Chapter Text

I’m not supposed to be here.

Izuku hated that voice. The voice in the back of his mind that was there ever since All Might told him he couldn’t be a hero back at the tender age of fourteen. It only got louder and stronger when he failed, no got destroyed at the UA exam. He wasn’t even allowed to join general studies at UA, the rejection worded politely but firmly. It was pretty much the only voice he did hear for a year after that, wallowing in depression and contemplating suicide.

Then a random moment to help someone came up which opened up a new path for him. Not the life of the daring hero, fighting villains and such, but he got himself an education and regular blue-collared job. Just one of the masses going about their everyday life.

He just couldn’t let it go though could he? Which brought him here, wearing a green mask from a Halloween store and baggy gray jacket with a hood. In a warehouse filled with machinery towering around him and heroes fighting for their lives behind him. Meanwhile he was crouched on the floor with a giant cable in his lap. Using the razor he bought at a hardware store to desperately cut through three layers of plastic to reach a live wire.

Oh and let’s not forget the giant hole in time and space hovering next to him. A giant black hole that led to God knows where. Best not to think about how he was only sitting ten feet from it. Or think about the bodies of two dead heroes lying broken next to him, Earphone Jack and Battle Fist. Nope, definitely not thinking about that, departmentalize Izuku! Departmentalize!

“Token, we need that wire!”

“Almost!” he shouted, another explosion ringing his ears. Hands and razor handled the cable with confidence as he continued to cut, who knew a background in electronics would be helpful here. Token, as simple a name as any to give a small-time vigilante. Emphasis on ‘small-time’, with a history of taking down purse snatchers and muggers. Not joining in life and death battles with heroes and villains with quite literally the country if not the world at stake.

“I’m not supposed to be here,” Izuku muttered with a sigh. It created a sour taste in his mouth saying it, but it was true. He mentally shook himself and focused on the task. It probably only took another twenty seconds, but it felt like minutes before he saw the shiny glimmer of a copper wire.

“Chargebolt, it’s ready!” yelled Izuku. He realized the rookie mistake right after making it. He should have motioned Chargebolt, the hero in black/white costume to come. Not practically declare to everyone in the warehouse that they were ready to fry these damn machines. It was a mistake a vigilante who never joined with heroes to fight would of course make.

He could see the motion of the hand towards the hero as he was running to Izuku. No time to think, not that he did a lot of thinking, his legs and body always seemed to move before he understood what he was doing. He grabbed Chargebolt by the shoulder, guy looked to be his own age, and pushed him away. Brutal force threw him effortlessly in the air and he hit the floating hole, impact felt soft and strange. The two of them watched with horrified faces as black tendrils wrapped around his body, pulling him further in.

“T..token?”

“Just do it!” yelled Izuku, trying to not think around what the hell was touching and wrapping around him. With a swallow and nod, Chargebolt turned and threw himself at the cable. Hand slapped against copper, yellow lightning dancing from fingertips to metal.

Izuku had the satisfaction of hearing a roar of anger as every tower shaped machine shook and popped with electricity. Left and right they collapsed into a heap of junk. The vine like substance was now grabbing his face and covering his eyes, probably a blessing at this point.

Well I did it, quirkless worthless Deku saved the world. How do you like that-

The thought couldn’t really be completed due to the feeling of his mind being utterly shattered like glass.

“-without a quirk.”

Body flinched, nearly bending in half. Eyes shut from the glaring sunlight, why the hell was the sun out right past midnight? He found himself sitting on the floor, sweat streaming down his forehead and he labored to breath. One glance showed he was on the roof of a building, with clear blue skies.

“Kid! Kid are you ok?”

Izuku looked up with squinted eyes, instantly recognize the crazy blonde hair and glowing blue eyes. It was All Might, wait what the hell was All Might doing here? Did he plan to join the fight? Did he get his powers back?

“Jeez I didn’t know my answer would upset you so much. Say something kid,” All Might said, giving his shoulder a shake. Something wasn’t right, All Might was… tall. Admittedly he was always a tall person, but some how he seemed gigantic right now. Furthermore why was the hand on his shoulder so big… or better yet, why was his shoulder so small!?

