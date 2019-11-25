Chapter Text

Chapter One

Survival

Qin Su wants to die.

People are spilling into their secret treasure room.

A paperman saw. The man behind the paperman knows. He has summoned everyone . And soon everyone will – whoever was behind the paperman is going to reveal her in front of everyone!

No, not her. She’s not the target. She’s just fodder, and that realization hurts even more.

Her husband is the target. The man she loved, the man she hates herself for not being able to hate even now.

She remembers that night, several months after Rusong’s birth, when she confronted him over avoiding her bed. He broke down and confessed that he had been too injured during a night hunt to ever be a proper husband again. He had been so ashamed, so sincere, she had never doubted him until now.

She hadn’t cared, of course. She wanted him no matter what condition his body was in. Rusong was enough for them both, she reminded him, and he had held her as she cried for him because she knew just how humiliated and worthless he must feel.

She held him when he broke down after Rusong’s death, when he sobbed that he was failing her as a husband and she could divorce him and probably should.

No wonder he’d said that. No wonder he’d had such self-hatred.

No wonder he’d done his best to comfort her after rumors spread that she was barren, and she hid in humiliation.

He knew all along. How could he lie? Did he ever love her? Was anything real?

Fifteen Years Earlier

The Wens take more territory in Langya every day. Yesterday it was the Tingshan He Sect who retreated from their territory, placing only Laoling Qin’s garrison between Qishan Wen and the core of their headquarters in Langya: Lanling Jin.

Despite his pride, last night Jin Guangshan had no option other than writing to Nie Mingjue to request reinforcements, at Qin Cangye’s urging.

Unfortunately, Qinghe Nie Sect won’t be here in time to keep Laoling’s territory from falling.

The Qin Sect cultivators are forced to retreat through a narrow passage up the mountain. Qin Su stays put, guiding their cultivators as quickly and orderly as she can. helping direct spiritual energy into a boy younger than her who is likely to die anyways, but he looks so scared and desperate that she can’t leave him.

He was the son of a servant, not even a cultivator, but that didn’t stop him from using a blade the moment the Wens breached their fortress. He’s braver than most soldiers she knows, and so Qin Su can’t leave him.

“Maiden Qin! We have to go!” Mianmian, her friend, rushes up to her.

“Go,” Qin Su commands. “I’ll be right behind you. Commander Jin Tian said he’ll be back for the wounded; I’ll leave when he does.”

Mianmian hesitates for a moment before fleeing, and Qin Su stays with the boy another few minutes as his life expires.

She stands, her eyes hazy with tears. Where –

She sees no one but bodies of Qin and Jin cultivators. Some gasp, but most lie lifeless around her.

Where is the commander?

Did he not come back for the injured? He said he would!

Suppose the Wen-dogs sealed off the route back?

Panic bubbles up within her, but she refuses to listen. No, no, surely this can’t happen. She needs to remain calm.

Qin Su isn’t the strongest cultivator; a fact that she’s cried about more than once in her eighteen years.

“I’m sorry I’m an embarrassment,” she tells her Father one day, and he gasps.

“You’re my daughter. You’ll never be an embarrassment,” he assures her. “You’ll forge your own path, A-Su.”

She’ll forge her own path out of here. She has to.

“Help…” wheezes a man outside.

Pull him inside at least , she thinks, and is about to spring forward when she hears laughter.

A squelching sound stops her in her tracks.

The man gags, and then he is silent.

No. Are they killing the wounded?! Damned Wen-dogs! Qin Su looks at the dead and dying men around her, her fear growing.

Well, if she is going to die, she might as well face death bravely. Qin Su grabs a sword and readies it. Her palms begin to sweat.

A hand wraps around her mouth, and she nearly shrieks.

She whirls around to see a boy with enormous golden eyes. He wears a bloodstained Jin uniform, and a sword pokes out of his abdomen, yet he stands regardless. He shakes his head frantically at her and holds a finger to his lips.

He motions for her to follow him. Nervously, she obeys, until he stops by the bloodied remains of a Qin cultivator whose intestines have spilt onto the floor.

Without wasting a second, the boy takes the sword from her and cuts off the front of the man’s robes. Gore clings to the cloth as he drapes it over her, smearing blood over her face.

Qin Su nods and allows him to arrange her in a fallen position. Once she’s suitably “dead,” the boy crawls beside her, the sword still sticking out of him, just as the Wen-dogs enter the room.

She fights the urge to grab the boy’s hand as the Wens simper in victory, kicking a dying man, stomping on the throat of another. They take a man’s severed hand and toss it around like it’s nothing, like it wasn’t just attached to a human being an hour ago.

Their footsteps approach, and she keeps her eyes shut as naturally as she can. “Well, look what we have here. Isn’t this the Laoling Qin’s pretty daughter?”

