I have a rough outline of how everything is going to go, and I'm working on being a faster writer, so we'll see how it goes.

Well, it's been a while since I've written for Star Wars, but I recently read the Obi-Wan and Anakin Comic and, frankly, all I could see were the red flags. It's a masterful comic, filled with delicious Palpatine manipulation, but I'm honestly shocked no one raised an eyebrow at this old man coming in and taking one of their kids. Whether you know who he is or not, it's still creepy. Thus this was born.

Chapter Text

Jedi Master Plo Koon stares at Mace Windu.

They’re alone, seated together inside Mace’s kitchen, the distant hum of Coruscant Nightly News filtering in from the neighboring room. Potted plants line the sill beneath a window, shades down to provide privacy at so late an hour, and an old kettle sits empty atop the stove. Mace holds a cup of tea between his hands; he’s raised it to his lips several times but has yet to take a sip. Plo can just make out the beginnings of scum forming along the rim. It’s been sitting for a while.

Laughter echoes in from the hallway as a group of Padawans pass by. Their joy tickles the Force pleasantly, but it's not enough to alleviate the heavy weight that's settled over the two Masters like an unwanted companion. It pulses between them, born of questions and concerns too premature to name.

Concerns with unfortunate merit, Plo thinks, adjusting his seat with a sigh. It’s loud in the stillness of the room, and his vocoder only makes it worse. Mace doesn’t so much as twitch. “I find it difficult,” Plo begins, “to believe the Chancellor would be so interested in a child as to issue threats.”

“Not threats,” Mace smiles without humor. “It was very intentionally not a threat.”

“No, of course not. The Chancellor was stating a fact.”

“Hm.”

Plo raps a talon against the hard wood of the table. It's new, the last one having met an unfortunate end after a mishap with the stove. “Have you spoken to Obi-Wan about this?”

“He’s been informed of the Chancellor’s generous offer.”

“Took it with his usual aplomb, I suspect.”

“He was curious, but agreed. He didn’t think there was any cause for alarm.”

Plo stares from behind his goggles. “And you? Do you agree with him?”

The mug lands with a soft thunk. As Plo suspected, the tea is stone cold, but Mace’s fingers stay wrapped around the ceramic as if needing something to hold. Old habits die hard, but it’s been a while since Plo has seen his friend so distracted as to revert to them.

“I have no reason not to,” the other man says after a moment. He’s pensive, eyes focused on a point just past Plo’s shoulders, the blue glow of the holo-vision shadowing his face.

“That is not an answer.”

Mace snorts. For the first time since they sat down he looks Plo in the eyes. “The Chancellor did nothing to suggest he wasn’t entirely earnest in his offer to help. Force knows Skywalker could use it.”

“Perhaps.” Padawan Skywalker is certainly an unorthodox boy. Kind and compassionate, if a little rough around the edges. He’s got a temper, Plo won’t deny that, and a lot of unresolved trauma, but the Kel Dor also knows of another young man with a raging temper who turned into an exemplary Jedi.

Mace raises a brow. “You don’t agree.”

“I was not there.”

“But you still don’t agree.”

“I do not think that if you believed the words coming out of your mouth we would be sitting here at 2200 standard with a cup of cold tea as our only indulgence.”

“Perhaps I wanted company.”

“Or perhaps you wanted someone who would reaffirm your suspicions.” Plo tilts his head as Mace lets out a low burst of air. He does nothing more for a moment, but Plo is patient, and is unsurprised when Mace eventually grants a begrudging nod.

“Perhaps.”

Plo hums. It echoes through the room, and he crosses his arms as he leans back against the soft wood of his chair. “I find it…unsettling that a man in the Supreme Chancellor’s position would offer such aid to one twelve-year-old boy.”

“A twelve-year-old boy who saved his planet.”

“Almost three years ago. That is quite a bit of time to reach out in gratitude.”

