they hadn't been so busy with last-minute arrangements. Wei Wuxian had to work on his wedding dress, Lan Wangji had to organise his groom's party and educate them on the traditions they were keeping, dropping and new ones they were bringing on, and the both of them had to appease their Elders when a clash of cultures occurred. Mediating was not a talent either bridegroom had, but they were the only ones who had an understanding of what the other species were thinking. There were other minor mishaps that needed the bridegrooms' attention, which meant that at the end of the day the two boys were too tired to do anything other than collapse into bed.
On the day of his wedding, Lan Wangji woke up earlier than the Lan rising time of 5 am. He was not the only person awake at this time, but he was the only one of his retinue to be so. Even his Shufu wasn’t awake yet and Shufu detested staying in bed for any longer than he had to. The quiet buzz of servants made Lan Wangji aware of exactly where he was and what was occurring later that day. That was to say that Lan Wangji knew but there was a difference between acknowledging something good was going to happen and knowing it was happening right that moment.
Lan Wangji could barely contain his excitement. First, would be spending the morning dressing up for the both of them, then Lan Wangji would have to prove his worth to the bride's family. After that would be the tea ceremony just for their two families. (Meaning the Lans and the Weis but not the Jiangs and only immediate family). And then they would go to the Cloud Recesses for the three bows in front of all the Sects both Great and Minor. Then there would be a feast that Wei Ying would have to duck out of halfway so that he wouldn't be tempted by the food. And then–!
"Ah, Wangji! You're already up!" Lan Xichen's voice broke into his thoughts.
Immediately, Lan Wangji banished the promiscuous thoughts about his wedding night and faced his Xiongzhang.
"Mn," Lan Wangji gave a short nod in confirmation.
"Well then, I guess we have to get you dressed. The sooner we start, the faster we'll get to leave, I suppose," Lan Xichen agreed.
Lan Wangji let his brother have servants prepare Lan Wangji's bath. There were a lot of fragrant oils set aside for them to be brushed into Lan Wangji's hair and scrubbed into his skin. The amount of touch necessary to get Lan Wangji ready was both astounding and nauseating. Lan Wangji didn't like to be touched by anyone other than Wei Ying on his better days. A senior scolded Lan Wangji for shifting when Lan Wangji flinched at a new set of hands that had entered his vision.
It took too long for Lan Wangji to get ready in the young man's opinion. Though, he will admit that he looked handsome when he took a look at himself in a large piece of polished bronze, framed by an intricate and delicately done metalwork of blooming lotuses. His wedding robes were beautiful and intricate in their layers and embroidery.
A dragon with blue scales and gold mane and claws curled across the chest of his jacket. It danced among the Lan blue clouds embroidered on the jacket. Along the hem were magnolias and lotuses in blues and light pinks respectively, to symbolise the union of a magnolia and lotus Jiaoren (Lan Wangji taking on the role of a magnolia despite not being a Jiaoren). The skirt was plain, though it was woven with two shades of red that were nearly imperceptible to the naked eye. When it caught the light, it revealed koi fish swimming about. An allusion to the dragon on Wangji’s chest and the Jiaoren side of Wei Ying. Today, Lan Wangji’s usual white ribbon was replaced with one of red silk with golden clouds embroidered along the length of it.
Lan Wangji hoped that Wei Ying liked these wedding robes on him. Wei Ying was always beautiful, so why shouldn’t Lan Wangji be beautiful for his husband on the day of their wedding?
As they approached the dock on which Wei Ying’s room was situated, Lan Wangji grew a little nervous. Lan Xichen, Lan Zhiqiang and Lan Xueqin were there to help Lan Wangji with the bride game. Worrying because Lan Zhiqiang had said he was just going to pay everyone, which was very bad luck and just rude overall. Lan Wangji hoped he was joking, and if he wasn’t then Lan Xueqin would reign him in.
“Come on, Wangji-Xiong. The quicker we get this over with, the quicker we get to the tea ceremony, the quicker we’re out of here! The quicker we’re out of here, the less we’ll be walking through the night,” Lan Zhiqiang thrummed with energy despite the early hour.
“We’re not walking anyways. We’ll all be on horses. The palanquin’s been adapted for it,” Lan Xueqin pointed out.
Lan Zhiqiang just waved him off. He would have said something if they hadn’t reached the docks where Wei Ying and his family had been staying.
