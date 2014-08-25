Chapter Text

Prologue

Sarutobi absolutely loved days like this. With his paperwork for the day finished early, he was able to avail himself of the gorgeous weather and mingle with the people of his village. He'd shared a lovely conversation with Mister and Misses Takeda who were out for their morning walk. He'd also had the pleasure of chatting up the lovely Nakamura twins while they were one their way to the women's bath (hee!). Eventually his steps led him off the beaten path, just inside the village gates to a small section of trees off the edge of the road.

The one considered the strongest in the village had received many a greeting and kind word from passersby, but as he neared the old tree several meters away from the road, his eyes saddened at what he knew awaited him there.

"As nice as it is to sit and enjoy the nice weather we're having," He arrived at the tree's base, staring upwards into the large dark foliage above his head. His keen eyes found what he sought almost immediately, softening in slight bemusement. "Shouldn't you be in class right now?" he called out.

There were a few terse moments of silence before branches shifted, revealing a messy mop of blonde hair peaking down at him. The Hokage's amsusement faded at the eyes staring back down at him. No child's gaze should hold such jadedeness, such world-weariness... it was just unnatural.

After a moments of quiet contemplation, the blonde's expression shifted to amused resignation. "Uhuru-sensei kicked me out." came the reply. The way it was spoken would have lead most people to assume that it didn't really matter, but the Hokage knew differently. He wasn't Hokage for nothing, after all.

He studied the youth and frowned, taking note of the slight swelling on the child's face. Had the teacher actually struck one of her students? That would not do..."I see," he murmured. "I will just have to have a word with Uhuru-sensei and correct this problem."

The child paused, studying the older man with curious eyes. "Why would you do that?"

The Hokage blinked and then smiled. "I'm the Hokage," he answered. "It's my job to help everyone and make sure that they're safe and happy."

The blonde paused and then frowned before rising up and jumping down to the ground with a level of agility even some seasoned ninja didn't possess."Oh yeah...?" The child strode up to him, studying him with a measuring look. "If you really help everybody like you say, help her over there."

A tiny hand pointed out to beyond the trees, revealing a small pink-haired girl sitting in the grass. She looked to be about the same age as the blonde, her clothes dusty and rumpled, her messy rose locks shielding a face red and splotchy with tears. She continued to keen and cry, oblivious to their scrutiny.

"She's been like that a while," the blonde offered by way of explanation. "She was here even before me..."

The Hokage sighed sadly. He recognized her as the Haruno girl; she'd often been a victim of teasing by her peers because of the family traits she'd inherited - namely the pink hair and large forehead. Kids were often cruel, he knew; sadly, there wasn't much he could do. Seeing the blonde's expectant look, he rustled the messy locks affectionately, earning a half-hearted grunt of complaint.

"Well...?"

He sighed,"I'm afraid that hers is not a problem that can be solved with my power." The blonde balked at this. "Sometimes people do things regardless of how they will affect others... Even though I am Hokage, I can't make people treat each other with kindness--"

"Arrrgghh, people can be so dumb!" The Hokage's eyes fell on the blonde in suprise, taking note of the blue eyes shining with righteous indignation. So familiar... "Don't they know that's wrong? Why would they pick on her if she's a nice person?" There was a pause. "Is it... 'cuz she's a girl..."

At that moment, the Sandaime Hokage felt all his years of age. He stared down at the blonde, barely five years of age, dressed in a shirt and shorts made clearly for someone far larger and older. At first glance, no one would possibly be able to tell that this child, too, was a girl. However, everyone knew that she too was often a victim of teasing and sometimes downright cruelty. Yet, despite the treatment she received, her concerns lay with a girl she barely knew.

She was certainly something else...

"People aren't perfect," he responded.

"That's no excuse!" came the retort. The blonde huffed, crossing her short arms over her chest. "Some Hokage you are!" Her eyes narrowed, her gaze assessing him carefully. "I bet I could do your job loads better!"

Pushing his dark thoughts away, the Sandaime Hokage schooled his expression to one of patient amusement. "Is that so?"

The blonde nodded eagerly, rubbing her nose. "You bet! I'm gonna get strong and protect everyone! I'm gonna be the greatest Hokage ever - Uzumaki Naruto!"

That brought the Sandaime up short. "Naru... to...?"

A confident grin stole across the child's face. "That way, no one'll pick on me for bein' a girl! I'm gonna get stronger and prove to everybody that I can be a great ninja - believe it!"

In the distance, the Haruno girl ceased her tears as she was confronted by another blonde - the Hokage believed her to be of the Yamanaka brood - who offered some words that brought a tentative smile to her face. The little blonde beside him took all this in, her grin never wavering. However, there was a wistfulness in her blue eyes that even he could not miss.

"Hey, Ojii-san?"

"Hm?"

The blonde scratched her head, shuffling a small sandaled foot in the grass. "I'm not gonna get in trouble for this, am I?"

Whether she was referring to her life goal or current state of truancy, Saurtobi wasn't certain. Of course, in the long run it didn't really matter. To think that someone so young, who had faced such hardships, would aspire to such a noble goal. Sarutobi's eyes were wide as he stared at the child in front of him in stunned silence. However, her belief that her ridicule was a result of her gender alone...

'Why is it you have been forced to lead such a life...?' He gazed at the uncertainty in her eyes and his heart felt a deep sadness. He knew that despite her youthful reasonings, there was some validity to her plan. She would undoubtedly be safer if people did not know she was a girl - at least until she was strong enough to look after herself.

His power as Hokage would allow him to do this for her at least. He softened his gaze, causing the child to blink at him questioningly. "Of course not," he finally answered, "This old man will help you as much as he can."

Watching the gratitude bloom across her face brought him some comfort, but Sarutobi knew her problems were far from over. Still, not wanting to dwell on such depressing thoughts - despite her age, the child was incredibly astute and observant - he took her hand gently in his and gave her a smile. "All right, now that we have that settled, I believe it's time we see about getting you a new teacher. I have just the one in mind, too - you've going to like him."

The child nodded her head eagerly. "Okay!"

End Prologue