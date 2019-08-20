Chapter Text

Chapter One

Izuku Midoriya was always a Momma’s boy. Quick to forgive her tendency to fret, and burying his disappointment that she didn’t believe in his dream. He always supported her, knowing that no matter what, she was his precious mother. That’s why he let himself get talked into a rather insane plan hatched by the single mother.

Inko Midoriya was always cunning, willing to manipulate for the greater good. Be it when she talked her aloof husband into taking the job in America so she wouldn’t have to deal with his tendency to bring shady folks over, to when she snuck in baking and cooking lessons for her son under the guise of ‘even heroes have to cook’! She remembered how she used her skills in writing to start her boy on his hobby of notating quirks, hoping it would help him in the future.

Being the mother of a quirkless child was hard simply because she knew the world wouldn’t be kind to him. How could it, when even those with useless quirks felt the need to sneer down at those below them?

However, unlike what her darling son thought, Inko didn’t believe he couldn’t become a hero. Quite the opposite, she knew he’d excel in the field, as well as others like it. But the world would make it unimaginably difficult for him. When she cried ‘I’m so sorry, Izuku’ all those years ago, it was not about his dream. No, it was about how others would tear him down for it. Inko planned to quietly sit through his childhood, letting Izuku attempt his dream. She figured after he saw how awful those in the hero world were, he’d find another profession… or make it. Either way, Inko would let fate decide what Izuku did.

Until her doctor’s appointment a week after Izuku turned ten.

“C- cancer?” Inko sputtered out, looking at the diagnosis the doctor gave her. The man gave an encouraging smile though.

“Yes, but we caught it extremely early. The treatments are pricey since chemotherapy was outlawed in the wake of quirk chemo, but it has a high chance of success.” Inko’s survival instincts screamed to just take it. She wasn’t rich, and her health insurance was pitiful after she produced ‘a weak child’, meaning she wasn’t worth as much to the insurance companies in the grand scheme of things. Why save a woman who had a weak quirk and produced a quirkless child?

“How…how much?” She forced herself to ask. Hisashi stopped sending money a year ago, and she wouldn’t be surprised if he was dead. It was just her and Izuku, so she had to be careful.

“About one million yen after insurance, Mrs. Midoriya.” He admitted. Inko sucked in a breath. That was the amount she had saved for Izuku’s middle, high, and college funds, plus their nest egg. She couldn’t steal that. But she couldn’t leave Izuku either. It would destroy him, he’d have no one to fall back on when she left.

But, maybe, she could give him something to live for. Something better than heroics, than broken dreams and bullies she knew he faced.

“How long till… till I d-d-… pass on, doctor?”

“Based on the diagnosis quirk and other tests, you have about four years. However, you won’t show signs until the third year. The only reason we caught it was because Maiko was on duty with her quirk today. Really, it’s best if we act now.”

“Unfortunately that won’t be necessary.” Inko said firmly. The doctor sputtered.

“W- what?! You can’t be serious. It’s a simple procedure and thereapy, you’d be healthy within six months! If it’s a matter of losing your job, I’m sure we could ensure time off is compensated.”

“No, I work as an online freelance writer. No, I cannot afford the treatment. I understand my insurance would cover some sort of care at least?”

“…Yes.” The doctor admitted, resigned. “There is a pill that would delay the symptoms from showing up… but it is not a cure. You take this and you’ll just be living a lie until your body collapses.”

“I’ll take it.” She insists. Another hour of back and forth between the pair and Inko Midoriya walks out with a prescription and a death wish. In her mind whirled plans and a prepared story for her darling Izuku who should be coming home from school in a couple of hours.

----

“Mom! I’m home!” Came Izuku’s voice, making Inko stiffen in her web searching at the table, notes strewn across it. As her darling child came in, covering yet another bruise on his arm, she sighed.

“Sit, Izuku.” She pointed to the chair across from her. “We…need to have a family discussion.”

“Okay? What’s wrong Mom?” Izuku gulped when her gaze held firm, before glancing at his wrist.

“Do you like school, Izuku?” She asked.

“W-what?!”

“I asked you a question.” Inko pressed, mentally cringing at how rough she probably sounded. But for this to work, she had to make her son face his demons.

