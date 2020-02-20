Chapter Text

Prologue

Naruto glanced back to Kurama to see his partner ready, hands prepared in their first seal.

“Let’s do this!” He grinned back.

Yes. I’m done with all of this non-sense just as much as you are. Kurama grunted as a red eye peeked open to stare his brat.

Running through the handseals , they ignored the fact that Madara was attempting once again to rip Kurama from Naruto. But like the last few hundred times, it would be stopped. This time, instead of jumping back thirty days, Naruto and Kurama had finally worked out a way to send his consciousness back much further.

They grunted at the ripping sensations that went through Naruto’s body and their minds. Instead, they focused on pushing chakra through the seal hidden under Naruto’s clothes and the seal within Naruto’s mindscape.

There was silence when the jutsu was complete. At least until both parties were knocked unconscious.

Chapter 1

Groaning Naruto sat up and held his head. Kami, that had hurt more than he thought. Holding his head, he worked through all the memories coming in with his future consciousness. Something was off though.

Finally opening his eyes, Naruto paused as he looked down at his body. He tilted his head confused as he looked at the rag of a blanket covering his lap. He blinked a few times confused before looking around and then looking at his own hands. Tiny.

Realization set in at the same moment he noticed that Kurama was happily asleep with a smirk on his face. That fox had over powered the Jutsu on purpose.

“FUCK!” Naruto shouted even as his voice came out much higher and much squeakier than ever before. “KAMI DAMNIT! WORTHLESS FUCKING FURBALL!” He ranted as he pounded his tiny and torn mattress. He continued to scream and rant curses and expletives as he threw his few possessions around the room. “FUCK!” he screamed out once more, panting as his smaller body trembled with exhaustion.

“What in the world are you doing! People are trying to sleep, you worthless brat!” a voice screeched. Naruto spun around and found the old Matron glaring daggers at him. “Where did you learn to speak such foul words demon brat!” she hissed.

Naruto narrowed his eyes at her. “Piss off.” He growled and pulled at Kurama’s chakra. She paled when his eyes bled red.

“DEMON!” she screamed and ran out of the room.

Naruto chuckled darkly before taking a deep breath to calm himself down.

Okay, so I’m back at the orphanage. He moved to the bathroom across the hall and found a mirror to look at himself. Looks like I’m between three and four. Running a hand through his hair he sighed and glanced at the time. It was after ten at night. No wonder the Matron had been in such a pissy mood.

Calmed down enough to think, he moved back to his tiny room and sat in a medative pose to try to see what he had access to. It came to him easily enough. He was as weak as he was as a three year old. All he has was his brain and unlocked chakra from the transfer. Reaching for it, he grunted out another curse when he realized that he didn’t have any of his control like before. But that had been expected, just not to this point.

Grumbling to himself he slipped out of his room and down to the front office. Once stealing an ink pot and brush, he cleaned them both before cutting his hand and filled the jar with blood for ink. While he couldn’t do anything about this body, he could at least begin to condition it with all the Fuuinjutsu knowledge he’d retained.

Gravity seals came first. Suppression seals came next to hide his chakra from prying eyes. Lastly he made a few storage seals on his wrists for later use. Thankfully he summoned up enough control to activate the simple seals.

“ Fuuin .” Naruto whispered and the seals glowed before sinking into his skin. He grunted when he felt the gravity increase with the first settings. Rolling his head around to get used to the added weight, he slipped back into bed and worked to fall back asleep.

Morning came and Naruto was still in a pissy mood. He’d attempted to wake the bastard fox, but the furball just snored happily in the seal. He instead worked to modify the seal left by his father to allow the fox a bit more leeway once he woke.

Leaving the orphanage, Naruto wandered around Konoha to get used to his old stomping grounds. It had been a while since he’d seen certain buildings. What he didn’t expect to see was some of the scars still left over from Kurama’s attack. Shrugging it off, he wandered around until he found the Ramen shop. Beaming he pulled out his frog wallet, a gift from jiji , but later learned was from Ero-sannin . It just made it even more precious.

“Hello there.” Teuchi smiled.

“Hi. Miso Ramen?” he called out as cutely as possible. Teuchi just chuckled and went to work. Naruto beamed when the ramen was placed before him. No matter how many times he looped through the same month, Ramen was his saving grace. He could always count on thinking while he ate.

So he did. He planned out what he needed to do. His body was too weak to do much, but with proper training he could start to do some. Chakra control would have to be first. He groaned into his bowl in both pleasure at the taste, but annoyance at having to restart the basics.

Four bowls later, a lighter frog wallet as well, he wandered towards one of the training grounds. Slipping past his ANBU guards trailing him, and past the chuunin and Jounin passing the grounds.

