Wrapping it all up from the Trial. Suspicions are spoken. Ending with some cute Chibis <3

Chapter Text

Chapter 24

Minashi stood in the middle of Hiruzen’s office as he dismissed his regular guard for the evening. Once she felt the privacy barrier activate, she placed down her own secondary one to block out all visual access. With that, she shed her Kitsune henge once again. A long sigh escaped her as she moved to collapse on his couch. She heard Hiruzen shifting around his office until he set a tea cup next to her on the low table. He grabbed a seat and sipped on his own tea.

They enjoyed the peaceful moment as the sun disappeared behind the Konoha tree line outside the windows.

“I’m losing my advantage.” Minashi whispered into the silence. Hiruzen only hummed in acknowledgement. “I won’t be able to predict as much anymore. Danzo and Orochimaru were such large players of my past.”

“You said there was still another.”

Minashi sighed. “Yes. Zetsu. Tou-san and I had a theory about it.”

“ ‘it’?” Hiruzen questioned.

“Yes. It’s not human. That’s why we began making theories about it. Especially after listening to one of its victim’s story. It’s able to attach itself to a person if they are weak enough and manipulate their body. Otherwise, it keeps itself attached to a white Zetsu. A clone of some sort.” Minashi covered her eyes with her arms and hid her frown. “The clones are made from a statue. Nevertheless, I can’t find the statue since it’s made of Nature Energy even in its weakened form. It’s the same statue that is currently keeping Madara alive. That bastard will start making his own moves in the third war. But I do not know how they will change with my own actions taking out Danzo and Orochimaru from being manipulated.”

“You do not need to focus on all this alone Minashi.” Hiruzen said evenly. She lifted her arm enough to peek a look at him. “You have allies remember?”

Minashi’s pinched face eased as she dropped her arms and sat up to lean against the armrest.

“Hai.” She sighed.

“Talk with my students. I’m sure there is much that you can accomplish with their aid.” Hiruzen smirked.

Minashi glanced at him then looked away as she thought about it. She had only originally planned on having just Hiruzen and Jiraiya in the know. But now she had Tsunade and Orochimaru. She narrowed her eyes at nothing as she thought about it. Tsunade is one of the best Medic-nins in all the elemental nations. If she could work with her, they might be able to save lives when the war came. Not to mention if she could get Tsunade on board with Orochimaru’s genius, they might be able to get started on the replacement limbs that Tsunade didn’t discover until the Fourth war. That would keep their shinobi number up, no matter if they did lose limbs in the war.

Then there was Orochimaru and Jiraiya. A brilliant Scientist and Manipulator. A Master Spy and infiltrator. Could she get them to expand the spy work even greater? Use that network to keep an eye out for Zetsu and Madara? Use that network to have a greater advantage in the war without too much loss on either side?

Minashi’s mind whirled with all the possibilities. Her mind suddenly paused when she remembered Nagato. She needed to get a hold of his Rinnegan eyes. She remembered that they should be starting or already in charge of Akatsuki by now. Yahiko was still alive. If she could also take those cursed eyes out of the picture as well, Madara will lose another piece to his plans.

“I need to speak with the Sannin soon. Before the Third war is confirmed.” Minashi spoke softly but firm as the plans came together in her mind.

“That can be arranged but I have a condition Minashi.” She snapped her sharp gaze to see steely brown. “You will take a break. You have been pushing yourself. Take time to just breathe.”

Minashi gave him a sardonic smile. “I’ll try Jiji. There are just a few ideas I want to talk to you about first before the day ends.”

“What would those be?”

“We were talking about Sakumo being your successor. What would happen if you passed away before he could take it? What if he passed away before he could take it? What happened if he passed away shortly after taking the Hat? Who would replace him?”

“I’m listening.” Hiruzen sat up straighter.

So Minashi told him about how Hiruzen had to take back his own seat when her Yondaime had passed away a year into his duty. How there was no one else able to take it. It took thirteen years before Tsunade had been brought back to take the seat. Her solution was to have the Hokage and Hokage successor marked. The mark would only be visible when chakra was added to it. It would hold the chakra of their predecessor. They could then pass on their own chakra and that of their predecessor to identify the next successor.

Hiruzen and Minashi worked, discussed, and drew out the first temporary seal. Minashi rewrote it twice more before Hiruzen was sporting a new seal on his left inner wrist. The seal activated with a glow and condensed into two words. Fire Three.

Looking at the time to see that it was closing in on midnight, Hiruzen and Minashi called it a night.

Minashi disappears back to her ANBU apartment to strip and henge clothes before trading spots with her Child Clone once again.

Morning came too quick for her liking. She finds it odd how she goes through the motions the following morning with Minato. The only new thing had been Kushina being awake enough to do her hair before they both walked her to the Academy.

Sakumo and Kakashi met them there and with some small chat they were left there. She knew their tight smiles and not as bright gazes were because Danzo’s execution later today. She too would have to make a blood clone to slip out and attend.

Giving herself a mental shake she attempted to focus back on the academy. She could only groan as Sumiko-sensei started the morning off with a history lesson.

Minashi perked up a little bit when they headed outside for taijutsu. Switching back and forth from Child to Adult forms had made her to adapt easier as her body and mind got used to muscle memory for the two different forms.

It had also allowed her, during their Chakra control training, to gain an amount of control she didn’t have until she had spent time with her fox summons as a teen. While she would never have perfect control, the massive amounts she had were also starting to balance out more. She always gave Kurama mental thanks for his own endless effort to balance their chakra out.

This was why she had opted for the academy. While she didn’t really need the academic parts, it was the physical she needed. The actual physical training they did built her small body up. Her physical strength was increasing, yet she would always have great stamina. The amount of energy her chakra provided her was the cause for that.

