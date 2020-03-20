Chapter Text

Chapter 1 : A Whisper In The Force

Anakin, you’re breaking my heart.

The clash of lightsabers cracked and sizzled in Obi-Wan’s ears. Two brothers, blue against blue, repeatedly crashing. Purple against red. Force lightening all around. An old man standing against a monster clad all in black. Quick succession. Just flashes. Blurs of light and throbbing pulses of overwhelming pain.

The Force whirled and vibrated all around him. He was stuck in the middle of its hurricane force winds. Everything flashed by so fast. Padme’s contorted face. A shriveled pale face. Golden eyes. Face’s he’d never seen. So much blood and immeasurable death. Plumes of lava. An amputated monster clawing up an embankment. Bodies littered across the temple floor. A planet wiped from existence in the blink of an eye. The Force was crying out in a pain so powerful and bright it scorched Obi-Wan’s mind as if a thermal detonator imploded in his head.

I have failed you, Anakin.

Obi-Wan jerked awake, falling from his bunk to the cold hard surface of the shuttle. Instantly he was overcome with sickness, retching all over himself and the floor. A huddled mass of sweaty robes and snot and sickness. He didn’t think he’d ever stop purging until suddenly he felt it, reaching across the yawning void of space that had opened in his mind like earth rent apart in a terraquake. He hadn’t realized how hallowed out he was, by the Force, by the dream—for it was just a dream, it had to be—until Anakin’s glowing Force signature touched his, dripping with panic, but as bright and warm as ever. Obi-Wan latched on to it like a life preserver, lost in the wildly crashing waves of the Force as it roared back into him. Anakin was coming.

“Obi-Wan! Can you hear me?”

Hands were all over him, searching for a source of the pain surging through their bond like ion torpedos. It wasn’t until Anakin had given up all pretenses of modesty and lifted Obi-Wan’s limp body off the floor and into his arms, sickness be damned, that Obi-Wan acknowledged his physical presence. Anakin held him close, rocking his body in strong arms as if coddling a small child and Obi-Wan let him. He was too exhausted, too emptied out by what he’d just experienced to care that he was so weak. His shields were absolutely battered and his Force signature desperately pulled at Anakin’s until he was so enveloped in the fiery golden light of his vibrant Force energy he felt nothing at all but his fingers clutched in Anakin’s dark robes and the warm breath of his former Padawan across his face. He rested his head atop his chest, which rose and fell with each fervent breath Anakin took.

“Master, are you alright? Please, say something.”

Carefully, Obi-Wan disentangled his Force signature from Anakin’s, shields slowly rising, rebuilding from the ashes. Once he could feel his own mind, secure and separate from Anakin’s did he respond.

“I—I think so, yes. I’m quite sorry about that. You’ve got, erm,” Obi-Wan pulled back and gestured haphazardly over Anakin’s ruined tunic. “You’ve got my dinner all over you.”

“Good thing breadroot patties aren’t a favorite of mine, I’m not sure I’ll be able to look at one again for a while.”

He gave Obi-Wan a wry smile, brushing a particularly large chunk off his tunic. But his blue eyes still harbored traces of worry behind them as they mapped a path over Obi-Wan’s face, searching. He gently probed across their bond, offering strength and comfort where needed and Obi-Wan gladly, almost greedily, let it in. He felt in equal measure a fondness for his former Padawan and injury to his pride. It was becoming a common occurrence now; ever since their escape from Kadavo. Anakin fretfully attuned to Obi-Wan’s Force signature since, responding to even the slightest change in emotion in the man like an overprotective mother hen, their training bond reignited into something stronger than Obi-Wan had felt in a long time. Not since Anakin was a youngling so untrained in the Force that he often overwhelmed Obi-Wan’s defenses as he desperately sought comfort across the thread of their bond. Except now it was he that sought comfort. Something had changed in them both since the slaver incident. A recognition of mutual need that left Obi-Wan slightly flushed.