Once there, he went to work. Focusing his chakra to his soles, he placed one on the trunk. It slipped. He added just a tiny bit more. It held. Taking a step back, he focused on that feeling and ran up the tree. Six steps later, his chakra control shattered and he blasted off the trunk.

“Ow.” Naruto grunted from his position upside down against the base of another tree. Groaning, he rolled around and went back to work. He stayed at it until he’d exhausted his entire reserves. Kurama’s were still too small to pull from. That and his current reserves were the smallest he’d ever had them at. But he figured they were still large due to his Genes and Kurama .

Swaying on his feet, he passed out in the middle of the training field and stayed there until morning.

From then he got into a routine. Sleep at the orphanage, train in chakra control, eat, sleep. Days turned to weeks. Between bouts of training and sleeping, he would practice his Fuuinjutsu symbols to get into a new muscle memory for them as well.

It was two months later that something hit him. Pausing he turned to the Hyuga compound he was passing. Had it already happened? Had Hizashi already been killed?

Taking a break from his training the following morning, Naruto spied on the Hyuga and found that, no, it hadn’t happened yet. Hizashi was still alive.

Tapping a finger on his lips contemplatively, Naruto worked out how to best approach it. He didn’t have the current strength to do much really.

But who says I have to really do much? He grinned wickedly. Just need to be accurate with my kunai to throw down a barrier seal to freeze the kidnapper so he can’t hurt Hinata. Or be killed by Hiashi . A plan formed in his mind even as he left to go start writing them out on paper. Plus, he had to work on his kunai throwing.

Hiashi and Hizashi stared at the purple barrier keeping the Kumo nin frozen mid-run. Hinata had already struggled out of his hold and slipped out of the barrier, much to the surprise and confusion of everyone present. What ticked them off was that they couldn’t get into the barrier.

“What is the matter here?” A voice demanded. The Hyuga twins turned to find that the ANBU had finally returned with the Hokage as requested.

Hiruzen looked over the barrier even as the Hyuga heads filled him in.

“This man attempted to kidnap Hinata. We were alerted to the intruder when a signal flare tag went off inside the compound. When we came out, we found the Nin trapped in this seal. Only he was frozen in place. Hinata was able to escape his hold and slip out of the barrier.” Hizashi said even as Hiashi held his still trembling daughter close.

“Hm.” HIruzen hummed even as he closed in on the barrier. A flick of the wrist and the ANBU surrounded it. “Has anyone attempted to undo it?”

“No. We don’t having anyone in the clan that specializes in barrier seals.” Hiashi grunted.

“It’s keyed to blood.” Inu spoke up after observing the seal closer. Hiruzen looked at the young ANBU with a nod.

“It’s not keyed to us then. We’ve already tried to get in.” Hiashi grunted.

Sandaime nodded. “Good. I would not want to be him if it had been.” He looked over the seal to see that it was keyed to blood. He found the symbol that he recognized from his own sealing knowledge. “If it had been my daughter, I would have killed him. But then we wouldn’t be able to know if this was actually Kumo or a faction of it. The raikage has already informed me that he is working against the rebels. A dead kumo nin would have messed with the treaty I just sent out for Kumo.” Biting his thumb the Hokage wiped his blood across the barrier and it shattered. The Kumo nin was immediately taken to his knees by the ANBU even as he cursed.

“Take him to T&I Let Ibiki have some fun figuring out who sent him.” He ordered. The ANBU, minus his own guard vanished. He looked back to Hiashi and Hizashi . “Either of you see who set up the barrier?”

They shared a look before shaking their heads. “It was already there before we knew it.”

Sandaime nodded and left with his guard. The following morning he moved to his desk to find a Kunai stabbed into it. The ANBU surrounded him instantly, but Sandaime waved them off.

Beneath the Kunai was a note.

‘You’re welcome. One less political advantage Kumo has. One life saved.’ ~ Kage Protector.

Sandaime grunted and glared at the note. “Take this and the Kunai. Have them searched for signatures. Find who got into my office. Find who interfered with the Kumo and Hyuga .” He ordered firmly.

Sitting down once his ANBU were in place, he stiffened when he opened the first scroll. There beside the request was a seal. Narrowing his eyes on it, he deactivated the concealment seal to find a note attached to the request. He grunted when he realized that this ‘ Kage protector’ had gone through all his work and given his two cents of what he’d do.

Hiruzen had to admit by the end of the day. The KP knew what they were doing. He took some of the advice. As time went on he took more as the wisdom and new view was welcomed with it’s different POV. Especially when years later KP would earn a small fraction of his trust.