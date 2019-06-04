(See the end of the chapter for more notes .)

“We’re all worse off without him.”

“Yeah. Thanks for coming.”

“It was a wonderful service. I’m sure he’s happy to be with your mother again.”

“Mm-hm. Thanks for coming.”

“He was a great man.”

“Yes. Thanks for coming.”

Thanks for coming.

Thanks for coming.

Thanks for-

“I’m so sorry Scott’s not here.” Melissa’s eyes were red and puffy, her face looking thinner and more lined than Stiles remembered. “I don’t know where- I just don’t know.”

Stiles had only spoken to Scott once on the phone since it happened. He spared a brief moment to wonder if something new was trying to kill the town before the thought slipped away.

“Thanks for coming, Melissa,” he said, actually meaning it for the first time that day. “How are you feeling?”

She shrugged, mouth twisted. “Like I’m getting poison pumped into me every three weeks.” Her eyes again took on that worried expression that so rarely left them these days. “I’ve been staying with my sister after chemo so I’m not home often, but you know you can come over, right? Anytime. I know you still have that key you made.”

Stiles tried to dredge up a smile for her, but she just seemed more pained at his attempt. He let it drop.

“Yeah, I have it.”

Melissa nodded once, and then pulled Stiles into a tight hug.

“You still have family here,” she murmured into his ear.

Stiles made no response, staring over her shoulder at the new hole in the cemetery lawn.

Yeah. All his family was right here.

God, there were so many fucking casseroles. More than a dozen permutations of starch, tuna, and cream-of-sympathy soup sat in the refrigerator, taking up space and making it smell like a congregation potluck.

Instead of putting one of those in the oven, Stiles removed his funeral tie and chucked it on the counter, heading toward the liquor cabinet for his dinner. He’d stayed stone-cold sober as he dealt with funeral arrangements and school arrangements and bills, but now-

Well. Like father like son.

Stiles was 19. Wasn’t he supposed to be drinking on the weekends anyway? He was finally doing something age appropriate.

He grabbed one of his father’s wide tumblers and poured a double, and then added another double on top of that before heading to the couch. He paused, and then sat on the right hand side, where John used to slump after work.

Stiles found himself in a similar position, head fuzzy after just a few sips on an empty stomach and an emptier house. His thoughts darted to and away from memories, unable to stop them from coming but also unable to bear them for long. He leaned forward and stared into the glass as thoughts of his father became more fragmented and sharp.

Was he scared?

Was he relieved?

Did he think of me?

Did he think at all?

Was there time for that before-

A knock on the door startled him badly enough that some whiskey sloshed over the edge of the glass. Another knock came on the heels of the first, nearly frantic sounding. Stiles hurriedly set down his drink and went to answer it.

Scott had his fist raised to knock again when Stiles opened the door. He expected a rush of emotion, any emotion upon seeing his best friend’s face for the first time in six months, but there was nothing.

He turned around, leaving the door open as he headed back to the couch.

Scott’s big puppy eyes looked mournful as he followed him inside, shutting the door behind him.

“I’m sorry I missed the funeral, man.”

Stiles said nothing and just collapsed back down on the couch, picking up his whiskey again.

“I had to go to a girl’s house-”

“Of course you did,” Stiles sighed.

“-Dude, this is really important, could you listen?” Scott said impatiently. “I’m trying to tell you something.” He started to unzip his coat. Stiles absently noticed that he was unreasonably bundled up for the mild late September weather, but then-

“What. Is that.”

Scott looked up at him, apprehensive.

“Her name’s Lily.”

Stiles stared at the fuzzy head peeking out of the papoose.

“Her. Her name. That is a real live human baby. Oh my God-”

“Actually I don’t know if she’s human?” Scott said with a confused frown. “Becca didn’t say.”

“Who the fuck is Becca?!”

“She’s- it’s complicated. We had a thing ten months ago,” Scott said, voice heavy with implication.

Stiles took a deep breath.

“Ten months ago.” He took another deep breath. “I thought you were trying to work things out with Kira?”

“Well, Kira wanted to take a break!” Scott protested loudly, causing the baby to start fussing. He glanced down at her and then threw a panicked look at Stiles. “What do I do?” he hissed.

“How would I fucking know?? Where is Becca??” Stiles set down his drink and stood up as the fussing got louder, hands fluttering around, unsure of what to do.

“Her pack is like, real old school. They’re migratory, and they wouldn’t take her with them if she had the baby. She told me to come over, and I kinda thought she wanted one last night, you know? But then she basically threw the baby at me and left!”

“Oh my God,” Stiles repeated. “This just happened?! And the first thing you did was come here? Does Melissa even know yet?”

Scott looked frantic and the cries got louder.

“No! Mom can’t know!!”

