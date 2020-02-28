Chapter Text

Solitary One

Nie HuaiSang refused to believe that the Sacrifice Summons was the only way to bring back Wei WuXian. But so far, his research indicated there was no alternative, which frustrated him beyond belief. Closing the latest scroll he had acquired on the subject, he opened his fan and tried to distract himself by studying the intricate design. These past few months he had hunted down each paper ever written on the subject of bringing back souls. When he had first started out, he had looked for a way to bring Wei WuXian back body and soul, but he had quickly admitted defeat. The idea had come to him when he had traveled to Nevernight. Unknown to the other clans, the Nie sect leader had searched the bottom of that cliff for clues as to what might have happened to Wei WuXian and his remains. Jiang WanYin had searched the pit as well, the day after Wei WuXian had fallen to his death. His spies had informed HuaiSang that the other sect leader had left with ChenQing tucked in his belt, but otherwise the search had been a failure. At least it answered the question of ChenQing’s whereabouts.

Three years later, Lan WangJi had searched those grounds as well, and his spies had once more relayed how fruitless that search had been. There was nothing left of the Yiling Patriarch, something that continued to vex HuaiSang. The mystery regarding Wei WuXian’s demise frustrated him. HuaiSang hated not knowing what had happened back then. How was he supposed to bring back his old friend if he had no idea where to start looking?

The jar of fruit wine on his desk was still untouched; he wasn’t in a drinking mood tonight, at least not yet. And so he had traveled to Nevernight himself, had searched the cliff and its surroundings, and had come up empty as well. The only thing left for him to do was to question Lan WangJi, who had watched Wei WuXian fall to his death. Maybe HanGuang-Jun had noticed anything out of the ordinary? At the moment he was desperate for whatever clue he could find. But at the same time, HuaiSang shied away from drawing attention to himself and questioning his old friend. It might make certain people wonder why he was interested in Wei WuXian all of a sudden. Behind the scenes he was working hard to bring down Meng Yao and he couldn’t afford for his enemy to grow suspicious.

Jin GuangYao was a formidable opponent and HuaiSang needed to keep his wits about him. Ever since discovering the other man’s crimes he had vowed to reveal the real Meng Yao, regardless of what that might cost him. Yao had played and used him when he had been young. His former advisor had pretended to care for him, to be in love with him, while Meng Yao had only been interested in furthering his own career. It had turned out that the man had never really cared for him. Once Yao had moved on to counseling Nie MingJue, his nemesis had often offered false advice to his brother. Eventually the bastard had killed the Red Blade Master, robbing HuaiSang of his sole remaining family and leaving him to fend for himself. Little by little he had uncovered Meng Yao’s lethal track record. The large network of spies he had these days was born out of necessity. Painstakingly slowly, they had uncovered Yao’s crimes, starting from befriending and employing Xue Yang, framing the Yiling Patriarch, orchestrating Jin ZiXuan’s and his nephew’s deaths, to working his way up to being Excellency while leaving countless bodies in his wake. One way or another, Yao was going down.

But did he really have to sacrifice his soul in order to achieve that? HuaiSang preferred witnessing Yao’s demise in person. What good was revenge when he wasn’t there to witness it? But the Sacrifice Summons did demand someone to lay down their life. The spell would devour that person’s very soul, making resurrection impossible. Why did it have to be him though? On the other hand, what right did he have to ask anyone else to die for his revenge? HuaiSang would never ask, or manipulate, anyone into sacrificing oneself. He refused to lower himself to Meng Yao’s standards. If only Wei WuXian had somehow survived! He needed his old and dear friend at his side. Wei WuXian was shrewd, and once his old friend learned how he had been framed, the other man would help him expose Yao, he was sure of it. HuaiSang sipped from his fruit wine after all. If he was going to die shortly anyway, why not enjoy the liquor while he could? He placed the scroll aside and rose from behind his desk. He did his best thinking while walking, so he was going to take a stroll into the garden. Taking the jar of alcohol with him, of course.

The moment he opened the door, the head of his personal guards bowed, paying him respect. HuaiSang’s facial features contorted, showing disapproval; that man watched his every move, and at times, he felt paranoid because of it. But he was sect leader and could tell Nie Shing to get lost and train the disciples instead. However, he didn’t. The captain was only doing his duty.

Nie Shing watched Nie HuaiSang carefully, noticed the jar of fruit wine, and the dejected expression on his sect leader’s face while awaiting instructions.

“I’m going for a walk. Stay out of sight if you insist on following me.” Why had he named someone as young and energetic as Nie Shing his captain? Ah, because the man was a brilliant swordsman and also intelligent, a most useful combination of character traits, which he had quickly recognized. The only drawback was the fact that Nie Shing tended to watch him like a hawk. Nie MingJue would have liked the man.

