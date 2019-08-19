(See the end of the chapter for notes .)

Chapter Text

Wei Wuxian woke up screaming. He kicked his legs up and had the impulse to run. But seeing the familiar surroundings about him, he calmed down.

I’m home. I’m safe.

He was no longer at the Burial Mounds. The corpse army that should have torn him to pieces wasn’t there. He was safe. He was safe. He was sa -

“Wei Wuxian, what are you hollering about again?!” Jiang Cheng’s irritated voice called out.

Wei Wuxian took a few deep breaths. “I-I’m fine. Just had another dream about dogs.”

“Tch. You’re always so scared. There are no dogs here. Go back to sleep. We have to train for the Archery Competition soon.”

“Yeah.” Wei Wuxian crawled back into bed, but he couldn’t sleep.

He was home. Jiang Cheng didn’t hate him. Shijie, Madam Yu, and Uncle Jiang were alive. Everyone else important to him was alive.

He cried silently. I’m back.

He had come back for a few days. He didn’t know how. He just remembered that one moment he was being ripped to pieces by the corpse army, the next he’s in his room with his family looking worriedly at him.

At first, he thought it was just a dream. That everything that happened when he was the Yiling Patriarch was just a rather long, rather suffocating dream. But, he remembered the resentful energy and the resentful energy remembered him and he realized it wasn’t a dream. He was sent back into the past.

And this time, he will protect everyone without fail.