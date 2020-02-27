Chapter Text

The forest was quiet.

Lan Wangji walked carefully among the trees, studying the surroundings.

The village insisted that malevolent spirits remained, even after several cultivators had come and gone through the area. The walking corpses had been eliminated, according to the last small sect that had answered the request for help. However, travelers were still disappearing at night.

Lan Wangji had been touring the land with fellow sect disciples, to expand their capabilities, when he heard the rumors and decided to investigate. Whether the other cultivators had been successful or not, he thought one last look would not hurt.

Besides, the village people had been nice, and they looked weary.

The rushing sound of a waterfall echoed the closer he walked in that direction. Some of the farmers had mentioned a spring nearby, and how it had been impossible to visit it lately with the increased malevolent activity.

Lan Wangji paused in thought, before he stepped carefully over the path. Studying the spring for spiritual signs could be helpful.

A faint rustle sounded around the bend of a giant tree. He frowned slightly, taking hold of Bichen in preparation for any surprise attack.

He stepped into the clearing, gazed around cautiously then halted in place.

His sharp intake of breath was hidden by the roar of the small waterfall.

A vision of pale, unblemished skin, firm muscles and a svelte form stole his breath away.

Long limbs, dark hair and a deliciously naked figure bathed in moonlight was making use of the clear spring waters.

Lan Wangji’s wide eyes swept over the person, unconsciously taking in everything from the top of their head, down the swell of their plush behind, to the glimpse of long legs under the water.

He took another step, unable to resist, but the sharp crack of a twig under his foot broke the silence.

The person, the man in the spring, turned around to investigate. Silver eyes shone on a handsome face as lush lips tilted into a polite, but no less charming smile.

Lan Wangji held the stranger’s gaze, and his heart skipped a beat. Surely this must be a celestial being, beautiful beyond words. If only he were artistically inclined to be able to draw this point in time and preserve it for eternity.

The man cocked his head to the side in curiosity, and Lan Wangji zeroed in on the elegant neck. A strange thought, nay desire, of marking it with his teeth flashed in his mind with such force he felt slightly dizzy.

“Would you like to join me, young master?” The stranger called, with what Lan WanJi believed to be an alluring voice.

His heart raced and his ears burned. How shameful, to be so affected by someone, no matter their apparent divinity.

Still, Lan Wangji walked closer to the edge, like a moth drawn to a flame.

The stranger’s eyes widened and his lips fell open in evident surprise.

“Oh wow,” the man breathed. “So beautiful…”

Lan Wangji agreed wholeheartedly, hungrily staring at the features of this heavenly being who looked even better at a closer distance. He had never before felt like this.

A droplet of water traveled down the slant of a smooth cheek to the hollow of his throat. Lan Wangji imagined what it would be like to trace that path with his tongue.

The man took one step towards Lan Wangji, the water level dipping enticingly below his navel, but a sharp rustling sound coming from straight across the spring disrupted whatever trance they had fallen in.

A dark cloud of resentful energy shot from the trees, heading towards the spring and its sole occupant. Without hesitation, Lan Wangji wielded Bichen, its blue aura shining bright in the darkness.

With an expert swipe, the cloud dispersed, only leaving behind resentful echoes.

“Amazing, young master!” exclaimed Lan Wangji’s stranger, who had jumped out of the water and came to stand beside him during the attack.

Lan Wangji turned to him automatically, and blushed fiercely (the tips of his ears went beet red, and his cheeks flushed very slightly) as the dripping wet and naked body was shown in all its glory. Immediately, Lan Wangji removed the guqin from his shoulder in order to take off his outer robes.

However delightful that behind was, it would be unseemly of Lan Wangji to leave his stranger like that in the cold dark night. He placed the white outer robes on the man, like a blanket, covering half his head and all of his back.

“Oh? Young master is so noble!”

The man adjusted the robe, putting his arms through the sleeves and letting the cloth fall properly on his shoulders. They were both of similar heights, but with the man exaggeratedly bunching it closed at the front with both hands, the white robe rose until it barely covered half his delicious thighs.

Lan Wangji resisted the urge to bite his lip, as the white robe got damp and started sticking to the stranger’s body.

He looked good in white.

