Chapter Text

February 26, Year 0

The sun shines down on the white sands of Dagobah Beach, sparkling and pristine for the first time in years, completely cleared of the garbage that had long infested it. Elsewhere in Tokyo, the entrance exam for U.A. High School draws to a close. Hundreds of prospective students for four departments had competed for coveted spots, but only a small percentage would be accepted for matriculation come April.

A year ago, Midoriya Izuku had hoped to be one of them. It was funny how plans, hopes, and dreams could change in a single instant.

Izuku pushes green curls out of his face, wiping off sweat with the same gesture. He looks around, pleased with his progress. Behind him, someone applauds.

“Well done,” his mentor says. Heavy footsteps, braced to allow for the unstable sand, herald the older man’s approach. “Didn’t think you could do it, did you?”

“No,” Izuku admits. “Not by today.” The not-so arbitrary date had loomed large for ten months, staring him down with all the finality of a death sentence. If he had spent all his waking time cleaning Dagobah Beach, perhaps it wouldn’t have seemed so impossible last April. But he couldn’t, of course. He had to keep up with schoolwork for the school he no longer attended, had to eat and take care of hygiene at his new home, a long train ride away, and he had to follow the rest of the training regimen carefully calculated and updated on the fly, seemingly at random, to get him from point A to point B.

But here they are.

The beach is clean. His strength, his endurance, and even his speed have improved tremendously. And, if he closes his eyes, Izuku thinks he can feel… something. That same flicker of something that he had felt last April, the day when his life irrevocably changed.

“I can see it.”

Izuku turns to look at the taller man. Not that being taller than Izuku took doing – his muscles might have grown but his frame sure hadn’t, to his continued disappointment. “You can… see it?”

“Your power,” he says, poking Izuku’s chest, right where his heart would be if organs came on the outside of flesh. “It’s grown.” A grin, bright and wide and full of teeth. “Ready to see if it’s grown enough?”

Is he ready? He trained for ten months for this moment, to be told that he was ready to step up. But now that the time has come, a bad case of the nerves creeps up. Doing this means taking on a legacy. There will be people who want to kill him because of his connection to the man before him. There will be those who will compare the two, and Izuku knows he will always come up short to some of them. Not as powerful, not as charismatic, not as bright. Not the one.

If he steps up, not only would he have to face that sort of scrutiny, that level of danger, but he would be taking on a level of responsibility. Not just for himself, but for everyone who will come to depend on him, knowingly or not.

“Hey.” A large, warm hand comes up to squeeze one of his shoulders. “It’s okay, kid. You’re ready. Readier than I was.” Another grin, softer somehow. “I know we throw you in the deep end a lot, but we’re still here to catch you. So. Let’s do this. Together.”

That’s right. He isn’t alone. It won’t all depend on him, at least not at first. His mentor had allies. Few and far between, perhaps, but he hadn’t been alone, no matter how much some of the stories tried to frame him that way. “Okay,” Izuku says, nodding. The nerves might still be there, whispering in the back of his mind, but they aren’t screaming loud enough to block out everything else.

Izuku turns to face the ocean. He takes a deep breath in then slowly lets it out. Deep inside, he can feel the flickering embers of power. No – no, they aren’t flickering anymore. It might not be a bonfire, but he can feel the way his power has grown into a steady flame. Except that metaphor doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel like fire, the power inside him. Not anymore.

That’s good, though. It was supposed to adjust to me. That’s what they’ve all said all along. And since it’s mine, what I want it to be is…

Izuku takes in another deep breath, but this time he focuses on that flickering power, the liquid lightning coursing through his veins, ready and waiting. Now all he needs to do is call it forth. He plants his feet, draws his right arm back, and punches.

“Spirit Smash!”