Izuku walks into the apartment still in shock at what happened. They say to never meet your heroes and Izuku had never thought he would wish he had never met All Might. What will he do if he can’t become a hero?

His mom is here and once glance at his face and she knows that something’s wrong with him.

“Izuku, honey what’s wrong?”

He opens his mouth and nothing comes out. He can’t think of anything to say. His mind is stuck on the words All Might had said to him and a part of him can’t comprehend it. His whole life has revolved around becoming a hero. All Might had personally told him that he can’t be a hero and his faith can’t hold up against that. Now he has to face the fact that Kaa— Bakugo might be right and he’s mad that out of everything that’s what he truly can’t handle.

His faith that he could become a hero is what kept him going under the relentless bullying regimen Bakugo had put him through. With that faith crumbling he knows he won’t be able to deal with it anymore. He only held up for so long with the hope that he’d finally prove him wrong and now that that isn’t in the cards anymore, he realizes that he’s angry at Bakugo. The surge of anger is brief, quickly drenched by his overwhelming grief that Bakugo is right. All Might himself said so.

His thoughts have been playing out in this vicious cycle ever since All Might left him on that rooftop. He doesn’t even really remember the walk home; he had gotten one hell of a reality check and the shock had lasted him all the way until he arrived home.

“Izuku?” His mom’s voice brings him out of his head and he shakes his head no knowing that she won’t understand but pleading for her to do so all the same. He can’t do this; he can’t answer that question.

He can see her stop the flood of questions that she wants to ask and her face is really contemplative as she looks him in the eye.

“C-can I go to my room?” he asks and a brief rush of gratitude overtakes him as she nods her head and says, “I’ll bring you your dinner when it’s done.”

He turns to go only to stop as she speaks again. “I love you Izuku. You know you can come to me for anything right?”

He nods at her and quickly escapes before she can say anything else. He loves his mom and they’re close but he can’t even think about telling her what’s wrong.

He drops his book bag onto the floor and lies down onto his bed only to be faced with all the All Might merch he has in his room. Posters, t-shirts, figurines. Hell he even has an All Might lamp.

The sight of his face makes him fill with anger and Izuku buries his head under his pillow. This time the anger is completely unjustified as deep down he knows All Might is right. The realization burns through him just as hot as it did the first twenty times he realized it. Tears spring to his eyes as he cries at the unfairness of it all.

He has long accepted that he was quirkless and that there was nothing he could do about it but at his lows he can’t help but indulge and feed his anger. All men were not created equal and Izuku is beaten in the face with that fact on a daily basis.

It takes a while but eventually the tears run out and he is numb.

He knows he can’t be a hero but at the same time he can’t think of anything else in life he could do and be happy or even remotely satisfied.

He hears his mom come in and he pretends to be asleep to avoid another round of questions. The plate of food she leaves goes untouched as he tries to think of anything, something he’d like to do with his life.

Come morning he is lying in the same spot without any answers to his predicament. The alarm on his phone goes off and he absentmindedly goes through his routine for getting ready for school. It’s only when he goes to open the door to his room that he realizes that Kaa— Bakugo will be there.

His hand drops to his side and he just stands there unable to decide what to do. His head feels like it’s stuffed with cotton. It’s obscuring his thoughts and making it hard to think but through all of that he realizes one thing. He really doesn’t want to go to school.

He slowly walks backwards until he hits the edge of his bed and then sits. He thinks that he would very much like it if he could stay in his bed forever.

Distantly, he knows that this isn’t right. It isn’t normal. There is something wrong with him but ever since All Might said those words to him he can’t function. He’s stuck in limbo and he can’t muster enough energy to get out of it. Can’t even convince himself to want to get out of it. Being in limbo means that he doesn’t have to think about his future or Bakugo or anything at all really. It would almost be nice if it wasn’t for the fact that he’s a hairbreadth away from spiraling away into a whirlpool of sadness and depression.

Maybe he can just sleep in class all day. Nobody usually pays any attention to him anyway so if he takes care to keep his head down maybe he can get through the day. He stands up and step by step he makes his way towards school.

He’s nearly there when he sees a one Bakugo Katsuki clearly lying in wait for him. He’s taken aback from the surge of fury in his veins. It burns through him, eating through his exhaustion and making his head clear.

“Deku!” Bakugo yells as he steps into his field of vision. The sight of him only makes Izuku angrier but he doesn’t say anything, can’t say anything really. He’s not ready to face Bakugo, hasn’t figured out what he wants to say once he’s processed everything. He stares at Bakugo waiting for him to get to the point.