They were Jedi Knights. He was a Master, for Force sakes, he didn’t need reassuring like a youngling. And yet, he had to admit the time he’d spent enslaved on Kadavo ruptured something within him. Something he was unsure he wanted to analyze at the moment, for if he really scrutinized the wreckage he was afraid of the conclusions it would undoubtedly bring. A good Jedi confronted their emotions and released them to the Force. He wasn’t so sure he could anymore.

A leather gloved hand brushed auburn hair off a pale forehead, continuing its path down across his scalp to the base of his neck and Obi-Wan clamored to suppress a full body shudder. The crack of the electro whip on his back searing flesh and nerve endings equally as vicious in the present as the past. Anakin eyed him suspiciously, but nodded content that his Force signature did not equally warble in pain.

“It was just a dream…” Obi-Wan spoke again, finally, more to himself than for Anakin’s sake. Something seemed to be whispering at him from a great distance. Through the Force. He brushed it aside.

“Master, what was it—“

“—No,” He said more forcefully than he meant and quickly amended, “I will not give it power over me. For a dream should stay just that, a dream.”

Carefully, Obi-Wan extricated himself from Anakin’s lap, carefully stowing the cringe at the loss of connection behind his usually rigid veneer of stoicism. Anakin frowned, dark brows knitted together and bright blue eyes inspecting him apprehensively as Obi-Wan excused himself to the ‘fresher. He felt the eyes on him the whole way until the door hissed shut behind him.

Once cleaned and somewhat presentable again, fresh tunic and pants on in his usual blend of creams, Obi-Wan headed to the cockpit, following the tether of their bond to where he knew Anakin to be.

“I fixed you soup.”

“Oh.”

The warm pleasant fumes hit Obi-Wan’s nose and a gurgle of hunger slipped from his stomach. Obi-Wan eyed him warily, knowing full well Anakin was abusing their bond again. But he was hungry after purging all the contents of his dinner. Checking the chromometer on the console he noted 5 standard hours had passed since they went to bed. Too early to be awake anywhere else but space. Not much sleep, but more than they'd had recently. Well, at least for Obi-Wan. He had an inkling that Anakin didn’t sleep much.

Taking a seat in the co-pilot’s chair, Obi-Wan picked up the bowl and enjoyed the warmth that seeped through the ceramic, chasing away the cold of space for the moment. He sighed contentedly and took a long sip.

“Do I taste a hint of Hosnian spice?”

Anakin shot him a sly smirk, but didn’t reply. Self-satisfaction rang across the tether of their bond like Coruscanti bells. Obi-Wan hid his own smile behind the bowl, downing more of the flavorful broth. He had no idea how Anakin managed to get hold of such a spice nor remembered it to be one of Obi-Wan’s favorites. Either way he was silently grateful, contentment slipping past his shields. He couldn’t seem to keep the Sith-damned things up.

Space hurtled by in unbroken blue and white streaks of hyperspace. Obi-Wan’s eyes turned to stare into the stream for a while, finding a contemplative peace in the surge of space past the transparisteel. Outside the ship Obi-Wan could feel the murmurs of something in the Force. Could it be related to what Yoda spoke of at the Council debriefing? The disturbance that had put them on this current mission? Either way it was not the intent of his meditation to ascertain such things. There would be time for that upon arrival. He pushed it aside with minimal effort and delved deeper into his reflective state, finding balance inside himself like a warm ray of sun breaking through cold winter clouds.

Anakin was unusually quiet during this and Obi-Wan wondered where his new found respect stemmed from? His former padawan never enjoyed meditation, let alone had enough self control to allow his Master to perform his daily ritual in undisturbed peace. It was only when he broke from his meditative trance, a semblance of serenity restored to his aching soul that he saw Anakin’s eyes closed too. Reaching tentatively across their bond he was shocked to find Anakin in a similarly ruminative state, his presence suddenly surging to envelop his own. With his walls so fully lowered Anakin could almost see everything. Touch the deepest parts of his psyche. The parts he did his best to avoid since Kadavo; pushed and crammed back in the darkest corners of his mind. The deep wellspring of hopelessness that had opened in his center like a sinkhole. Anakin flooded him with a protective heat, trying to force such despondency to yield under his power and disperse. Obi-Wan gasped and Anakin’s eyes shoot open. Bold blue in the cold of space met subdued grey-blue.