It took one look at his own school clothes and then at All Might’s face to realize where he was. Or maybe more importantly what time it was. This was the moment All Might told him he couldn’t be a hero without a quirk. A memory so seared into his mind, he’d instantly recognize it.

“Unbelievable,” muttered Izuku, rubbing his forehead.

“Look I’m sorry if my answer had this… effect on you, but I just don’t want you to do anything crazy,” All Might said, offering a hand.

“Too late for that,” Izuku whispered as he planted hands on the ground and jumped up. Ignoring the offered hand was petty, but… he just couldn’t bring himself to accept a friendly gesture made from the same person who literally destroyed his dream only a minute ago. Well relatively speaking, hard to quantify time with time traveling.

“Look kid, just keep your dreams realistic and look else where to make a difference. I’m afraid a hero without a quirk would only get in the way,” All Might said lowering the hand.

Oh hell no…

Seriously? He literally just saved the world… ok maybe only the country, hard to judge, but still saved a lot of people only five minutes ago! And his reward was to time travel all the way back to when he was little Deku just to have All Might tell him all over again how he couldn’t be a hero.

Izuku took a deep breath, trying to remind himself of a lot of things. First, All Might saved his life from a flesh eating slime monster. Second, as far as All Might knew he was just a stupid quirkless kid… maybe he could change that though.

“I understand what you’re saying, but I’ll be honest, I’m not quite ready to give up yet,” Izuku said, staring into glowing blue eyes. The number one hero stared at him for a minute before shaking his head.

“Sure kid, I’m sure you’ll pull it off,” All Might said, giving his head a pat. Izuku had to admit he preferred the grim frown he got before, it beat the condescending smile full of false reassurance. This guy had about as much faith in him being a hero as Bakugo.

Dear God, I have to deal with Bakugo again!

Bakugo who bullied and set him on fire for ten years. Bakugo who tried to convince him to leap off a building. Bakugo who became one of the top ten heroes. His thoughts of facing his old school tormentor distracted him, he didn’t even realize All Might left the roof until he heard the clanging of the door shutting.

“This is all just too much,” Izuku said out loud even if no one was around to hear him. He time traveled into the past, Eraserhead really was right on the mark. That… villain, wanted to time travel into the past thinking it would be the perfect time take over Japan. A time when All Might was severely weakened, but before the new generation of heroes really had a chance to grow and take his place. A sort of weak moment in history when someone with incredible power could change events to his benefit.

Instead it was Izuku aka the vigilante Token who got pulled into the portal and arrive here. Small time crime fighter who worked as an electrician during the day and did some not so legal vigilante work at night. Eraserhead’s SOS cry for help had pretty much been sent to every hero or vigilante the underground hero knew. A desperate attempt to get as many bodies as he could to fight off that… thing, before it pulled off traveling back in time. Under normal circumstances, he would be one of the last people Eraserhead would call for backup.

“But maybe I don’t have to be Token the vigilante this time, maybe I can be Token the pro hero,” Izuku muttered, staring at the sky. He straightened his back and took a deep breath, then did an upper kick he loved doing during vigilante fighting.

“OW! OW! OW!”

Which ended with him lying flat on his back, grabbing the now pulled skinny calf muscle.

“I was afraid of that,” Izuku muttered, trying to rub the muscle pain away. He was a pretty scrawny kid before he took on electrician work. The job itself helped him build muscle and when he decided to do vigilante work, he signed up with both a gym and dojo. He might have the mind of a twenty-three year old, but he still had the body of a wimpy fourteen year old.

“It’s going to take training and work. I’ll need to sign up with a gym, maybe a dojo too, and then there’s food consumption. This is going to require more than just dieting right, I may need protein supplements to increase muscle gro- oh my god I’m back to doing that muttering habit again!”

