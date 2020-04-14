Chapter Text

The air is still tense as they move past the accusations, it's still tense because they air out other grievances - other times of miscommunication or misinformation.

It's tense because they're both finding out how much other people used their supposed hatred for each other against them; he finds out Nakahiko had way too many issues inside of him and just wanted to push him and Bakugou to the brink, to see them destroy each other so that the boy didn't have to.

He'd told Bakugou it had been him that had started the rumour about the blond's declining hearing. Bakugou is quick to tell Izuku that he knew damn well it wasn't him, because as he explains Izuku knew it wasn't a rumour if he wanted people to know Izuku would of told them it was true.

Nakahiko had told Izuku that it was Bakugou who had whispered in the ears of the third years when they'd been in second years, the ones that had dragged him round to the back of the school and left him in the hospital - that had been the incident that had lead to his mother trying to home school him. Izuku had also adamantly assured Bakugou he'd known it was a load of shit that Bakugou had been the one to organize anything - for the main purpose the third years hated Bakugou and would of rather fought him than pick on someone for him.

All in all its a Hell of a lot to unravel, and they haven't even tried to touch on any of the major childhood issues they have, this is just junior high.

They can't expect to get it all sorted out in a few hours though. That's unrealistic and when they go to leave, a handshake shared between them, they both agree that there is no acceptance of an apology here, there is no 'moving past' what has happened.

No. What they agree upon and sign on board to when they shake hands is the birth of a second attempt. They're shaking hands on an agreement to try again.

That's all they can ask for, it's all Izuku is willing to put forward. A chance, not an obligation or a promise, a chance that he knows they'll both grasp with both hands.

-*-

Tooru feels all jittery as she waits for class to start, it's the first time in class since the incident at the shopping moll and everyone is still worried about Izuku being back in class.

Even if it is the last day before summer vacation, and the training camp subsequently, there's just a worry hanging over all of them. She thinks it's guilt about not being able to prevent the injury that 's quite literally imprinted upon his skin as a daily reminder.

Torru can't see her own skin, she doesn't know what she looks like, doesn't know what scars she might have littering her skin, what blemishes might obstruct an otherwise blank canvas but she can imagine how it must feel to see the result of the attack upon you every time you looked in the mirror.

Sen had been particularly empathetic about the location of the injury and, when at dinner when their team had crowded around in a large pile of bodies and eaten, nobody had thought twice about how Sen was the one telling Izuku that he'd send him some links for dealing with throat injuries he'd found online.

It hasn't been that long since the exam but it still felt like years since Sen had had the scorch marks on his throat.

She's reminded of Bakugou's apology then - of how his behaviour while janky and forced at first glance was the most genuine she'd ever seen the blond upon a second look. His words had caught in his throat, his pride had clearly been fighting to recant every word he'd spoken and... and kami the way he'd held Denki and Mina close to him like they'd disappear on him if he let them go... it had all proven just how genuine his words had been.

Thinking of the blond she turns her head to see the boy and her leader sat in a quiet that was so profound it near captivated her. There was so little hostility in the air on this side of the room that Torru felt she could breath properly for the first time since the exam.

It probably also helped that Mineta wasn't there to antagonize Izuku.

Since the incident with Mineta days prior Aizawa had switched the human grape and Yuga around so the blond now occupied the seat. It escaped her why they couldn't just kick the excuse for a hero out already, but when she'd pressed their teacher he'd directed her towards the mound of transfer and dismissal sheets on his desk for Mineta.

That was how Torru had found out that Aizawa hadn't ever a hundred percent dismissed a student, he'd just transferred them out of the hero course, so the paper work for kicking Mineta out was taking time - not to mention the HC were probably breathing down their poor sensei's neck.

Just thinking of the government agency boiled her blood.

"As I'm sure you're all aware," it's then she realises Aizawa had entered the room, and his form is more slouched than usual as he makes his way over to the podium, "Given recent circumstances U.A. have upped their involvement in the search for the LOV."

Torru just barely resists looking over to where Izuku is sat, probably grateful that the side with the scars is facing the window, the boy will probably be curling in on himself though, covering up as much of the scar that's visible through his shirt.

She knows that's what he'll be doing because he'd been hiding in his blazer for the majority of the day so far.