“Isn’t she is only heir? What a shame,” says one.

“Pfft. The real shame is Qin Cangye only having a daughter as an heir,” laughs the first Wen.

“It’s still a shame; she’s quite pretty.” The second Wen sounds older, but more timid.

“She’s also dead. You into that sort of thing?” snorts the first Wen. “Although that’s not a bad idea.”

“Pardon?”

“Cut off her head and display it for her Father to see. We’ll arrange her body in such a display Qin Cangye will qi deviate and … Jin Guangshan will have to leave to find someone immediately, if you know what I mean.” The man laughs.

Qin Su feels terrified. They’re going to cut her head off and violate her. If she screams and reveals that she’s alive, she had a feeling she will just change the order of her fate, not her fate itself.

She can hear the scraping of a sword being drawn, and she truly doesn’t know what to do.

A whoosh of air, a splatter of warm liquid, and two thuds cause her to pop her eyes open.

The boy has yanked the sword out of his abdomen and sent it through both mens’ throats. They cannot scream as they bleed out in seconds.

Qin Su’s mouth falls open.

The boy mouths a word at her. Hurry .

He’s yanking off more clothing, the Wens’ robes this time. Qin Su understands instantly and exchanges her intestines-drenched cloth for the red sun motif.

The boy nods. Picking up the Wen’s swords, he hands one to her and begins leading her away.

A shout catches their attention.

Qin Su curses. The boy’s eyes widen that a proper lady would speak so crudely, but instead, he grabs her and hops on a sword.

They soar low to the ground, weaving in and out of trees in the mountainous terrain surrounding Langya. Qin Su clings to him for dear life, but his arm is steady around her waist.

An arrow shoots past them, and the boy dodges just in time.

That arrow –

“Qin Sect thinks we’re Wens!” she hisses. Their friends are shooting at them!

He nods grimly, but they cannot slow down to remove their disguise, lest the pursuing Wens catch them. Instead, they can only hope to evade more and more arrows that fly towards them.

Who are you ? She wonders. How is anyone this nimble on a sword?!

The river is ahead; if they can cross that, the Wens won’t dare pursue further.

But it’s also open. They will be totally exposed for arrows.

The boy wraps his arms tighter around her, shielding her small body with his.

And speeds right over the water.

Five arrows whisk past her ear; one scrapes his cheek, but he doesn’t even flinch. Only when they’re past the river and a hail of arrows soars at them does he stop short.

Qin Su and the boy tumble onto the grass, just away from the arrows that stick into the soil.

He yanks at her robe first, revealing the Qin garment underneath; but, not to be outdone, Qin Su rips his robe simultaneously.

“Maiden Qin!” shouts a cultivator, recognizing her at last. “Put your arrows away; that’s Maiden Qin!”

Qin Su’s mind whirls. She’s not going to die.

She begins to giggle, giggle with hysterical relief.

“You’re not hurt?” asks the boy anxiously.

“No; your face! And your stomach…” Her hands are on him, applying pressure to his wounds.

He flushes. “They’re not that bad, Maiden Qin.”

“Then let me thank you.” Never one for formalities, Qin Su throws her arms around him, not caring that his blood sticks to her cheek, or that her stomach is now stained red.

“A-Su!” Father reaches her first. “Thank heavens. A-Su, what happened?!”

“He...he saved me.” Qin Su pulls back to gesture to the boy. “Um, what is your name?”

The boy bows. “Meng Yao.”

Qin Cangye sucks in his breath; everyone familiar with Lanling has heard the name. And yet the boy returned to serve Lanling Jin even after his disgrace?

He remembers his daughter crying over the birthday incident a few years ago, urging him to find the boy and take him in.

It appears his daughter was right all along.

“Meng Yao. Thank you. I will – I will make sure your Father knows of this,” says Qin Cangye.

Meng Yao’s eyes widen. He nods.

“He’s injured,” Qin Su says, tugging his arm.

“It’s not serious; I know where to hurt myself,” he assures them. “I should get back before Commander Jin Tian counts me among the dead.”

“What happened? Was his way back blocked?” Qin Su asks.

Meng Yao hesitates. “I chose to stay in case that happened.”

“Was the way actually blocked?” Qin Cangye asks sharply.

“I – I wouldn’t know, sir,” says Meng Yao reluctantly.

“Meng Yao!” Commander Jin Tian swoops in. “I’m glad you obeyed my command. Word is the one killed was their strategist, just as I predicted.”

Meng Yao’s mouth falls open. Qin Su’s eyes narrow.

But then, she is ushered away to the medical tent, and when she tries to seek Meng Yao out again, no one seems to know where he is.