He was able to snap himself out of the habit after the UA exam failure, but apparently his brain was now back to being wired to do it again. Wonderful, there was plenty of things he had to do to train for the UA exam. But all those things lead to something he needed desperately.

“I need money, a lot of money,” Izuku muttered as he made his way to the stairs. Something told him his five hundred yen a week allowance wasn’t going to cut it when it came to financing a ten month training regime.

“And I need to face Bakugo…”

Damn he was doing so well there not thinking of the guy who got everything, another person who made sure his dream was crushed while his came true.

You could change things so he was the one who didn’t make it to UA.

The thought caused him to pause mid-step, staring down the stairway. With a sigh he shook his head.

“I have to prioritize what’s important.”

It wasn’t a case of him doing the right thing really. If he had more then ten measly months, maybe a couple of years, he’d totally make it his goal to stop Bakugo. He didn’t have time though, even wasting a couple of months on Bakugo could cost him valuable training time.

Still thinking of bullying and problems at his school gave him an idea. It wasn’t something All Might would probably approve as a means to get cash, but his old mentor Mr. Compress would have totally loved it.

“S..Sensei could I please talk to you?” Izuku asked timidly as he poked his head in the teacher’s office.

Mr. Hendrick sighed with annoyance, glancing up from papers he was grading.

“Yes Midoriya, how can I help you?” the teacher asked, trying to fake the concern he really didn’t feel. Class was over and he had to grade these papers before the end of the day. He hoped the quirkless kid would make this quick.

“It’s about um.. Bakugo sir. The other student in your class.”

So he finally stopped calling him Kacchan, certainly took him long enough.

“Well it’s specifically about that time yesterday when he um… well set me on fire with his quirk in your class.”

“Accidents happening Midoriya, I know your quirkless, but you need to understand sometimes kids with powerful quirks have a hard time controlling them.”

“Oh I do! Absolutely! It’s just um, only me he uses his quirk to burn. And he did it two days ago as well in front of you. I mean I know you have to wear glasses so your eye sight isn’t-“

“My eye sight is fine and yes I do recall that incident as well. Bakugo is simply a very lively boy who may make some mistakes when trying to explore his quirk,” Mr. Hendrick said, not to mention the kid was a shoe in for UA. Guaranteed to bring some fame to the school which taught him.

“Well it just appears a bit much, I mean you know… it’s literally every week.”

“And I’m sure you’ll learn to cope,” Mr. Hendrick said, tapping the pen on his desk. He had to admit he didn’t expect Midoriya to grow enough backbone to bring this up. But a couple of stern words should shut up the kid and things can go back to normal.

“Well what about the um… sexual assault?”

“The- wait what?” Mr. Hendrick asked, dropping his pen.

“Well you see he pushed me in a closet and um made me take off my clothes. Said he’d burn me really bad if I didn’t and… and I came to rep-“

“Midoriya!”

“Um yes sensei?” Izuku asked timidly, cringing at the doorway. God what a mess. He didn’t need this, the star of the school turning out to be a rapist. He had to nip this in the bud fast. Looks like he was going to have talk to Bakugo.

“I’ll talk to Bakugo and make sure what you… experienced never happens again.”

“B..but I was going tell the principal-“

“No! Do not tell the principal any of this or your parents. Let’s just keep this a secret between us and I’ll take care of it,” Mr. Hendrick said with a reassuring smile. Izuku easily returned it, nodding his head.

“Ok Sensei, if you think that’s best.”

“I do, I’ll see you at class tomorrow,” Mr. Hendrick said with a wave.

Izuku tried to control the shiver running down his spine as he knocked on the office door. Speaking with Mr. Hendrick made him feel depressed. Reminded how the people who were supposed to look out for him instead let him suffer. What really annoyed him about it was a simple question- how much could he blame Bakugo for his actions when slime like this guy was supposed to teach him right from wrong?

“Come in.”

He fell into the trap, now it was time to finish this. Izuku walked in and closed the door, not wasting time putting on a scared kid act like before. It was over an hour before school starts, plenty of time to get this finished and avoid having to run into Bakugo.

