Chapter Text

Wei Wuxian stifled a yawn as Lan Qiren continued on lecturing about the various ancestors of all the major sects. He doesn’t need to be taught this when he can recite them all from heart at the tender age of eleven! Yes, eleven and not five like all the other heirs because uh new flash, living in the streets of Yiling anyone?

He looked beside him only to see Nie Huaisang slowly dozing off behind his intricate fan. Even his shidi’s eyes are looking glazed as though his soul is nowhere here nor there. Wuxian hid his yawn once more only to set eyes on the back of Lan Wangji. Wait, no Lan Zhan.

Ah, Lan Zhan. He probably knows all this and more, but he still looks awake and paying such close attention. He is even sitting properly with no slouch in sight. Truly! Someone who deserves the title of second on the list of young masters!

Wei Wuxian scratched his temple with his brush, thinking on ways of how to liven up the atmosphere. Just a harmless one! His shidi looks bored to death! What kind of shixiong will he be if he doesn’t save him from the evil clutches of boring lectures and their even more boring grandmaster? A bad one!

His fingers twitched as his ideas became overwhelming. Before he can even draw up a talisman, a huge bright light emerged in the middle of the hall; nearly blinding everyone. Lan Qiren immediately stopped and glared at Wei Wuxian. Um excuse me? He did nothing! But also, thank you for thinking he is this powerful? But then again! It’s not his fault this time round!

“Wei—” Lan Qiren shouted before stopping himself when the bright light abated.

All the disciples in the hall looked stunned. In the middle of the hall, three kids were seen clutching each other. Before anyone can even move, the three kids went straight to three different people and clutching on them.

“Papa!” “A-niang!” “Father!”

Jiang Yanli, Jiang Wanyin and Wei Wuxian looked at each other in horror as their robes were tugged.

Lan Qiren nearly went into qi deviation seeing the little Lan disciple with his white robes and forehead ribbon tugging on Wei Wuxian and calling him Papa. Lan Zhan gazed unmovingly at the duo, his lips slightly parted in shock but his eyes wanting. The other disciples were rooted to the spot. W-what is the meaning of this?

Why are there three little disciples from the GusuLan, YunmengJiang and LanlingJin sect in their lecture? And why are they calling out to three of their classmates, all from YunmengJiang sect mind you, as their parents?