She ignored it when she made a Blood clone and sent it off to aide Hiruzen. It had orders to avoid any physical altercations as she was still healing. She didn’t need to be in the Hospital for Chakra exhaustion and over exertion within a week. She wouldn’t be able to excuse it again. Especially with Sakumo toning down their training.

An hour after lunch started, Minashi stumbled into her chair at her desk when the Blood clone dispelled. Sitting down she laid her head down ignoring Kakashi’s worried look.

“Just got dizzy for a moment.” Minashi smiled at him. He gave her a skeptical look before letting her be. Grabbing his free arm, she used it as a pillow as she slept through the tactics lesson. Instead, she focused on the memories.

She shoved aside the actual beheading of Danzo. It was the fact that her clone had approached the Sannin afterwards. She’d hugged Tsunade when the woman finally broke down once again. When she had calmed down, her Clone had asked if they could have a private meeting in a few days' time. She needed their help with some of her personal missions. Tsunade had only nodded. Orochimaru had given her a penetrating gaze before bowing his head respectfully. Says it’s the least they owe her. Jiraiya had just given her a tight smile. ‘That’s what comrades are for.’ He reminded her. She’d given them respectful bows before moving to her Hokage and pulling him into a hug. He’d stiffened and people stared. Hiruzen then relaxed and hugged her back.

‘I can feel that you aren’t her.’ He’d whispered. ‘Thank you for still being here in some way.’

‘You’re family’ Her blood clone had whispered in his ear. He’d hugged her tighter before he’d dismissed her. Saying that she’d done enough. His Guard could take care of him for the rest of the day. Her clone had just nodded before flashing away and popping in her apartment.

Minashi let out a sigh when the final bell rang, ending the Academy day. She clung to Kakashi as they slowly walked towards the gate.

“You okay Mina?” he asked softly. She looked up to see two worried coal eyes.

“I just had a bad dream last night.” She felt him twitch beside her.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t there.”

Minashi shook her head and leaned against his shoulder. She couldn’t see it as his ears turned red.

“It didn’t wake me up, so it wasn’t bad, but I just feel extra sleepy.” She sighed.

“I can ask Tou-san to stay with you and Minato-san and Kushina-nee-san.” He offered.

Minashi paused and looked back up to him. Her lips lifted into a smile at him. “I would like that. You keep all the bad dreams and nightmares away Kashi.”

His flush spread to just over his mask as he gave a firm nod. “Then I’ll ask.”

A few moments later, they reached the gate and found both their families waiting for them with even more tired looks around their eyes. Minashi felt guilt assault her before remembering that it was needed. They would heal soon enough.

“Tou-san!” Kakashi called out as they walked quicker to their small group.

“Kakashi.” Sakumo finally gave a real smile.

“Nii-san. Nee-san. Saki-Chan!” Minashi smiled, but it wasn’t as bright as normal. She saw Minato and Kushina share glances.

“Tou-san, can I stay with Mina tonight?”

Sakumo blinked before frowning. “We separated you two this week to keep you from pushing each other in training.”

“It’s not for training.” Kakashi pouted.

“Kashi keeps bad dreams away.” Minashi said softly as she looked up at all three adults with puppy eyes. She saw all three waiver.

“I don’t see a problem with it.” Minato caved first.

Sakumo shook his head. “No, they need to learn when it’s time for rest. Minashi ended up in the hospital. We’re lucky they both didn’t end up in the hospital.”

Minashi pulled on her emotions and made her puppy eyes turn glassy with unshed tears.

“P-please Saki-chan?” Minashi whimpered even as she clung to Kakashi.

“Oh, Senpai!” Kushina exclaimed with a bright face. “Why don’t we all just stay together? That way we can keep an eye on the kids from training too much and they get to stay together. Plus-” her smile dimmed a bit. “I think being around more people would be best. I think Minato and I would enjoy the extra company.”

Sakumo looked at Kushina and saw what Mina could see. The events of the past couple days were wearing on them. He let out a long sigh of defeat. “Alright.” His head tilted as he hummed. “If you two wouldn’t mind, I think I might send a message to some friends of mine. They shouldn’t be alone either.”

Minato perked up. “Sensei?”

“Hai. Him and his partners.” Sakumo. “It will also allow Jiraiya to finally meet Minashi.”

“Nii-san’s Sensei?” Minashi questioned.

“Hai, do you remember seeing the tall white haired man near the Hokage when we were all gathered the other day?” Minato asked as he crouched before her.

“When that crazy man was getting in trouble for hurting people?” She tilted her head cutely.

“Hai.” Minato nodded. Mina let her gaze go unfocused as she acted as if she tried to remember Jiraiya.

Her eyes lit up. “Oh! The one that smelled like toads?”

Minato chuckled. “Hai.”

“Orochi-chan talked about him. They are teammates right? Orochi-chan seemed happy they are back! He talked about them during our Fuuin lessons.” Minashi beamed. “is Orochi-chan coming too?”

“Him and the Doctor that treated you in the hospital.” Kushina confirmed as she picked Minashi up and they began walking together back to Sakumo’s place. Minato disappeared first to pack overnight backs for him and Kushina.

“Ah, the nice Ba-chan.” Minashi smiled.

Kushina smiled tightly. “Yep. They are all teammates.”

“That bad man hurt her.” Mina pouted. Kushina nodded and she saw Sakumo hold Kakashi tighter beside them.

“Yes. That is why I think it would be good for them to visit.” Sakumo said as he met her eyes.

“She needs a hug?” Mina questioned. Sakumo tilted his head as he looked at her.

“Hai, I think she would enjoy a hug.”

Mina only smiled brighter. “It will be a big hug!” she exclaimed. “Especially since we are family!”

