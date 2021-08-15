Update, 08/15/21: So, I'm currently doing some MASSIVE edits on this fic. I'd say I'd change this note when those edits are done, but... I'm probably going to forget, so. Anyway. Only minor edits this chapter, I'll let you know when they get bigger. Update, 08/20/21: Came back. Changed the tense. I think I'm done with this chapter now.

Chapter Text

Yiling was small and loud and filthy, and Jin Rong wasn’t sure why his mother had brought him there.

“Experience,” she said when he asked, and “You cannot work with the other sects if you don’t know what they face in their worst corners,” which he didn’t think was a proper answer.

“Father wouldn’t bring me here,” he grumbled, but only quietly, and only when he was sure his mother wasn't paying attention. Her hatred of his father was legendary. Don’t you dare turn out like your father , she said over and over, and Jin Rong nodded every time even though he didn't really understand it. He had tried to ask the servants and other cultivators, but all they would tell him was that he would understand when he was older. But everyone in Koi Tower knew better than to say no to Madam Jin, and despite only being ten years old (a very mature ten years old, he’d insist if anyone ever asked), he’d learned that lesson several times over.

Which was what brought him to Yiling, walking down a filthy street with his mother holding his hand tightly. She’d brought a little basket of dumplings for his lunch, which he was clutching in his free hand, but she refused to let go long enough for him to eat any; despite apparently bringing him to Yiling for experience , she didn’t seem particularly interested in letting him get any.

He could hear dogs barking from down an alley nearby, loud and sharp. They sounded hungry; the people of Yiling seemed hungry too, so he supposed it made sense. He tugged on his mother’s sleeve. “Mother, Mother, there are dogs down there! Can we go see them?”

“They’re probably strays,” Madam Jin told him. “They can be dangerous, especially for children, so it’s better for us to stay away.” But before Jin Rong could complain, she turned back to the alley in one sharp movement. Something in her face shifted. “...A-Rong, stay close to me.” That said, she hurried down the alley towards the sound of barking. Did she change her mind?

As they got closer, Jin Rong began to hear what she must have. There was someone screaming, a high, reedy sound that had to be coming from another kid. “N-no! Stay away! Get away from me! Help! Somebody, help me!”

Madam Jin drew her sword as the dogs came into view. They were huge, dirty, mean-looking beasts, nothing like his own pets back at Koi Tower, and Jin Rong shrank into his mother’s side as she drove them off with a few quick slashes; these dogs looked like if he tried to pet them they'd probably bite his hand off. But the screaming died down to whimpering as the dogs ran off, and Jin Rong got his first look at the kid his mother rescued. He looked young, and far dirtier than any child Jin Rong had ever seen. He was definitely younger and dirtier than Jin Rong himself was, he noted with quiet satisfaction. Madam Jin knelt down and spoke soothingly, like she did whenever Jin Rong scraped his knee during training. “Child, are you alright?”

The kid sniffled and swiped at his eyes, leaving smears of mud on his cheeks. “I’m okay…”

...That wasn’t mud, Jin Rong realized. “You’re bleeding!”

Madam Jin nodded, seeing the same thing he did. “What happened? Were you bitten? Here, let me see.”

“I-I’m okay,” the kid insisted. “Really, I’m- Ow!” The last part came as Jin Rong grabbed his arm and yanked it forward so his mother could look.

“A-Rong!” Madam Jin scolded. She gently took the kid’s wrist, clicking her tongue at the deep bite on his forearm. “Well, that looks painful. Here, let me…” She pulled a ribbon from her sleeve to bind the wound. “There. That should hold until we can get you proper medical treatment. Where are your parents?”

“Gone.”

“Gone?” Madam Jin echoed. “What do you mean?”

The kid shrugged. “They went on a night hunt. Ages ago. I haven’t seen them since.”

Madam Jin took a deep breath. “...I see. What is your name, child?”

“Wei Ying!” the kid said.

“Wei Ying,” Madam Jin repeated. Jin Rong couldn’t understand why she cared so much. “Really?”

“Mhm!”

“Cangse Sanren and Wei Changze’s child?” Madam Jin pressed.

“Mhm!” The kid nodded. “D’you know them? Are they coming back?”

Something sad crept over his mother’s face. “...They aren’t, A-Ying,” she said.

“Oh.” Wei Ying ducked his head. “...Are they dead?”

“I’m afraid so,” Madam Jin said gently.

“Oh,” Wei Ying repeated, very quietly. He sniffled.

He wasn’t going to cry, was he? Jin Rong wasn’t any good with crying people. He fumbled for his basket and pulled out a dumpling, which he held out to the kid. “Here.”

“Eh?” Wei Ying stared at him, then at the dumpling. “Is that for me?”

“Just take it,” Jin Rong grumbled.

Wei Ying smiled at him as he claimed the dumpling, still a little teary-eyed. “Thank you, Rich-gege!” It was like the sun had just risen in the filthy alley. Wei Ying’s face lit up, his eyes shining as he bit into the dumpling. “It’s good!” he chirped around his mouthful. “It’s really, really good!”