“I will stay out of sight,” Nie Shing acknowledged, ready to fulfill his duty to his sect leader. He had only been captain for three months and was eager to prove himself. He also happened to like Nie HuaiSang, something he hadn’t expected to happen.

HuaiSang stopped himself from rolling back his eyes. In public he tried to act like a sect leader should, albeit a confused one, as people were used to seeing him being indecisive. However, if one of his guards misbehaved, they got to see a different side to him. Looking to his left, HuaiSang grinned at his partner in crime. Nie Ziu, his trusted advisor and former mentor, walked up to him, bowed, and smiled his conspiring grin. Nie Ziu had been a great help in linking Meng Yao to his brother’s death.

When HuaiSang had risen to power and had become sect leader – quite unexpectedly - he had let the elders believe that he was weak and easily manipulated. At the same time, he had started to operate from within the shadows, putting his spies into positions of power. Back then, Nie Ziu hadn’t yet been one of them, as the older man had been fiercely loyal to Nie MingJue, and to his brother only. It had taken HuaiSang some time to win him over. A huge number of senior sect members still didn’t understand how the Head-Shaker managed to stay in power. Let them wonder. HuaiSang knew better than to enlighten them. But Nie Ziu was an important factor in him being able to maintain his mask; pretending to be an idiot who ruled the Nie sect. “Walk with me.” Nie Ziu accompanied him down the corridor, as he headed for his favorite part of the gardens at Lanling.

HuaiSang hated being here. This was Jin GuangYao’s territory and he had to watch his every move. Yao had spies everywhere, listening in on his conversations and watching his every move. Talking indoors was dangerous and HuaiSang waited for them to step into the garden before he addressed his advisor. “Do you have anything new to report?” Had Nie Ziu found any leads on how to recover a missing soul? His trusted advisor had located the scroll containing the Sacrifice Summons after all.

“No, sect leader. Nothing.” Nie Ziu regretted disappointing Nie HuaiSang. Ever since discovering what Jin GuangYao had done, he had doubled his efforts to expose Nie MingJue’s murderer. Nie Ziu had served the Red Blade Master as a councilor for twenty years and now assisted Nie HuaiSang to his best ability. It had taken him some time to realize that the Head-Shaker was merely a cunning disguise. When Nie HuaiSang had been proclaimed sect leader, he had despaired, knowing from personal experience what an airhead the boy was. But his despair hadn’t lasted long. Some days later, he had been summoned, guided into the sect leader’s formal quarters, which had been Nie MingJue’s once, and had been stunned to find an intelligent, young man eager to instruct him and to swear him to silence. The moment Nie HuaiSang had started talking, Nie Ziu had realized the young man had masterly deceived him. Nie HuaiSang truly was Nie MingJue’s brother, and although the young man lacked the Red Blade Master’s physical power, his new sect leader made up for that in intelligence.

“That’s a pity.” HuaiSang unfolded his fan and used it to shield his mouth in case Yao had spies trained in reading lips stationed nearby. Carrying his fan served a purpose; it was ideal to hide behind. “So we still haven’t found a way to bring him back except for…”

Nie HuaiSang didn’t have to finish for Nie Ziu to understand. “I’m afraid not, but I will keep looking.” He cared for his sect leader and the idea of Nie HuaiSang sacrificing his body and soul in order to bring back Wei WuXian was hard to stomach. He had offered to do so himself, claiming his old age was catching up with him anyway, but HuaiSang had denied him right away.

Nodding, HuaiSang considered his next step. “I might need to travel to the Cloud Recesses shortly.” If he really had no other option left, he might have to talk to Lan WangJi after all.

Nie Ziu nodded; he was in tune with his sect leader and didn’t need his instructions spelled out. “Will you do so on the first or second day of the month?”

HuaiSang smiled approvingly. Nie Ziu was inquiring if he needed to speak to the first or second master of Gusu. No need to give away too much in case Yao’s spies were eavesdropping. “The second day of the month.”

So his sect leader needed to talk to HanGuang-Jun? “I will make all necessary arrangements.”

“I know you will,” HuaiSang said, dismissing the older man. Nie Ziu bowed again and quickly left to do his bidding. Looking about, HuaiSang tried to locate his captain, but Nie Shing apparently was capable of staying hidden. Good, maybe he had chosen well after all. Placing the jar with fruit wine on the ground, HuaiSang drew in a deep breath, thoroughly enjoying the lovely fragrances that rose from the multitude of flowers around him. The peony was over represented in the garden of course, as it was the symbolic flower depicting the Jin sect. Camellias and azaleas brought a nice touch to the garden which also featured a pond where lotus grew luxuriously. He had never cared for either of those flowers. HuaiSang preferred roses in all their shapes and colors.

