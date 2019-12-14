Chapter Text

“Do you really think this is going to work?” Todoroki murmured as he and Bakugou eyed the gap at the bottom of the door, a gap that they had just shoved what may be their magnum opus through. Bakugou grunted, shoving his hands in his pockets.

“It’s worth a try, even if it doesn’t push Aizawa over the line,” Bakugou muttered. “I don’t think there’s any kinda rule that’ll make us get in trouble for doing something like this.” Todoroki nodded, before he turned on his heel, wondering how their homeroom teacher would react when he undoubtedly discovered the thick folder.

“Come on, we should probably get back.” He said. “It’s almost 3.” Bakugou grumbled – some familiar, terse line about not telling him what to do – before falling into step beside him. The sky outside the windows was dark and heavy with clouds. He winced. It really would not be ideal for it to rain. He’d left his bags in Bakugou’s room, and he doubted the other boy would appreciate getting rainwater dripped all over his floor.

“I still can’t fucking believe this shit happened.” Bakugou muttered as they successfully slipped out of the staff building and started to trek across campus. Todoroki raised an eyebrow.

“What part?” he asked. “The dossier, or the McDonalds fiasco?”

Bakugou snorted, running a hand through his messy spikes. “Fucking all of it, IcyHot. I still can’t believe we managed to work together for more than five minutes.”

“In all fairness, most conflicts between us are because of you,” Todoroki said calmly. “I have nothing against you.”

“Well, this is why I had shit against you, bastard. So fucking pretentious.”

“Says the one with a bitch-ass attitude.”

“I will gut you from armpit to asshole, you asshole.” Bakugou spat.

Todoroki hid a small smile. “Come now, you love me really.”

“Fuck off Todoroki.” Bakugou snarled. Whether or not he picked up on the actual name usage, Todoroki wasn’t sure, but he was content to spend the rest of the walk in silence. They snuck back inside the dorms at about 3:15 in the morning, eyelids finally starting to give a tell-tale droop. Bakugou muttered at him to get his shit later, which Todoroki could concede was a good idea. They parted ways quietly, both heading into their rooms to sleep the rest of the morning away.

Aizawa opened the door to his office that morning fully intending to chug black coffee for the next hour and blitz through some grading, but the sight of the bulging folder on the floor stopped him short. He hadn’t been alerted to any incoming mail or deliveries, and this certainly hadn’t been here yesterday when he had locked his office up, which meant that it had to have appeared at some point during the night.

Bending down, he scooped it up cautiously. A length of string had been wound around the huge folder to keep the contents contained, but even then, what looked to be documents, photographs and notes were straining to escape. Noting the thick, black words emblazoned on the front, he forced his sleep-deprived mind into gear, and read over the title.

He promptly spat out all of his coffee.

It all started because of Kirishima.

Not that that was meant to be any sort of condemnation of Kirishima; he was one of the most well-liked people in 1-A and for very good reasons. Other than being generally lovely to everyone, his passion, enthusiasm and kindness had endeared him to everyone. His ability to even befriend the sharp, caustic likes of Bakugou had only elevated his status as the class’ MVP.

Kirishima was a very honest person, he always had been, and thus, when the excitable redhead decided that he was ready to tell his close friends about a very important part of himself, he didn’t hesitate to do so. Sero was full of warm acceptance and kind smiles, Mina just squealed in delight and hugged him tight, and Kaminari acted much the same, though there was something odd in his eyes even as he told Kirishima that he was manly as hell for being so brave.

Kirishima loved his friends deeply, but they weren’t all perfect. He had told them because he loved them, but he had been torn about telling the rest of the class too. He was yet to tell Bakugou as well, though, that was because he wanted to do things right, especially where the angry blond was concerned. He knew that Mina, Sero and Kaminari wouldn’t condemn him, but he wasn’t sure if he was ready to get rejected by Bakugou just yet. Thus, he loped across campus to tell Tetsutetsu the news as well – who took it even better than Kirishima could have dreamed, and after a sparring session with Midoriya and dinner, went upstairs and fell asleep.

