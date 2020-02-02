Chapter Text

Chouseki Tomoe hates math.

She hates math with a burning passion that appears unquenchable despite her best efforts. She is not a particularly hateful person, and she does not have many dislikes.

But math? Math is her arch enemy, her worst enemy.

To Tomoe, math represents almost everything she hates. Numbers are cold, distant, and emotionless. Calculations loom and assault her, trapping her in an inescapable blackhole.

Math has a lot of value in the world, and Tomoe knows it. There are many applications for math in the world, let alone daily life. She can stomach it here and there. But math? Math gives her hives.

And a terrible headache.

Tomoe is not bad at math per se - in fact, by most professional standards, she is considered a mathematical genius. The numbers speak to her, and the calculations whisper their secrets. A simple glance, and the solution hangs in front of her eyes.

She hates it.

She was always top of her class in subject, but Tomoe prefers literally any other subject. Science? History? Weapons? They make her happy.

Ever since she was a child, she has been forced into doing math. In school, she was always unhappily volunteered to complete the math portion of projects, given additional math assignments to complete, and pressured into tutoring others in math. Never given additional taijutsu training. Never given jutsu scrolls. Never given any other options. Only math.

The trend continued after graduation and only snowballed from there.

Unfortunately, math is her unavoidable living nightmare.

Despite her extremely strong opinions on math, she has been stuck working in the accounting department for the last five years. Pigeonholed by her talent, her role in the accounting department drains her energy and hope through the sheer monotony and forced mediocrity of number crunching.

The accounting department in Konoha is a tiny and cramped department in the basement of the administration department. The office is comprised of stacks of papers, filing cabinets, four work desks, no windows, poor lighting, grim walls, and a door that is always getting stuck.

Tomoe is not the most personable ninja, but the three other ninjas who share the office are remorseless and cruel. The atmosphere in the office is oppressive, and the air venomous.

Walking into the accounting office robs her of all positive emotions, leaving her surly, morose, and ever closer to a being of hate and spite.

Tomoe hates the accounting office and hates being stuck doing math all day every day.

There is nothing that she hates more than math... but the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, and math is her duty in service for Konoha.

She hates math with a burning passion, but Konoha needs statement of cash flow calculations.

So, Chouseki Tomoe sits at her desk and quietly tallies mission costs.