“I should have fought harder, faster. I wasted too much time with Miraj. I failed you, Master.”

His voice was raw and verged on self-loathing.

“You could never,” Obi-Wan shot back before his mind had time to interpret what Anakin spoke. But the truth was undeniable. He could never.

“But I have. You should never have experienced such a thing as slavery.”

“It is not your place to protect me, Anakin.”

“Then who will?” Anakin snapped stubbornly.

“While I appreciate the sentiment, I am more than capable of handling myself.”

“That’s—that’s not what I meant.”

Shrewd eyes turned to face Anakin. Obi-Wan found he could never maintain eye contact with those deep sapphire pools for long. They might see too much, especially with the combined unfettered access to his mind. But this time he maintained hold of his stare, attempting to read deeper than the sparse words they only ever seemed capable of sharing. Their bond continued to vibrate with a protective, almost unnervingly possessive quality.

“I didn’t mean for you to find that.” In the bond, he meant. That wellspring of despair. “It seems our… connection has reasserted itself rather formidably, “ Obi-Wan broke off from Anakin’s eyes, feeling particularly vulnerable talking about such things aloud.

The Clone Wars had thrown everything into such a wild frenzy that never seemed to settle so it was easier to just keep pressing ahead, ever onward to the next battle. Thus they’d never really addressed the fact that they should have severed their training bond long ago. And now it was much too late, for they’d grown quite accustomed to relying on it in the heat of battle. But he was afraid they were starting to rely on it in other, dangerous ways.

Yet, through it, he could feel so much more than he’d ever allowed himself to feel. Feelings long since subdued—carefully wrestled under control and locked way—were beginning to bubble to the surface. Anakin was a veritable garden of emotions, whereas Obi-Wan often worried he was barren as the Tatooine desert, sadly by his own design. Anakin displayed every emotion vibrantly and without hesitation, whereas he fought to maintain a stranglehold on the emotional volatility of his inner life that had come so close to ruining his chances of ever finding a Master when he was a mere youngling. Until Master Qui-Gon Jinn.

Now, through their connection, he could feel it; Anakin’s self-loathing over something he had no control over threatened to overwhelm them both.

“Slavery is not your fault. My bondage, was not your fault. You saved all of us in the end. That’s what truly matters, focus on that.”

“Not if you had to know what it was like, even for one kriffing day!” Anakin practically exploded in rage, not aimed at Obi-Wan at all, but at what had happened, and his self-imposed failure to stop it. It lashed at Obi-Wan, the Force growing white-hot around them before being reeled in.

“I am sorry Anakin. For it is I that have failed you,” Obi-Wan reached across the console between their seats, hand finding dark leather and squeezing. Anakin’s look was puzzled by the uncustomary touch, but the rage subsided under a crest of calming Obi-Wan sent through the bond.

Obi-Wan explained, “As your Master I should have worked with you through your experiences. How enslavement affected you. Helped you effectively navigate such traumas. But I was hesitant to stir your emotions anymore than they already were at the time.” He had joined the order at such a late age Obi-Wan knew they’d never be able to make up for lost time on training his emotions, that in the throws of adolescence like he were, it would have been nigh impossible nor responsible to try and temper them.

“And at twenty-two myself, such emotionality was not as far removed from me as you might be inclined to believe. I fear I was too young to do right by you—“ Obi-Wan held up his other hand to silence the younger man before he could interrupt. “Don’t deny it. I was overwhelmed by the loss of my Master and the sudden responsibilities he left behind; the charge of caring for such a remarkable boy as you. I was foolishly blind to any suffering there may have been.”

Obi-Wan let out a sigh, free hand coming to stroke the short whiskers of his beard, other still firmly planted atop Anakin’s. He wasn’t used to being so forthcoming with Anakin. But he was no child anymore. He was a resilient, bright, and headstrong man. Powerful in the Force beyond any reason Obi-Wan had ever seen. And after his time in the mines, he no longer felt like he wanted to hide those parts away, even from himself. To focus all his energies on maintaining the facade of his emotionless, detached Jedi state was exhausting. They were partners, in the truest sense, on the battlefield. It was more than time he treated him as such off the battlefield too. He hoped he wasn’t too late.