Grinning, he recalled his brother ridiculing him for his fondness of roses. Nie MingJue had often scolded him because he loved to spend hours in the little garden he had created at their stronghold. But his brother had never stopped him from gardening, had even given him that patch to grow his precious roses. The sea of mostly white, red and yellow roses he had managed to grow in the heart of QingHe had stood out, but he had ignored the condescending remarks the guards made when passing it by. His brother’s soldiers had never dared to bully him up front, but he knew what they called him.

Cut-sleeve was the nicest term he had encountered. He had chosen to forget about the rest. When Nie MingJue had found out about his men dragging his younger brother’s name through the dirt, the Red Blade Master had taken action. After that, the name calling had stopped. Not that he had taken it to heart in the first place. HuaiSang knew who he was. He wasn’t a warrior like Nie MingJue. Though his brother had insisted on teaching him how to wield his blade, HuaiSang had never favored the weapon – or any weapon in general. Knowing that Nie sect leaders were doomed to die by their blades, he made sure to use his as little as possible.

The Crimson Curse.

HuaiSang still wondered what had possessed him to name his blade that back then. But the name had seemed appropriate, as the blade was a curse and any blood he shed crimson. The first time he had seen the blade, he had known why Nie MingJue thought it suited him. It was much narrower than Baxia, longer too, and the metal shone red whenever it caught any light. He had quickly grown used to its weight and balance, and he had excelled at wielding it. His older brother had been delighted to realize that, although he was small, he was also agile and quick on his feet.

That had been before HuaiSang had realized that their blades were a true menace and fed themselves on their masters’ resentful energy, which rose during battle. HuaiSang had immediately cut down on training, his decision irritating Nie MingJue, but he refused to let a blade bring him down. Instead, he used a fan to occupy his hands, or an ordinary sword in case etiquette demanded he carried one. Although Nie MingJue had known why he preferred to carry a fan, his older brother hadn’t approved. But HuaiSang had stuck with the blade’s name any way, thinking it very fitting. He was also determined to use it as little as possible, hence his captain, following him about and making sure he was safe so he didn’t have to defend himself. Focus, he reminded himself. He had to focus on the problem at hand. Everything was ready to take down Meng Yao, except for Wei WuXian’s return to the living. If there really was no other way to bring back his old friend, he would perform the Sacrifice Summons himself after making sure Nie Ziu had all the means to bring down Yao.

“Please, don’t!”

Frowning, HuaiSang looked up and wondered what the sudden noise was all about. This part of the garden was always deserted and therefore peaceful. But not tonight. To his right, a shadow appeared. A young man, his hair messy and his clothes torn, came running toward him, and then fell flat on his face when his feet got stuck behind the roots of a tree. That must have hurt, HuaiSang thought, feeling quite sympathetic, which made him want to offer his help. He had already started walking toward the young man, who was trying to get to his feet again, when…

Five Jin sect disciples appeared right behind the young man, waving their fists and laughing loudly. “Sissy! Cut-sleeve! Faggot. You’re disgusting! We’ll deal with you for once and for all!” called out the one up front, already lurching for the man cowering in front of him.

“Please don’t, please don’t…” Holding his arms protectively in front of his face, he tried to protect himself from the blows and kicks which would shortly follow.

HuaiSang coughed in order to alert them to his presence. This was going to be fun. He loved dealing with bullies and didn’t even mind dropping his mask to do so. Catching sight of him, they stopped dead in their tracks. HuaiSang noticed that two of them had strands of long hair stuck to their wrist guards, while a third had bloodied knuckles. It didn’t take him long to connect the dots. So these bullies had been beating up the man currently rocking helplessly beneath a rose bush? That didn’t do. He hated bullies in general, and five against one wasn’t fair. The fact that the hunted man was shielding his face and shaking all over his body made HuaiSang wonder for how long this had been going on already. Well, it stopped here and now.

Fixing the five disciples with an icy glare, he ordered, “Turn around, leave, and I won’t report you.” Oh, but he would report them, to old Madam Jin to be exact. She hated bullies as much as he did. HuaiSang wanted them gone, preferably without causing another scene, as his first priority was tending to the victim. But first he needed to get rid of them. The older Jin sect disciple up front glared at him in turn, scoffed, and HuaiSang realized that the idiot didn’t know who he was. Maybe going easy on them wouldn’t work. Well, he could make this quite uncomfortable for them if need be. The fact that he was quite small compared to them and not carrying a sword might boost their confidence and cause them to overestimate themselves. HuaiSang knew he had to nip that in the butt. “Trust me, you don’t want to offend the Nie sect leader.” He unfolded his fan, knowing it was his trademark gesture and a well known gimmick among all cultivators. If they had something that resembled a brain, they would recognize him.

