The bed is cold and Wei Wuxian gropes around, unsurprised but displeased that Lan Zhan isn’t beside him. He raises his head a little to see if he’s in the room with him, reasoning it must be past five in the morning if Lan Zhan is awake. But the room seems different and he blinks as he sees another bed across the way.

Wei Wuxian had gone to sleep in his own bed last night, beside Lan Zhan, and there was no second bed in their room. He gets up and tears the blanket off, seeing a teenager grumbling as he is rudely roused from sleep. Then the boy flips over and glares at him.

“What the fuck do you want?” A fifteen year old Jiang Cheng spits at him.

The blanket falls out of Wei Wuxian’s lax grip as his mouth drops open. There’s a scream in his throat ready to erupt but he’s struck dumb by the sight of a younger Jiang Cheng. The Jiang Cheng he knows is old and scarred even if his temperament is still horribly brusque. They have a good relationship again but every now and again something happens that makes Jiang Cheng’s old resentments pop up. And Wei Wuxian is always wary of that unpredictable moment.

But this Jiang Cheng, this was his brother, the person that he knew would always be by his side and vice versa. Before the Sandu Shengshou killed the Yiling Patriarch, before war tore them apart, before….everything.

“How old are you?” Wei Wuxian asks.

The look Jiang Cheng sends him could slice through a mountain.

“Same as when we went to bed, stupid. Go back to sleep. I’m exhausted from travelling and I thought you were too.”

“Travelling?” Wei Wuxian asks. Jiang Cheng means Lotus Pier so there had been a distant part of his mind that had assumed they were there now. That’s another wrinkle to all of this because he hadn’t fallen asleep in Yunmeng.

“To Gusu. For training. Don’t you remember anything? Shut up and bother me in the morning,” Jiang Cheng snatches his blanket up then rolls over to go back to sleep.

Wei Wuxian stares at him. He can’t be in Gusu. They went to Gusu for training nearly forty-five years ago.

Wei Wuxian forgoes shoes and runs outside, his heart pounding as he steps into the mists. The mountains are chilly this time of the year and it’s the middle of the night but Wei Wuxian can’t bring himself to worry about the cold. He knows Gusu; it’s where he lived with Lan Zhan for years before they had moved out to find their own place, and he knows in his blood and bones that they are in the Cloud Recesses.

The cold finally gets to Wei Wuxian and he wraps his arms around himself; he’s struck by how smoothly it happens and then recalls the younger Jiang Cheng. Wei Wuxian’s joints ache more often than not, his skin is wrinkled and saggy, but when Wei Wuxian looks down at his arms they are young and unblemished.

There are precious few mirrors in the Cloud Recesses to discourage vanity. He makes due with the basin of water in their room for washing their face, filling it with freezing water and waiting for it to settle.

For a moment he stares at a stranger then he remembers that it’s his face reflected back at him, the one he was born with before he took over the body of Mo Xuanyu. Wei Wuxian stumbles back till he trips over his feet and lands on the floor. He doesn’t hear the noise as he laughs, unable to think and unable to stop.

This is a dream. It has to be. He clutches at his face, desperately trying to figure out what had happened before, but all he can recall is being in bed with Lan Zhan.

A pillow hits him and Wei Wuxian jerks out of his frenzied thinking to see Jiang Cheng looking at him with murder in his eyes. It’s a familiar expression and Wei Wuxian’s chest blossoms with an ache that has never truly died.

“Are you drunk?” Jiang Cheng hisses. “Shut up!”

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Wei Wuxian says. He stares at Jiang Cheng without seeing him. “Where is Lan Zhan? I need to find him. We have to figure this out.”

“Who?” Jiang Cheng says. He sits up a little to frown at him. “We just got here and I’ve been with you the whole time; there’s no way you had time to strike up a friendship with anyone.”

Something is wrong because Jiang Cheng knows that Lan Zhan is Lan Wangji. Wei Wuxian clutches at the pillow and can’t understand what is happening. A younger Jiang Cheng doesn’t know anything about Lan Zhan, of course, but why are they young again? What is going on?