“He noticed the boy having trouble with his temper. Said he felt a connection to Skywalker after what he did for Naboo. He was quite earnest.”

“Enough to threaten you.”

“Not a threat.”

“My apologies. He ordered you. For access to a child,” and Plo’s chest tightens at the thought. It’s difficult; his species is particularly protective of their young, and it’s an open secret that Plo Koon collects younglings like most people collect sports cards.

Skywalker, with all his troubles and tribulations, is a beacon to Plo.

Mace’s shoulders fall and the mug, still full, returns to the table. “We don’t know his intentions. He could genuinely want to help. I saw no shatterpoints. No darkness or warnings. The Force was still. Calm. If Skywalker was truly in danger with the man, you'd think there’d be more warning.”

There would. The Force is always active when it comes to Skywalker. Sometimes, all Plo has to do is think of him and the Force comes rushing, like a particularly attentive parent. It’s astounding, if a little terrifying. Shadows follow wherever the light touches, and Anakin Skywalker shines like a thousand suns in one.

It’s beautiful, and sad. He’s painful to look at sometimes, and it drives people away as often as it draws them in.

“Then why did you call me?” What more reassurance could Mace want?

But his friend’s brow is furrowed, and his fingers twitter along the ceramic mug as frantically as when he was a youngling.

“I don’t know.”

“A feeling?

“A feeling.”

The Chancellor has commandeered his Padawan. Obi-Wan Kenobi is not invited. He returns to the Temple at 1930 standard with assurances to his Padawan’s safety echoing in his ears and the promise of an early return. He won’t keep Anakin long, the Chancellor says. It’s just a quick little errand, perfect for a young child just beginning to spread his wings.

Personally, if Anakin is going to be spreading his wings anywhere, Obi-Wan would really rather prefer it be in the opposite direction of the Senate. Say, the classroom, where he could make some real friends his own age, not whatever it is the Chancellor is offering.

But such thoughts are disingenuous. The Chancellor, by all accounts, is a kind man, and Obi-Wan sensed nothing suspicious or off about him. Anakin saved his planet and Palpatine’s just returning the favor by — hopefully — giving him some much needed advice.

Advice Obi-Wan apparently can’t give him. Because Obi-Wan is newly twenty-eight and his beard may make him look older, but it hasn’t granted him any sudden insights on how to deal with a troubled pre-teen. He should be grateful. If the Chancellor thinks he can help, well, Obi-Wan shouldn’t begrudge him the effort.

It doesn’t settle his stomach at all.

Most Jedi are still in the canteen or settling in for the evening by time he makes it to the residential halls so there are few people to distract him from his thoughts. He keys in the code to his quarters, exhaustion bleeding from him as he enters the familiar space and kicks off his boots. Potted plants dot every available surface, a holdover from Qui-Gon and lovingly tended to by Anakin. The boy likes to laugh and tell him he’s the only person he knows who could kill a desert flower. He may be right. But Anakin loves them, and Obi-Wan finds he’s happy to indulge this little hobby. It’s better than his other ones.

Speaking of, Obi-Wan eyes the droid-littered floor. Just walking to the kitchen is going to be a minefield. He contemplates, briefly, putting his boots back on, but doesn’t feel like dragging dirt in as well, and resigns himself to cut feet. It won’t be the first time. Anakin said he would clean it up, but Obi-Wan is pretty sure this mess is the droid he’s been making to do it for him.

They’ll have to talk about that. Again.

Two aching feet later and he’s turning on the kettle. His mug, plain white and stained, is already situated in pride of place on the countertop, and he quickly fills it with his favorite blend — a colorful mix of sapir and dulindt Qui-Gon always referred to as abominably bitter. As far as Obi-Wan is concerned, his old Master just couldn’t appreciate the earthy undertones. He preferred milk with a hint of caff. It was disgusting. Anakin would have loved it.

Anakin would have loved a lot about Qui-Gon.