Nie sect leader? Was that cut-sleeve really so stupid to think they believed such nonsense? “You’re one too, aren’t you?” the leader called out mockingly, already looking forward to beating up this one as well. “Like to take it up the ass like he does?”

One of the younger disciples, feeling cocky and knowing they outnumbered the newcomer, also strutted forward. “Well, we don’t mind teaching you a lesson too.” The sissy was alone, unarmed, and presented no threat to them. There were five of them and they could deal with another upstart. It wasn’t like Mo XuanYu was going to help the newcomer. The pansy was currently trying to hide behind the stranger, making himself as small as possible, probably hoping they would forget about him. But they wouldn’t; they had their orders.

HuaiSang huffed and arched an eyebrow. Had that idiot actually offended him in public? How dumb were these Jin sect disciples? Didn’t they know that insulting a sect leader meant severe punishment? “You? Teaching ME a lesson? I’m warning you, I won’t show mercy if you don’t back off now. I might not be the Red Blade Master, but my brother taught me well.” Maybe dropping his older brother’s name would work and make them retreat. Although HuaiSang knew that Nie Shing lurked in the shadows, his captain was under strict orders to only reveal himself if absolutely necessary. If Nie Shing interfered in this altercation the man would be back to guard duty.

“The Red Blade Master?” The Jin sect disciple in the back suddenly blinked, staring at the fan, and finally making the connection. “Are you Nie HuaiSang?” The Nie sect leader was known for carrying that ridiculous fan all the time. He did remember the rumors saying that Nie HuaiSang was a cut-sleeve.

The younger disciple pulled their leader away from the newcomer. Nie HuaiSang was small, tiny even, but the man was sect leader and maybe they should back off, as he wasn’t sure how their commanding officer would react to finding out that they had harassed Nie HuaiSang. They might be under Jin GuangYao’s orders to kill Mo XuanYu and to make it look like he committed suicide, but that didn’t mean their master would back them up if they got themselves in trouble.

“I am.” In order to prove his point, HuaiSang closed his fan, slipped it into his sleeve, and manifested his blade, knowing it made a menacing impression. Nie MingJue had selected it for a reason. Unsheathing it for good measure, since he did want them gone, the metal gleamed red in the light of the setting sun. “Do you really want to try me?”

No, they didn’t, not after they’d had a good look at that blade and realizing it could easily cut through bone. They hadn’t known that Nie HuaiSang, the pansy leader of the Nie sect, actually owned a blade!

One by one, they turned away and tried to leave in what could still account for a dignified manner. Jin GuangYao wouldn’t be pleased to hear that they had failed in ending Mo XuanYu’s life. Their instructions had been specific and they had failed to carry them out.

HuaiSang closely watched them with narrowed eyes until all five disciples had disappeared from view. He would report them to old Madam Jin, knowing she wouldn’t show mercy on them. Old Madam Jin stayed in the back ever since her husband’s illegitimate son had been named sect leader, but she still operated behind the lines, much like he did. Once she heard that Jin disciples had threatened the Nie sect leader, she would punish them quite severely. No reason to get his own hands dirty when she would do that for him. Staring at his blade in disgust, HuaiSang quickly vanished it and turned about. From the corner of his eye, he saw Nie Shing step toward him. The scowl on the man’s face told him that his captain wasn’t amused, but he didn’t care. “I can defend myself, you know that.” He had made that clear the day Nie Shing had been appointed captain.

“I do, sect leader, but you were outnumbered.” Keeping Nie HuaiSang safe was a constant struggle. Although he had known what he was getting himself into when he had accepted his appointment as captain, he hadn’t realized just difficult guarding his sect leader would be. Finding out that Nie HuaiSang was adept at wielding a blade had been another revelation. He hadn’t believed his sect leader’s claim at first, but when Nie HuaiSang had grown fed up with his hovering, the other man had manifested The Crimson Curse and had taught him a lesson. Nie Shing followed his sect leader’s instructions to the T ever since. Nie Shing had been utterly embarrassed having to admit defeat to a very aggressive Nie HuaiSang driving him into a corner with only a few strikes of that horrible blade. The Crimson Curse had seemed possessed with the need to taste his blood and it had taken Nie HuaiSang visible effort to vanish the blade again. Ever since that day he did his best to stay on his sect leader’s good side.

“I can take five of them,” HuaiSang lectured him. “And why are we still talking? Either help me or make yourself scarce!” Turning toward the still groveling man, who was babbling gibberish, HuaiSang then knelt next to him, making sure they were at eye-level. He knew what it was like to be bullied and didn’t want the stranger to feel threatened. “You’re safe now. They’re gone.” Taking in the other man’s ragged appearance, he wondered for how long those five bullies had been hunting him. The clothes were torn, the hair had come loose, and the white hair ribbon was stained with blood. Not good. Apparently he had only been just in time to prevent worse.

TBC