The hum of dark energy gave him a welcome distraction, as Lan Wangji turned towards the spring and with the guqin in hand he dispersed the malevolent feelings with a few expert notes.

The air cleared, and the regular sounds of the forest returned.

“I was right, the beautiful young master truly is amazing!”

Lan Wangji peered shyly at the man at his side, and got punched in the gut by the strength of a bright, sun powered smile.

The stranger bowed graciously, the smile still decorating his lips. “I thank you for your assistance, young disciple of the Gusu Lan Sect.”

Lan Wangji started, before nodding slowly.

The man cocked his head to the side in confusion, before realization dawned. “Oh, you are silly. Of course I would recognize the white robes and the cloud motif. Only one Sect wears them.” His eyes went half-lidded, and his smile grew impish. “There is also the fact that only Lan disciples have been named the most attractive among the cultivation world. Your peerless beauty is testament to that~”

“Shameless!”

There was a pause. The other man blinked, incredulous and amused. Lan Wangji wished he had swallowed his tongue.

It was not as if it was untrue, the man had been truly shameless. Yet, the fact that his… flirting had been directed at Lan Wangji made his heart skip a beat. He couldn’t help his instinctive reaction to the acute embarrassment.

“And the young master speaks! What a delightful discovery,” said the stranger with a mischievous grin. “That’s a very enticing voice you have, too. I wonder how your singing would sound.” A finger tapped his chin in thought.

“...Mn,” Lan Wangji sighed as he walked away to observe the surroundings of the spring. His heart could not take much more of the charming tease.

“Ah! Wait! Don’t leave me~”

A hand grabbed the back of his inner robes, and Lan Wangji turned with the tug. His eyes widened at the sudden closeness between them. Without that hand holding the outer robes, one side dropped revealing the young man’s shoulder.

Lan Wangji felt like being ridiculously dramatic and stomping away to avoid screaming into the skies.

“I would like to know the name of my rescuer…” murmured the man, the sunshine smile back on his lips. Then, he chuckled and let go of Lan Wangji to rub that hand on the back of his head, sheepishly. “My name is Wei Ying, courtesy name Wuxian. I am a random traveler who decided to take a dip somewhere dangerous. I have been called absentminded. I apologize for bothering the young master.” He bowed again, and Lan Wangji had the urge to stop him. Surely a heavenly being shouldn’t bow to anyone…

“Lan Zhan,” He said instead, his eyes seeking to catch the silver ones and hold their gaze. How ludicrous to introduce himself that way, but he really wanted this man to call him by his intimate name.

“Lan Zhan…” the stranger, Wei Wuxian, tested softly.

“Lan Zhan,” he breathed next.

“Lan Zhan!” he finally exclaimed, smiling cheerfully.

“Wei Ying,” Lan Wangji replied, a touch too gently. Wei Wuxian brightened, inexplicably and incandescently happy.

Lan Wangji was lost.

With little prompting, Lan Wangji stood at the edge of the forest, facing outwards. Behind him, the rustle of clothing could be heard.

Wei Wuxian had sadly noticed his state of undress, and decided to rectify it. Apparently, his robes and other things had been put away beside an outcrop of rocks near the waterfall. His cheerful humming accompanied the other forest sounds.

“I’m done!” Wei Wuxian called merrily and with quick steps he reached Lan Wangji’s side.

“Mn.”

“Lan Zhan! Did you wait long? Was I too slow? Here! You can have your robes back. They are slightly damp, should we light a fire to dry them?”

The nonstop babbling was strangely comforting. For someone of few words, Lan Wangji was surprised by thinking he could listen to Wei Wuxian patiently and for as long as he would talk. This, in others, had always caused him unease, but from his woodland sprite…

“Aw~ my own clothes are a little damp. It must have been the waterfall. I guess we match, then! Do you need help putting on your outer robes?”

Lan Wangji remained quiet, somehow knowing that it would not bother Wei Wuxian. He straightened the sleeves of his garment and donned it. The offer surprised him but he ignored it in lieu of fixing his clothes.

Suddenly, warm hands patted his shoulders before sweeping down his back and brushing out wrinkles. Lan Wangji shivered at the touch, his mind fighting the instinct to slap them away before he became aware that his body actually welcomed it. Not even his brother would touch him so casually, always telegraphing his movements beforehand. What was Wei Wuxian doing to him?

