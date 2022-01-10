Chapter Text

THE HEIR OF THE HOUSE OF BLACK

Welcome newcomers and hello familiar faces,



For newcomers, I hope you enjoy my first-ever written creative work. This will be a long story and I hope you can join me on this journey! I love comments, so please let me know your thoughts!

For those who are revisiting this story or rereading due to the author’s note published on February 5, 2022 (Chapter 62), this story has undergone a major revision over the past two months. If you started reading this story before February 5, 2022, then please note that you might have read the old version. So, please proceed with caution or consider restarting the story. If you started reading after February 5, 2022, then rest assured that you have read the updated/ revised version. Finally, thank you for your continued support for my story.

Best regards,

ravenclawblues 2022-02-05

CHAPTER ONE

PROLOGUE: TURAIS ORION BLACK

The cold air hit the newborn baby uncomfortably as he cringed and let out an involuntary cry. His eyes were shut tightly as his small ears picked up the first sounds of this world - voices chatting, fabrics shifting, feet shuffling.

“A healthy screamer, this one,” the wet nurse said. She bathed and cleaned the baby before wrapping it in soft linen. Carefully, she handed the child off to the impatient father, who immediately soaked in and marvelled at every feature of his newborn child with the softest gaze.

“Is it a boy?” the mother asked immediately. However, the father was too preoccupied with caressing the child’s cheek to pay any attention. Instead, the wet nurse replied with the affirmation. “Thank the magic that it is a boy.”

In the father’s warm embrace, the baby slowly cracked open his bleary eyes a mere fraction of an inch.

Peering up, the first thing he saw of the world was a handsome man. The corners of his father’s eyes were crinkled with joy as the newborn child was mesmerized by those bright eyes that shone like glimmering films. Beneath the sparkling sheen, there were two rings of light grey with a subtle purple undertone that radiated a sense of calmness. They were also accented with specks of charcoal that hinted at a modest air of aristocracy and class. Finally, the baby boy was able to peel his gaze away from the soulful eyes and turned his attention to the combed-up raven hair and the well-trimmed handlebar moustache.

The baby gurgled happily at the man. He felt warm and, most importantly, loved.

“Let me have a look at our son,” the mother said with a sharp voice, and the father handed off the child carefully to her.

Now, the mother replaced the father in the baby’s vision. His large, curious eyes scanned the pointed nose, high cheekbones, and piercing obsidian eyes. However, the lack of warmth in her demeanour frightened him. Yearning for his father’s touch, the baby squirmed and brought forth a scream of displeasure.

“Behave, child!” the mother snapped as the baby twisted and turned. Finding that he could not get away from his mother’s touch, magic coursed through his body instinctively to defend against the perceived threat. However, his tiny body could not handle the sudden onslaught of magical powers as he discharged the energy uncontrollably into the room.

The window and vases on the cupboard shattered as the door slammed shut. Two landscape portraits hanging on the wall crashed down to the ground in two loud thumps. The attending wet nurse shrieked.

“Merlin! Was that accidental magic?” The father stared at his son in awe. “B…but, isn’t he far too young for – ”

“Orion, only the best for the new heir of the House of Black!” the woman snapped at her husband and looked back at their son with a bigger, more genuine smile. “My little prince. You will be called Turais Orion Black, the newest heir to the Noble and Most Ancient House of Black. And you will become the strongest Black of all.”

The boy screamed.