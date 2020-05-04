Sadly, this will be my only contribution to Mermay this year. But I hope you enjoy the final chapter!

Chapter Text

Instead of returning to Lotus Cove for his family a month before the wedding, Wei Wuxian left with the Lan party a week before the pre-wedding ceremony. It was inappropriate, but considering that neither Wei Wuxian nor Lan Wangji were strangers before their marriage and no one had the heart to tear apart the love-sick couple, they let it go. A lot of the bride’s-family traditions weren’t strictly adhered to because Wei Wuxian still considered himself male despite being a Lotus, therefore he was a bride only in the sense that he was marrying into Lan Wangji’s family. Jiaoren didn’t have marriages the way humans did, so any complaints from the Lan Elders were ignored.

Mo Xuanyu had left with Jiang Wanyin and the other Jiang disciples in the late summer of the previous year. While there were still other Jiaoren around Mo Xuanyu and Wei Wuxian in their respective homes (or in Wei Wuxian’s case his future home), it couldn’t compare to the brotherly bond between them. Much like the last time Wei Wuxian had visited Lotus Pier, Mo Xuanyu swam up to the boat with his brother in it.

“Gege!” Mo Xuanyu cheered.

“A-Yu! What are you doing so far from the pods? Go back to A- Die ,” Wei Wuxian scolded his brother.

“Missed, Gege. Gege no miss A-Yu?” Mo Xuanyu pouted.

“Aiya, Aiya. Of course, Gege missed A-Yu, but A-Yu should go back to A-Die because Gege will stay on the docks,” Wei Wuxian stated.

“Okay,” Mo Xuanyu pouted. “ Gege stay now?”

“No, Gege’s only visiting. But we’re going to have a big party, okay? So go back to A-Die,” Wei Wuxian urged.

Mo Xuanyu pouted and made a little ‘hmph’ sound while crossing his arms over his chest. The now 6 year-old Jiaoren swam off in a huff, making sure to splash as many men in white robes as he could on his way to the docks. Wei Wuxian couldn’t help but snicker at Mo Xuanyu’s pettiness. It was entirely too endearing.

“Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan. I want at least five,” Wei Wuxian called to his betrothed, still grinning after his baby brother.

“Will have as many children as Wei Ying wants,” Lan Wangji said placidly.

Though internally he was jumping with joy at the idea of having five ( 5 ) children with the love of his life.

Lan Wangji wasn’t the only one cheering on the inside at the thought of five ( 5 ) little Lan heirs in the Cloud Recesses. The few Lan Elders they had brought with them for propriety's sake were silently praising themselves for allowing a marriage in which their Er-Gongzi 's bride was willing to have more than two children. More heirs meant more marriage alliances. The rest of the marriage party were ecstatic to know that their favourite couple would be having multiple babies. It meant more babies to dote on in the coming years. Lan Qiren and Lan Xichen were both wondering how to spoil the future Lan heirs without breaking the Cloud Recesses rules on materialism. Lan Zhiqiang and Lan Xueqin already decided on breaking those rules blatantly.

Liang Hairui tutted, unimpressed by Wei Wuxian's declaration. Even if Wei Wuxian could have that many children (because Jiaoren-Human cross-breeding compatibility fertility rates were unknown) it would hurt his body to try and carry so many. Besides, no one could be so enamoured to have 5 children (what a pain that will be).

"Everyone's come out to see you, haven't they?" Liang Hairui remarked.

It was true that people had come out onto the docks and the boats to come and gawk at Wei Wuxian and the Lan contingent. Even the fishermen and lotus-pickers stopped their boats to wave at them. A few hollered congratulations for the soon-to-be-wed couple. Wei Wuxian always waved back and shouted his thanks. Lan Wangji was silent but stared fondly at his fiancé.

"Look! Look! Er-Gege! Everyone's come out to greet us!" Wei Wuxian trilled in delight.

Their boats were soon docked, but before the deckhands could toss their ropes ashore to be tied down, Wei Wuxian jumped on the dock.

"Wei Ying!" Lan Wangji exclaimed.

"Wei Wuxian!" Yu Ziyuan and Jiang Wanyin roared in outrage and shock.

"Xiao Lian!" Wei Changze laughed, delighted by his son's exuberance.

"A-Ying!" Cangse Sanren gasped, a fearful tone in her voice.

"Gege!!!" Mo Xuanyu crowed, making grabby hands towards his brother.

"A-Yu!" Wei Wuxian swooped in to pick up his brother from where he stood beside their parents and cuddled him close. "Diedie! Muqin!"

Wei Wuxian tumbled into his parents’ arms as they hugged him tightly. Cangse Sanren looked shocked before giving in and hugging him back.

" Diedie, you have legs!" Wei Wuxian exclaimed.

"Yes," Wei Changze chuckled. "I had an unexpected Season and went to a Mating Nest. An unexpected outcome but a good one, don't you think?"

"Wei Wuxian, you unruly child!" Yu Ziyuan barked. "Where are your manners? This is no way to behave! How can you expect to be Lan Er-Furen if you act like this?"

"But it's only Lotus Pier," Wei Wuxian pouted. "Can't I greet people the Jiaoren way while I'm just with my Pod?"