Both of the Jiang heirs, Fan Nianzu and Mo Xuanyu stood in front of Wei Ying’s doors, preventing Lan Wangji from collecting Wei Wuxian for the tea ceremony. It was a little surprising for Lan Wangji to see Jiang Wanyin and Jiang Yanli to be standing in front of the doors, until he remembered that the Jiang heirs and Wei Ying were practically siblings. Wei Changze was Jiang Fengmian’s sworn brother and the three children (now adults) had grown up together. Most, if not all, of Wei Ying’s fondest childhood memories that he liked to reminisce and tell Lan Wangji held either Jiang Wanyin and Jiang Yanli in the memories, if not both of them.
The social status of Wei Ying was both high above and far below the Jiang heirs, but never equal to them. Wei Ying held such a blurry standing that Lan Wangji wasn’t entirely sure if it was socially acceptable for Jiang Wanyin and Jiang Yanli to be participating in these games. In the end, it wouldn’t matter. What mattered was that Wei Ying’s family and friends were here to play the bride games and jokingly tried to stop Lan Wangji from bringing Wei Ying into the Lan household.
“No taking Gege!” A-Yu trilled from his spot in front of all his elders and his arms spread like he was trying to block them.
“But, A-Yu. Wangji-Xiong loves your Gege very much. Surely you can share him,” Lan Zhiqiang cajoled.
“No,” A-Yu pouted.
“Perhaps xiao gongzi would like some pretty things in exchange for his Geges to see each other?” Lan Xueqin said.
A-Yu thought on it for a moment. He turned to look at Jiang Yanli who simply nodded and urged him to say yes. Lan Xueqin produced a paper packet of red. Everyone paused to watch as A-Yu excitedly handled the paper and tore it open to reveal a string of copper and silver coins. Unexpectedly, A-Yu was fascinated by the silver coin, gnawing at it with his blunt human teeth. With a giggle, Jiang Yanli brought the coin away from A-Yu’s mouth.
“It’s not for eating, A-Yu. It’s to buy things,” Jiang Yanli explained.
“Buy things?” A-Yu frowned.
“It is how people on land trade goods with each other,” Lan Wangji stepped forward to teach. “It is used for anything, so long as it is equal to the thing you want, then you may trade.”
“But how will I know it’s equal?” A-Yu asked.
“The merchant will tell you, and sometimes you can bargain it down. A-Cheng and I will teach you later, all right?” Jiang Yanli asked.
A-Yu nodded his head vigorously.
“Saozi can take Gege. Just make Gege very happy,” A-Yu warned.
“Of course,” Lan Wangji nodded.
“Our turn,” Jiang Yanli said, smiling at Fan Nianzu.
Lan Zhiqiang laughed awkwardly at the sight of the knowing smile.
“You sure we can’t tempt you with some money as well?” Lan Zhiqiang asked, shaking his packet of money.
Jiang Yanli just stared him down, making him hide behind Lan Xueqin. Jiang Yanli was a formidable woman as Guniang of Lotus Pier, it wouldn’t do to also forget that she was also the daughter of the Violet Spider.
“Your request,” Lan Wangji stated.
Fan Nianzu cleared his throat as he pulled out a small scroll of paper from his sleeve.
“Oh, it’s not that much,” Lan Zhiqiang said.
The finger length scroll unrolled until it hit the ground.
“Spoke too soon, Zhiqiang,” Lan Xueqin scolded.
This task was to retrieve items for Wei Ying. Except this list was spoken in the screech of the Jiaoren language. The Lans winced at the high pitch of the language. After spending so much time with a couple of Jiaorens (no matter the purity of their bloodline) Lan Wangji had picked up a few words of Wei Ying's tongue. It also helped that A-Yu thought he was muttering to himself quietly when he voiced his opinion on the items they were supposed to get. Lan Zhiqiang and Xiongzhang raced off as fast as they could without breaking into a run. Lan Xueqin had already completed his task but he was still attempting to decipher some of the spoken words. Lan Wangji wasn't surprised that his distant cousin was fascinated by the language.
A large tail flicked out of the water, alerting Lan Wangji to trickery being employed by the other Jiaoren of Yunmeng’s lotus lakes. He watched in curiosity as a few Jiaoren swam in the shallow waters of the docks. Following their movements with his eyes, Lan Wangji didn't miss how the Jiaorens lured Lan Wangji's Xiongzhang and distant Tangge further and further over the edge of the dock with the final item on Jiang Yanli and Fan Nianzu’s list; a lotus in full bloom.