“No.” He blurted out. “I mean, I like learning! It’s fun and the classes are interesting. But nobody… really likes me.” He mumbled the last part. Izuku wanted to lie, to placate, but found himself rambling it all out. “Kaachan and the other kids are mean, Mom. The teachers aren’t that nice, and sometimes I can’t even answer questions. It’s like my throat closes up. They call me useless and…” Several minuets of rambled confession painted the grim reality Inko hated. Before Izuku started crying, Inko caressed his cheek.

“Then you won’t go to that school.”

“B- but I have to!” He insisted, unshed tears and hope on his face.

“No, you have to go to a school; not that one. I will enroll you in an online school, where there aren’t bullies.”

“No! Then I’m running away, hiding in my room like… like a Deku” He admitted. Inko gave a huff.

“Absolutely not, Izuku. You won’t be ‘hiding in your room’ from the world. In fact, I’d be surprised if you’ll have time for much other than school and what I have planned.”

“Huh?” She smirked at his puzzled face.

“We’re going to open up a coffee shop.” Inko said brightly, turning Izuku’s whole world upside down.

----

Opening a coffee shop with a ten year old wasn’t easy, Inko admitted. She grew up in Tokyo with her parents, working at a coffee shop every school break to help her family, so she knew how the shop should be run. It was a tiring process. But, using the funds she saved and the numerous favors she racked up from online clients meant that soon ‘Midoriya Coffee and Pastries’ was opening its quaint doors a month before Izuku turned eleven.

“Welcome to our shop!” The mother-son duo chorused from the register. The small shop with a red awning and flowers outside contained comfy chairs and six tables, all of which would be managed by Izuku or Inko at any given time. She taught him everything he needed to be a good host, how to make every drink and food article she could think of.

Now it was time for him to practice it under her gaze until that inevitable day happened. Before that happened, Izuku would learn how to run the business solo. If he still wished to become a hero, she’d let him. Even if he was too good for them.

But first, she’d show him the happiness of getting your hands dirty and befriending everyone with a smile.

“Yes, I’d like a black coffee for here, please.” Their first customer said quietly to the six am atmosphere. Inko smiled and rang him up while Izuku gently poured the coffee into a sturdy but elegant cup. The man thanked them and sat down at the right window table. None of the wooden tables matched, having come from pawn shops or her parent’s house, but each held charm.

Before lunch they had over a hundred customers. Inko felt her stamina drain and stomach get queasy from her medication, but Izuku’s bright smile was all the motivation she needed to push through. This was all for her child’s future, after all.

“Just a couple more years” She chanted to herself while packaging up a croissant.

----

Izuku was an intelligent child. His mother knew it, and he made sure to show it to her as much as possible, as it always made her smile. She never hid the reason why things happened from him, always honest.

That’s why he found her secrecy on why they moved above a small coffee shop and opened the ‘new family business’ so strange. Surely they were happy before, as his mother didn’t have to work physically hard. She seemed happy working with him every day and doing school work over the computer with him though, so he couldn’t find it in him to question her. Not even when he heard her crying late at night or chugging strange pills from an unmarked bottle.

Midoriya Coffee and Pastries opened their doors from six am to two pm. It would close, giving Izuku time to clean and do homework at a table to the smell of baking pastries. He’d hum along to the soft café music while his mother flitted around or collapsed into the couch by the second window. They’d joke over their customers or strange assignment he had. Soon though, they’d put away the computer and stretch, and opened the shop once more from four pm to nine pm.

They’d smile and talk with people from all walks in life, serving types of coffee, tea, and deserts. Nobody could resist their Persian blend or crepes, and before long they were celebrating their first year anniversary of opening the shop. Life was good, even if he found himself sneaking in analysis still and practicing to be a hero.

“Izuku.” He heard his mother murmur after the shop closed for the day. It was particularly busy in celebration. Their last customer- the same older gentleman who bought the first cup of coffee and insisted on being called ‘Tanaka-jiji’- had left almost an hour before, and everything was clean and ready for the next day.

“Yes, Mom?” Izuku asked.

