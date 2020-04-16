The Darkness Before Dawn

(See the end of the chapter for notes .)

It hurts….

…. It hurts…

I… am tired.

Allow me…

… to rest.

.

.

.

And rest he did.

The cultivation world rejoiced, finally defeating the scourge that defiled the lands and that justice has triumphed once more. The Yiling Patriarch is gone, decimated into pieces by his own army. Shredded and torn until nothing of him was left. Nothing.

―◊―

“Little one, tell me, what am I supposed to do with you”

“You can just send me wherever you know, I won’t complain”

“Little one, you have done something unprecedented. You have defied your fate. Tell me how am I supposed to send you wherever, I cannot do that. You aren’t supposed to be dead!” A fat man with a funny beard was scratching his head with his fan in worry. He looked very much at his wits’ end. “You even shattered your own soul! Did you know how hard it was to gather them?"

“Oh? Aren’t I? the whole world seemed to be hell bent on me dying and I went ahead and granted their wishes. Eaten by my own army of fierce corpses, isn’t it a fitting end? They should be grateful I decided to take things into my own accord. If I waited for them to end me, I probably would be fulfilling my supposed fate” The Yiling Patriarch scoffed sarcastically. I don’t deserve to be alive, not after everything. “If anything, I’d say I was late. I should’ve just gone ahead and died when that bastard Chao threw me in the Burial Mounds.” Shijie would probably be alive then…

“You do realize that you have saved lives by partaking in that war, don’t you?”

“Which is nothing compared to the lives lost because of me”

“…You are one troublesome and stubborn brat do you know that?”

“It is known.”

The fat man clutched his head with his hands, sighing deeply, deciding to not argue with this troublesome spirit. He asked instead

“Little one, don’t you wish to go back? You are being called back you know?”

“Hah, go back and what?” They just wish to make sure I’m really gone “The world who does not want me, I have no desire to return to. I am tired of it all.” Which is why I shattered my soul. Who would’ve known it’d be pieced back… He closed his eyes, trying to hide the flash of hurt he felt.

“Even if the one calling you back yearns for you? Begging the gods to return you every day, every night without fail?”

“And who is the idiot who would do something like that for the likes of me?”

“He is named Lan Zhan, courtesy Wangji. The second young master of Gusu Lan.”

“…… Hah?!?” Is he kidding me? Why would Lan Zha- Hanguang-jun do something like that to someone he scorns? “That Hanguang-jun??? the man hates me, why would he call me back?” Yearns for me? This is the most ridiculous thing I heard after dying.

“If you don’t believe me, I can show you” The fat man then waved his fan, an image of Lan Zhan playing his guqin appeared.

Inquiry? Why does he look like he’s almost dying? Is he injured? How? Who can even injure the esteemed Hanguang-jun?

“Wei Ying. Where are you? Can you answer me? Wei Ying Wei Ying Wei Ying”

Wha-?

“Please Wei Ying. I… I am sorry. Please forgive me. I should’ve stayed by your side,

I should’ve protected you, should’ve fought them, should’ve defended Wei Ying more,

I… can only regret them now… but… Wei Ying can you hear me? I’m sorry… Please…

…Please come back to me”

Wei Ying didn’t know when he started to cry but his tears won’t stop falling. Why Lan Zhan? Why? I… I don’t deserve such grief… I...

“So little one, have you changed your mind? Won’t you come back for the one that matters?” The man asked hopefully.

“… I don’t know why Lan Zhan would…… I… I don’t understand”

This is one stubborn, thick-headed brat alright. “Would showing you more help you understand?” I really shouldn’t be doing this but I’m at my wits’ end. I’d be punished if I don’t fix this. The man waved his fan again and another image appeared, this time it’s an image of Lan Zhan and Wei Ying.

This is? Why don’t I remember this?

“Wei Ying wake up! I’m here, please”

“…”

“Wei Ying, please. I… please… come back to Gusu with me”

“…”

“I… I want to protect you, to hide you from those who hurt you… so please, Wei Ying…”

“…get lost…”

“Wei Ying please, I promise I’ll protect you. I’ll stay by your side. I’ll never leave… I-

“…get lost…”

“Wei Ying, I love you. Please Wei Ying…”

“…”

“Get lost.”