"Yu Furen, this one assures you that Wei Gongzi has been diligent in his human etiquette studies," Lan Xichen bowed to the Madam of Lotus Pier.

Yu Furen just huffed, unimpressed by Wei Wuxian's actions. She didn't say anything more to reprimand him, however. The rest of the greetings were uneventful.

Lan Wangji watched as his future bride was dragged away by his family. The Second Jade sighed, knowing that he would not see even a glimpse of Wei Wuxian until the groom's trials. By then Lan Wangji would not see Wei Wuxian's smiling face for a week. Much too long. The temptation of lifting up the veil before they make it to their wedding chamber would make the entire event longer.

Wei Wuxian would have similar thoughts later, but right then, he was entranced by the robes that had been meticulously embroidered with golden jiaoxiao. Fan Nianzu and his mother revealed that the Sect Leader, his wife and children all helped to get it done after they got final measurements from the Lan seamstresses. The to-be bride's eyes watered when he found out that Wei Changze, Cangse Sanren, Mo Xuanyu, Fan Nianzu and his mother were the ones who made the jiaoxiao thread required for the weave of both sets of robes and the embroidery thread. The wedding had been planned for more than a year now but it was still a tremendous amount of thread that would have taken up a lot of time and energy to produce.

"Why?" Wei Wuxian asked his mother. "Why would you contribute to this?"

It sounded like a rebuke, not only of Cangse Sanren's skills but of her assuming she was still family to the young Jiaoren. The tone made Cangse Sanren flinch. She was hurt that her child would think so lowly of her, but she had expected it.

"I'm sorry. I just wanted to help make your day special," Cangse Sanren said. "If you rather, we can unpick the embroidery and have someone else--”

“Muqin, I said no such thing!” Wei Wuxian interrupted with a petulant huff. “Keep the embroidery. There’s no time now to change it.”

Wei Wuxian’s cheeks were pink and he looked away from his mother but the others around him could tell this was as close to acceptance of a bond between the two that Wei Wuxian would allow. Cangse Sanren breathed out a sigh of relief. So she hadn’t completely ruined her relationship with her first-born child, then.

It was only for a few days but Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji could not see each other until the actual wedding ceremony. They would have minded a lot more if they hadn't been so busy with last-minute arrangements. Wei Wuxian had to work on his wedding dress, Lan Wangji had to organise his groom's party and educate them on the traditions they were keeping, dropping and new ones they were bringing on, and the both of them had to appease their Elders when a clash of cultures occurred. Mediating was not a talent either bridegroom had, but they were the only ones who had an understanding of what the other species were thinking. There were other minor mishaps that needed the bridegrooms' attention, which meant that at the end of the day the two boys were too tired to do anything other than collapse into bed.

On the day of his wedding, Lan Wangji woke up earlier than the Lan rising time of 5 am. He was not the only person awake at this time, but he was the only one of his retinue to be so. Even his Shufu wasn’t awake yet and Shufu detested staying in bed for any longer than he had to. The quiet buzz of servants made Lan Wangji aware of exactly where he was and what was occurring later that day. That was to say that Lan Wangji knew but there was a difference between acknowledging something good was going to happen and knowing it was happening right that moment.

Lan Wangji could barely contain his excitement. First, would be spending the morning dressing up for the both of them, then Lan Wangji would have to prove his worth to the bride's family. After that would be the tea ceremony just for their two families. (Meaning the Lans and the Weis but not the Jiangs and only immediate family). And then they would go to the Cloud Recesses for the three bows in front of all the Sects both Great and Minor. Then there would be a feast that Wei Ying would have to duck out of halfway so that he wouldn't be tempted by the food. And then–!

"Ah, Wangji! You're already up!" Lan Xichen's voice broke into his thoughts.

Immediately, Lan Wangji banished the promiscuous thoughts about his wedding night and faced his Xiongzhang.

"Mn," Lan Wangji gave a short nod in confirmation.

"Well then, I guess we have to get you dressed. The sooner we start, the faster we'll get to leave, I suppose," Lan Xichen agreed.

Lan Wangji let his brother have servants prepare Lan Wangji's bath. There were a lot of fragrant oils set aside for them to be brushed into Lan Wangji's hair and scrubbed into his skin. The amount of touch necessary to get Lan Wangji ready was both astounding and nauseating. Lan Wangji didn't like to be touched by anyone other than Wei Ying on his better days. A senior scolded Lan Wangji for shifting when Lan Wangji flinched at a new set of hands that had entered his vision.

It took too long for Lan Wangji to get ready in the young man's opinion. Though, he will admit that he looked handsome when he took a look at himself in a large piece of polished bronze, framed by an intricate and delicately done metalwork of blooming lotuses. His wedding robes were beautiful and intricate in their layers and embroidery.

A dragon with blue scales and gold mane and claws curled across the chest of his jacket. It danced among the Lan blue clouds embroidered on the jacket. Along the hem were magnolias and lotuses in blues and light pinks respectively, to symbolise the union of a magnolia and lotus Jiaoren (Lan Wangji taking on the role of a magnolia despite not being a Jiaoren). The skirt was plain, though it was woven with two shades of red that were nearly imperceptible to the naked eye. When it caught the light, it revealed koi fish swimming about. An allusion to the dragon on Wangji’s chest and the Jiaoren side of Wei Ying. Today, Lan Wangji’s usual white ribbon was replaced with one of red silk with golden clouds embroidered along the length of it.

