Chapter Text

Thanks to Yanli, it was decided that the Yunmeng Jiang disciples would travel to Gusu two weeks early for the lecture. Wei Ying would never have asked for it, but his sister had taken one look at the way his eyes had tightened with stress when Uncle Fengmian had told him he had been invited, and had patted his leg in support.

It was another thing he had to be grateful to his sister for, Wei Ying knew, and he pressed his shoulder to hers as they continued the long path up the mountain. Wei Ying was glad for the extra time here. The ever-present itch that danced under his skin in new places had finally relented, and he was starting to feel more settled than he had expected.

Yanli turned and smiled gently at him, more than likely guessing the path his thoughts had taken. She knows me so well, Wei Ying thought, I have much to be grateful for.

Madam Yu had been against their arriving early at first, annoyed at the thought of wasting money for no reason, but when Yanli had gently brought up the last time Wei Ying had been surprised by unexpected guests, a silence had fallen over the family. While his reaction hadn’t been terrible, it had been hard to explain away, and Wei Ying blushed lightly at the memory.

Yanli took advantage of his distraction to loop her hand around his elbow and tug him in close. Wei Ying went easily, always willing to do as his sister wanted. Her presence at his side was a comfort, her familiar scent a balm to the nerves he couldn’t quite repress.

“Was it long enough?” she asked, and Wei Ying nodded.

“Yes. Thank you.” He kept his voice low, even though he knew no one but family was around them right now. The habit of years was hard to break, and sound carried differently in mountains than it did on rivers and lakes. “The itch has settled, so I should be okay now.”

Wei Ying had spent their time here running across the mountains, investigating the lakes and towns, patrolling the area in a slowly expanding spiral as he learned the sights and sounds and smells of his new — temporary — territory. There were faint traces of other shifters here, but they were faded, and it was a relief.

It was going to be hard enough to integrate into the Lan clan for a year — Wei Ying was perfectly content to be the only shifter on the mountain.

“Good,” Yanli said firmly. “I know Mother was unhappy, but it really was the right thing to do.” The conviction in her voice made him smile, and he covered her hand with his.

Their steps had slowed while they spoke, and Jiang Cheng turned around to look for Wei Ying, suspicious at his brother’s silence. When he saw his siblings with their heads together, he frowned.

“Whatever you’re planning, stop it,” he demanded, glaring at his brother. Wei Ying just grinned back, slipping away from Yanli and slinging his arm around Jiang Cheng’s shoulders. He’d always been a tactile person, and Jiang Cheng pretended to hate it.

“Nothing too bad, I promise,” Wei Ying said, winking at Yanli before continuing on the path ahead. “Just wondering when I’ll be able to sneak out and go back for some more Emperor’s Smile.”

Jiang Cheng snorted. “You can’t even get drunk, I don’t understand why you drink at all. It’s wasteful.”

“Can’t I just like the taste?” Wei Ying wondered, and tightened his arm around his brother. “You drink enough of it with me, why are you complaining about what I buy?”

Jiang Cheng tugged away and straightened his robes where Wei Ying had ruffled them. “Get all of your nonsense out now before we get there,” he said, and completely ignored his brother's laughter. “God knows we don’t need you causing any trouble for us.”

Wei Ying pressed a hand against his heart and pouted. “You wound me, Jiang Cheng! I swore to Uncle Fengmian I would be on my best behaviour and I will be.” He raised his hand in a salute, face serious, but broke as soon as his brother looked over to him. His laughter was interrupted by a grunt of pain as Jiang Cheng elbowed him in the gut.

“Shut up,” he hissed as Wei Ying rubbed a hand over his stomach, “their whole Clan can probably hear you from here.”

Yanli came up to them then, inserting herself smoothly between the boys. “That's enough,” she said, and placed her hand on Jiang Cheng’s arm as Wei Ying made a face at him. “Let’s present a good face for our sect.”

With her reminder, the siblings settled into relative peace as they made their way to the gate. It was silent, and Wei Ying watched the guardian straighten up as the Yunmeng party came into view.

The group of them came to a stop before the guard and bowed in greeting. “I am Jiang Cheng, from the Jiang Clan of Yunmeng. This is my sister Jiang Yanli, and my brother Wei Wuxian. We have arrived for the lecture.”

The guard bowed as well, and straightened. “Welcome to Cloud Recesses,” he said, “please present your invitation, and you will be allowed inside.”

Jiang Cheng nodded, and held his hand out for the invitation. When nothing was given to him, he turned to look at the rest of his party. Shameful faces met his eyes, and he glared.

“Where is the invitation?” he asked, trying to keep his voice level in front of the other Clan, and Wei Ying came over as emotions strengthened. “They don’t have our invitation,” Jiang Cheng whispered angrily to his brother, “we can’t get in without it, and it’s twenty miles back to town.”

Wei Ying knocked into his brother lightly, and smiled. “Let me talk to him, see if we can work something out.” They turned back to the gate guard, and Wei Ying stepped forward, an open smile on his face. “It seems we have misplaced our invitation. Is there any way we can spend the night here, and return to town in the morning to retrieve it?”

The guard didn’t return his smile. “According to the Lan Clan’s principles, everyone coming for the lecture needs the invitation to be allowed inside.”

“It was an accident to lose it,” Wei Ying said, trying again. “We are all here, and it is so far to town. Is there nothing you can do?” The guard’s scent was beginning to be tinged with annoyance.

“I cannot identify you without an invitation,” the guard said, and Wei Ying huffed.

“Then, can you fetch someone who can?” he asked, “Your Clan Leader has met my sister, he will know her and know who we are.” Jiang Cheng perked up at that. He and Yanli had both met Clan Leader Lan many times. Zewu-Jun would know them by sight.

The guard sighed. “Then please wait here until shift change.”

“Shift change? It will be dark by then!” Wei Ying complained.

Yanli called him back to her side with a sharp “A-Xian, behave yourself.” When he came closer she added, "We promised Father we would be on our best behavior.” Wei Ying rolled his eyes, but his back was to the gate guard and he was not seen, so Yanli let him get away with it. “Let us move away from the gate and plan our next step.”

Wei Ying went with a huff, his annoyance with the gate guard even higher as he felt the man’s relief that they were leaving him alone. He let Jiang Cheng and Yanli speak quietly, barely paying attention to their words as he breathed in the comforting scent of the forest to calm down.

But he turned sharply, the sound of soft steps echoing in his ears, and a hint of sandalwood in the air teasing his nose. His siblings turned with him, used to paying attention to his sharper senses, and so everyone watched as the man came around the path towards the gate.

Wei Ying stared, but so did the others, and with reason. He hadn’t ever felt the need to call men beautiful before, but it was the only word that felt right to describe the cultivator walking past. The lowering sun caught in his hair like a lover's fingers, and Wei Ying dragged his eyes away with difficulty.

He barely heard Jiang Cheng start talking, he spoke so low. “That must be Lan Zhan — Lan Wangji, one of the Twin Jades. He’s Lan Xichen’s younger brother. He will be taking the lecture as well.”

Wei Ying nodded. “He will be our key to getting in, then.” The man — Lan Wangji — turned to face them after greeting the guard and allowing the rest of his party through the gate. Wei Ying and his siblings stepped up to the gate once more. Bowing, they introduced themselves, and explained the situation again.

“If you do not have your invitation, you cannot enter.” Lan Wangji said, his voice expressionless but polite, and Wei Ying bit back a snarl at the wave of satisfaction from the guard who now stood behind his master.

“Second Young Master Lan,” Wei Ying tried again, “we have arrived on time despite the exhausting journey. Surely you can make an exception for us?” He held the other man’s gaze, but the golden eyes were as easy to read as a sheet of ice. He was impressed by how little he sensed from the young master — even as his own frustration at the situation increased.

“If you do not have your invitation, you cannot enter.” Lan Wangji repeated, and Wei Ying’s eyes narrowed. He could sense nothing off of the other cultivator, neither smell nor expression gave away his emotions. It would have been impressive to witness, if Wei Ying hadn’t been on the receiving end of it.

“Are you truly so inflexible?” he asked. “It was an accident.” Wei Ying heard Jiang Cheng hissing at him to shut up, but he couldn’t help it. Lan Wangji was fascinating — Wei Ying had never met someone who was so impossible to read.

“Find it and come back,” came the response, and Wei Ying huffed in annoyance.

“Having already explained that it was an accident, you would have us leave with the sun about to set, when we are twenty miles from Caiyi Town?” Lan Wangji turned to walk away, and Wei Ying called after him. “Second Young Master Lan —” and then he couldn’t speak. His words were muffled against his lips, which had been sealed shut. The gate guard reeked of satisfaction, and Wei Ying frowned as the man explained what his young master had done.

Wei Ying kept trying to talk, and his ears — which had continued tracking Lan Wangji’s steps — heard the man pause before continuing. A beautiful man, he thought grumpily, but what a temper. Even Madam Yu didn’t silence him so quickly. Yanli led their party away from the gate, and to the area one of the other disciples had found. They started a fire, and Wei Ying slumped theatrically onto the ground as he mumbled grievances against the Lan Clan that no one could hear.

While he waited for the spell to wear off, Jiang Cheng came over and kicked him gently in the thigh.

“Why did you have to go and piss off the Second Young Master, Wei Ying?” he asked, glaring down at his brother. “You know we have to live with these people for a year, right? What happened to behaving?”

“Mmm mm mm mm! Mmm mmm—”

“Xianxian, why don’t you wait until the spell wears off to talk?” Yanli said, interrupting her brother and his incomprehensible arguing. “A-Cheng, stop provoking him when he can’t answer you.”

Jiang Cheng laughed, then sat next to his sulking brother. “When else do I ever get the chance to talk without being interrupted?” he asked, and even silenced, Wei Ying made a pretty good sound of outrage.

True to the Lans word, after a half an hour the spell keeping Wei Ying from speaking vanished. Relieved, he popped up from his sulk on the ground, his usual good mood restored instantly as soon as he could speak.

“I’ll go back to the inn to get the invitation,” Wei Ying stated, grabbing his sword and ignoring how his sudden movement had startled his brother. “I’ll be back before you know it!”

“Should you go alone?” Yanli asked, and concern colored her scent. Wei Ying slapped Jiang Cheng on the shoulder and patted his sister's hand gently.

“I’m the best option, and I know my way around by now. I’ll be so quick you won’t even miss me,” he promised, and winked at the other disciples. His Clan’s inner circle knew about him, and these disciples were hand picked to attend because — among other reasons — they knew how to keep his secret. “I think a good run will make me feel better anyway.”

Well wishes followed him as he headed out, and once he was free of the fire light and was draped by shadows, Wei Ying tucked his sword into his sash and took off down the mountain. He could have flown on Suibian, he knew, but there was something about feeling his body moving so smoothly and easily as he covered the miles that was far more satisfying.

The darkness was bright to his eyes with the full moon lighting the way, and silent. Even the normal predators stayed hidden when he was out, so his only concern was watching his steps and leaping over stray roots. The first few miles went quickly, and Wei Ying felt something in his chest settle as he ran in the dappled moonlight of the forest.

The silver of the moon coated the world around him, and it made him think of the way the sun had glinted off of Lan Wangji’s forehead ribbon. The man had been so serious at the time, and he was still the most beautiful man Wei Ying had ever seen. It was no wonder Lan Wangji was second on the list of young masters, only behind Lan Xichen.

It was interesting, he thought, leaping easily over a small creek, how I couldn’t sense anything from him. It seems the rumours of the Twin Jades of Lan are true.

Normally Wei Ying wouldn’t have cared about the gossip from another Clan, but he’d brushed up on it once he found out he’d be living in Gusu for a year. It was said that the brothers were exceptionally polite, the elder as serene as the dawn and the younger as cold as the ice in a mountain lake. I bet I can make him crack, came the thought, and he smiled.

Wei Ying reached the inn shortly afterwards, stopping a little bit outside of Caiyi Town first to fix his hair and clothing, and catch his breath. He’d run all over this mountain in the last two weeks, but he’d mostly done that in his other form. The night was still young here, the inn a vibrant place that slightly hurt his sensitive ears after the silence of the mountain trails. But he smiled at the innkeeper, found the invitation, and waved off the man's apologies.

“I appreciate your holding onto this for us,” he said, “let me buy two jars of your Emperor’s Smile as a thank you.” Wei Ying grinned as the innkeeper pushed the jars into his hand. After paying, he bowed and left. He started out on the main road in case anyone was watching, and as he walked he thought. Take the easy way and fly Suibian up the mountain? Or continue the exercise and run even though uphill will be harder?

By the time Wei Ying moved off the main road, he’d decided to run the first half and fly the second; that way, in case anyone saw him, he could pretend he’d been on Suibian the whole time. With that settled, he closed his eyes and listened to the night intently, searching for sounds that he’d been followed or observed. Satisfied, he took off.

Long before Wei Ying reached the camp site, he knew they were no longer there.

It was too silent — he couldn’t hear heartbeats or the loudness of his brother. He wasn’t truly anxious when they weren’t there — the Lan Clan had proven time and again that their territory was safe — but he didn’t feel settled until he stopped and took a deep, deep breath. Wei Ying picked out his siblings’ scents easily, and the others just as quickly from the weeks of familiarity.

He moved further into the camp, circling as he sniffed the air. Wei Ying froze as he finished his circuit, a now-familiar scent of sandalwood drifting towards him. He inhaled deeply, and wondered why the Second Young Master Lan had come to guide his family into Cloud Recesses after being so intractable earlier.

He took another deep breath, but there was no residual emotion from Lan Wangji. Shrugging, Wei Ying shouldered his alcohol and followed the tantalizing scent to the gate.

The smell of magic stopped him before he ran face-first into the ward, and Wei Ying sighed. He’d learned that lesson long ago, when he’d been so fixated on one scent he’d blocked all others out and walked straight off a pier. Jiang Cheng hadn’t let him live that one down for years.

Wei Ying tapped his thigh as he thought. He could try to break the ward, but that would alert whoever was patrolling and he had no doubt he’d be caught. And more than likely, the ward itself would also tell anyone who was listening to it that he was a wolf. That would be… less than ideal. He walked around the gate, wondering how far the ward extended.

The Lan Clan is thorough, Wei Ying thought wryly, running his fingertips along the ward as he kept walking. If he wasn’t a wolf and a cultivator, he would not have been able to follow the ward at all — some places were impassable for mere humans. Stepping back, he leaped lightly up the side of the mountain, wondering if he would be able to simply get high enough to go over it.

“Oh ho,” he whispered to himself a while later, finding a weakness in the ward near the top. “This ward must be old,” Wei Ying muttered, fingers slipping through easily where a thick and sturdy tree had split the barrier, “to allow a tree to have grown right through it.” The bark beneath his hand tingled where the magic had sunk into the tree over the years, and a thought made him pause.

The tree did not send a message to the Lans that something had breached their barrier… presumably another animal crossing through it would not send a warning either. Once again scenting the night air, Wei Ying made sure he was alone before he shifted.

Quickly, he nudged his sword and jars of alcohol across the barrier, then crossed it himself. It felt — tight, like clothing he’d grown out of — like a hug from Jiang Cheng when he was drunk — and Wei Ying panted as he finished pulling his body through.

He could feel that the barrier knew he was not truly a wolf. At a strong point, he would not have been able to cross while shifted at all. It was the mark of a good ward, and now that he was through, Wei Ying fully intended to tell someone of this weak area. It was possible that no one had checked all the way up here in years, and the inborn protectiveness of his species wouldn’t let it slide.

But for now, he quickly changed back and left the area, fearing someone would come check on the disturbance before he could disappear.

Wei Ying followed his ears to the living area, hearing the bright sounds of his fellow disciples settling in, and the sharp voice of his brother worrying at their sister. That made him grin, and he hauled himself up over the wall easily. He sat for a few long minutes, relishing the tingle of the moon on his skin, before something made him glance to the side.

Lan Wangji stood watching him, and Wei Ying startled at the sight.

“You scared me!” He said, heart beating against his chest. It had been a long time since someone had managed to sneak up on him, and Wei Ying had forgotten what it felt like. “What are you doing?” he asked after a moment, mentally cursing the wind for blowing the wrong way and allowing this.

“How did you get past the ward?” was his only answer, and Wei Ying swallowed as that deep voice caressed his ears. He’d been so frustrated earlier he hadn’t been able to appreciate it, but he very much did now.

“Wouldn’t you like to know?” Wei Ying said teasingly, and stood. Lan Wangji appeared next to him, sword flashing partly out of its sheath to stop him. “Hey now,” he said, and gently pushed the sword away, “that was very rude of you. I’m trying to get off this roof so we can have a nice conversation and you point your sword at me.” They were so close he could hear the steady thump of the man’s heart.

“You are violating Lan Clan principles.”

Wei Ying took what he hoped was a subtle breath. This close the sandalwood scent was overwhelming. Like it was reaching out and enveloping him.

“What principles?” Wei Ying asked, and dug into his clothing, “I have the invitation here!” He held it out in triumph, and waited for Lan Wangji to take it. “See? I went back and got it, and my sister and brother were not where I left them, so I assumed they were brought inside.”

Wei Ying pressed the invitation against the man’s chest, and smiled when reflex had Lan Wangji grab at it. “Therefore, I am here on invitation so I am not violating your rules.”

“Breaking into Cloud Recesses. Violating curfew. Bringing a prohibited substance.” Lan Wangji remained expressionless as he listed off the rules he was breaking, and Wei Ying took another deep breath before he could stop himself. It was a very nice scent. Warm, soft. He liked it.

“I am new to the Lan Clan of Gusu,” Wei Ying tried, and smiled at the other man again, “I cannot be expected to know your rules! Especially the ‘prohibited substance’ —” Wei Ying held the jars of Emperor’s Smile up between them — “your Clan doesn’t allow alcohol?”

He tilted his head to watch as Lan Wangji looked from him to the jars in his hands, to something in the courtyard below. Wei Ying followed his gaze, and when it landed on a wall of writing his eyebrows shot up. He spun to face it fully, then leaped down off the roof to land in front of it. He studied a few of them — ‘excessive happiness is prohibited’, ‘running is prohibited’ — before turning back to Lan Wangji.

“What is this?” he asked, pointing over his shoulder. The Second Young Master had followed him silently, but this time Wei Ying had been expecting it. Lan Wangji stood perfectly still; the only sign he wasn’t carved from pure jade was the way the breeze played with his hair.

“These are the principles of the Lan Clan of Gusu.” A pause, then, “Let us count how many you have broken already.”

“Oh, no, that’s okay,” Wei Ying said, stepping back. No matter how much he liked the man's voice, he’d rather not hear it listing off rules. Lan Wangji narrowed his eyes, and followed him. “That’s like, a lot of rules. I’m sure I break half of them by breathing.”

“Mn.” Wei Ying laughed at the sound, half astonished that the other man had agreed with him, half worried that he actually had broken that many already. Lan Wangji began to walk away, heading further into the compound. “Follow me.”

“Uh, where are you going?” Wei Ying asked, not moving.

Lan Wangji stopped, then turned to face him. It’s remarkable that he manages to keep every expression off of his face, Wei Ying thought wonderingly, off his face and out of his scent.

“You will dispose of the alcohol then receive punishment for breaking our rules.”

Wei Ying barked a short laugh, and shook his head. Lan Wangji continued to watch him, and he jumped lightly back onto the roof and sat. “Here, I am outside your compound. I will dispose of the Emperor’s Smile and you can pretend we didn’t meet tonight.” He popped the top off one of the jars and chugged it swiftly, eyes not leaving the other’s face. And he was glad he kept watching, because for a brief moment there was a flash of annoyance on those sculpted features, and Wei Ying exulted in it.

He wiped his lips after lowering the jar, and smiled at the other cultivator. “See? That is how I will dispose of it.” Wei Ying settled against the roof, and grabbed the second jar, but when he went to lift it to his mouth he could not drink. Or speak. Again.

Words muffled themselves against his lips as Wei Ying jumped back down to the courtyard, and marched right up to Lan Wangji, expression pleading with him to release the spell. Perfect features remained impassive, and Wei Ying pouted

“Come,” was all he said, turning and trusting that this time Wei Ying would follow him. Grumbling, Wei Ying followed Lan Wangji into the depths of Cloud Recesses.

Even silenced, Wei Ying kept talking, wondering what it would take to annoy the man again. So far his muffled words hadn't done the trick, and Wei Ying danced closer, knocking shoulders with Lan Wangji as he did so. The man glared, then ignored him, walking along as if he was alone in the night. Wei Ying kept talking anyway, wondering where they were going, how much longer it would be, why Lan Wangji was so strict.

It's lucky he can't hear me, Wei Ying thought, and snorted to himself. This man and his lack of emotion was far more fascinating than anything he had expected to find in Gusu. The wind changed, and slapped that sandalwood scent into his nose once more. Wei Ying breathed deeply, almost tasting the warm scent that was so at odds with the man's icy exterior. Golden eyes briefly glanced his way, and Wei Ying pointed to his mouth with a pout.

They came to a stop at an open door, and Lan Wangji knocked once. “Xichen.” was all he said, but Wei Ying’s eyes widened and he mumbled urgently at his captor. Surely his punishment didn’t warrant disturbing the Clan Leader this late at night!

“Come in, Wangji.”

Wei Ying froze, and shook his head at Lan Wangji, who just grabbed his elbow and brought him into the room before dropping his arm like it was a brand. Zewu-Jun turned to them and nodded in greeting.

“Wangji, who is this?” The Clan Leader asked, and Wei Ying mumbled a greeting from behind his lips as he bowed. “Brother,” Lan Xichen said, smiling slightly, “surely there’s no reason to silence him any longer?”

“Mm-mm! Mm mm — I said!” Wei Ying straightened up as the spell lifted, and bowed to Zewu-Jun again. “I am Wei Wuxian, lead disciple of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan,” and grinned at Lan Wangji, who ignored him in favor of his brother.