And Qui-Gon…he would have known how to handle Anakin — his moods, his wanderlust, his questions, his troubles, his…everything. Everything Obi-Wan just doesn’t.

The Chancellor wouldn’t have needed to offer help if Qui-Gon—

Obi-Wan shutters the thought. No, that…that isn’t where he wants his thoughts to go. Qui-Gon…Qui-Gon is gone. He’s been gone. He’s gone and Obi-Wan is here and there’s a child in his care who needs him to be here.

Except not, because Anakin isn’t here. Anakin is with the Chancellor. At night. On an errand, and Obi-Wan wills down the way that makes his chest tighten in apprehension. He’ll be fine. Anakin is with the Chancellor, not frolicking around the lower levels searching for pit races. Obi-Wan is just paranoid.

Anakin will be fine.

The kettle screeches Obi-Wan out of his unease and he hurriedly turns it off before pouring the boiling water into his mug. Rich, floral notes waft under his nose and Obi-Wan breaths them in with a relish. His muscles relax, and he’s able to settle onto the couch of the living room with more calm than he entered with. This, this is what he needs right now. A cup of tea, an empty apartment, and time to get ahead on all the work he’s been putting off. With any luck, he’ll be able to get through a hearty chunk before Anakin returns.

He gets through all of it.

At 2100 standard, he settles in for meditation.

By 2200 standard, he’s given up on it.

By 2300 standard, Obi-Wan is pulling on his boots ready to march over to the Senate Building and demand his Padawan back, hang whatever consequences. Anakin has a curfew, one which Obi-Wan knows the Chancellor is aware of because Obi-Wan made sure to tell him before he left his twelve-year-old in Palpatine’s care. Anakin is two hours late. The only thing keeping Obi-Wan from panicking is the lack of danger over their bond.

He’s grabbing for his cloak when the door opens and said twelve-year-old walks in with a yawn on his lips. The boy looks unharmed, though he smells of smoke and the grime of the Undercity, and his brow is furrowed in thought. For a moment, all Obi-Wan can do is stare. He’s been tearing his hair out for hours, meanwhile Anakin looks like he just came in from a swoop race.

Oh, he didn’t.

Obi-Wan’s arms are crossed before he even registers what he’s doing. Heat races up his throat and he bites his lip to keep himself from shouting. Of all the irresponsible—

Force, they had talked about this.

“Anakin.”

The boy looks up, eyes wide as if he hadn’t realized his Master was in the room. What, did he think Obi-Wan was asleep? That he wouldn’t care that his Padawan missed his curfew by two hours? Obi-Wan doesn’t know whether to flinch or cry at the assumption.

“Master! Hi. Um, I didn’t…” he trails off, worrying his lip.

Obi-Wan’s frown deepens. “You didn’t what, Anakin? Think I was still up? You’re two hours past curfew, Padawan.”

Anakin’s mouth twist. “I know, but the Chancellor—”

“The Chancellor? Anakin you smell like a bar.” And not one of the high-class establishments frequented by those in the Senate. No, this is more like one of those seedy dives Quinlan likes to indulge in.

“Yeah, I know, but…”

Obi-Wan raises a brow. “But? I expect you have a perfectly reasonable explanation for this, Padawan.” He watches Anakin squirm. The boy is obviously fishing for something to say, and Obi-Wan is just so tired. Two hours past curfew. Two hours he sat here worrying while Anakin traipsed about the lower levels doing Force knows what. “I’m waiting.”

“It’s nothing,” the boy says. “Just an errand. Like the Chancellor said.”

“Do you mean to tell me the Chancellor took you to the Undercity on an errand?”

Anakin pales. The Force crests around him, a surefire sign he’s struggling to come up with a lie, and no matter how hard Obi-Wan presses, he won’t meet his Master’s eyes. “No...”

“No? Are you asking me, or telling me?”

“Telling.”