A startled yelp and a loud splash told Lan Wangji he was right about their endeavour was going to end. High pitched giggles filled the air as the Jiaorens surfaced. Lan Zhiqiang spluttered inelegantly as his head popped up past the surface and he began to gasp in air at irregular intervals. The Jiaoren closest to Lan Zhiqiang smiled at him coyly and offered the lotus she had taken away from him.
“Ah, uh,” Lan Zhiqiang stammered, staring at her.
The Jiaoren just swam closer to him, revealing her yellow-tinged, sharp, carnivorous teeth with a bigger smile. Lan Zhiqiang’s face seemed to explode with redness while he continued to fail at forming any coherent words. Considering the look of ravenous hunger in the Jiaoren’s eyes, Lan Wangji suspected there might be another wedding between Yunmeng and Gusu soon.
“Ahem,” Xiongzhang coughed, drawing the Jiaoren’s attention.
Immediately those eyes turned narrowed and shrewd when directed to Xiongzhang. Lan Wangji almost feared for his safety.
“The lotus, xiao guniang,” Xiongzhang gestured to retrieve the flower in the Jiaoren’s hand.
The Jiaoren flicked her wrist dismissively and the lotus went sailing through the air, landing perfectly in Xiongzhang’s open palm.
“My gratitude,” Xiongzhang bowed.
It was plain to see that he no longer had the Jiaoren’s attention since she was slowly backing Lan Zhiqiang up against one of the support pillars for the dock.
“Is someone not going to help him?” Lan Xueqin asked worriedly. “He’s still necessary for the ceremony.”
“I think he could be forgiven for being drawn into a Jiaoren mating dance,” Fan Nianzu smirked.
“Your toll,” Lan Xichen presented the items to Jiang Yanli with a short bow.
Jiang Yanli inspected them each carefully and after a few moments, she nodded. One of the items was a pair of red shoes that Lan Wangji assumed he would be putting on Wei Ying’s foot before they departed these docks. Keeping a hold of the items, for now, Jiang Yanli gestured for her brother to go next. Jiang Wanyin puffed up his chest and attempted to glare Lan Wangji down. A sad attempt really considering Lan Wangji had seen this boy drunk-crying in the Cloud Recesses on one of the final nights of his guest student stay because he didn’t want to say goodbye to Wei Ying just yet.
“You have to sing your love for Wuxian if you want to get past me,” Jiang Wanyin said with an arrogant tilt of his head.
He stood corrected. Lan Wangji froze. He knew exactly what song he could perform but he’d much rather play on the guqin rather than sing in front of people. In front of family and soon to be family, no less. Perhaps if they had been strangers then Lan Wangji might have been more willing…. Never mind, Lan Wangji would have been more reticent about it. There was no way that Lan Wangji would ever feel comfortable with using his voice. For talking, or humming, or singing. The only times he took joy in speaking was when the words were to compliment and praise Wei Ying. This song was for Wei Ying, and Lan Wangji would sing it for him.
Lan Wangji started off low and soft, unable to gather the courage to start strong. He was hesitant in his hums, unable to withstand the stares from those around him. A voice joined him as he hummed. A higher pitch, melodic and lilting, matching him note for note. The vice on his heart released itself. There was only one other person who knew this song well enough to sing it. Wei Ying had heard Lan Wangji through the walls and was singing along with him. It gave Lan Wangji the strength to continue singing.
His voice rose in volume and the tune became more steady. Lan Wangji closed his eyes and ignored the other people around him. This song wasn’t for them, it was for Wei Ying, and his love was singing it back to him.
When the song was over, Lan Wangji took a calming breath before cracking an eye open. The other people around him looked stunned. Jiang Wanyin, on the other hand, looked a little constipated. He seemed upset that Lan Wangji had passed his task.
“Fine. I guess you can pass,” Jiang Wanyin said, his shoulders hunched up to his ears with his arms crossed.
“Don’t worry about A-Cheng. He’s just sad to see A-Xian go. You sang beautifully,” Jiang Yanli assured as she dabbed her teary eyes with her sleeve. “Here.”
Jiang Yanli passed Lan Wangji the shoes that belonged to Wei Ying that he couldn’t leave the room without. It was a traditional task to attempt to find it and for the groom to present it to his bride. Lan Wangji nodded mutely. He looked to the door, which was the only thing stopping him from seeing Wei Ying. With hesitant steps, Lan Wangji walked to the door. He paused, gathering up the courage to walk through.