When Wei Wuxian doesn’t answer him Jiang Cheng scoffs and mutters something about crazy people. He barks at him to get some rest, flops back down, and closes his eyes to go back to sleep. Wei Wuxian watches him but he’s not tired; right now he needs answers.

Based on what Jiang Cheng said it seems like they have just arrived in Gusu. Wei Wuxian bites at his thumbnail as he struggles to remember the details of those long passed days. He’d gotten into trouble that first night, of course, but there were so many times he got into trouble during his Gusu days that it’s hard to remember which time it was. Was it the time he beat up Jin Zixuan? Or maybe it was the time he got all the disciples drunk and singing ribald melodies?

He goes through every memory he can dredge up, leaning against his bed when he finally remembers it had been this night he went out to buy a jar of Emperor’s Smile. Wei Wuxian smiles a little, because that was the first time he had met Lan Zhan, for Lan Zhan had been the one to catch him.

Wei Wuxian gets up and dresses; he doesn’t intend to go all the way down to the town for alcohol but Gusu Lan rules prohibit breaking curfew too. If Lan Zhan is out patrolling then he will definitely find and stop Wei Wuxian for that.

He lingers as he dons the purple clothing of the YunmengJiang clan; he hasn’t worn these colors since he was tossed into the Yiling Burial Mounds. Wei Wuxian long ago lost the right to wear them. But tonight he wears them again and he doesn’t have the words to describe for himself how much it aches, how wrong it feels, and how much he appreciates wearing them again.

Wei Wuxian steps outside of the room and breathes in the clean, sharp air of the Cloud Recesses. This is before the Sunshot campaign so nothing has been burnt down yet. The Library Pavilion had been rebuilt to the exact specifications but other parts of the Cloud Recesses had been abandoned or built anew after the fire. He’s stepped back into his memories but nothing in his dreams is as real as this, with wet dew under his shoes and the misty cold seeping into his bones.

Wei Wuxian wanders around, avoiding other Gusu Lan sect cultivators who are night patrolling, waiting for his Lan Zhan to be the one to catch him. He doesn’t remember the exact place he met Lan Zhan the first time, only that they had been on one of the roofs on the border of the Cloud Recesses since he’d been caught returning from Caiyi Town. Damn, but he’d been an annoying little shit back then, hadn’t he? It’s not a surprise that Lan Zhan had found him irritating at best. He denies it, of course, but Wei Wuxian knows when his husband is trying to deflect and hide.

“You,” a familiar voice calls out and Wei Wuxian turns around, his beaming smile falling from his face in shock as he sees a younger Lan Zhan.

He had been bracing himself for the sight but it’s not the same as looking upon the teenage version of his husband. But despite all of his worries and fears he can’t help but drink in the sight, admiring his slim figure and elegant form under the moonlight. Lan Zhan has Bichen at his side, one hand on the hilt, wearing the white robes of the younger cultivators.

Though Lan Zhan is young he’s still a striking figure and Wei Wuxian wonders how he couldn’t have fallen in love with such an incomparable beauty back then. Maybe that’s why he had enjoyed bothering Lan Zhan so much but had been too much of a youthful fool to realize it.

“There is curfew,” Lan Zhan says. “You are one of the new guest cultivators so you did not know this. Please return to your room.”

Lan Zhan looks at him coldly. He doesn’t recognize him. It’s not his Lan Zhan.

Wei Wuxian’s eyes well and his heart drops. He didn’t realize how much he had been counting on finding his Lan Zhan here in all of this madness to comfort him. Wei Wuxian stumbles back a step, as if to run, but there’s nowhere for him to go.

Lan Wangji frowns at him a little in concern. But it’s not his Lan Zhan. It’s not familiar and fond but simple concern for a stranger. And it hurts. Wei Wuxian hadn’t known how much hope he’d had resting on the idea that his Lan Zhan had been thrown into the past alongside him.

