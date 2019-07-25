Chapter Text

Midoriya Izuku and Shinsou Hitoshi meet for the first time when they are both four years old.

One day, they will grow together like tendrils of ivy- tangling together, changing, climbing.

Hitoshi will build past his position. He’ll learn to stand tall and clench his jaw and deconstruct an enemy in seconds. He’ll be tall and thin and it’ll be awkward until it isn’t. His eyes and his hair will be wild, but he won’t be- he’ll be fluid and bluntness rolled into one. He will know kindness. His edges will be softened slightly, and he’ll be dragged out of his comfort zone, but he won’t lash out. His bitterness will balance out his determination, and he will change.

Izuku will build past his position. He’ll learn to move silently and make himself fade into the background and deconstruct an enemy in seconds. He’ll be small and quick and it’ll be endearing until it isn’t. His eyes and his hair will be wild, but he won’t be- he’ll be silence and shifting and unnatural contortions. He will know kindness. His ideals will be challenged, and he’ll be dragged out of his comfort zone, but he won’t cave in. His fear will balance out his determination, and he will change.

For now, though, there is not yet any change- any edges to be softened or ideals to be challenged for either of them.

For now, there is Shinsou Kotone packing her bags and leaving with her son in tow, regardless of what anyone says about his Quirk.

For now, there is Midoriya Inko turning on her computer with her son alongside her, regardless of her own suspicions about his Quirk (or lack thereof).

For now, there is a small apartment complex in Musutafu, and two ivy tendrils pushing through the cracks.

Shinso Kotone isn’t expecting much when she settles into her new apartment.

Of course, she acknowledges that some things are going to change- she’s in a new city, after all. It was better, she decided, to raise her son somewhere far away from Kinshin and his bias and those backhanded comments on her son’s Quirk. So when Shinsou Hitoshi is four years old, his mother packs her bags and moves them both to a small apartment complex in Musutafu.

Kotone packs lightly, and it shows on the bare walls and empty tables. Still, Hitoshi embraces the new setting far more readily than she had expected and wastes no time making himself at home. A few weeks in, and she’s pulled together some semblance of a routine: She wakes up, gets ready, drops Hitoshi off, takes the train to Musutafu General Hospital, completes her shift, picks Hitoshi up, and then goes home. The nights are peaceful and relaxed, more so than they ever were with Kinshin, and Hitoshi is in bed by eight. She’s asleep an hour and a half later, ready to restart her schedule.

It makes perfect sense, of course, that the second she falls into this easy routine, something (or someone) would throw a wrench directly into it.

She doesn’t miss how Hitoshi becomes quieter and quieter when she asks about his day. He doesn’t mention any friends when pushed. She’s worried. There aren’t any bruises, but it’s enough to concern her.

“Hitoshi?” Kotone promts, turning from the sink.

Silence. His spot at the table, where he had been sitting four minutes ago, is empty.

“Hitoshi?” She repeats, louder this time, roaming from the kitchen.

That’s odd. He should’ve replied by now, unless he’s somehow already asleep, but he seemed wide awake earlier so why would he-

The door is open.

The door to her apartment, where she lives alone with her four-year-old son, is open.

This, understandably, causes her a great deal of concern.

“Hitoshi?” She moves quickly towards the door, eyes searching frantically. “Hitoshi!”

Kotone throws open the door.

Her son, who looks completely unaware of his nearly-hyperventilating mother’s arrival, laughs and clutches an All Might figurine tighter. He’s sitting on the concrete balcony, illuminated by the artificial lighting overhead. The figurine is the same one that should be resting on Hitoshi’s nightstand. It hasn’t left his room since they moved.

There’s another boy, about his age, sitting across from him. He’s tiny. As Kotone approaches, she sees that his hair is green, not black, as she’d first thought, and he’s wearing a onesie of some pro hero that she almost remembers.

“Hitoshi!” She calls sharply.

Hitoshi turns, opening his mouth to reply.

“Izuku!” Another voice says.

A young woman, shorter than Kotone and eight times as anxious-looking, appears from the open doorway two apartments down. A grocery bag in her right hand hits the floor as she surges forward.