“Oh for the love of the gods,” Jiang Wanyin muttered.
Unceremoniously, the doors were thrown open and Lan Wangji was shoved over the threshold.
The moment Lan Wangji walked into the room, he was stunned. Wei Ying was an ethereal beauty and Lan Wangji was not worthy of him. Honestly, Lan Wangji was always thinking that, but bedecked in full wedding regalia, Lan Wangji thought that Wei Ying looked like an immortal fairy descended from the Heavenly realms.
Wei Ying’s robes were a brighter red than Lan Wangji’s, bringing out the bright colours embroidered into the fabric. The gentians and lotuses sewn across the robes were down with a purplish-blue thread, with a silver thread peeking out between the petals every now and then, depicting stems and the folds of the petals. Swirling golden clouds down in the mimicry of Gusu Lan clouds were hemmed along the edges of Wei Ying’s robes. The veil placed on Wei Ying’s face was as red as his robes, but not as opaque. It completely covered Wei Ying’s head, the translucent fabric had the double happiness characters sewn onto the veil on either side of Wei Ying’s head. Still, Lan Wangji could barely see the face of his beloved, even though he could faintly tell that someone had applied makeup to Wei Ying’s skin.
The Jiangs had gone all out for Wei Ying. They wouldn’t have accepted anything less than perfection for Wei Ying’s wedding.
“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying chirped, breaking the silence between them.
“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji responded, hoping his voice sounded steadier than he felt.
Tears were blurring his vision as he took in the sight of his beloved. He choked back a sob, just letting the tears run down his face as he fell to his knees in front of Wei Ying.
“Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan, ah. I can’t see you. This veil is too thick. I want to see you, A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝,” Wei Ying whined.
Even without properly seeing him, Lan Wangji knew that his soon-to-be husband was pouting cutely behind the veil. Although Lan Wangji was put out by this as well, he had to soothe the impatient Jiaoren.
“Soon, Wei Ying, soon,” Lan Wangji assured for both himself and Wei Ying.
“Okay,” Wei Ying huffed.
The pout sounded more prominent in his voice. Lan Wangji knelt before Wei Ying, unable to take his eyes off him and ran a hand down one of Wei Ying’s legs.
“You are breathtaking, A-Ying,” Lan Wangji stated as Wei Ying placed his bare foot on Lan Wangji’s leg.
“I don’t know how you look, A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝, but I know you must be stunning,” Wei Ying insisted as Lan Wangji fumbled to place the missing shoe on his foot.
“Wei Ying is more so,” Lan Wangji stated, his feelings overwhelming him.
“Ah?! Lan Zhan! Are you crying! A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝, don’t cry! You shouldn’t cry on our wedding day!” Wei Ying panicked.
“Wei Ying is very beautiful,” Lan Wangji explained.
Wei Ying floundered a bit before managing to throw himself into Lan Wangji’s arms.
“No! No crying! I don’t care if it’s happy tears. Lan Zhan should never cry because of me!” Wei Ying wailed, holding Lan Wangji tightly.
The silent tears that had run down Lan Wangji’s face became a flood as he openly sobbed while holding his soon-to-be husband. He couldn’t believe how lucky he was to have this. To be with Wei Ying. To be able to hold and cherish him for the rest of their lives. Wei Ying just clung to Lan Wangji tighter, murmuring in his ear that Wei Ying would never leave him, would always want to be with him, how happy he was to marry his Lan Zhan.
“Are you crying?!” Jiang Wanyin ruined the moment. “We don’t have time for crying!!!”
“Wangji-Xiong, I know your bride is very beautiful, but that’s no reason to cry,” Lan Xueqin scoffed.
“I think it’s sweet he’s crying over A-Xian,” Jiang Yanli piped in.
“Why is Saozi crying? That’s stupid. Gege’s marrying a stupid,” A-Yu said with puffed up cheeks.
“All right, all right, enough. We don’t have time for this. We needed to be in the sword hall half a shi ago,” Fan Nianzu scolded them. “A-Ying! Are you wearing your shoes?!”
“Yes!”
“Then get up!!” Fan Nianzu roared.