“I found him sneaking into Cloud Recesses, and he brought alcohol in with him.” Lan Wangji said. Wei Ying started, then hid the forgotten jar of Emperor’s Smile behind him guiltily. “He would not tell me how he passed through the wards.”

“Ah, Zewu-Jun, I did not know alcohol wasn’t allowed when I brought it in!” Wei Ying protested. “And I only came in so late out of concern for my siblings.” He ignored the part about bypassing the ward, wondering how he was going to get out of that one. Hopefully he could keep the brothers distracted.

“A noble cause.” Lan Xichen agreed, coming to stand in front of them with his hands clasped behind his back.

“He drank the alcohol in front of me after being warned that it was not allowed.”

Wei Ying turned to stare at Lan Wangji, and narrowed his eyes. “Traitor!” he hissed, and turned back to the Clan Leader with a guilty expression. “Well, okay, yes I did drink it. But! It was expensive, so why let it go to waste?” Wei Ying asked, and shrugged. He was pretty sure Zewu-Jun was laughing at him, and people who laughed at him tended to let him off lightly.

“I see.” The elder of the Twin Jades studied him for a moment, before training his gaze on his brother. “Wangji, since you were the one who caught him, perhaps you should be the one to assign punishment.” Wei Ying also turned to face Lan Wangji, who studied him for a long moment.

“Wei Wuxian should copy the principles of the Lan Clan.” Wei Ying’s mouth dropped open for a moment before he snapped it shut. That wall had been massive!

“How many is that anyway?”

“Three thousand.”

“Three thousand!” Wei Ying turned back to Lan Xichen for confirmation, and stared blankly when he nodded. “That will take forever!”

“Twice.” Lan Wangji added, and Wei Ying yelped in surprise.

“I didn’t do anything to deserve that,” he argued, but couldn’t help himself from adding, “Your ancestors must have hated you to give you three thousand rules!”

“Three times.”

“Oh my god, you’re actively evil,” Wei Ying replied fervently, kind of impressed with Lan Wangji despite himself. Even now, he couldn't smell anything from the other man, and he should by all rights be very annoyed with Wei Ying right now.

“I think that’s enough,” Lan Xichen interrupted, and Wei Ying turned to face the Clan Leader with a start. “Young Master Wei will copy the Clan rules three times, and turn them into Wangji when they are done. For tonight, however, you can go to your family. Wangji will show you the way.”

Wei Ying bowed to Lan Xichen, and turned to leave.

“Young Master Wei.” The man watched him with amused eyes, and held out his hand. “A valiant attempt, but I will keep the Emperor’s Smile, I think.”

Wei Ying grinned sheepishly, fishing the jar out from his sleeve and handing it off with a shrug. “Ah, right. No alcohol.” He bowed again, and smiled at the Clan Leader. “Goodnight Zewu-Jun!”

While Wei Ying had been relieved of his liquor, Lan Wangji had left without him. “Wait for me!” Wei Ying called, and spun out of the room to catch up, hearing Lan Xichen laugh softly to himself once he was alone. He grinned at the sound. A Clan Leader who found humor in life was better than he had been expecting from the Lans.

Wei Ying caught up to Lan Wangji easily, and gazed at his face as he walked next to him. “It really is a terrible punishment, copying your family rules three times,” he began, watching for any sign of expression like a hawk, “surely you don’t mean for me to do them all at once?”

Nothing changed on that perfect face, and he didn’t even bother looking at Wei Ying as he answered. “I will make it four times.”

“No you won’t,” Wei Ying said blithely, and turned so he was walking facing Lan Wangji, “your brother stopped you at three and you cannot override him.”

Lan Wangji stopped walking, and turned towards him. Wei Ying scented the air delicately as the wind changed, inhaling sandalwood once more. “Then they must be complete tomorrow.” He could hear Jiang Cheng talking in a low voice with one of the other disciples, so they must be near the Yunmeng quarters. Wei Ying inhaled again, then pouted at the other man.

“So strict, Second Young Master Lan,” he complained lightly. “May I not have even two days to do it?”

Golden eyes ignored him. “Here is your family.” He made as if to walk away, but Wei Ying bowed respectfully, and Lan Wangji stopped to return the gesture, every movement graceful.

“Good night, Lan Wangji.” Wei Ying said brightly, “Don’t forget about me!” The other cultivator pretended to ignore him, but Wei Ying heard the huff of air that would have been impossible for a normal human to have heard. He grinned in delight, and watched as the man walked away. Shaking himself, he turned to the area his family was in.

“Jiang Cheng! Did you miss me?”

-

Nie Huaisang was Wei Ying’s favorite kind of odd, and he was glad that chance had brought them together this morning. What kind of man brings a canary into a classroom? Wei Ying wondered. Although it was a very pretty bird, surely it could have been left in Nie Huaisang’s rooms? But he welcomed the distraction.

Jiang Cheng had taken one look at the way Lan Wangji had stared at his brother before clapping Wei Ying on the shoulder and saying, "He's after you. Good luck." He'd moved to sit next to Yanli, and Nie Huaisang had taken the open space next to Wei Ying, none the wiser.

Lan Qiren’s recitation of the Lan Clan principles was far more boring now, when Wei Ying had been up well into the morning copying the same rules he was listening to. He was lucky he didn’t need as much sleep as others, even though he enjoyed sleeping, but he had wanted to surprise Lan Wangji with his diligence.

And that was another thing! In the enclosed space of the classroom, Wei Ying had no escape from the scent of sandalwood.

Even the windows that had been opened to allow a breeze didn’t help, only succeeding in carrying the scent straight to him. It was like Wei Ying was being tormented, only the scent was still as warm and soft and full as it had been yesterday, and he couldn’t help himself. Every time it came past his nose, he inhaled.

He knew he was acting weird — Yanli had already looked in his direction one too many times. Perhaps tomorrow he would borrow something of hers, to keep her scent in his nose instead of this one.

Wei Ying shook his head sharply, and froze as Lan Qiren pinned him with a glare. But the man kept reciting his rules, and Wei Ying relaxed minutely.

He didn’t understand how Lan Wangji could stand being in here, hearing these rules for what was more than likely the thousandth time. He could probably recite along with his uncle at this point! At the thought, his gaze turned to Lan Wangji. He was as still as stone, and even from here Wei Ying could see his face was as expressionless as always. Even the breeze didn’t dare disturb his hair, the length of it flowing down his back in a perfect waterfall of inky black.

Wei Ying considered the other man as the warmth of sandalwood caressed his nose again, making him blink slowly. How strange that he hadn’t moved since this began. Even Jiang Cheng had shifted position, but Lan Wangji had been still as a rock, unmoving.

Wei Ying traced his eyes down the side of the man’s face and across the line of his jaw. The Grand Master’s words were a meaningless litany he couldn’t pay attention to, and how could he? Wei Ying’s attention was captured by the play of light on Lan Wangji’s face. The indirect sunlight in the classroom sought the other cultivator, accenting his features and casting warmth onto pure jade.

If I get that close, will he be as warm as his scent? Wei Ying thought in a daze, then blinked back to awareness at the thought. What am I thinking, he berated himself, and looked furtively around the room. At least he wasn’t the only one who had zoned out, according to the far away look in many eyes around him.

The canary in Nie Huaisang’s sleeve let out a trill, and Wei Ying leaned over to peer at it. The other boy grinned, and moved so Wei Ying could see better. But in a moment Nie Huaisang stiffened and turned to the front, and Wei Ying felt a heavy gaze on his back. Turning, he saw Lan Wangji staring at him, so he smiled and gave him a little wave.

Lan Wangji ignored the wave, and very deliberately turned back to the front of the room. Sighing, Wei Ying did the same.

-

After class, Wei Ying ignored Jiang Cheng calling for him as he chased after Lan Wangji.

“Lan Wangji! Lan Wangji, wait!” Wei Ying danced around the other man, ignoring the way his hand clenched on his sword.

“Running is prohibited in Cloud Recesses,” Lan Wangji said, not slowing down, “as is yelling.” He ignored Wei Ying, walking along as though he wasn’t there, but Wei Ying could be persistent when he needed to be.

“Oh, Second Young Master Lan, I know,” Wei Ying said with a smile, and held out a booklet for the other man to take. “This is for you.” He walked backwards, blocking the path, and after a moment Lan Wangji stopped and held out his hand. Wei Ying placed the book onto it, and when the other cultivator made to keep moving without opening it he pouted and stayed firmly in the way. “Are you not even going to see what it is?” he asked, staring guilelessly into golden eyes.

A lesser man would have sighed in exasperation, or yelled at him in annoyance, but Lan Wangji just shifted his hold on his sword and opened the book wordlessly. Wei Ying waited for a reaction, but none came. He pouted again, but swiftly changed his expression into a smile as Lan Wangji looked at him.

“You have terrible calligraphy.”

“Hey!” Wei Ying protested, “It was very late- well, actually very early- when I finished that. I’m impressed I got it done as quickly as I did.” And then, because he honestly couldn’t help himself anymore, Wei Ying took a deep breath.

“Anyway, there’s my three copies. Your Clan has far too many rules — is it true no one can touch your headband?” he asked, then grinned at the sharp glare Lan Wangji gave him. The warmth of sandalwood thrummed through Wei Ying as he breathed, and he held his hands up as Lan Wangji tried to hand the book back to him. “Nope! That's for you. Think of it as a gift.”

Lan Wangji’s eyebrow twitched, and Wei Ying breathed sharply in surprise. What was it? He wondered gleefully, Annoyance? Surprise? He grinned, delighted at making an emotion appear on that perfect face. I don’t care, Wei Ying decided firmly, and waved to the man as he got out of the way.

“See you later, Lan Wangji!” And just to tempt fate he took off running down the path to where Yanli had been waiting for him. But no punishment came, and when he turned back Lan Wangji had vanished.

“What did he say about your copies?” his sister asked, and Wei Ying threaded their arms together as they turned to the dining hall.

“That my calligraphy is amazing and he’d never seen such perfect penmanship.” He grinned as Yanli laughed, and tugged her closer. Her scent filled his nose and he took a long breath of it, grounding himself in memories of lilies and sun-warmed water, long days of training followed by play fighting in the lake.

“Are you alright, A-Xian?” Yanli asked, reaching up to test his temperature. He leaned into her hand but stayed quiet. “Is it too much for you?” And all of a sudden, it was. Without the all-encompassing scent of sandalwood to keep the other scents at bay they all flowed in, fighting for acknowledgement, and he suddenly had a ringing headache.

“I think I should go lie down,” Wei Ying admitted, and Yanli led him to his room. He paused inside the door, thankful no one was there, and smiled easily at his sister when her worry hit his nose. “I’ll be okay,” he said, “I just have to get used to it. There are a lot of people here.”

Yanli cupped his face with her hand, and stroked his cheek with her thumb. “I know,” she said, smiling. “But for right now, just relax and take your time. I’ll get you something to eat.”

“Thank you, shijie,” Wei Ying said, then ignored his bed in favor of flopping down on Jiang Cheng’s and burying his head under the pillow. The scent of family grabbed hold of him, and he relaxed with a sigh. Jiang Cheng would probably be annoyed at him later, but between his brother's scent on the bed and his sister’s scent still on his skin he finally felt normal. He felt blankets being placed over him, and he fell asleep before his sister had even left the room.

-

The next week passed in a blur of unpacking and exploring.

Wei Ying watched with amusement as he realized that somewhere along the way, he and his siblings had adopted Nie Huaisang. The other boy fit in with them well, after all, and Wei Ying laughed as Nie Huaisang slapped Jiang Cheng with a fan.

They were sprawled across the large rocks littered decoratively around a river that ran through Cloud Recesses, and Wei Ying had lost track of the conversation. The sun was warm and bright — a potent combination, and one Wei Ying had never been able to resist — and he closed his eyes happily.

After a little while, a slyness began to weave through his brother’s scent, and he frowned.

“Jiang Cheng, if you splash water on me,” Wei Ying warned without opening his eyes, “you’d better be ready for a bath.”

“How did you know what he was going to do?” Nie Huaisang asked, and Jiang Cheng snorted before Wei Ying could answer.

“He’s a terrible brother, that’s how.”

Wei Ying rolled over to face them, affronted. “Excuse me, I am an amazing brother!” He threw a rock at Jiang Cheng, who dodged neatly. “Who buys you all your alcohol, hm?”

“Oh, shut up,” Jiang Cheng grumbled, then elbowed Nie Huaisang in the ribs. “What’s your brother like?” he asked, ignoring the squeak from the other man. “Chifeng-Zun is a legend.”

“Ah,” Nie Huaisang shrugged, “I don’t know. He’s my brother…” he trailed off, and waved his hand between the other two. “We don’t act like this anymore,” he added. “He has too much to do.”

“How terrible,” Wei Ying muttered, and winked at Jiang Cheng over their friend’s head. “You mean he’s never helped you sneak out of the sect?”

Jiang Cheng leaned over. “Never chased you up and down the hallway with a dead fish?”

Wei Ying broke into laughter. “I forgot about that!” Nie Huaisang laughed, but shook his head. Wei Ying patted his hand consolingly. “You mean the great Chifeng-Zun has never dumped you in a river either?”

“I — no? Hey, stop!”

Wei Ying laughed, using his strength and the hand he held trapped to shove Nie Huaisang into the water. He bent over, breathless with laughter at the sight of the boy pouting and lifting wet hair off of his face, and missed Jiang Cheng sneaking up behind him. A sharp push launched him forward, and Wei Ying lashed out as quick as lightning and pulled his brother in with him.

“Cheater!” Jiang Cheng puffed when he resurfaced, and Wei Ying slapped water at him.

“I told you you better be ready for a bath!” Wei Ying pointed at Nie Huaisang. “I did warn him, right?”

“He did, Jiang Cheng,” Nie Huaisang shrugged apologetically, and shrieked as his leg was knocked out from under him by the Jiang heir.

Wei Ying held his stomach as he laughed, defending himself weakly against the water being slapped around, and only smelled the sandalwood as Nie Huaisang froze.

Turning, Wei Ying caught his brother’s eye with a wince, then waved brightly at Lan Wangji, who had paused after seeing them. Golden eyes slowly surveyed the scene, and Wei Ying waded forward.

“Lan Wangji!” he greeted, leaning against the rock he’d been sunning himself on earlier, “Have you come to join us?” Wei Ying smiled sweetly. “It’s a hot day, you’ll feel better after a dip in the river.”

Hand tightening on his sword, Lan Wangji’s only answer was to walk away, and Wei Ying followed him with his eyes till he was out of sight.

“Speaking of brothers,” he asid, turning to Nie Huaisang, “Lan Xichen’s brother is very cold.”

The three boys dragged themselves out of the water, and arranged themselves in the sun.

“I wouldn’t have had the nerve to talk to him like that,” Nie Huaisang said, wringing out his hair. “You shouldn't provoke him. Lan Wangji is very principled. He’s in charge of punishment for the Clan’s disciples, you know.”

The brothers shook their heads. “Tell us more,” Jiang Cheng demanded, still annoyed by the way the man had treated them on their arrival.

“I wouldn’t want to gossip…” Nie Huaisang demurred, and Wei Ying laughed.

“It’s not gossiping! It’s… exchanging information.”

Nie Huaisang looked around for any other surprise visitors, and lowered his voice. “He doesn’t let anyone near him. I think the only person I’ve ever seen him touch has been his brother.” Wei Ying propped his elbow on his knee and placed his chin in his hand, and motioned for the other to continue. “He knows all the clan rules by heart, and he’s unmatched with the sword and guqin.”

“So he’s boring and pedantic.” Jiang Cheng proclaimed with disgust. “Does he break any rules?”

“No.”

“Well, where’s the fun in that?” Jiang Cheng asked, and Nie Huaisang smiled sharply behind his fan.

“Lan Wangji is second on the list of young masters, and you are fifth.”

“What does that have to do with anything!?”

Wei Ying tuned out their bickering, and stared down the path Lan Wangji had taken. He didn’t think it sounded boring.

He thought it sounded lonely.

-

Almost a week later Wei Ying left the classroom just after Lan Wangji and brightened, jogging to catch up with him.

"Second Young Master Lan," he began, and smiled winningly. "Tell me, what do Lan disciples do for fun around here?"

The man he paced walked evenly and without hurry, and after a moment Wei Ying realized there would be no answer. He thought for a minute.

"There are a lot of lakes and rivers, surely you must all be proficient swimmers." He tapped Suibians handle against his chin. "But you did not want to swim with us the other day."

Lan Wangji turned to a new path abruptly, and Wei Ying recognized where they were going from that first night. "Ah," he said knowingly, "it is every younger brother's job to annoy their siblings."

"I have my duties."

Wei Ying watched as the other disciples parted around them, and refused to look at him.

On the path to the Clan Leader’s office with the one in charge of punishment, Wei Ying realized, and turned to watch Lan Wangji. They must believe I am in trouble again.

The other man gave no notice of having seen anything strange, and Wei Ying felt his heart lurch. How terrible to be held at a distance by one's own clan, he thought, and knocked his shoulder against Lan Wangji without thinking.

An icy glare was Lan Wangji’s response, and Wei Ying grinned back, delighted. They arrived at the office and Wei Ying rapped his sword against the door frame before Lan Wangji could knock.

"Enter."

Wei Ying blew through the doorway and bowed. "Hello Zewu-Jun!" He greeted, and Lan Xichen rose from his desk in surprise.

"How can I help you, Young Master Wei?"

"Oh, I don't need anything, I just accompanied Lan Wangji here." He turned around and grinned at the Clan Leader’s younger brother, who had followed him silently. Lan Xichen looked from one to the other and smiled.

"I'm sure your effort is appreciated," he said, even as his brother walked away silently and stood at a window with his back to them. Wei Ying waved off the words and bowed.

"Have a good night, Zewu-Jun," he said as he straightened up, then smiled at the Second Young Master’s back. "See you tomorrow, Lan Wangji!"

Wei Ying turned, but didn't miss the way the other man's shoulders tightened at his words. He left, taking the path that would lead him back to his room, but paused as he heard Lan Xichen speak gently.

"I'm glad you're making friends, Wangji." There was no response, but Wei Ying's steps were a little lighter as he continued on his way.

-

“I just don’t understand why he’s attending the lecture,” Jiang Cheng huffed, and crossed his arms.

“I don’t know why you’re so upset.” Wei Ying pushed his brother down to sit next to Yanli. Jiang Cheng was still displeased by today’s class, and was making it known to his siblings — and whoever else walked past — loudly.

The three of them were in one of the small rock gardens a little distance from the main area of the compound. Wei Ying thought it would be pretty peaceful here if his brother would stop complaining about Lan Wangji.

“Obviously he knows all this already, so it’s pointless for him to be here.”

“A-Cheng,” Yanli admonished, “It’s one thing to be upset, but there’s no call to be rude.” Jiang Cheng had the grace to look ashamed, but not for long. He opened his mouth to continue, but Wei Ying cut him off, annoyed at the constant complaining.

“Who cares why he’s attending the lecture? He lives here, you wouldn’t be able to escape him even if he wasn’t in the classroom with you.”

“Why are you defending him?” Jiang Cheng shot back with a glare. “He hates you. You’ve been causing disruptions in class since the beginning, and you were the one who snuck in.”

“What’s your point?” Wei Ying asked, “Don’t be angry at Lan Wangji that he was called on to correct you, be angry at Lan Qiren, who makes him attend.”

Privately, Wei Ying thought it was probably Lan Xichen who had made his brother join the lecture, if the comment about making friends the other day was anything to go by. He sat on Yanli’s other side and leaned back on his elbows.

Jiang Cheng scowled. “According to Lan Qiren, his answer was ‘word perfect’.”

“Now we know the proper answer,” Yanli patted her brother on his knee, “and we should all be grateful.”

“I don’t want to be grateful, it was embarrassing.”

Wei Ying leaned around his sister’s back, and stared at Jiang Cheng. “That was embarrassing?” he asked incredulously, “Obviously I didn’t do a good enough job when you were a child!” Wei Ying laughed as his brother flushed, and poked Yanli. “Sister!” he wailed, mock upset. “We failed poor A-Cheng!”

Standing abruptly, he grabbed Jiang Cheng in a headlock and began to drag him out of the garden, gleefully ignoring his brother’s struggles, and winked at Yanli as she followed them with a sigh.

“If you thought that was embarrassing,” Wei Ying said with relish, “wait till you see what I’ve got in mind.”

-

Wei Ying sighed with boredom.

The lecture was worse today — Lan Qiren was covering the difference between yao and demons — and for once the breeze brought him something other than Lan Wangji’s comforting sandalwood. The smell of rain in the distance taunted him, the sharply bright scent of lighting was a startling contrast to the clear skies above Gusu, and Wei Ying’s skin shivered with the urge to find the storm and run through it.

In Lotus Pier he would be able to watch a storm roll in for miles — watch as the grey clouds collected and grew heavy and stretched out to cover the sky. In Cloud Recesses Wei Ying could not tell if the rain would reach them or pass them by, and the few times it had rained since he’d been here, it had happened overnight.

After some time the scent lessened, and Wei Ying sighed. Another storm that would pass them, it seemed.

Reluctantly, he turned his attention back to Lan Qiren. The man was now talking about monsters, and Wei Ying settled in to be bored for a while longer.

When they were dismissed for the day, Wei Ying headed straight to dinner instead of waiting for his siblings, surprised by how hungry he was. It seems being bored is hard work, he thought in amusement, and entered the dining hall, lifting his eyebrows at how deserted it was. There were only a handful of disciples in here, and no Elders, and Wei Ying grinned when he saw Lan Wangji sitting off by himself.

Grabbing his own food quickly, Wei Ying seated himself across from the other man.