“Oh my goodness, I’m so sorry about this! I should’ve watched the door when I was bringing the bags in and I’ve told him a hundred times not to go outside unsupervised and now he’s roped your boy into it and I’m so sorry-”

The boy- Izuku?- makes a small noise of disagreement as his mother(?) scoops him up from the ground. Hitoshi looks equally as displeased.

“-You shouldn’t have to be dealing with this, didn’t you just move in?” The woman continues. “This must be such an awful first impression-”

“Ma’am,” Kotone begins. The woman falls silent, looking at her approximately the same way a deer looks into the headlights of an eighteen-wheeler. “It’s not your fault, really, you don’t have to apologize.”

Izuku turns his head to turn and look at Hitoshi. Hitoshi blinks and opens his mouth to speak.

“Shinsou Kotone,” She introduces before he does, extending a hand.

The woman pauses briefly before shaking it. “Midoriya Inko.”

Now of course, the wrench has not fully been thrown in yet. This is just a momentary inconvenience that decides very swiftly to become a weeklong inconvenience.

“Mr. Hironaka, please-” Kotone pauses, drawing in a deep breath. “I don’t have anyone to look after my son.”

Her heel grinds into the concrete as she turns, sending a small spray of grit out from under her right shoe and onto her left. The dusk-pale sky is illuminated slightly by the yellowed lights outside of her apartment. She pauses in her pacing to rest her back against the wall next to her door.

“I-” Kotone doesn’t get a chance to reply before her phone goes quiet. She thumps her head lightly against the wall, letting out a harsh sigh.

She thinks about Hitoshi, about the crayons on the kitchen table and the drawings held to his bedroom wall by flimsy pieces of tape. She feels the refreshing chill of the bricks against her back.

She thinks about taking a night shift for a week and feels the chill drip deep into her bones, running in icy waves down her spine. She purses her lips.

“Ah- Ms. Shinsou?”

Kotone turns. “Mrs. Midoriya!”

“I don’t mean to intrude,” Mrs. Midoriya says softly. “But I thought I heard someone talking, and when I came out I couldn’t help but overhear you. Are you- do you need someone to look after your son?”

“Do you know someone?”

“Not exactly?”

There is a beat of silence.

“Um- I mean!” Mrs. Midoriya startles slightly as she chokes out an explanation. Kotone almost feels bad for the woman. “If it’s alright with you, Hitoshi could spend however long this is with Izuku and me! Since the apartments are so close together and he and Izuku are so close in age?”

Her voice curls her third statement into a question. “That... may work,” Kotone replies. “But I don’t know a thing about you.”

Before she knows what’s going on, she’s been swept into the Midoriya household for a conversation.The apartment is well lived-in. Kotone eases herself into a kitchen chair as Mrs. Midoriya directs Hitoshi into Izuku’s room.

Mrs. Midoriya, she learns, is thirty years old. She works in a bookstore a few blocks away. Her husband’s name is Midoriya Hisashi, and he works overseas. She has a mild telekinesis Quirk, and Izuku hasn’t developed his Quirk yet. She’s close to her father, and she has a younger brother. She doesn’t have a negative reaction when Kotone explains Hitoshi’s Quirk. In fact, she almost seems interested by it.

She tells Mrs. Midoriya about herself, of course, and the minutes tick by on the microwave clock.

Just as she thinks she might be coming to a decision, she hears a thump ring out from the direction of Izuku’s room.

Mrs. Midoriya is on her feet and across the hall in seconds, Kotone hurrying behind her.

When the door opens with a creak, she sees Hitoshi, positioned at the foot of the small bed in a way that can only mean that he’s fallen from it. He doesn’t look like he’s distressed, though. In fact, he’s laughing- laughing harder than Kotone’s seen since the first day he was spat at for having a villain’s Quirk.

Izuku, as well, is laughing, curled into a small ball next to Hitoshi. They both pause to catch their breath, meet each other’s eyes, and crack up again.

Kotone isn’t sure what happened, or how the two connected so quickly. She’s not even completely sure about Mrs. Midoriya.

Really, though, Hitoshi’s laughter makes the decision for her.

