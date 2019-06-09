Title of the story is a bit of a convoluted reference to the line “Soul of a Titan” in the song “You won’t Break Me” by Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford, Lee Richardson & James Cocozza. Title of this chapter is a direct reference to the same song.

Chapter Text

“The laws only can determine the punishment of crimes, and the authority of making penal laws can only reside with the legislator, who represents the whole society united by the social compact.” Cesare Beccaria

“Your lieutenant is one hell of a woman,” said Agent Emily Prentiss of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, BAU, to Detectives Chloe Decker, her partner Jake Collins and Daniel Espinoza with a grin.

Dan returned the dark-haired agent’s enthusiasm with a smile of his own, “Terrifying too, but yes, she’s excellent. In case we haven’t already mentioned it before, let me just repeat how glad we are to have you with us on this case,” he continued before addressing the Unit Chief of the BAU, Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Hotchner, a serene, quiet, seemingly unemotional but remarkably empathetic man who had even managed to impress Lieutenant Monroe. “When does the rest of your team arrive?”

The only other member of the BAU who had already traveled to LA, Dr. Spencer Reid, an awkward man of twenty-six who also happened to be one of the smartest people Dan had ever met stood by them silently.

The BAU had joined them just a week ago after Dan had been called to the body of a woman who had been cruelly tortured and raped before she being murdered and carelessly dumped in an alley. The nature of the marks and victimology had been so similar to what happened in San Diego just a few weeks ago, they instantly contacted the BAU, which had been handling the case together with the local PD.

They immediately sent three agents to evaluate whether Dan’s case truly was connected to San Diego before they brought in the rest of the team. Only a few days later, Chloe and Jake were assigned to an abduction case of two women, of which one, Carol Trevor, managed to escape. Unfortunately, by the time the police arrived at the crime scene, her friend was already dead.

Ms. Trevor, while still at the hospital recovering from her countless injuries, had been able to provide absolutely crucial details regarding her kidnappers who had been wearing masks for the abduction and later blindfolded her for the torment. They were a pack of a least five men and they were merciless. From what Ms. Trevor told them, at least two fit the profile of anger-excitation rapists and they were the dominant partners of the pack. Each appeared to have one submissive follower who did whatever they were told and there was an unknown fifth party they still needed to further identify since he had not interacted with Ms. Trevor much. The level of sadism these men expressed and the fact they either covered their own faces, or blindfolded their victims, gave the BAU the indication that they had probably upped their game from sexual misconduct such as voyerism to rape to extensive sexual torture with the ultimate murder of the victims.

As a result of this successful interview conducted by Chloe, Agent Hotchner gave a brief press conference where they asked former victims of rape in the whole State of California, but particularly from San Diego or LA, to come forward if their rapist either wore a mask or if the victim was blindfolded throughout the ordeal, or both.

“Do you think this is going to work? Isn’t this looking for the needle in the haystack?” asked Chloe skeptically.

“In a way, yes,” replied Dr. Reid. “Unfortunately, for the past decade, the average number of crimes that included forcible rape in California ranged between eight to ten thousand annually.”

Dan wondered just how depressing it had to be to have such crime statistics in your head.

“However,” interjected Emily whom Dan had instantly identified as a competent, strong lady who was not easily intimidated by the boy’s club that was law enforcement, “thanks to Carol’s brave statement, we know what the needle looks like, and this should help our case.”

“How long does it usually take to get a response?” asked Jake. He was Chloe’s partner for the past year. He was the brainy type with a good head on his shoulders for crime scenes, but he was timid and not the best at human interaction, which was a bit of a problem in Dan’s eyes because, while Chloe was excellent at talking to victims, as this case had demonstrated yet again, and they complemented each other nicely on scene, she was a harsh interrogator, which did not always give the best results. Jake never challenged her style, however, and it had ended with more than one complaint from defending attornies.

“It’s difficult to say,” replied Agent Hotchner calmly. “It can take a few hours or days. It really depends on the victims-“

“Excuse me, Agents. Detectives?” said Holly, the officer minding the front desk today. “There’s a woman who’d like to talk to you.”

“Thanks. I think it would be best if we met in a quiet office,” replied Agent Hotchner.

“Of course, sir,” replied Holly. “She said that she would only talk to you and if you have any females on your team.”

“Certainly,” replied Agent Hotchner. “Detective Decker, Agent Prentiss, you’re with me. Everyone else, wait outside.”

A woman in her late thirties to early forties walked by them, head held high and proud. With her was a tall, thin man with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He squeezed her hand gently before they greeted Agent Hotchner and she led herself be guided to one of the interview rooms.

“Detective Daniel Espinoza,” he introduced himself to the man, who was watching his spouse or partner leave.

“John Wilson,” was the numb reply. “I’m Sophie’s husband.”

“Do you mind telling us what you know?”

A deep, desperate inhalation of air was the answer before he sighed and continued, “It happened eight years ago, almost exactly five years before we met. She hardly ever talks about what he did to her, but sometimes, she just… She’s still healing.”

“These kind of traumas take a long time,” soothed him Dan calmly.

“I know, I just wish she didn’t have to go through this again, but when she saw Agent Hotchner on TV, she left work and called me. She’s convinced the guy who did that to her is also responsible for the crimes he described. I hope you find him. I think it will give her the closure she needs,” replied Mr. Wilson and thanked Jake for bringing some coffee. About five minutes later, the interview door opened and Chloe left the room quickly. It seemed like she was in hurry.

“Come on, Jake, we need to interview a suspect,” said she. Her partner instantly rose to his feet, ready to leave.

“Suspect? What suspect?” asked Dan, confused.

“Detective!” Agent Hotchner was not the person to shout, but his voice carried and Chloe reluctantly turned around.

“You have a suspect?” asked Mr. Wilson instantly.

“No, Mr. Wilson” contradicted Agent Hotchner. “We don’t. There is simply a club that connects the current three victims as well as your wife…” Before he could continue, Mrs. Wilson followed them out with Agent Prentiss right behind her. She seemed concered. The civilian planted herself in front of Chloe menacingly.

“Lux saved my life,” said she urgently. “And I would bet my soul that Lucifer had nothing to do with this. If these victims went to Lux, and they were abducted soon after, it will break his heart to hear it. I guarantee that he would never support this, or, Heaven forbid, be capable of commiting these crimes himself.”

“I’m sorry,” interjected Agent Prentiss skillfully bringing the conversation to the matter at hand, “could you tell us more about this club, Mrs. Wilson?”

“It’s a high-end nightclub, owned by Lucifer Morningstar,” she replied. “It’s one of the most prolific ones in town. It seems like the women who were violated this past week went to that club the night they were abducted.”

Dan had not realized that Chloe’s victims had both worn the same re-entry stamp as his victim, Faith Cohen. He would have to ask Chloe why she decided to withhold that vital pice of information.

“But I didn’t,” hissed Mrs. Wilson. “I didn’t even know Lucifer when…” she blinked the tears away harshly. “He’s the kindest, least dominant soul on the planet. He could never hurt anyone that way.”

“You’re right,” confirmed Agent Prentiss clamly. “This is really just another piece of information regarding victimology. All victims so far were confident, strong, successful women in their early to mid-thirties with successful careers, who liked to spend their Saturday nights in high-end clubs to decompress from their demanding jobs. However, I also agree with Detective Decker that we should talk to Mr. Morningstar. We might need to warn him about the danger his patrons could be in, and it is possible that he knows more than he might realize.”

For some reason, the woman just scoffed, “If you involve him, let me give you a friendly piece of advice… Should he find out the identity of the men responsible, don’t bother looking for them. He’ll personally send them to hell.”