“Lan Wangji! I hope you don’t mind the company today.” Wei Ying ignored how the man stared at him, grinning irrepressibly as he started eating. Once again Lan Wangji didn’t respond, but Wei Ying had expected it this time. “Do you always eat dinner so early?”

Lan Wangji looked around the almost empty room slowly, and his eyes landed back on Wei Ying.

“Don’t worry!” Wei Ying said, swallowing and waving his chopsticks, “I’m not expecting anyone else.” He’d deliberately misunderstood; of course, Lan Wangji had been pointing out all the other open spaces. “What do you think of the lecture so far?” Wei Ying asked. “Although since Lan Qiren is your uncle, I guess you know all this stuff already.”

“Speaking is prohibited while eating.”

Wei Ying grinned at the sound of the other man's voice, and looked up from his bowl. Lan Wangji ate neatly, and Wei Ying studied him for a moment. Even his eyebrows are perfect, Wei Ying wondered.

“Oh, yeah, I think I remember writing that rule down.” He propped his chin on his fist, food temporarily forgotten as he watched Lan Wangji. “Your sect has a lot of rules, you know. How do you expect everyone to remember them?”

His only answer was the gentle scrape of chopsticks against Lan Wangji’s bowl as the other man continued eating.

“So serious, Lan Wangji,” Wei Ying complained lightly. “Did you know Yunmeng only has one rule? ‘Attempt the impossible’.” He ate, chewing thoughtfully. “Much easier to remember than all of Gusu’s.” Silence was the response, and Wei Ying bit back a smile.

“You’re very accomplished, Lan Wangji.” Wei Ying persisted. “Surely you have achieved impossible things?”

Heavy golden eyes met his, and Wei Ying would have sworn he saw annoyance on that perfect face. “Being silent.”

A delighted laugh tore its way out of Wei Ying in surprise, and he covered his mouth with a hand as a room full of sharp eyes glared at him. “You can’t be upset with me for laughing,” he protested, still chuckling, “no one told me you were funny!”

Wei Ying settled down, though, and ate quickly. He finished before Lan Wangji, and watched the room start to fill up. At first it was Lan Clan disciples, and Wei Ying found it amusing how many of their eyes widened when they saw that their Second Young Master wasn’t alone.

“What are you doing when you finish eating?” Wei Ying asked, idly twirling a chopstick between his fingers as he watched the other disciples. Movement caught his attention, and he looked back to see Lan Wangji collecting empty bowls. He stood as well, and they dropped off their used items and were outside before he was answered.

“Tonight I will help Xichen.” Lan Wangji started to walk away, and by the side-eye he gave Wei Ying, he hadn’t expected the other man to follow along.

Wei Ying smiled. He liked Zewu-Jun, and in the last few days he’d noticed the man seemed to be under increasing pressure. It’s amazing that Lan Qiren managed to raise someone as awesome as Lan Xichen, Wei Ying wondered. Lan Wangji, though — that kind of makes sense.

The man walking next to him was Master Lan’s perfect student, and even though bragging was against his own principles, Lan Qiren made sure all the visiting disciples knew Lan Wangji was the measuring stick they were lined up against.

“In that case, I’ll join you. I have a complaint to make to the Clan Leader.” Curiosity flickered in sandalwood, and Wei Ying suppressed his laugh. They arrived at the office shortly, and Wei Ying tapped his sword against the doorway.

“Come.” Wei Ying entered and bowed, feeling Lan Wangji do the same next to him. Lan Xichen looked up from his desk, and even though Wei Ying could smell his stress, a smile crossed his face at the sight of his visitors. “Ah, Wangji, Young Master Wei. How can I help you?”

“Zewu-Jun,” Wei Ying said, and made his face as serious as he could. “I need to complain about something.”

“Of course, what is it?” Concern played over Lan Xichen’s expression, and he rose from his desk.

“Did you know your brother has a sense of humor?” Wei Ying demanded, and his serious expression broke at the confusion on the Clan Leader’s face. “He almost killed me when I inhaled my rice!” Lan Wangji scoffed, and Wei Ying laughed in delight at the sound.

Lan Xichen laughed like it was a surprise, and shook his head. Lan Wangji’s hand tightened on his sword and Wei Ying danced backwards, holding his hands up. “I’m leaving, I’m leaving!” He slipped out the door, and bowed once he was out of reach. “Goodnight Lan Xichen, Lan Wangji,” he called.

“Goodnight Wei Wuxian,” Zewu-Jun called after him, the sound of laughter still in his voice, and Wei Ying noticed with satisfaction that the level of stress in him had decreased. Lan Xichen was someone with a naturally light disposition, and Wei Ying would gladly make a fool of himself to help the man laugh some more.

There was no conversation after he left this time, even though he waited a little longer than necessary before heading back to his room.

-

Wei Ying made a point to seek out the brothers after that. Zewu-Jun was always ready with a quick smile for him, although Wei Ying tried not to disturb him too much. He was still the Clan Leader, after all, and had enough to deal with without a visiting disciple stealing his time.

Lan Wangji was his preferred target anyway, and Wei Ying bounced up next to the other man outside Zewu-Jun’s office one evening. Lan Wangji continued on the path without acknowledging him, and Wei Ying smiled at the man easily.

“Good evening, Lan Wangji.” Wei Ying greeted him. “What are your plans for the night?” The man stopped walking and Wei Ying stopped as well, confused. Golden eyes locked on his, then looked away. Wei Ying followed his gaze and hummed in understanding when it led to the Library Pavilion.

“More work?” he asked, unsurprised. “The Lan clan is lucky to have such a diligent heir.” He followed when Lan Wangji began walking again. “Are you sure this needs to be done tonight?” Wei Ying asked, pausing inside the Pavilion when Lan Wangji entered. “Because Nie Huaisang, Jiang Cheng and I are going to Caiyi Town, and I thought I would invite you as well.”

Lan Wangji set his sword down, paused, and turned to face Wei Ying. Something crossed those perfect features, and for a brief moment Wei Ying thought the man would actually agree, but instead he shook his head.

“I cannot.”

Wei Ying watched Lan Wangji settle into place and gather his materials, and his chest tightened with inexplicable affection for this serious, hard working man.

“Alright,” he said fondly, “maybe next time.”

-

Sandalwood greeted him every morning, and Wei Ying gradually grew used to the way it overwhelmed everything else.

Some days he wondered why that was. Mostly, he was just glad it was such a warm, inviting scent. As inviting as its owner was not. But even though the youngest Jade of Lan continued to be distant and cold, Wei Ying continued to smile and make time to talk to him. Answers remained few and far between, but he found he didn’t care. The man was still fascinating, still as eye-catching as he had been the first time Wei Ying had seen him, and Wei Ying was determined to be his friend.

“I’m like a parasite,” he confided to Yanli one day when it was just the two of them, Jiang Cheng off somewhere with Nie Huaisang, “I’ll get under his skin one day.”

Yanli laughed into her hand, and shook her head at him. “You realize that's a terrible comparison, right?”

Wei Ying shrugged. It was true. He was persistent, and eventually Lan Wangji would either hate him or learn to tolerate his company.

“It’s been two months, and he doesn’t completely avoid me, so it's working.” He didn’t say, ‘he doesn’t seek me out, he just lets me talk at him,’ because he didn’t really care. The man was smart enough to avoid him entirely, and didn’t, and that was all the ground Wei Ying needed to continue.

Yanli smiled, and closed the book she had been reading before her brother came to spend time with her. “I’m glad you’re trying to be his friend.” She said, “he does seem very lonely some days.” Then she changed the topic before Wei Ying could comment. “When was the last time you shifted?”

“Uh —” Wei Ying paused, thrown off guard. Then frowned. “The night we arrived.” He thought some more. “That was right after a full moon. Oh.” He threw himself backwards onto the ground, and Yanli made a sound that in someone less delicate would have been called a snort.

“Maybe you should, and soon? I don’t think you’ve gone this long without it in a very long time.” She peered down at the way her brother sprawled on the floor, and added, “A-Cheng says you’ve been sleeping in his bed for the last few days.”

“How can my own brother betray me?” Wei Ying whined, and covered his eyes with his arm. “Fine. Jiang Cheng gets a dog for the night, he’ll be happy about it.”

“You are not a dog,” Yanli said, gentle disapproval in her voice. She didn’t like it when Wei Ying called himself that, especially in regards to their brother. When her father had taken him in, Jiang Cheng had had to rehome all of his dogs, because they were terrified of Wei Ying, and it had taken him a long time to find forgiveness.

“Fine, fine,” Wei Ying said, waving his other hand dismissively. “I’m not a dog. Tonight I’ll be a living fur blanket.” He sat up, and stared at her with wide eyes. “Can’t I stay with you?”

She reached over and stroked his hair gently. “I wish you could, little brother. But someone would see.” Wei Ying slumped against her leg, and let her continue to comb her fingers through his hair. After a while where Yanli read her book and Wei Ying rested quietly, soft footsteps came down the path. Wei Ying turned his head and inhaled sharply, shutting his eyes briefly as sandalwood filled his lungs.

“Well big sister,” he said, standing and brushing his robes off, “I have someone to go annoy. How do I look?” He posed for her and she laughed, reaching up to smooth down a mutinous strand of hair.

“Perfect, as always.”

“You say that because you’re my sister and you have to.” Wei Ying complained, but brightened as he left her little courtyard.

“Lan Wangji! What a surprise! Where are you going? Can I come with you?”

-

Wei Ying woke up as Jiang Cheng shoved him off, and picked his head up with a whine. He had been slumped comfortably across his brother's legs, head hanging partly off the bed as he slept, and by the light coming into the room it was far earlier than they had any right to be waking up. His brother yawned widely, then stood.

“Get up lazy,” he said, tapping his fingers against Wei Ying’s muzzle when he tried to go back to sleep, “Today we start archery before the classroom, remember?”

The wolf on the bed groaned as he remembered, and shoved his head under Jiang Cheng's hand, shamelessly begging to be petted. It may have been the early morning atmosphere, but his brother indulged him for a few minutes before moving away.

“Come on. I know mornings aren’t your favorite, but we have to get moving.”

Wei Ying gave the full-body, heaving sigh that only canines can manage, and slipped off the bed. Shifting, he walked the few feet to his own un-slept-in bed and began changing his outfit. “I hate archery,” he grumbled, and didn’t even flinch as Jiang Cheng threw Suibian at him from across the room.

“You hate it because you keep breaking bows,” his brother said, “the Lan clan is famous for their strength, though, so maybe they have one you can actually use.”

“Oh, that's right,” Wei Ying said slowly, considering the idea. “Hey! That would be awesome.” He grinned at his brother as they finished getting ready, and tucked Suibian into his belt. “Maybe I can finally show off my amazing skill.” Jiang Cheng huffed, and tried to leave without him.

All things considered, they arrived with enough time that they weren’t the last to show, and Wei Ying collapsed on the floor next to the bench where his sister sat, using her knee as a pillow and settling down comfortably. “Wake me up when it starts.” He said, and Yanli gave her agreement with a hand on his shoulder.

He didn’t really sleep, just slumped there with his eyes closed, listening to the low chatter that surrounded them.

Out here in the forest, the scents of his classmates were subdued, and it was a relief. Wei Ying sent his senses out, cataloging the sounds and scents around him, wondering who their teacher would be today. He wasn’t ashamed that he hadn’t been paying attention when this was mentioned the other day — that's what Jiang Cheng was for.

After a while, when no more classmates had joined the throng and Nie Huaisang was chatting softly with Jiang Cheng, Wei Ying heard two sets of soft steps enter the forest, and sat upright.

“No Lan Qiren,” he whispered to Yanli, who had turned to look at him when he moved. “Zewu-Jun and Lan Wangji.” He shook his head to straighten out his hair, and smiled in thanks as his sister helped.

A few minutes later the two men came into view, and Wei Ying blinked in appreciation as the rising sun highlighted both of them. They were both truly stunning people, and as he sniffed — hopefully discreetly — the helpful wind brought him a hint of sandalwood, and he filled his lungs with it.

His eyes strayed to Lan Wangji, and contemplated the way the sun shimmered in his brilliantly white robes. Wei Ying eyed the bow the other disciple had brought — even from this distance he could tell it matched Lan Wangji’s sword perfectly.

“Good morning.” Lan Xichen said as he came to a halt in front of the group, and accepted the mostly simultaneous greetings with a smile. “Today we begin the short period that shows how we train in archery. I know many of you are accomplished archers in your own right, so feel free to take this as time to practice your own skills.”

He gestured to the side, and Wei Ying craned his head to see what it was. A gleaming rack of bows of all sizes was arranged along the pathway, and he could see the opening of a clearing on the other side. “Please find a bow that suits you, and meet us in the archery field.”

Zewu-Jun and his brother led the way, and the disciples followed behind, excitement brewing as they went to inspect the bows. Wei Ying stayed where he was, knowing there was no use fighting over a bow for himself. Any bow he could use would be left behind as being too difficult for anyone else, and Yanli, while a good archer, took a bow that was easier to draw than any of the other disciples would need.

Once the majority of the disciples had chosen their weapon, Wei Ying and Yanli walked over. Yanli found a bow quickly — of course, the Lan’s had sorted them by difficulty — and Wei Ying tested the remaining ones. None were suited to his strength, and he replaced the last one regretfully.

Replacing his grimace with a smile, Wei Ying let Yanli lead them out to the field, hiding his lack of bow by folding his hands behind his back.

“It is unfortunate,” his sister said, “but at least you do not need the practice.”

Wei Ying laughed, and shrugged. “It’s hardly the first time I’ll have to pretend to be terrible at archery.” He ignored the sadness that invaded his sister’s scent, and shook his head. “I’ll be fine.” He assured her, and made sure he stayed in the back of the group.

Once they were all assembled, Zewu-Jun stepped forward. “Those who are experienced, please go with Wangji. The less experienced, please come to me.” As the group sorted itself he continued. “The targets on this half of the field —” and he motioned to the targets that were closer, and bigger — “will be for the ones who need the most practice. The other half will be for those who need a challenge.”

Lan Xichen motioned to a line painted on the grass. “Do not cross this line, and do not aim anywhere other than the target. And once you have hit the target at least five times, you may head back and eat before the lecture begins.”

Wei Ying hesitated, then joined the less experienced group. He may as well keep his sister company, since Jiang Cheng was already lined up in Lan Wangji’s area.

Zewu-Jun was a good teacher, he saw, calm and mild, even helping Nie Huaisang hit the target. Wei Ying grinned as the other boy looked wildly pleased, then decided to help the Clan Leader out instead of standing there doing nothing.

“We make a pretty good team, Zewu-Jun,” Wei Ying said a while later, correcting the grip of a boy whose name he didn’t know.

“Indeed, Young Master Wei. For someone who did not select a bow, you are an excellent instructor.” Wei Ying looked over his shoulder and shrugged at the Clan Leader.

“I cannot use any of your bows,” he said easily, turning his attention back to the boy and watching as he released, burying the arrow in the target much closer to center than he had the previous four tries. “Well done,” Wei Ying said, and clapped him on the back. “You’re getting the hang of this!”

By this time there were only a few students left, and none of the experienced archers remained. Wei Ying had told Yanli to leave with Jiang Cheng — he had started helping Lan Xichen, and he would finish.

Lan Wangji had come over once his students were gone, and stood like a statue at his brother’s back. The three of them watched as the last two archers stepped up — Wei Ying darted in to adjust an elbow — and he cheered as both hit the target for the last time.

“Well done! Now you can go and eat,” he said, laughing at the happy faces of the two as they left the area. It was getting close to time for the lecture, but Wei Ying started picking up the scattered equipment.

“Young Master Wei, you do not need to do that.” Lan Xichen said, putting his hand out to stop Wei Ying. “There is another class starting, and their punishment is to clean up after this.”

Wei Ying cocked his head to the side, then laughed. “What did they do to manage that?” he wondered, shrugging then laying everything back on the ground again.

A wry smile crossed the Clan Leader’s face. “Best not to ask,” was the answer, then the smile dropped off and a considering look took its place. “Why did none of our bows suit you?” Lan Xichen asked, and Wei Ying spread his hands out.

“I need a strong bow. Nothing was quite tough enough for me.”

After a moment of silence between the three, Lan Wangji held his bow out. Wei Ying’s eyebrows shot up, surprise etched onto his face and echoed on Lan Xichen’s. He stared at the other man before slowly reaching out and taking it. It was heavy in his hand, and Wei Ying hefted it consideringly before drawing the string back like he was knocking an arrow.

“Oh, this is a good bow,” he muttered, sighting his imaginary arrow at the far target. He could feel the heavy weight of Lan Wangji’s eyes on his back, and swallowed tightly.

“Well,” Lan Xichen said after a moment, “since it suits you and Wangji allows it, why don’t you fire your five arrows with that before we head back?”

“I can do that,” Wei Ying said with a dazzling smile aimed at the brothers, then walked to the arrows and selected five before moving to the painted line and stabbing the points into the earth. “Don’t judge me if I fail at first!” he called out, a smile still dancing on his lips, “It’s been a long time since I’ve done this!”

His back to the others, Wei Ying knocked an arrow and sighted the target. He settled his mind, and then breathed deeply — and froze. Of course his bow smells like him, you idiot, he berated himself, blinking at the somehow unexpected scent that wrapped around the bow in his hands. Just shoot the damn arrows.

Getting himself under control once more, Wei Ying took another deep breath, purposefully inhaling the warm smell this time, and fired. The remaining four arrows were sent off in rapid succession, and there was a deep feeling of satisfaction at the sight of five arrows clustered in the center of the furthest target.

“Well done.” Zewu-Jun said, and Wei Ying smiled easily.

“Thank you, Lan Xichen, Lan Wangji. It’s good to know I still have the skill.” He bowed as he returned the bow to the younger brother, and something in his stomach clenched at the thought that Lan Wangji’s bow would smell like both of them now.

“Come, let us eat. There is still enough time before the lecture.”

With that, the three began the walk out of the forest.

-

Over the course of the next week, this was the routine they fell into.

Lan Xichen and Wei Ying would help the ones who needed it, and Lan Wangji would supervise the ones who didn’t need anything. At the end, when they were the only ones left, Wei Ying would be handed a bow and five arrows. He would choose his target, empty his mind, fill his lungs with sandalwood, and hit the center target every time.

And when Wei Ying bowed respectfully and handed the bow back, he kept his mind off the maddening scent that was his and Lan Wangji’s combined.

-

After the week of archery, Wei Ying struggled to settle back into the routine of just classroom learning. He’d quickly gotten used to being outside, surrounded by nature and able to stretch and move freely, and now the days were regimented again. He changed his position, legs aching, ignoring the glare Lan Qiren gave him.

Even Lan Wangji’s scent wasn’t enough to keep him in thrall today, and he pouted at that, daring to send his eyes towards the other man. Wei Ying enjoyed his vantage point, easily able to trace his eyes over the other man’s jaw, down the slope of his neck, follow the sweep of his hair over broad shoulders-

“Wei Wuxian!” Lan Qiren thundered, and Wei Ying jolted into a stand, eyes wide.

“Yes, Master Lan?” he asked, heart thundering from the shock.

“What is your answer?”

Wei Ying struggled to remember the question, but he could not even begin to pretend he’d been paying attention. “What was the question?” he asked, not actually thinking the old man would repeat it.

“First you sit so improperly you fall asleep, then you dare ask me to repeat myself?” Wei Ying just stared, eyes wide. He was pretty sure he hadn’t been asleep, and since when was asking for clarification impertinent?

“If I didn’t hear the question, how do you expect me to answer if you don’t repeat it?” Wei Ying wondered, hearing the breath Nie Huaisang sucked in next to him.

“Get out,” the old man said, then louder when Wei Ying didn’t move, “Get out! Go copy the Chapter of Conduct one hundred times!”

Wei Ying sighed, then grabbed Suibian and bowed just enough to not be disrespectful before turning and leaving. The old man had it out for him — Wei Ying was pretty sure he hadn’t done anything bad enough to warrant getting yelled at and kicked out. It’s not like he was the only one who zoned out during lessons.

Behind him, he heard Master Lan add, “Wangji, go with him and make sure he does it!”

For a moment, Wei Ying considered turning into the forest to enjoy his freedom before Lan Wangji found him, but sighed at the sound of steps coming up behind him on the path. He was tired, and restless, and annoyed at being singled out by the Grand Master, but the sight of the other cultivator still made him smile.

“Hello, Lan Wangji,” he said, and the man came to a stop beside him. “Here to escort me to my punishment?”

Golden eyes surveyed him, and Wei Ying froze in place at the weight of his gaze. He studied the other man, eyes wandering over smooth features and perfect skin, and almost missed it when Lan Wangji spoke.

“After dinner.”

The soft words took a second for Wei Ying to make sense of, and when they did he gaped in surprise. “But Lan Qiren definitely seemed to want me to do it now,” he said slowly, then grinned as Lan Wangji turned away.

“After dinner will be soon enough.” As he spoke, golden eyes locked with his once more before walking away. Wei Ying watched as the man continued on the path, disbelief holding him still until the realization that he was free for an afternoon took hold of him.

For once, thoughts of the Second Young Master Lan vanished, and Wei Ying turned to hurry down the side of the mountain, his mind set on running up and down the length of it until he couldn’t walk.

-

Wei Ying poured himself into a table in the Library Pavilion a little after dinner finished, boneless with exhaustion and the most relaxed he’d been in a while. Lan Wangji was there already, copying something of his own that Wei Ying didn’t bother to look at.

“Here I am,” he announced, and turned a brilliant smile on the other man. “A little late, but I made it.”

“Your materials are on the table.” Lan Wangji said, brush moving with confident precision over the parchment. Wei Ying hummed in reply, not even bothering to begin as he rested his chin on his fist and merely watched the other write. Time passed slowly, and Wei Ying enjoyed the silence for a while until a thought he’d had earlier came back to him.