Lan Wangji hoped that Wei Ying liked these wedding robes on him. Wei Ying was always beautiful, so why shouldn’t Lan Wangji be beautiful for his husband on the day of their wedding?

As they approached the dock on which Wei Ying’s room was situated, Lan Wangji grew a little nervous. Lan Xichen, Lan Zhiqiang and Lan Xueqin were there to help Lan Wangji with the bride game. Worrying because Lan Zhiqiang had said he was just going to pay everyone, which was very bad luck and just rude overall. Lan Wangji hoped he was joking, and if he wasn’t then Lan Xueqin would reign him in.

“Come on, Wangji-Xiong. The quicker we get this over with, the quicker we get to the tea ceremony, the quicker we’re out of here! The quicker we’re out of here, the less we’ll be walking through the night,” Lan Zhiqiang thrummed with energy despite the early hour.

“We’re not walking anyways. We’ll all be on horses. The palanquin’s been adapted for it,” Lan Xueqin pointed out.

Lan Zhiqiang just waved him off. He would have said something if they hadn’t reached the docks where Wei Ying and his family had been staying.

Both of the Jiang heirs, Fan Nianzu and Mo Xuanyu stood in front of Wei Ying’s doors, preventing Lan Wangji from collecting Wei Wuxian for the tea ceremony. It was a little surprising for Lan Wangji to see Jiang Wanyin and Jiang Yanli to be standing in front of the doors, until he remembered that the Jiang heirs and Wei Ying were practically siblings. Wei Changze was Jiang Fengmian’s sworn brother and the three children (now adults) had grown up together. Most, if not all, of Wei Ying’s fondest childhood memories that he liked to reminisce and tell Lan Wangji held either Jiang Wanyin and Jiang Yanli in the memories, if not both of them.

The social status of Wei Ying was both high above and far below the Jiang heirs, but never equal to them. Wei Ying held such a blurry standing that Lan Wangji wasn’t entirely sure if it was socially acceptable for Jiang Wanyin and Jiang Yanli to be participating in these games. In the end, it wouldn’t matter. What mattered was that Wei Ying’s family and friends were here to play the bride games and jokingly tried to stop Lan Wangji from bringing Wei Ying into the Lan household.

“No taking Gege!” A-Yu trilled from his spot in front of all his elders and his arms spread like he was trying to block them.

“But, A-Yu. Wangji-Xiong loves your Gege very much. Surely you can share him,” Lan Zhiqiang cajoled.

“No,” A-Yu pouted.

“Perhaps xiao gongzi would like some pretty things in exchange for his Geges to see each other?” Lan Xueqin said.

A-Yu thought on it for a moment. He turned to look at Jiang Yanli who simply nodded and urged him to say yes. Lan Xueqin produced a paper packet of red. Everyone paused to watch as A-Yu excitedly handled the paper and tore it open to reveal a string of copper and silver coins. Unexpectedly, A-Yu was fascinated by the silver coin, gnawing at it with his blunt human teeth. With a giggle, Jiang Yanli brought the coin away from A-Yu’s mouth.

“It’s not for eating, A-Yu. It’s to buy things,” Jiang Yanli explained.

“Buy things?” A-Yu frowned.

“It is how people on land trade goods with each other,” Lan Wangji stepped forward to teach. “It is used for anything, so long as it is equal to the thing you want, then you may trade.”

“But how will I know it’s equal?” A-Yu asked.

“The merchant will tell you, and sometimes you can bargain it down. A-Cheng and I will teach you later, all right?” Jiang Yanli asked.

A-Yu nodded his head vigorously.

“Saozi can take Gege. Just make Gege very happy,” A-Yu warned.

“Of course,” Lan Wangji nodded.

“Our turn,” Jiang Yanli said, smiling at Fan Nianzu.

Lan Zhiqiang laughed awkwardly at the sight of the knowing smile.

“You sure we can’t tempt you with some money as well?” Lan Zhiqiang asked, shaking his packet of money.

Jiang Yanli just stared him down, making him hide behind Lan Xueqin. Jiang Yanli was a formidable woman as Guniang of Lotus Pier, it wouldn’t do to also forget that she was also the daughter of the Violet Spider.

“Your request,” Lan Wangji stated.

Fan Nianzu cleared his throat as he pulled out a small scroll of paper from his sleeve.

“Oh, it’s not that much,” Lan Zhiqiang said.

The finger length scroll unrolled until it hit the ground.

“Spoke too soon, Zhiqiang,” Lan Xueqin scolded.

This task was to retrieve items for Wei Ying. Except this list was spoken in the screech of the Jiaoren language. The Lans winced at the high pitch of the language. After spending so much time with a couple of Jiaorens (no matter the purity of their bloodline) Lan Wangji had picked up a few words of Wei Ying's tongue. It also helped that A-Yu thought he was muttering to himself quietly when he voiced his opinion on the items they were supposed to get. Lan Zhiqiang and Xiongzhang raced off as fast as they could without breaking into a run. Lan Xueqin had already completed his task but he was still attempting to decipher some of the spoken words. Lan Wangji wasn't surprised that his distant cousin was fascinated by the language.

