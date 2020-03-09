Chapter Text

“Perhaps I didn’t make myself clear.” The man’s cold, steely voice was calm, but forceful, impressing the seriousness of the situation upon the thug sprawled on the ground in front of him.

The thug glanced into the grey eyes of the tall man standing over him, the piercing gaze shooting fear through every nerve in his body. His grey hair was neatly combed back, his dark suit pressed and sharp, and the umbrella he carried was definitely designer made. This man was one of gravitas and means. Yet, the sick and disturbing smile he had on his face as he leaned down was one of a crazed or disturbed person, one set in their ideals. A fanatic .

“When I said that I wanted information, it wasn’t a suggestion or me being polite. Now...” He reached out a hand, a purplish glow covering it. The same aura covered the thug on the ground, before it lifted him into the air, at the same height as the man, his hand still reaching out.

“For the last time,” the man growled out, as he leaned forward, studying the thug in his grasp, “where is the Shie Hassaikai headquarters? I know it’s close by. You and your little group of children and mischief-makers are causing trouble for me and I want to talk.”

It took the thug a great amount of effort to talk, the telekinetic aura holding all of his muscles in place tightly, but he managed to stammer, “F-fuck you, man. I-I a-ain’t saying s-shit.”

The man glared at him in silence for a second and then sighed heavily, shaking his head, “Fine. Have it your way.” He gestured with his outstretched hand, and the thug glided towards it, his head getting caught by an open palm.

“I am sorry for this, but you give me no choice. Quirk Activation: Brain Drain.” The man said as the thug struggled. Several red tendrils climbed down the man’s hand, wrapping around the thug’s head.

“Now, show me what I need to see.” The thug started squirming harder, and he found his voice, a strangled cry sounding out as the man’s quirk interfaced with his brain, the tendrils connecting to each neuron in rapid succession, reading the memories stored in each. As each memory was read, the tendrils ripped out of the neurons, leaving dead husks in their wake, the thug’s brain slowly dying as it was stripped of all knowledge and memory. When the tendrils hit the hippocampus, the man gave a final flop and twitch and then went still as his body lost its control center.

When the tendrils had finished their assault, they retreated back into the standing man’s hand and delivered their plundered gift back to their master.

“Ah, there it is. And you even gave me the access code. How thoughtful.” He perused the stolen memories, glancing at the lifeless husk he was grasping. “Well, not anymore, I suppose.” The man released the dark purple aura and nonchalantly threw the thug’s body against the wall, a sickening thump and splat as it smacked into the brick. Blood began pooling underneath the slumped form as it settled onto the ground.

The man reached into his pocket and pulled out a cell phone, pressing a contact on the home screen, and placing the phone to his ear. There was a brief moment while the line connected.

“Enshentowanzu Cuisine. Table for how many?” a female voice sounded on the other end.

“One. May I speak to the manager, please? I found something in my stew last time and need to discuss it with him.” The man said calmly as he strode out into the starlit alley, his eyes adjusting with the help of an Infrared Vision quirk.

“One second, please. Connecting you now.” The female voice said before there was a click and an older male voice sounded out, “This is the manager, how can I help you?”

“Doctor, I have the location. Is the experiment ready?” The man said.

“Ah, All for One. Yes, we are ready at your command,” the doctor said, faint rustling and a klaxon sounded in the background.

“Good. Send it to the warehouse until I can get back. Then we will go from there.”

“Understood. Hurry back, I think I have another one for you. And Shimura has surfaced again,” the doctor finished.

All for One’s eyes twitched in annoyance at the name, but said nothing further, closing the cell phone and pocketing it.

“It’s about time,” he said, a chill in his voice, a puff of steam leaving his mouth. A couple drops of rain fell, prompting All for One to swing his umbrella up as the drizzle turned into a downpour.

He cursed under his breath as he trudged to the car parked by the side of the road, “I really must figure out this weather control quirk.”

Toshinori Yagi, known to the world as All Might, grinned wide as he flashed his trademark smile for the cameras that crowded him, the press and fans snapping pictures as fast as they could before he took off again. Seven feet tall and a muscular frame to fit, with golden hair, and a red, white, and blue hero costume, he was the perfect picture of a hero, the Symbol of Peace for all in Japan. He smiled brightly for a couple more pictures before waving his hands.

“Alright, folks. Thanks for your time, but now I must be off! Evil never rests!” he said in his trademark booming voice, crouching low, tensing up for a leap over the nearest building. The crowd of people pulled back, not wanting to get caught up in his slipstream. After kicking off with a mighty blast, leaving a whirlwind whipping up dust and leaves, he focused his mind as he soared through the air, prepping for his landing.