Kushina almost tripped, but Minato arriving back, stopped her from falling.

“Who’s family?” he asked.

“The nice Ba-chan from the Hospital!” Mina giggled.

“What? How’s that?” He asked confused.

Mina looked between the three adults looked confused. “Isn’t she? We learned that she’s the Shodaime’s granddaughter. Didn’t the Shodaime marry an Uzumaki? It makes her Uzumaki.”

Kushina’s smile turned loving. “She is. We’ll make sure to give her plenty of hugs then.” She said even as she dove in tickled Mina’s side. Mina let out a loud squeal as she squirmed in Kushina’s arms.

“Nii-san!” Mina laughed as she launched for Minato for help. He chuckled as he caught her and saved her from Kushina’s wiggling fingers.

Back at the Hatake Compound Minashi got to witness Sakumo summoning the white wolf Kyo once again. He gave her the scroll invites for the Sannin and then she was gone.

Kushina then moved to the kitchen to whip up snacks and get started on dinner.

Mina happily sat on the couch snuggled into Kakashi’s lap as he read another Ninjutsu theory scroll Minato gave him.

“Senpai?” Kushina called from the entry to the kitchen. Sakumo looked to her with a kind smile.

“Yes Kushina?”

Kushina fiddled with the Cooking Chopsticks in her hand, as she didn’t look up. “Can I invite the team over as well?” She finally looked up to meet Sakumo’s gaze. “I know Hizashi is probably acting fine, and Mikoto has her father and Clan, but they both won’t let anyone see underneath.”

Sakumo’s gaze softened on her. “That is fine. The more the merrier. I will be good to see my once Cute Genin back together.”

Kushina smiled before she was gone and the back a few moments later with two scrolls. Sakumo Summoned up another wolf. This one was slightly bigger than Kyo. Its fur was also a mix of black, grey, and white. Golden eyes looked to Sakumo for instructions.

“Haru. Please pass these onto my students. Let them know it’s from both Kushina and I.”

“Hai Sakumo-sama.” The wolf said with a growly bass voice. He carefully took the scrolls and left out the open door.

Mina let her eyes slide back shut as Kushina went back to the kitchen and Sakumo and Minato talked Ninjutsu theory.

She was woken from her doze when she felt a tiny hand shifting through her hair. She smiled and turned to snuggled her face into Kakashi’s still soft stomach. She knew with time, it would change, so she would enjoy it for now. He paused when she shifted before continuing to pet her hair when she settled down again. She forced her mind to shut off on all her worries for now. She was currently Minashi, the almost five year old that was about to meet a bunch of new people. A child that had just witness a bad man stand trial. A girl that had just recovered from exhaustion. A child that was shy around strangers. A child that had no responsibilities.

Mina didn’t notice when she actually feel asleep. She did notice when she slowly became more aware. Kakashi wasn’t just letting her use him as a pillow. His even breathing and changed position gave away that he must have succumbed to his own nap. Mina wanted to smirk in triumph. She’d would say it again. Naps were almost as good as Ramen.

Kakashi had fallen to the side to where he was now holding her close even as Minashi was still buried in his stomach. Her arms had moved in her sleep though to wrap around him. His own nose was buried in her hair as she felt his warm puffs of breath on her head.

The second thing she noticed was that there were a few more signatures in the living room than before. She recognized all but one. Yet the one new one was still similar enough to ones she once knew, that she wasn’t worried. She knew that she must have been really tired though if her instincts hadn’t made her wake up, when everyone had begun to arrive.

However, I’ve always felt safe in Kakashi’s arms. Always knew that he’d wake up and protect me if we were in danger. She thought to herself absently.

The brat isn’t the paranoid ANBU he once was. Kurama reminded her.

Then I’ll have to be the one on guard until he is. Minashi sleepily mused.

No, you rest when you need it. It’s your smaller body reminding you that you are in a child’s body. We’re partners are we not?

We are.

Then don’t give yourself up by being paranoid when you are supposed to be an semi-innocent kid. I’ll always have your back Minashi. Kurama grumbled annoyed.

Softy. Minashi sent him a mental smirk. He snarled back embarrassed. Thank you. His snarl cut off and he huffed instead. Minashi felt her lips lift into a smiled and nuzzled further into Kakashi’s stomach.

“They’re adorable.” She heard a soft voice whisper. She recognized it as Mikoto’s.

“She’s good for Kakashi.” Sakumo replied in the same whisper.

“Speaking of the brat.” She heard Jiraiya’s horrible attempt at a whisper speak up. “Has she made any other attempts at collecting Nature energy?”

“Not with me.” Minato confirmed.

“Same.” Sakumo hummed.

Jiraiya hummed and she could smell him, as he got closer.

“Nature Energy?” The semi familiar signature asked surprised. “She has enough chakra for that? I thought one had to have extreme levels of Chakra-“he suddenly gasped and she could practically Feel his eyes on her.

“Hizashi.” Kushina’s firm voice called to her third teammate. “S-rank. It isn’t known to others not in this room, The Hokage, and ANBU Kitsune for a reason.”

“But isn’t extraction supposed to kill you? How are you still alive Kushina-san?” he hissed.

“Her seal is stronger.” Kushina sighed.

“My theory is that because the fox just moved from one seal to another, the previous host wasn’t as affected.” Minato muttered.

“Didn’t that ANBU Kitsune say that she knew Exactly how the Kyuubi was moved?” Hizashi said a bit louder.

The room froze.

“She’s a seal Mistress.” Minato confirmed with dread in his voice.

“Minashi was sent to Konoha for protection.” Sakumo spoke up for the room. “Her Father was an Uzumaki, her Mother the same as Minato’s. It is very possible that Kitsune was somehow connected to them.”