“Lan Wangji.” No response.

“Second Young Master Lan.” Not even a twitch.

“Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying sat upright and grinned as the brush stopped its methodical movement over the paper, and Lan Wangji raised his eyes until his glare was leveled right at Wei Ying. “Don’t look at me like that, I tried to get your attention in other ways first.” He stood and made his way over to the other man, then sat beside him at his table. Lan Wangji began to write again, steadfastly refusing to acknowledge him.

“All I wanted to ask was why you let me off the hook earlier.” Wei Ying craned his head sideways to stare into Lan Wangji’s eyes, and rested his elbow on the table so he could prop his head on his fist once more. “Lan Zhan,” he drawled, delighting in the way the name tasted in his mouth, “don’t be so cold.” He pouted, even though he could barely keep the smile off of his lips.

“Lan Zhan.” There was no answer, and Wei Ying grinned. “Ah, Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan, don’t ignore me.” Wei Ying curled his body around the table as much as he could while draped across it. “I appreciate the time you gave me, I hope you know,” he said, reaching out and playing with the ink pot. “I did try to make it here a little earlier, but I lost track of the sun.” Wei Ying pushed the ink pot back to where it belonged and sighed.

“You are so cruel today,” he muttered, crossing his arms on the table and resting his head on them, staring unabashedly at Lan Zhan, “not bothering to answer my question.”

Silence descended once more, and Wei Ying wondered how long he could stare at the other cultivator before he got uncomfortable. He idly wondered why Lan Zhan was allowing him to just sit here, instead of making him copy the Chapter of Conduct like he was supposed to, but he couldn’t bring himself to care. It was peaceful here, barely any sounds of movement happening outside, and inside the entire pavilion held the warm scent of sandalwood that he was happily soaking up.

“Copy it at least once,” Lan Zhan directed as he finished his own page and began a new one. Wei Ying grumbled unhappily, but pulled himself away from his study of Lan Zhan and got up, thumping ungracefully back into his seat. Sorting his materials in front of him, he inked up his brush and began.

A couple of hours must have passed before Wei Ying gave up for the night and put his brush down. By his count, he was halfway done and he didn’t think he’d be able to finish it.

“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying called out, and yawned before the other could respond. “Sorry,” he said, smiling sheepishly. “I don’t think I can continue. I will finish the other portion tomorrow.”

Lan Zhan stood from his seat and walked over, inspecting his work so far. Wei Ying knew by now that his calligraphy turned illegible when he was tired, but he doubted old man Lan was going to read every one of his copies.

“Tomorrow, after dinner.”

“Ah, Lan Zhan, I knew you were my favorite.” Wei Ying grinned sleepily at him, and saw a flash of something unidentifiable in the other’s face. He inhaled greedily, but nothing in the scent had changed, so he pulled himself upright and bowed lazily to Lan Zhan before heading to the room he shared with Jiang Cheng.

His brother was waiting for him, a familiar scowl on his face.

"I know it didn't take you that long to copy your punishment, so where have you been?"

Wei Ying yawned and flung himself onto his bed, burying his face in the pillow. "Lan Wangji is a taskmaster," he mumbled, "I have to go back tomorrow and finish."

He could smell his brother's annoyance, and lifted his head "What's wrong?" Wei Ying asked, frowning.

Jiang Cheng stared at him for a moment before shaking his head and turning away. Wei Ying waited, knowing he wouldn't be able to be silent for long. Sure enough, his brother turned to face him with a sigh.

"You know," he began, and Wei Ying sat up at his serious tone. "We've been here for less than three months, and you've already been punished twice. No —" he held his hand up, stopping Wei Yings response, "let me finish. You promised Father you'd be on your best behavior, and this isn't it.”

“I admit to deserving it the first time,” Wei Ying argued, rolling over whatever his brother was trying to say, “but today was not fair!”

Jiang Cheng snorted and shook his head. “It doesn’t matter if it's fair or not. This is not our clan, or our rules, and we have to expect that things will be different. We have nine months left here, just…try a little harder. That’s all I ask.” He turned his back to Wei Ying, and got ready for bed in silence.

Wei Ying twisted Suibian in his hands, his brother's words tumbling in his mind. He could pay better attention during the lecture, he knew, and sighed softly to himself. If Lan Zhan could continue to pay attention to things he already knew, then Wei Ying could as well.

-

I would rather count the individual strands of hair on Lan Zhan’s head than listen to this man for the rest of the day, Wei Ying thought ungraciously, scowl twisting his lips.

His resolution to pay better attention was wearing thin — he’d decided if it was any other teacher, it wouldn’t have been an issue in the first place, but Lan Qiren took the joy out of learning, and taught new things like you were a fool for not having already known it. Wei Ying twirled his brush in his fingers, ink long since dried out. He’d written barely anything down today, and he sighed.

Lan Qiren paced in front of the classroom, and when his back was turned to him Wei Ying slumped in his seat and cracked his neck. Yanli reached over to pat his knee sympathetically before they both regained proper posture as the man finished his circuit and faced them once more.

Time passed in a crawl, and by the time they were released for the day Wei Ying was about to vibrate out of his skin. He was already out the door and halfway down the path to the clearing at the base of the mountain when his name caught his attention. He turned back to face the classroom curiously, head cocked to the side as he listened.

“Wangji, how much progress has Wei Wuxian made in his copies?” Lan Qiren’s voice made Wei Ying scowl, but he paused, waiting to hear the answer.

“He is halfway done.” A deep voice answered, as emotionless speaking to his uncle as he was to everyone else. Perversely, that made Wei Ying feel better. At least Lan Zhan treated everyone the same.

“He should have been completely done last night. You’re going too easy on him.” There was no answer that Wei Ying could hear, but Master Lan just added, “I want them done tonight.”

Wei Ying waited to hear more, but instead Lan Zhan emerged from the doorway and chose the path that led to the Clan Leader’s office. Something made him pause, and he turned and faced Wei Ying.

Wei Ying smiled and waved at the man as soon as he was spotted, not even bothering to pretend he hadn’t been listening, since normal humans wouldn’t have heard anything anyway. Lan Zhan paused, then inclined his head in greeting before continuing on his way. Wei Ying’s smile turned brilliant at the acknowledgment, and the urge to run around the mountain only barely won over the urge to follow the other cultivator.

Mostly the thought that Lan Zhan was going to talk to his brother held Wei Ying back, and he continued down his own path before whatever threadbare self restraint he had snapped.

When he arrived at the Library Pavilion a little while later, Lan Zhan was there before him once more.

“Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying greeted, dropping Suibian at his table before folding down next to the one Lan Zhan occupied. “What do you do while I copy endless rules?”

“Transcribe the ancient texts.”

Wei Ying lit up in fascination, and leaned closer to the parchment on the table, accidentally jostling Lan Zhan’s arm in the process. But the other cultivator had thankfully moved his brush away from the paper, and no ink stained the otherwise perfect page.

“Oops,” Wei Ying said apologetically, “I just wanted to see.”

After a moment where Lan Zhan gazed at him, he turned the page so Wei Ying could read what he had written. Wei Ying took shameless advantage, pressing himself close to Lan Zhan and delighting in the heat that lined his body where they met. It looked like part of the Lan Clan’s history, and Wei Ying touched the paper gently, leaning down to read.

“You have beautiful calligraphy,” he said, eyes roving over the page. “Your Clan is lucky to have you here to copy this down.” There was no answer, but Wei Ying hadn’t been expecting one anyway. “Your writing puts mine to shame,” he added as an afterthought.

“You rush when you write,” Lan Zhan’s deep voice said. Wei Ying twitched as the words drifted over his neck, then hummed in agreement, because it was true.

Turning his head to look at the other man, Wei Ying was startled by just how close he’d managed to get and backed away, regretting the loss of warmth against his skin. Wei Ying stood and sighed mournfully. “I better finish my copies. I bet Lan Qiren won’t give me another day to get them done.”

“Mn.”

Even though it was tedious, Wei Ying lost himself in the work after a little while. Mindlessly copying characters over and over wasn’t the way to make him learn anything other than what order they came in. The soft sounds of brushes against parchment filled the Pavilion, and distant laughs and words from passing disciples filtered in. It was a soothing collection of sounds, and with Lan Zhan’s scent in his nose, Wei Ying was able to buckle down and make copy after copy.

Eventually he finished, and unfolded his protesting body into a stretch. “Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying stretched the name out into a sigh, and collapsed against his desk. “What time is it?”

“Almost eight,” the Second Young Master answered, not glancing up from the book he’d opened when he’d finished copying his text, posture as perfect as it was when Wei Ying had arrived hours ago.

Wei Ying groaned, then sat upright and began counting out the copies he’d made. The last thing he wanted was for Lan Qiren to assign him even more punishment for not doing the amount he was assigned this time. Aha, he thought in satisfaction a little later, one hundred copies. The old man wouldn’t be able to say anything to him now.

But Wei Ying wasn’t ready to shatter the companionable silence he shared with Lan Zhan just yet, and paused over the blank piece of parchment he had left. An idea struck, and he grabbed his brush, reinking it eagerly. It had been a while since he had drawn anything, and Lan Wangji was the perfect subject, unmoving as he was.

Wei Ying stared at Lan Zhan for a minute, then set his brush to trace out the smooth curve of his cheek, the sharp cut of his jaw, the long slope of his nose. After every few brush strokes Wei Ying glanced up to check his work, eyes catching on details as he went — the design on the forehead ribbon, the wisps of hair framing his face, the curl of his fingers around the book.

When he finished, he blew gently on the drawing and stood. Walking over to Lan Zhan, Wei Ying held out the parchment. “Here, Lan Zhan. I have a gift for you for being so generous with me.” The other man didn’t move, and Wei Ying hummed in thought. “Ah, you’re right Lan Zhan, it is missing something.”

He collapsed next to Lan Zhan, and reached for the man’s brush. Glancing up, he smiled, then inked a flower quickly over the ear on the drawing. Blowing the ink dry once more, Wei Ying replaced the brush and gestured for him to take it.

Placing his book on the table, Lan Zhan turned to look at Wei Ying before glancing down at the drawing. The sound of his surprised inhale zipped through Wei Ying’s veins like lightning, and colored Lan Zhan’s scent with sparks of emotion that the wolf breathed in eagerly. His heart thudded in his chest as he watched Lan Zhan’s bright eyes stare at the drawing, hand reaching out and picking it up gently.

“Well?” Wei Ying asked, trying to keep his voice light as his heart galloped in his chest. “What do you think?” He leaned closer to Lan Zhan, eager to witness anything else that would show on his face, and froze when golden eyes pinned him.

“Thank you.” Lan Zhan’s voice was quiet, and Wei Ying tore his eyes away with difficulty, swallowing hard. His gaze dropped to the other man's lips, and for a moment he entertained the thought of leaning forward, pressing their lips together, and…

Oh.

Oh.

Oh, wow, Wei Ying thought wildly as he launched himself away from Lan Zhan, grabbing Suibian. I’m actually an idiot.

“You’re welcome!” he squeaked out, darting for the door and sliding his body halfway out before the urge to look at Lan Zhan took hold again. The other man was watching him, and wow, Wei Ying could see visible confusion on his face, and his hand tightened on the frame fast enough the wood audibly creaked.

“See you tomorrow, Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying took off once he was free of the Pavilion, and thanked the stars that it was almost bedtime for the Lan Clan and no one was outside to witness him running to the base of the mountain.

He’d barely stowed Suibian in its usual hiding spot before the shift came over him, and he took off. Even with the run he’d had earlier, frantic energy filled him as he followed a game trail through the forest.

How did the fact that I like him sneak up on me? Wei Ying wondered, panting as he jumped across a river. He looked back at their interactions, how the man’s scent was both soothing and overwhelming, the urgent, almost compulsive need to poke and prod Lan Zhan until there was a reaction, and dove straight into the lake that he’d arrived at.

The ice cold shock wasn’t as jarring as it would have been if he was human, but it was enough to shake his thoughts free.

He paddled to one of the rocks that dotted the middle of this lake, and hauled himself onto it, shaking roughly to get most of the water off of his fur before he sat down, tailed curled around his feet like a cat.

Okay, just think it through. Night had fallen since he left Lan Zhan, and he watched the moon rise absently. Obviously you like him. Wei Ying’s skin shivered at the thought, and he clamped his jaw down against the urge to howl at the rising moon. Heat flickered through him as the memory of wanting to kiss Lan Zhan resurfaced, and he laid down, flicking his tail over his eyes in embarrassment.

I like him a lot, Wei Ying mourned, and whined. He’s got to like me at least a little, right? He wondered. He did take the drawing from me, and thank me for it.

Doubt filled him, and he curled up into a tighter ball on the rock. He’s so good-looking, Wei Ying thought, I’m sure the matchmakers have lined up dozens of candidates so far. No reason to think he returns my affections.

The thought made him want to dive back into the water, even though he was mostly dry by now.

I don’t even know if he likes men, he realized. I didn’t even know I liked men!

Wei Ying slid into the water anyway, and swam in a circle around his rock before he heaved himself back up. Well, he thought slowly, this time letting the water drip from his fur to the stone below him, I can keep giving him gifts. He seemed to like that, at least. His jaw dropped in a wolfy grin at the memory of the tantalizing sparks that surprise had put into Lan Zhan’s scent.

Wei Ying shook himself dry again, then leaped to another rock that he hadn’t dripped all over.

It’s too late to go back to the compound now, he thought, and settled onto the stone. I may as well stay here until morning. One of the many nice things about his wolf form was that he could sleep literally anywhere, and in Lotus Pier he often did, although here he hadn’t needed that skill nearly as much

Between the gaze of the moon on his fur and gentle waves lapping along the shore of the lake, Wei Ying fell asleep to thoughts of the next gift he would give to Lan Zhan.

-

“Where were you last night?” Jiang Cheng whispered furiously, and Wei Ying cowered under the weight of his brother's worry, heavy enough that it drowned out the heat of his anger. He’d arrived in their room with enough time to change into clean robes before the lecture, and Jiang Cheng had cornered him as soon as he was seen.

“I fell asleep in the middle of a lake.” Wei Ying admitted, and let his brother slam a punch into his shoulder.

“I — Yanli was worried about you, you fool! If you’re not going to tell me, at least tell her!” Jiang Cheng punched him once more, for good measure, then turned on his heel and stalked out of their room.

“Jiang Cheng! A-Cheng, wait, I’m sorry!” Wei Ying grabbed his brother's shoulders and pulled him into a quick hug. “I didn’t even realize I was so far away until I felt the moon, I’m sorry I worried you.” He searched his brother's eyes, and smiled as worry and anger gave way to annoyance. Annoyance he could deal with.

“Whatever,” his brother said, and struggled out of Wei Ying’s arms, “let's go show Yanli you’re alive before class begins.”

His sister's scolding was subdued, and worse because of how understanding she was. Wei Ying slunk into class feeling like a heel, and somehow managed to forget what had started all of this until the scent of sandalwood invaded his lungs.

Wei Ying only managed to make it into his spot in the classroom without making a fool of himself by muscle memory. Lan Zhan was already here, as he usually was, and Wei Ying felt like he was seeing the other man for the first time, now that he realized why he had been so fascinated by him.

Nothing was different about the other man, Wei Ying knew, the same hair, the same robes, the same perfect posture, but everything was different now. His skin felt tight, watching the way the morning sun caressed Lan Zhan’s skin — it almost felt like he needed to go out for a run right now — and Wei Ying only managed to drag his eyes away from the other man when Zewu-Jun entered the classroom instead of Lan Qiren.

Interest shone in all of the disciples' eyes at the change of pace, and Lan Xichen smiled at them.

“This week will be a little different,” he explained, hand folded behind him easily. “Master Lan has been called to Lanling, and so I thought while he was away we would move the lecture outdoors.”

Wei Ying sat upright, interest making him forget about Lan Zhan for the moment.

“This week we will be training in sword forms,” Lan Xichen continued, and a hushed murmur of excitement filled the class. The Lan Clan’s swordsmanship was very different from the other clans, and to learn it would be a great honor. “I have arranged for teachers to join us, as with sword work even Wangji and I will require assistance.”

“Wangji, why don’t you lead them to the practice fields?”

Lan Zhan stood, grabbing his sword before bowing to his brother and moving to stand near the entryway. Zewu-Jun dismissed the rest of the class, waving off their bows and gesturing for them to follow his brother.

Wei Ying let his eyes skitter off Lan Zhan after a moment, and joined Yanli where she and Jiang Cheng were encouraging Nie Huaisang to join them. Well…encouraging in Yanli’s case, at least.

“You have a sword, I’ve seen it,” Jiang Cheng said, frowning when the other boy made no move to join them. “Put the fan down, go get it, and come with us. Wei Ying and I will go easy on you.”

Wei Ying laughed, grabbing Nie Huaisang in a strong grip and dragging him out of his seat. He snatched the fan from the other boy and held it out of reach. “No, no, you’ll get it back after today.” Wei Ying said, tossing it to Jiang Cheng, who tucked it into his sleeve and smirked at the pouting disciple.

“You guys are so mean, I don’t know why I hang out with you.” Nie Huaisang grumbled, folding his arms and frowning. Yanli reached out and touched his shoulder gently before removing Wei Ying’s hand from the boy.

“Come along, Young Master Nie,” she said, folding his arm around hers and heading to follow the other disciples, “Let A-Xian go fetch your sword as punishment for stealing from you.”

“Hey!” Wei Ying protested, pointing at his brother. “It was his idea!”

Jiang Cheng responded by sticking his tongue out at Wei Ying and running away before his brother could catch him, hiding behind Yanli and taunting him. A laugh sounded from behind them, and the group turned to see Lan Xichen coming from the classroom, his Shuoyue in hand.

“I’m glad to see everyone in such high spirits today,” was his only remark, and the four disciples fell in with him as he walked the path to the training area. Wei Ying peeled off after a few steps, stopping when Lan Xichen called over to him. “Where are you headed, Young Master Wei? I would have thought the sword arts would interest you.”

“Oh, I am interested!” He assured the older man, then pointed Suibian at the other disciples. “I have to go fetch Huaisang’s sword, or else he wouldn't go with us. I’ll meet you there,” Wei Ying said with a smile, laughing as Lan Xichen turned to admonish Nie Huaisang gently, telling him that his brother would be disappointed if he didn’t work on his form.

By the time Wei Ying returned and handed Nie Huaisang his sword with a sarcastic bow, practice had begun. Members of the Lan Clan he vaguely recognized wandered around, sharp eyes keeping track of all of the disciples. Jiang Cheng was partnered with Jin Zixuan, and Wei Ying winced when a particularly forceful blow rained down on the Jin heir as his brother worked out some frustrations against him.

Wei Ying had been steering clear of Jin Zixuan for a reason. His sister's fiance was a good-looking man, but as far as manners went he was rude and spoiled, and Yanli was too good for him. Wei Ying took his eyes off that fight, and nodded to himself when he noted Yanli and Nie Huaisang had partnered off. They would be a good match for this; Yanli would be gentle with him and teach him instead of berate.

Wei Ying wandered over to stand next to Lan Xichen, Suibian held loosely behind his back.

“Do you not wish to spar, Wei Wuxian?” The Clan Leader asked, and Wei Ying laughed, and pointed at his brother with the end of his sword.

“I’ll wait for that one to exhaust himself,” another hard blow landed on Jin Zixuan’s sword, “then I’ll work through some forms with him.”

Lan Xichen hummed his assent, watching the pair in front of them for a moment before turning to face Wei Ying. “When we practiced archery, you needed a stronger bow. Perhaps that is true with swords as well?” His sharp gaze caught Wei Ying off guard, and he shrugged, and didn’t answer. “I see.”

“Wangji!” At his brother's call, Lan Zhan came over to them, stopping next to Wei Ying and tilting his head in question. “You haven’t had a partner yet, have you?”

“No.”

Wei Ying felt uncomfortable at Lan Zhan’s nearness for the first time since meeting him, even though the welcome scent that billowed around him as he stood did its best to calm his nerves. The sound of the man’s voice shivered down his spine, and Wei Ying plastered a smile on his face as the brothers spoke over him.

“Then, perhaps you and Young Master Wei should spar. The others are already partnered, and it would be good for you, Wangji.”

Lan Zhan merely nodded and, with a glance at Wei Ying that very clearly said Follow me, turned and walked away. Wei Ying followed him with his eyes for a moment, before remembering his manners and bowing to Lan Xichen. The Clan Leader waved him off with a smile, already paying attention to another pair of disciples, and Wei Ying took off after Lan Zhan.

He stood at an open patch of grass on the other side of the clearing, his sword unsheathed and at his side, and Wei Ying swallowed hard at the sight.

“Ah, Lan Zhan, tell me you’ll go easy on me?” He unsheathed Suibian and swung it in a gentle arc, remembering the feel of a sword in his hand after months of classroom work. Wei Ying grinned when Lan Zhan didn’t answer, and went through simple forms by himself for a few minutes. Lan Zhan waited, and after a little while Wei Ying nodded, satisfied.

“You’re so patient, Lan Zhan,” he said, and walked within striking distance of the other man. “Let’s go slow and go through the forms first?” Lan Zhan nodded, and brought up his sword.

The simplest movements were similar around all sects, and Wei Ying found himself settling as their blades rang against each other. Parry, dodge, strike — ah, he does that differently, his thoughts fell into focus as they moved, and once they had run through the motions Wei Ying felt the difference in the way Lan Zhan attacked.

They fought for real now, and their blades sang against each other, testing at first then striking with speed as strength matched strength. Despite his strength, Wei Ying was built for agility and speed, and so was his sword, and he used that to his advantage, forcing Lan Zhan back a step before the other returned the assault and regained his ground.

Wei Ying felt Lan Xichen wander over to watch, but could not spare any energy to care as Lan Zhan controlled the entirety of his attention.