He wants this over as quickly as possible so he can just go through his day and then go back home and sleep. Blissfully, he spaces through the entirety of Bakugo’s angry rant, he surfaces when Bakugo gives him an expectant look and he realizes that that is his cue.

“Uh-yeah, you’re right. I’ll be sure to do that,” Izuku says and from the way Bakugo explodes— literally— it’s evidently the wrong reply.

“Are you stupid?! Did you not hear anything I said? You—”

The words lose their meaning as Izuku effortlessly tunes him out, he figures that if he stands here long enough even Bakugo would run out of patience. He idly watches as Bakugo’s mouth moves up and down and with all of his attention focused on it it moves in slow motion.

He’s pulled out of his trance when Bakugo mentions All Might. “W-wait a minute,” he interrupts. “You met All Might?”

Bakugo, seeing that he finally had Izuku’s attention, smirked and said, “Fuck yeah I did, right after I beat off that slimy motherfucker. You jealous, Deku? He told me I was going to be a great hero.” He scoffed and scuffed his shoe against the ground. “As if that wasn’t fucking obvious.”

And that’s- that’s his breaking point. His angers crests up and over the container that’s his patience and he runs off, the tears in his eyes already spilling over onto his cheeks.

The unfairness of it all punches a hole through Izuku’s chest. How the hell did Bakugo deserve to be told from All Might that he was going to be a great hero?

Izuku had been trying his best to block out that day but it all comes rushing back. Bakugo destroying his latest hero analysis notebook. Getting All Might to sign said notebook after the sludge villain attacked him. Holding onto All Might’s leg. He doesn’t remember much as he had his eyes closed but he must’ve knocked the bottle that contained the sludge villain lose and in his ensuing depression, had missed the news afterwards.

He needs somewhere he could be alone and process but he can’t stop running and by the time his feet stop he finds himself on a rooftop of a nearby building. It’s only when he’s sitting down that he remembers Bakugo telling him to go jump off a roof in hopes of gaining a quirk in his new life.

The idea is ridiculous but Izuku had never considered that suicide would be the answer to his problems. How had Bakugo phrased it? He was a worthless, quirkless, freak who had unknowingly set free a dangerous villain.

He didn’t have to worry about what he was going to do with his life if he was dead. Didn’t have to face Bakugo with the knowledge that he was rightrightright. Didn’t have to go back to his room full of All Might merch and face his moth—.

The thought of his mom punches another hole through his chest and disrupts the fantasy he was tricking himself into believing. He doesn’t want to make his mom sad but all of a sudden he is so so tired of trying and fighting against the grain. He doesn’t want to die, not really, but the peace that death will give him is so tempting. He wants to be selfish just this one time and not care how his actions will hurt others because it’s his life.

He’s the one who has to decide what to do with it and if he decides to end it, well then that’s his decision. But even with all of that, through the thick fog weighing down his body and thoughts, Izuku cares about his mother.

Izuku gets up, slowly approaches the railing, and does his best to clear the fog surrounding his mind. If he is going to do this he’s going to think it all the way through so he has no regrets.

The idea of death is alluring. Extremely so. He’s so emotionally beaten down that he doesn’t instinctively dismiss the thought and instead actually considers it.

Obviously there were a lot of pros, not having to face Bakugo and choosing a career other than being a pro hero being the prominent ones. Cons? Other than making his mom distraught with grief once she hears the news he can’t really think of any. He doesn’t have any friends who would miss him, no responsibilities to take care of. The only family he had was his mom.

And that’s what it all boiled down to really. Maybe if he had friends he never would have gotten to this point but he thinks that even if he had friends right now he would still go through it. They would have gotten over his death eventually. His mother wouldn’t. He wasn’t dumb enough to believe that she wouldn’t miss him every single day for the rest of her life. The question was whether the peace that death would give him was worth putting his mother through that pain for the rest of her life.

Simply put like that, the answer was no. The realization burns through the last bit of fantasy and he staggers away from the railing. He realizes that he’s breathing hard and crying but the actions feel removed, like he’s not in his own body. He wipes the tears off his face and starts running towards the stairwell. He has to get off the rooftop before he changes his mind because even though he knows he made the right decision he can’t stand being there for one more moment.

Rage washes through him as he races down the steps, skipping two or three with each jump. He doesn’t bother fighting it off because this time he’s angry at himself. The only appealing solution out of this mess he calls life and he couldn’t even muster up the courage to go through with it.