The hands finished their glide on his small back before pushing forward under his arms to adjust his sash. For one endless second, Wei Wuxian’s chest was entirely pressed against Lan Wangji’s back.

“There! All done. Your sophisticated self is back to presentable,” said Wei Wuxian after he moved away, clapping his hands in childish victory.

Lan Wangji mourned the loss of his warmth.

“Lan Zhan, Lan Zhan! See? I did help you!”

“...Mn. Thank you.”

That had been very domestic. Like a wife helping her husband. Or so he thought, from hearing the commentary of the married Gusu Lan members.

He pursed his lips.

Wei Wuxian laughed.

They continued on their way.

“Are we going to the village? I think it was this way. Are you staying for the night?”

“Mn.”

“Me too. I was passing by but time got away from me. I’m supposed to meet someone in the next town over.”

“Mn… someone?”

“Yes, my master,” a deep sigh followed the words. “She can be very demanding yet forgetful. How about you?”

“Night hunt.”

“Did you come with other members of your Sect?”

“Mn.”

“I see. Yet, you came out here on your own to investigate the rumors of continued activity, no? Lan Zhan is so responsible! Other sects simply waved away the villagers’ concerns but here you are!”

Lan Wangji shrugged, the movement seamless and elegant. Wei Wuxian threw his hands in the air and twirled, perfectly balanced.

“Lan Zhan must have wanted to help them. Were they very tired of the attacks?”

“Afraid.”

“Oh? Of course.”

Lan Wangji blinked. Their talk had gone so smoothly, only then did he realize that he had not actually turned to see Wei Wuxian since the spring. How rude. According to Lan Xichen, one must keep eye contact during a conversation. It was the polite thing to do.

“Hey, it’s the village. We’re here!”

They walked out of the forest and into the faint light of the village’s simple gate. The road was well worn and a few passersby traipsed to and from.

“The young master has returned. Greetings.” The couple of guards at the gate bowed, to which Lan Wangji nodded. When they turned to stare at the person by his side, they smiled and bowed again. “Young lady! Welcome back.”

Lan Wangji faltered in his step. At once, he turned to watch Wei Wuxian dip into another graceful bow in return. His dress fluttered with the movement, the long sleeves falling gently in front of his folded hands.

Wei Wuxian straightened, a polite and demure smile on his lips. His bearing became softer, made more so by the comely cut of his clothes.

Lan Wangji’s eyes widened and his throat went dry. Wei Wuxian was wearing a dress, he looked like a dainty, lovely lady, and for a moment he forgot that his companion was actually a man.

He had the sudden urge to hide Wei Wuxian and take him away from here, unwilling to let anyone’s gazes - especially male - alight on him.

“I thank you,” the vision by his side responded, and the flustered guards bowed again. Lan Wangji frowned.

Was this what jealousy felt like?

They traversed the mostly empty street, walking side by side in a comfortable silence. Wei Wuxian’s babbling had ceased when they were no longer on their own, but Lan Wangji didn’t mind as he had chosen to continue following behind the Lan disciple.

He led them to the inn the others were staying at. Most of them would have retired, as close as it was getting to their curfew. Lan Wangji, ever a stickler for the Sect rules within the Cloud Recesses, allowed himself to change his hours when out on night hunts. There was no schedule to follow when helping people or calming resentful spirits.

“Lan Zhan, is this where you rented for the night? Looks expensive,” Wei Wuxian’s words were playful seeing as the village was too small for a truly fancy residence.

“Gusu Lan paid for the place,” Lan Wangji responded.

“The whole place?! For your whole stay?! Lan Zhan, that’s very generous! The village will be truly grateful,” Wei Wuxian’s dazzling smile lit up the night (in Lan Wangji’s opinion).

They walked in. An attendant immediately greeted them, and took them to a cozy small room before announcing she would bring something to eat.

Wei Wuxian observed everything with quiet amazement.

The attendant informed Lan Wangji that all the disciples had retired to their rooms, and upon receiving his nod of acknowledgement she left.

“Lan Zhan? I’m suspecting you are more than just a disciple… but you are so young?” Once again, Wei Wuxian tapped a finger to his chin in thought.