Jin Rong managed to tear his eyes away from the brightest smile he’d ever seen long enough to catch his mother’s approving nod. “Do you… want more?” he asked.

“There’s more ?!” Wei Ying stepped closer, eyes wide. “It’s really okay if I have some? Even though they’re yours?”

“Why would I offer if it wasn’t okay?!” Jin Rong held out the basket of dumplings.

Wei Ying took it hesitantly and reached in to pull one out. “Okay!”

He began eating in quick bites. Jin Rong watched jealously. He was hungry too! But his mother was looking at him with a proud smile, like he’d done something right. So he kept watching, trying to ignore the way his stomach growled.

Wei Ying didn’t ignore it, though. “Oh, are you hungry, Rich-gege?” He glanced into the basket, already half empty. “Sorry… I ate your food.” He held it out. “You can have the rest, though!”

Jin Rong glanced at his mother, then nodded and took the basket. She smiled at Wei Ying as he started on the remaining dumplings. “A-Ying, do you have anywhere to stay?” Wei Ying shook his head. “Would you like to come and stay with us?”

Wei Ying blinked at her. “Stay… with you and Rich-gege?”

“We have a huge house,” Jin Rong boasted. “With lots of servants and good food and warm beds!” Wei Ying looked like he wasn’t familiar with any of those things. It didn’t seem fair.

“And… I can stay there?” Wei Ying asked. “You don’t mind?”

“Of course you can,” Madam Jin said.

“Father won’t like it,” Jin Rong pointed out.

Wei Ying flinched. Madam Jin frowned at Jin Rong. “What does that matter?” she asked. “Do you think I’m beholden to your father’s wishes?” Jin Rong quickly shook his head. Madam Jin nodded and turned back to Wei Ying. “You don’t need to worry about him,” she said gently. “I’ll take care of everything.”

Wei Ying hesitated, looking away as he thought. “It’s really okay?”

“It’s okay,” Madam Jin assured him.

Wei Ying smiled again. “Then… yes, please.” He giggled. “Please let me come home with you!” He bowed clumsily.

It was cute. Sort of like when his dogs did tricks. Jin Rong glanced at his mother, who smiled at both of them. “Well then, shall we be on our way? It’s a long way back to Lanling.”

“Mhm!”

Jin Rong nodded. “I want to go home.”

Madam Jin turned to leave the alley. Jin Rong followed. After a moment, a little hand took his; he turned to see Wei Ying clinging to him. The kid smiled up at him. “Is this okay?” he asked.

“...Sure,” Jin Rong decided.

Wei Ying giggled again, grabbing onto Jin Rong’s arm more firmly. Jin Rong didn’t bother to shake him off.

…

The sun had long since set when they returned home. Wei Ying was visibly exhausted by the time they reached the top of Koi Tower’s seemingly endless steps. So was Jin Rong, but he was less exhausted, so he kept his head up and tried to look superior as they stood before his father.

“My lady,” Jin Guangshan said. “You want to… adopt this child?” He said it like Madam Jin had suggested they roast and eat him.

“I am going to adopt this child,” Madam Jin said firmly.

“You know what people will say if you do this,” Jin Guangshan wheedled. “Everyone will think he’s mine. They’ll think you’ve accepted my habits.”

“You don’t need to worry about that ,” Madam Jin assured him. “I would never allow anyone to believe such nonsense.”

“My lady…”

Madam Jin turned to the children. “A-Rong, why don’t you show A-Ying around his new home?”

“My lady!”

“Go on,” she said, ignoring her husband. Jin Rong glanced between the two of them, then turned to Wei Ying. The kid had his head down, swaying on his feet with exhaustion, staring at the floor like he could convince it to swallow him if he begged it hard enough. He was still filthy; the three of them were brought to Jin Guangshan almost immediately, leaving the servants to prepare a bath in Jin Rong’s room.

Jin Rong grabbed Wei Ying’s hand and tugged him towards the door. “Come on,” he said. “I’ll take you to my room.”

“Okay.” Wei Ying followed him obediently, glancing back over his shoulder at Madam Jin as they left.

They walked until the sound of arguing faded into the distance. The servants looked at them oddly, the heir to the sect walking hand in hand with someone who Jin Rong had to admit looked an awful lot like a filthy beggar boy. He glared at everyone who was visibly confused or annoyed by Wei Ying’s presence, but if the younger boy noticed he was ignoring it.

“Here,” Jin Rong said, stopping in front of his bedroom door.

“This is your room?” Wei Ying asked.

“Yeah,” Jin Rong said. He reached for the door handle.

There was a bark from the other side, and Wei Ying went pale. “D-dog!”

“She’s not like those dogs on the street,” Jin Rong told him, a little annoyed. His puppy was a good girl, she’d never bite!

Before he could inform Wei Ying of this, the puppy got tired of waiting for him to open the door enough for her to get out and threw her full weight against it. Jin Rong lost his grip on the handle as the door flew open and his puppy leapt out, barking joyously.

Wei Ying screamed . He scrambled to hide behind Jin Rong, arms wrapping around his neck so tightly he could barely breathe. “Help!” he wailed. “Help, help, save me! Rich-gege, make it go away !”