“Since Kadavo, I understand now how far short of my duties as your Master I fell. That is not something one simply gets over, even if they find their dreams come true when joining the Jedi Order.” Obi-Wan settled a knowing look on Anakin.

“I don’t mean to dwell on the past, or indulge in an older man’s regrets, I just meant to recognize my short comings and offer an apology to someone I consider a true friend. My most sincerest. We are all damaged, but we do not have to be broken.”

Anakin was quiet for a while and Obi-Wan eventually decided to return his bowl to the small galley, hoping this silence was different from all the others he’d allowed to flourish with the man. Glancing at the chrono again he surmised they would be arriving at their destination within the hour. The thought of their ultimate destination unnerved him, maybe that’s why the Force was so unruly around them. It was then that Anakin spoke again, softly.

“I’m sorry you ever had to know it,” Anakin stood and turned to Obi-Wan, his full height towering over his former Master in the suddenly cramped cockpit. There was a smoldering intensity in his eyes. He meant it. Obi-Wan knew, even without their bond, that he would have done and given anything to undo it if he could.

“You know, you seem different, Obi-Wan,” His name rolled off Anakin’s tongue so fluidly, almost inappropriately so, it heated his cheeks. And then Anakin was grinning toothily, “Perhaps it is you that would like to ‘navigate such traumas’ some more?”

“Oh har har, Anakin. Yet again, you manage to completely mangle my Coruscanti accent. It’s truly like klaxons to my refined ear.”

Obi-Wan turned and swept from the cockpit before Anakin could bark out another snide retort. They had clearly returned to their usual teasing camaraderie and despite Obi-Wan’s haughtiness it soothed him immensely to know that they could talk as they had and still retain what made them… The Team.

Somewhere, in the back of Obi-Wan’s mind, a prim and proper Jedi voice reminded him of the dangers of attachment. He scoffed internally. It was always there, judging him for his absolute failure to adhere to such an important tenet. But he’d never been able to fully buy into it no matter how much he preached the Code to Anakin. Perhaps it was Qui-Gon Jinn’s unorthodox training. Or maybe it was just a defect in Obi-Wan’s genetics. Either way he was never able to fully sever himself from his attachments, nor did he feel a particular need to. It’s why he always indulged Anakin, since he was a young teen thrust into his charge. He knew full well the disappointed stares he received and the whispers behind his back all stemmed from the apparent attachment to his Padawan, but he couldn’t seem to find it in himself to care. Not when he could bask in the overpowering glow of Anakin’s Force signature, so alive and overflowing with emotion unlike every other repressed Jedi in the Temple. It never truly felt wrong to him. He played the upright, stoic Jedi part, instilling the teachings as best he could—for Obi-Wan was nothing if not faithful, to the Jedi and Anakin. But if, privately, he indulged in attachments—and as long as no one really knew the true depths of it—what harm did it cause? As long as he raised him to be the best Jedi he could, the end justified the means as far as he was concerned.

Oh, don’t fool yourself for a millisecond you don’t comprehend the inherent dangers of attachment, Master Kenobi.

Obi-Wan shuddered at the voice in his head, bowl dancing precariously from his hands to clatter across the galley counter. Of course he knew. Of course. He had come dangerously close to something while enslaved. And ugliness hiding in the oily slick mass of his hopelessness. Sighing, he leaned against the cool durasteel surface of the small cooling chamber. His mind absentmindedly crawled across the tether at the back of his psyche, finding security in Anakin’s presence like a protective cloak against the harsh elements. It had saved their lives, on countless occasions throughout the war.

Anakin was there, again, as if called. Why did he always seem to just appear anymore, at any slight disturbance in Obi-Wan’s emotions? Emotions he had always been able to keep carefully tucked away from the young Knight’s ever inquisitive mind.

As if in answer to his unspoken question, Anakin supplied, “Master, something is bothering you, I can tell. Please, let me help.”

“I’m afraid there is nothing you can help me with. I’ll be fine. Let us focus on the mission at hand.”