He’s a little too far from home to be walking but he heads towards it anyway, he needs to be in the safety and privacy of his room or he’s going to explode.

The anger inside of him feels like lightning as it covers every inch of his body and he uses it as fuel as he runs home. He makes it there and to his slight relief his mother is gone, having already left for work. He burst through the front door and slammed it behind him.

He stomps to his room and finds that his rage hasn’t abated in the slightest. It courses through him, demanding to be let out. The only thing he sees is All Might’s face staring back at him and he realizes he’s more than happy to take his anger out on the person who started this whole thing. He tears down the taped All Might poster on his wall and tore it to shreds. He feels slightly better but nowhere near calm.

Good thing he has a lot of posters. He takes down each and every poster he has of All Might and rips it up into hundreds of pieces. Once he’s done with that he swipes off all the All Might action figures he has on his desk and throws his lamp across the room. He throws open his closet and finds every piece of clothing that has All Might on it and throws it to the ground in a heap. By the time he’s finished there’s hundreds of dollars’ worth of All Might merch on his floor and his bed sheets and curtains have been torn off.

He stands in the middle of the room, chest heaving and feeling burnt out. The anger is still there but he has no more All Might merch to destroy or get rid of. He doesn’t want to stop being angry but without a suitable outlet the fury inside of him abates and leaves only exhaustion.

He staggers over to his bed and collapses on it; too physically and emotionally exhausted to do anything but sit there, motionless. Eventually he falls asleep, knowing that when he woke up his problems would still be there, unanswered.

Izuku wakes up and the first thing he thinks is that he can’t go to school. Gone is the numbness from the night before and in its place are the last embers of his anger and a great deal of exhaustion and defeat. He can’t face Bakugo right now, doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to face him again.

He’s done. With everything. He’s given up completely. He’s been fighting against this quirk-oriented society the moment he was diagnosed as quirkless and the world has finally won. For all intents and purposes he’s dead on the inside.

The exhaustion he’s feeling wipes out any traces of emotion he would be feeling and he lets it. He revels in it, a little. What point is there in trying to fight? He just needs to stay alive until his mom dies (hopefully of old age because she deserves nothing less) and the once she does he can just quietly off himself.

Forget going to school, he can’t even get out of bed. He’s so weighed down by his emotions that he feels like he’s sinking into the mattress.

Three soft knocks come from his door. “Izuku?” his mom says hesitantly and opens his door. “Are you feeling better?”

He shakes his head and buries his face further into his pillow. She doesn’t say anything in response but he feels her sit down beside him on his bed. He feels the familiar sensation of her fingers running through his hair and all he can think about is standing on that rooftop yesterday.

She doesn’t speak until most of the tension is gone from his body. “I don’t know what happened but I can hazard a guess.” She sighs and Izuku guesses that she’s probably looking at the mess that’s his room. “I wish I could snap my fingers and make it all go away but I know it’s more complicated than that.”

Her fingers softly dig into his scalp and she slowly starts massaging his head. “Izuku, whatever happens I’ll always be proud of you. There’s nothing you can do that’ll make me love you less.” Her fingers still and when she speaks again her voice is a little hoarse.

“No matter what happens we’ll get through it, together. If you fall apart I’ll pick up the pieces so don’t stress yourself okay? Don’t worry about putting on appearances, I’ll smile for the both of us.”

She resumes her massage and Izuku falls back asleep, his pillowcase soaked with tears.

Waking up was a slow process but eventually his body has decided he’s had enough rest and he gets up, feeling marginally better than before. He’s still absolutely exhausted and his thoughts are sluggish. For a moment he thinks that he slept through the entire rest of the day and night but it’s still the same day.

He gets up out of bed to use the bathroom and he notices that his room is spotless, there’s no sign of the destruction from the night before. Without all the merch adorning the walls and the space on his desk his room is now uncomfortably barren but it’s better than seeing All Might’s face staring at him from every direction.

He makes a note to thank his mom when she gets home as he knows it couldn’t have been easy to clean it all up by herself. After using the bathroom he notices a note attached to the outside of his door.

Izuku I had to leave for work but I left something for you to eat in the microwave when you wake up. Don’t worry about going to school, I called you out for the rest of the week so just focus on getting better, okay? I love you and everything’s going to be alright.

He clutches the note to his chest. He still wants to die with an intensity that’s probably not normal but deep down, the part of him that still wants to live and thrive knows he made the right choice. Five minutes later he’s crawling back into bed with his stomach full and his heart warm.