No-one knew how the information got out, since Mina, Sero and Kaminari all swore on their lives that they hadn’t said anything. Tetsutetsu was horrified but admitted that there had been a lot of people around the Class 1-B dorms at the time, so it was possible someone heard them and spread it around.

In the end, the result was the same; by the end of the next day, everyone in the first year at UA knew that Kirishima was gay. Some took it better than others; Uraraka, Midoriya, Hagakure and Momo all spilled into his room to offer assurances and make sure he was painstakingly aware of how much they all adored and valued him. Iida loudly proclaimed that he was disgusted by the actions of whoever had spread the information, and continued to say that Kirishima was a valued member of their class, and that his sexuality was a part of him just as surely as his hair. Kouda didn’t say anything – he never did, but he did smile at Kirishima and offer him a very small, very cute bunny that he had found earlier in the day. Snuggling it definitely made Kirishima feel better about what had happened. Getting outed, as he discovered, was not fun, even with all the support he was getting.

Really, almost all of Class 1-A showed no opposition to his sexuality. The only reaction he got before school started again on Monday that wasn’t endless acceptance was from Todoroki, who honestly didn’t seem to care. Kirishima avoided Bakugou all of that day, so he had no clue how the blond was going to react. From what Kaminari had told him, Bakugou didn’t seem to be disgusted or anything, but he had looked a little put-off. So far, not a confirmation of disgust, so Kirishima was holding out hope. So far, no outwardly horrified reactions. He went to bed a little more relieved than before.

Monday was a different story.

Todoroki already wasn’t having a great day when Mineta started on his usual bullshit, which was probably part of why the whole disaster that was the rest of the week happened.

He slept through his alarm and was awoken instead by the pounding of Iida’s fist on his door and a concerned litany of questions, most of which had been about whether he was sick. He had flown around his room faster than a child threatened with vegetables as he’d tugged on his uniform, thrown everything into his bag and careened out of his room with the grace and majesty of a newborn calf. He tripped over his own untied shoelace and managed to collide with Midoriya, who had been waiting for him outside with Iida.

That would have been fine; hero training meant that everyone in their class was used to tumbling into other people, and Midoriya caught him so they didn’t both end up on the floor. But the angle that he had fallen, and the height difference between then meant that Midoriya ended up grabbing him firmly around the waist, and Todoroki ended up with his hands braced on Midoriya’s shoulders and his face only about two inches away from the other boy’s. All in all, a small mishap with a shoelace ended with them both frozen in shock, locked in an embrace and looking to the rest of the world to be about to kiss.

Midoriya had flushed so red he very much so resembled the left half of Todoroki’s hair, and Todoroki knew that he had followed in the other’s footsteps in that regard. He received a lecture about being careful and tying his shoes from Iida as he and Midoriya silently disentangled themselves from one another. It was no big deal, he managed to tell himself as they awkwardly walked downstairs. Poor Midoriya was a good friend for having caught him, and Todoroki’s ridiculous crush would not ruin the friendship that they had.

The string of bad luck continued as Todoroki got to the kitchen. He didn’t have enough time to make breakfast, so he settled for the coffee left in the pot, which was cold and far too bitter for his tastes. He heated the coffee with his left side, but it didn’t do much to improve the taste.

Upon scrambling into the classroom with ten minutes until the bell, Todoroki had finally let himself relax a little, only to realise that his phone’s battery was completely flat. He had forgotten to charge it last night. The rest of the class were treated to the sight of him groaning like a zombie and slamming his forehead straight into his desk. Kaminari took pity on him and grabbed his phone to charge it, and as grateful as Todoroki was, it didn’t do much to help. He hadn’t had time to comb his hair, so his bedhead was on full display, the taste of reheated coffee still clung to the inside of his mouth, and Midoriya seemed to be looking anywhere in the classroom that wasn’t in his direction.