His chest flares with pain and he tries to take a breath to catch some desperately needed air. Lan Wangji reaches out a hand as if to catch him but Wei Wuxian scrambles away. He can’t bear being touched by anyone right now, especially this Lan Wangji who is a stranger to him.

“I’m fine,” he rasps out. “Just...maybe I’m still tired from the trip here. I’m sorry. Don’t worry about me. I’m fine. I promise. I didn’t know about curfew. I’ll go back. I’m sorry.”

Lan Wangji lowers his hand but doesn’t seem to believe him. Wei Wuxian wouldn’t have believed himself either. He’s kept more composure at seeing corpses and ghouls.

“Let me guide you back,” Lan Wangji offers. “You are from the YunmengJiang clan? Follow me.”

Wei Wuxian nearly asks how Lan Wangji knows, a moment of hope that shatters when he looks down and realizes anew that he’s in the purples robes of the YunmengJiang clan. And a fresh wave of pain follows because he hasn’t worn these colors in decades, not since he severed his ties to the clan that had raised him.

But Lan Wangji is waiting, and Wei Wuxian follows him, watching his back as Lan Wangji escorts him. He knows the way to the guest rooms he and Jiang Cheng are staying in, well acquainted with them. It stings, this failure at finding his Lan Zhan, while at the same time it’s good to know that Lan Wangji hasn't been dragged into this confusion with him. It only makes him worry all the more for his Lan Zhan, who will no doubt go tearing about looking for him now.

“Thank you again,” Wei Wuxian says with a bow once they’re at the guest quarters. He can’t look this Lan Wangji in the eyes; he’s afraid he’ll burst out crying and that will really confuse the poor kid.

To his surprise Lan Wangji doesn’t leave right away. Wei Wuxian waits, wondering what he’s going to say or do next. Part of him wants to get away from this Lan Wangji but another part wants to keep on watching him, hungry for any hint of the husband he misses.

“You are...alright?” Lan Wangji asks, a little hesitant but still trying, even if he’s an awkward about it.

Wei Wuxian suppresses a smile. It’s one of the many traits he loves about his Lan Zhan, that he’s always willing and eager to do the right thing.

“Homesick,” Wei Wuxian says and it’s true. But not the way he intends Lan Wangji to take it. He wants to return to his home, the one he built with Lan Zhan, not to redo his life over. He doesn’t want to be in the past where his past mistakes torment him and his unrealized future mocks him.

Wei Wuxian shivers a little, the nighttime cold is finally getting to him, and he makes to step back into his room.

“Thank you, Lan-” Wei Wuxian freezes, about to say ‘Lan Zhan’ as he normally does, but he doesn’t know this Lan Wangji. It would be rude to address him that way. But he can’t force the ‘Wangji’ part out. It’s too final and distant. He knows Lan Zhan, he loves him, no matter how old or young he is.

“Lan Wangji,” Lan Wangji supplies.

“Thank you,” Wei Wuxian says, eyes downcast. He can’t do it. “I appreciate your guidance. And your kindness. Good night.”

He rushes into the room and shuts the door behind him, one hand pressed to his mouth so that he doesn’t cry. If he cries he’ll break. And he can’t, he has to be strong, he has to keep his wits about him so he can figure out what’s going on.

Wei Wuxian waits until he hears Lan Wangji leave, dreading the departing footsteps almost as much as he welcomes them. He’s torn between wishing his Lan Zhan was here and not again. Why is his memory always so horrible? Why can’t he remember what led him to the past? There has to be a reason he’s here alone without Lan Zhan his side and he wishes he knew why.

Wei Wuxian glances at his empty bed in distaste. He undresses then he makes his way to Jiang Cheng’s bed and climbs in with him, despite how small the bed is.

“What the fuck?” Jiang Cheng mutters after he automatically scoots over, eyes still closed.

“Nightmare,” Wei Wuxian says as he curls up beside him. “A dog was chasing me.”

Jiang Cheng sighs, blinks, then pushes at him.

“Go to your own bed. What are you, a baby?”

“Please,” Wei Wuxian begs, because he won’t be able to go to sleep alone, he knows it.