The next few days are much the same; he wakes up, eats, and then goes back to sleep but during this Izuku’s mental state only worsens. It was verging on the second week of this when Izuku wakes up and he realizes that he needs to make a decision.

He can’t keep going on like this, there’s a black hole where his chest used to be and it sucks in any emotion that he feels and leaves only exhaustion. He’s sick and tired of being sick and tired. Death isn’t an option but he can’t see a future where he gets any better. He’s stuck.

His mother walks into his room to him crying out of frustration. “M-mom I can’t do this. I can’t—I don’t know how to get better.”

He can feel his mother, who’s been eternally patient with him throughout this whole thing, reassess the whole situation as she rushes over to comfort him.

“Izuku, honey, I haven’t wanted to push you but I think it’s time you told me exactly what’s wrong.” He involuntarily tenses up and at that she says, “Not right now, but I’m thinking once I get home if that’s alright.”

After a little while he nods. He really doesn’t want to but he’s truly stuck and unsure how to get himself out of this rut.

Her voice is hesitant when she speaks again. “I don’t know if this will help but I looked online and found a playlist of songs that people have said helped them when they were down. It may not help but it’s better than sitting in silence all day.” She shuts his door softly.

The first song starts playing and with nothing else to do, he just listens. He doesn’t particularly like it but he doesn’t dislike it either. Either way his mom was right, it is a nice distraction from his thoughts. He’s on the fourth or fifth song on the playlist when this one particular song comes on and manages to punch a hole right through the exhaustion that’s blocking his emotions.

The song is unlike anything he’s heard on the radio but listening to it actually makes Izuku feel alive and understood. Though the song as a whole was pretty good, it's the third or fourth verse that captures his attention.

Play Ball! (Youtube) Play Ball! (Spotify) Play Ball! (Apple Music)

‘This compilation of sayings and tunes

Means everything to me now

Oh, I cut me open

But you did all the pouring out’

And that— that’s exactly how he feels about All Might, he realizes. He was a fool for thinking he could become a hero without a quirk and he set himself up for disappointment but All Might was the one to knock down his house of cards, gentle as he was. He’s known that all along but somehow hearing it like this makes it easier to accept.

He’ll likely be quirkless for the rest of his life. And for once the thought doesn’t make him flinch. He’s Midoriya Izuku and he’s quirkless. Even with the majority of the population hardly ever using their quirks, it's still a quirk-oriented society and he’ll never quite fit in. He starts to think that maybe it’s something he could learn to take pride in.

After that, it’s like a dam has been broken. He loses himself in the music. He doesn’t like every song that’s played but every so often there’s a lyric or a type of beat that makes him feel alive and full of energy. It races through his body and he lets song after song play until he realizes that the exhaustion he’s feeling is gone.

Never before has Izuku felt so understood before. The music so easily just slips beneath the depression he’s feeling and just ignites his soul with emotion and passion. He can feel the emotion rolling around inside of him just begging to be released.

Swimming (Youtube) Swimming (Spotify) Swimming (Apple Music)

The current song he’s listening to is definitely sung by a woman and he’s quickly falling in love with her high drawn out vocals. She sings with such passion and vigor that he’s finding his emotions rising and keeping pace with the intensity of the song.

It’s crazy but it’s like this song was made for him, made for this moment.

‘Your songs remind me of swimming

Which I forgot when I started to sink

Drank further away from the shore

And deeper into the drink’

Swimming was obviously a metaphor for having the will to live. Izuku had forgotten what it was like to swim until now, listening to these songs. As the song reaches its crescendo he finds his emotions rising higher and higher and on the final note he throws an arm out to burn some of the energy off.

He jerk backs as a bolt of green lightning erupts from his hand and completely obliterates the mirror standing on his dresser. Izuku usually prides himself on being quick on the uptake but it takes him almost 30 seconds to actually realize that came from him. He did that.

Slowly, he gets up and stares at the broken shards of glass on the floor. The music is still playing but he barely even hears it as he bends down and carefully picks up a shard big enough to see his reflection. He watches his mouth set into a frown as he looks and sees that his eyes are glowing a brilliant green, and that there are little flashes of lightning flickering in his eyes

He very carefully put the piece of glass down and takes a few steps back. He puts his head between his knees and carefully rides out all his initial reactions. Anger, shock, disbelief, and then back to anger. Why fucking now of all times?

He gives himself 30-45 seconds to cry and rage before getting back up. He’s still too emotionally spent to deal with something of this magnitude so he does the only thing that allows him to cope when he’s feeling this burnt out.

He goes back to sleep.