A large tail flicked out of the water, alerting Lan Wangji to trickery being employed by the other Jiaoren of Yunmeng’s lotus lakes. He watched in curiosity as a few Jiaoren swam in the shallow waters of the docks. Following their movements with his eyes, Lan Wangji didn't miss how the Jiaorens lured Lan Wangji's Xiongzhang and distant Tangge further and further over the edge of the dock with the final item on Jiang Yanli and Fan Nianzu’s list; a lotus in full bloom.

A startled yelp and a loud splash told Lan Wangji he was right about their endeavour was going to end. High pitched giggles filled the air as the Jiaorens surfaced. Lan Zhiqiang spluttered inelegantly as his head popped up past the surface and he began to gasp in air at irregular intervals. The Jiaoren closest to Lan Zhiqiang smiled at him coyly and offered the lotus she had taken away from him.

“Ah, uh,” Lan Zhiqiang stammered, staring at her.

The Jiaoren just swam closer to him, revealing her yellow-tinged, sharp, carnivorous teeth with a bigger smile. Lan Zhiqiang’s face seemed to explode with redness while he continued to fail at forming any coherent words. Considering the look of ravenous hunger in the Jiaoren’s eyes, Lan Wangji suspected there might be another wedding between Yunmeng and Gusu soon.

“Ahem,” Xiongzhang coughed, drawing the Jiaoren’s attention.

Immediately those eyes turned narrowed and shrewd when directed to Xiongzhang. Lan Wangji almost feared for his safety.

“The lotus, xiao guniang,” Xiongzhang gestured to retrieve the flower in the Jiaoren’s hand.

The Jiaoren flicked her wrist dismissively and the lotus went sailing through the air, landing perfectly in Xiongzhang’s open palm.

“My gratitude,” Xiongzhang bowed.

It was plain to see that he no longer had the Jiaoren’s attention since she was slowly backing Lan Zhiqiang up against one of the support pillars for the dock.

“Is someone not going to help him?” Lan Xueqin asked worriedly. “He’s still necessary for the ceremony.”

“I think he could be forgiven for being drawn into a Jiaoren mating dance,” Fan Nianzu smirked.

“Your toll,” Lan Xichen presented the items to Jiang Yanli with a short bow.

Jiang Yanli inspected them each carefully and after a few moments, she nodded. One of the items was a pair of red shoes that Lan Wangji assumed he would be putting on Wei Ying’s foot before they departed these docks. Keeping a hold of the items, for now, Jiang Yanli gestured for her brother to go next. Jiang Wanyin puffed up his chest and attempted to glare Lan Wangji down. A sad attempt really considering Lan Wangji had seen this boy drunk-crying in the Cloud Recesses on one of the final nights of his guest student stay because he didn’t want to say goodbye to Wei Ying just yet.

“You have to sing your love for Wuxian if you want to get past me,” Jiang Wanyin said with an arrogant tilt of his head.

He stood corrected. Lan Wangji froze. He knew exactly what song he could perform but he’d much rather play on the guqin rather than sing in front of people. In front of family and soon to be family, no less. Perhaps if they had been strangers then Lan Wangji might have been more willing…. Never mind, Lan Wangji would have been more reticent about it. There was no way that Lan Wangji would ever feel comfortable with using his voice. For talking, or humming, or singing. The only times he took joy in speaking was when the words were to compliment and praise Wei Ying. This song was for Wei Ying, and Lan Wangji would sing it for him.

Lan Wangji started off low and soft, unable to gather the courage to start strong. He was hesitant in his hums, unable to withstand the stares from those around him. A voice joined him as he hummed. A higher pitch, melodic and lilting, matching him note for note. The vice on his heart released itself. There was only one other person who knew this song well enough to sing it. Wei Ying had heard Lan Wangji through the walls and was singing along with him. It gave Lan Wangji the strength to continue singing.

His voice rose in volume and the tune became more steady. Lan Wangji closed his eyes and ignored the other people around him. This song wasn’t for them, it was for Wei Ying, and his love was singing it back to him.

When the song was over, Lan Wangji took a calming breath before cracking an eye open. The other people around him looked stunned. Jiang Wanyin, on the other hand, looked a little constipated. He seemed upset that Lan Wangji had passed his task.

“Fine. I guess you can pass,” Jiang Wanyin said, his shoulders hunched up to his ears with his arms crossed.

“Don’t worry about A-Cheng. He’s just sad to see A-Xian go. You sang beautifully,” Jiang Yanli assured as she dabbed her teary eyes with her sleeve. “Here.”

Jiang Yanli passed Lan Wangji the shoes that belonged to Wei Ying that he couldn’t leave the room without. It was a traditional task to attempt to find it and for the groom to present it to his bride. Lan Wangji nodded mutely. He looked to the door, which was the only thing stopping him from seeing Wei Ying. With hesitant steps, Lan Wangji walked to the door. He paused, gathering up the courage to walk through.

“Oh for the love of the gods,” Jiang Wanyin muttered.

Unceremoniously, the doors were thrown open and Lan Wangji was shoved over the threshold.