“Really? Because it sure sounds like a question. So either the Chancellor took you somewhere you were not supposed to be, or you snuck down there after you left. Considering your recent exploits I’m inclined to believe the latter.”

“T-the what?” A red flush spreads across Anakin’s cheeks, from embarrassment or anger, Obi-Wan can’t tell, and his mouth pulls into a frown. “Master, I didn’t—”

Obi-Wan is not impressed. “The swoop races. The pit races. And let’s not touch the incident with the Blood Carver.”

Anakin blanches. The Blood Carver. Obi-Wan almost feels bad bringing that mess up, but there’s a pressure behind his eyes from worry and Anakin knows better. Force, they talked about this.

“But I was with the Chancellor!” Anakin’s eyes are glossy and it’s that more than the way the Force boils with indignation that makes Obi-Wan think he may have jumped to conclusions. “I was! I promise!”

He promises. He also promised to clean the floor. And not sneak out to the races. That said, Anakin may be a lot of things, but he’s not generally a liar, and he tends to take his promises seriously. At least, he does when they warrant it.

Force, Obi-Wan feels a thousand years old.

His shoulders fall. He crouches down to be level with his apprentice, but Anakin turns away. The boy’s lips are trembling and drawn into a pout, and it would be cute if Obi-Wan didn’t suddenly feel so guilty. The Blood Carver really was taking it a step too far. That's still too fresh. He hadn’t meant to make Anakin cry. “Then why are you so late? You were supposed to be back hours ago. And if you weren’t in the Undercity, then why do I smell it on you? I want to believe you, Padawan, but you have to give me more to work with.”

“I told you. I was with the Chancellor.”

“For four hours?” He takes Anakin’s chin gently between his fingers. “Anakin, look at me. What did the Chancellor have you do that would take that long?”

Red-rimmed blues flicker everywhere but at Obi-Wan, and the child shrugs. “Nothing.”

“Anakin.”

“Nothing! We just talked.”

“Talked? The errand was talking?”

“No! Yes. I mean…” he chews his lip and the Force churns. “He-he had a speeder, and he knows I like to fix things, so…so he had me fix one. And we talked. And that’s it.”

Obi-Wan very much doubts that’s it, and he doesn’t need the Force to be sure. Anakin would have been chattering up a storm if there really was a speeder involved and the lie is written all over his face. But it’s almost midnight; Obi-Wan has been up since 0400, and he just doesn’t have the capacity right now for an interrogation. He’ll get the truth eventually.

He pulls away, and he’s pretty sure Anakin can read his disappointment, though the boy stubbornly refuses to budge. “Alright,” he says, even though it’s not. “Extra meditation tomorrow, for missing curfew.”

“But I was—”

“With the Chancellor, I know.” He places a hand on Anakin’s shoulder and forces the child to look at him. “But, Padawan, I would have appreciated a call, at the very least.”

Anakin squirms. “I’m sorry.”

“I know.” And he does know. Sincerity has never been one of Anakin’s faults. He just wishes it came along with trust. “Alright, come on, up to bed. We have an early day tomorrow."

And there’s the expression Obi-Wan has become so accustomed to. “Do we have to?”

Obi-Wan smiles. “We have to fit that extra mediation in somehow.”

Anakin groans, but trudges to his room obediently. It’s only after his door closes that Obi-Wan allows himself to frown. Whatever the Chancellor had him doing it wasn’t fixing a speeder. It also wasn’t something Anakin wanted him to know, which means it was either: A. illegal, or B. confidential. Neither of which are very reassuring for a Chancellor and a twelve-year-old boy.

He scrubs a hand down the side of his face. Force forgive him if he was ever this difficult. On the bright side, it’s over. Anakin got his talk, the Chancellor got to give his thanks, and now they can settle back into their routines without any interruptions.

With that in mind, Obi-Wan flicks off the light and retreats to his own room. He’s asleep almost before his head hits the pillow.