Wei Ying just laughed as he got up and pulled Lan Wangji along to where their families were directing them. Lan Xichen had to hurry to the main hall where Wei Ying’s parents and family were waiting for Lan Wangji and Wei Ying to arrive, which is the only reason he missed teasing Lan Wangji for crying over how beautiful Wei Ying was.
The tea ceremony couldn’t be observed to the fullest extent because of how long it would take for both of Wei Ying and Lan Wangji’s large extended family to be properly greeted. The only insistence Wei Ying had about the wedding was that it could be over in a day, and due to the long journey between Gusu and Yunmeng that meant cutting a few ceremonies and traditions short. Some of them were cut out all together.
Even ignoring the fact that they were both men, because of human hierarchy and Jiaoren hierarchy Lan Wangji and Wei Ying were thought to be grooms (and the more important person in the ceremony) by their respective species. That meant the wedding ceremony had to be altered to match each grooms’ families expectations. So, only Lan Xichen and Wei Changze sat before the to-be couple, with Lan Xichen holding a plaque with the Twin Jades’ mother’s name on it and would be taking the tea on her behalf.
Cangse Sanren had been upset that she couldn’t join in the ceremony, thinking her son didn’t want her there. It had nothing to do with that. Qingheng-Jun refused to leave seclusion for his son’s wedding. He didn’t even deem his several guests the courtesy of voicing his rejection, he just stared them down. Even both of his sons. Lan Wangji hadn’t thought that his father would come even if Lan Wangji asked. Lan Wangji didn’t care for his father, and as unfilial as it might be, he never had. Since Qingheng-Jun couldn’t be bothered to come to the wedding, Cangse Sanren also couldn’t sit before her son and future son-in-law, in the name of equality.
The matchmaker who had matched Lan Wangji and Wei Ying’s star charts presided over the short ceremony. While she talked, Wei Changze gave a kind smile to Lan Wangji, who thought it looked rather menacing.
“Take good care of my first-born, Zhan-er,” Wei Changze warned, even as he picked up the cup the Lan had poured for him.
“So long as Wei Gongzi doesn’t do anything either,” Lan Xichen smiled the same politely murderous look as Wei Changze before he took a sip of the tea Wei Ying presented him.
LianHu Laozu simply hummed in response. Lan Wangji had never felt so awkward in his life as when he met Wei Ying’s equally bewildered and terrified eyes. Had the two of them missed something going on between their family?
After both parents (or Lan Xichen on behalf of his mother in this case) of the family accepting tea from their in-laws, Lan Xichen was allowed to gesture for a disciple to step forward. The disciple bowed as he offered the box to Lan Xichen. Lan Wangji’s Xiongzhang placed the box on the table. It was wooden, the varnish preserving a deep red wood, engraved upon the lid were a Dragon and Phoenix in flight among the clouds. Along the sides of the box, sceneries that Lan Wangji could recognise from the Cloud Recesses were burned into the wood.
“Please, a token from the Lan family,” Lan Xichen offered to Wei Ying.
Nestled in the carmine velveteen pillow were two gold sets of 3 thick bangles depicting a Dragon and Phoenix in flight among Gusu-styled clouds. These were antiques that belonged in the treasure room for when Xiongzhang was to marry, to be present to the Sect Leader’s bride as a bride piece. For Xiongzhang to give them to Wei Ying…. Lan Wangji was usually reticent of his own volition but now he simply had no words for how thankful he was for Xiongzhang accepting Wei Ying into the family so wholeheartedly.
“They’re beautiful,” Wei Ying spoke in awe, his voice airy and near breathless.
“Xiongzhang,” Lan Wangji choked out.
“Ah, Didi. I’m glad they make you happy,” Xiongzhang smiled at him.
“Lan Zhan, help me,” Wei Ying tugged at Lan Wangji’s sleeve. “I can barely see!”
With far more care than necessary, Lan Wangji placed each bangle upon Wei Ying’s wrist. The other boy giggled in delight with every new weight of gold pressing down on his wrist.
“I love them,” Wei Ying whispered.
“I’m afraid we can’t dally here any longer, Xiao Lian,” Wei Changze said mournfully. “You’ll be late for your wedding if you do.”
Wei Ying gasped and nearly tipped over the table in his haste to get up. A touch to his elbow by Lan Wangji had Wei Ying calming down instantly. They all bowed their farewells then departed for the entrance of Lotus Pier. Fortunately Fan Nianzu had already gathered everyone who had volunteered for the bridal procession and was barking orders to everyone.