The moment Lan Wangji walked into the room, he was stunned. Wei Ying was an ethereal beauty and Lan Wangji was not worthy of him. Honestly, Lan Wangji was always thinking that, but bedecked in full wedding regalia, Lan Wangji thought that Wei Ying looked like an immortal fairy descended from the Heavenly realms.

Wei Ying’s robes were a brighter red than Lan Wangji’s, bringing out the bright colours embroidered into the fabric. The gentians and lotuses sewn across the robes were down with a purplish-blue thread, with a silver thread peeking out between the petals every now and then, depicting stems and the folds of the petals. Swirling golden clouds down in the mimicry of Gusu Lan clouds were hemmed along the edges of Wei Ying’s robes. The veil placed on Wei Ying’s face was as red as his robes, but not as opaque. It completely covered Wei Ying’s head, the translucent fabric had the double happiness characters sewn onto the veil on either side of Wei Ying’s head. Still, Lan Wangji could barely see the face of his beloved, even though he could faintly tell that someone had applied makeup to Wei Ying’s skin.

The Jiangs had gone all out for Wei Ying. They wouldn’t have accepted anything less than perfection for Wei Ying’s wedding.

“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying chirped, breaking the silence between them.

“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji responded, hoping his voice sounded steadier than he felt.

Tears were blurring his vision as he took in the sight of his beloved. He choked back a sob, just letting the tears run down his face as he fell to his knees in front of Wei Ying.

“Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan, ah. I can’t see you. This veil is too thick. I want to see you, A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝,” Wei Ying whined.

Even without properly seeing him, Lan Wangji knew that his soon-to-be husband was pouting cutely behind the veil. Although Lan Wangji was put out by this as well, he had to soothe the impatient Jiaoren.

“Soon, Wei Ying, soon,” Lan Wangji assured for both himself and Wei Ying.

“Okay,” Wei Ying huffed.

The pout sounded more prominent in his voice. Lan Wangji knelt before Wei Ying, unable to take his eyes off him and ran a hand down one of Wei Ying’s legs.

“You are breathtaking, A-Ying,” Lan Wangji stated as Wei Ying placed his bare foot on Lan Wangji’s leg.

“I don’t know how you look, A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝, but I know you must be stunning,” Wei Ying insisted as Lan Wangji fumbled to place the missing shoe on his foot.

“Wei Ying is more so,” Lan Wangji stated, his feelings overwhelming him.

“Ah?! Lan Zhan! Are you crying! A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝, don’t cry! You shouldn’t cry on our wedding day!” Wei Ying panicked.

“Wei Ying is very beautiful,” Lan Wangji explained.

Wei Ying floundered a bit before managing to throw himself into Lan Wangji’s arms.

“No! No crying! I don’t care if it’s happy tears. Lan Zhan should never cry because of me!” Wei Ying wailed, holding Lan Wangji tightly.

The silent tears that had run down Lan Wangji’s face became a flood as he openly sobbed while holding his soon-to-be husband. He couldn’t believe how lucky he was to have this. To be with Wei Ying. To be able to hold and cherish him for the rest of their lives. Wei Ying just clung to Lan Wangji tighter, murmuring in his ear that Wei Ying would never leave him, would always want to be with him, how happy he was to marry his Lan Zhan.

“Are you crying?!” Jiang Wanyin ruined the moment. “We don’t have time for crying!!!”

“Wangji-Xiong, I know your bride is very beautiful, but that’s no reason to cry,” Lan Xueqin scoffed.

“I think it’s sweet he’s crying over A-Xian,” Jiang Yanli piped in.

“Why is Saozi crying? That’s stupid. Gege’s marrying a stupid,” A-Yu said with puffed up cheeks.

“All right, all right, enough. We don’t have time for this. We needed to be in the sword hall half a shi ago,” Fan Nianzu scolded them. “A-Ying! Are you wearing your shoes?!”

“Yes!”

“Then get up!!” Fan Nianzu roared.

Wei Ying just laughed as he got up and pulled Lan Wangji along to where their families were directing them. Lan Xichen had to hurry to the main hall where Wei Ying’s parents and family were waiting for Lan Wangji and Wei Ying to arrive, which is the only reason he missed teasing Lan Wangji for crying over how beautiful Wei Ying was.

The tea ceremony couldn’t be observed to the fullest extent because of how long it would take for both of Wei Ying and Lan Wangji’s large extended family to be properly greeted. The only insistence Wei Ying had about the wedding was that it could be over in a day, and due to the long journey between Gusu and Yunmeng that meant cutting a few ceremonies and traditions short. Some of them were cut out all together.

Even ignoring the fact that they were both men, because of human hierarchy and Jiaoren hierarchy Lan Wangji and Wei Ying were thought to be grooms (and the more important person in the ceremony) by their respective species. That meant the wedding ceremony had to be altered to match each grooms’ families expectations. So, only Lan Xichen and Wei Changze sat before the to-be couple, with Lan Xichen holding a plaque with the Twin Jades’ mother’s name on it and would be taking the tea on her behalf.

