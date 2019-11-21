If you came here from my tumblr, you know this is a crossover story. You can check it if you want the spoiler. I mean…it’s easy to guess from the summary alone IMO lolol.

Here’s the link for the fanart: Deer

Midoriya Izuku is a weird kid, people said.

And Bakugo Katsuki agreed with that notion wholeheartedly.

It was clear from the very beginning. For a kid under five, he was too silent. Gaze too sharp. Speech too eloquent. And he was moving like a seasoned martial artist. Or a warrior. One way or the other. He didn't indulge himself in playing Heroes and Villain like any kid in kindergarten usually did, preferring to sleep under trees and watching the clouds. While others were playing with blocks and drawing silly things, he sat in a corner and read a book with difficult words. As the teacher taught the young children how to multiply one plus one, Izuku solved arithmetic questions even a college student would have difficulty with. Where others were tasked with describing a thing they saw as a way of playing 'Guess what', Izuku analyzed Quirks to their core, giving tips on how to improve and cover any holes in their defenses be it heroes or civilians.

Katsuki didn't blame them for thinking that Izuku had some sort of intelligence quirk. With his mature nature and how easily he absorbed any knowledge like a sponge. It lent itself well to the idea.

But then he was diagnosed as Quirkless and any curious glances the boy received, quickly began to wither and fade.

It almost seemed like everyone forgot about his intelligence. Forgot that he could outtalk any adult with unfaltering ease. Because in this society, no quirk equals useless, it seems.

Katsuki had believed in this consensus too, at one point; ready to follow the others with their plans to 'play around' with the harmless kid. But then he saw how easy Izuku put them down. From casually laying in the soft, green grass, to standing upright with his fists raised. One second he was standing still, the next, Fatty-With-Red-Wings (Katsuki didn't care to remember the boy's name)was already sobbing disgustingly on the ground, blood pouring from his abused nose. Apparently, Izuku swiped his legs from beneath him, causing the bully to tumble in a painful crash to the unforgiving ground.

Katsuki didn't want to admit that he gasped in awe at the green-haired boy's action, but gasped in awe he did.

Clearly, when adults said Quirkless people were fragile and needed to be protected, they were completely wrong.

Katsuki may not bully Izuku like any other kids, but he did ask (read: demanded) Izuku to teach him how to fight. After all, it was a skill a hero required. And he wanted to be a hero, even if the greenette himself didn't want to.

Too troublesome. Not worth his time, He said.

"Because a hero's main duty is not fighting villains, but saving others," Izuku clarified after he curb-stomped Katsuki to the ground for the millionth time. Izuku didn't even need any fancy equipment to neutralize his quirk. Just a can of water spray and bam! No sweat to use, "for a failure like me, I can't handle the responsibility anymore."

Katsuki didn't understand. The nerd has a bright future. He already helped his father with his work. Maybe not creating support equipment with his own hand, just bouncing off idea after idea via telephone. I-Island was aware of his existence. Already reaching out with an offer to work with them when he graduated from Junior High. He didn't have to be in the support department like his father was, his analysis was helpful enough for other scientists to improve their gadget. No, Izuku would be the head Counselling; an important role with a high-paying salary. Obviously, he has everything in the bag.

So, why did he say that?

(Why did he think he's a failure?)

(When he's league s a head from Katsuki, that the blonde was actually afraid he would never catch up to Izuku's shadow?)

In a world where Izuku wished to be a hero and get an over-powered quirk from his idol, Katsuki is an ex-bully turned fierce rival. Brash and foul-mouthed, he would not hesitate to throw a punch if something or someone annoyed him.

In this world, the brash attitude and foul-mouth full of curses were still there. But he knew from an early age, that just because others' quirks were not as strong as his, didn't mean they were weak. Not when a Quirkless, supposedly 'useless' kid always managed to win in their one-sided match (and he was not talking about him using his Quirk for leverage there). When Izuku, as expressionless as he was, was actually depressed beyond measure.

In another world, Bakugo Katsuki becomes an obstacle Izuku needed to pass.

In this world, Bakugo Katsuki becomes a steady pillar for his friend to lean on.

(Not that he'll ever admit it, though)