Anakin Skywalker does not fall asleep easily.

He twists and turns on his little pallet, mouth pinched as he struggles to quell the furious pounding of his heart. The euphoria of the evening has been replaced by a bitter lump in his throat, and the very thought of his Master only makes it worse. Obi-Wan, arms crossed and angry. Obi-Wan, disappointed and frowning. Obi-Wan, blaming him for something he didn't do. He didn't even let Anakin explain. His Master just assumed it was his fault — that he did something wrong even though he knew Anakin was with the Chancellor. And all because he was a little late? So what? Obi-Wan's come back late from meetings plenty of times. Why is it such a big deal when Anakin does it? Why is everything such a big deal when he does it?

The boy's eyes flicker to the comm unit laying innocuously atop his desk and he contemplates switching it back on, before shaking himself quickly of the thought. It's late and Anakin isn't stupid. He doesn't want to be too needy. Instead, he turns onto his side and tries to release his emotions into the Force.

As expected, it doesn't work. Anakin isn't even sure why he bothers anymore.

Because Obi-Wan wants you to, says the little voice in his head that sounds like mom. She's right, but Anakin still squashes it like worms under the sand. He doesn't need to be reminded of his failure.

It's easier to think about Obi-Wan. How he completely overreacted. How he brought up the Blood Carver — white eyes, bulbous and bleeding, face twisted beyond recognition — even though he knows Anakin doesn't like to talk about it. It hurts, a great burning in his chest, and the lump grows bigger with each accusation. It grows and it grows and it's only made worse by the knowledge that Obi-Wan isn't wrong.

Because Anakin was late. He was in the Undercity. And even though he could feel how upset Obi-Wan was through their bond, he still let him off lightly. And then Anakin lied.

His face flushes in the darkness. He doesn’t like lying to his teacher. He doesn’t like lying in general, but especially to Obi-Wan. And it's not even his fault! Palpatine made him promise to keep it a secret. What was he going to say? No? Yeah, right. Just because everyone says the Jedi aren't beholden to the Chancellor, doesn't mean it's the truth. And it's not like Palpatine was wrong. Anakin can definitely believe that the Jedi wouldn't approve of the man's errand. Obi-Wan barely lets him down to the lower levels for Dex's. If he found out about tonight he’d be furious. Then he'd tell the Council, and Anakin really doesn’t need another mark against him right now. Who knows how many more tries he has before the Council decides to cut their losses and kick him out.

It doesn't quell the hurt. If anything, it makes it worse. His stomach bubbles like he's going to be sick, but he clamps down on it like he learned when he was little. One of his mom's songs echoes in his brain and he hums the words he remembers as a distraction. On reflex, he curls tightly around his pillow, holding it as if it were her.

His room is freezing and he shivers like it’s his first night in the Temple all over again. He turns expecting to find sand, and the plumbing rings like Tuskens raiding in the darkness. His neck twinges where his chip should be and the walls are so close it’s as if he’s back inside a cage. He can almost hear the surveyors calling out lot numbers, only their voices sound more and more like the Chancellor’s with each cry.

"Your entire life decided at a young age."

"You have no troubling choices to make."



Except that’s not true. Anakin knows it isn’t true because he remembers slavery like a noose around his neck. It haunts him; the way his stomach gnawed, desperate for food, his throat itching with thirst. The desert is always trying to kill you. If not with hunger than with heat. His skin was always covered in a perpetual crust of salt as it burned under the weight of twin suns, and he hateshateshates that he misses them because everywhere else feels like the desert at triple moon. There is no choice in the desert. You either obey, or you die.

The Temple is different. It’s cool and lush and glistens with terrifying cleanliness. Food is as abundant as water, and no one thinks twice about taking it. Every step is light with the airy quality of a people secure in their freedom.

He sees it everyday with Obi-Wan.