“Kitsune said she lost everyone she’s ever loved.” Tsunade added trying to keep to the truth yet not giving them more ammunition.

“She accused Danzo of killing her friend’s clan when we first arrested him.” Minato added in. “That could be either a Senju or Uzumaki. Maybe she was friends with Minashi’s father. Her emotions about the Uzumaki were real.”

“When I touched her, I felt my chakra resonate with her.” Kushina added softly. “I think she is at least part Uzumaki.”

“She said she wasn’t though.” Minato added.

Kushina was silent, but Minashi heard her hair shift as she shook her head. “She is. She’s hidden it well, but it’s faintly there.” Her voice went tight.

The room went silent before Minato spoke again. “She had a team. I think that they escaped together from where ever they are from. However, she lost all her connections to them. She lost all of them. I think they died in the war. She must have ran into my mother and Minashi’s father shortly after.” He was quiet for a moment before sighing. “I know I shouldn’t trust her. She has so many unknowns. So many mysteries. Yet, the Hokage trusts her fully. Yet, I also trust her fully. She told me that her secrets are for the safety of Konoha.”

“Kitsune is as she says. A protector.” Everyone tuned in and shifted to look at Orochimaru. His golden gaze held everyone’s. “She will not twist that title like Danzo did. Her motives will always be for the right reasons. If she has secrets it to protect the loved ones she has left.”

“She’s the reason I’m back. Why the Sannin are back together.” Tsunade spoke up next.

“What?” Sakumo whispered shocked.

Jiraiya chuckled. “Kitsune is stronger than us and will continue to get stronger.”

“That’s an understatement.” Minato deadpanned. “I saw you three battling her Clones. I had to evacuate before I was destroyed with the training field.”

“Seriously?” Kushina snickered.

“Do you think she would be willing to train with some of the Jounins?” Hizashi asked with a slight eager inflection in his tone.

Minato groaned before it was muffled. “Don’t.” he warned.

Kushina snerked. “Apparently Minato’s team got put through her training regimen.”

“She’s a sadist.” He bemoaned into Kushina’s hair.

Mikoto chuckled and Hizashi hummed. The Sannin just chuckled.

“What is it like to work with her on a mission?” Sakumo asked Minato and the Sannin.

Minato grunted as he sat back up and regarded Sakumo. “Why?”

“Curiosity. That and I have a feeling that she’ll become more public since her introduction at the trial. She also introduced herself to the Clan heads formally. So, she is stepping out of the Shadows to let her enemies know she is there. She is protecting Konoha. That she can and will expose those that are a threat to her home.”

The room was silenced at the Hatake’s words.

The younger jounins missed the Sannin sharing glances, but Sakumo didn’t miss it.

“She’s not something I can really describe fully.” Minato said eventually. “Passionate is a definite though. She cares for the Hokage to almost a familial level.”

“Stubborn.” Tsunade grunted.

“Calm and Collected.” Jiraiya huffed. “I complimented and flirted with her when we first met and she wasn’t even phased.”

“Conniving.” Orochimaru hummed. “She’s no genius, but she is still a skilled tactician and strategist through experience alone.”

“Unpredictable.” Minato hummed. “I could never guess what she would do next. Even on the mission against Danzo. I’ve never been able to read what she would do next. It showed even more when we were training. Her taijutsu was practiced, yet left room for her to be unpredictable.”

“She’s a Master of Deception.” Jiraiya tacked on.

“She said that she is constantly under Henge.” Minato sighed. “I believe the ‘Uzumaki’ Persona we saw was just that. A mask she made. The one she has been using around my team I think is also a mask. She said only the Hokage knows who she really is.”

There was a tense silence.

“What?” Jiraiya grunted and shifted around.

“You three know.” Sakumo stated evenly. He must have been staring at them. Mina slowly opened her eyes against Kakashi’s stomach and wished she could turn around without giving herself away.

“What makes you think that?” Tsunade grunted.

“I don’t know. It’s a hunch.”

“Kitsune will build her allies as she needs them.” Orochimaru stated. Saying without saying that Sakumo was correct, yet not correct. The room remained silent at Orochimaru’s statement. She could almost feel the stares being traded.

Minashi felt Kakashi shift against her and quickly shut her eyes once again. She was happy that he was waking up to change the subject going on near them.

“Tou-san?” Kakashi yawned as he slowly saw up dragging Minashi with him. Minashi let out a disgruntled noise and used the movement to move more onto Kakashi’s lap.

“Kakashi.” Sakumo’s voice was kind. “Have a good nap?”

“Un.” He mumbled and she felt him yawn even as one of his hands absently held Minashi and pet her head.

Sakumo chuckled even as Kushina and Mikoto ‘awed’ at his Adorable actions.

“Are you getting hungry? Kushina made some snacks. I’d then like to introduce you to the Jounins that used to be my Genin students.”

Kakashi nodded before she felt his eyes on her. “Tou-san. I’m stuck.” He whimpered.

Snickering echoed softly around the room even as Mina heard people shuffling around.

“I’ll grab her.” Minato’s smile was in his voice. “Kushina is the same way.”

“Oi.” Said Uzumaki huffed, but didn’t deny it.

Minashi felt Minato’s familiar hands slowly work to untangle her before she was soon wrapped around his torso instead. He moved them back around the low table. A third hand joined and she almost purred at the feeling of Kushina’s hand brushing through her hair.

“Maybe we should have found someone to watch her instead of letting her attend the trial.” Minato mumbled. “She hasn’t been out of the hospital that long.”

“Bad dreams.” Kakashi yawned from his spot at the table. “She didn’t tell me what they were though.”

“She’ll hopefully talk to Inojiro-san about them.” Kushina sighed.