Understandably, after the non-stop shit-show that his morning had been, Todoroki just wanted to doze off on his desk, ignore the grumbling of hunger in his gut and wait for class to start. Of course, because Mineta was the worst person in their class, he wasn’t allowed to do that. Todoroki normally didn’t bother paying attention to Mineta, since he had serious doubts over whether Mineta was even going to end up as a hero anyway. He generally ignored the small boy, unless he was plotting to sneak into the girls’ dormitories. He had asked Todoroki to let him in more than once; he had the blessing of Yaoyorozu and the other girls to come in whenever he wanted since he was actually a decent human being. He had levelled his most impressive glares at the boy for that, though the other never seemed to be deterred for long.

Normally, though, he paid him no mind. He was a pervert, and annoying as hell, but Todoroki ultimately had no real reason to pay him much attention.

That changed, though, the minute that Mineta’s high voice cut through the voice of near-sleep that had clouded his mind since waking up.

“I just don’t get why everyone seems fine with this.” Mineta sneered, expression making his face even more unbearable than usual. Todoroki rolled his eyes, getting ready to dive right back into his nap when he heard what Mineta said next. “If you wanna be gross and bang dudes fine, but you should do it somewhere that isn’t UA.” His stomach churned, hunger suddenly gone, as he raised his head again and saw that Mineta had his beady little eyes fixed on Kirishima.

Todoroki’s hands clenched into fists almost on instinct. The rest of the class were engrossed in the discussion between Mineta and Kirishima, so no-one noticed the reflex response. He had heard enough hateful vitriol about sexuality in his lifetime, though most came from his father. Homophobia wasn’t as common now as it had been back before quirks, but it was still around. As Natsuo had ribbed while side-eying Endeavour, the one thing that could be counted on was that society would always have the shitty 1%.

Kirishima looked rather upset, caught off guard and shocked. Todoroki couldn’t blame him. Getting outed over the weekend had warranted a rare wince of sympathy on his part, and getting attacked for his sexuality probably wasn’t how he had wanted the week to start. Todoroki normally didn’t get involved, preferring to hang back and observe, but this vitriol was something had heard before. It was personal.

“Let it go Mineta.” He said simply, trying to keep the aggravation out of his voice. Kirishima blinked in surprise at him, as did many other people in the room, as their class seemed to remember that they were able to intervene in situations like this.

“Todoroki’s right!” Mina declared, jabbing a finger at Mineta’s face. “Leave Kiri alone. His sexuality has nothing to do with you.” Mineta huffed, arms folded and face screwed up in disgust.

“I just don’t want him to stare at me when I’m changing or anything.” He said. “It’s creepy.”

“You mean you don’t want him to treat you like you treat the girls in our class?” Todoroki snapped, irritation flaring. He saw Uraraka’s eyebrows shoot upwards, and Momo nod wisely behind Kirishima. Bakugou, who had been oddly silent throughout the whole affair, gave Todoroki a measuring look. He had been oddly quiet since yesterday, and even today his expression was less angry than usual.

Mineta was saved from replying by Aizawa walking into class, and everyone scrambled to their seats. Todoroki unclenched his fists and sat down, wondering when he had gotten to his feet. He caught the grateful look that Kirishima shot him, and felt the tight knot in his chest loosen somewhat. Mineta would get over it, surely.

Spoiler alert: he didn’t.

Lunch passed without incident, though Mineta chose to sit as far from Kirishima, and by extension, the Bakusquad, as possible. That put him dangerously near the table that Todoroki was sharing with Iida, Midoriya, Uraraka and Tsuyu, but a glare from Tsuyu was enough to send the boy scrambling away again.

Hero training in the afternoon seemed to go well at first; they were all paired off and made to do exercises concerned with teamwork and stealth. Unfortunately for Todoroki’s sanity, he was paired with Bakugou, and unfortunately for everyone else’s peace of mind, Kirishima ended up paired with Mineta.

