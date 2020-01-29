Chapter Text

Mace, after so many years as Master of the Order, is entirely used to his door chime waking him up at unholy hours, sounding like someone’s decided to lean their full weight on it and stay that way. Habit more than any sort of desire to deal with people’s problems has him opening his eyes in the darkness, and he stares into the fabric of his pillow for a long, murderous second as the chime echoes through his rooms. It’s insistent. It’s annoying.

It would also be entirely too easy to just rip the whole system right out of his wall with a pertinent application of the Force and throw it at whoever is trying to wake him up.

Lamentably, reason reasserts itself before he can try, and Mace breathes out, rolls over, and gets to his feet. Puts a hand to his aching head with a grimace, because he’s slightly concussed and more than a little scorched in the aftermath of this last deployment, sore to his bones and less than willing to deal with whatever problem Yoda can't be bothered to see to right now, but—

But Mace is a Jedi, and he has a duty, and there are people depending on him, so he drags a hand over his face, grimaces deeply, and goes to answer the door.

Of all the people he expects to see in the hall, a slightly battered but vaguely manic Plo Koon, carrying a pile of datapads and reams of flimsiplast, with the near-vibrating edge that comes from too many stimulants and far too little sleep, is not among them.

It takes a moment for his brain to adjust to the fact that it isn't Anakin or Obi-Wan or Quinlan standing there, while Plo politely vibrates in place and gives him time. Then, finally, Mace shakes his head, squints at Plo, and says, “It’s the middle of the damned night, Master Koon.”

“I,” Plo says, “had an idea, and it requires your assistance.”

Mace rubs his eyes, takes another look at the datapads. Legal tomes. Case histories and precedents in the justice system. At least one particularly unwieldy pad with obscure Order rules that it once took Mace six years to work his way through because he kept falling asleep before he reached the end of the page, never mind the chapter.

“I need caf for this,” he says grimly, but opens his door all the way and lets Plo in. “And you need to sleep. When did you get back from the front?”

“Twenty-nine hours ago.” Plo breezes into his room and promptly takes over his coffee table, piling it high with documents. “As we were on our way to Coruscant for leave, I had something of a revelation, and decided to look into it.”

Mace sets the brewer up, then pours himself a cup. Swallows it, black and burning hot, and takes another that he allows himself to add sweetener to, before he finally makes his way back out to Plo's miniature library. “I'm surprised,” he says, awake enough now that there’s a dry edge to it. “Your Wolfpack let you out unsupervised when you were in the midst of an idea?”

Plo is entirely unruffled by the implication. “Commander Wolffe and his men were very tired,” he says solicitously. “I saw them to their barracks and left them to rest.”

Mace grunts, unimpressed, but picks up the closest pad. It’s a sentient rights court case from a few years ago, regarding an issue the Jedi originally brought to the attention of the Senate and which several rights activist groups had proceeded to take up. Discrimination based on systems of birth that was later outlawed, if Mace remembers correctly.

With an inkling of where this is headed, Mace lowers the pad and raises a deliberate brow at Plo.

“There have been seven proposed votes to recognize the clones as citizens of the Republic,” Plo says, with the calm assurance that makes him such a good Master, paired with a thread of the steely determination that makes him a good council member. “Every one of them has been dismissed before it can be taken up. At this point, I think it is safe to say that the Senate is not going to address the issue of the clone armies currently fighting for their safety.”

Mace has noticed the same thing. All of the senators are distracted by the war, with only a handful paying attention to the clones themselves beyond the logistical factors of their existence. Even Senator Amidala, forever a fighter, has more of her attention on the war than those waging it.

The Jedi don’t get that sort of distance. They, like the clones, are fighting and dying on the front lines in numbers not seen since their last war with the Sith.

“So I've been told,” Mace says, quietly sardonic, and sets the pad down. He considers Plo for a long moment, unsurprised that this is his focus, even with everything else that’s happened. Plo cares about his troopers openly and with teeth, in a way he doesn’t normally allow to show. Mace would caution him about attachment, but—

Well. The clones need someone to fight for them, and Plo is both a capable man and a wise Jedi.