Mina was tired of being excluded from the conversation. Plus, she wasn’t as tired anymore. Naps were awesome.

She wiggled in Minato’s arms until she could properly stretch and let out her own yawn that had been held back when she had first woken.

When she found ‘new’ faces, she played the shy child she was supposed to be. She looked from Jiraiya and Hizashi and crawled to Kushina to hide her face behind curtains of red hair.

Kushina laughed at her shy Imouto and pulled her around to start introductions.

“Now, no being shy Mina-chan. You’ve met most of the people here. You remember Mikoto when she watched you while Minato and I had to work. You remember Tsunade-sama from the hospital. And Orochimaru-sama is the temporary assistant teacher at the academy for you.” She then gestured to Hizashi Hyuuga. “This is my final teammate from my Genin and Chuunin days. Hyuuga Hizashi. His brother is the Clan Heir to the Hyuuga Clan.”

“Like Miko-nee?” She mumbled into Kushina’s hair.

“Hai~” Kushina beamed.

She then turned Mina to Jiraiya. “This is Jiraiya-san. He’s Minato’s Sensei and the Last member of the Sannin.”

Minashi held her blue eyes with Jiraiya’s deep coal. She saw the twinkle of mirth in his own. She wrinkled her nose at him.

“He smells like toads.” She grumbled and buried her nose back in Kushina’s hair.

Kushina snickered. Even Tsunade and Orochimaru were fighting off laughing. Mikoto hid her smile behind a hand. Sakumo and Hizashi only sighed.

“At least that’s all he smells like.” Minato sighed beside them.

“What else would he smell like?” Kakashi asked curiously from between Sakumo and Minato.

“Alcohol, women, poor choices.” Minato deadpanned at his sensei.

Jiraiya just rolled his eyes as there were chuckles filling the room.

Slowly the room broke out into easy conversation as the young Jounins got stories from the legendary Sannin and their exploits with Sakumo. Minashi just snacked and listened content as stories flowed, the tense air from the afternoon’s events eased, and everyone was able to let go. Even Hizashi was smiling with Mikoto by the end of dinner. It was soon after the desserts Mikoto had brought over were devoured, that Jiraiya stole her away from her hovering Nii-san and Nee-san. He took her out to the training ground of the Hatake Compound. She knew the others had also moved to observe from the engawa, but they were far enough away where their voices wouldn’t carry.

Jiraiya sat and Minashi mimicked him.

“So, you are already able to tap into Nature energy?” he asked eyeing her.

“Hai. Kurama and I have theorized that if I created a seal, I could get my body used to it earlier. Especially since my reserves are already larger than they were at this age the first time. That and Kurama’s reserves have doubled with the full version of himself from Kushina.”

Jiraiya hummed as he rubbed his chin and looked at her. “So you can’t actually tap into Senjutsu yet?”

“No.” She shook her head. “My body isn’t ready for it. I’d turn to stone. My control is getting better with practice, but I’m not ready to balance my Chakra, Kurama’s, and sage Chakra.”

“And we can’t just send you off to your summon home.”

“Nope.”

“How are you going to explain that?” he asked curiously. “Isn’t your name on the Fox contract?”

“Yes, but I was actually telling the truth about that. I reverse summoned myself there when I didn’t want to sign the Toad contract. Ka-san’s contract was lost when I asked you about it. Even Jiji didn’t know where she had hidden it. She never used it, just like how Kushina doesn’t use it now.”

“You didn’t want to be with the toads?” he pouted.

Minashi gave him a sad smile. “Gomen, but they just didn’t feel right. You told me that my mother had a contract but she never used it. When you told me it was the Fox contract, I went to Jiji about it, but that ended. So being me, while Naruto was busy training his own Summoning, I attempted and was reverse summoned. They made a new separate contract with me. They said they had been waiting for me. Their Fox Boss had gotten word from the Gama Sannin to expect a child of the Uzumaki Princess.”

Jiraiya was silent for a while before glancing to their audience in the distance. “How long were you actually awake?” he whispered.

“Just as you guys started talking about Kitsune.”

“Good.” He grunted. “Kushina will never let you sign the Fox Contract. You’ll have to finagle your way into having ‘Kitsune’ allow you to sign it when you get older. You heard our theories. You can work with those, or make your own.”

“I’ll work on it.” She nodded.

“Good. Now about that seal.” He pulled out a notebook and her own eyes widened as she saw all the sealing notes in it. “I have an idea on how it could be done. Let me know what you think.” He said before they fell into Fuuin theory. The time passed as they argued back and forth before they finally had one to test. Jiraiya called up a shadow clone and slapped the seal on it. It immediately turned to stone.

Exclamations came from their observing party before Jiraiya waved them off.

“I can’t heal you if you turn to stone BAKA!” Tsunade shouted even as Orochimaru held her back.

Mina snerked even as she pointed out where Jiraiya had gone wrong and then rewrote the seal with her own ideas. He hummed before pulling out sealing paper and another clone. The seal slapped on its skin and nothing happened. They frowned at it before Jiraiya dismissed it.

Mina watched his face turn to contemplative as he reviewed the memories. His eyes then snapped to her.

“That, was successful. It was enough for me to notice that it was there, but not enough to physically affect me.” He held out a hand. “Ankle.” He ordered.

Mina kicked out her foot and he easily caught it before getting instructions from her on what part of her skin would work with the seal. Her inner right Ankle got the new seal.

“How many other seals do you have hidden on you?” Jiraiya muttered even as he drew on her.