Working with Bakugou wasn’t unpleasant today, if only because he seemed to be more preoccupied with the distant screeching of Mineta than on their actual exercise. The odd mellow attitude had remained throughout the rest of the day. Even when talking to him, Bakugou didn’t seem as sharp as usual. It was like he was gearing up to shout whenever he first looked at Todoroki, then calmed down immediately after. It was giving Todoroki whiplash, but he was happy to accept Bakugou’s mildly more cooperative air, for however long it lasted.

They finished the exercise early, since they were actually working somewhat in tandem for once, and were making their way back across the grounds when they heard Mineta’s voice picking up again.

“…just wrong! Two guys together is just gross! Ugh!” Todoroki felt himself go on the defensive immediately, and was so absorbed by his own sudden reaction that he almost missed how Bakugou stiffened too. The thunderous rage that was so at home on the blond’s face was finally reappearing after a day of dormancy. They both scrambled over to Mineta and Kirishima, who seemed to be facing off similarly to that morning. Kaminari seemed to be trying to diffuse the situation, waving his hands in a panic. The electricity sparking off his fingers was a good indicator of how distressed the electric blond was. Todoroki raised an eyebrow in surprise. Kaminari was one of the only people in the class who seemed to be able to tolerate Mineta, but he didn’t seem to be holding back on criticising him now.

“-a personal thing!” Todoroki heard Kaminari say as they came within earshot. “People are born as they are, man, stop criticising him for that. It doesn’t matter who you love as long as you’re a good person and a good hero, right?” Mineta was scowling, throwing Kaminari a dirty look.

“It’s unnatural.” He insisted. “I don’t want him near me.” Todoroki saw Kirishima take a step backwards, looking disarmed and upset. Todoroki felt a spike of alarm go through him when he saw a film of tears in the redhead’s eyes. Clearly Mineta’s words were getting to him. Todoroki swallowed, suddenly unsure how to proceed. Mineta turned to Kirishima. “You go on about being manly all the time, right? How can you be manly if you’re off boning dudes?”

Todoroki felt his stomach twist. Bakugou, standing next to him, was terse and silent, face thunderous but eyes uncertain. Glancing around, he could see no sign of Aizawa, which only made his heart sink.

“You’re gonna be alone, too.” Mineta sneered. “It looks like you really are the only person in our class who’s a fa-”

Todoroki cut him off, shaking himself out of his stupor and storming forward, glaring. “If you finish that word, I won’t be responsible for what happens next.” Mineta looked over at him, and he was satisfied to see legitimate fear in his eyes. Todoroki could feel his flames thrumming under his skin, ready to escape and burn. Mineta stepped back, throwing a glare at Kirishima before scurrying away. He saw Kaminari approach Kirishima and grab him by the arm, leading him away, back towards the dorms.

“I am going to punch that fucker in the face.” Todoroki and Bakugou muttered in sync.

Aizawa caught wind of the incident soon enough, and Kirishima was allowed to go back to the dorms early, looking a little upset even as Kaminari tried to cheer him up. Bakugou scowled through the whole afternoon. Mineta. Fucking Mineta was managing to make Kirishima feel like shit, and he had failed to get involved. Goddamn Icyhot had done more to defend the redhead than he had. He wished he hadn’t frozen up. But that fucking word-

Well, he didn’t like it, and even if it was the grape pissant aiming it at him, he didn’t want to be called it again.

Bakugou had known that he wasn’t going to go out and woo any girls from a very young age, and he had a feeling that his mother had known that too, long before he had ever told her. As annoying as the hag could be, she knew him better than just about anyone. She hadn’t looked surprised when he plonked himself into a chair during breakfast and declared the simple but effective statement of “I’m gay, now fuck off and die.”

She had just reached out and grabbed his hands – how she knew he had clenched them under the table to hide how much he was shaking, he didn’t know – laughed and told him that she didn’t give too many fucks about grandchildren anyway. And that had been that. His father had insisted on being one of those sappy fucks who made sure to tell him all this shit about loving him no matter what, but at the end of the day, their reactions had been exactly the same. He had encountered homophobia before, but not so…direct. It made his stomach twist for Kirishima.