“I saw your analysis. They’ve improved.” She murmured. He stiffened, hoping she didn’t say he should focus more on school or work. Over the past year they hadn’t talked about his dream at all, but heroes still made his day brighter, especially when one of them came in for a drink. “We both know you’ll be done with middle school before August.”

“Yeah” He whispered. Finding out he’d graduate secondary school at twelve was a pleasant surprise. UA and other hero programs didn’t accept those younger than fourteen, so he could either take online courses till then to get ahead or wait.

“I figured, instead of doing highschool classes… you could.” She stopped herself before continuing. “Why not start an analysis blog?”

And with those magic words, Izuku’s world got even more turned around.

----

In late August, ‘Dekiru’s Analysis’ launched online, where a mysterious person posted analysis on quirks. Heroes, Villains, situations… he offered his unique way of looking at them from behind a computer screen. Heroes could request a complete analysis on their weaknesses and how to improve to be sent to their agencies via an untraceable postage. Izuku would laugh as he read comments on his general analysis that gave ways to improve quirks without giving away weaknesses. He also did posts on financial costs of heroism (though his mother did most of the work on those until he learned how) and editorial posts on ethics. Before long his site raked in enough for them to hire a part time worker on the weekends. While the shop covered their expenses and way of life, the site gave them a nest egg.

Not a very large nest egg, but the site was still young. In time it would grow, but for now Izuku would have to put in the work, something he was used to by now.

Inko never let Izuku know that the site could have easily paid for her procedure. She accepted she was a dying woman, and happily listened to his ramblings on how to use the funds to expand or improve. He still wished to go to UA. If he did decide to do that, Inko knew his website would give the funds he needed to pay for all the employees he needed while at school. But, Inko had a feeling her plans would work out, and that her baby would be something better than a hero to hundreds in a cape.

Thankfully, she had another, very large favor she could call in for her baby if he did decide to go down that route.

----

“Mom! We have a problem.” A now thirteen year old Izuku panted from the doorway to their upper apartment. Every other Sunday and fifth Saturday the shop would close for the day. Izuku was supposed to be shopping for their specialty tea that they couldn’t get from a supplier and more cleaning fluid. However, instead of bags in his arms, a small white haired girl who looked like Izuku was her whole world stood in the doorway.

“Well… why don’t we sit down and start from the beginning?” She asked after they stared at one another for what seemed like a lifetime.

----

Izuku never planned on picking up a four year old if he was being honest. He had dropped off another analysis for a side kick at a small time agency without being seen, and was looking forward to talking to the cute girl who ran the tea leaves shop. That’s when he found his legs being held hostage. Blinking, he looked down, and was shocked to see a little girl with blue-white hair and a horn, crying.

“Hey, what’s wrong?” He asked, crouching down to be eye level. She just buried herself into his arms. It was then Izuku really saw her. The haunted look, grimy hair, and bandaged arms. Something was wrong, really wrong. His mind raced through what he knew about the area, about how it was known for Yakuza and small crime. How it wasn’t a place one went to at night.

‘Crap’ He thought, and then gulped when a familiar looking beak popped out from across the street crowd, looking wildly. The child seemed to peek over her shoulder and cringed at the sight as well. Izuku, knowing that man from the Police’s index of Yakuza members, struggled to keep a calm voice.

“Okay, I’m going to cover you and run. He won’t get you, I’ll save you.” Izuku declared, feeling heroic emotions bubble up inside of him.

“Y-you promise?” She whispered, voice not used to talking since two months ago when her quirk made her a monster.

“I promise. After all, that’s what heroes do: we save people.”

“What’s your name?”

“..Eri.” Izuku glanced up to see the bus that parked, blocking the beaked man’s view of them before he could spot the pair. Taking his que, Izuku bundled up the now named Eri and bolted out of area, taking back routes and populated streets to lose any pursuers. Being an analysist, hero fanatic, and curious mind, Izuku knew the routes heroes would use to lose anyone. Thus, it took an hour of his legs and arms screaming at him, but they were safely in the apartment. When his mother had them sit down, that’s when Izuku allowed his emotions to give way, his fear at what he just did becoming clear.

“So you were taken by this ‘Overhaul’ after your quirk killed your father.” Izuku repeated, no judgement in his voice.