Cangse Sanren had been upset that she couldn’t join in the ceremony, thinking her son didn’t want her there. It had nothing to do with that. Qingheng-Jun refused to leave seclusion for his son’s wedding. He didn’t even deem his several guests the courtesy of voicing his rejection, he just stared them down. Even both of his sons. Lan Wangji hadn’t thought that his father would come even if Lan Wangji asked. Lan Wangji didn’t care for his father, and as unfilial as it might be, he never had. Since Qingheng-Jun couldn’t be bothered to come to the wedding, Cangse Sanren also couldn’t sit before her son and future son-in-law, in the name of equality.

The matchmaker who had matched Lan Wangji and Wei Ying’s star charts presided over the short ceremony. While she talked, Wei Changze gave a kind smile to Lan Wangji, who thought it looked rather menacing.

“Take good care of my first-born, Zhan-er,” Wei Changze warned, even as he picked up the cup the Lan had poured for him.

“So long as Wei Gongzi doesn’t do anything either,” Lan Xichen smiled the same politely murderous look as Wei Changze before he took a sip of the tea Wei Ying presented him.

LianHu Laozu simply hummed in response. Lan Wangji had never felt so awkward in his life as when he met Wei Ying’s equally bewildered and terrified eyes. Had the two of them missed something going on between their family?

After both parents (or Lan Xichen on behalf of his mother in this case) of the family accepting tea from their in-laws, Lan Xichen was allowed to gesture for a disciple to step forward. The disciple bowed as he offered the box to Lan Xichen. Lan Wangji’s Xiongzhang placed the box on the table. It was wooden, the varnish preserving a deep red wood, engraved upon the lid were a Dragon and Phoenix in flight among the clouds. Along the sides of the box, sceneries that Lan Wangji could recognise from the Cloud Recesses were burned into the wood.

“Please, a token from the Lan family,” Lan Xichen offered to Wei Ying.

Nestled in the carmine velveteen pillow were two gold sets of 3 thick bangles depicting a Dragon and Phoenix in flight among Gusu-styled clouds. These were antiques that belonged in the treasure room for when Xiongzhang was to marry, to be present to the Sect Leader’s bride as a bride piece. For Xiongzhang to give them to Wei Ying…. Lan Wangji was usually reticent of his own volition but now he simply had no words for how thankful he was for Xiongzhang accepting Wei Ying into the family so wholeheartedly.

“They’re beautiful,” Wei Ying spoke in awe, his voice airy and near breathless.

“Xiongzhang,” Lan Wangji choked out.

“Ah, Didi. I’m glad they make you happy,” Xiongzhang smiled at him.

“Lan Zhan, help me,” Wei Ying tugged at Lan Wangji’s sleeve. “I can barely see!”

With far more care than necessary, Lan Wangji placed each bangle upon Wei Ying’s wrist. The other boy giggled in delight with every new weight of gold pressing down on his wrist.

“I love them,” Wei Ying whispered.

“I’m afraid we can’t dally here any longer, Xiao Lian,” Wei Changze said mournfully. “You’ll be late for your wedding if you do.”

Wei Ying gasped and nearly tipped over the table in his haste to get up. A touch to his elbow by Lan Wangji had Wei Ying calming down instantly. They all bowed their farewells then departed for the entrance of Lotus Pier. Fortunately Fan Nianzu had already gathered everyone who had volunteered for the bridal procession and was barking orders to everyone.

Jiang Yanli’s poor health prevented her from journeying with them, and since the Jiang Sect’s leader and Madam had to attend the ceremony, Jiang Wanyin had to stay behind as well.

“Stay safe! All of you! Remember to drink water often, and eat when you get hungry,” Jiang Yanli reminded her shidi.

A few of the Jiang disciples were stuffing the food Jiang Yanli was handing out into their horses' saddles. It looked like far too much for a single journey. Not that Lan Wangji could say anything because he was distracted by Wei Ying fumbling his way into the palanquin. Lan Wangji mounted his stallion and quickly went into a walk over to the opaque red curtain covering the only windowed opening in the palanquin.

“Are you all right?” Lan Wangji whispered to Wei Ying.

“Yes. It’s very comfy,” Wei Ying chirped in reply. “But I’m going to be so bored, aren’t I?”

“Boring is good,” Lan Wangji reminded him.

“No. Boring is boring,” Wei Ying countered playfully.

Lan Wangji just huffed a small laugh in response. They were quick to depart after that.

It was a boring trip, thankfully. Lan Wangji would have killed anyone who would dare stop him and Wei Ying from marrying each other, even a delay would have been too much for Lan Wangji. Luckily, for everyone’s sanity, Wei Ying took a nap instead of trying to pester the other people in the procession.

They only stopped once on their long journey and the only reason they did was because the horses had been pushed far beyond what they should have been. There was no way they were going to make it up the thousands of steps to the entrance of the Cloud Recesses as well. That wasn’t fair to them, and it was dangerous for the cultivators to even attempt it.

It was well past YōuShí1 by the time their bridal procession reached the main gates of the Cloud Recesses. A disciple must have seen them coming up the steps because a large Lan contingent greeted them at the gates, along with some nosy banquet guests.

“Hurry on through, the ancestral hall has already been prepared for almost a shichen, as have the banquet hall and the Jingshi,” an elder urged them along.