‘That last villain was a pushover, but one mustn't get complacent when you’re at the top. Keep smiling, keep fighting.’ He reminded himself, the words of his master echoing in his mind. It had been nearly five years since her fateful run in with him , but they still sounded as if she had told them to him yesterday.

He landed on top of a highrise gracefully, not even cracking the concrete as his massive 300 kilogram form touched the ground with practised ease. He took a deep steadying breath and surveyed the area around him. City blocks sprawled for kilometers in every direction, the sky bright, light, fluffy clouds dotting it sporadically. It was quiet up here, way above everything else. Toshinori sighed as he relaxed a little, breathing in the clean air, relishing in the momentary peace.

He sat down on the edge of the building, surveying the city as people flitted across its streets, cars and busses trundling along in their chaotic motions. He liked these little moments; it was time to think, time to observe, time to reflect. He looked back on his training, the hard work he put into it. His master and her friend, Gran Torino, had trained him, helping to get him to where he was.

He lost himself in his memory and reflection until a high scream pierced the veil. He shrugged it off, and immediately looked for the source, seeing someone getting chased by two others into an alley below him. He stood quickly, and tensed, calculating the jump he would need, before launching into the air one more time.

Down below, the woman had screamed when two men had jumped out at her, grabbing for her bag, yelling obscenities as she took off, her long green hair whipping in the wind as she ran.

She turned into an alley and sank down behind a dumpster, praying that she was hidden. Fear seized her nerves like ice in her veins when she heard one of them snarl out, “Come on out, pretty lady. We just want the bag. We don’t want to hurt you.”

The other spoke up, “Oh, but we will if we have to. We’re getting kinda hungry.”

There was a bang as one of them knocked against the dumpster, causing her fear to betray her as she gasped loudly. She scrambled up and bolted further down the alley.

“There she goes! Let’s get ‘er!” The first mugger called out, pulling on his buddy. They ran after the woman, reaching out as they closed the distance. But just as the other mugger was in grabbing distance, a loud whistle sound made them look up as a huge shadow crossed their faces.

“Oh, fuck m-” the first mugger managed to get out before All Might crashed down on top of them, halting their progress immediately.

“Have no fear! I am here!” All Might said, spouting his catchphrase. He effortlessly grabbed the two muggers, slamming them into each other, both of them going limp, knocked out from All Might’s power play. He saw a discarded metal pole and picked it up.

“This should do nicely,” he said, more to himself than the woman. He bent over and twisted the metal pole around the muggers’ middles, restraining them tightly.

“Sorry I took so long, miss. You vanished into the alley and I lost track. Good thing I heard these two scumbags shouting.” All Might said as he stood up, turning to look at the woman behind him. “I hope you will for-”

The person he saw made him stop mid sentence. A blast from the past. Someone he had never expected to run into again.

“Inko.” He said in a low voice, still not quite believing his eyes.

“Hello, Toshi. Long time no see. Well, I mean...I’ve seen you, but ah-” she stammered out, trying to catch her breath. She took a long steadying breath and let the adrenaline fade. She stood up tall and smiled up at him, her bright green eyes glinting in the sunlight.

“It’s been, what, seven years?” she asked, looking thoughtful for a second.

Toshinori nodded, still stunned, her hair and smile enthralling him yet again, just as it had all those years ago in school.

“It’s...good to see you again, Inko. Are you alright?” He asked, careful to keep his voice moderated.

She nodded, still smiling. “Of course, I’m alright. You’re here.”

A memory stirred within Toshinori's mind.

A blond boy and a green haired girl walk to school. Concern washes over the girl's face.

"Hey, are you okay?” the blond boy asks.

The green haired girl blinks and flashes a brilliant smile chuckling at the boy, "Of course I am, Toshi! You're here!”

Inko looked at him with slight concern, the tall hero still hadn’t taken his eyes off of her.

“I suppose I should ask the same to you, Toshi. Are you alright?” she asked delicately, reaching out, gently laying her soft hand on his forearm. He blinked and nodded, his smile spreading a little, shifting from the facade to a real smile for the first time in years.

“I am, thank you. I’m sorry, Inko, but I have to get going.” He gently placed his hand on her much smaller one, the softness of her skin feeling wonderful, making him wish he could stay longer.

“I need to turn these two in,” he said, looking down at the knocked out muggers, moving to grab them.

A subtle motion from Inko stopped him however, and he turned back to her. She had a look of indecision on her face, before it settled and her brilliant smile was back. She stared back up into his brilliant blue eyes.