“Currently they are only on my arms. Once I’m healed from this bout of exhaustion, I want to draw on more. I need some gravity seals, some more storage seals, and I want to have a mobile Privacy seal I can activate for private bubbles even in crowded areas.” She sighed and glanced down at her stomach and he understood. “Kurama’s seal is where a few of my seals have been intertwined. I have a suppressing seal there. It keeps him hidden from prying eyes. I also have a seal around my ANBU tattoo to hide it from Kushina, Minato and Sakumo. There is also my own Hiraishin marker on the seal. That way I can get back to my Clones if needed.” She paused and sighed. “Minato hasn’t done it yet to my skin, but I think he has tags with his marker on all my clothes.” She grumbled. Jiraiya chuckled.

“That doesn’t surprise me. He has one on Kushina. I just carry around one of his Kunai. His is restricted by distance though. Your version is not.” He pulled the brush away. “Done. Go ahead and pull at some Nature Energy. That should activate the filter.”

Minashi nodded before sitting back into a meditative pose. A few minutes later she felt the energy enter her coils it slowly backed off until it was just a trickle moving up her leg. She opened her eyes and took in a deep breath.

Jiraiya was watching her. “So?” he mumbled.

She tilted her head as she internalized her review of her body then focused on her senses.

“I am more aware of the Nature Energy around me with the seal active. I can feel it in me, but with time, I will no longer notice the small levels.” She hummed as she continued her self-observations. “My Sensory range increased and is more detailed.” She said slowly. “It was good before even missing Sage Mode because of my own heritage and Kurama influence, but it’s like a beginning stage to what I used to have with Sage Mode.” She relaxed and smiled up at Jiraiya. “Thank you. I feel like I’ve got a piece of myself back with Nature Energy running in my coils.”

Jiraiya nodded. “When your body gets older we will look at loosening the filter to allow more into your system.”

“Alright.” She stood when he did and they walked back to the waiting group. It was a bit smaller than before, Hizashi and Mikoto slipping out to head back to their clans.

“How’d it go?” Minato asked worried.

Jiraiya grinned and ruffled her hair. Minashi yelped and swatted at his hand.

“She’s fine. I’ve put a seal on her to help her adapt to Nature Energy. With her reserves, it will be best to start getting them used to cooperating early on. This will allow her to take on Sage training when she enters her teen years. It will also help her to stop instinctively reaching for it when training. She essentially has a filter on her now. It will only allow so much Nature energy into her coils.”

Mina watched Minato and Sakumo relax. “No turning to stone?”

“No.” Jiraiya chuckled. “Sorry about that. Was just showing her the consequences of Nature energy untrained.”

“Baka.” Tsunade grunted. “Don’t scare us like that.”

“Gomen Hime.” He smiled at her. He looked back to Minashi’s family and guardian. “With the seal, I will be checking on it every so often and her as well. As she gets older, I can loosen the filter to help her adapt to an increase. I also want to observe how it reacts and if she is able to handle it and the Fox’s chakra.”

Kushina’s face pinched. “Were you also able to check in on the Fox?”

Jiraiya looked down at Minashi. “Is he bothering you?”

“Kurama is my friend.” She replied simply.

Jiraiya hummed before letting out a sigh. “I’ll check in on her seal at a later date. I’ll even try to get Kitsune involved since she is the only other Seal mistress if what your stories are saying Minato. Maybe I can even check on your theory on if she had anything to do with Minashi’s seal.”

“Who?” Minashi asked playing dumb and fighting not to kick Jiraiya in the shin for dragging her ANBU alias into this.

“No one.” Minato smiled. “Don’t worry. It’s about time for you to get ready for bed anyways.”

“Come on Imouto, let’s go take a bath.” Kushina smiled and pulled her up into her arms and left the Sannin, Sakumo, and Minato outside. Minashi grumbled a bit but dropped the issue as she soon enjoyed Kushina scrubbing her hair with soap.

It felt so weird to Minashi. While she had a slightly different routine that following morning, it was still normal. She had woken up in Kashi’s arms. Watched Minato edge away from the barely awake Kushina. Sakumo just laughed at their antics while he cooked up their breakfast. Kashi had been the only strange part of that morning. Since no one was able to, he had taken her hairbrush and brushed it out while Sakumo cooked, Minato got Kushina coffee, and Kushina woke up.

They all ate together before Sakumo did her hair. Kushina then led her away to get dressed while the boys cleaned up themselves and the kitchen.

Before long, she was sitting on top Minato’s shoulders, Kushina’s bright red hair blowing in the wind beside him. On her other side Kashi sat higher up on one of Sakumo’s shoulders. Both their faces relaxed as they walked together.

It was just so strange. It was as if nothing had changed, yet everything had. How did they not understand it? There would be no Orochimaru killing Sandaime. There would be no internal threats to the Uchiha Clan. Moreover, if she had her way, Sakumo would live, Minato would live, Kushina would live. They would live and have happy lives. She could almost see it. Kushina and Minato happily married. Naruto running around smiling up at her. Possibly more little brothers and sisters for her to spoil. And there at her side would be Kakashi. He wouldn’t be the same man she knew, but she knew that she would get to see him grow up into a strong man.

Coal eyes smiled down at her from Sakumo’s shoulder.

Wetness slid down her cheeks. The Coal eyes widened in surprise.

“Mina?!” he cried out and went to reach for her. Sakumo kept him balanced as their party stopped. “Why are you crying?” he panicked. Minashi felt herself moved to Minato’s hip as they all crowded her. Kushina’s soft fingers wiped away her tears. She gazed up at Minato to find panicked blue eyes stared at her before flicking to Kushina and Sakumo as he asked what happened.

They all worried and panicked, but Mina finished wiping away the last few stray tears and wiggled to get down. Once she was, she yanked Kakashi down and latched onto him. He stiffened before patting her head and holding her close.

“I love my new family.” She said softly. The smiling lifting her cheeks even as she hugged Kakashi. “I’m so happy to be here.”