Anakin huffed, chest swelling defiantly, eyes flashing dangerously with annoyance.

“Why must you always push me away? Not minutes ago it felt like you were opening up, sharing things from your perspective I never knew and now, when your mind is clearly screaming otherwise, you say you’re fine,” He spat the word out with disgust as Obi-Wan defensively raised his shields, busying himself at the sink with cleaning his bowl.

Kriff, he hadn’t realized he’d been pulling on their bond so obviously with his worries. Anakin pressed forward, invasively so, forcing him around until they were almost chest-to-chest as he took Obi-Wan’s hands in both of his. His shields wavered in his mind.

“Per—perhaps it’s related to the mission. This great disturbance Yoda spoke of, at the edges of the outer rim, and the closer we get the more unruly the Force gets.”

“I feel it too… It’s why I couldn’t sleep. But you’re deflecting. It’s more than just the Force, this mission.”

Words surprisingly failed the famed Negotiator and so his shields tumbled down as quickly as they rose and he let Anakin in, showing him the only way he knew how. He had never felt such terror at the vulnerable exposure of his psyche to Anakin as he did now. The man’s presence swept in across the bond like warm molasses, the power of his Force presence an electrical current stimulating everything it touched. It suffused him to his bones, the core of his being, as he cleared the way to the deepest recesses of his mind. The dark pit, excavated during his enslavement. It was there that Anakin saw it all. The hopelessness he succumbed to almost wholly. His flesh split and weeped red for days by the hand of that electrowhip, but it could never break him. The flesh impervious when his mind exerted its exquisitely trained control. Not until it turned from his back to that of the Togrutans enslaved with him. Their pain and suffering, and eventual deaths, a more brutal form of punishment than he could stand for his rebellious spirit. They’d found a way to turn his selflessness into a weapon against him and it almost broke him. And beneath that further still, in the slick oily substance of his despair was another more insidious truth. One he desperately wished to leave unacknowledged.

Shame sparked all around them like a hailfire droid bombardment as they were transported back to the memory of Obi-Wan’s escape. He had wanted to kill Keeper Argus. To make him pay for all the lives he’d destroyed. The man’s cruel laugh echoed mirthlessly in their ears as his blood screamed for vengeance. Come now, Master Kenobi, I know a Jedi won’t kill an unarmed man. Oh, how wrong he was. For that was exactly what Obi-Wan intended before Rex sent an electrostaff hurtling across the room and stole vengeance from him. He thought he was doing a favor, but Obi-Wan’s mind roiled violently before he could find his center.

Anakin brushed against his mind, tentatively, clearly saddened to have seen his former Master fallen so far and Obi-Wan could barely bring himself to acknowledge Anakin before the Force around them swelled. Humming. Whispering. Something they could not quite hear nor understand, but the midichlorians in their veins seemed to vibrate in response. And then, just as suddenly, Obi-Wan didn’t mean for it to happen, but somehow it was unleashed from its cage as if shot from a canon. The nightmare was upon them. The vision overwhelmed all their senses, reverberating across their bond like the engine of Anakin’s Venator-class star destroyer. Their grip tightened in the physical realm as the metaphysical morphed and twisted violently. A scatter of images rushed past unbidden: lightsabers clashing, lava flowing, Obi-Wan cutting a man down—his heart shattered into a million pieces. So many screams, echoing across the Force so powerfully they could have come from the past or future, but wherever they originated they would forever be bound within the Living Force. A blight forever more. Warning klaxons wailed all around them and the ship canted starboard.

Just before they pulled apart, the urgency of the situation almost tearing them from the Force vision, Obi-Wan saw a dark visage. A creature of all armored black, cape fluttering ominously behind it, crimson blade extended from its black gloved hand. But it was not the foul presence of this beast that disturbed Obi-Wan so, but the labored, mechanical breathing that pervaded his hearing until it was the only sound he heard. Sucking in and spewing out. Over and over, not quite at the proper pace of a real breath. Then a dark presence brushed against his mind, so wrathful and stained with a familiar hate Obi-Wan could not help but start screaming.