He hadn’t been surprised to hear the news, yesterday, but he hadn’t exactly been expecting it either. It had sent a jolt of electricity through his veins before he had tamped down on the emotion – which felt too close to happiness for him to be comfortable with. The contentment hadn’t lasted long, though. Once it had become clear that the whole year knew, Mina, Kaminari and Sero had gone into panic mode. He’d found them grouped together and talking frantically last night.

“The hell are you dumb extras yapping on about?” he’d snapped as he wandered over.

“The whole thing with Kirishima!” Mina said, looking distressed. “Oh god, I hope he’s okay!”

“Poor guy.” Sero had added, face full of concern. “I just wanna find who spread it around and punch them in the face.”

“Sure as shit wasn’t me.” Kaminari had added, shaking his head. “Whoever it was, they sound like a real asshole.” Bakugou had paused, mind working back over what Kaminari had said.

“You knew already?” he’d asked Kaminari. The blond had blinked at him, nodding.

“Uh, yeah, he told me yesterday.” Mina and Sero had nodded along with that, confirming that Kirishima had done the same with them, before Mina had taken note of the expression on his face, and her mouth had slackened.

“Oh…he didn’t tell you.” Bakugou had struggled not to clench his jaw.

“No.” he forced out. “I found out from fuckin’ Round Face.” Mina had slammed her mouth shut, looking deeply regretful as Kaminari and Sero had immediately started avoiding his gaze. Bakugou had just swallowed the anger building up and huffed. “What the fuck ever. You deal with this then, if Shitty Hair clearly doesn’t want me to.” He hadn’t called Kirishima ‘Shitty Hair’ in a while, but the inexplicable stinging in his chest was making him lash out. Mina had tried to call him back, but he’d ignored her and gone straight to bed.

The topic had weighed on him all night. Why did Kirishima tell the others but not him? Did he not fucking trust him? Did he think he was some sort of homophobic idiot? It kept him up later than he would ever care to admit, and though hadn’t been avoiding Kirishima, per se, he hadn’t gone out of his way to spend time with him either. He slid into a seat next to Kaminari at lunch and didn’t bother complaining like he normally might when he was paired up with Icyhot. He knew he had come off as weird, but well, he was entitled to. The one person in this class who he would actually admit he liked didn’t trust him.

He let Kaminari take care of Kirishima after the incident, forcing down the urge to stalk to the second floor and throttle Mineta like he so desired. He scrubbed his skin harder than was strictly necessary while in the shower and stormed off to his room.

He didn’t want to think about Kirishima right now, but he did end up thinking about Mineta. The little fucker was a pain in the ass to the whole of their class. He perved on the girls all the fucking time, he was a coward who was absolutely useless against villains, and he had now shown himself to also be a homophobic, medieval-brained asshole. He was a deadweight on the whole of UA, and on their class specifically. Frankly, Bakugou wanted him fucking gone.

But that wasn’t very ‘hero-like’, at least according to his dumbass teachers, so he guessed he could settle for making the fucker’s life miserable in the meantime.

But Bakugou yelling and screeching at people was something that everyone in their class had become accustomed to over time. It wouldn’t mean as much, coming from him. That begged the question; who could he recruit, who would be just as keen to fuck up Mineta as he was, who usually didn’t outwardly display anger like he did?

He definitely didn’t want to involve any of the girls in this; subjecting them to more time around Mineta than was strictly necessary was definitely some type of war crime or human rights violation, so he considered the guys in his class instead. Kirishima was out, for a similar reason to the girls, and also because, yeah, Katsuki didn’t want to talk to him much right now. Deku was off because…well, it was fucking Deku, and he knew that the loser would probably be too nice to really want to screw up someone else’s life.