Jiang Yanli’s poor health prevented her from journeying with them, and since the Jiang Sect’s leader and Madam had to attend the ceremony, Jiang Wanyin had to stay behind as well.
“Stay safe! All of you! Remember to drink water often, and eat when you get hungry,” Jiang Yanli reminded her shidi.
A few of the Jiang disciples were stuffing the food Jiang Yanli was handing out into their horses' saddles. It looked like far too much for a single journey. Not that Lan Wangji could say anything because he was distracted by Wei Ying fumbling his way into the palanquin. Lan Wangji mounted his stallion and quickly went into a walk over to the opaque red curtain covering the only windowed opening in the palanquin.
“Are you all right?” Lan Wangji whispered to Wei Ying.
“Yes. It’s very comfy,” Wei Ying chirped in reply. “But I’m going to be so bored, aren’t I?”
“Boring is good,” Lan Wangji reminded him.
“No. Boring is boring,” Wei Ying countered playfully.
Lan Wangji just huffed a small laugh in response. They were quick to depart after that.
It was a boring trip, thankfully. Lan Wangji would have killed anyone who would dare stop him and Wei Ying from marrying each other, even a delay would have been too much for Lan Wangji. Luckily, for everyone’s sanity, Wei Ying took a nap instead of trying to pester the other people in the procession.
They only stopped once on their long journey and the only reason they did was because the horses had been pushed far beyond what they should have been. There was no way they were going to make it up the thousands of steps to the entrance of the Cloud Recesses as well. That wasn’t fair to them, and it was dangerous for the cultivators to even attempt it.
It was well past YōuShí1 by the time their bridal procession reached the main gates of the Cloud Recesses. A disciple must have seen them coming up the steps because a large Lan contingent greeted them at the gates, along with some nosy banquet guests.
“Hurry on through, the ancestral hall has already been prepared for almost a shichen, as have the banquet hall and the Jingshi,” an elder urged them along.
The men who had carried the palanquin up the steps were quickly replaced by a fresh batch of cultivators eager to hurry the procession along. Their entire group was re-energised with the thought that they were almost at the Lan ancestral hall and the final stretch of the procession. Lan Wangji discreetly knocked on the wood of Wei Ying’s carriage to alert Wei Ying that they were almost there. A lot of the guests were craning their heads as if they could somehow glimpse past the curtain and through the wood obscuring Wei Ying from view.
Shameless.
While there was a rule prohibiting running, that didn’t mean Lan disciples cultivators didn’t know how to hurry. The trip to the ancestral hall was quick. Several Elders, including Lan Wangji’s Shufu, were present to see Lan Wangji and Wei Ying complete their three kowtows.
First was the kowtow to the heavens and earth, so as to pay respect to the gods and the Lan ancestors. The second kowtow was to the tablets at the altar that represented their parents. There had been a fierce argument about this considering Qingheng-Jun was in seclusion and Wei Changze saying that either all living parents had to be there or none at all. In the end, the Lan Elders had to accept that their Er-Gongzi would have to kowtow to tablets instead. The second kowtow was to thank the parents for taking care of the bride and groom up until that moment. (Wei Ying had thought it ridiculous and wondered aloud why they couldn’t just say so before or after the ceremony). To show respect to one another, the bride and groom save their final kowtow for each other. All the while, a master of ceremonies belonging to the Lan sect went through the scriptures of what a marriage entailed and directed the couple on when to bow.
While Lan Wangji couldn’t see the look on Wei Ying’s face but he was very sure that after the final bow his now wife was beaming. Oh, wasn’t that a thing to think. Wei Ying was now his wife! His husband! His spouse! His cultivation partner! Lan Wangji was the luckiest man alive in that moment and he would not allow anyone else to infer otherwise.
“Should Lan Er-Furen not be brought to the wedding chamber?” An Elder whispered.
“It was agreed that he be brought to the banquet just long enough for the other sects to congratulate him,” another Elder reminded their colleague.
“Highly unusual. A deviation from tradition.”
“They are not a traditional couple.”
Gossip was forbidden in the Cloud Recesses, but Lan Wangji would let this pass instead of calling out an Elder because Wei Ying was clinging tightly to his arm and buzzing with energy. That excitement gave Lan Wangji the strength to deal with the nosy cultivators from other sects. Was it not enough that Wei Ying made Lan Wangji happy and that Lan Wangji did the same for him? Did the entire cultivation world have to pry into their relationship to see if that was false or not?