“You’re holding back,” Lan Zhan said as their blades parted, and Wei Ying shivered with delight at the sound.

If he wants me to stop restraining myself against him, why not, Wei Ying thought, and he attacked with his full strength on the next movement. Lan Zhan stopped him handily, then again, and something in Wei Ying broke. He attacked with speed and strength, and he was met evenly every time, and he exulted in the way Lan Zhan’s eyes narrowed in satisfaction.

Their fight became something more, their blades flashing and singing against each other, sliding back and forth and Wei Ying’s eyes never left Lan Zhan’s. His blood thrummed in his ears, heart beating in a tempo that matched their fight, breath still coming deep and even as the fight wore on, breathing in Lan Zhan’s scent every time he drew breath.

It felt strange that the other fights continued around them as normal, that the world hadn’t stopped moving while they fought, testing each other and driving themselves to move faster and faster as they blocked and parried and dodged.

Wei Ying found a tiny part of his mind occupied with cataloging Lan Zhan’s every action, remembering every strand of hair that spun and fell, every movement of his robe billowing behind him. He watched the way the sunlight caught the pure white of his clothing, the way it caressed his headpiece and glinted off the forehead ribbon, the way it glimmered against his hair like the soft hands of a lover, lighting his skin with warmth and making Lan Zhan look so much like he was shining that it made Wei Ying’s breath catch in his throat.

With a quickness that should not have been possible after fighting for so long, Lan Zhan performed a maneuver Wei Ying had never seen before, and suddenly Suibian was in the other man's hand and Wei Ying had a sword tip resting gently against the pulse point in his throat. Silence reigned for a startled moment, before Wei Ying laughed breathlessly.

“That was a cheater’s trick, Lan Zhan!” he complained without any real heat. “Teach it to me?” Wei Ying asked, and licked his lips when Lan Zhan nodded. Wei Ying brought his hand up to the sword at his throat and closed his hand on its tip, pushing it away slowly, until Lan Zhan released the tension in his arm and let it fall to his side.

Wei Ying accepted Suibian back with a nod of thanks, and turned away from Lan Zhan as Zewu-Jun came up to them.

“That was impressive.” That was all the man had to say, and Wei Ying realized they had collected two other watchers as well. Yanli and Nie Huaisang were behind the Clan Leader, and Wei Ying grinned at his sister and their friend. He felt Lan Zhan’s heat move to stand just behind him, and Wei Ying turned to look at him over his shoulder, a question coming into his mind.

“Hey, what’s your sword called anyway? If it’s going to continue besting me, I have a right to know it’s name.” He grinned at Lan Zhan, desperately hoping this led to the other man asking for Suibian’s name, knowing that it would get him one of his much sought after expressions.

“Bichen.”

When that was all Lan Zhan said, Wei Ying shrugged and turned back to their audience. “I don’t know what time it is, but I am starving after all that work.” He smiled hopefully at Lan Xichen, who took a glance up at the sun and nodded.

“It is about time to stop for lunch,” he agreed, and Wei Ying tucked Suibian into his belt and rubbed his hands in delight. Lan Xichen called another instructor over, and spoke to him in a low voice, and that instructor in turn went around informing each pair of students that when they were done they could go to lunch and have the rest of the day free.

Nie Huaisang turned and left as soon as he heard the news, likely to go and find Jiang Cheng to get his fan back.

Wei Ying held his arm out for Yanli, smiling as she took it and heading in the direction of food. But before he went too far he looked over his shoulder at Lan Zhan, who remained standing next to his brother.

“Bye Lan Zhan!” The man turned to look at him and inclined his head, and Wei Ying swallowed reflexively. He turned and kept walking with his sister, her grip on his arm a steadying presence.

“From what I saw of your fight, you two are well matched.” Yanli offered softly, and Wei Ying sent her a smile.

“It was amazing,” Wei Ying said, and laughed incredulously now that he had the time to think about it. “I was holding back until he told me to stop, and he was strong enough to match me.” His voice was stunned, and Yanli patted his arm.

“Perhaps you can continue to spar with him for the rest of the week?” Yanli wondered, and Wei Ying hummed his assent. The man was stunning just normally, but he was gorgeous while he fought.

“A-Xian,” Yanli said, bringing his attention back to her, and smirked at her brother. “‘Lan Zhan’?”

Wei Ying flushed from his neck to his ears. “Shut up!”

-

At breakfast the next morning, Wei Ying sat quietly next to Yanli, letting her and Jiang Cheng talk without his input. His attention was occupied by the apple he was rolling on the table — it was pretty much a perfect one, bright red and with a gorgeous shine, and perfectly firm.

A sense of motion in the air warned him before Jiang Cheng could swipe it from him, and Wei Ying looked up as he stashed it inside his sleeve.

“Why did you try to steal my apple?” he asked, confused. His brother just shrugged.

“You didn’t tell me you fought Lan Wangji yesterday,” he said, and it was Wei Ying’s turn to shrug.

“I didn’t think it was that important?” he answered, which was a tiny lie. It was very important to him, but Wei Ying didn’t see why anyone else would care.

“I had to find out from Nie Huaisang that you fought him! He’s one of the Twin Jades of Lan, Wei Ying — they’re pretty much perfect at everything!” Jiang Cheng leaned closer to him, and Wei Ying leaned back. “Well?” his brother demanded, “Was he as good as they say?”

“I mean, he still beat me, so yeah I’ll go ahead and say no one’s exaggerating his skills.”

“Wait,” Jiang Cheng tilted his head to the side, and laughed. “He beat you?” His laugh turned incredulous, and he shook his head. “You were born to cheat at life and he beat you?”

“Jiang Cheng, that’s enough.” Yanli cut in, taking one look at Wei Ying and stepping in. It wasn’t like Wei Ying was unaware of his advantages, but it was another thing to realize even his brother thought it was cheating.

“I’ll see you guys later,” Wei Ying muttered, and headed out to the practice field early, deftly sidestepping Yanli’s hand as she reached out to him. Distantly, he could hear her berate their brother, and it brought a smile to his face. She was always the mediator between them, and he loved her for it.

To his surprise, Lan Xichen and Lan Zhan were both already at the field, moving through forms with each other. He paused at the edge of the clearing, uncertain if he should continue, but Lan Xichen saw him and waved him closer, his brother lowering Bichen and turning to see who had interrupted.

“Ah, look Wangji,” Lan Xichen said, sheathing Shuoyue and stepping back. “A better match for you than I am.”

“This was your practice.” Lan Zhan said, and glared at his brother. “I will practice later.”

Lan Xichen very deftly maneuvered Wei Ying between himself and his brother, and Wei Ying held back a laugh at the way the Clan Leader was acting.

“Surely you have done enough for me today,” a gentle push at his shoulder blades sent Wei Ying forward a few steps, “and can show Young Master Wei how you disarmed him yesterday, as you promised.”

“Oh, that's right,” Wei Ying said, eyes brightening. “You did say that! Lan Zhan, show me.” He smiled as winningly as he could. Besides the fact that Wei Ying wanted to know how it had been done, having a Clan Leader owe him a favor would be a neat trick.

Lan Zhan’s glare slid from his brother to Wei Ying, and visibly gave up, gesturing with Bichen for Wei Ying to come forward.

Wei Ying stepped forward eagerly, unsheathing Suibian and smiling the whole way. Lan Zhan demonstrated for him, first against the air, then very slowly against Wei Ying himself. He watched closely, Bichen moving as smooth as water through the action, and —oh, like that — and nodded.

“Again.”

Lan Zhan complied, repeating the action once more, and Wei Ying smiled.

“Let me try,” he urged, and carefully went through the same motions Lan Zhan had, the other man only needing to reach out and correct him once before he got it. Wei Ying started the movement over again, Lan Zhan moving with him, and this time he could feel when he got it right.

“Can I try for real now?” he asked, titling his head and looking at Lan Zhan. The man nodded, and Wei Ying heard Lan Xichen step further away as they began to duel in earnest. It was nowhere near as fast as yesterday, and Wei Ying saw immediately when Lan Zhan left him an opening to attempt the maneuver, and felt a flush of warmth in his chest.

Instead of dwelling on the warm feeling, Wei Ying twisted his sword, moved like he was shown, and Bichen’s heavy weight in his other hand was his reward. He looked down at the sword, then back up at Lan Zhan, and laughed gleefully.

“That’s amazing!” Wei Ying handed Bichen back, and held Suibian up in a ready position. “Now show me how to defend against it.”

He felt approval radiate from Lan Xichen and grinned, but didn’t look away as Lan Zhan drew him back into range. By the time the other disciples showed up, Wei Ying was pleasantly tired and pleased with himself. He’d only managed to disarm Lan Zhan once more, and only because the man had allowed it, but he’d kept pace and held onto his own sword.

Bichen and Suibian sheathed once more, Wei Ying collapsed on the ground and stared at the sky, getting his breath under control. Lan Zhan stood a few feet away, looking for all the world like he had just arrived and not spent the last forty odd minutes dueling and teaching.

“Oh,” Wei Ying whispered to himself, then retrieved the apple from his sleeve and inspected it again. Even during their spar it had remained in good shape, and he considered it for a moment before making up his mind. “Hey, Lan Zhan,” he called softly, and smiled as the man looked down on him, “catch.”

The man caught the apple easily, and looked from Wei Ying to the apple and back, before raising a delicate eyebrow.

Wei Ying’s heart turned over in his chest, but he just smiled. “After all the exercise, I thought you might be hungry.” Lan Zhan’s eyes flickered to the gathering disciples, then back to Wei Ying.

“Thank you,” he said, his deep voice soft, and slipped it into his own sleeve. Wei Ying wiped the silly smile off of his face and sat upright, waving at Yanli as she came into view, tugging Jiang Cheng behind her.

“Good morning, Second Young Master Lan,” she said politely, and Lan Zhan gave her a bow in response. “I apologize for disturbing you, but I need to speak with my brother.” Lan Zhan inclined his head and walked towards his own brother, who was dividing up disciples into pairs they hadn’t been in yesterday. Wei Ying watched him leave for a moment before looking up at his siblings.

“Jiang Cheng has something to say to you,” Yanli stated, and Wei Ying heard the steel under her soft voice. And so did his brother, because he flinched and stepped away.

“I’m sorry I spoke so rudely earlier,” Jiang Cheng’s face was sour, because he hated apologizing, but Wei Ying could smell the regret coming from him. “I know you don’t cheat, that’s why you don’t compete in archery or swordsmanship. It was wrong of me to say.”

Wei Ying popped up from the ground, grinning. “That was such a good apology, I have to accept! How much of it did Yanli write for you?” he asked, and when Jiang Cheng’s face went purple with rage he darted forward and wrapped him in a hug. “Thank you, little brother.”

Jiang Cheng struggled out of his grip and Wei Ying let him go, and winked at Yanli. She just sighed at them and the three moved as a group to the others. Zewu-Jun placed Nie Huaisang with Jiang Cheng, which privately Wei Ying thought was a mistake, and Yanli with one of the other female disciples.

Which left himself, Wei Ying, and Lan Zhan unpartnered.

As the other pairs started and the instructors started to move around the clearing, Lan Xichen turned to the two remaining. “Are you recovered?” he asked, and Wei Ying pouted at him.

“No, Zewu-Jun, didn’t we suffer enough earlier?” Wei Ying turned to Lan Zhan and nudged him with his elbow. “Tell him we’re too tired to continue.”

Lan Zhan stared at where Wei Ying had touched him, then turned to his brother. “He needs more practice.”

“Lan Zhan, you traitor,” Wei Ying laughed, “Just for that I’m going to win this time!” He drew Suibian and moved further away from Lan Xichen, and Lan Zhan followed, Bichen unsheathed in his hand.

Wei Ying shook out his arms, cracked his neck, and lunged at Lan Zhan across the slight distance that separated them. He was met instantly, and the fight began.

This time he started with his strength unleashed, and pushed himself against the unrelenting power of Lan Zhan. Wei Ying steadily released his control as everything he presented to his opponent was matched and returned. Bichen sang as it was spun through the air, meeting Suibian with a hiss and the scrape of metal against metal, Lan Zhan’s exquisite control as obvious here as it was with everything.

Lan Zhan spun them until the sun was in Wei Ying’s eyes, and he gasped out, “That’s cheating!” before spinning them himself so the sun wasn’t in either of their eyes. Amusement danced across Lan Zhan’s lips so quickly Wei Ying almost thought he imagined it, until the wind brought with it sandalwood and sparks of joy. He filled his lungs with it greedily before the wind changed, and refixed his gaze on Lan Zhan’s eyes.

For a brief moment, Wei Ying wished he could watch their fight from the outside, because from where he was he couldn’t think, he could only react. A muscle bunched in Lan Zhan’s shoulder, and he parried. A twist of the wrist, and Wei Ying attacked.

Steel blurred as it moved, meeting in a slide of sparks. Brilliant white robes spun and twisted, beckoning Wei Ying to watch them instead of Bichen.

As fast as he was, Lan Zhan was faster. As strong as he was, Lan Zhan was stronger.

Every attack he made was deflected and turned against him, every successful parry a victory. Wei Ying’s heart danced inside him and he felt as free as when he was running down the mountain on all fours with the moon caressing his fur.

Wei Ying didn’t know how much he’d wanted this — needed this — to match strength to strength and find someone who could take him. Someone he could push against who would remain unmoved. Wei Ying’s stomach tightened as the fight continued, and he let go of the last of his control, using everything in him to push against Lan Zhan.

His renewed attacks had Lan Zhan surprised for barely a moment, and Wei Ying watched as his eyes hardened with resolve. The tone of the duel changed, and the wolf clamped his mouth shut before he howled in challenge.

This was a test, the wolf knew, and pushed Lan Zhan mercilessly, searching for weakness and finding none. He luxuriated in the strain of his muscles, the way he could taste the warmth of sandalwood with every shuddered breath. His arms burned, aching with effort, and the wolf loved it.

He loved every second of this, every moment where Lan Zhan stood firm against him. His world narrowed down to flashes — golden eyes, the gleam of a robe in the sun, Bichen’s blade sliding past. The wolf panted, and he forced Suibian up again, a last surge of strength filling him.

He was pushed backwards instead, just a step. The wolf fought harder but it made no difference; Lan Zhan was as inexorable as the tide and twice as strong, and it ended as it had yesterday, with Bichen’s tip resting in the hollow of his throat.

The wolf panted harshly, pinned beneath golden eyes and held immobile by the sword at his neck. For a long, endless moment the wolf held Lan Zhan’s gaze, and Wei Ying barely seized control of himself before he tilted his head back and bared his throat in submission.

He stepped back from Bichen and sheathed Suibian, then bowed to the other man, barely seeing Lan Zhan return the gesture.

“I guess you win today after all.” Wei Ying was surprised his voice wasn’t shaking — he hadn’t lost himself in instinct like that since he was a child — and nodded to Lan Xichen. “I’ll head back now.”

He couldn’t bring himself to look at Lan Zhan, with his control a hastily patched thread that would unravel with one tug.

He didn’t see the audience they’d had until just then, as he turned to walk away, and Wei Ying’s eyes widened at the sight of his classmates eyeing him consideringly. What had they seen? He wondered frantically, his eyes searching out Yanli in the crowd. She shook her head slightly, and he nodded, relaxing. Just a good show, then.

Wei Ying waved easily, making like he was heading back to the living area until everyone started dueling again, then vanished into the woods. The overwhelming urge to shift was making his legs tremble, and he had only just made it up a tree to hide Suibian before the change came over him.

Wei Ying fell out of the tree, barely feeling it when his shoulder slammed into the earth, and took off.

Run, run, run, chanted through his skull, move, go, get higher, climb to the stars.

The sun flickered through the trees instead of the moon and the stars, and Wei Ying snarled at it, chasing the wind to the top of the tallest mountain. His claws left great furrows in the earth, and he didn’t care. A savage growl tore out of his throat as he looked around, and he sank his claws into the soft earth and stretched.

The forests of Gusu were so vastly different from the ones of Lotus Pier, and Wei Ying felt his awareness expand as he continued up the mountain, pausing to drag in deep breaths, feeling his limbs tremble with fatigue. He lifted his nose, scenting the air, and relaxed as the cold, crisp mountain wind was the only thing he smelled.

The cold air settled him and Wei Ying slowed, exhaustion from the morning finally seeping into his bones. He padded along the ridge until he came to a flat area, and paused.

There was a small pond up here, and Wei Ying eyed it thoughtfully. It must be like ice, as high as it was in the mountain, and he flopped into it on impulse.

The icy water made him yelp, but after the initial shock he just flipped his ears to clear them of water and relaxed. The sun passed slowly overhead, and Wei Ying snorted as he realized it was about lunchtime. He wondered if Lan Zhan had eaten the apple. At the thought, his ears pressed back against his skull and he whined.

So, Wei Ying thought, when my control is gone what I want to do is roll over and submit to Lan Zhan. Not exactly unexpected, given his realization the other day, but he’d hardly expected to almost do it, and in front of so many people at that. Note to self, idiot, don’t let go of your control anymore.

Wei Ying grumbled, and bit at a leaf floating near him in annoyance. It had felt good — no, it had felt wonderful — to set all his might against Lan Zhan and have it mean nothing.

More than that, it had felt safe, Wei Ying realized. He dropped his muzzle into the water, blowing bubbles in discontent. It felt safe to know, without a doubt, that if something happened and he lost control at least someone would be able to stop him.

So I think he’s attractive and he makes me feel safe. He can beat me in a fight and he accepts the gifts I give him. Wei Ying pulled his muzzle from the water and gave in to the impulse to howl mournfully, just a tiny one, to let off steam. If that's all it takes to make me want to roll over, at least there's only one person who can do all four.

A change in the air made him bristle, but familiarity made him tense, and then snuggle further into the freezing water to the point where only his ears, eyes, and nose were visible.

Lan Xichen landed next to him, and stepped off Shuoyue easily, like finding a massive wolf bathing in his territory was a normal thing.

He must have known this whole time, Wei Ying thought, grumbling. Of course Uncle Fengmian would have cleared my arrival with him beforehand. He blinked at Lan Xichen, then turned his back to the man and curled up tighter in the water.

He was a wolf right now, he didn’t need manners. Yes you do, his mind whispered, you wanted to submit to his brother in front of everyone.

Wei Ying whined unconsciously, then pinned his ears flat to his skull. Zewu-Jun didn’t say anything, just settled next to him in the lotus position and raised his face to the sun.

After a long while, the water began to feel uncomfortable rather than relaxing, and Wei Ying unwound himself and swam to the far edge of the little pond, where hopefully when he shook the water off it wouldn’t hit the Clan Leader. After another shake to resettle his fur, Wei Ying started walking toward Lan Xichen.

The closer Wei Ying got, the slower he walked, and by the time he had reached the man’s knee he was cowering on the ground with his tail tucked between his legs. At the touch of his nose to Lan Xichen’s hand, the other man opened his eyes, and frowned at the sight.

“None of that now, Young Master Wei,” he said softly, “I am not upset with you.” Wei Ying un-tucked his tail, but remained with his head and muzzle plastered to the ground. A half-smile crossed the man’s lips, and he moved to sit in a more comfortable position. “As you can guess, I knew your true nature before you arrived.”

Wei Ying shoved his muzzle under Lan Xichen’s knee before he could help himself, and froze, but the man made no mention of it, and just continued speaking.

“Jiang Fengmian paid me a visit about a month before you arrived in Caiyi Town to ask my permission. Every other word out of his mouth was an apology, but he was determined that I allow you to come. It was too good an opportunity for you, and to keep you away would be ‘unforgivable’, he said.” Lan Xichen tapped his knee as he thought.

“Of course, I was worried at first,” he admitted, and Wei Ying’s tail curled tighter around him, “I’d heard of Yunmeng Jiang’s head disciple, who never entered an archery tournament and never fought with swords unless it was to teach — but I was curious. So I allowed him to send you to us.”

“Imagine my surprise when, after all Clan Leader Jiang’s apologies and assurances, the disciple who arrived was just like anyone else. A little carefree, maybe, but one with a normal build and a sunny disposition.”

At that, Wei Ying removed his muzzle from under Lan Xichen’s knee and tilted his head as he looked at him. “What I mean to say with all of this,” Zewu-Jun continued, “is that you have nothing to be ashamed of. You have lived with us for more than two months now, and my worries have been proven to be unfounded since day one.”

If it was possible for Wei Ying to blush in this form, he would have, but instead he curled up next to the other man and hid his face.

“I assume responsibility for your lapse in control earlier.” The Clan Leader added, and Wei Ying whipped around to face him.

His incredulity must have been visible even in this form, because Lan Xichen explained further. “You had already worked yourself, and without my comment you would have helped me teach the others. Instead, by my actions, you pushed yourself further than you had anticipated.”

Lan Xichen rose from his cross-legged position and bowed low to Wei Ying. “Please accept my apologies.” Wei Ying stood up himself and hastened to break the bow, shoving his massive muzzle into the man’s hands and shaking his head. Standing upright, his shoulders were even with Zewu-jun's, and Wei Ying was fully prepared to bowl the Clan Leader over if he tried to bow again.

Something of that must have shown in his stance, because Lan Xichen stood up straight with a small laugh and summoned Shuoyue to his hand.

“Are you ready to return?” he asked, and Wei Ying shook his head. He’d been reminded of the ward that needed to be repaired, and this was the perfect time to fix it, as all the explaining about being a wolf had already been done.

“Well, I leave you to your thoughts, then.” Lan Xichen startled as massive teeth closed gently on his sword, and raised an eyebrow as Wei Ying tugged, then let go. He danced to the edge of the mountain, head cocked at the Clan Leader, then darted back, tugged on Shuoyue once more, and waited. “Do you wish me to follow you?” Lan Xichen asked slowly, and Wei Ying responded with a firm nod.