Obi-Wan who is his Master. Obi-Wan who isn’t Lorda or Fatahn or any of the other words that burn Anakin’s tongue. He’s patient and kind and the best Jedi in the Temple, and someday Anakin’s going to be just like him. He's taught Anakin to read and write and swim, and even when he gets angry he never hits. There’s no electro-whip, no fists, no cruel words.

And he lets Anakin make choices. He lets Anakin know he can make choices.

(He still has to call him Master, though. He has to call everyone Master.)

(Yes, Master. No, Master. I’m sorry, Master.)

(But it’s not the same. It’s not. There's a word, in the old language the Jedi use for ceremonies and special occasions that Madame Nu and Obi-Wan are trying to teach him. It's special, just for teachers, and it doesn't mean the same thing. He’s free. He chose this. He wants to be a Jedi. He chose it. He did. He really did.)

He can choose what to eat.

(Protein, and carbs and vegetables and balance, Padawan. Not just sugar.)

He can choose how he looks.

(Brown, beige, uniform and humble. Shorn hair and tidy braid. The same every day. Everyone looks the same.)

He can choose where he goes.

(Class, Padawan, you’re supposed to be in class. No racing, no exploring, no sneaking out. No leaving the Temple. No traveling. No piloting.)

He chose to be a Jedi, (it was that or slavery and Qui-Gon was big and brave and powerful, and Anakin had never had power in his life) and someday he’ll free all the slaves in the galaxy.

Even the ones on Coruscant.

"Lives are bought and sold in this club every single day."

He thinks of the club — too hot, too loud — and curls deeper into his mattress.

He’s not unfamiliar with such places. Anakin’s seen everything from favors to ships to people be bought and sold over the betting pools of Tatooine. It was how Watto won them off Gardulla. It was how he settled debts. Anakin lost count of the number of times he or his mom had been loaned out due to a lost game. Watto always swore they were too useful to sell, but debts are debts and fortunes shift as frequently as the dunes.

But this is Coruscant, not Tatooine. There aren’t supposed to be slaves in the Republic.

"Colandrus is only one viper among many."



"I wish the chance cube would turn against him."

How many other people are there like Senator Colandrus? Padmé said there was no slavery in the Republic, but she was clearly wrong, and if she was wrong, then how many other lies has he taken for promises?

Will the Jedi keep him if he’s not the Chosen One?

Will Obi-Wan?

No, they won't. You know they won't. You know why they took you in. A prophesy. A promise. He's a dying wish made real. And he tries not to dwell on it, but it sits with him. Through every moment of everyday. If he's not the Chosen One — not the best — then they might just decide to be done with him and ship him back to Tatooine.

Leave you to rot on the Outer rim with all the other slaves they ignore, the dragon in his heart whispers, truthful enough that he can't drown it out. At least the Chancellor is trying.

The Chancellor went down to the Undercity to help. It was incredible and invigorating; Anakin felt like he was finally doing something good to fix even a little of the galaxy’s wrongs, not just waiting for the Council to tell him he could.

They spend so much time talking, and not enough doing.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor is able to recognize when talking just isn’t enough. Sometimes, you have to get up and start doing the work yourself. Anakin’s never met anyone like him. His presence is quiet — still as if held in place by some unseen hand. It lacks the unreachable serenity of the Jedi and the muffled chaos of the null. The only person Anakin can think of that comes anywhere close is his mother.

He wishes he had some of that quiet now.

Coruscant is a never-ending cacophony. Obi-Wan says he’ll be able to block it out once his shields improve, but Anakin isn't sure how. His shields are already some of the best in his age group, and sleep continues to elude him. Nighttime is the worst because the Force just doesn’t shut up and his mother isn’t there to sooth it away.

He turns onto his other side, gripping his blanket tightly around him as if that will help. It used to be Obi-Wan’s, but one night of nightmares and unrelenting shivering made it Anakin’s, and Obi-Wan has never asked for it back. He likes to think it’s because Obi-Wan cares and not just because he forgot. It’s soft and smells like Obi-Wan, of sapir and earth and tea, and even though Anakin is getting much too big for such childishness, he always feels untouchable when wrapped in its warmth.