Besides that, Plo's proven many times that his love doesn’t have the greedy edge of attachment, and Mace is content to let him be. Especially if it results in potential solutions to the problem of the clones.

“I think,” Plo says, deliberate more than cautious, “that the chancellor had made his position clear at this point.”

Mace steeples his fingers, regarding Plo over the top of them. “Yes,” he agrees gravely. “If he takes up the matter, it will be well after the war.”

Plo's exhale is quiet, even through the mask. “Yes,” he agrees. “With that in mind, I was…looking. Considering options. Master Nu has been assisting me in finding older loopholes in the legal code.” Shifting through the stack of pads, he comes up with one, bearing a cover holo that Mace recognizes.

For a long moment, he stares at the charter between the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic. Then, with a deep grimace, he picks up his caf and tosses the whole cup back at once.

“Really, Mace,” Plo says, but Mace can read amusement in the crinkle around his eyes. “There's no need for dramatics.”

“You're going to make me read the charter,” Mace says coolly. “At three in the morning. There's every need for dramatics.”

Plo doesn’t quite laugh at him outright, but the thought is certainly there in the way he steeples his hands. “Only sections of it,” he promises, as if that’s any better. “I think I've identified all the pertinent passages, as it stands.”

Mace almost doesn’t want to ask. But—

The clone troopers are dying for the Republic, trying to hold back the tide of the Separatists and Dooku. Mace saves as many as he can, fights harder than he ever has before so that even one more clone can survive, but it’s not enough. The armies are well-supplied and well-staffed, but the clones have no rights, no say in whether or not they die. Anger is Mace's constant companion these days, bone-deep and desperate, because he sees it all too well. The Jedi serve the Senate, were always going to be pressed into service here, but the clones are slaves. A slave army, in a Republic that’s been turning a blind eye to such things for far too long.

“Pertinent to what, exactly?” he asks, raising a brow, and Plo laughs lightly, as if that’s going to hide the fact that the sound is all sharp edges.

“It is a tricky legal situation, employing clones,” Plo says, and shifts his stacks of references. In a moment, he has the table mostly clear, and starts laying out datapads with quick hands. “There were three relevant court cases when it first was seeing a resurgence, before the Republic started to regulate it more tightly, and they established that clones were sentient—”

“More so,” Mace says dryly, taking the case summary, “than the regulators in many cases.”

Plo's humor is a bright-flicker thing, one quick moment before he tamps it down again. “Really, Mace,” he says, aiming for disapproving, but Mace can read him too well to think he means it.

Mace raises a challenging brow at him, silently daring him to disagree.

Notably, Plo doesn’t even try. He leans over, a careful claw flipping through pages on Mace's pad until he gets to the appropriate ruling. “They established that clones were sentients, and that they were entitled to proper care like any sentient,” he says. “There was also a case of a ruler on a Mid-Rim planet marrying off clones of himself to secure political alliances, and a high court ruled those marriages valid.”

“Marriages,” Mace echoes, eyes narrowing. He looks up at Plo again, wary, and sets the pad down with deliberate care. “That case is considered to have been heavily influenced, Plo. The judge retired less than a year later, with more credits than any public servant should have had.”

“But it hasn’t been overturned.” Plo's eyes crinkle. “And given certain old tenants from when the Republic was still forming, there are rules in place that allow the Jedi to take on spouses from species not yet accepted into the Republic.”

Mace has read those parts of the charter. It was well before the Code was as firm as it is now, back before several overhauls of the rules, but—it’s a section of law that’s managed to stay intact. A loophole, really, because while it was meant to extend Republic protections to Jedi spouses back when marriage was more common for Jedi, it was also used for political purposes more than once. Used for marrying planetary rulers, and by extension bringing their whole planets into the Republic when the Senate couldn’t take such actions.

