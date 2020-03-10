For anyone who would like to read in Spanish, an excellent translation by Agus_B26 is in progress here!

Just as surely as the sea washes up on the shore, you and I will meet again!

* * *

Wei Wuxian spends the first two months after Lan Zhan’s ascension as Chief Cultivator wandering through the towns and settlements of Gusu.

He’s not ready to leave his best friend— his soulmate, his heart’s companion— behind: not yet, but somehow he isn’t quite ready to pack up and go to the Cloud Recesses, either. Something in him seems to whisper that it’s best he keeps away at least until the gossip surrounding Jin Guangyao’s death at the Guanyin temple and his own sudden exoneration dies down, so he settles for brief meetings with the Lan juniors in Caiyi now and then when they pass through on their way back from night hunts. Sizhui and Jingyi are both doing well, and through them he receives semi-regular news of Lan Zhan and Jin Ling, who has been writing to them both ever since they all parted at Yi City.

“Hanguang-jun told us to pass this on if we saw you,” Jingyi tells him, holding out a qiankun pouch brimming with silver pieces and a package of what looks like new robes. “I’ve been carrying these around since last week, so hurry up and take them.”

“So it’s the esteemed Hanguang-jun’s fault that you two can’t forget how poor I am, hm?” Wei Wuxian scolds, nudging a blushing Sizhui in the ribs. “What do you have, A-Yuan? More coin for your Brother Poor?” He is running out of money, though true to form he hasn’t really been worrying about it; his plans for what to do after the last of his silver is gone vaguely center around hunting game in the countryside, and dealing with low-level hauntings for a living now that he can use Chenqing without everyone in the vicinity running for cover.

“No, Senior Wei,” Sizhui sighs, though he makes no move to wriggle out of Wei Wuxian’s arms as he reaches into his pack. “Here, it’s chili paste. Hanguang-jun said you would need it as long as you stayed here in Gusu.”

Wei Wuxian feels his eyes mist over.

“Ah, A-Yuan, he’s too good to me. What’s he been doing lately, now that he’s officially Chief Cultivator?”

The boys launch into a lively retelling of the first official meeting of sect leaders that took place since Sizhui and Wen Ning came back from their trip to their ancestral city, and Wei Wuxian sits with them and laughs until he cries at Sizhui’s dry imitation of how Jiang Cheng had tried and miserably failed not to be awkward around Lan Zhan, all while keeping Jin Ling from falling asleep by sticking some of Wei Wuxian’s old talismans on his back to make him sit up straight. Jingyi seems more interested in telling him about the “weird, meaningful looks” Jin Ling had been giving them whenever Jiang Cheng was out of the room, which seem to have something to do with the fact that he was an acting sect leader now.

“We all met up before the Jin cultivators flew back to Lanling, so he managed to talk to us without Sect Leader Jiang hearing us,” Sizhui frowns at last, putting more rice into Wei Wuxian’s bowl and topping it off with cabbage. “I’m not sure if we heard him properly, but Jin Ling seemed to be hinting that you should travel to Yunmeng as soon as you can.”

“Yunmeng?” Wei Wuxian blinks. “Are you sure he wants me to come there and not to Lanling? Jin Ling isn’t even going to leave until someone deals with the council at Koi Tower and brings Jin Guangyao’s men to trial.”

“That’s just it,” Jingyi pipes up. “Jin Ling can’t deal with it, and Hanguang-jun’s busy with Chief Cultivator things, and Sect Leader Nie—”

—is much, much more capable than anyone but me, Lan Zhan, and Lan Xichen knows.

“Huiasang-xiong has enough on his plate, so it can’t be him either,” Wei Wuxian says aloud. He doubts that Nie Huaisang will ever show his true cunning again now that Jin Guangyao is gone—he hadn’t even been particularly interested in getting rid of Su She and Xue Yang, even though disguising their downfalls as collateral damage was well within his capacity. “So who’s left?”