Lan Wangji felt inexplicably shy, so he remained silent. He was the attending senior of the group, which would be disconcerting for outsiders since he was actually younger than some of the other disciples. Lan Qiren often requested his aid in training others, ever proud of his excellent nephew. Lan Wangji didn’t mind, as he enjoyed making use of his abilities for others.

The food came, and everything was set on the low table. Wei Wuxian brightened at the spread, and dug in with gusto. Lan Wangji felt content at being able to provide.

“Lan Zhan! This is good, yum! I wonder if they have more spices? I love spices! Are you ok with just that? Doesn’t that look bland? Oh! Gusu Lan is very strict with their diet, no? You should try this! Live a little!”

It was a merry time. The warm room and the pleasant company had Lan Wangji as relaxed as he usually was in the jingshi or in his brother’s presence.

Wei Wuxian didn’t push. He didn’t stop teasing either. But his bright countenance never faltered at Lan Wangji’s apparent seriousness, and it was like having someone that unconsciously understood him unlike Lan Xichen who had to actively read him.

“Thank you for the food!” Wei Wuxian announced cheerfully, before scooting along the side of the table until he sat beside Lan Wangji.

Lan Wangji continued eating slowly and methodically, and Wei Wuxian waited patiently. He fiddled with his dress, taking out a qiankun pouch and randomly messing with the contents.

When Lan Wangji finished, his chopsticks clicked on the porcelain. Immediately after, Wei Wuxian slumped to the side, leaning heavily against Lan Wangji.

“You know, Lan Zhan? You didn’t have to do this. We just met after all. What if I had been after your virtue?”

A shiver went down Lan Wangji’s spine, as he remembered the scene he walked in on at the spring. Idly, he thought that if anybody would be after anyone’s virtue (read: Wei Wuxian’s) it would be him. The tips of his ears burned.

“Perhaps it’s your money I’m after? Or just the company of a most beautiful person?”

“Wei Ying.”

“Alright, I’ll stop teasing. Seriously though, I want to thank you properly.”

With a start, Lan Wangji observed Wei Wuxian bowing low on his seat. He reached out and took a hand, squeezing it in protest. (That was the first time he actively reached out to touch someone that was not his brother.)

“No need.”

To the untrained eye, there was no change in his expression or tone but Wei Wuxian sat up in response, an awed look washing over his features. A spot of color appeared on his cheeks.

“Lan Zhan, so bold!” He said, demurely hiding his mouth behind his other hand’s dress sleeve and looking away, peeking shyly back every few seconds.

Somehow, Lan Wangji knew he was being teased. Still, he didn’t let go of the hand in his grasp, choosing to frown lightly.

“Alright, I promise not to tease anymore. Does this make us friends?” Wei Wuxian’s eyes sparkled with anticipation. There was a shadow of something like loneliness that had fallen away from him. Lan Wangji was glad and his eyes softened in response.

“Mn.”

Wei Wuxian suddenly grinned, twisting his hand out of Lan Wangji’s grasp only to throw himself bodily at the other. He latched to Lan Wangji’s arm and cuddled close.

Lan Wangji, inexplicably, melted. It was like he had no filter and no control when he was with Wei Wuxian. How pathetic… ridiculous… shameless of him.

“Mou~ Lan Zhan is so good to me! Not a day has passed and already he has swept me off my feet!”

Lan Wangji’s heart fluttered. If only.

“Ne, Lan Zhan? We’re going to meet again, aren’t we? And you will be happy to see me, yes?”

Lan Wangji nodded.

“So enthusiastic! I’m so happy that Lan Zhan can’t wait to meet me again!”

Lan Wangji leaned slightly into Wei Wuxian.

They stayed a little longer, until the attendant came to ask them to retire. Lan Wangji offered Wei Wuxian a room, but he declined since he had rented somewhere else.

They said their goodbyes. The sad upturn to Lan Wangji’s lips prompted Wei Wuxian to hug his arm again, and promise to see each other soon. Time will fly by, he said. I will look forward to meeting my friend, he crooned next.

Overall, Lan Wangji was left strangely buoyant at the meeting. It was like a page had turned in his story, and a new chapter started. Wei Wuxian would become a major part in his life, he believed. He was greatly anticipating it.