It’s been centuries since it was used in any fashion, long enough that most people have likely forgotten it even exists. But Jocasta Nu wouldn’t have. She and Mace had a debate over the appropriateness of it once, and Mace is more than willing to bet she steered Plo right towards it.

“The Code frowns upon marriages for active Jedi,” Mace says, more to see Plo's response than because he thinks it’s a solid objection. “And the clone troopers don’t have a single leader.”

Plo's expression takes on a wry slant. “Many, many Jedi enter relationships, regardless of the Code,” he says. “Many more maintain those relationships over the years of their service. The Code may technically frown upon it, but it is a common thing.” A pause, and he meets Mace's gaze, steady and braced. “And, perhaps, given the changing nature of the galaxy, there is room for…adjustment. To suit a new way of existence for the Jedi.”

Mace grimaces, but—Plo has a point, and he’s known it since the war started. The Jedi turned from peacekeepers to soldiers for the Republic, and even if they can go back to their former role when the war ends, there will be precedent. The Jedi obeyed when they were appointed generals, and even if the safety of millions was weighting their agreement, they could, technically, have refused.

No Jedi would have, not when the point of their existence is to preserve life, but—the choice, however slanted towards one outcome, was still there.

In light of that, Mace knows the Jedi Order as a whole will emerge from the war changed. Knows, too, that the members of their Order will have been changed as well, and that if the Code remains rigid and unyielding, the Jedi will break themselves against it. The Code is meant to guide, protecting both the Jedi and those they serve, but if the entirety of the Order has shifted, twisted, the Code will need to change subtly to accommodate that.

“There will be resistance,” he warns Plo, and rises to retrieve the whole pot of caf. “Older members—”

“Enough Jedi have died,” Plo says, quiet, gutting, “that there are few remaining who have the clout to kick up a fuss.”

Carefully, Mace sets the pot down on the table, then leans forward and rubs his hands over his face. Remembers, with a twisted jolt behind his ribcage, the last pyre he attended. Ima-Gun Di was a friend from the creche, several years younger but quick and brave and clever, always steadfast. His sacrifice likely helped save all of Ryloth, but—

There’s been too much death in this war. It’s gone on too long. Mace could have stopped it, once, but an old friendship made him pull his blow, turn on Jango Fett instead of Dooku, and there isn't a day that’s passed since Geonosis where Mace hasn’t regretted his decision with every fiber of his being.

“You forget,” he says without looking up, “that I stepped down as Master of the Order. Yoda took the position at the start of the war, so I could serve on the front.”

Plo hums. “Yes,” he agrees serenely. “But should you take the position back, I do not think anyone would object. Master Yoda is very much of the old guard, wouldn’t you say? And if the Order is changing around us, perhaps it would be better to have a…new guard, so to speak.” A pause, and Plo taps his claws together thoughtfully. “There is also no rule that I am aware of that prohibits the Master of the Order from taking missions, just notions of decorum stemming from the Order’s attempts to remain neutral in conflicts.”

Which, of course, is far less of an issue right now. Mace breathes out, considering the angles, and—the hardest thing will likely be resuming his position without making Yoda suspicious. It’s wrong of him to wish for Yoda to get injured in battle, but—well. It would certainly make things easier.

“This doesn’t change the fact that there’s no one leader of the clone army,” he says, sidestepping the issue for now.

“No,” Plo agrees easily, and leans forward, shuffling through flimsi for a moment before he comes up with a few sheets copied from truly ancient texts. “And a Jedi marrying one of the Republic soldiers wouldn’t have quite the same influence, I'm afraid. However, Jedi married leaders in order to make the transition smoother, not because it was required. And, with the clones, there is the added advantage of them technically being the same person, genetically.”

Marrying Jango would have likely accomplished the same thing, if that’s the angle Plo is going for. Mace grimaces, momentarily deeply grateful that that isn't an option, and says warningly, “If you try to use that line of reasoning, it will most certainly be challenged in the courts.”

Plo smiles benignly. “Ah, but Jedi serve in such a capacity that they operate without direct oversight, except from the Order itself. If the Master of the Order is the one making the argument, there's very little the courts can do.”