The men who had carried the palanquin up the steps were quickly replaced by a fresh batch of cultivators eager to hurry the procession along. Their entire group was re-energised with the thought that they were almost at the Lan ancestral hall and the final stretch of the procession. Lan Wangji discreetly knocked on the wood of Wei Ying’s carriage to alert Wei Ying that they were almost there. A lot of the guests were craning their heads as if they could somehow glimpse past the curtain and through the wood obscuring Wei Ying from view.

Shameless.

While there was a rule prohibiting running, that didn’t mean Lan disciples cultivators didn’t know how to hurry. The trip to the ancestral hall was quick. Several Elders, including Lan Wangji’s Shufu, were present to see Lan Wangji and Wei Ying complete their three kowtows.

First was the kowtow to the heavens and earth, so as to pay respect to the gods and the Lan ancestors. The second kowtow was to the tablets at the altar that represented their parents. There had been a fierce argument about this considering Qingheng-Jun was in seclusion and Wei Changze saying that either all living parents had to be there or none at all. In the end, the Lan Elders had to accept that their Er-Gongzi would have to kowtow to tablets instead. The second kowtow was to thank the parents for taking care of the bride and groom up until that moment. (Wei Ying had thought it ridiculous and wondered aloud why they couldn’t just say so before or after the ceremony). To show respect to one another, the bride and groom save their final kowtow for each other. All the while, a master of ceremonies belonging to the Lan sect went through the scriptures of what a marriage entailed and directed the couple on when to bow.

While Lan Wangji couldn’t see the look on Wei Ying’s face but he was very sure that after the final bow his now wife was beaming. Oh, wasn’t that a thing to think. Wei Ying was now his wife! His husband! His spouse! His cultivation partner! Lan Wangji was the luckiest man alive in that moment and he would not allow anyone else to infer otherwise.

“Should Lan Er-Furen not be brought to the wedding chamber?” An Elder whispered.

“It was agreed that he be brought to the banquet just long enough for the other sects to congratulate him,” another Elder reminded their colleague.

“Highly unusual. A deviation from tradition.”

“They are not a traditional couple.”

Gossip was forbidden in the Cloud Recesses, but Lan Wangji would let this pass instead of calling out an Elder because Wei Ying was clinging tightly to his arm and buzzing with energy. That excitement gave Lan Wangji the strength to deal with the nosy cultivators from other sects. Was it not enough that Wei Ying made Lan Wangji happy and that Lan Wangji did the same for him? Did the entire cultivation world have to pry into their relationship to see if that was false or not?

For whatever reason they thought was acceptable, (which it wasn’t at all), the Lan Elders thought that after the usual toasts that were made at banquets, that the leaders of the major sects and their immediate family should form a receiving train to give their congratulations to the happy couple. Considering Jin Guangshan was a lecherous man whose eyes lingered too long on every woman in the room, Wen Rouhan was a power-hungry bastard who let his sons get away with too much, and Nie Mingjue was in the line as well, this was not a happy line to receive. Jiang Zhongzhu and Yu Furen were obviously pleased by this marriage for Wei Ying and happily gave their congratulations to the couple. Nie Zhongzhu and his family were next. Nie Mingjue was quiet, sulky and sheepish. Nie Furen gushed over what a wonderful wedding this was and her sister-wife congratulated them heartily for the mating. Nie Zhongzhu was visibly confused by his wives’ wording but congratulated the couple. Nie Huaisang was as effusive as his step-mother with his praise about the wedding and the couple. This made the congratulation train bearable, but only by a small margin.

Jin Guangshan openly leered at Wei Ying, who dug his claws into Lan Wangji’s arm. Lan Wangji glared at the man and both the man’s son and wife were disgusted by him. Jin Furen urged her husband on while Jin Zixuan apologised for his father’s wandering eye and disgusting remarks. For whatever reason, Wei Ying bristled as Jin Zixuan spoke. There was a story there but Lan Wangji wouldn’t be hearing it that night.

Wen Rouhan mostly sounded bored by the congratulations he had to give. However, his sons made open remarks that Wei Ying would have been better off with either one of them instead of Lan Wangji. If this were not his own wedding banquet and Wei Ying was not finally, officially his and on his arm, Lan Wangji would have beaten these heirs to a pulp, never mind the political ramifications.

Almost immediately after the train was done, someone else proposed another toast for the happy couple. It gave Lan Wangji and Wei Ying the ability to duck out without anyone really paying attention to them. Fan Nianzu was waiting for them outside and ushered them to the Jingshi.

“Everything's been prepared and the groom and bride’s parties have both rested enough to proceed with the rest of the bridal chamber entertainment,” Fan Nianzu teased. “A couple of the young male juniors took to jumping on your marriage bed already.”

“The sooner I can be alone with Lan Zhan, the better,” Wei Ying huffed.

“I know. I know. Patience, Xiao Wei,” Fan Nianzu scolded.

When they arrived at the Jingshi, Lan Wangji’s cousins — male and female, from different branches of the family — all congratulated him on his nuptials. Lan Wangji nodded at all of them and gave quiet thanks. Normally the bride would wear the veil throughout the rest of the bridal chamber activities but everyone had already known what Wei Ying looked like and Lan Wangji was growing impatient. Lan Wangji could see that Wei Ying was also itching to get the veil off.