The worried air relaxed as she released Kakashi to smile up at the worried adults. They relaxed at her smile before she was swooped up into Kushina’s arms.

“We’re happy you’re here too Imouto!” Kushina cheered and tickled her. Minashi let out loud giggles as their party continued to the academy.

They reached the academy shortly after and Minashi kept her smile all morning. She saw Orochimaru eyeing her curiously, but she pushed it aside. She was in a good mood. She would enjoy it and the chance to be a kid again.

“Ne! Ne! Ne! Did you see?!” a bright voice interrupted Mina and Kakashi’s lunch. Obito bounced up to them with a bright grin. Genma, Raidou, Izumo, Kotetsu, Gai, and Aoba trailed behind the exuberant Uchiha.

“See what?” Kashi sighed, annoyance already in his tone.

“The Sannin!” a voice called from behind them. They looked to see Mina’s friends coming up to them. Anko was grinning just as big as Obito. However, hers looked smugger. “Shishou Had one of the Chuunin make sure that i was able to get to see the big Trial.” she boasted.

“They were so amazing!” Obito grinned with her. ”They looked so cool! I wanna be strong like them! Did you see how amazing they were walking in with the Hokage?!”

“I personally liked the Hokage’s Personal ANBU Kitsune.” Nara Shikari hummed as she leaned against the tree.

“Who?” Obito asked.

Genma sighed and flicked his forehead. “Baka. The redhead.”

“Uzumaki-hime?”

“No.” Kotetsu chuckled. “The ANBU that was verbally fighting with the ex-councilman.”

Obito blinked before looking up with a thoughtful expression. “I thought she had black hair?”

“She does.” Kakashi grunted. “Tou-san and the Sannin said that she is a Master of deception. Tou-San said she was under henge to get the criminal to confess.”

All eyes looked to Kakashi who squirmed under all the eyes. ”What?” he mumbled.

“Do you know the Sannin personally?”

Kashi squirmed some more and looked away. “Tou-san is friends with them.”

“EH!?” was the collective gasp.

“What is Lady Tsunade like?” Kurenai asked with eyes shinning. “She looked so strong defending her clan.”

“I would like to know too.” Inomi Yamanaka beamed. “She’s she only Female medic that is allowed on the front lines according to Cousin Inoichi!”

“What is Lord Jiraiya like?” Izumo and Raido asked together.

“Did they tell youthful stories about their past battles?” Gai jumped up and flashed a smile and thumb. “I bet they are the epitome of YOUTH!” he cried out.

“Did you get to see any of their summons? They are supposed to hold some of Konoha’s strongest contracts.” Koto Inuzuka smirked.

“Are they also friends with ANBU Kitsune-sama? I think she was the most amazing of them all.” Aburame Suzume spoke softly.

Mina’s eyes were wide on the children that were getting closer and closer to Kakashi, and in return, her as well. Mina let out a whimper in her discomfort. They were getting on her nerves.

“OI! One at a time!” Kakashi growled low. “And back off! You’re making Mina uncomfortable.”

“Ah, Gomen.” a few voices said and slowly retreated. Soon enough they settled down and went back to eating their own respective lunches.

“Well?” Anko huffed.

“Tou-san wasn’t one of their teammates, but he did work with them and a few others a lot in their youth. Most of the others are gone though. They were from Uzushio.”

“What’s that?” Obito asked around a mouthful of rice.

“Baka! Don’t talk with your mouth full!” Anko scolded. Obito paled and swallowed.

“It was one of Konoha’s longest standing Allies. Our first Hokage was married to the Uzumaki Princess of Uzushio.” Shikari yawned.

“Were you listening at all during the trial?” Kurenai sighed at the boy.

Obito huffed and looked away as he crossed his arms. ”There was a lot of talk that I didn’t understand. So I stopped listening at some point.”

All eyes moved to the Uchiha.

“Did you not hear what that man was planning to do to the Uchiha?” A new voice said sadly. Mina looked to find a brown hair girl with purple markings on her cheeks.

“Rin!” Obito smiled and patted the ground beside him. “You can sit here.”

She smiled at him and the others before looking at Obito concerned. “Obito, did you?”

“Did I what?”

“Your clan was the next target to be wiped out.” Kashi deadpanned.

Obito frowned. “What? No, Kazou-sama wouldn’t have allowed that.” He denied.

Mina sighed and shook her head at the clueless boy.

“Tsunade-sama is one of the strongest Kunoichi of our time.” Rin tried to explain to him. “That man was very bad. Even she wasn’t able to see what he was doing.”

Obito looked at her before looking at Mina. “You were there Mina. Do you think the same? You and Kakashi were sitting with Mikoto-hime.”

Kashi looked down at her with concern. “You are part Uzumaki. Is that what your bad dreams have been about?”

Mina looked at him before looking at the other innocent eyes watching her. She looked back to Kashi and shrugged.

“Mina lets Nii-san and Nee-san deal with bad guys. Jiji also made him go bye-bye. Jiji protects us. Nii-san and Nee-san protects Mina. Saki-chan protects Kashi and Mina.”

There was silence for a minute before Obito grinned wide. “HA! I knew you could talk! That’s the most you’ve ever spoken!”

A few sighs went around and Mina just stuck her tongue out at Obito. He retaliated.

“Minashi is right though.” Shikari yawned and moved to lay her head on Minashi’s legs. “Let the adults deal with it. It’s not like we can do anything yet anyways. We’ll get in the way.”

“Hai.” Mina agreed softly before she turned and leaned into Kashi.

“Fine.” Obito pouted then looked around. “Hey speaking of the Hokage, where is Asuma-san?”

Genma shrugged and the Dango stick in his mouth switched from one side to another. “I think he said something about his dad taking a day off or something.”