Mace blinks. Sits back, careful, and wonders why the hell he wasn’t expecting this. It’s logical, given how Plo brought the issue to him, but—he’d been expecting that was simply so he could help smooth the way. Not so that he could be the one getting married.

“Me?” he asks, raising an incredulous brow. “Plo, if the Senate is going to believe a Jedi breaking the Code and marrying for love, it needs to be someone else.”

The tilt of Plo's chin is all stubbornness, rock-solid and as deep as Coruscant’s lowest levels. “If it isn't you, there could be a challenge from other members of the Order,” he says. “Mace, this needs to be impervious from our end. You are the best option.”

“No one will believe I would do this for love,” Mace says, unflinching. “Or anything out of sentiment alone.”

“Then they do not know you, my friend,” Plo answers, gentle, and meets Mace's glare with a level gaze. “Mace. You are one of the kindest men I have ever met.”

Mace snorts, because that is most certainly a lie. Unfortunately, it’s harder to disprove Plo's other point, and Mace stares down at the charter without seeing it for a long moment, debating. The Council as an entity is changeable and easily influenced by sentiments in the Order. The Master of the Order is a more solid position, more rigid. Less easily controlled by the chancellor, which Mace assumes is half the point of this.

“It is,” he allows at last, “a potential route to citizenship. But the Jedi have kept their use of it for political purposes quiet, and if it’s assumed that our only motive is to bring the clones into the Republic as citizens, there will be…objections.” To put it mildly.

“Then everyone had best assume it is a love match,” Plo says serenely, and ignores Mace's look. “I had thought, once the marriage is established, an enterprising senator—or perhaps a lawyer—could uncover this particular clause and make it public. That way, the Jedi remain almost entirely above suspicion. After all, these documents are very old.” His eyes crinkle noticeably. “What are the odds that even the Master of the Order has read the whole of them?”

“Good, if they know anything about me,” Mace says, maybe a little sourly. He doesn’t press the point, though, because most Jedi wouldn’t be digging that deep into the Archives, even other council members. Only Master Nu, and she’s expected to know such things. The marriage clause has only been used a handful of times, and of those only a few were for political reasons, carefully disguised. It’s a boon for the Jedi Order to have such a thing in reserve, for situations where their hands are otherwise tied. Situations just like this, honestly.

“One of the clones will have to agree,” he says after a long moment, and glances up at Plo. “Preferably a high-ranking clone, as well.” He thinks of Ponds for a moment, but—while that might be more believable, given their service together, there’s also the matter of abuse of authority if he asks it of Ponds, and Mace refuses to put Ponds in such a situation.

This, at least, makes Plo hesitate, and he folds his hands in front of him, head tilting. “Yes,” he agrees more solemnly. Hesitates, and says, “I had thought to propose Wolffe, at first.”

Because Plo isn't one to play favorites, but if he were, his commander would be his favorite without question. Mace smiles a little, because he’s met Wolffe enough times to know him decently well, and the sharp-tongued, eternally aggrieved clone is a strange contrast to Plo's easygoing humor, but they make for an amusing and strangely devoted pair.

“I think,” he says after a moment of contemplation, “that Commander Wolffe is a good man, but I wouldn’t ask him to play one half of a love match. Not with me.” Because Mace knows himself, and this is going to be the hardest part of the whole thing, selling that.

“Yes,” Plo allows after a moment, and there’s wry humor in his voice. “The two of you are too similar in that regard, I think. And beyond that, it would be good to have the other part of this be a clone with a decent amount of visibility to the civilian population of the Republic. A clone who has been known to serve with you occasionally, who is rather more approachable than Wolffe, and who is…more accustomed to the use of unorthodox tactics in achieving a goal.”

Mace pauses, narrowing his eyes at Plo. Given that tone, given that description, there’s only one high-ranking clone who comes to mind.

“Obi-Wan will have me killed,” he says flatly. “He will smile at my face in the council room and hire an assassin who will shoot me from a distance ten minutes later. You know you're signing my death warrant by even implying we include Commander Cody in this charade.”