Inko sees the change in Izuku as the week progresses.

Izuku’s a rambler. He has been since he’s been able to speak. At first, it’s the same thing- Izuku starts talking, and then he gets faster, and then even faster than that, and then his words are tumbling over each other, and he’s shaking with the intensity of it. When that happens, only a handful of people can understand him.

Inko notices when it slowly becomes harder to hear him. The rambling becomes quieter as it goes on. She passes it off as him going deeper into his thoughts, or maybe just trying to avoid the attention from it. He’s shifting rapidly into shyness now.

Then she sees him with Bakugou Katsuki.

The Bakugous are family friends. She’d been close to Bakugou Masaru when they were both in school, and she’d been the one to encourage him to get with Mitsuki. Katsuki and Izuku had been close since they were babies.

She was picking him up one day. Katsuki and Izuku had been sitting together, chatting over a children’s book about All Might. She had recognized the telltale signs that Izuku was about to start rambling- his left hand rose up to meet his chin, his right hand twitched slightly, and his shoulders hunched.

Izuku had gotten about ten seconds into this when Katsuki elbowed him. “Shut up already, nerd! One day I’m gonna be even better than him, so focus on me, alright?”

As if to prove his statement, Katsuki let out a series of small popping sounds from his palm. Izuku had cringed away and fell silent.

Inko has spoken to Mitsuki and Masaru about it. Izuku still mumbles, though. He goes silent when she points it out.

The first day of the week happens to be on the same day of the U.A. Sports Festival.

The first years are on the screen right now. Both of the boys are staring at the television, completely entrapped.

“Did you see that?” Hitoshi asks.

“What?”

“The one with the path Quirk- Hata Hotaka. He just knocked out two other guys. Changed the ground.”

“That’s really cool! He could use it against villains ‘cause he would be able to knock them down, but then he might knock over some buildings if he really-”

Izuku is dissolving into mumbling again. He jolts. Hitoshi is staring at him. Before he can stammer out an apology, Hitoshi replies.

“Speak up,” He says.

“I- Huh?”

“It’s cool and I can’t hear you. Could you speak up?”

Izuku looks confused. “Um. Okay.”

He starts talking again, slowly and then speeding up. His voice doesn’t falter or change in volume. Hitoshi listens to him like his words are the most interesting thing he’s ever heard.

“-and I think those movement Quirks are really useful-”

“Telekinetic Quirks,” Inko adds.

Izuku’s face scrunches. “I thought that was mind stuff.”

Hitoshi shifts slightly. Izuku doesn’t notice. Inko does.

“Telekinetic Quirks are when you move things with your mind. Telepathic Quirks are when you read or control minds.” Inko says carefully. Please change the subject.

“Oh,” Says Izuku, noticeably not changing the subject. “Hey, Hitoshi, isn’t that how your Quirk works?”

Hitoshi tenses, barely visible, but Izuku sees. “Yeah,” He says quietly.

He’d given him some vague explanation of his Quirk when they’d first met, but he’d never gone into detail on it.

“How’s it work?” Izuku asks. The Sports Festival is forgotten.

“Um.” Hitoshi says. “If I say something and someone talks back to me, I can control them.”

There’s a tense beat of silence where Hitoshi is tense and cold and his fingers curl into the fabric of the couch.

“That’s so cool!” Says Izuku enthusiastically.

Hitoshi blinks.

There’s a solid five minutes where Izuku is just listing anything Hitoshi can do with his Quirk- the people he can save, how he can do it, questioning him on the details that Hitoshi doesn’t even know.

“-You’re going to be such a great hero, Hitoshi!” He says.

The announcer introduces the next students.

Inko hears the hope in Izuku’s voice and thinks that his excitement will carry to his doctor’s appointment later that Saturday.

It doesn’t.

The pediatrician is unnecessarily short with him. You should probably give up.

Inko swears that she hears something in Izuku splinter. He doesn’t visibly react very much. His fingers loosen just enough for the All Might figurine to clatter to the floor. It’s not a loud sound, but for all of the silence in the room it may well have been a smashing glass. His face freezes, his eyes wide and mouth agape, as if he’s still stuck in the peaceful moment before the doctor spoke.