For whatever reason they thought was acceptable, (which it wasn’t at all), the Lan Elders thought that after the usual toasts that were made at banquets, that the leaders of the major sects and their immediate family should form a receiving train to give their congratulations to the happy couple. Considering Jin Guangshan was a lecherous man whose eyes lingered too long on every woman in the room, Wen Rouhan was a power-hungry bastard who let his sons get away with too much, and Nie Mingjue was in the line as well, this was not a happy line to receive. Jiang Zhongzhu and Yu Furen were obviously pleased by this marriage for Wei Ying and happily gave their congratulations to the couple. Nie Zhongzhu and his family were next. Nie Mingjue was quiet, sulky and sheepish. Nie Furen gushed over what a wonderful wedding this was and her sister-wife congratulated them heartily for the mating. Nie Zhongzhu was visibly confused by his wives’ wording but congratulated the couple. Nie Huaisang was as effusive as his step-mother with his praise about the wedding and the couple. This made the congratulation train bearable, but only by a small margin.
Jin Guangshan openly leered at Wei Ying, who dug his claws into Lan Wangji’s arm. Lan Wangji glared at the man and both the man’s son and wife were disgusted by him. Jin Furen urged her husband on while Jin Zixuan apologised for his father’s wandering eye and disgusting remarks. For whatever reason, Wei Ying bristled as Jin Zixuan spoke. There was a story there but Lan Wangji wouldn’t be hearing it that night.
Wen Rouhan mostly sounded bored by the congratulations he had to give. However, his sons made open remarks that Wei Ying would have been better off with either one of them instead of Lan Wangji. If this were not his own wedding banquet and Wei Ying was not finally, officially his and on his arm, Lan Wangji would have beaten these heirs to a pulp, never mind the political ramifications.
Almost immediately after the train was done, someone else proposed another toast for the happy couple. It gave Lan Wangji and Wei Ying the ability to duck out without anyone really paying attention to them. Fan Nianzu was waiting for them outside and ushered them to the Jingshi.
“Everything's been prepared and the groom and bride’s parties have both rested enough to proceed with the rest of the bridal chamber entertainment,” Fan Nianzu teased. “A couple of the young male juniors took to jumping on your marriage bed already.”
“The sooner I can be alone with Lan Zhan, the better,” Wei Ying huffed.
“I know. I know. Patience, Xiao Wei,” Fan Nianzu scolded.
When they arrived at the Jingshi, Lan Wangji’s cousins — male and female, from different branches of the family — all congratulated him on his nuptials. Lan Wangji nodded at all of them and gave quiet thanks. Normally the bride would wear the veil throughout the rest of the bridal chamber activities but everyone had already known what Wei Ying looked like and Lan Wangji was growing impatient. Lan Wangji could see that Wei Ying was also itching to get the veil off.
“I don’t see why not,” Fan Nianzu shrugged at the minor change of plans Lan Wangji suggested. “Will anyone tell the Elders about the break in tradition?”
“Oh, no one cares,” Lan Zhiqiang waved off.
“Excuse me,” Lan Xueqin huffed.
The other Lans shushed their more uptight senior. The people in Wei Ying’s bridal party all had Jiaoren blood in them and wouldn’t really mind the deviation from tradition either.
Impossibly, and yet at the same time, unsurprisingly, Wei Ying was even more beautiful without the veil. Wei Ying blushed beautifully under Lan Wangji’s attention. All the people around them also gushed at how beautiful Wei Ying was. Especially with the light amounts of makeup on his face that naturally enhanced his beauty. The bright red lip taint and dark red, kind of smokey eyeshadow, as well as the black soot on his eyelashes just made Wei Ying’s lips and eyes pop even more. Lan Wangji didn’t know if his heart could take staring at this ethereal beauty, but he had to carry on.
“Wei Ying is breathtaking,” Lan Wangji whispered as the two of them settled at the low table.
“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying hissed, obviously pleased as he blushed an even brighter red at the compliment.
“Hush, you two,” Fan Nianzu said as he prepared the tea.
Traditionally, wine was supposed to be drunk, but Lans had a horrible alcohol tolerance. Instead, tea was to be served to the newly wedded couple. It was poured into the cups that were painted with pairs of fish and the double happiness symbol over and over again. The two of them took sips from their own couple cups before extending their hands to drink from each other’s cups.
