(See the end of the chapter for more notes .)

Hi everyone! This is my first time posting a fic here but is actually my third work. I use to post on fanfiction.net but that site is a mess of problems, so I'm testing the waters here! This was an idea I had a long time ago and have slowly been working on it to flesh out the story the best I can. This is an SI story so feel free to move along if it doesn't look like your cup of tea, I know that feeling all too well. :)

Chapter Text

I don’t remember how I died, I don’t remember when I died. I remember what I was last doing before the memory skipped, rushing to make it to class in time for a big test, but the rest… nothing.

Everything after that was a blank.

One minute I was an American college student in her twenties, the next, I’m in a crib with two blobs of color making noises over me. I couldn’t see who they were, I could barely move, let alone hear anything. Everything that came out of my mouth sounded more like someone was smacking a chalkboard on styrofoam. Whenever this hellish noise came out, I was picked up and the heartbeat of the red blob calmed me down.

I was a baby… I had my memories still… based on my name…

“Shhh… you’re okay Harry, are you hungry?”

I was a boy! And my family sounded super English!

This was going to be an interesting journey.

….. :3….. :3….. :3…..

The first four months of my life were uneventful, mostly because I wasn’t able to see well enough to care. If I cried, someone would pick me up. I got pretty good at zoning out when I was fed, not minding the fact my mom- sorry, mum, was a traditional feeder. I’m a baby now, why would it matter to me if the milk came from a bottle or a boob? My mum had really pretty eyes too.

Once I could move better I taught my parents the signs of what I wanted when I cried. Hungry? Reaching out with closed fists. Changing? One leg would stick up. Cuddles? Open hands.

It took them a week to figure it out. My poor mum, she always assumed I was hungry.

I think my dad has a job that causes us to move a lot, though they don’t leave their home often. Three other people like to visit and I humor them by squirming or laughing when someone talks to me, but I can’t figure out what they’re saying half the time. The shortest of the three was always nervous because I kept staring at him.

I don’t like the shorter person for some reason. The darkest one was the best, very scratchy but soft face. The tall one was quiet, didn't like to hold me, but he smelled nice.

We have a cat, I love my new parents for keeping a cat around. She was orange… I think, and when it was time for a nap the cat would always curl next to me, keeping one paw lightly on my leg.

I miss being able to think complete thoughts.

….. :3….. :3….. :3…..

By six months my baby brain was able to retain the names of my parents. I can think like an adult half the time and think based on my past memories. Sadly I couldn’t understand new information very well. I stopped crying every time I needed something, wanting to make my parent’s job easier by being a happy baby and I rarely made loud noises anymore. I also learned that I could stand if I use the support of an ottoman.

“James, look at Harry! He’s standing!”

“Is he? Oh, Lily, he’s grown so much. I’ll get the others!”

So my mum and dad were named Lily and James… traditional yet so familiar… is this the Harry Potter generation? Did they all grow up now? What year is it?

I don’t mind much of the excitement. I can stand now, whoopdeedoo. The baby part of my brain ordered me to bounce where I stood, basically shaking my nappy covered bum for no reason other than it being... fun? My mum sounded like she was witnessing the cutest thing ever and I hear her complaining about not having a camera on her… why doesn’t she use her cell phone then?

My house was weird. We weren't poor in the slightest yet there was no television, the kitchen looked old-fashioned too. Things were also weird sometimes, stuff would appear when I blinked and my parents talked about weird things too. I swore pictures moved and changed their poses. Dad liked fiddling with a stick and wouldn’t let me touch it.

“Guys, look at Harry standing!”

“Easy there Prongs, if you’re this excited I’m going to die laughing when he speaks for the first time.”

“I saw how your eyes lit up, Padfoot. Don’t tell me his dancing isn’t cute. Moony! Wormtail! Hurry up!”

I stopped bouncing. Did he just…?

I cautiously looked at the adults, replaying in my head what my dad just said. Padfoot… Moony… Wormtail… Prongs… they called my dad Prongs...

The Marauders.

Everything suddenly clicked.

These were James and Lily Potter! Beside them were Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew! We were not moving, we were hiding and all of the stuff I thought was my imagination was actually magic! My parents are Lily and James Potter! I’m in the Harry Potter world! Wait…

I’m Harry Potter…

No… no no no! This cannot be happening! Universe, why?! Of all of the things I could be reincarnated as, why am I Harry bloody Potter?! No one wants to be Harry Potter... ever! He is the literal worst person, besides Umbridge or the Dursleys, to be reborn as! The first eleven years of life are a living hell and then the next seven are just trying to survive while a sixty-plus-year-old man is trying to murder you!