“Uh, before you go...I’d like to thank you for saving me. If I invite you for tea, would you be able to stop by?” She engaged her best puppy dog eyes, hoping to lure him in.

He stared at her for a second before the gears in his head started turning. The look she was giving him was overriding every neuron and electron in his brain.

“I’d love to.”

‘WHY THE HELL DID I SAY THAT!?’

Her smile made everything more than worth it. She looked absolutely angelic, the happiness radiating from her was infectious. He resigned himself to his fate, knowing that it was going to end with her amazing cooking and tea.

“Good. Seven o’clock. Here’s the address.” She said, writing down the address to her apartment on a slip of paper. “Try not to be late,” she added, a smirk on her face. She handed him the slip of paper, and leaned up to kiss his cheek, making the monster of a man blush oh so slightly.

“You still like those American chocolate cookies with the cream filling, yes?” She asked as she pulled back, Toshinori giving a dumbfounded nod. She smiled as she patted his arm. “Oh good, I’ll pick some up on the way home.”

Turning to exit the alley, she looked back, flipping her hair over her shoulder, just like she knew Toshinori liked, and winked at him. “Thanks again, All Might. I really appreciate it.” She said before turning back and quickly leaving the scene.

He stared after her, his mouth slightly agape before he slapped himself out of the stupor. Leaning down to grab the muggers, he smiled broadly.

His old high school crush, Inko Midoriya, was still around these parts. Who could have known?

With a blast of air, and a firm grip on the muggers, he launched into the air towards the police station, confidence renewed, and happiness at an all time high. Now he just had to navigate tea with Inko, and not screw anything up.

‘Like that would ever happen,’ he thought with a smile.

‘How did I screw things up this badly? I mean...what are the odds?’

He was late. Again. He was positive she was going to flay him alive. He shuddered slightly, the memory of the time he had been late popping up. Their first true date after tea, he had left her waiting for nearly half an hour. The smile she had given him had him quaking in his boots, terrified for his existence.

‘It was a simple robbery, how did it turn into an hour long fight!?’

Toshinori landed on the concrete pad of the entrance to the apartment complex and adjusted his tie as he climbed up the stairs. He took a deep breath when he reached the door and knocked, bracing for the worst to greet him. There was the rapid sound of approaching footsteps and a turn of the lock and the handle, and the door swung open.

“I was beginning to get worried, dear. You’re not usually this late.” She smiled up at him, gesturing him inside.

“I’m sorry for making you worry, Inko. It turned out far worse than I had expected,” Toshinori said as he ducked into the apartment.

“Toshi, in the three years that we have been dating, not once have you turned down a fight or risen the occasion when someone needed help,” Inko said, turning to look up at him, reaching up and pulling him down for a kiss.

After breaking it, she turned back to the kitchen, “And I certainly don’t hate your hero work; I know how important it is. But you have got to start expecting the worst when going into a fight, and letting me know ahead of time.”

She put the finishing touches on the food on the table, and placed glasses down as Toshinori took a seat.

“You remember what Gran said.” She said pointedly, as she poured water for the both of them and then took a seat.

“Plan for the worst, hope for the best.” he recited, nodding at the pearl of wisdom his old mentor had reinforced.

“Oh good, you do remember,” Inko said facetiously, grinning up at him as she sipped her tea.

Toshinori smiled sheepishly at her before regarding the meal in front of them, a large hotpot with noodles.

“Thank you, love. It smells wonderful,” he said as she dished out some food for the both of them. They gave thanks for the meal and tucked in, enjoying the wonderful flavors, the hot broth, and the tender beef and pork. Soon enough, the meal was done, and Toshinori helped Inko with the dishes, brushing the bowls in the sink, right next to her as she dried the bowls he’d finished cleaning.

“You know...I was talking to Rei the other day,” Inko stated.

“Oh? And how is Missus Number Three?” Toshinori said with some amusement, chuckling softly.

Inko smiled softly, “Now, Toshi, don’t go gloating. You know that the Todorokis’ work harder than everyone else, especially after what happened.”

Toshinori’s smile faded and his gaze unfocused as he scrubbed the pot. The eldest Todoroki had vanished, with not so much as a hair from Touya’s head left behind. The Hero Association had granted Endeavor and Blizzard as much time off as they wanted to help them, but they refused. They would find their son at any cost. All Might had even taken part in two of the searches and three of the raids on suspected locations of kidnappers, but nothing, hardly even dust was ever found. That was a year ago, and it seemed like they were finally moving on.