Stiles gaped at him.

“Scott, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but there is a whole entire baby involved here. You can’t exactly hide that.”

“No no no-” Scott was clearly near tears. “She’ll be so disappointed in me Stiles! And what if- what if the stress makes her even sicker?”

“She’d still want to know!”

“We can’t tell anyone!” Scott burst out. “Kira will never take me back!!”

Stiles’ mouth hung open. That’s what he was worried about? Scott had helped create a life that he now held in his arms, and his biggest concern was still getting back with his high school girlfriend?

The crying reached a fever pitch. Stiles couldn’t even look at Scott, so he reached out and pulled Lily out of the carrier, tucking her into his arms.

Desperate for Scott to see reason, he tried to talk over the crying. “You can’t just put her in foster care; you don’t even know if she’s a werewolf.”

Scott wrung his hands.

“She might not be though?”

“You really need to err on the side of caution here, dude!!” The wail reached a new decibel. “Jesus Christ, do you have any formula or shit?”

“Oh yeah, let me go get it from the bike.”

“You brought her here on your motorcycle?!” Stiles yelled, but Scott was already outside. He returned with a plastic Walmart bag containing one bottle, one container of powdered formula, and six diapers.

Stiles quickly grabbed the formula container and read the directions, carefully holding the baby as he moved to the kitchen with the container and the bottle. He awkwardly mixed the powder with warm water, trying balance everything without dropping the floppy yet squirmy little stranger in his arms.

Scott tucked his hands into his pockets.

A few moments later Stiles hesitantly put the bottle up to her mouth, wondering how he was supposed to get it in there, only for the baby to immediately open up and hungrily latch on. The sounds of eager sucking filled the kitchen. Stiles had no idea if he’d made too much or not enough or if he was even holding the bottle right, but for that brief moment as she began to eat, he felt calm. The baby was hungry, he fed the baby. This one problem was solved.

“Wow, she’s actually quiet,” Scott commented from across the kitchen. Stiles hummed noncommittally, unwilling to break his momentary peace by bringing Scott into it. Scott forced his way in anyway. “I can’t tell my mom, Stiles.”

“Look, dude,” Stiles said with a sigh, “I know you had that big blow up with her when she started dating Chris-”

Red eyes flashed across the kitchen.

“See?! That’s why I can’t tell her! What if Chris finds out she has a possible were baby-”

“Don’t even try that bullshit with me,” Stiles said, voice exhausted. “First of all, you know Chris never hunted like that, even if his psycho family did. And second, she and Chris haven’t dated for like six months.”

“I still can’t believe she dated someone who tried to shoot me,” Scott said grumpily.

“You dated someone who tried to shoot you!”

Scott went silent at that, frowning. The baby quietly ate.

“You withdrew from the semester, right?” he continued after a moment.

“Yeah,” Stiles answered absently as he watched Lily’s tiny jaw move with the bottle.

There was another moment of silence, and then Scott said, “I still have more than half of my program to finish.”

Stiles felt a niggling in the back of his mind as the words processed, and then a sudden weight dropped into his stomach when he realized where Scott was leading. They both started talking at the same time.

“You cannot fucking-”

“Just hear me out-“

“-your baby-”

“-my future-“

“-don’t know what-“

“-not doing anything anyway!!”

“-your baby!!”

Suddenly a third voice rang out over both of them.

“I GOT THE MOVES LIKE JAGGER, I GOT THE MO-”

Scott pulled his phone out and answered it, as if the current conversation wasn’t literally the most important thing that could possibly be happening.

“A wendigo?” he said, voice authoritative and eyes red. “I’m on my way.”

“Scott, no,” Stiles said forcefully, but Scott was already leaving the kitchen. Stiles followed as quickly as he could without dislodging the bottle from Lily’s mouth. “Scott!!”

“I can’t take her with me!” Scott called backward. “Just for tonight, okay? And then I’ll figure something out!!”

The door slammed behind him.

Stiles was alone again.

He looked at Lily’s droopy eyelids as her sucking slowed down.

Well. Not quite alone.

The day suddenly hit Stiles full force. He was exhausted, and he didn’t have a crib. He couldn’t put her on the couch, because she might fall off. His twin mattress was skinny enough that he worried he might roll over onto her. That left one option.

He’d only been into his dad’s room once in the last week, fetching necessary documents and leaving in a hurry. Even now he kept his eyes down. Lily was asleep again, barely stirring as Stiles carefully laid her down. He was still nervous about accidentally rolling over onto her, so he grabbed several blankets and bunched them up around her, creating an oasis of sleeping space for the baby.

Cautiously, trying not to jostle the mattress, he laid down next to her and watched her tiny belly move up and down with her breath.

He wasn’t aware when he drifted off.