Chapter Text

Harry nursed the beer in front of him as the sounds of the busy bar rolled over him. He'd lost count of the amount of alcohol that he'd consumed as he sat there. The burn in his stomach and his slow thinking told him that he'd had enough, two drinks back. He just lifted up the bottle and sipped at the beer.

He didn't react any more than glance up at the man that sat down at the table across from him and placed two beers down. His facial hair was well-groomed under his nose and chin but had a wild look to the rest of his hair. His eyes glinted with interest and he was wearing a top of the line dress shirt, jacket and pants. He gave off the sense of a playboy dressed up like a businessman on the town. Harry barely gave him a glance as the man pushed one of the beers towards him with an arrogant smile.

"Something I can help you with?" Harry asked, sarcastically.

"Possibly," the man replied, with an American accent. "My name is Tony Stark."

Harry just waved his hand as he drank the rest of his beer in one go, ignoring the one that Tony had placed down.

"Nice to know," Harry stated as he stood. "Table is all yours."

The man paused at that as Harry gave him a nod and weaved his way out of the bar. Once someone found him, he knew his time of being anonymous was over. Harry walked out onto the street, followed by the smell of smoke and the thudding beat of music. His steps weren't steady but he made do as he staggered away from the bar.

"Hey!" Tony called out and Harry glanced back. "I brought you a drink."

"Great for you," Harry yelled back and kept walking.

"At least give me your name," Tony tried.

Harry turned back to the man, unsure why he was being so insistent. Now that he knew that Tony wasn't aware of who he was. Tony stepped forward smoothly and Harry took that in as well as the arrogant smile on the man's lips. Harry gave him a once over and that smile widened. He knew what the man was after.

"I can see that you're interested," Tony stated mildly. "How about your name then?"

"Harry Potter," Harry introduced.

"Nice to meet you," Tony purred with a glint in his eyes. "What about that drink?"

Harry held himself still for a few moments before nodding. He was sure the alcohol in his system had more to do with the decision than his head. Well, one of them at least.

"Why not," Harry stated.

He should have known better.

xXx

Harry woke with a pounding headache and a body draped over his back. He had vague images of drinking and being fucked but they kept slipping away as his head pounded. He did know that he'd enjoyed himself as much as his partner had. In fact, he could feel the uncomfortable stiffness from having too much fun. He gently nudged the body above him until he rolled off him. Harry wiggled to sit on the side of the bed and held his head as the world still rocked around him.

A groan had him looking over his shoulder at Tony. The man gave him a sly smile as Harry pulled himself from the bed. He could see the interest there as Harry turned away and casually walked into the bathroom. He wasn't sure who had paid for the hotel room as he turned the shower on. He took his time to wash off what they'd done last night. He felt more human as he stepped back into the bedroom and hooked up his pants from the floor.

"Going so soon?" Tony asked as he sat on the side of the bed.

Harry just grabbed up his shirt and tugged it on as he glanced at the clock on the bedside table and groaned at the time.

"I shouldn't even be here," Harry grunted.

"Having regrets?" Tony questioned and Harry paused.

Harry stalked towards the seated man and Tony tensed. Harry just curled a hand around the back of his head and tugged him into a burning kiss. Tony pulled on him until Harry was straddling his lap as he deepened the kiss and his hands roamed. They pulled back when the need to breathe became an issue. Harry looked into those dark eyes before him and a smile curved up his lips.

"No," Harry stated before pulling the man into another kiss.

Harry eased back before slipping from the bed. He walked over to the small desk in the room. He could feel Tony's eyes on him the whole way as he picked up a pen and wrote down his number. He turned back to the seated man, clearly seeing what kind of reaction he'd had on him.

"In case another beer is on offer," Harry stated and Tony gave a laugh.

"You don't want one for the road?" Tony questioned as he stood up.

Harry took in that hard body and half hard cock in interest before sighing.

"I have to go," Harry said as he picked up his watch. "I'm already late for work."

"Then what's another hour?" Tony tried.

"More yelling," Harry countered. "I'm not looking forward to seeing the messages on my phone."

Tony laughed and grabbed him this time and Harry surrendered to his kiss. The man was about a foot taller than him as a hand cupped his ass and drew him closer. He folded into him as his own hands wandered, taking in the feel of his naked skin. His shaky memory bringing up images of what they'd done.

Harry pulled back with a gasp as Tony tightened his hold on his ass. He tried to step back but Tony had a hold on him.

"I have work to do," Harry stated and Tony sighed.

"Don't we all," Tony said with a smirk and released him. "You better not have given me a fake number."

Harry gave him a smile.

"With the headache I have right now," Harry responded. "That is possible."

Tony laughed and gave him a fond look. Harry just gave him a quick kiss before strolling towards the door.

"Harry," Tony called and he turned back. "I'll be in touch."

"Sure you will," Harry replied.

"I will," Tony promised as Harry opened the door and left.

xXx

"You look like shit."

Harry groaned and turned to his partner and Ron Weasley gave him a grin.

"Kingsley wasn't impressed when he couldn't get a hold of you," Ron remarked as he sat back in his seat. "After two days off, I was expecting you to look refreshed not looking dead on your feet."

"Rough night," Harry replied but Ron's grin just widened.

"What was his name?"

"Shut it."

Ron laughed then Kingsley appeared with a glare and Harry groaned.

"Potter!" Kingsley snapped. "My office."

"Yes, sir."

xXx

Harry looked around the restaurant in interest as he shifted his gun holster to a more comfortable position. His wand was concealed behind the weapon while his badge hung beside it. He could easily grab either weapon as he waited for Tony to arrive. The text had been short and to the point. The man was in town and this was the only time that Harry had.

He'd come straight from the Auror department and still wore his uniform. He'd gotten more than a few glances while he waited in the fancy restaurant and if he'd known they'd be dinning at such a place, he would have changed. Not that the black dress shirt and combat pants stood out as a uniform. But the gun stood out on the streets of London, since he'd taken off his long black jacket.

Harry's eye caught on Tony the moment that he arrived and his eyes weren't the only ones. A quick dig into the other man's name had turned up all the information that he needed to know. Harry stood and Tony's eyes flicked over him, pausing slightly on his gun and badge.

"A man in uniform," Tony remarked as he held his hand out.

"Came straight from work," Harry replied as he took his hand. "Is this how we are playing it?"

"Do you want a hug and a kiss?' Tony questioned and Harry let that slide.

"I ordered beers," Harry told him as he retook his seat. "I also did a background check on you."

"From the badge on your belt are you with the police?" Tony questioned. "A detective?"

"MI6," Harry replied easily. "A special branch of MI6, in fact."

"You can say that?"

"Sure," Harry said with a sly smile. "If they don't like what you do with the information then you won't remember this conversation."

Tony laughed and Harry sat back in his seat with a beer in hand.

"Now, I know why I couldn't get much of a background check on you," Tony remarked casually and Harry laughed this time.

"Have you eaten here before?" Harry questioned as he picked up the menu. "Can't say that I eat at these kinds of restaurants."

"How long do we have before you have to go back to work?" Tony asked, instead.

Harry looked at his watch, it was close to six.

"I'm on the clock now but they know not to call me unless the world is ending," Harry answered. "I do have to check in at ten."

"How about we have a meal now," Tony suggested. "And dessert at my hotel?"

Harry gave the man a smile, "Sounds like a plan."