“No one that doesn’t have a sect of their own to deal with. And there’s no point going to the minor sects. Jin Ling wouldn’t trust anyone from Moling Su or the Yao sect as far as he could throw them.”

Ah.

That leaves only a single option, then.

“Then I’ll set off for Yunmeng tomorrow morning,” Wei Wuxian decides. “At ten. Sizhui, Jingyi, write Jin Ling when you get home and tell him I’m going to be at the inn closest to the Guanyin temple—and tell Hanguang-jun too, just so he knows.”

“Why Yunping?” asks Sizhui. “Shouldn’t you go to Lotus Pier instead?”

“I’ll end up there eventually,” he sighs, draining the last of his tea. “Get me another pot of wine, A-Yuan. I’m going to need it if Jin Ling wants what I think he does.”

He goes to bed early that night, not long after waving Jingyi and A-Yuan goodbye at the door of the inn, and falls into a sleep so heavy that he almost snores straight through the crash of someone falling headlong into his room and stumbling over Suibian; he left his sword on the floor with the all the rest of his belongings, which proceed to trip up his mysterious guest three more times before he finally falls against Wei Wuxian’s bed.

“Hello, Lan Zhan,” he smiles, heart aching from the inside out as a gentle hand brushes against his forehead. “This has to be the most graceless thing I’ve ever seen you do. What happened?”

“Frightened the cook on my way up,” Lan Wangji says at last, lips twitching slightly at their corners as they used to sometimes when he and Wei Wuxian were still studying in the Cloud Recesses. “She tried to hit me with a broom.”

Wei Wuxian throws his head back and laughs, burying his face in Lan Wangji’s chest as a pair of warm arms slip around his waist. “Why?”

“Thought I was a ghost.”

He laughs again. “Lan Zhan, my Lan Zhan, did you try to jump up to my window instead of using the door like the upstanding Chief Cultivator you are?”

“...Perhaps.”

“You’ve been spending too much time with Jingyi,” he teases, snuggling closer into his friend’s embrace. “Have you come to say goodbye? I’m off to Yunmeng tomorrow to do something for Jin Ling, but I’m not sure what he wants yet. He didn’t even send word directly, you know! He told A-Yuan about it, and A-Yuan told me today.”

“Mn, at the meeting last week.” Lan Wangji folds their hands together and tucks the quilt back over Wei Wuxian’s toes. “But, Wei Ying—why Yunping and not Lotus Pier?”

“I think I know what Jiang Cheng wants,” Wei Wuxian says. He isn’t quite sure if he knows or if he’s only hoping he does—but unless there’s something going on at Lotus Pier that Jin Ling can’t put in writing, there is only one reason why his presence might be needed there, and both he and Lan Zhan are fully aware of what it is. “But he isn’t going to come to me directly, and Jin Ling isn’t going to provoke him by sending me straight to Lotus Pier. But I can think of a hundred excuses for sneaking around the Guanyin temple, so now it’s up to Jin Ling to make sure Jiang Cheng finds me there.”

“How long?” How long will you be away from me, Wei Ying, he hears—it has been both pain and comfort to them both, knowing they weren’t far apart even though they could only rarely see each other, but Wei Wuxian’s stay at Lotus Pier might go on for months if Jiang Cheng decides to remain that long in Lanling.

“Until the trials are set and finished, at least. Will you miss me?”

“Endlessly,” Lan Wangji whispers, pressing his cheek to the top of Wei Wuxian’s head. “But you know this, by now.”

“I’ll come back as soon as I can,” he promises. “When Jin Ling is set at Koi Tower, and Jiang Cheng doesn’t have to run back and forth to keep an eye on him—I’ll come straight back to Caiyi, and you’ll see me then.”

“Mn. I know.”

What follows this exchange is possibly the most peaceful night Wei Wuxian has ever had; Lan Wangji does not ask to stay so much as he just does , since the only thing he does before getting under the blankets is stretch out his hand for Wei Wuxian’s second pillow. But despite never having shared a bed before the two of them drift straight off to sleep with Lan Wangji’s arm wrapped close around Wei Wuxian’s waist, and dream only of pleasant things before Lan Zhan departs at dawn.