“Then lead the way, Young Master.” He stepped on his sword, and waited, and Wei Ying scented the air, turning until he could smell the weakness in the ward, and took off.

Running up this cliff had taken far more effort than the descent, Wei Ying leaping carelessly down the mountain in leaps and bounds that would have been impossible for a normal wolf. He landed in the little river at the base, and took off down the shore.

Lan Xichen kept pace with him easily, never getting too far out of sight, and Wei Ying was impressed. He knew he was hard to track, even when he was making himself seen, and with a little bark of glee he sped up, wondering if the Clan Leader would as well.

They flashed through the forest, and when Wei Ying found the right mountain he dug his claws into the soil and charged up to the top. He found the proper tree, and sat next to it as Lan Xichen landed neatly next to him.

“Ah.” Understanding laced the man’s voice as he saw the patches in the ward, and he looked down at the panting wolf. “Was this how you were able to enter the first night?” he asked, and Wei Ying hauled himself to his feet and nodded, then squeezed through the ward. It wasn’t quite as tight a fit as it was last time, though it was still uncomfortable, and when he was through the other side he saw the frown on Lan Xichen’s face.

Wei Ying came back through, panting this time, and shook himself free of the feeling of being squeezed in a space he didn’t fit.

“This will take an expert to fix,” Lan Xichen muttered, doing as Wei Ying had done weeks ago and threading his fingers through the gaps of the ward.

Wei Ying considered the other man, then sighed, and let himself be human again. “It’s weaker than it was last time,” he said, and when the Clan Leader turned to look at him in surprise, Wei Ying shook out his robes, and gave a little wave to the man. “Sorry.”

“Do not apologize,” he said, “what you’ve shown me is of the utmost importance.” Lan Xichen turned to frown at the ward once more, but replaced his frown with a smile as he faced Wei Ying.

Wei Ying tried to smile in return, but it fell off his face. “Zewu-Jun,” he said, then hesitated.

“Ask me what you need to,” Lan Xichen encouraged, and Wei Ying hesitated again, then shrugged.

“Can I ask you something, but not as Clan Leader?” At the nod, Wei Ying blurted out his question before he could second guess himself some more. “Do you know Lan Zhan’s opinion of…” he waved his hand at himself, “well, shifters?”

Lan Xichen hummed in understanding, silent for a minute. “Our Clan does not teach negative feelings towards your kind, but my brother doesn’t lie, and he doesn’t appreciate being lied to.” Wei Ying began to protest, but it died on his tongue. Lying by omission was still lying, after all. He frowned.

“Honesty has its own reward.” Lan Xichen said, and clapped him on the shoulder. “I will have our expert come look at this. Thank you again, Young Master Wei.”

Wei Ying bowed, then shifted back into a wolf and shoved his nose into Lan Xichen’s hand to express his own thanks. Ignoring the man’s surprise, Wei Ying took off to find where he had hidden Suibian.

-

‘Honesty has its own reward.’

The words tumbled around his mind for the rest of the day.

Wei Ying huffed, rolling over in his bed later that night. What if he was honest and Lan Zhan hated him? What if he told the man the truth and he was disgusted? He cringed into himself, and Jiang Cheng gave up trying to sleep.

“Get over here,” he demanded and slapped the mattress next to him. “Whatever you’re worrying about, stop it. No one saw anything other than a damned good fight earlier.”

Wei Ying shifted into the wolf before he climbed into bed with his brother, pressing down the side of his body and shoving his nose into the base of his brother’s skull, deep into his hair. Jiang Cheng huffed in annoyance, but Wei Ying was close enough to know it was just for show.

“Now go to sleep, your whining is keeping me up.”

-

The next morning, Wei Ying went through his normal routine with no input from his brain. Muscle memory guided him into clothing, to breakfast, next to Yanli, and all the way to the clearing where Lan Xichen and Lan Zhan were waiting before he realized how distracted he’d been.

The sight of Lan Zhan in the morning light woke him up, and he waved goodbye to his siblings as he walked over. Wei Ying appreciated the view as he got closer, until he stopped to stand next to him and smile.

“Good morning, Lan Zhan,” he said, crossing his arms over his chest and leaning into the other man for a moment. Warmth fizzled on him where they touched, and he inhaled deeply, smile dancing on his lips. “How are you?” Lan Zhan said nothing, which wasn’t surprising, and Wei Ying watched Zewu-Jun divide the disciples into new pairs today.

“What does the Second Young Master Lan have to show me today?” Wei Ying asked after a moment, and followed as Lan Zhan turned to show their backs to everyone else.

With a look, Lan Zhan unsheathed Bichen and ran two fingers down the flat of the blade, letting glowing blue energy collect, and then straightened his arm and shot the gathered spiritual power into the ground. A tiny explosion occurred, and Wei Ying’s eyes widened with glee.

“You’re going to show me how to do that?” he asked, and made as if to unsheath Suibian, but a hand stopped him. Wei Ying looked up into golden eyes, confused, until Lan Zhan offered Bichen.

“I will show you first.”

Wei Ying took a deep breath to steady himself, and slowly took hold of Bichen’s hilt. The weight of it was heavier than he recalled from the other day, and he was suddenly very glad their backs were to everyone else. Wildly, he wondered what Lan Xichen thought of all this, but then he put his fingers to Bichen’s blade and felt Lan Zhan’s spiritual power at his fingertips, and forgot what he had been thinking about.

Wei Ying made a strangled sound in the back of his throat, and Lan Zhan tilted his head in a clear question. “I’m okay! Just feels… different.” Lightning, it feels like lightning, his mind chanted, and drew his fingers down the blade once more, heart racing as power gathered at his fingertips, power that didn’t belong to him, that only pretended to obey him because Lan Zhan wished it.

He held his glowing fingertips up and turned back to Lan Zhan. “Now what?” he asked, and watched carefully as he was shown the motion to control the energy. Wei Ying copied the motion, and watched with awe as borrowed energy blasted a tiny crater in the dirt.

“This is amazing,” he breathed, and ran his fingers down Bichen again, forgetting to ask permission this time. His skin tingled with the touch of the other man's power, but still it gathered, still allowed him to use it, and Wei Ying released it with a swift gesture. He watched as the dust settled, then shoved Bichen back into Lan Zhan’s hand hurriedly. “I want to see if Suibian can do that!”

“...Suibian.”

Wei Ying looked up immediately, and held his sword up. “Suibian! That’s what I named my sword.” He waited breathlessly, and was rewarded when Lan Zhan straight up frowned at him.

“That is disrespectful.”

Wei Ying grinned, the response as great as he had been expecting, and merely answered, “I couldn’t choose a name, so I named it Suibian, and it stuck.” He pointed to the characters on the sheath, and Lan Zhan closed his eyes in clear exasperation at the sight. Wei Ying laughed in delight at the expression, grinning broadly. It was as good as he had been hoping.

Once Lan Zhan was watching him again, Wei Ying took his fingers and ran them down the flat of his blade. The grey that formed from his blade was the same color as his coat, he noticed with pleasure. It felt strange, holding his spiritual power like this, instead of using it in talismans. He finished gathering the power and threw his hand out, fingers extended like Lan Zhan had shown him.

The crater was markedly smaller, but he turned his brilliant smile on Lan Zhan. “This is awesome,” he said, staring straight into the other man’s eyes. “Thank you for showing me.” Wei Ying sheathed Suibian again, and turned to look at the rest of his class. They continued on, the sound of swords ringing unbroken from when they had started.

No one seemed to be watching them, and Zewu-Jun had his back to them.

“Lan Zhan, what time is it?”

“Just past nine.”

Wei Ying hummed at the answer, and turned back to face Lan Zhan. “Let's go.” He turned to walk through the forest, and frowned when he wasn’t followed. “Lan Zhan, let’s go. I want to show you something.” The other man turned to look at his brother, and Wei Ying followed his gaze.

“Lan Xichen won’t care, I promise. He knows already.” That was mostly true, anyway. Well. He’d probably figure it out.

“Lan Wangji,” Wei Ying tried, and Lan Zhan’s eyes snapped back to his, suddenly tight with disapproval. “Come with me?” he asked, and sighed with relief when the man turned towards him. Grabbing his wrist, Wei Ying ignored how stiff Lan Zhan became and dragged him through the trees.

Wei Ying let go of Lan Zhan, regretfully, once it became clear he wasn’t going to run away. They meandered through the forest, Wei Ying leading them to the clearing he had become used to shifting in. It was quite a walk away — he had never realized how long it took at the pace of a normal human. But Wei Ying enjoyed the silence, basking in Lan Zhan’s scent for perhaps the last time.

He really hoped the man didn’t react badly…like by killing him.

“I’m impressed with you, Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying said out of the blue, to keep his thoughts from getting any more morbid. “I would have asked where we were going, and if we were there yet, many times by now.”

“Mn.”

Wei Ying laughed at the agreement, and spread his hands out. “I am curious by nature, I can’t help it. But we are almost there,” Wei Ying assured him eagerly, smiling at Lan Zhan.

Within a few minutes they arrived, and Wei Ying’s heart began to race. It was one thing to be found out, it was another to have to show. “You stay here,” he instructed, and backed away a couple feet. Then he backed up a little further, safely out of sword range.

“Wei Ying, what is wrong?”

Wei Ying froze. The first time Lan Zhan had called him anything other than ‘Wei Wuxian’ and it had to be now?

“Ah, nothing, Lan Zhan, nothing’s wrong.” I just need you to not freak out, Wei Ying thought, then said it anyway. “I just need you to not freak out.” He placed Suibian on the ground, then rubbed his hands together nervously.

Concern etched itself over those precious features, and Lan Zhan started walking to him, only to stop when Wei Ying held out a hand. “Ah! Don’t come closer.” Wei Ying backed up the few feet Lan Zhan had gained, then smiled timidly. “Okay, here goes nothing.”

With a shuddering breath, he shifted, and stared at Lan Zhan the whole time. Shock came across his face, and Wei Ying tried not to breathe as he shifted back.

“Is this okay?” Wei Ying asked nervously, stepping back from Lan Zhan once more as the man moved closer. “Words, Lan Zhan, I need words for this.”

“Again.” Golden eyes were bright against Wei Yings, and he froze as Lan Zhan bent and placed Bichen on the ground. “Again,” he repeated, and waited.

Wei Ying shifted, and crouched to the ground in an effort to make himself appear smaller. Lan Zhan came closer and Wei Ying cowered, only to pick his head up as the other man settled down in front of him.

“My brother knows?” And that wasn’t the question Wei Ying was expecting, but he nodded anyway. Lan Zhan nodded, then waited. After some time where nothing happened, Wei Ying began to relax. Lan Zhan studied him, and Wei Ying shivered. He shifted back abruptly, and knelt in the grass.

“Is this okay?” he asked insistently, staring at the other man, “Lan Zhan, are you okay with this?”

Lan Zhan looked over at him, and his lips twitched in what was probably a smile, and Wei Ying stared at it. “Yes.” Then, “Thank you for telling me.”

“Uh, you’re welcome,” Wei Ying managed, confused by the smile and the words, and leaped upright. “In that case, I’m going for a run.”

He shifted and ran away from Lan Zhan, and the words “I will wait,” trailed after him.

-

He doesn’t hate me, said Wei Ying’s paws against the earth, He didn't run away. He circled the clearing. He said ‘thank you’. The wolf circled back, drawn to Lan Zhan like a lodestone. He said he’d wait.

Wei Ying crashed to a halt at Lan Zhan’s feet, collapsing to the ground and panting with his tongue lolling out of the side of his mouth. He knew he looked undignified, and didn’t care. Lan Zhan watched him, and Wei Ying dropped his jaw in a wolfy grin.

He says thank you when I give him gifts. Did he count this as a gift? He wondered and sat up, shaking himself off before changing back into human form.

“I’m glad you didn’t kill me,” he said honestly, and Lan Zhan glared at him.

“You placed your trust in me. Even if I was upset, I would never have hurt you.”

Wei Ying sat back on his heels and pressed his shoulder to Lan Zhan’s, placing his hand over his heart. “Such sweet words, Second Young Master Lan,” he joked, “I can’t take it.”

They sat in silence for a while, Wei Ying basking in the comforting sandalwood scent, before his stomach betrayed him with a loud growl. Wei Ying burst out laughing and stood, brushing himself off. “Come Lan Zhan, it must be time for lunch.”

He retrieved both of their swords, handing Bichen off to Lan Zhan once the other man joined him, ignoring how his fingers tingled where their hands briefly touched. The walk back was far noisier than the first walk had been, Wei Ying now free of the nerves that had besieged him earlier. Lan Zhan let him chatter about pointless things, and Wei Ying danced around him as they walked.

“Your brother knew I was a wolf the whole time, and here I was desperately trying to pretend to be like everyone else so I didn’t get kicked out,” Wei Ying said at one point, shaking his head. “I wonder if Lan Qiren knows, and that’s why he hates me.”

Lan Zhan looked over at Wei Ying as he walked, and shook his head slightly. “It is possible,” he admitted.

“Tsk,” Wei Ying said, clicking his tongue, “I knew I didn’t like him for a reason.” He bumped his shoulder against Lan Zhan, and smiled at him. “You won’t let him kick me out, right?”

“Mn. Neither will Xichen.”

Wei Ying sighed happily, swinging his sword from hand to hand as he thought. Of all the possible outcomes from having people know his true nature, such acceptance had not been high on his list of expectations. Lan Zhan was a warm, solid presence at his side, and up ahead he could feel the radiant warmth of Lan Xichen and Yanli. Jiang Cheng, on the other hand…

Wei Ying cocked his head to the side, listening, and after a moment heard the distant sound of his brother angrily looking for him.

“I wonder what I did this time,” he wondered softly, and Lan Zhan turned to face him, curious. “Ah, sorry. I can hear my brother calling for me.” He waved up ahead, where the living quarters of Cloud Recesses had only just come into sight.

Lan Zhan looked to where he gestured, then back to Wei Ying. “You can hear from this distance?”

“Mhm,” Wei Ying nodded. “Sometimes from further away, but I have to pay attention.” He hesitated, then added, “It’s easier to hear people I care about than strangers, and noises that don’t belong over ones that do.” He felt giddy, spilling his secrets like this, but Lan Zhan wouldn’t use them against him, he was sure of it.

Jiang Cheng’s angry calls lessened, but Wei Ying could still hear him being loudly angry, and sighed. “Someone should remind him that we’re not allowed to yell.”

Lan Zhan huffed next to him, and Wei Ying grinned, eyes skittering over his face before looking firmly ahead again. They entered the compound, and Jiang Cheng found his brother instantly, and advanced on him.

“Wei Wuxian!” he shouted, and grabbed a handful of his brother's robes. Wei Ying’s hands came up in surrender, and he felt Lan Zhan stiffen at his side.

“Jiang Wanyin." His deep voice was icy, and Lan Zhan's glare pinned Jiang Cheng in place. "Shouting is prohibited in Cloud Recesses.”

Jiang Cheng loosened his grip on Wei Ying in surprise, and while his attention was diverted Wei Ying slipped free and hid behind Lan Zhan, laughing gleefully that Lan Zhan had followed his suggestion.

“He stole from me!” Jiang Cheng said, and attempted to reach for his brother again, but thought better of it at Lan Zhan’s glare, and Wei Ying peered over Lan Zhan’s shoulder.

“I did not!” Wei Ying protested hotly, frowning at his brother. “Not in the last month, anyway, and if you just now noticed then that’s your fault.”

A soft sound from the side caught Wei Ying’s attention, and he glanced over to find Nie Huaisang stifling a laugh. Ah, I see, Wei Ying thought, and relaxed. If he was just an unknowing accomplice in Huaisang’s game then he would play along, and then he would have two favors owed to him. It was a good week.

For the moment, Wei Ying waved Yanli over from where she had just entered the compound with the girl she had been sparring with the other day. Yanli’s eyes narrowed at the sight of Wei Ying hiding from Jiang Cheng behind Second Young Master Lan, and turned her truly impressive glare on her brother.

“Come with me,” she ordered, and bowed to Lan Zhan. “I apologize for his behavior, Second Young Master Lan, and will take care of it myself.”

Lan Zhan bowed in acknowledgement, and Wei Ying slipped out from behind him. The crowd was dispersing now that the show was over, and Wei Ying darted out and caught Nie Huaisang before he could leave with the rest. With an iron grip on his friend's wrist, Wei Ying headed toward his siblings, waving at Lan Zhan as he went, who nodded and continued on his way.

“Before we go in, tell me what you did so I can play along.” Wei Ying demanded, and laughed when he was told Nie Huaisang had hidden Sandu in Lan Xichen’s quarters.

“How did you manage that?” he asked, and Nie Huaisang fanned himself with a devious smile.

“Lan Xichen and my brother are great friends, so when a package comes from my brother I am allowed to bring it to his rooms.”

“Oh, that's great,” Wei Ying said, sliding his arm around the other boy's shoulder and guiding him towards the room he and his brother shared, “payback for the sword practice the other day?” He asked, and the smirk on his friend's face said all he needed to know.

-

In the aftermath, it was highly amusing for Wei Ying and Nie Huaisang to watch Jiang Cheng petition the Lan Clan Leader for his sword to be returned the next day. Lan Xichen ultimately gave it back to him, but not until making him run laps around the clearing they did their sword work in, only relenting when it was clear he had exhausted himself. Most of the other disciples ignored the show, fearing they would be made an example of next.

“A spiritual sword is part of you,” Lan Xichen warned, handing Sandu back, “you must know where it is at all times.”

Jiang Cheng bowed, sweat dripping down his nose, and the two watching struggled to hide their laughter as he walked past them, ignoring them completely. Only after he was out of ear shot did they give in, barely sobering up when Lan Xichen walked up to them. Lan Zhan was seated on the ground a ways away, meditating while he waited for Wei Ying to be done enjoying his brother's suffering.

“I don’t suppose you two know anything about how his sword ended up in the Hanshi?” the Clan Leader asked, lips twitching at their infectious laughter.

“I didn’t know anything about it!” Wei Ying proclaimed, raising his hand in a promise to Zewu-Jun. “I’m just enjoying the fallout.”

Nie Huaisang couldn’t even respond, his giggling was so severe, and Lan Zhan spoke up from behind them. “Lying is forbidden in Cloud Recesses.”

“Lan Zhan, stop that!” Wei Ying hushed him, flapping his hand at the man, “You left before you heard anything.”

“Well, since Wei Wuxian didn’t know anything, that leaves you as the culprit, Young Master Nie.” Nie Huaisang sobered up quickly, and Lan Xichen beckoned him closer. “I think it’s time I give your brother a report of your swordsmanship myself.” Wei Ying laughed as his friend gulped, and waved him off.

“Have fun, Huaisang!” The glare he got sent in return was impressive from someone hiding behind a fan.

Lan Zhan unfolded himself from his lotus position, and Wei Ying watched in appreciation before looking away. “What are we doing today, Lan Zhan?” he asked, breathing deeply as the wind so helpfully changed direction.

“Take Bichen.”

And that was all the warning Wei Ying received before he was attacked. He blocked with Suibian still in its sheath, and huffed in surprise. “That was sudden,” he said, releasing Suibian and blocking the next attack properly.

“There is no warning in battle.” Lan Zhan said, and Wei Ying hummed an agreement.

“Have you been listening to the gossip about the Wens?” he asked, dancing out of Bichen’s way and sending out his own attack.

“Gossip is forbidden in Cloud Recesses.”

“Yeah, yeah, I know. But it still happens. Besides,” Wei Ying said, sliding Suibian up Bichen’s edge and making sparks, “it’s good to be prepared.” A flick of the wrist, and he was sent backwards. He’s so strong, Wei Ying thought, then mentally slapped himself. Nope, not today. Pay attention.

There was silence as they fought, Wei Ying trying to focus on the task at hand, blades singing as they came together. He kept his eyes away from the pull of Lan Zhan’s, staring at the hand clenched around Bichen’s hilt instead. Except that wasn’t any better, and Wei Ying took a deep breath and stared at the man’s chest instead.

I can’t win, Wei Ying thought despairingly, mesmerized by the way Lan Zhan’s muscles bunched and moved under the fabric of his robes, and pulled away from the fight. The other man stopped immediately, Bichen whipping to a standstill.

“What’s wrong?” Lan Zhan asked and Wei Ying shook his head.

“My mind isn’t here right now, I’m sorry.” He sheathed Suibian, and tucked it into his belt. Wei Ying watched as Lan Zhan sheathed Bichen, and an idea appeared in his head. He walked up to Lan Zhan, and slowly wrapped his hand around Bichen’s scabbard, tilting his head to the side as he watched the other man watch him.

He pulled, keeping his movements slow, and grinned brilliantly as Lan Zhan released Bichen to him.

“There, now I have taken Bichen.” Wei Ying folded his arms around the sword, and saw amusement flash across Lan Zhan’s lips.

“It was given.”

“Ah, don’t take away my victory, Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying pouted, “this is the first time I’ve won against you since we began dueling.”

Lan Zhan inclined his head. “As you wish,” he murmured, and folded his hands behind his back. Wei Ying inspected his trophy once he was assured Lan Zhan wouldn’t take it back, and slid it part of the way out of the scabbard. The blade was delicately crafted, almost translucent- a deceptive design, Wei Ying thought, just like its owner. Having fought against Bichen, he would never describe it as anything less than powerful, and the same was true for Lan Zhan.

Lan Zhan, who seemed content to wait for him to grow bored. Wei Ying resheathed the sword and tucked it under his arm. The other disciples seemed to be breaking apart, and a few minutes later Lan Xichen sent everyone off to lunch and rest.

“Well,” Wei Ying sighed, “I guess you need your sword back.” He gazed up at Lan Zhan through his lashes, and lifted a brow as the man made no move to take it back, and instead turned and walked away.