Plo is absolutely laughing at him. “Obi-Wan will most certainly not, especially if your marriage results in Cody's freedom. Don’t be dramatic, Mace.”

“A widower can still claim freedom through the clause,” Mace says sourly, but leans back in the sofa, cradling his next cup of caf. Considers, for a long moment, whether he’s truly willing to do this, but—

Mace has broken slaver rings before. This is the same thing. It’s just that this time, the slaver is the Republic Mace swore himself to, and the method is political maneuvering rather than a lightsaber judiciously applied to delicate areas.

Taking a deep breath, he closes his eyes for a long moment, resigning himself to madness. Opens them, and meets Plo's gaze steadily.

“The 212th will be returning to Coruscant tomorrow, to assist in the planning of the next offensive,” he says. “They technically have leave starting then. Is there a way Wolffe can get Cody into the temple without raising any suspicions?”

Plo is smiling behind his mask. “I’m sure he can come up with something,” he says. Pauses, watching Mace for a long moment, and then says quietly, “Thank you, Mace. I know that in the grand scheme of the war, this is a blow to the army, but…”

“Necessary,” Mace finishes for him, and smiles a little crookedly. “We allowed ourselves to be put in charge of slave armies. It’s our duty to correct the injustice, now that we have a way.” He tips his cup at Plo. “I wouldn’t have remembered the existence of the clause without you reminding me.”

“It’s quite obscure,” Plo says ruefully. “Master Nu didn’t even recall it until several hours into our research. And…” He hesitates, then tips his head at Mace. “I was unsure whether you were going to be willing. Master Yoda certainly wouldn’t have been.”

“Master Yoda has great faith in the Jedi Order,” Mace says. It’s not entirely a compliment. “But the Darkness keeps growing, and I know how thin the line separating us from it can be. At one point the scales will tip, and if we wish to tip them back, something will have to change.”

Plo inclines his head, slow, thoughtful. “A progressive take, compared to some,” he points out, and Mace refuses to respond. The simple fact that he was elected as Master of the Order was progressive enough, given his closeness to the Dark Side, and Mace has gone out of his way not to ruffle any feathers in the years since. This will ruffle quite a few, but…hopefully in the right ways.

With a quiet chuckle, Plo lets him be, tugging a few more datapads out to line them up in front of Mace. “I took the liberty of identifying precedents that will bolster our case,” he says. “Of course, you have a more comprehensive knowledge of the Order’s history than I, so I was hoping you could assist in this part as well. Once the marriage is established and the knowledge of the clause is made public, we will need our arguments to be as seamless as possible.”

Mace sighs into his caf, but picks up the copy of the charter. “It would be best to focus our arguments on the Order’s separation from the Senate on internal matters,” he says, flipping through to a half-remember section that might apply. “Our independence from oversight is a grey area, given our service, but there might be enough room there to make a point about personal lives and freedoms existing outside of duties, regardless of our occupation. And to ensure that the citizenship the marriage grants is honored, an argument of sentient rights not depending on reproduction.”

Plo makes a thoughtful sound, reaching for another document. “Possibly undercut by our points regarding the rights’ extension to all the clones, simply because of your marriage to one,” he points out. “If an argument of individuality is made—”

“Counter it with a blood relation argument,” Mace says dismissively. “The clones are Mandalorian by adoption and training, and Mandalorian views of relation are fluid. Since the clones already refer to each other as brothers and consider themselves descendants of one Mandalorian, that should cover far more bases than the same genome argument.”

“Ah,” Plo says, chuckling. “I knew you would be very helpful in this, Mace.”

Mace rolls his eyes, unconvinced that this isn't at least half just in the name of torturing him. “You will have to pay for my funeral when Obi-Wan murders me,” he informs Plo.

Plo laughs, as if Mace isn't being perfectly serious. “How about I pay for your wedding instead?” he counters.