I don’t want to cry, but the pressure behind my eyes won’t stop. I don’t want to be Harry Potter, I don’t want to have my parents die to some noseless freak. I don’t want to be manipulated and used by Dumbledore!

I don’t want to deal with Umbridge!

“Harry, love, why are you crying?” Lily- mum, coos into my ear. I was so overwhelmed with this new information that I didn’t realize she had picked me up and started to rock me, rubbing soothing circles on my back. I didn’t even notice that I had started crying until it started to stop. The guys were exchanging looks, not sure what caused my attack, but all remaining a safe distance away in case this was because of one of them.

I wept in this woman’s embrace, mind fighting between two voices. One telling me that this is my new life, and the other saying I stole it, that I’m now going to relive this painful existence. Neither relenting and both are exhausting.

Mum waited until I stop wailing then laid me in my crib, the cat quickly rushing into it to snuggle by me and giving comforting purrs. The lights dim, indicating naptime but all I could do was stare at my ceiling, acknowledging the fact that it was spelled to look like the galaxy. This tiny body couldn’t remain awake for long, and I found myself drifting off to sleep with a single thought.

‘Screw all of this, I’m going in Slytherin.’

….. :3….. :3….. :3…..

Sirius got me to say my first word.

I was seven months old and my parents were packing things. They were stressed, and Remus wasn’t around, neither was Peter. But Sirius was there. I think this was the final move where they pick out a secret keeper. Dad and Sirius were bickering about letting him be the secret keeper or not while mum was folding my clothes. I remained in the living room staring at an animal book with moving pictures, entranced by the tiger which has always been my favorite animal.

Sirius came into the living room after dad went to talk to mum and he plopped down in the armchair with a sigh. “Hey Bambi,” I had a fondness for a Disney Bambi book mum had bought me a few weeks back. “What’cha reading?”

I don’t make any moves to respond, still watching the tiger. After a minute Sirius reaches over and turns the page for me, changing to a crocodile swimming in the water. I let out a whine and change it back to the tiger.

“Come on kiddo, you’ve stared at the kitty long enough.” Sirius chuckled fondly and turns the page again.

I turn it back.

Sirius lets out another laugh and picks up the book from me. “Come on, you don’t want to stare at a tiger all day, let’s find you a page with dogs or a deer. Would you like that, Harry? Wanna see a Bambi?”

My face must have represented a thousand betrayals at this point. The adult side of me wanted to agree, I should look at other animals and I would love to watch wolves. I love animals, and Sirius was just being a good godfather and encouraging me to explore my horizon.

But I was looking at a tiger! They’re so cool with their stripes and pretty eyes and the fact that they weigh a lot! I want to look more but Sirius took my book! I want… I need to look at other things but… but… but…

“Tiger!”

Time froze.

Mum and dad had entered the room when I shouted. The book fell from Sirius’ hand and his jaw went slack, giving me the chance to take it back and change the page to the tiger page. I let out a noise of content and continued watching the big cat swim.

“Harry,” Mum spoke up. “What did you say?”

“... Tiger?” It sounded more like “digah” due to the baby-lisp, so I pointed at the moving picture and repeated myself. “Tiger.”

Mum had to sit down and dad was staring at Sirius, most likely wondering what the heck the guy did to make my first words not be “mama” or “dada” but bloody “tiger”.

Sirius shrugged and tapped on my head until I looked up at him. “Can you say, Bambi?” Oh, was that a challenge?

“Bambi!” Though it sounded like “Bahbi” but at this point dad looked like he could murder Sirius at that moment. Sirius turned into a massive dog and proceed to distract me and try to get me to say other words, just to mess with dad.

Don’t worry, I’ll say mama and dada… next week.

….. :3….. :3….. :3…..



My first birthday had come and gone. I could walk on my own, speak random words, and I refused to get on that broom Sirius got me after the first time I used it. Noooooo thank you, I’ll keep my feet planted firmly on the ground. No one visited our house anymore, no one knew where we lived. As the months passed I became increasingly clingy to my parents, trying my best to soak up information. Wand movements, incantations, news of the Wizarding World… their faces.