“Anyway, I was talking to her the other day, and she said that she, Mitsuki, and the Urarakas’ were planning a cookout in a couple of weeks. Something about getting all of us together for some fun and something about a big announcement.”

She glanced over at him curiously, “Would you like to go?”

He glanced up from the pot and smiled, nodding, “I’d like that. It’ll be good to see Masaru again, and Enji outside of work. I imagine Omoitsu will be too busy?” he asked.

Inko nodded, “That man works so hard, and yet has so little to show for it,” she said, a bitter edge to her voice.

“If he wasn’t so proud and actually accepted help, I'd bet he’d be better off. You remember the last time I asked if I could help?” he said, letting out a chuckle.

Inko snorted and shook her head as she placed the last bowl into the cupboard, “I didn’t think anyone was going to escape that lecture about the value of hard honest work. Thank God for Natsuo and his fever.”

She turned back to Toshinori as he drained the sink and put away the dish cleaning supplies.

“So then, next weekend. The Todorokis’ are hosting. And before you leave...” She reached for him, kissing him tightly on the lips, wrapping her arms around his neck for a tight hug, nuzzling her nose into the crook of his neck.

“I wish I didn’t have to go,” he said, his voice barely a whisper as he hugged his beloved.

“Soon you won’t have to.” Inko said, glancing at the engagement ring around her finger, smiling softly as she ran her finger across it.

“Two more months,” Toshinori said as he pulled back to look into her eyes.

“Two more months,” She repeated, kissing him again. “Now, get going. Make the world a better place.”

He chuckled and gave her one more hug before turning to leave. Inko followed him out to the entrance way, and watched him climb down the stairs to the concrete pad in the center of the apartment complex.

He waved before he launched off, and Inko waved back, watching him soar through the sky until he was out of sight, her hand falling to rest on the barely noticeable bump of her belly.

“Two more months, then another six. I can’t wait,” she whispered to herself, before turning back into the apartment.

Toshinori paced nervously, walking in a circle around the waiting room, occasionally glancing up at the clock that seemed to be moving slower and slower.

“Toshinori, if you continue to pace like that, I fear for the structure of the floor.” All Might’s sidekick and friend, Mirai Sasaki, stated from his chair against the window. He was turned in his chair, looking out the window, watching the city through the heavy rain.

“Besides, I told you, you have nothing to worry about. I swear, you are more nervous than you were on your wedding day.” Mirai turned to study his friend, a warm smile on his face.

Toshinori stopped and looked at Mirai, chuckling softly, “Of course, I should know better. I’m sorry for doubting you, my friend.” He walked over next to Mirai and sat down, relaxing a bit, but his leg bounced nervously regardless.

“It’s nothing, old friend.” Mirai said with a smirk, turning to look at the door to the ward as if expecting someone. A second later, the door opened and a nurse walked out, looking at her clipboard, a smile on her face. She looked up at the two men, and nodded to Toshinori.

“We are ready for you now, All Might. She’s just about there,” the nurse said, gesturing for him to follow her. Both men stood quickly, with Mirai placing a hand on Toshinori’s shoulder. Toshinori glanced at his friend, who nodded and gave him a small push. Toshinori sighed and then walked purposefully up to the nurse, following her closely. They passed a couple of dark rooms, before coming to a well-lit room. The nurse stopped outside the door and gestured for him to go inside. He ducked slightly and opened the curtain carefully, the sight inside the room making him stop in awe.

His gorgeous bride, the love of his life, smiling broadly at him, her bright green eyes looking exhausted, her long silky hair looking matted and slick with sweat. She was reclining on the hospital bed, her legs up, covered in a sheet. The doctor glanced up at him, his rectangular glasses glinting in the light, and nodded, motioning him to Inko’s side. She sighed with happiness as she felt his huge hand envelope her’s as he took a seat next to her.

“I missed you, my love.” She said, her voice breaking slightly from exhaustion and thirst, as she laid her head against his large shoulder.

“Same, dearest.” He leaned down and kissed her head gently. “How are you doing?”

Inko closed her eyes for a brief moment, and sighed, before grunting heavily, pushing the fruit of their love closer to life.

“I-I’m fine now. You are here,” she said, huffing deeply, her voice weakening, “Though, I-I’d be a lot better o-once this is done.”

“We are getting close, Mrs. Midoriya. You are fully dilated, so it should be any minute. Just a couple more good strong pushes.” The doctor’s voice drifted out from behind the sheet.

Inko took a couple of deep breaths in preparation.

“Well, here we go.”