“I don’t see why not,” Fan Nianzu shrugged at the minor change of plans Lan Wangji suggested. “Will anyone tell the Elders about the break in tradition?”

“Oh, no one cares,” Lan Zhiqiang waved off.

“Excuse me,” Lan Xueqin huffed.

The other Lans shushed their more uptight senior. The people in Wei Ying’s bridal party all had Jiaoren blood in them and wouldn’t really mind the deviation from tradition either.

Impossibly, and yet at the same time, unsurprisingly, Wei Ying was even more beautiful without the veil. Wei Ying blushed beautifully under Lan Wangji’s attention. All the people around them also gushed at how beautiful Wei Ying was. Especially with the light amounts of makeup on his face that naturally enhanced his beauty. The bright red lip taint and dark red, kind of smokey eyeshadow, as well as the black soot on his eyelashes just made Wei Ying’s lips and eyes pop even more. Lan Wangji didn’t know if his heart could take staring at this ethereal beauty, but he had to carry on.

“Wei Ying is breathtaking,” Lan Wangji whispered as the two of them settled at the low table.

“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying hissed, obviously pleased as he blushed an even brighter red at the compliment.

“Hush, you two,” Fan Nianzu said as he prepared the tea.

Traditionally, wine was supposed to be drunk, but Lans had a horrible alcohol tolerance. Instead, tea was to be served to the newly wedded couple. It was poured into the cups that were painted with pairs of fish and the double happiness symbol over and over again. The two of them took sips from their own couple cups before extending their hands to drink from each other’s cups.

Wei Ying hadn’t minded the concession for alcohol, nor his family, as it wasn’t a Jiaoren tradition. The exchange of ribbons, however, was. Since Lan Wangji wasn’t a Jiaoren with his own Jiaoxiao silk ribbon, Wei Ying had woven him one that looked highly similar to Lan Wangji’s forehead ribbon (if it weren’t for the fact it looked so poorly done thanks to Wei Ying’s poor weaving skills). Under the guidance of Fan Nianzu, the couple exchanged their ribbons and took turns tying them to the other’s forearm. Wei Ying looked so pleased about it that Lan Wangji had to kiss him. Just a small one, a peck. It still made Wei Ying blush bright red and stammered a “Lan Zhan~!” in protest.

“Gods, stop being so lovey-dovey for a moment,” Fan Nianzu said as he proceeded with the Human customs of the ceremony.

There were mixed dried fruits for them to feed each other. When that was done, Wei Ying was presented with a dumping from a Lan cousin. Wei Ying took a bite of the raw shrimp dumpling.

“Raw,” Wei Ying declared, but swallowed it instead of spitting it out.

They had anticipated that Wei Ying might forget to spit it out like a normal bride would have, which is why it was a shrimp dumpling. As a Jiaoren Wei Ying was less likely to get sick if he ate raw seafood instead of other raw meats. That didn’t mean he escaped the ribbing of his family. The others in the room giggled and teased Wei Ying for his little mix up.

“Wei Ying,” Fan Nianzu sighed in exasperation.

“Oops,” Wei Ying flustered. “I haven’t eaten a lot today!”

“Because you’re supposed to fast for 3 days!” Fan Nianzu snapped.

“We already anticipated this,” Lan Wangji reminded his in-law. “Continue.”

Fan Nianzu huffed in exasperation. The part-Jiaoren spoke a few more ceremonial words before gesturing for everyone to leave the bridal chamber for the final tradition of the night. Fan Nianzu was the last one out.

For the first time since before the wedding party had set out for Lotus Pier, Lan Wangji and Wei Ying were alone.

“Finally,” Wei Ying beamed at his husband.

“Mn,” Lan Wangji softened towards his husband.

Husbands.

They were finally husbands.

“A̶̭̽̏l̷̢̖̖͎̉́̇̈́̈́p̸̺̿̄̓͜h̴̨̯͐̌a̷̧̛͛͐̃͝, what are you doing so far away from your O̶̫̜̪͗̉̓͝͝m̶̙̭̝͚̆ȩ̵̢̲̦̅̍̇͠g̸̦̍͛͆̄a̴̢̔. Do you not want to fill your O̶̫̜̪͗̉̓͝͝m̶̙̭̝͚̆ȩ̵̢̲̦̅̍̇͠g̸̦̍͛͆̄a̴̢̔ with your children?” Wei Ying crooned.

Lan Wangji growled, exciting Wei Ying as the Jiaoren knocked over his chair to get to the bed. Lan Wangji was hot on his new husband’s heels, hoping to enjoy the rest of the night. It was a personal challenge that Lan Wangji was going to set himself, to get his husband pregnant that night before Wei Ying’s Season caught up to them. No matter how long it took or how wrung out the two of them might be. Wei Ying was beyond thrilled by his husband’s stamina and wept beautifully under the tender loving attention of his husband, whole heartedly agreeing with the sentiment to get Wei Ying pregnant as soon as possible. Neither Wei Ying nor Lan Wangji thought to sleep until dawn broke.

No one thought to disturb the newly wedded couple. The Jingshi was set far away from the main compound and whatever sounds escaped the house was swallowed by the night or by the joyous, drunken festivities going on in the Lan sect’s great hall past the Lan curfew and all through the night.