“The Hokage isn’t that old, but he looked so much older after the Trial.” Kurenai hummed soberly. “At least that’s what mamma said.”

“Uncle Inojiro said that ANBU Kitsune is good for the Hokage.” Inomi gossiped.

“Kambi-sama said that she single handily brought the Sannin back together.” Koto Inuzuka countered.

“Minato-san said that she is so strong they can’t even beat her clones.” Kakashi added.

Eyes widened on Kakashi.

“Sugoi!” Anko bounced up and down. “Ne, do you think I can convince my Shishou into getting her to teach at the academy? Shishou has to teach. Cant she so it too?”

“Orochi-chan hurt. Not teaching forever.” Mina reminded Anko.

She waved her off. ”Eh, still.”

“He’s not even teaching our class.” Raido reminded her.

“He’s teaching the fourth years.” Kotetsu chuckled looked at Kakashi and Mina. “And those that are ahead of the grade.”

“So even if you did convince Orochimaru-sama to ask her-” Izumo continued.

“She wont even be teaching us. Only Kakashi and Minashi.” Genma finished.

Mina eyed them curiously. They had always seemed like pillars for Jiji when she was growing up. They had been some of the strongest of the Hokage’s ANBU guards. She just didn’t realize how close they had been. It was kind of amazing to see that they were already in sync to a degree.

This didn’t include the fact that the gossiping of shinobi started young. She knew ANBU could be horrible gossips, but it seemed like it was a trait learned in youthful times.

“Maybe if she does come, we can see if she would teach us too?” Rin added. “She is a powerful kunoichi.”

“Teaching us is punishment to jounins.” Shikari yawned. “At least that’s what Ka-san and Oji-san say. I doubt she’d do it just because a bunch of kids asked.”

“But it would be so youthful!” Gai exclaimed. “To be taught by the Hokage’s Personal ANBU!”

A few of their little group joined him. “It would be kinda cool.” Inomi smiled.

There was silence for a few beats as everyone starting packing up, but movement caught Mina’s gaze. It was Shikari glancing around with a smirk.

“Ka-san and Uncle Shikaku think that Kitsune-san is the Prankster that hit the Uchiha. Shikaro-Oji thinks she’ll hit again soon.”

The kids froze, all eyes snapped to the Nara girl.

Mina felt Kakashi’s eyes on her as she just watched Shikari.

“What makes you think that?” Genma asked.

“Oji-san said that she is a Fuuinjutsu Seals Mistress. That means she’s an expert at seals. Maybe she was testing the Uchiha’s security to make a point?”

Mina watched them all share glances before the Lunch bell rang and they were forced back inside. Kakashi and Minashi parting ways to return to their classroom.

“You’re safe for now.” Kashi hummed as they grabbed their seats.

Mina just giggled and pulled out a notebook from her desk. “Good. Who should I hit next then?” she asked him.

Kenji turned around in his seat as Sumiko –sensei wasn’t back yet.

“You plotting again?” he whispered.

“Hai~” she grinned. He grinned back.

“Hyuuga.” he smiled then looked over a few desks. “I might even be able to convince Ryouta to aid you.”

Mina and Kashi watched as Kenji got up and moved over to the Hyuuga. They exchanged whispered words, the Hyuuga frowning the entire time before his face blanked. Kenji leaned forward and whispered something in the Branch Hyuuga’s ear. Ryouta looked back at Kenji before nodding and following him back to their group.

“Ryouta this is Minashi and Kakashi.”

“Hello.” He bowed his head politely. “Kenji said that you would be able to help me get back at the Main branch?”

Mina regarded him before looking at Kenji. He shrugged sheepish. “It’s the best I could think of.”

Mina sighed and looked at Ryouta. “I’m the prankster. I’m planning on hitting the Hyuuga next. I could scout and plan with time, but it is easier if I know my way around the compound.”

Ryouta just stood there and stared at her with unblinking eyes. “What are you going to do?”

Mina pointed to her notebook. “I have a seal that will turn a person’s skin a bright color of my choosing. I’m planning on making it a proximity seal. They will have to leave the Compound or else it will just get brighter.”

“Hey! You didn’t warn me this much about the Pink hair.” Kenji pouted.

Mina waved him off. “What else would I have turned pink?” he grunted and sat down knowing she was semi-right. “Well?” she looked back to the still standing Hyuuga. He looked her up and down before tilting his head.

“Will i be excluded?”

“No. That will give it away of my age.” She smirked. He frowned. “But the longer you stay away from the compound the more it will disappear. So you could always as a friend to crash at their place until the Seals timers wear off.”

Ryouta blinked at her. “Timer?”

“Did you forget how long my hair was Pink?” Kenji pouted.

“A week.” Ryouta pointed out.

Minashi paused and turned narrowed eyes on Kenji. He froze when he felt the dangerous aura radiating from the tiny blonde.

“Speaking of which, why aren’t you still PINK Uchiha?” Her tone was dangerous.

Kenji just gave her a sheepish smile. “Kazou-sama and a few of the Elders placed a Genjutsu on any Uchiha that left the Compound regularly. At least until they can find where the Seals are and remove them.”

Mina hummed as her pencil tapped in notebook and her eyes narrowed on the Uchiha.

“So your hair is still pink?”

Kenji deflated. “Hai.” he mumbled.

“That’s why you’ve been avoiding the Chakra control exercises!” Ryouta glared.

Kenji’s cheeks flushed embarrassed. “I practice them at home!” he exclaims.

“Alright! Sit down and shut up!” Sumiko announced as she came in.

“You in?” Kenji whispered to Ryouta before he left.

Ryouta glanced back at Minashi before giving a curt nod. Minashi beamed and he hurried back to his seat.