The doctor is still continuing, tapping lightly on the x-ray displaying Izuku’s toe joint. Inko doesn’t think Izuku can hear him.

They arrive home, and Izuku has vanished into his room before Inko even gets a word out.

She paces across the room, not exactly sure what to do next. She doesn’t know what to say to him or how to act. He had been all stiffness and tension since the pediatrician had opened his mouth.

Just as she’s about to creep into Izuku’s room, a knock comes from the door.

She shoves aside her mounting worry, biting like bile in her throat. It might be important. When she opens the front door, Ms. Shinsou and her son are standing there.

“Sorry to bother you,” Ms. Shinsou says. “Apparently Hitoshi and Izuku accidentally swapped their All Might toys and Hitoshi wants to return it.”

“Oh- oh dear.” Inko says, stepping lightly outside.

“Mrs. Midoriya? Are you alright?” Ms. Shinsou sounds concerned. Her voice grabs onto something deep in the pit of Inko’s stomach and twists it. She resists the urge to gag or run back inside.

She lets out a shaky sigh, stepping close to Ms. Shinsou. “Izuku’s Quirkless,” She says lowly. The term is bitter like poison on her tongue- a cruel word. She doesn’t want it anywhere near her son.

Ms. Shinsou’s hand rises to cover her mouth. “Oh, Mrs. Midoriya,” She breathes. “Are you- is he alright?”

“I’m about to go check in on him,” Inko says.

“We’ll be going right away then,” Ms. Shinsou says. “Come on, Hi- Hitoshi?”

The boy has disappeared from his mother’s side. Inko would almost laugh.

Hitoshi gets to her son before she does.

Maybe, She considers, This could be what Izuku needs. Hitoshi won’t hurt him. Maybe... Maybe he needs a friend right now.

Ms. Shinsou settles into a kitchen chair. Inko presses her back to the wall and listens.

“Hitoshi,” Izuku says. His voice is small. “What’re you doing here?”

“Brought this,” Hitoshi says. Inko assumes he’s holding out the figurine.

Silence. Did Izuku take back the toy? Is Hitoshi still waiting on him to grab it? The Video plays in the background. Inko receives no answers.

She feels like something deep inside her is being torn up and out of her throat- something white-hot and freezing cold at the same time. She bites on the fabric of her sleeve to prevent herself from making any noises. Inko wants to scream, but she knows that if she starts screaming she won’t be able to stop.

“Hiichan,” Izuku says. His voice is shaking. It cracks on the nickname. “Do you think I can be a hero like All Might, even if I’m Quirkless?”

“No,” Says Hitoshi.

Inko isn’t able to hold herself back. She’s down the hallway in a split second, her hand on the doorknob-

“Not like All Might,” Hitoshi says. “Different.”

She pauses. Her jaw is clenched. She’s a syllable away from throwing open the door and forcefully removing the boy from her house, no matter how close he and Izuku are. She sees, from the corner of her eye, that Ms. Shinsou is halfway out of her chair.

“It’s like-” Hitoshi pauses. “Like if somebody figures out that they have to talk to me for my Quirk to work, then they know how to beat me. It’s like that. They only know you’re Quirkless if you tell them.”

There’s soft footsteps, muffled by carpet, from the other side of the door. Inko pulls at the knob, peering through.

The room is dark, and the boys are illuminated only by the the artificial blue computer light. All Might’s rumbling voice filters from it. Izuku is crumpled on the soft ground, Hitoshi standing in front of him. The All Might figurine rests in Hitoshi’s palm.

Slowly, Hitoshi lowers the figurine to the floor, still looking at Izuku.

“We don’t have to be big or loud to be heroes,” Hitoshi says. He extends his empty hand to Izuku.

Izuku blinks. Shifts slightly.

He takes the hand, staggering unevenly into a standing position.

He smiles. It’s not a proper one- there’s still tear tracks on his face, and he’s shaking. It doesn’t quite reach his eyes. It’s wide enough to show all of his teeth. It’s porcelain. It’s not the smile that belongs on a child.

Izuku smiles that smile anyway.

“Let’s be heroes together, Hiichan.”