* * *

Jinlintai, Lanling Jin to the Cloud Recesses, Gusu Lan

To Sizhui (and Jingyi, since you’re probably reading this over Sizhui’s shoulder—go read your own letter, you snoop, I did send you one!)

Thanks for passing on the message to Senior Wei; I wasn’t sure if you’d got it, but Uncle Jiang stormed out of Koi Tower last night because one of his spies sent word that Senior Wei was near the Guanyin temple in Yunping, so I suppose you must have. Was the Guanyin temple your idea, or did Senior Wei think of it all by himself? Uncle Jiang would have been screaming about breaking his legs if he’d gone straight to Lotus Pier, so thank goodness he didn’t.

All we have to do now is wait, I suppose. Senior Wei can take over running Yunmeng Jiang with Senior Yu to help him, and Uncle can stay here with me in Lanling until all the mess from—well, you know what I mean—is cleaned up. Ouyang Zizhen came over from Baling this morning to sit in on the monthly council, since Hanguang-jun wrote to me saying that me having strong personal ties to the heirs of the other sects will help me get on here, and he also invited me to come to the Cloud Recesses to see you and Jingyi once the lectures begin. I’ll bring Zizhen with me since he’s actually going to be studying there, but I can only stay a fortnight because of sect leader things. Ugh. The only good thing about being sect leader is that Jin Chan and his cronies don’t bother me now, but that might just be because Uncle Jiang follows me around everywhere.

Looking forward to the lecture,

Sect Leader Jin Rulan.

P.S. Ouyang Zizhen just came in and asked me to ask you how A-Qing’s doing. The hairpin and the second letter in the envelope are both for her from him; he wants you to read the letter to her, though I don’t know what good that’s supposed to do when she’s been asleep for the last three months. Does she look any better? Gusu Lan’s healing magic is supposed to be the best in the world, isn’t it? Why’s it taking so long?

* * *

Cloud Recesses, Gusu Lan to the Jinlintai, Lanling Jin

Sect Leader Jin,

A-Qing hasn’t woken up, since the healing sleep hasn’t finished fixing her eyes yet. But you can tell Ouyang Zizhen that she’ll definitely be able to talk when her eyes are better, since Zewu-jun managed to fix her tongue three days ago! He says the healing spell should be over by the time the lecture starts, and you and Zizhen can see her then. Hanguang-jun comes in every morning to play for her because her mind has to heal too, but both he and Zewu-jun say she’ll make a full recovery so I wouldn’t worry too much. Jingyi and I read Zizhen’s letter out loud to her as soon as it arrived, and I think she even moved her hand a little when we got to the part about Sect Leader Jiang falling into your mother’s lotus garden.

Regarding Senior Wei and your message, he decided to go to the temple in Yunping right after we told him. Of course you’ll be able to write him at Lotus Pier if everything goes well with Sect Leader Jiang, but until then you can keep writing to me and Jingyi. Senior Wei always seems to know everything we tell Hanguang-jun, so we can get word to him that way even though he’s not in Gusu anymore.

Fond regards,

Lan Sizhui.

* * *

Cloud Recesses, Gusu Lan to the Jinlintai, Lanling Jin

Jin Ling,

Stop calling me a snoop! You know perfectly well all your letters to Sizhui are for me too, so what’s the point of pretending they’re not? But that isn’t the point of this letter, so forget about that. Can you send us a package of lotus seeds from your garden, or even the Lanling markets if you don’t have enough of your own? We can’t get them in the Gusu shops, and Sizhui and I want to make lotus seed cakes like Senior Wei’s for A-Qing to eat when she wakes up. Here is the money for the seeds, though you must tell us if it isn’t enough so we can pay you back next month. Neither me nor Sizhui know how much lotus seeds cost, so I just put in five silver pieces.

See you at the lecture!

Lan Jingyi.