It helps because Coruscant is still far too cold for a desert child, and Obi-Wan is the only other person who’s been able to come close to the quiet Palpatine and his mother subconsciously achieved.

His eyes ache, but when he closes them the Force screams. He wants, desperately, to reach out for Obi-Wan through their bond, to reach for the little light in his Master’s chest and bask in its gentle waves, but Obi-Wan’s accusations still ring in his ears and he tells himself it’s not pride or guilt that holds him back. Instead, he tightens his grip on the old brown blanket and shuts his eyes hard enough to see stars. Maybe, if he wills it enough, the Force will stop screaming.

It doesn’t. The shadows rush in before he can stop them and he tumbles downwards; through his bed, down and down until he’s far below the Temple, far below any inhabitable level. Fire and dust flash through the darkness. Cries deafen his ears and they mix in a discordant symphony with the laughter of criminals. He can smell smoke coming from the engine of a podracer though he is nowhere near a track, and it wafts under his nose as if blown from a death stick. He’s on Tatooine and the suns are burning through his skin, but the club is cold and busy and bright with the lights of Coruscant. The dream doesn’t stop; he wakes up only to fall right back into it, as if he never left. He can’t tell anymore if his bedroom is real or just another illusion.

Stars twinkle on the ceiling above him, and he wonders absently how the galaxy is able to fit inside such a small room. He thinks they’re laughing at him. That, or saying hello. Each flicker is a silent call beckoning him forward. The Force swirls around him, hateful and loving in turn, leading him up and up until he’s surrounded by starlight, and his room is nothing more than another pinprick in the darkness.

He’s calm.

It’s such a rare sensation that he never wants to leave.

There’s no ocean, no sun, just the void and the stars that live inside it. He walks amongst them, along some invisible road, and the galaxy reaches out to meet him.

Naboo twinkles like a jewel and he can feel Padmé’s water-blessed presence brushing against his hand. Tatooine is a suffocating heat, but it’s familiar and detested and home, and his mother is there at his back, steady and stalwart as the Canyons. He’s on Alderaan, Jabiim, Mandalore, and Bespin. A dead Blood Carver taunts him from Zonoma Sekot far beyond the Republic’s reaches, and Mustafar makes him burn and bleed until he’s left drowning on a world made of storms and seas.

He’s in the slave quarters of Tatooine, Nar Shaddaa, Fondor, and Zygerria. The spice mines of Kessel and Kemix and Kobola. He’s wandering the slums of Corellia and lost in the lower levels of Coruscant. The Jedi Temple rises above him, white and gleaming in the sunlight, and he knows he should run towards it, embrace Obi-Wan’s warm heartbeat, but the stars twinkle and flash and shout behind him, so loud and desperate that the Temple crumbles under the weight.

He’s in the ruins. Smoke and fire engulfs the peaceful halls and there are no Jedi to meet him. He’s in the Senate and no one cares that the sky is in flames and the air is polluted with ash. Everyone is choking and dying, and they can’t see it, and no one ever cares and no one ever does anything and the Force is screaming, screaming, screaming.

He’s in the Chancellor’s office. It’s comfortable and clean, and Palpatine stands at the window, hands outstretched ready to welcome him in. He takes a step. One, two. Flames lick his robes, but he pays them no mind. The air is still. The Force is silent; the stars flicker out.

"Are you happy in the Temple?"

"I could make extraordinary use of a young man like yourself."

Anakin wakes with the galaxy in his ears and ash on his tongue. His lightsaber rests in his hand, uncalled for but ready, and he wraps his fingers around the cool familiar metal in preparation.

The galaxy is calling, and it’s time he answered.

He hands over his lightsaber an hour later.