“I’m a monster” Eri cried while drinking milk. She was engulfed in a hug by the two watery eyed Midoriyas.

“Of course not! You’re not a monster, and neither is your quirk. It’s beautiful.” Izuku insisted. She blinked. No one had called her beautiful before. Not even before Mother left and Kai had her ‘help’ with making something to take away quirks. She hadn’t meant to run today, it was an accident while following a stray cat.

Grateful and not sure about the new emotions bubbling up in her chest, Eri joined the crying, only they were tears of happiness. Of belonging.

----

Long after Eri cried herself to sleep, now resting on their living room couch, Inko and Izuku sat at the table, having a discussion she never wanted to have.

“You know I used… favors… to get us the permits for the shop quickly?” She spoke quietly. Izuku nodded, well aware that they were walking the legal line, but loving his Mom too much to care. “Well, I always held my biggest one in reserve. It was to make your dream possible.”

“My… how?” He asked.

“No one would accept a quirkless hero. Not without years of discrimination against you and possibly plots to kill you.” She stopped, seeing how Izuku thought she was going to say he couldn’t be one. “But… I believe in you. You COULD be a hero, Izuku. I know that. You’d find a way to become the best quirkless hero there is. However, right before we opened the shop, someone I helped out long ago contacted me. He’s risen to power over the last two decades and let me know I could ask a favor from him. He has connections, enough to make it seem like you have a late blooming analysis quirk, or even receive one from a contact of his. I… was planning on letting you decide if you wanted me to get him to get you a fake quirk…or even a real one.” She let the silence ring out in the apartment. Inko knew it was always Izuku’s dream. It’s why she had planned on letting him get a letter in her will when he completed one semester of UA with details how to ask for such a favor. It would deal with evil men, but if Izuku really didn’t want to be a coffee shop owner or online genius, she would try to let him go prepared into the world. If only the man had contacted her before her illness, or even before their opening day. Then she would have taken him up on it instantly, secure that Izuku would rise from tragedy to become a hero. Now, though, she was just so proud of how content he was, and prayed what she suggested they do with that favor instead didn’t break him.

“If he can fake me a quirk registration or get me one… then he could create a new identity right? We could get Eri a whole new life, safe from the Yakuza. That man who had her… I barely know anything and it’s from my research, but he’s bad news. If your friend could make an identity that would stand up against UA’s probing, we should use it… for Eri.” Izuku suggested before Inko could. Without hesitation or mention of his own wishes.

She had never been prouder.

“Right, I’ll call him right now then.” Inko choked out. If Izuku calmly wiped away a tear and looked at his hands for a moment, neither said anything. They were the Midoriya family. They took care of their own. Eri Midoriya would soon see that.

----

Getting Eri Midoriya legal was difficult but Inko’s friend had deep ties to the government. Eri was registered as having a ‘unicorn’ quirk with undisclosed properties. Her hair was short, dyed permantly green with white highlights from a quirk user, her eyes now a bright green that matched her brother’s. She came from America after living with her father for most of her life. Hisashi died (Inko found that out recently for sure, making the story convenient), leaving poor little Eri to her mother that gave her up formally in the ‘divorce’. Eri would attend online school like Izuku until she could cope, making it easier for her to disappear into the masses away from Chisaki Kai. Of course, a few anonymous tips from a phone in ‘Tokyo’ led the investigation on him to a point his organization was being pulled apart. It wouldn’t be long before the so called ‘Eight Precepts of Death’ were no more.

Inko hugged Sho for his unbreakable proof that Eri was theirs, and then cried over him when he did her dying wish that was so much simpler than her other request but just as important: Izuku was legally a complete adult now. The government classified quirkless people as adults at thirteen as long as they had a steady income. So, Izuku was safe. But, Sho got them the permit that most couldn’t get until they were seventeen, allowing him to be a guardian for children. This included biological siblings or fostering. Now, Inko could die happy knowing her two children would be secure and safe.