“He’s not dead. He can’t be. He was the smartest man I’ve ever met,” she insists to Mianmian. “Screw his father and screw Commander Jin Tian! I don’t care what anyone says; if I ever find him again, I’m going to marry him.”

Right now, she wonders if it would have been better if he’d let her die that day. Honestly, losing her head and her dignity could not feel any worse than the disgrace she feels right now.

Don’t worry , he told her after battling the paperman. I’ll find them. You don’t even have to face anyone tomorrow. We can say you’re unwell.

She watched him, still unable to move, as he removed a large, sinister package wrapped up in talismans and placed Wen Ruohan’s dagger in its place.

What is that ? She wanted to ask, but she didn’t because she was too scared of the truth.

And now everyone has entered their treasure vault.

Qin Su stands with her back to them, unable to face their inquisitive expressions.

Mo Xuanyu walks over to unveil the dagger. Whatever was hidden beneath the talismans was obviously awful, obviously the target.

Is it you ? She wants to demand. Are you that angry he – no wonder he sent you back to your family, even when I asked him to be reasonable.

Mo Xuanyu, I’m your sister, too! Don’t treat me like fodder!

“What is this?” asks Zewu-Jun’s pleasant voice, the voice she’s usually found soothing.

Help me ! She wants to beg. But he, oh, if Lan Xichen knew, he would recoil from both her and her husband.

The dagger though. The dagger calls to her.

She listens as Jin Guangyao takes out the dagger, displaying it for everyone, telling the same story he told her shortly after their marriage. He’d been too scared to let her touch such a dark object, because she was pregnant and he didn’t want to contaminate their baby.

Their baby.

He killed that baby.

Suddenly, Qin Su cannot take it any longer. If she doesn’t expose him, Rusong will never face justice.

If she does, she will be humiliated beyond tolerance.

She will sacrifice herself. It is the best solution. For her, for her son.

She lunges forward and rips the knife from her husband’s hands.

“A-Su?!” He looks taken aback, but does not react, as if he’s read her intentions and he doesn’t care –

Mo Xuanyu, that boy who harassed her husband – if he even did – her brother – cries out and lunges for her.

She can’t hesitate, or she’ll be too scared. Qin Su drives the knife into her own abdomen.

“A-Su!” Jin Guangyao wails. He grabs her as she falls, and she wonders – he sounds so sincere. The anguish in his voice, in his tearful eyes – is he sincere?

Did she hurt him? Is she glad?

Does she feel better knowing he cared about her just a little bit?

And then Zewu-Jun is there, her husband’s best friend, the one he often compares to Qin Su, the one she once suspected her husband to be in love with. Before their sham marriage, she had been jealous of Zewu-Jun, until Jin Guangyao returned her affections and she thought herself the luckiest woman in the world.

She was an idiot.

His hands press against her wound, delivering spiritual energy, but her vision is dimming.

“Remove the knife!” Someone yells, and then, A-Yao has frozen but Zewu-Jun has wrenched it out of her.

Almost instantly, she sucks in air.

No – she needs to die!

Her fingers grapple for it, but in horror, Jin Guangyao seals her meridians again. “A-Su, stop!”

Maybe he cares. Or maybe he’s just afraid she will say something.

“Call a medic!” A-Yao yells, like the perfect husband.

The perfect brother.

Qin Su wants to vomit, but she can’t.

“Stay conscious, A-Su, please.” Jin GuangYao holds her tight, his tears splashing onto her cheeks.

Suddenly, he looks up at Lan Xichen, who hovers over her. “Brother, what is going on? Why would A-Su suddenly attempt her own life? She was fine earlier! And, why would you gather in front of the Fragrant Palace and demand me to open my treasure room? Is there anything that you haven’t told me?”

The cold voice of Jiang Cheng filters into her hazy consciousness. “Zewu-Jun, please explain this. All of us are still in the dark.”

Don’t ! She wants to scream. Let me die !

Lan Xichen struggles for words. “Sometime ago, a few of the Gusu Lan Sect’s disciples were on a night-hunt. When they passed Mo Village, they were met with the attack of a left arm that had been dismembered. Both its resentful energy and its killing intent were heavy. Led by it, WangJi had been investigating. However, after we had gathered all parts of the corpse, we discovered that the corpse was… our eldest brother.”

A shiver runs down Qin Su’s spine. Nie Mingjue, that man who abused her husband? Did A-Yao –

What won’t he do?!

Jin Guangyao appears beside himself. “Brother? Hadn’t Brother been buried? Both you and I saw it with our own eyes!”

Nie Huaisand’s voice is wooden. “Brother? Brother Xichen? You mean my brother? And also your brother???”

Lan Xichen nods heavily.

The object behind the talismans. Was it shaped like a head? Or are her memories distorted from blood loss? Qin Su shudders.