Jiang Cheng mutters then flips over so that he doesn’t have to see him. Wei Wuxian says a quiet thanks, not surprised when Jiang Cheng doesn’t reply, and curls up further. It’s not the same as sleeping with Lan Zhan, not even close, because Jiang Cheng has his back to him, not an arm curled around him or their legs entwined. But it’s better than being alone.

Wei Wuxian stares at the ceiling, sleep a thousand miles away.

#

“What was that all about?” Jiang Cheng asks the next morning as they dress.

“I told you, I had a nightmare that a dog was chasing me,” Wei Wuxian says, figuring that’s easier than trying to explain that he’s gone into the past. Though they live in a cultivator’s world Jiang Cheng doesn’t believe in what he cannot see before him. If it isn’t to help in a night hunt it’s not important to him. “It was terrible! The teeth, the fangs, the growls! Hold me, Jiang Cheng!”

“Get off,” Jiang Cheng snaps as he pushes Wei Wuxian away. “Don’t do it again. Something was bothering you last night so I allowed it but don’t get into the habit. I’ve got a cramp in my back now thanks to all of your tossing and turning. Did you even sleep after all of that?”

“Of course!” Wei Wuxian lies, hoping the bags under his eyes aren’t that noticeable. But Jiang Cheng’s scoff says otherwise.

Wei Wuxian drifted off at some point, his body exhausted from travelling, and his mind stressed about his situation, but he’d woken up multiple times, jerking awake and realizing anew the strangeness he was in. He honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he fell asleep today during their lessons and that’s something he would rather like to avoid, as Lan Quiren hates mid-lesson napping with a particular fury. It’s a chance to make a new first impression and while Wei Wuxian knows he can never be the type of student that Lan Quiren approves of, maybe he can avoid some of the outright hatred.

Although the thought of having to sit through those boring classes again makes him want to sob.

As they make their way to their first lesson, they catch up with Nie Huaisang, who warns them about Lan Wangji. Wei Wuxian can’t help a smile at that; his Lan Zhan has a fearsome reputation already.

Back then Wei Wuxian had been causing trouble since day one. So of course he had butted heads with Lan Wangji, who was young and believed that following the Lan teachings strictly was the way to live properly. But this time when they arrive in class Lan Wangji isn’t sitting there, waiting to glare at Wei Wuxian for being a menace to the Cloud Recesses’ peace. Wei Wuxian is already changing how events are transpiring and there’s no way of knowing if it’s helping him or damning him. All he can do is keep moving forward to figure out the mystery of how he’s been thrown into his past.

He sighs as he sits at his designated spot, forlornly, missing his husband with a physical ache. If Lan Zhan were here beside him they could get into all sorts of trouble before finding out how to return to their home.

“Shut up. Stop looking like you’re in mourning,” Jiang Cheng hisses at him.

“I am in mourning. I’m homesick,” Wei Wuxian says promptly, deciding that’s going to be his excuse.

“You are not. What are you planning? Lan Qiren won’t let you out of lessons for homesickness,” Jiang Chang says and Wei Wuxian lets him get the last word. Good impression, he’s going to make a first good impression, or at the very least he’s going to give it an honest attempt.

Lan Qiren steps in, and Wei Wuxian can’t hide a jolt, which anyone watching him will probably assume it’s because he’s terrified of Lan Qiren. He’s never been afraid of the old man, not in his wild youth or in his middle age. But his surprise is at seeing him look so young again; the last time Wei Wuxian had seen Lan Qiren he’d truly been an old man.

And his funeral had been just as somber as Wei Wuxian had expected a Lan funeral to be. But he hadn’t cared about that, more worried about how Lan Zhan had been mourning the loss of his uncle and father figure. Wei Wuxian and Lan Qiren had never really been at peace with one another, but Lan Qiren had acknowledged him as his son-in-law, declaring that he made Lan Wangji truly happy and that was something Lan Qiren would forever be grateful to him for. Wei Wuxian had ruined the touching moment by calling him ‘uncle’ and trying to hug him, unable to handle the honest emotion from the strict old man, but later he had admitted to Lan Zhan how much it had meant to him. And he knows Lan Zhan went around and communicated that much to Lan Qiren.