“Calm down !” Jin Rong snapped. “And let go of me!”

“I can’t !” Wei Ying cried. “Gege, make it stop!”

“Fine!” He turned his attention to the puppy. “Sit!”

She sat. Wei Ying didn’t let go of him. Jin Rong groaned, abruptly exhausted. “What now ?”

“Make it go away!” Wei Ying whined. “Please make it go away!”

“Alright, alright!” He waved a hand at the puppy. He would pet her, but when he tried to step closer Wei Ying shrieked and yanked at his clothes until he stopped. “Go to the kennels! The kennels! Good girl!”

He was glad Father got him a spiritual dog; he couldn’t imagine how hard it would be to get a regular dog to the kennels with Wei Ying clinging to him. At least he was light.

...He was very light, actually. Definitely lighter than Jin Rong, as well as shorter and scrawnier. He made a mental note to talk to his mother about that; maybe Wei Ying needed more food, like when Jin Rong found that little puppy whose mother hadn’t been feeding him. If Wei Ying didn’t have a mother to feed him before Jin Rong and Madam Jin found him then he probably didn’t get enough, right? If he was really going to be Jin Rong’s little brother, then it was Jin Rong’s job to look after him! He didn’t want Wei Ying to die!

While he was thinking, his puppy had slunk off towards the kennels. He made a second mental note to bring her some treats later; it wasn’t her fault his new brother didn’t like her! “There, she’s gone! Will you get off now?”

Wei Ying all but threw himself off him. “Sorry, sorry! I didn’t mean to bother you!”

“It’s… fine.” He was still a little annoyed, but who could make a fuss about anything looking at those big eyes, still wide and bright with tears from the fright? Who could upset him more over something so small? It wasn’t like he couldn't see his dogs, he just had to keep them away from Wei Ying! He could do that! “Don’t worry about it.”

“Really?” Wei Ying blinked at him. “You… You can call it back if you want…”

“I don’t want you screaming in my ear all night,” Jin Rong scoffed.

“All… night?”

“Well, why would we get a bath ready for you here if you were sleeping somewhere else?” Jin Rong asked. “Or would you rather sleep in the hall?”

“N-no!” Wei Ying said quickly. “If you’re really okay with me staying in your room…”

It occurred to Jin Rong that he didn’t actually know if his mother had had another room prepared for Wei Ying or not. But it was too late! He had already said that Wei Ying could stay in his room, and Madam Jin always said that a good sect leader kept his word! So he would share with Wei Ying, at least for one night.

He managed to usher Wei Ying into the bedroom and to the tub of water without any further issues. While the younger boy bathed, he grabbed a set of his own inner robes for him; it wasn’t like there was anything else for him to wear other than the dirty rags he brought with him. What would be the point of bathing if he was just going to put on filthy clothes again?

When Wei Ying finally emerged from the bath, hair still wet and dressed in Jin Rong’s too-big clothes, Jin Rong was considering the next problem: he only had one bed.

“Um… I can sleep on the floor…” Wei Ying offered, glancing from Jin Rong to the bed and back again. “I’m used to stuff like that.”

“Mother says guests always get first priority,” Jin Rong said as haughtily as he could. “I’ll sleep on the floor.”

“But it’s your room!”

“Shut up!” Jin Rong snapped. “I said you could take the bed, so you take the bed! Stop arguing!”

“O-okay!” Wei Ying scurried over to the bed. “Um… good night.”

“...Good night.”

Jin Rong blew out the candles as Wei Ying settled into bed. He giggled, nuzzling into the sheets. “Your bed is so nice!”

Jin Rong shrugged, even though Wei Ying probably couldn’t see him in the dark. “It’s okay.”

“You must be really rich, Gege,” Wei Ying sighed. “If this is only okay… ”

“Go to sleep already,” Jin Rong grumbled. “I’m tired, and I can’t sleep with you chattering.”

“Sorry, sorry!” Wei Ying said. “I can’t help it, I haven’t had anyone to talk to in ages and ages! Am I bothering you?”

“Shut uuuuuuuuuup !” Jin Rong groaned. He climbed onto the bed to throw a hand over Wei Ying’s mouth.

Wei Ying yelped and tried to squirm away, but Jin Rong pinned him down without too much trouble. It was nice to be stronger than someone . “Hey, let go!”

“Not until you stop talking!” Jin Rong said.

Wei Ying grabbed the arm Jin Rong was using to hold himself up and pulled, knocking him off-balance and onto his side on the bed. “I’ll stop talking when you stop talking!”

“You-!” Jin Rong considered punching the younger boy, but decided against it. “I’m not moving,” he said, closing his eyes.

He got the sense that Wei Ying was eyeing him closely “...Me neither,” he said eventually. A hand crept into Jin Rong’s. “Good night, Gege.”

Jin Rong sighed and squeezed Wei Ying’s hand. “Good night.”

(He woke the next morning to Wei Ying’s head on his shoulder, their hands still clasped together. Somehow, despite the bruises from being kicked at some point in the night, he couldn’t bring himself to mind.)