A week later, Toshinori and Mirai helped Inko across the threshold of their apartment, careful to make sure she was stable, the baby carrier held tightly in Toshinori’s other hand. He had been incredibly attentive since their family had grown, but his fretting was starting to wear on Inko’s nerves a bit.

“Toshi, love, you don’t need to worry so much. I’m fine and Izuku is asleep.” She stepped to the side, allowing them enough room to come inside, hand out for the baby carrier. He gently passed the carrier to her and pulled their bags behind him. Mirai tightly sealed the door behind him as he watched Inko pull Izuku from the carrier, his tiny head covered in green peach fuzz hair.

“I know, dear. I just…” He stopped mid sentence as she cradled their son, leaning up to kiss him.

“I adore you but please. Relax,” she said, grinning as she turned, walking into their bedroom, cradling Izuku as she laid down to rest. Toshinori watched from the door, and waved to her as he closed the door.

“She’ll be fine, Toshinori,” Mirai said calmly from the living room. He had taken a place in one of the arm chairs, sitting back and enjoying the clean and calm of the apartment.

Toshinori nodded as he joined Mirai, sitting opposite him, “I know. But with All for One gaining power, I can’t help but be worried that he will find them. I can’t let anything happen to them.”

Mirai studied his friend for a long couple of seconds, “Toshinori, you know that it’s not just you that will help protect them. You have a great many friends, myself included, that would give everything to help.” He reached into his pocket and pulled out a small notebook, and flipped it open.

“On top of that, I pushed myself the other day while you and Inko were resting,” he said, looking over his notebook at his friend, who had a curious look on his face. “Do you want to know, or would you prefer it to remain a mystery?”

Toshinori debated for a couple of seconds. Mirai’s quirk, Foresight, was infallible. They had used it many times in the past, and would continue to use it in the future. But he knew that if he opened that door, it would never be closed again.

“Just tell me this. Will they be okay?” Toshinori asked finally, looking up at his friend cautiously.

Mirai’s normally stoic face cracked a bit, as he recognized his friend making the rational decision, a small smile forming. He looked down at his notes and burned them into his memory, before nodding to Toshinori, and saying, “Yes. I’d dare to say they do quite well. You will be immensely proud of Izuku, of that, I’m sure.”

He then ripped the page out of his notebook and pulled out a lighter, setting the page aflame as he placed it onto a dish on the coffee table, turning the prediction to ash. They watched the page burn for a couple of seconds, before Mirai looked back up at Toshinori, a glint in his eye.

“One freebie I will give you, old friend. You will have your work cut out for you. Izuku will be the best of all of us.”

Three months later in the middle of October, the whole gang was together in Inko and Toshinori’s small apartment. Toshinori was swapping stories with Enji, Mirai, Masaru and Omoitsu in the living room, raucous laughter following each story they told. Meanwhile, Inko was talking to Rei, Mitsuki, and a very pregnant Keiryo Uraraka going over baby pictures and designs for future outfits. The older Todoroki children were watching the television in the den, keeping to themselves. Each group was enjoying snacks and tea, Inko’s homemade specialties.

“I just can’t believe how fast they are growing!” Inko exclaimed as she held onto Izuku, watching Rei play with her ten month old twins, Shoko and Shoto, both with red and white hair, split down the center, though Shoko’s was flipped from her brother’s.

“Ten months already,” Mitsuki said, shaking her head, looking down at her own son, Katsuki, as he slept peacefully, nestled against her. “This little guy is just six months old, and already I know he’s going to be a pain in the ass.”

The ladies all laughed, memories of Mitsuki and her spitfire attitude during their high school years flooding back to them. Keiryo absentmindedly rubbed her belly as she thought back, before looking up at her friends, “Remember when we said that we were all going to team up? One of the first heroine teams ever.” She sighed wistfully, “Such crazy dreams we had.”

Inko looked deep in thought, and then smiled broadly, shaking her head, “No, I don’t think it was a crazy dream. I think we did it. I mean, look at us.” She glanced at each woman in turn, “We each settled down, some sooner than others.” She smiled brightly at Rei and Mitsuki, “And we each support the others. Our kids are going to grow up together, and even our husbands all get along,” she finished, glancing over her shoulder as another round of laughter echoed from the living room.

Each of the mothers had wide smiles, and some sniffles were wiped away. Inko looked down at Izuku in her arms, his peaceful face making her heart swell with happiness. She kissed him gently on the head, and brushed his hair, before looking back up at the women around the table.

“Sure, Rei may be the only licensed hero out of all of us, but I think we have the best team right now. And I wouldn’t change it for anything.”