Wei Ying chased after him, confused. “Lan Zhan, where are you going? The food is the other way.”

Lan Zhan looked at him over his shoulder, and waited for him to catch up. “Do you not want to run?” he asked, and Wei Ying felt his heart stop for a moment before continuing twice as fast.

“Yes, I’d like to…” Wei Ying trailed off. “Don’t you want your sword back?” he asked, and Lan Zhan glanced at him.

“Not yet.” Lan Zhan continued down the path, and Wei Ying clutched Bichen to his chest, following the other man blindly. He let me keep his sword, Wei Ying thought, his heart thumping double time in his chest.

Thoughts rolled around in Wei Ying’s mind, tripping over each other in his haste to examine them, and if Lan Zhan was concerned by the silence, he said nothing. When they arrived in the clearing, Lan Zhan made his way to a nearby tree, sitting with his back to it and staring steadily at Wei Ying.

The strength of his regard unbalanced Wei Ying, who stared back silently. He made his way over, and handed Bichen back to its owner. Lan Zhan took hold calmly, and after a moment Wei Ying held Suibian out as well.

“Watch it for me?” he asked, and Lan Zhan laid Bichen across his knees, then reached out and grabbed hold of Suibian, placing it next to his own sword. “Thank you,” Wei Ying said, and stepped back a couple feet. “I’ll be back!”

“I will wait.”

The words rang in his ears as he ran, and the warmth in Wei Ying’s chest swelled. He really, really wanted to howl his emotions to the sky, but what good would that do if it broke his secret? Gusu didn’t have wolves. He knew— he’d checked. Wei Ying splashed into the river that cut through the clearing, wading up it for a few feet before he paused and looked back at Lan Zhan.

He took his time looking over the man, watching as a slight breeze lifted the edges of his robes and made the cloth dance. Even in the dappled sunlight under the leaves Lan Zhan glowed, and Wei Ying felt himself begin to walk back towards him. He paused, wondering when his urge to run had been replaced by the need to be at Lan Zhan’s side.

Wei Ying crouched down in the tall grass by the river, eyes trained on the way a passing breeze danced through the silky strands of Lan Zhan’s hair.

A sudden movement brought Wei Ying’s attention to the man’s hands, and he watched curiously as Lan Zhan moved the swords off of his lap and laid them by his side. With a gesture, a guqin appeared across his knees, and Wei Ying felt a thrum of excitement move through him.

If the rumors were true, then Lan Zhan was an accomplished musician, and Wei Ying was eager to hear him play. Personally, he'd never had much time for music — his duties as head disciple and big brother were enough to keep him busy — but he waited with anticipation as Lan Zhan rested his hands on the strings.

Notes began to flow, and Wei Ying relaxed into the earth as they poured over the clearing. He watched Lan Zhan’s fingers as they plucked the strings, and blinked slowly, savoring the way the sound sank into his bones. Whatever melody it was was peaceful, and Wei Ying almost let it relax him to sleep before he thought better of it, and allowed the music to drag him back to Lan Zhan.

Golden eyes trained themselves on him when Wei Ying appeared, taking in the sight of the large wolf blocking the sun, fingers continuing across the strings easily. The wolf huffed under the gaze, and laid down next to the other man, finding a patch of sunlight to help dry his fur, lazily transferring his gaze to the man’s face, studying it as Lan Zhan returned his concentration to the song.

It was peaceful here, with his fur sun-warm and music drifting over him, the wind dragging the deeply satisfying scent of sandalwood into his lungs. It was a potent combination, and Wei Ying slipped into sleep.

When he awoke a little while later, the guqin was silent. The only sound was the breeze rifling playfully through the clearing, carrying the sound of birdsong, and the deep steady breathing of the man beside him. Wei Ying picked his head up, and Lan Zhan relaxed from his meditation and opened his eyes.

“How long was I asleep?” Wei Ying wondered, shifting where he lay and propping his chin on his fist, blinking lazily at Lan Zhan.

“An hour. I just finished my practice.”

Wei Ying sighed sadly, and watched as Lan Zhan lifted his face to the sun that peaked through the leaves. “Ah, I slept through your beautiful music.” Wei Ying rolled to a seated position, and stretched out his shoulders. “Next time, I will try to stay awake.” His watching eyes saw the amused doubt on Lan Zhan’s face, and Wei Ying bit his lip, hard.

Either I’m getting better at reading him, or he’s loosening up, Wei Ying thought, and either thought was too much to bear, so he rose and shook out his robes.

“Let’s head back,” Wei Ying suggested, and accepted Suibian from Lan Zhan, who grabbed Bichen and stood, white robes spotless even after he had been seated on the dirt. Wei Ying followed Lan Zhan, eyes trailing over the man, catching on the ends of his hair and the way he carried Bichen; the loose fist at the small of his back and the way his robes swayed as he walked.

Wei Ying’s mind felt slow from the combination of the music and the lingering contentment of his nap, his skin still held the sun’s bright warmth, and his eyes were dazzled by the man walking in front of him. Wei Ying twirled Suibian absently, and wondered if Lan Zhan’s skin was as warm as his was. The thought was distracting, and he studied the long line of the man’s neck, and imagined pressing his mouth to it, feeling Lan Zhan’s pulse under his lips.

He didn’t realize Lan Zhan had stopped moving until he almost walked into him, and Wei Ying dragged his eyes up from his neck with difficulty, unable to resist taking a detour to trace the sharpness of his jaw before meeting his eyes.

“What?” he asked, roughly, and cleared his throat, stepping back.

Lan Zhan didn’t mention his weirdness, for which Wei Ying was grateful. “Uncle returns tonight.”

Wei Ying frowned. “Great. Back to the classroom with us, I guess.” He tucked Suibian back into his belt and crossed his arms in annoyance. Lan Zhan inclined his head, and continued along the path. “That wasn’t a full week,” Wei Ying complained. “Perhaps Zewu-Jun can take us for one more day?”

“The lecture is Uncle’s,” Lan Zhan shook his head slightly, “and Xichen will return to his full duties.”

Wei Ying pouted. “I’ll go back to running around after dinner then, when Master Lan is too busy to bother counting his disciples.” He snorted at the mental image of the old man physically counting each and every one of the visiting cultivators, and ignored Lan Zhan’s curiosity.

“Oh,” he said suddenly, and swallowed. “I guess he’ll put you back to work as well.” Lan Zhan merely nodded, and Wei Ying pushed down the discontented grumble that rose in his throat. He’d take the time he’d been given with Lan Zhan and be grateful for it.

-

The next day was, to be perfectly honest, torture, and Wei Ying was sure he wasn’t the only one who felt that way. Even Jin Zixuan was fidgeting in his seat after the second hour, and he was pretty sure Huaisang was asleep with his eyes open.

Once again, Lan Zhan was the only one able to be perfectly composed the whole time, and Wei Ying marveled at him.

When they did finally break for lunch, Wei Ying found himself seated next to his siblings, sniffing the air with a frown on his face. Lan Xichen and Lan Zhan were both missing, even though old man Qiren was here, glaring at his students.

“What’s wrong?” Yanli asked, and Wei Ying shook his head.

“Nothing.” Then because he didn’t like lying to his sister, “Something doesn’t smell right,” he shrugged, “I can’t figure it out.” At that, Jiang Cheng turned his attention to them and frowned.

“What does it smell like, then?”

Wei Ying took a deep breath, holding it inside him for a long moment, sorting out the scents he knew — the food, the other disciples, the sharp pine scent of Cloud Recesses itself — and shut his eyes. Another long breath, and — there. He titled his head slightly, and opened his eyes to stare at Lan Qiren before looking away quickly.

“Smells like metal,” he said slowly, “hot metal.”

The three of them looked at each other, and Wei Ying shrugged off the odd mood, then pocketed four loquats and stood. “I’ll meet you back in the classroom.”

As he expected, Lan Zhan was still at his desk, alone in the room. He was writing something down, and Wei Ying knelt next to him.

The man paused as he looked up. “Wei Ying.”

Wei Ying’s heart stuttered at the sound of his name from that voice, and laid the loquats on the table.

“Here.” He said, and gestured for the other man to take them. Lan Zhan laid his brush down, reaching out to take the fruits. Three of them disappeared into his sleeve, but he bit into the other one, and Wei Ying laced his fingers together to hide his satisfaction.

“Thank you.” Lan Zhan said, and Wei Ying hoarded the words greedily.

“You’re welcome,” he said with a smile. “Jiang Cheng wants to go to town tonight, so I'm going along to keep him out of trouble.”

A soft huff came from the other man, and Wei Ying laughed as he stood, hearing Lan Xichen’s footsteps turn this way. “Speaking of brothers, yours is coming.”

He felt Lan Zhan’s eyes on him as he left the classroom, intending to enjoy the sun for a while longer, and bowed to Lan Xichen as he passed him on the path.

“Good afternoon, Zewu-Jun,” he said cheerfully, before a strange scent caught his attention, and he inhaled deeply, frowning. “What’s that?” he asked, and Lan Xichen placed a hand on his arm, and squeezed gently.

“All is well, Young Master Wei. There is no need to concern yourself.”

Wei Ying hesitated, then nodded, and watched as the Clan Leader vanished into the classroom.

-

Wei Ying flew down the mountain after class with Jiang Cheng and Nie Huaisang, and all of them were looking forward to eating something other than the usual Gusu fare.

They ate first, visiting the inn that had housed them for two weeks, and ate heartily. Wei Ying limited the other two boys to one jar of Emperor’s Smile each, stating that if they wanted to be drunk in Cloud Recesses he wasn’t going to help them. Grumbling, they acquiesced.

The boys wandered the market for a while after stuffing themselves, and Wei Ying was so full and satisfied that he wasn’t bothered too badly by the assortment of smells that assaulted his nose.

One smell in particular caught his attention, and Wei Ying waved the other two away as he stopped by a vendor selling lotus seeds.

Wei Ying ran his hands over them, and the vendor lit up at the potential sale. He let the man talk, idly wondering if Lan Zhan had ever had any. At the thought, he made up his mind.

“I need a pound,” Wei Ying told the man, and leaned into the bargaining with a smile on his face. A few minutes later he walked away, his sleeve weighed down with his purchase and purse a little lighter. He caught up with his brother and friend, and ignored them when they asked what he had bought.

Later that night, Wei Ying waited until Jiang Cheng was deeply asleep before he began shelling the seeds. It was a quick process for him, and he poured them carefully into a container Yanli had let him have. Hiding it under his bed with a talisman to keep them fresh, Wei Ying went to sleep with a smile on his lips.

But the next day Lan Zhan wasn’t in class, and it wasn’t until after dinner that Wei Ying found him.

The Library Pavilion looked like it was deserted, and Wei Ying had bypassed it twice in his search before he slowed down and used his senses. The steady thump of a heartbeat he was starting to know as well as his own made itself known, and Wei Ying turned and darted up the path. Sliding the door open, his eyes landed on Lan Zhan, who blinked up at the sudden interruption.

“There you are!” Wei Ying said in relief, and backed up. “Stay there. I’ll be right back.” Wei Ying left before Lan Zhan had time to answer. It was only luck that Jiang Cheng was still out when Wei Ying burst into their room and dove under his bed, and he left before that changed.

“You’re still here!” Wei Ying exclaimed as he slipped into the Pavilion and shut the door behind him.

Lan Zhan laid his brush down, and watched Wei Ying with steady eyes. “You told me to stay.”

Wei Ying’s heart tripped over itself, and he laughed. “Well, I haven’t seen you since yesterday, so I didn’t want you to vanish again.” He threw himself to the floor at Lan Zhan’s side, and held out the container. “I got this for you.”

Lan Zhan turned fully away from the table, and faced Wei Ying, holding his hand out. Wei Ying placed the box on his palm, and tried not to twitch with his nerves as Lan Zhan opened it.

“They’re lotus seeds,” Wei Ying burst out as the other man said nothing, “I didn’t know if you’d ever tried any, and I found a vendor in the market last night with a good-looking batch so I bought them.” He shifted under Lan Zhan’s eyes, and added nervously, “If you don’t like them, I’ll eat them. Don’t worry, they won’t go to waste.”

Lan Zhan reached out and delicately took one of the seeds from the box, inspecting it before placing it between his lips. He chewed slowly, and Wei Ying smelled his pleasure at it before any expression of it crossed his face.

“They’re good, right?” he asked, and inhaled deeply just to make sure he hadn’t imagined the scent.

“Yes.” Lan Zhan responded, and held the box out to Wei Ying, silently offering him some.

Wei Ying held his hands up. “No, thank you. If you give me one I’m going to eat them all, and I bought them for you.”

A true smile tipped the corner of Lan Zhan’s mouth upwards, and Wei Ying swayed forward before he could process what he was doing. They were already so close it was barely the work of an instant to lean in and press a kiss to that smile, and warmth brushed across Wei Ying’s lips before he realized what he’d done.

He tore himself away with a gasp.

“I — I’m sorry,” he stammered out, rising and turning to flee, and Lan Zhan’s free hand darted out to grab his wrist.

Wei Ying froze, refusing to look at the other man, a flush burning against his neck and ears, shame filling him. He heard the light thump of the box being set on the table, and the hand holding him pulled Wei Ying back down to where he had been.

“Wei Ying,” Lan Zhan said gently, and tugged him closer. “Thank you.”

Confused, Wei Ying’s eyes flickered over to look at him. Lan Zhan’s face betrayed nothing as he carefully closed the lid on the lotus seeds. Pushing the box to the side of the table, Lan Zhan picked up his brush and began to write again, the grip he had on Wei Ying’s wrist loosening but not letting go.

After a few minutes where he wasn’t quite sure what was going on, Wei Ying settled into a more comfortable position. The light hold on his wrist may well have been an iron shackle, and he stared at Lan Zhan’s hand where it wrapped around him.

“Lan Zhan,” he started to say, then fell into silence, not quite sure where he wanted to begin. The steady pass of the brush against parchment was his only answer, and Wei Ying dropped his head. “Lan Zhan, I truly am sorry.” he muttered.

“No.”

“‘No’?” Wei Ying questioned, because what kind of answer was that, then startled as Lan Zhan adjusted his grip, releasing his wrist and sliding his hand down to meet Wei Ying’s, intertwining their fingers and holding steady. “...oh,” Wei Ying breathed, and gripped back, wrapping his free hand around both of theirs and savoring the sensation.

“I really like you,” Wei Ying said earnestly, his earlier concerns forgotten and a brilliant smile lighting his face.

“I know.” Lan Zhan looked over to him, his brush pausing, and smiled slightly.

Wei Ying felt like he’d been punched in the gut. “Don’t smile at me,” he whined, raising their entwined hands to his chest dramatically, “we already know I can’t handle it!” Lan Zhan huffed out his equivalent of a chuckle and between the smile and the laugh Wei Ying could not resist.

He leaned forward again, tracking Lan Zhan’s eyes with his own, and his smile grew before he managed to press their lips together, properly this time. Lan Zhan was warm and soft against him and Wei Ying’s eyes slid shut at the feeling. The hand he was holding shook itself free and reached up to cup his jaw, and Wei Ying shivered at the heat of the touch.

Lan Zhan pulled away first, and Wei Ying licked his lips, resting his head on the hand that still cradled him. The pad of a thumb brushed against his mouth, and Wei Ying inhaled sharply as Lan Zhan pulled his hand away.

“Whatever you’re doing looks important,” Wei Ying blurted out, rising unsteadily, “I should probably leave and stop distracting you.” Lan Zhan resettled himself at the desk, and Wei Ying watched avidly, nearly tripping as he walked backwards.

“If that’s what you want.” Lan Zhan said, re-inking his brush and picking up where he had left off.

“Ah, no,” and he laughed shakily, “but I think it might be a smart idea.” Wei Ying paused at the entrance to the Pavilion. “Good night, Lan Zhan.”

“Good night, Wei Ying.”

-

This time Wei Ying remembered to track his sister down before he disappeared, waving off her concern easily.

“I just want to go for a swim,” he said truthfully, “and I probably won’t be back before the curfew.”

Yanli touched his elbow gently. “I forget how different it is for you here,” she said. “Back home you can swim whenever you like, without a care for someone seeing you.”

Wei Ying shrugged. Gusu was massive — the only time someone had seen him was Zewu-Jun, and that didn’t count because he’d been actively searching for Wei Ying.

“I’m okay,” he assured her, “I get out often enough to stay in shape, and that’s all I need.” He pulled his sister into a one armed hug. “I’ll see you in the morning. Let Jiang Cheng know for me, will you?”

“Of course. Have fun, and take care.”

“Always.” Wei Ying stashed Suibian up a tree once more before shifting. He ran to the lake he’d found last time, when he’d realized that he liked Lan Zhan. He huffed in amusement as he hauled himself back up onto the same rock he’d had his freak out on before.

How strange to think that Wei Ying had now kissed Lan Zhan — twice! — and held his hand. A shiver went down his spine, and he shook himself out. Water flew everywhere, raining down on the silence of the lake. The moon was a sliver that crept across the night sky, and Wei Ying’s eyes tracked it absently as he wondered if Lan Zhan would allow him to kiss him again.

I mean, probably, right? Wei Ying reached a paw out to draw lazy designs in the water. He stopped me from leaving when I tried to run away after the first one. The memory of Lan Zhan’s hand holding his made him thunk his muzzle onto the rock with a whine.

I’m doomed, he thought gleefully.

-

“Did you have a good night?” Jiang Cheng asked snidely the next morning, and Wei Ying was still in such a good mood he didn’t care.

“Yes, thank you for asking!” He dragged his brother in for a hug, grinning at Nie Huaisang as his friend rolled his eyes at them. Jiang Cheng wretched himself free, clearly annoyed.

Wei Ying laughed as he looked around for Yanli, and paused when his eyes landed on Lan Zhan walking to the classroom instead.

“Lan Zhan!” Wei Ying called out, and waved once the other man looked his way. “Good morning!” Golden eyes held his heavily, and Wei Ying swallowed as heat pooled in his chest.

His attention was drawn away by a sharp elbow jabbing into his ribs, and Wei Ying pouted at his brother. “What was that for?”

“Why do you insist on pissing him off?” Jiang Cheng whispered furiously, and Wei Ying rubbed his rib cage.

“I’m not pissing him off, I’m being friendly!” Wei Ying protested, and Nie Huaisang shrugged.

“I don’t know, Wei-xiong, he didn’t seem pleased.”

Wei Ying scoffed. Not like it mattered what others saw, because now he knew what Lan Zhan’s smile tasted like. He held his side as he entered the classroom, and pouted at Yanli.

“Brother is being mean to me,” Wei Ying said when he knelt next to her seat and rested his head on his sister's shoulder. Lan Qiren hadn’t arrived yet, and Yanli wrapped her arm around Wei Ying.

“Jiang Cheng,” she admonished gently as he came over, scowling. “What happened?”

“Tell him to stop fooling around!” he whispered, the three of them huddled together. “He’s pissing everyone off!”

“I am not!” Wei Ying objected hotly, “I was just being nice and greeting Lan Zhan before class!”

“Boys,” Yanli sighed. “Can we go through one day without you fighting?”

“He started it —” Wei Ying started to continue the fight, but sat up quickly as he heard Master Lan’s steps coming down the path. “He’s coming.”

The boys sorted themselves out quickly, and by the time Lan Qiren entered, everyone was in their positions. The lesson for the day was soul-eating spirits, and Wei Ying perked up with interest. Finally, something new.

-

At dinner that night, Wei Ying idly spun his chopsticks. He’d finished eating already, and was waiting somewhat patiently for his siblings to be done before he left. The day had passed in a blur as he split his attention between Lan Qiren and his nephew, but now that they were out of class, all he wanted was to find Lan Zhan.

“You’re quiet tonight,” Yanli said, and Wei Ying smiled her way.

“Just thinking about the lecture.”

Jiang Cheng snorted. “That’s a shock.” Wei Ying reached out to stab him with his chopsticks, but his brother whipped his hand away in time. “Wei Wuxian!”

“That’s me!” Wei Ying waved, then pointed the chopsticks at Jiang Cheng. “Don’t be so shocked I paid attention, for once the old man taught us something new.”

Yanli stood, and the brothers followed her out of the dining hall. They continued to make faces at each other, but Yanli situated herself between them and they settled down. “Let’s spend some time together tonight,” she suggested, “you two are fighting so much today I think you’ve forgotten that you’re brothers.”

Wei Ying and Jiang Cheng bowed their heads repentantly, and Yanli let them into the little courtyard of her rooms. “Let’s play xiangqi,” she suggested and smiled as her brothers began to set up.

Later, after everyone had gone to bed for the night, Wei Ying woke up groggily, and stared at the ceiling. For a long while he laid there, unsure of what had woken him. Eventually the sound of music reached his ears, and he rubbed his eyes. Blinking, Wei Ying sat up and stretched, and then listened intently. It sounded like it was coming from far away, and it was familiar.

It almost sounds like what Lan Zhan played the other day, Wei Ying thought sleepily, then paused. I wonder… he got up silently, leaving Suibian where it was, and snuck out of the room.

He ran lightly down the mountain, following the sound, and by the time he reached the clearing the song had ended and a new one began. Wei Ying entered silently, but froze when he saw Lan Zhan etched in the faint moonlight. He looked like a jade statue given life, and Wei Ying walked over, almost in a trance.

“Isn’t it past your bedtime?” he asked, coming to a stop next to the other man. Strong hands laid on the strings to silence them, and Lan Zhan looked up at him.

“I needed to practice.”

Wei Ying shivered under the weight of his eyes, and sat abruptly. He folded his legs up, enjoying the line of heat where their arms touched, and smiled.

“Well, don’t let me stop you.”

After a moment, the guqin sounded again, and Wei Ying dared to lay his head on Lan Zhan’s shoulder. When nothing happened, Wei Ying smiled against the broad shoulder and snuggled himself closer. He curled into Lan Zhan’s warmth and closed his eyes, and let the sounds of strings being expertly manipulated lull him back to sleep.