He didn’t know or give enough shits about Emo Bird, Tentacles, Candy Rush, Disco Fuck and Tails to bother asking them. Fucking Four-Eyes would just give him a fucking lecture about respecting his classmates. Kouda probably couldn’t roast or scare someone if he had a gun to his head. Soy Sauce had too big a mouth to keep it under wraps, and Dunce Face actually sometimes got along with Mineta, though the idiot seemed to have been coming to his senses in the last few days. So, that left…

Fucking. Icyhot.

Bakugou sighed. It was no secret that he and the Half and Half Bastard didn’t get along too well. They’d been a little better since the Remedial Training they’d done to get their provisional licenses, but they still sniped at one another too often for their relationship to be considered any kind of friendship. But…

Icyhot had stood up for Kirishima twice that day. First in homeroom, where Bakugou was too useless to do anything, and again in hero training, when he had frozen up listening to Mineta. Besides, from what he had heard the guy mutter, he was just as pissed at the grape fuckwit as Bakugou was. It wasn’t hard to tell why; anyone with hair like that was fucking gay, but even regardless of personal circumstances, the guy usually didn’t step in. Besides, Icyhot could definitely intimidate, Bakugou had to give him that. Fuck, this could work.

Sighing, he reluctantly went into his phone, skimming through the contacts. After the disaster of their summer training camp, Aizawa had insisted that everyone in the class had each other’s numbers. It was annoying; Bakugou didn’t like clogging up his phone with numbers he was never going to call, but he supposed now was a good enough time to capitalise on it.

Lord Explosion Murder [9:11 PM]

Oi, you icyhot fuck

Icyhot Bastard [9:12 PM]

Why are you texting me, Bakugou?

Lord Explosion Murder [9:12 PM]

I have a fucking idea and you’re part of it, bastard

Icyhot Bastard [9:12 PM]

Oh? Is this you asking me for help?

Lord Explosion Murder [9:13 PM]

I DON’T NEED YOUR FUCKING HELP YOU DUMBASS SHIT

YOU CAN EITHER BE PART OF IT OR NOT I DON’T FUCKING CARE

FUCK YOU

Icyhot Bastard [9:13 PM]

I don’t even know what this idea of yours is supposed to be?

Maybe you should be a little more specific

Lord Explosion Murder [9:13 PM]

FUCK YOU

Icyhot Bastard [9:13 PM]

Enlightening

Lord Explosion Murder [9:14 PM]

LISTEN HERE SHITRAG

I WANT TO FUCK UP THE GRAPE DIPSHIT THAT’S THE PLAN

DO YOU WANT FUCKING IN OR NOT

Icyhot Bastard [9:14 PM]

I’m listening

Todoroki knew for a fact that it would look suspicious to his friends if he were to peel away from their sides to go talk to someone else, much less Bakugou of all people, so he tried to make it subtle.

Breakfast was normally a loud affair, luckily, and his four closest friends were caught up in a lively conversation on one side of the table. Midoriya was a little quieter, and as much as Todoroki loved his company, he knew that he needed to slip away to talk to Bakugou. They had worked out the bare basics of a plan last night via text but had planned to flesh it out this morning before class started. Biting his lip, Todoroki swung his bag onto his shoulder and stood. Uraraka, Iida and Tsuyu didn’t seem to notice, but Midoriya saw the motion immediately and cocked his head curiously at him.

“Are you going to class already?” his friend asked innocently. Todoroki shrugged.

“Uhh, no, I uh, actually have to go talk to someone quickly.” Midoriya blinked in surprise, but his expression smoothed out, and he nodded, smiling at him warmly. Todoroki firmly ignored how it made his heart flip and race in his chest.

“Oh! Well, I’ll see you in class, Todoroki-kun!” Todoroki nodded, turning and fleeing across the cafeteria, hoping that his blush wasn’t too visible. Bakugou was waiting for him by one of the doors, looking thoroughly unimpressed. Once he’d managed to school his expression into something less embarrassed, the two of them walked out of the building, Bakugou’s usual scowl in place.