Love? Hanguang-jun, no, Lan Zhan Loves me?

“What? Wha- How? I… Hah??”

“Lan Wangji! What is the meaning of this?”

“Give him to us! He is evil incarnate. Our Gusu Lan must abide by our righteousness and dispose of that scourge!”

“No. Wei Ying isn’t evil”

“LAN WANGJI!”

Lan Zhan, he… he fought the elders?

“Lan Wangji! You must be punished! You have been tainted by his wickedness!”

“Thirty-three lashes by the discipline whip, one for each elder you fought against!”

No… Lan Zhan, I’m…

I’m sorry.

“Little one, now do you understand?”

“Yes… I understand.” I understand that I really cause nothing but pain to those around me.

“Won’t you go back then? Defying your fate may be an amazing feat on its own but it brings forth a worse future”

“What do you mean? If I cause nothing but hardship to those around me, wouldn’t it be better if I didn’t exist?”

“Listen here little one, everything is connected, even if you are gone, it doesn’t mean everything would turn out well, on the contrary, it might be worse. I cannot tell you more, but a person has each of their own fate they must fulfill, denying it will lead to catastrophe. Little one, you weren’t fated to die, the things you went through were necessary.”

“So, you are telling me, that the deaths of those important to me were necessary for me to realize my fate?”

“That is their destiny”

“I won’t accept it. Who am I to step on their lives just because my fate told me to do so?”

Siiiiiiighhhh this is so difficult. This is because you are destined to achieve greater things. Sacrifices are necessary, after all, there is no such thing as an easy path. But I can’t tell him that. People are not allowed to know their fate. It’s fine to give them hints but anything specific is a taboo. “… Little one, the world is not an easy place to live in, in order to achieve something, you must give something of equivalent in exchange. That is the principle of the world.”

“Even if you say so, I refuse. I won’t return. I already died anyway. I… I cannot live knowing that I failed to protect the people I swore to protect, that I failed Jiang Cheng, that I broke my promises… That I caused my shijie grief… and her death… that I orphaned an innocent child. I…I cannot forgive myself old man. I could never. “

“Even when you have already died, there is still a way to send you back you know. You can clear your name. Are you really fine with leaving the second young master Lan like that?”

“…He will forget about me soon, it’s better that way. If I go back, his reputation would be soiled”

“what about the child?”

“Child?”

“Wen Yuan. The second young master saved him you know. He’s alive”

“…” Lan Zhan… I really owe you a lot… I wonder if you’ll forgive me…

“And It is known, even in this place, that Lans only love once. Once. And then never again.”

“…I can’t”

Stubborn kid!!!

“The choices I made; I do not regret them. Even if I have to go through them again, my choice would be the same. My only regret is not being able to protect the people I care about…”

“That’s it!!”

“Huh?”

“That’s the solution!!”

“I can’t follow your thoughts, old man”

“Go back!”

“I told you already, I won’t-

“No no no, go back! From the beginning! That way you can prevent the things you regret!”

“huh? But won’t that defy fate?”

“You can’t defy fate but you can change destiny!”

“What's the difference? I changed my fate when I died didn't I?”

“no no, that’s different little one, fate is inevitable, destiny is not. It is up to one to shape their own destiny. This is why I’m in deep trouble little one. One cannot defy their fate, but you did. You went against the law of the universe and it must be reversed. This is a serious thing little one. You didn’t just attempt the impossible. You actually did it. Have mercy on this old man would you, go back and fulfill your fate, and change the destiny that had once been done.”

“Is this really alright?”

“I’d have to extract payment of equivalence. Would you be willing to pay?”

Haha…’ whatever the price, I can afford’… was it? “If it means righting my wrongs, then I am more than willing”

“Good! Then we have reached a compromise! Go, Little one!” The fat man waved his fan once more, then everything faded to white.