But here they are strangers; all Lan Qiren knows of him is that he’s a troublemaker, and when Wei Wuxian feels Lan Qiren’s gaze settle on him, it’s sharp and warning.

Wei Wuxian makes no move that he notices, continuing his note-taking, his hand moving steadily the way Lan Zhan advised the students he taught. They’d had small tutoring lessons for a few years while they had lived in Lanling and Lan Zhan had been a diligent teacher. Wei Wuxian inwardly smiles at thinking how pleased Lan Zhan would be if he could see him right now, holding his brush properly for once and making sure all his characters are properly written.

His plan is to return to his own time. In the meantime, he’ll keep his head down here, and cause as little trouble as possible. A part of him thinks that he should repeat his actions as closely as possible, but this youth of his was more than two lifetimes ago. He can’t remember all the mischief he got into nor does he have any desire to repeat it.

Wei Wuxian can’t help shaking his head at himself; he really is an old man.

“Wei-xiong, I was worried for you. The way Lan Qiren kept glaring at you made me feel terror,” Nie Huaisang says after their lessons are over.

Wei Wuxian smiles at Nie Huaisang. The man has hidden depths, more than most people ever suspect, and Wei Wuxian would definitely like to keep him as an ally and friend. One doesn’t become Chief Cultivator by accident, let alone stay in the position for years, and Nie Huaisang had kept his title for more than three decades before peacefully retiring.

“I didn’t notice,” Wei Wuxian says, pretending to be flippant.

“How could you not notice?” he asks in shock.

“He must know you’re trouble,” Jiang Cheng says with a sneer. But there’s no jealousy, there aren’t years worth of resentment behind his words, and Wei Wuxian feels this tone is so friendly compared to the Jiang Cheng he has known.

“Oh, I’m infamous,” Wei Wuxian says with a bitter laugh, the sound of which shocks the other two boys. It slipped out and Wei Wuxian plasters on a smile again. He’s a young boy on an adventure away from home! No decades of bitterness here! Happy fun times of mischief and exploration! “By the way, where’s the library? There’s something I want to look up.”

“What the hell are you going to look up?” Jiang Cheng asks.

“Porn,” Wei Wuxian says with a flat expression and Jiang Cheng chokes.

“You won’t find that in the Lan sect library, you dumbass,” he hisses.

“Wei-xiong, if you’re interested in that sort of thing, I can-”

“Oh, there it is. It’s that giant building. Who could have guessed. Later,” Wei Wuxian says and gaily waves at them.

Wei Wuxian whistles as he walks to the library, well aware that this one hasn't been burned down yet, even though they rebuilt it to be exactly the same. These sect people are strange like that. He can’t help a chuckle at that memory, because while it had been mostly tragic, he's good at finding the humor in such things.

Wei Wuxian lingers at the library entrance for a moment. Lan Wangji is a frequent presence at the library. Wei Wuxian is torn between wanting to see him and wanting him to remain far away. He settles at a table, after having assured the Lan sect disciple that he would take good care of the texts and that he wouldn’t doodle on them. If any library in the cultivation world had information on time travelling it would be the Gusu Lan library.

Wei Wuxian has a promising collection of texts when he senses a familiar person. He glances up, his prediction right as Lan Wangji walks into the library. For a moment Wei Wuxian is stunned anew to see this youthful Lan Wangji; he looks so much like the current crop of baby disciples though of course Lan Wangji is far more handsome. Wei Wuxian had forgotten how adorable he was. His eyes are not as serious though he does still have that strict expression as his resting face.

Wei Wuxian thinks that's why he had liked teasing him so much. It was a particular victory to get that face to show something other than that bland expression. He turns his head down before the power of his gaze attracts Lan Wangji’s attention.

To his surprise, Lan Wangji appears at his table, and gestures to the scrolls.

“Forgive me but have you finished with this scroll?” He asks.