"Due to said circumstances," Aizawa produces a slip of paper from the myriad of sheets on his desk, "We've had to cancel our usual accommodations and the new location won't be announced until you're on the way there."

Murmurs start up then as they all wonder where this new location was, Torru wonders if the other courses have had to change last minute; because surely (and she knows they're no weaker, Mitsuru-chan, Waka and Mei all proved that) the classes that didn't use their quirks in combat situations would be the better targets - the most collateral?

If it was Torru she wouldn't go for a class of Hero students who could defend themselves, she'd go for the students who had limited formal defence training and the fear of 'I'm not allowed to use my quirk and its my first villain attack!!' hanging over their heads.

But maybe she's just been hanging around Izuku too long?

"I guess it's a good thing we're ward's of the the school then... I'd already told my parents where I was going..."

Sero's voice, as one of the closer situated classmates, is one of the clearest to make out among the rabble of voices that are fighting for dominance in the room.

"Hear that Midoriya?" Bayou's voice is still terse, as it always has been when he's talking to Izuku, but it's softer now (like he's dulled the blade that is his sharp tongue), "Training camp is going on, no excuse to keep breaking your bones."

She doesn't hear Izuku's response, but Torru guesses it must be at least neutral for the huff of amusement the blond lets out. A tap on the arm brings her back to herself for two reasons: one, it's pretty rare people manage to purposefully make bodily contact and two, she'd been slightly dazed.

"Torru, what are you most excited about?"

Turning to face Masahiro she feels a big silly grin grow on her face, "I can't wait to do truth or dare and get loads of juicy secrets from the boss."

It's not often that Masahiro looked devious, but the trip of blonds in their class hadn't named themselves the blond devil trip for nothing, and when he did it spelt only fun things.

After all, Torru wouldn't of been able to complete half her fun adrenalin junkie habits if not for the tail bearing boy.

"Yeah Waka, Mei and Collar definitely held out on us."

-*-

"Ugh! The assembly was so long!"

"That's what-"

"You finish that sentence I finish you!"

Momo could only shake her head as her friends complained among themselves about the assembly which, yes, she could agree had been horrendously long and probably intentionally elongated for the purpose of damaging the students respect for the staff because Nezu had reached the point of no return and well... well Momo was probably starting to exaggerate but the assembly had been long but it didn't warrant the infighting going on.

"They're like toddlers..." hiding her shock Momo tried to keep her face neutral as she looked over to where Mezou had started walking by her side. Honestly by now she should be used to his unusually quiet gait, "How did we win again?"

"We played Simon says."

"Ah." The masked boy moves ever so slightly in the way they've all learnt to mean he's smiling, "I remember now. You look tired, have you been sleeping alright?"

It takes all of her composure to not turn bright red, because did she have to have any more clear evidence that she hadn't escaped Mezou's notice as she'd fled the form kitchen early that morning.

"Yes and no." She looks away and back to the front to watch Kyoka nearly shove Denki into a wall only for the boy to be saved last minute by a very startled Koda, "I'm sleeping... but the hours are irregular. I can't seem to sleep at a normal time anymore."

"Is it like time zone adjustment?"

That's an interesting idea, but instead of focusing on that she's going to see why her once co-leader was up at three in the morning also.

"Perhaps, why were you up?"

Barely, almost unnoticeable, a blush curls up on Mezou's face. The edges of it peak out from beneath his mask and the tips of his ears light up, "Fumikage saw me without my mask on and Dark Shadow called me cute..."

It's whispered so shyly that Momo almost feels bad for the snort of laughter that's ripped from her. The look of shock in Mezou's eyes is most defiantly from the snort, "Really?!"

Mezou groans, covering his face with his hands as they start to he a duo the stairs, "I've tried so hard for no one to see me without my mask and- and the first reaction is that I'm cute?"

It hits her then that Mezou is truly self-conscious about this issue, and Momo is most definitely being an ass about it, so she switches her tune quickly.

"Well, I'm sure you're just as handsome as Dark Shadow thinks you are, after all it takes a very dashing person to pull of the ensemble Mrs Midoriya made you."

When he next speaks (a squeak of 'Momo please!') the words don't sound so self-conscious. It will take awhile to undo whatever has lead to Mezou feeling the way he does about his face, but for now Momo is just happy to pull the embarrassed squeak from the stoic boy.