The only weddings Mace has ever attended have been for high-profile political figures, rulers and senators and ambassadors married with pomp, and he’s absolutely sure it’s the same for Plo. Raising a brow, he glances up, and asks dryly, “Do you even know what comprises a normal wedding?”

“I'm sure I can figure it out,” Plo says, unbothered. “On the topic of releasing the information eventually, we’ll have to distribute it to several sources.”

“Preferably not just news networks,” Mace agrees with a frown, and reaches for his personal datapad, opening it to take notes. “There are several groups advocating for clone rights—it would be entirely reasonable for them to dig up such a thing and share it among themselves.” He pauses, and then says, “Perhaps we can…misdirect. Political upheaval would be a decent motive for Separative intelligence to dig up such a thing and release it. And if it looks like an attack aimed at disrupting political systems, it could have the added benefit of uniting factions to face the threat.”

Plo pauses, surprise clear, and then laughs. “Ah,” he says, eyes crinkling. “This, precisely, is why I came to you first, my friend. That seems like a perfectly feasible idea.”

“Hmm.” Mace taps his fingers against the edge of his pad. There’s even a perfect way to go about it. Quinlan is poised to be able to hand the information right to Dooku, who will be more than happy to use it against the Republic in a psychological attack aimed at destabilizing the GAR. If Mace can get the info to him, it will be easy enough to simply sit back and let things unfold. Dooku is cunning; he’ll know precisely how to make things work.

Of course, now they just have to make sure Cody will agree.

With a deep grimace, Mace closes his eyes. He knows Anakin's opinion of him, and that Obi-Wan sometimes shares it. Knows, too, how closely Cody works with both of them. If Cody agrees—and there’s every chance he’ll simply laugh in Mace's face when he makes the offer—this still isn't going to be easy. For his part, Mace likes Cody, admires his ability as a soldier and a babysitter for Obi-Wan, because Force knows that’s a job Mace wouldn’t wish on anyone. But—

Mace has an established reputation as a wise bastard, and it’s not one he’s ever tried to contest. Cody might be entirely unwilling to subject himself to that.

Well. There’s always Wolffe as a fallback, or Captain Rex. Though if he asks Rex Mace will truly have to worry about assassination attempts. Anakin isn't subtle.

With a sigh, Mace reaches for another pad, resigning himself to worrying about it tomorrow. For now, they need an airtight case as to why one marriage means all the clones should have Republic-granted rights, and that’s going to take more than a little doing.

The chime of the door draws Mace out of the kitchen, where he’s just setting up a third pot of caf, and he turns to get it, passing through the brightly lit room with quiet steps. When he palms the door open, it’s unsurprising to find Commander Wolffe on the other side of it, looking the closest Mace has ever seen him to frazzled.

“General,” Wolffe says, offering him a brusque salute. “Sorry to bother you, sir, but I was told General Koon—” He breaks off sharply as Mace gestures for quiet, then frowns in buried alarm. Raises a brow in clear question, and steps inside when Mace gestures to him.

“I was letting him sleep,” Mace murmurs, gesturing to the Kel Dor slumped over the arm of his couch. “If you would stay and watch him, Commander, I have a council meeting I'm expected at.”

Wolffe stares at Plo for a long moment, and there’s a thread of something soft in his usually stern expression, a touch of feeling buried deep that makes Mace absolutely sure that whatever Cody's response, Wolffe isn't an option for a sham of a marriage, no matter what. Not unless the one he’s marrying is Plo. “I—of course, sir,” he says gruffly, and then pauses. “Sir, if it’s a council meeting…”

“I’ll make his excuses,” Mace says, securing his sash and calling his lightsaber across the room with a gesture. “There’s fresh caf in the kitchen. Help yourself.”

Wolffe’s eyes flicker from Plo to Mace, and he pauses. Wants to ask something, Mace can see, but he doesn’t. All he does is nod, stepping back to set his helmet on the table by the door. “Thanks, sir,” he says, but his eyes go right back to Plo.

Mace inclines his head and leaves the room, letting the door slide shut behind him.