Wei Wuxian stares at him, mouth slightly agape, long enough that Lan Wangji starts to frown. He scrambles to grab the scroll Lan Wangji was pointing to, knocking everything over, cursing and further disrupting the quiet of the library. Wei Wuxian starts apologizing to everyone and no one, then nearly smacks his head against Lan Wangji’s as they both try to grab the same scroll.

“Sorry, sorry, you can- yeah, you can- I’m done with it so you can use it. Thank you. I’m sorry,” Wei Wuxian babbles. Wei Wuxian nearly smacks himself in the face. Didn't he used to be known as a smooth-talker?

Lan Wangji silently helps him clean up and then takes the scroll, hesitating before nodding.

“Thank you,” Lan Wangji says.

“No worries. You’re welcome. I’m sorry. It’s fine. Thanks,” Wei Wuxian says and prays that Lan Zhan leaves quickly. God, he’s such a disaster, but he doesn’t know how to act around this younger Lan Wangji. He’s torn between wanting to be near him and disoriented by this stranger. It’d be better to stay away, but he can’t, not when he loves his husband so much and misses him so fiercely in this strange but familiar land.

Wei Wuxian tries to focus back on his research but he keeps getting distracted, stealing glances at the studious Lan Wangji. This is a sight he’s familiar with, the intense focus that Lan Zhan wears as he reviews juniors’ notes or as he complies documents of his own. Lately Lan Zhan has been drafting a volume for young cultivators, a new guidebook with tips and information to more readily aid cultivators who are not part of the larger sects. It’s been a task that Wei Wuxian was happily helping with, serving as the first reader and making suggestions where needed.

And Wei Wuxian knows that Lan Wangji won’t leave anytime soon, not when he’s in study mode; Wei Wuxian has had to drag his husband out of the jingshi or his private study thousands of times over the years in order to get him to eat otherwise he’d forgo a proper meal all day. He really needs Lan Wangji to leave though because he’s distracting him, being all studious and focused. That won’t happen though so instead Wei Wuxian gives up for the day and marks his spot, then cleans up and leaves.

He finds a quiet spot under a tree, resting his body even though his mind is still spinning. There’s no telling how long he’s going to be stuck in the past for. We Wuxian tries to remember what had happened before that could have caused this but it’s all murky; all he can remember is being in bed with Lan Zhan, comfortably warm and home, but the details are a blur. He fears that means something messed with his memory but he can’t tell one way or the other for certain.

“There you are,” Jiang Cheng says once he finds him. Wei Wuxian looks up at him. “You ran off to the library and I thought you’d gotten lost. I went there to look for you but you weren’t there.”

“I got bored of studying,” Wei Wuxian says. Jiang Cheng snorts, unsurprised.

“Come on. You missed dinner. They have a curfew here, remember? You can’t be out past it,” Jiang Cheng says.

“Oh right,” Wei Wuxian says and accepts Jiang Cheng’s hand to get up. He holds on for a moment then decides to hell with it, and uses his grip to pull this younger Jiang Cheng into a hug. “I’m glad you’re my brother, you know.”

“What the hell,” Jiang Cheng says, and pushes him off, frowning at him. “Are you sick?”

“No! I’m trying to be a caring individual! Accept my brotherly affection,” Wei Wuxian says and exaggeratedly puckers his lips, pretending like he’s going to give him a kiss on the cheek.

“Get away! What the hell is wrong with you?” Jiang Cheng shouts.

“You are disrupting the peace and quiet of the Cloud Recesses, for shame, Jiang Cheng,” Wei Wuxian scolds and then runs away laughing as Jiang Cheng tries to hit him.

It’s so ridiculous but he hasn’t had this kind of relationship with Jiang Cheng in so long. Maybe it’s not exactly how it happened back then but this kind of nonsense was the kind of thing he used to get up to with him. Wei Wuxian can allow himself to indulge in it again.

They can just talk without worry and it means more than Wei Wuxian can admit, even to himself.