But Halloween arrived, and it became pandemonium.

Dad was shouting. “Lily, take Harry! I’ll distract him!” You don’t have a wand!

The last thing I saw of my dad was the back of his head as he faced the front door.

Mum rushed to my nursery, putting me in the crib and kneeled in front of me. I heard the front door open while mum whispered to me.

“Harry… Harry, we love you so much. Mama loves you. Dada loves you. Harry, be safe, be strong.”

No, why are you not running?! Where is your wand? Why are you telling me this? I’m not your son, I’m not supposed to be your son!

Except… these two have only known me… I am their son…

The nursery door flew open and I’m given unwanted front-row seats to my mother begging for my life, Voldemort ordering her to move. She refused... because no mother would willingly watch their child die.

“Avada Kedavra!”

My mother’s scream echoed through my brain.

Voldemort walked to my crib where I sat there, staring at him in the eyes. Cold red meeting teary green. I look at my mum’s body, then at him. My lips part and I speak one last word.

“Tom.”

A curse. A green light. Pain on my forehead. And Voldemort was gone.

An hour into the shock and footsteps echo my house. I snap out of my daze, head hurting, and watch Snape enter the nursery. He was ignoring me and gathered my mum into his arms, crying. My body became numb while I watch this, wanting to get his attention, reach out, but I don’t. I let the man grieve... even if this was his and Pettigrew's fault.

His apparated away when heavier footsteps entered the house, giving me a single glance beforehand. Hagrid entered the room and he was somber, gently picking me up and swaddling me. I don’t protest, but snuggle into the embrace and I’m carried out of that house. An engine roared nearby and I hear Sirius rush over.

“Hagrid? What happened?”

“They’re dead… both are… young Harry ‘ere is all tha’ is left,” Hagrid responded grimly, adjusting the swaddle so I could look at my godfather.

“Dead… no… no…” Sirius shook his head, trying to regain his composure. “Give Harry to me, I’m his godfather, I’ll take care of him.” Please, please give me to him. Don’t give me to the Dursleys.

I reached a chubby hand out to my godfather, waving it wildly for him. Please, let me change the timeline in this one moment, give me that ability if I’m to be stuck as Harry. “Pawpaw!” Please...

Hagrid shook his head, gently putting my arm back into my blanket. “No can do, orders from Dumbledore.”

Sirius’ broken expression stabbed me in the heart. I finally had the chance to give him a name and even then, Dumbledore got what he wanted… I don’t even know the man yet, but I hate him at this moment.

“Then at least use my bike to travel safer. Please be careful of him…” Sirius walked over and placed a kiss on my forehead. “I’ll come to see you when I can, Bambi.”

No… no, you won’t, you’ll be in Azkaban…

Hagrid got on the bike and flew off while Sirius vanished within the darkness. A part of me wanted to scream, cry, do something to make Hagrid go back. But I can’t do that to this sweetheart, I need to be a good baby. Instead, I preoccupied myself by playing with his beard until I fell asleep at some point on the trip. My dreams were nothing but flashes of green lights and my mother's lullabies.

I vaguely remember being passed around at some point, and an old, gentle voice wishing me luck. It was a nice voice… soft and tired… but I was too sleepy to register who it was. I only woke up when a shrill scream broke me out of my dream and was met with the furiously terrified face of… I’m assuming this was Aunt Petunia.

Petunia picked up the letter attached to my blanket and read it, for a minute I could have sworn the white of her eyes turning pink. She looked down at me, I think she’s confused as to why I’m so calm, but soon I was in the arms of this woman. Petunia, for all that she’s worth, is gentle in her hold of me. I made sure I’m the embodiment of a good baby by snuggling into her shoulder and letting out a coo.

Soon I’m put in a playpen where this pile of blubber- oh wait that’s just Dudley, is screaming for breakfast while I preoccupy myself with listening to the adults. Vernon and Petunia were speaking in frantic voices, but it came to the conclusion that I was to stay. Dudley was tended to and eventually, I was also given some baby food from Petunia -carrots I think, Dudley didn’t want it- and again, I’m doing everything to look like a normal, happy baby.

Maybe things won’t be so bad here… if I act normal, show no signs of magic and prove that I’m a good kid, maybe my life will be fine. I just need to make it to the age of eleven and get into Hogwarts.

Maybe, just maybe, I may even start to like the Dursleys.