“So how exactly are we going to execute this?” Todoroki asked calmly. As happy as he was to be a part of this operation – and surprised that Bakugou had even turned to him for help – he did want a solid plan before they really got into things. “I mean, what’s step one?”

Bakugou bared his teeth, not quite grinning but instead pulling off a much more vicious expression.

“I was thinking about what sorts of things that fucker was going on about yesterday.” He said. Todoroki nodded.

“Among the rampant homophobia, yes.” He mused. “What did you come up with?”

Bakugou gave him a sidelong look. “Well, the little shit only started to back down a little when you started fucking glaring at him. We’re both good at fucking scaring that little shit, so I vote we start with that. Make the ass-rag piss himself.”

“Give him the fear of God.” Todoroki muttered, smiling ever so slightly. “I think I can do that. So how will we pull that off?”

Bakugou grinned again, savage and unrestrained. “I think I know.”

It was about 2 pm in the afternoon, the weather was clear, All-Might was cheerfully overlooking their hero training with Aizawa, and Mineta Minoru was fucking shaking.

From the start of class to now, he had endured the entire day with two pairs of glaring eyes fixed on his back. Todoroki and Bakugou, from early that morning, had spent the whole day looking at him like they were planning on ripping his skin off, Buffalo Bill style. They were prolific – every time he went to do something that wasn’t entirely innocent, one of them appeared, eyes glowing almost ominously.

He had gone to get a drink, racing to grab it before Midoriya could get to the machine, and Todoroki had appeared at the corner, staring at him with a promise of death in his eyes. It had shocked him so much that he didn’t even realise Midoriya had beat him to the machine until he saw the green-haired boy drinking the tea he had been after. Todoroki had slipped away and promptly acted like nothing had even happened.

Mineta had later gone to pull his phone out in class and check out some hotties, but hadn’t even gotten it out of his pocket when he felt a stare on him, only to look up and see Bakugou drilling holes into his skull with his eyes from several rows up. He’d frozen in fear again, and his extensive video collection had gone unappreciated.

Perhaps most horrifying had been the incident right before training had started. He had just wanted a little peek of the girls as they were getting dressed – which was completely harmless! – when he had seen Todoroki and Bakugou both watching him, one at either end of the hall. As one, they had made eye contact, and, most traumatizingly of all, immediately T-posed and swooped towards him. He hadn’t stopped screaming for ten straight minutes, at which point Aizawa made him sit out of the training exercise that afternoon. Even an hour later, he could see the image of those two gliding forwards, arms extended, every time he closed his eyes.

He shuddered as he felt a cold gaze on him again. Todoroki and Bakugou had ended up paired up for the exercise again today, and Mineta was convinced that they had finished early just to stare unsettlingly at him for the rest of the afternoon.

It was a relief when Aizawa called the day to an end, and they all trudged back to the dorms. Sucking up his courage, he marched over to Todoroki and Bakugou, who seemed to be lingering by the gym doors. Bakugou made a face of utter disgust as he approached, and Todoroki rolled his eyes so hard that he was almost certain he heard the motion.

“What the fuck do you want, piss-rag?” Bakugou snarled at him. Mineta huffed, folding his arms and trying to look intimidating. Given that they both loomed over him, it didn’t work too well.

“You two have been targeting me all day!” he whined. “I haven’t done anything to you! You stopped me from seeing hot babes twice today, and you stopped me from getting my favourite drink!” at this, he jabbed a finger at Todoroki. At Bakugou’s curious look, Todoroki shrugged.

“Oh, that had nothing to do with the glaring. I just like Midoriya more than you.” He said simply. Bakugou rolled his eyes, smirking at Mineta.

“What the fuck are you gonna do, grape-piss? There’s nothing wrong with just looking, as you always like to say.”

Mineta huffed, more complaints spilling out of his mouth. Todoroki and Bakugou exchanged a look as he kept going. Todoroki took a step forward, leaning down and making very uncomfortable eye contact with him, before rolling his eyes.

“Ok boomer.”

Mineta screamed again.