He woke a while later as Lan Zhan shifted, and blinked his eyes open. The guqin had been put away, and Wei Ying yawned, pressing his face into a warm neck and breathing deeply. A gentle hand wove its way around him, and a strong arm held him close. He listened to Lan Zhan’s steady heartbeat for a long while, delighting in how securely he was held.

“We need to go back.”

Lan Zhan’s voice was even deeper when he was this close, Wei Ying was delighted to find out, but he frowned at the words and snuggled closer. “I’m comfortable,” he complained, and sighed in contentment as the hand not holding him reached up to caress his hair.

“As am I.”

Wei Ying pulled away from the neck he’d been using as a pillow and smiled up at Lan Zhan. Dappled moonlight caressed Lan Zhan, and Wei Ying leaned forward to press a kiss to the sharp curve of his jaw, nerves making even this feel daring.

The hand toying with his hair pulled away and cupped his cheek, and Lan Zhan bent down to kiss the smile playing on his lips.

“Wei Ying.”

Lan Zhan’s voice was soft, and Wei Ying smiled brilliantly as his nerves vanished. He leaned forward as Lan Zhan watched, barely needing to move at all before their lips met again. Wei Ying spread his hand over Lan Zhan’s chest, bracing himself on the strong muscles. He pulled away, giddy with the fact that he was allowed to do this, and grinned widely.

Lan Zhan took advantage of his distraction to cover Wei Ying’s hand with his own and lift it to his lips. Wei Ying watched as the man pressed a kiss to his palm before returning it and unwrapping his arm from Wei Ying.

“Wait, no,” Wei Ying pouted as Lan Zhan rose, but took the proffered hand and stood.

“We need to sleep.” Lan Zhan leaned down to collect Bichen, and Wei Ying sighed at the sight.

“I was asleep before your playing woke me up,” he muttered, reaching out to twitch white robes straight. Lan Zhan allowed it, and Wei Ying captured the hand not occupied with Bichen, and laced their fingers together, pressing his shoulder to Lan Zhan’s.

“Then you will sleep again.”

“And this time I’ll have much more pleasant dreams.” Wei Ying grinned as the hand holding his tightened, and breathed out a laugh at his companion’s response.

“Shameless.”

-

Wei Ying found that the lectures were easier to endure when he had something to look forward to. He’d always had the pleasure of watching Lan Zhan during the day, but now, when he was allowed the privilege of touching him, even Lan Qiren’s constant droning was made bearable.

A breeze lifted the ends of Lan Zhan’s hair and the movement caught Wei Ying’s eye. He turned to look, and his fingers twitched with the urge to wrap themselves around the silky strands. He clenched his hands into fists on his knees, and looked away.

You’ll get to play with his hair later, Wei Ying thought, then paused. I’m allowed to play with his hair…That's something I can do now. Probably. He smiled. I wonder if he’ll let me braid it? The thought made him blink, and consider the waterfall of inky hair. It was pin straight and well behaved, and Wei Ying wondered if braids would give it waves.

He imagined the sight, and swallowed.

Wei Ying turned his attention to Lan Qiren abruptly. The man had an uncanny knack for asking him questions when he hadn’t been paying attention, and Wei Ying was determined to not get in any more trouble. But Master Lan continued teaching, and he bent his mind to listen to the old man.

Zewu-Jun came to collect his brother at the end of class, standing in the doorway like a silent guardian until Lan Qiren dismissed them. Wei Ying caught Lan Zhan’s eyes before the Twin Jades left, and knew he wouldn’t see the other man for the rest of the day.

Wei Ying rolled his shoulders and stood, rocking on the balls of his feet restlessly. Jiang Cheng took one look at his face and walked away, not even bothering to ask what his brother was planning before taking himself out of the situation.

Yanli smiled, and merely said, “Be safe.”

Even Lan Qiren left the classroom before he did, not without giving Wei Ying a suspicious stare.

Finally alone, Wei Ying clasped his hands behind his back and paced the length of the room. Lan Xichen and Lan Zhan were disappearing together more and more recently, and Wei Ying knew that Lan Zhan spent most of his time in the Library Pavilion transcribing the oldest of the Lan Clan texts.

Something was happening, and Wei Ying was willing to bet all the money he had it was to do with the Wen clan.

With that thought in mind, he paused. He wondered if Lan Xichen had sent someone to repair the ward yet, and if there were any weak spots that had been missed. Suddenly deciding what to do with his night, Wei Ying snatched Suibian up from his table and leisurely walked the path out of the compound.

Stashing the sword in a tree once more, Wei Ying made sure he was alone before letting the shift come over him. He stretched, then wagged his tail at the clean scent of mountain air.

He’d been here for three months, and Wei Ying felt at home in these mountains that were so cold and high. He followed the ward, ears alert to any sound that came near him. The sun was still up, and he rarely moved so slowly, but he did not want to miss any change in the ward.

Wei Ying was glad of his strength as he padded the edge of the Lan Clan territory. The border was wide and sprawling, and by the time the moon was high and he’d circled back to where he’d started, his legs ached pleasantly. The ward was in good health, he was glad to see. Zewu-Jun must have done as he had and checked all of it after being shown the weak spot.

But it never hurt to be sure, and Wei Ying was glad he’d seen it for himself to rest his mind. The night was as cool as the air, and he pulled a large gulp of air into his lungs. A collection of the normal scents came with it, and he rumbled deep in his chest as sandalwood made itself known. Wei Ying turned in that direction without hesitation, and followed the scent to its source.

But he held back as other scents invaded his nose, and lifted his lips at Lan Qiren’s scent.

There were others that Wei Ying recognized by scent, and Zewu-Jun. He wondered why they were meeting so far in the forest, and padded closer on silent paws, curious.

He crouched in the darkness beneath a wide bush, and settled in to listen.

“We cannot allow them in,” one man said, and Wei Ying realized with a start that these were the Elders of the Lan clan. He crouched lower, just in case. There was enough gathered power here to render even his strength useless, and he kind of regretted getting as close as he had.

But he’d positioned himself so that only Lan Zhan and Lan Xichen faced him, so his risk of discovery was relatively low. He froze his muscles regardless.

“We need to,” Lan Qiren said, stroking his mustache. “If they are here, we can keep an eye on them.”

A murmur of agreement rippled through the gathering, and Wei Ying really wanted to know who they were talking about.

“It’s not like we can stop them anyway,” one huffed, and the wolf’s head tilted at the words. “The damn Wens will come regardless, and if we don’t allow their spies in, they’ll send an army.”

Oh, Wei Ying thought, and wrinkled his lips in a silent snarl.

“So we just allow it? We’ve never tolerated lateness for the lecture before, surely turning them away isn’t without precedent.”

There was more muttering, and Zewu-Jun broke his silence with a sigh.

“I will allow it.” He let the displeasure fade before continuing. “Whoever they sent to us will remain busy — they will begin three months behind the others and will work twice as hard to catch up.”

Lan Qiren took over. “And once they do, we will know more about them than they will about us.”

A cut off laugh, then, “Bury them in knowledge, Grand Master.”

The one who’d said the Wens would come regardless spoke up again. “Use them to feed their Clan Leader false information.”

Wei Ying agreed heartily, and from the sound of it so did the others present. It seemed that the meeting was over once the decision had been made, and the Elders parted ways, going off in small groups.

Eventually only Lan Qiren and his nephews remained, and Wei Ying took the time to feast his eyes on Lan Zhan. He stood tall and straight under the moon, his gleaming white robes a beacon in the night. Wind twisted his hair, and Wei Ying was reminded of his thoughts earlier.

Once they were alone, Lan Qiren turned to Lan Zhan.

“Wangji, how far are you in your task?”

His deep voice seemed even deeper in the darkness, and Wei Ying repressed a shiver. “I am halfway done.”

“You should be much further than that by now,” Lan Qiren said, frowning. The wolf flexed his claws in the dirt at the reprimand, but Lan Zhan merely bowed respectfully in acknowledgement, and said nothing.

Zewu-Jun stepped forward, and drew his frowning uncle’s gaze from his brother. “Come. Let us go back. It is late, and morning comes early.”

The two turned and left, and Lan Zhan stayed where he was, face turned to the moon. Once all sound had faded, Wei Ying rose from his hiding spot and prowled forward, circling Lan Zhan and nudging his arm with his muzzle. He sat next to the man, and heaved a great sigh as a hand caressed his ears.

Wei Ying tilted his head sideways to stare up at Lan Zhan, and measured himself against him. His ears were taller than Lan Zhan was, and Wei Ying slumped sideways, testing. But Lan Zhan remained unmoved and Wei Ying wondered how they looked, this brightly perfect man and his massive, shadow colored wolf.

He stepped out from under Lan Zhan’s hand and shifted, turning so he faced the other man and hooking his chin over his shoulder. Wei Ying sighed in contentment as an arm snaked around his waist, and laced his fingers in silken robes.

“Did you know I was here?” he asked, “Or do you just assume I’m going to show up?”

“I felt your eyes.”

At the response, Wei Ying pulled his head back to stare at Lan Zhan incredulously.

“You know when I’m looking at you?” he asked slowly, just to make sure he’d heard right, and whined when Lan Zhan nodded. “What…how?” Wei Ying stammered, blushing brightly. He vividly recalled all the times he stared at Lan Zhan daily, and hid his face against Lan Zhan’s neck in embarrassment.

“Do not be ashamed, Wei Ying. I like it.”

And that was even worse, because Wei Ying could taste the sincerity of the words and hear the truth of it in the beat of Lan Zhan’s heart, and yanked himself away.

“That's good! Because I’m certainly not going to be able to stop,” Wei Ying laughed, and folded his hands behind him awkwardly. “So, then, in class, I bet you know exactly when I stop paying attention to your uncle.”

“Mn.”

“That's…awesome,” Wei Ying rubbed the back of his neck. He was starting to think Lan Zhan had known of his attraction well before he had. He looked up as Lan Zhan moved towards him, and he let his chin be lifted. A quick kiss was pressed to his lips and Lan Zhan pulled back and began to walk back towards Cloud Recesses.

“Hey, wait for me,” Wei Ying said, jogging a few steps to catch up. He fell into stride with ease, then slowed a little as he remembered something. Wei Ying reached out and let the ends of Lan Zhan’s hair dance over his fingertips, and it was as soft as he was expecting. He reached out for a better grip and smiled as Lan Zhan glanced over his shoulder.

“Lan Zhan?” A hummed response was his only answer. “Would you ever let me braid your hair?”

Wei Ying wove his fingers through the cascade of silk, and watched mesmerized as it ran through his grasp like water. His fingers brushed against the ends of the forehead ribbon and he jerked away from it, darting his gaze up to see if Lan Zhan had noticed. But the other man gave no sign he’d detected the touch, and Wei Ying sighed in relief.

“Yes.”

“Mm?” Wei Ying said distractedly, entranced by his newest handful of hair. “Oh, braids. Awesome,” he breathed, then let go of Lan Zhan’s hair entirely and folded his hands away from the temptation.

“Oh,” he said in dismay a moment later, just before they reached the compound. “I forgot to get Suibian.” Wei Ying frowed and turned, sniffing the air. He oriented himself to his sword, then faced Lan Zhan, who had stopped walking at his words.

“You don’t have to wait for me,” he said, and brushed his knuckles over where Lan Zhan carried Bichen. A thrill went through him at the touch, and Wei Ying watched as Lan Zhan nodded and continued on his way. He didn’t tear his eyes away until the man was out of sight and he huffed, spinning on his heel and heading to Suibian.

Damn, Wei Ying thought, scaling the tree and grabbing his sword, I forgot to ask about this Wen business. He jumped off the branch and landed easily, tucking his sword into his belt and dusting off his hands. I’ll remember next time.

-

‘Next time’ didn’t come for nearly a week, and Wei Ying only spoke to Lan Zhan once in that time. It was barely more than a greeting, Wei Ying ambushing the other man on his way to Zewu-Jun’s office and knocking their shoulders together. They walked together for a few steps, and Wei Ying steadied himself with the rhythmic beating of Lan Zhan’s heart.

“Everything okay?” Wei Ying asked in a low voice, and dragged in a gulp of sandalwood. Lan Zhan paused a short distance away from the entrance, and turned to face him. Golden eyes met Wei Ying’s squarely, and he shivered in reaction, delighted as Lan Zhan trailed his gaze over him.

“It is fine,” he said, and Wei Ying grinned at the words.

“Fine means many things, Lan Zhan.” Wei Ying tucked his hands behind his back. A rustling from inside had him turning, and he scowled as Lan Qiren appeared in the doorway.

“Wangji! Come here.”

Wei Ying’s skin shivered with the strength of the old man's distaste for him, and he whispered, “Have fun with that,” to Lan Zhan as he walked away. Sparks of amusement dancing through sandalwood was his only response, and Wei Ying chose to hold onto that instead of thinking about Lan Qiren.

A few days later, Wei Ying was chasing fireflies in a field that was closer to the main compound than he usually roamed in. It was the type of silly, harmless fun he hadn’t engaged in since leaving Lotus Pier, and he pounced gleefully through the tall grass, caging the insects between his teeth only long enough for it to tickle before releasing them.

Wei Ying had just crouched down to leap for a new target when his ears picked up soft steps coming through the forest. He relaxed his body and sprawled on the ground instead, trusting the long grass and his coat to keep him hidden for now.

After a moment, Wei Ying recognized the footfalls as belonging to the Twin Jades, and settled comfortably into the dirt. He had no particular desire to show himself at the moment, content to lay in wait.

They both know there’s a wolf on the grounds, he thought idly, rubbing a paw across his nose. Lan Zhan, at least, must expect me to hear every conversation by now. They came into view a minute later, and Wei Ying rumbled at the sight.

Where Lan Zhan was a gleaming tower of brilliant moonlight, Lan Xichen was the calm of a night sky dotted with stars, his deep blue robes a startling but complementary contrast to his brother.

The Lan Clan of Gusu is truly blessed, Wei Ying mused, with such handsome brothers to guide them.

Lan Xichen paused as the two walked past the meadow, and watched the dancing fireflies with a smile on his face.

“What a lovely sight,” he said, and Lan Zhan slowed to a halt next to his brother. They watched the fireflies spin over the tall grass together for a long moment, and Wei Ying watched them in turn.

Lan Xichen broke the silence first. “Uncle asks much of you because he trusts you.” Wei Ying’s head cocked to the side, and wondered what he’d missed this week. Lan Zhan made no motion that he’d heard, and his brother sighed. “I know it is hard on you."

“Xichen.” Lan Zhan’s grip on Bichen was relaxed and he stood easy in the moonshine. “It is fine.”

Wei Ying snorted softly. ‘It is fine’ is his favorite thing to say these days. He stretched silently, and shifted to lay on his other hip, resting his muzzle on crossed paws.

“Wangji,” Zewu-Jun insisted, “Tell me if it is too much. The work he gives you takes time, and I know you have made some friends with these new disciples.” He placed his hand on his brother's elbow and squeezed. “Strong friendships are just as important as Uncle’s tasks.”

Lan Zhan turned his face to his brother, and inclined his head after a moment. Lan Xichen dropped his arm and smiled. They looked out over the field once more, and Wei Ying froze as Lan Zhan stared right at the spot where he was hidden. Lan Xichen continued their walk after a moment, and Lan Zhan followed.

Wei Ying hesitated, then stood and stretched, trailing along behind the two like a particularly dangerous shadow. Not like anything would be stupid enough to attack these two, regardless of my presence, he thought, muzzle lifted to scent the air. But Gusu was a pleasantly safe territory to begin with, and nothing out of the ordinary came to his attention.

Wei Ying perked up as the two bypassed the main compound, and cocked his head at the sight of the low, sprawling buildings that came into view. Lan Xichen nodded to his brother outside the entrance to one and disappeared inside. Wei Ying took a quick sniff, and realization hit him.

This must be where the inner disciples live, he thought, pausing. He wasn’t quite sure where Lan Zhan was leading him, but he didn’t know if he was ready for the sure-to-be overwhelming scent of the man’s personal residence. Wei Ying sighed in relief when, instead of continuing, Lan Zhan turned back into the forest, and settled neatly on a thick patch of moss a distance away.

Wei Ying came out of the shadows easily and sat next to Lan Zhan, then thought better of it and collapsed onto his lap, hanging his head off of the man’s knee. His massive shoulders barely fit in the cradle of legs, and the rest of his body was sprawled out on the moss beside Lan Zhan. Wei Ying heaved a sigh of contentment as strong fingers dug into his ruff, and closed his eyes.

Being petted is awesome, Wei Ying thought in bliss, turning his body slightly under strong hands to redirect them. Lan Zhan stroked his fingers over his shoulders and down his spine, and Wei Ying rumbled deep in his chest. The movement paused, and he turned to look over his shoulder in confusion.

Lan Zhan met his gaze evenly. “Was that unacceptable?”

No, it was amazing, Wei Ying thought, then realized the other man had probably thought the sound he’d made was discontent. He curled his body up and nudged the hand still resting on him, his chest filling with pleasure as Lan Zhan’s fingers repeated the motion, happiness spilling out of his muzzle in uncontrollable growls. Wei Ying flopped his head back onto the knee he’d been using as a pillow, eyes blinking heavily.

They stayed that way for half an hour, Wei Ying occasionally readjusting himself. Lan Zhan seemed perfectly happy to do this and nothing else — at least according to the contentment that radiated through warm sandalwood. Wei Ying ended up wrapped around Lan Zhan, his forelegs on one side and his back end on the other, with his chest draped across the man’s legs, head resting heavily on the ground.

It came to him slowly that this was the longest he’d been petted in years — Wei Ying thought back, and realized that this may have been the first time since he was a puppy, curled up in Uncle Fengmian’s lap during meetings. Wei Ying pulled his head up from the ground and watched Lan Zhan’s face, how his eyes followed the trail of fingers through fur, and rumbled happily as golden eyes found his.

Wei Ying struggled to pull himself upright, then gave up and shifted, since having hands made everything easier. He readjusted himself and Lan Zhan helped, and then he was seated squarely in Lan Zhan’s lap, two arms tucked securely around him, one hand running up and down Wei Ying’s arm slowly.

“You’re wonderful,” Wei Ying said sincerely, and rested his head against the wall of muscle that was Lan Zhan’s chest. The man didn’t respond, so Wei Ying tapped his chest. “I mean it.”

“I know.”

“Good,” Wei Ying hummed, trailing his fingers over the cloud designs on Lan Zhan’s robes. “Oh,” he said, looking up, hand pausing. “I’ve been meaning to ask you something, actually.”

Lan Zhan looked down at him, brow lifted in question.

“I have to admit,” Wei Ying began slowly, watching his face for reactions, “that I didn’t expect to be permitted this much freedom to touch you.” Lan Zhan stilled, and Wei Ying’s hand gripped a handful of robes. “Not that I don’t enjoy it! I like being close to people in general, and I very much like touching you in specific a lot,” Wei Ying emphasized, and the hand began it’s path up and down his arm again. “But…” he trailed off, then shrugged.

“I do not like to be touched,” Lan Zhan allowed, and gently brushed his fingers across Wei Ying’s jaw, “but if I did not want you to touch me, you would not be able to.” Wei Ying rested his head against Lan Zhan’s chest once more, blushing faintly.

“Glad we cleared that up.” Wei Ying said, releasing the robe that he was crushing in his grip and reaching for a lock of Lan Zhan’s hair instead, dragging it over the man's shoulder and toying with it idly. “Why is Zewu-Jun worried about you?”

Lan Zhan huffed one of his not-laughs. “Xichen is always worried about me.” Wei Ying tilted his head back to gaze up at the man. “Now he thinks Uncle piles task upon task on me to dissuade me from keeping you as a friend, since he despises you.” Wei Ying snorted, not surprised.

“If he hates me now I wonder how much he’ll hate me after discovering this,” he said, and waved a hand between the two of them.

“I do not care.”

Wei Ying released the strands of hair he’d been rubbing between his fingers and daringly slipped his hand under one of the layers of robes, anchoring himself to Lan Zhan. “Good,” he sighed happily, “me neither.”

The air was tranquil as they sat, and Wei Ying tapped his fingers against Lan Zhan leisurely. He dragged his nose along the line of Lan Zhan’s neck, breathing in and out evenly, resisting the urge to run his tongue along the path his nose had taken.

“What about the Wens?” Wei Ying asked when he reached Lan Zhan’s ear, delighting in the delicate shudder that went through the other man. Wei Ying changed course and kissed the curve of his jaw, trailing his lips slowly back down Lan Zhan’s neck and pressing another kiss to the hollow of his throat.

Lan Zhan tilted his head back to give Wei Ying better access, one hand coming up to cup the back of his head, fingers digging into the base of his skull. “They will arrive before the new moon.” He sighed with pleasure as Wei Ying gave in and licked slowly up the length of his neck. “Undoubtedly, watching them will be another duty given to me.”

“I’ll help,” Wei Ying offered, before taking the lobe of Lan Zhan’s ear between his teeth and pulling gently. A hiss of pleasure came from the other man and Wei Ying arrowed in on the sound, licking into Lan Zhan’s mouth easily and moaning happily as the hand at his neck held him in place.

They kissed lazily for a long while, and Wei Ying pulled away first, slowly. “You need to sleep,” he said, staring at shiny lips regretfully. He pulled his hand out from Lan Zhan’s robes with a final press against firm muscle, and they untangled themselves. Wei Ying stood first, and held his hand out to Lan Zhan, who grabbed it and pulled himself upright, then refused to let go, dragging Wei Ying to him.

“Good night, Wei Ying.”

Wei Ying grinned as Lan Zhan stole another kiss before he grabbed Bichen.

“Good night, Lan Zhan.”