Even if Izuku did become a hero, Inko knew it would some how work out. That’s why when she went to her parent’s house for the weekend before they went into a nursing home in May before Izuku’s fourteenth birthday, she didn’t fight the feeling of death that crept up on her as she fell asleep. Her parents disowned her before her nineteenth birthday for getting pregnant and they would not have custody of her children, but Inko was grateful that they got to reconcile the night before she passed, and that they found her body instead of her sweet angels.

----

Burying his mother with a sobbing Eri at his side was the worst day of Izuku’s life. The relatives and friends that came were few as Inko had gradually pulled away from them in the last four years in light of what he now knew was her sickness. Everything clicked into place for him, all the way back to the last doctor’s appointment she had. Izuku felt so stupid, wanted to scream, but he held it back. Nobody but him and the doctor that quietly showed up knew about it, and that’s how it would stay. Everyone else thought it was a sudden heart failure.

Many gossiped when they saw Eri. They speculated Inko left to hide a pregnancy, that she gave up the child to open a shop before then being forced to take care of a little girl again and the ‘burdensome quirkless child’. They blamed him. Izuku let it wash over him. When it was time for him to greet those that gossiped behind his back, Izuku did what he did best.

He smiled and bowed, like the most excellent coffee shop owner that he was. Eri copied him, and soon the siblings were back in their apartment, crying over the will Inko left for them, the man who read it to them in his office offering no sympathies.

July fifteenth passed with little fanfare, though Eri sang him the happy birthday song they had sung to her, holding out a bowl of Katsudon their mother taught her to make. Izuku dove into his analysis as well as the shop, making enough for them to live off of. The part timer that he hired quit after they got into UA, leaving with a cheesy grin and head pat to Eri.

“Boss, you were so manly! Thanks for letting me work to help save for my dream!” Kirishima cheered. The now red head (and how Izuku almost tossed a frying pan at him when he saw it at six am, convinced it was some sort of monster) left, promising to visit. Izuku didn’t say anything about how he wished he was going to. Eri hugged him, thinking he was worried about finding another worker that they could trust. He couldn’t correct her, knowing he had decided to not mention his dream since he saved her.

That night he took Eri home from the funeral, Izuku left his childhood behind. He was now the caretaker of an amazing little girl. A little girl that needed stability and safety, not a brother who went after an almost impossible dream.

“Hey Eri, how would you like us to close early and watch a movie?” Izuku asked, grinning when she positively beamed at him.

----

“Welcome! What can I get you sir?” Izuku chirped at six am on a rather slow Monday. The gruff man that entered the café seemed dead to the world, slouching as he walked up, white scarf hiding his neck.

“Coffee. Black as my soul to go” He groused. Amused, Izuku filled up the standard cup, knowing that it probably irritated their customer that someone was so awake at the ‘ungodly hour’. Eri peeped out from the counter to look at him, her hair a mess waiting to be tamed by Izuku. At least she was in her work uniform.

“Here you go, Sir!” Izuku handed the coffee as money was passed to him. The man raised an eyebrow when Eri padded up to him and gave him a bag of cookies. She had one free bag to hand out to a customer per day. Usually she waited till their evening session, but Izuku couldn’t help but think she chose right that day.

“…Thanks.” The customer said in puzzlement. He started walking out.

“Oh, and Eraserhead?” Izuku called idly to the now frozen back. “You might want to try dipping the cookies in the coffee; it’s rather good.”

Without a word, Aizawa walked out of the quaint coffee shop Nemuri sometimes went to, interest piqued. He’d be sure to visit again.

Only for the cookies, Of course.

Izuku watched the man walk away, hiding a snicker. Eri looked him a bit cross eyed.

“Who’s Eraserhead, Nii-san?” She asked, used to her brother rambling about heroes since he did some kind of secret online job. She wasn’t allowed to tell anyone about it.

“He’s just a really cool hero, Eri. One day I’ll tell you about him. For now, grab a brush before Tanaka-jiji shows up for his order.” With a fond smile, Izuku helped Eri get twin braids, refusing to let his smile turn sad.

After all, it wouldn’t do to dwell on the man that theoretically could have been his teacher at UA. He got over Midnight, he’d get over this one. Even if it hurt.

“There, all done!”

“Hehe, let’s make customers happy!” Eri squealed.

“Yeah, let’s make them happy. Always.”