A thud confirms that Nie Huaisang has collapsed, and Qin Su envies him his unconsciousness. A circle of people immediately begin to shout.

“Sect Leader Nie! Sect Leader Nie!”

“Where’s that medic?!”

Jin Guangyao’s eyes still hold tears, tears of both grief and fury. He clenches his hands into fists and shouts with both grief and resentment, “Dismembered… Dismembered! Who in this world could’ve done such an insane act?!”

Lan Xichen shakes his head. “I do not know. When we were searching for the head, the clues disappeared.”

The head.

That’s what A-Yao removed.

She didn’t see wrong.

She is not crazy; A-Yao is.

Qin Su wants to scream.

Jin Guangyao pauses. “The clues disappeared… so you came to search me?”

Lan Xichen is silent. Jin Guangyao looks as if he doesn’t believe it. He asks again, almost pleading, “You wanted me to open the treasure room, because you were suspicious… that Brother’s head is at my place?”

A look of guilt passes over Lan Xichen’s face.

Jin Guangyao’s head hangs low. He cradles Qin Su in his arms, avoiding her gaze. After a while, he speaks, “… Forget it. Drop the matter. But, Brother, how did HanGuang-Jun know that such a treasure chamber was inside my bedchamber? And how was it decided that Brother’s head is inside my room? Koi Tower is quite fortified. If this really was my doing, would I have let Brother’s head be discovered so easily?”

Hearing his questions, Lan Xichen can’t seem to find any answers.

Jin Guangyao sighs. “Xuanyu, did you tell this to Brother and all those people? What’s the use of making up this sort of easily exposed lie?”

One of the sect leaders asks, “Lianfang-Zun, who are you talking about?”

Su She speaks coldly. “Who? The one standing beside Hanguang-Jun, of course.”

Everyone turns to look at Mo Xuanyu.

Su She continues. “The people who aren’t from the Lanling Jin Sect might not have heard of who he is. His name is Mo Xuanyu. He used to be a disciple of Lanling Jin, but because of his indecent conduct, he was thrown out for … for harassing Lianfang-Zun. Yet, speaking from the hearsay nowadays, he has proven himself to the likings of Hanguang-Jun, even following him wherever he goes. Why would Hanguang-Jun, who has always been known for his grace and righteousness, keep such a person by his side? It truly is difficult to understand.”

I nearly killed myself and Nie Mingjue is dismembered, and you’re petty over who Hanguang-Jun keeps company with ? Qin Su wishes she could scream.

“Sect Leader Jin, I have arrived!” A medic races into the room.

Jin Guangyao lifts Qin Su, his relief palpable. “Madam Jin attempted her own life. It remains unclear why – please, take care of her. Don’t let her out of your sight. Oh, and Sect Leader Nie has fainted; please take care of him as well…”

Qin Su hates how capable he is; how kind, how sweet he sounds.

She is transferred from his arms to the medic’s, and she hates that she misses A-Yao’s warmth.

She hates that this is the same doctor who delivered Rusong.

As the medic turns around, she sees A-Yao’s hand move toward the hilt of Hensheng. He walks a step closer to Mo Xuanyu. His voice cracks. “I won’t bring up anything from the past, but please explain in all honesty. A-Su’s bizarre attempt – are you involved in this at all?”

It’s you, it’s you ! Qin Su wants to wail, but she’s too scared, too weak.

Jin Guangyao unsheathes Hensheng, but Lan Wangji uses Bichen to block the attack.

Swords fly towards Mo Xuanyu, and Qin Su wants to pray for them to hit her instead.

And then, just as the doctor turns away, Mo Xuanyu grabs the Yiling Patriarch’s sword, the one touchingly named Suibian – an innocent, carefree name that always made Qin Su pity him, and pulls it out.

Impossible .

Jin GuangYao’s expression freezes, but his mouth continues. “It’s the Yiling Patriarch!”

Within an instant, all of the blades of the Lanling Jin Sect’s disciples turn to Mo Xuanyu.

No, wait! Qin Su tries to scream as the medic leads her away, but she can’t.

The last thing she hears is her husband’s voice. “What a surprise that Patriarch Yiling has returned to this world and decided to make an appearance here. Apologies for the lack of reception.”

He’s behind this. Mo Xuanyu is possessed, and the Yiling Patriarch wants revenge on Jin Guangyao. Probably he knows how they kept Wen Ning, though Qin Su wants to swear she was always kind to him, always trying to rouse his consciousness as much as she could.

Yiling Patriarch, I’m not your target. It was Jin Guangshan, you idiot ! She wants to shout.

As Qin Su’s consciousness fades, an idea occurs to her.

If the Yiling Patriarch is alive, he can raise the dead.

He can save Rusong.

If she can talk to the Yiling Patriarch, maybe, just maybe, her life won’t be a complete joke.