Wei Ying hadn’t minded the concession for alcohol, nor his family, as it wasn’t a Jiaoren tradition. The exchange of ribbons, however, was. Since Lan Wangji wasn’t a Jiaoren with his own Jiaoxiao silk ribbon, Wei Ying had woven him one that looked highly similar to Lan Wangji’s forehead ribbon (if it weren’t for the fact it looked so poorly done thanks to Wei Ying’s poor weaving skills). Under the guidance of Fan Nianzu, the couple exchanged their ribbons and took turns tying them to the other’s forearm. Wei Ying looked so pleased about it that Lan Wangji had to kiss him. Just a small one, a peck. It still made Wei Ying blush bright red and stammered a “Lan Zhan~!” in protest.
“Gods, stop being so lovey-dovey for a moment,” Fan Nianzu said as he proceeded with the Human customs of the ceremony.
There were mixed dried fruits for them to feed each other. When that was done, Wei Ying was presented with a dumping from a Lan cousin. Wei Ying took a bite of the raw shrimp dumpling.
“Raw,” Wei Ying declared, but swallowed it instead of spitting it out.
They had anticipated that Wei Ying might forget to spit it out like a normal bride would have, which is why it was a shrimp dumpling. As a Jiaoren Wei Ying was less likely to get sick if he ate raw seafood instead of other raw meats. That didn’t mean he escaped the ribbing of his family. The others in the room giggled and teased Wei Ying for his little mix up.
“Wei Ying,” Fan Nianzu sighed in exasperation.
“Oops,” Wei Ying flustered. “I haven’t eaten a lot today!”
“Because you’re supposed to fast for 3 days!” Fan Nianzu snapped.
“We already anticipated this,” Lan Wangji reminded his in-law. “Continue.”
Fan Nianzu huffed in exasperation. The part-Jiaoren spoke a few more ceremonial words before gesturing for everyone to leave the bridal chamber for the final tradition of the night. Fan Nianzu was the last one out.
For the first time since before the wedding party had set out for Lotus Pier, Lan Wangji and Wei Ying were alone.
“Finally,” Wei Ying beamed at his husband.
“Mn,” Lan Wangji softened towards his husband.
Husbands.
They were finally husbands.
“A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝, what are you doing so far away from your O̶̫̜̪͗̉̓͝͝m̶̙̭̝͚̆ȩ̵̢̲̦̅̍̇͠g̸̦̍͛͆̄a̴̢̔. Do you not want to fill your O̶̫̜̪͗̉̓͝͝m̶̙̭̝͚̆ȩ̵̢̲̦̅̍̇͠g̸̦̍͛͆̄a̴̢̔ with your children?” Wei Ying crooned.
Lan Wangji growled, exciting Wei Ying as the Jiaoren knocked over his chair to get to the bed. Lan Wangji was hot on his new husband’s heels, hoping to enjoy the rest of the night. It was a personal challenge that Lan Wangji was going to set himself, to get his husband pregnant that night before Wei Ying’s Season caught up to them. No matter how long it took or how wrung out the two of them might be. Wei Ying was beyond thrilled by his husband’s stamina and wept beautifully under the tender loving attention of his husband, whole heartedly agreeing with the sentiment to get Wei Ying pregnant as soon as possible. Neither Wei Ying nor Lan Wangji thought to sleep until dawn broke.
No one thought to disturb the newly wedded couple. The Jingshi was set far away from the main compound and whatever sounds escaped the house was swallowed by the night or by the joyous, drunken festivities going on in the Lan sect’s great hall past the Lan curfew and all through the night.
Notes:
Over a year and now this fic has come to an end! Thank you all for tagging along on this journey.

I really do love this fic and this universe I've made, but this last chapter felt forced and overall terrible to me. Maybe if I'm feeling up to more Mer!Xian in the future I may add to this series in one-shots rather than one big fic. But for now, I'm going to mark this series as complete.
1 YōuShí is 5-7pm. The time at this moment is roughly 5:20pm, which is still early, but I think that the Cloud Recesses' gate close at the start of XūShí (7-9pm), which is cutting it close.
All of these activities through the fic and especially in the bridal chamber are actual traditions performed during a Chinese wedding. However, I did not do a deep research dive on this, so if this is out of order, or if I didn't get an activity 100% correct, that's on me. I mean no offence to people who have actually been to/taken part in a traditional Chinese wedding ceremony or Chinese people in general.