“Oh Midoriya, I didn’t get a chance to talk to Bakugo yet about the um…”

“Sexual assault, yes actually I think I need you to hear something,” Izuku said, pulling out a tape recorder. The man’s eyes widened as he hit the play button.

“I’ll talk to Bakugo and make sure what you… experienced never happens again.”

“B..but I was going tell the principal-“

“No! Do not tell the principal any of this or your parents. Let’s just keep this a secret-“

Mr. Hendricks reached and grabbed the tape recorder, practically slamming the stop button.

“Feel free to keep it, I’ve made copies… lots of copies. Oh and if something tragic happens to me before I leave the school or for that matter ever happens to me, I’ve made arrangements so the tape goes to the authorities with a letter stating you are responsible for my death.”

Izuku had to admit, he was taught under this teacher for over a year and this is the first time he ever saw the man capable of making a blowfish impression.

“Now I’m going to get to the point, this is blackmail. I need two things from you, first I need you to fill out this form recommending I be home schooled this final year,” Izuku said, pulling and placing a form on the desk which he had printed at home.

“And I’m also going to need you to give me 500,000 yen.”

“500,000 YEN!”

“You may want to keep your voice down,” Izuku responded, looking over his shoulder. Mr. Hendricks swallowed then spoke in a low voice.

“I don’t have that kind of money.”

“It’s a large amount, but not one impossible to pay out. Unless you’re a deadbeat gambler then I’m sure you have savings. Heck you could even get it through a loan with a bank.”

“And if I don’t?” growled the teacher, hands clenching on the desk.

“Then I take the tape to the principal, authorities, and media. You’ll go to jail famously as the teacher who tried to cover a sexual assault at the school.”

“I’m starting to doubt there was a sexual assault,” Mr. Hendricks said, crossing his arms.

“But there was definitely a lot of burning flesh you seem to enjoy watching in your class,” Izuku said, words turning colder. The man’s shoulders slouch, his stature going from defiance to defeat.

“I can’t believe you’re doing this.”

Izuku couldn’t stop the laugh which bubbled from his throat. It wasn’t a happy laugh, more of a ‘are you kidding me?’ laugh. Once he got himself under control, he found himself leaning forward, practically only a foot from the man’s face.

“You’re a piece of shit who literally has no problem with kids being tortured and raped as long as your school reputation is intact. To summarize- you are a very horrible person who shouldn’t even be near children, let alone be teaching them.”

“Who are you?”

“Um what?” Izuku asked, leaning back. He expected a lot of different responses, guilt, denial, anger, but not that question.

“You look like Izuku, but in no way act like him, or act like any fourteen year old boy. Who are you?” the teacher said eyebrows drawing together.

“I am Izuku, I just had a… epiphany about my life and decided to take a different approach with it. You know… I noticed you didn’t deny one single thing I just said about you.”

“…you’ll have your money.”

The words were accompanied by the form being filled out.

“Here’s a PO box for you to mail the cash to. As long as I see the cash within three days there won’t be any problems,” Izuku said, dropping a card and standing up. Everything went so smoothly it was scary. Then again the teacher thought he was just dealing with a normal kid, no strike that, a very scared kid who could in no way be a threat. This wasn’t even Izuku’s first time doing secret recordings. A lot of his vigilante work involved nothing more then secretly recording criminals confessing their crimes and sending those confessions to police and heroes to follow up on.

“Here,” Mr. Hendricks said in a much subtler tone, handing the paper back. Looks like he wasn’t going to have to see Bakugo’s face after all. He could get out of here before another student even arrived.

But do you really want that?

No he didn’t, he may have decided not to ruin Bakugo’s future, but that didn’t mean he wanted to not get one good slap in before they both got into UA. Once they were in UA, they were teammates, that meant he had to put all his resentment to the side and work with the jerk. Looking down at the paper, he had another idea his old mentor would have found funny.

“Actually I’m sorry, I said two things, but actually there’s three things I need you to do. Don’t worry though, this last one will be easy,” Izuku said with a smirk.