“I think I might like it here more than I thought,” Wei Wuxian says after a GusuLan disciple stops and scolds them for running around. It’s getting late anyway and Wei Wuxian doesn’t want to have to copy lines as punishment. It was boring back then and it’ll only be more boring now.

“You said Gusu sounded boring,” Jiang Cheng says. “And I think I agree with you. There are so many rules. How can anyone be expected to remember them all, let alone follow each and every one? I’ll be happy to go back to Lotus Pier when this year is over.”

“Ah, that’s right,” Wei Wuxian says. Lotus Pier has never been attacked here and it still stands, undamaged. Wei Wuxian’s heart clenches. He could see it again, the Lotus Pier of his memories, and part of him wants to jump on his sword right now and fly there.

Wei Wuxian’s hand drifts to his side where Suibian would sit. It’s not at his waist right now since they weren’t taking it to their lesson today and he went to the library right after. Wei Wuxian aches for it now and he quickens his pace a little as they return to their dorms. He makes a beeline to it, holding his sword again in his hand, ignoring Jiang Cheng’s questioning noise.

It hasn’t sealed itself in this life. This is the sword his uncle gave him, foolish name and all, and Wei Wuxian swallows the emotions in his throat back to keep from crying. If he starts sobbing in front of Jiang Cheng it won’t end well for either of them. Neither of them are good at things like emotions at this point in time and honestly, Wei Wuxian would still prefer to avoid emotional outbursts. He can barely handle his own.

“Have the three thousand GusuLan rules already broken your spirit?” Jiang Cheng asks though he doesn’t even seem sure of the question.

“Better three thousand than five thousand, I suppose,” Wei Wuxian says as he sets his sword back in place. Lan Zhan took a particular pleasure in announcing the ever growing number and Wei Wuxian remembers the day it had reached five thousand; he thinks he had openly sobbed but by then he and Lan Zhan had long moved away from the Cloud Recesses. Still, the thought of anyone having to live under those five thousand rules, and that Lan Zhan probably remembers them all, was enough to make him weep.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this place managed that,” Jiang Cheng says. He rolls his eyes. “The dining hall was completely silent. They aren’t allowed to talk while they eat. It was one of the most disturbing sights I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Wei Wuxian snorts a little, because it’s exactly as Jiang Cheng says. He’s not looking forward to that again nor GusuLan’s bland food. He suppose he’ll have to get into a little bit of mischief because he is definitely going to sneak some actual spices and normal food into his room at some point. He will quite literally actually die if he has to stomach GusuLan’s food for more than a meal.

When they finally retire for the night, Wei Wuxian gives Jiang Cheng a longing look as they climb into their separate beds.

“Don't even think about it,” Jiang Cheng says.

“I know,” Wei Wuxian says. “I'm just making fun of you.”

Jiang Cheng huffs at him, but lays down and closes his eyes to sleep. Wei Wuxian watches as he quickly falls into actual sleep, jealous. He hasn't slept alone in decades. and he misses his husband something fierce, because he's used to having a comforting arm wrapped around him, used to their legs being entangled together, used to study breathing of his husband. Lan Zhan usually woke up before him, but Wei Wuxian usually fell asleep last, and he would often go to sleep tracing over the lines of his husband's face or stroking over one of his scars.

Instead he's all alone here. Wei Wuxian gets up with a sigh, knowing that waking up in the morning will be brutal, but there's no way he can sleep right now. He'll have to find somewhere to sneak off and take a nap so that he'll be able to function for the day.

He grabs an extra notebook and starts writing, drawing, scribbling whatever nonsense he can. It's something to do to keep his mind occupied, distracted from the fact that his bed is empty and cold. When his eyes finally begin to droop, and his writing is more scribbles than anything legible, even for him, he sets the book aside, careful to make sure that no one will find it. He would look like a creeper or a stalker with so many images of Lan Zhan drawn in it after all, and he has no doubt that the sect would kick him out just for that alone.

Wei Wuxian curls up, trying to embrace his pillow so that he has something to hold onto in his sleep. The bed is far more lonely and cold when he’s by himself.