Chapter Text

Renato Sinclair

He almost ripped the envelope when he read that name but could contain himself and then proceeded to examine the offensive item. Now that he looked closely, he noticed that it was not normal paper but something coarser and thicker, way too formal and too old. He was sure they didn’t use this kind of paper for decades if not more than a century. Whoever sent this was either too old-fashioned, didn't want to be recognized or plain crazy.

Option two was discarded when he turned the envelop and saw a red wax seal on it with the name 'Gringotts' barely visible above a crest. Whatever Gringotts was, he was certain that a world of pain would fall upon them. He had made sure almost nobody knew his real name. Knowing the prank would gain the unfortunate person or persons a bullet in the head, his mood got a tiny bit better. He was still completely annoyed, vexed and murderous though, to realize that there was someone who knew his real name.

No matter, either the person was truly idiotic or too confident and he was generous enough to grant their Deathwish. He was not the Best Hitman in the world for nothing. In the meantime, he made his student, Stupid-Dino, dance with a rain of bullets because he could and needed to vent. Too bad the bird that delivered the letter flew away already. He had to conform.

"Oi! Reborn!" Stupid-Dino cried.

Tch, such a weakling

He broke the wax seal and took out the single page of whatever this kind of paper was. The first line made him throw a grenade to his stupid student and ignored his pitiful yelling to keep reading.

Gringotts Wizarding Bank

Mr. Sinclair you have been summoned to a meeting with Head Manager Bloodfang regarding a marriage contract between the Sinclair family and the Most Ancient and Noble House of Potter. It is of utmost importance that you approach the London branch of the bank to discuss this arrangement.

The other party involved in this contract is Lady Iolanthe Jamie Potter who currently dwells in Number Twelve Grimmauld Place, London. You may want to contact her if you have previous questions before coming to the London Branch.

Regards,

Bloodfang,

Accountant Manager of the Most Ancient and Noble House of Potter, Black and Peverell.

At least he knew where to find the lunatic that wrote this joke. Lady or not, there was no way he would let someone who knew his name alive. Women were even more vicious than men so there was no way he would be more merciful, he will make her pay for her audacity. But first, he needed to make plans to complete this kill quickly. He eyed Stupid-Dino and sighed seeing how useless this student of his was. Did he think that resting on the grass and let his bodyguards pamper him would make him a decent Mafia Boss? The least he could do is get proficient Guardians if he was going to be this pathetic.

Two years and he had not made any progress.

"Stupid-Dino! Pack your things! We are making a trip to England, you have 5 minutes!"

"Wha- Wait! Reborn!" But said Hitman ignored Dino’s protests and called a few people to lend him a plane. It was time Stupid-Dino learned to fly.

....

Clack clack

Reborn’s polished shoes resonated on the pavement from the sidewalk. The dreary weather from London was the cause for the thin fog in the streets even if it was already 7am and he could see people and cars making their way to their jobs or classes. It wasn't even Winter yet and the cold was already present in the air. He really hated this type of weather. Though, what he hated more was that despite being in London for almost a week now, he still couldn't find 12 Grimmauld Place.

He tried, God knows as soon as he arrived to London the first thing he wanted was to send this Lady Potter six feet under. Yet, he wasn't even able to find a simple house! To say his ego was a bit bruised was an understatement. Too bad his stupid student wasn't there to vent a bit. He made a nice outlet. That's why, instead, he found himself walking the more than familiar street for the nth time to look for the house that fully eluded him.

To be honest, he was more frustrated than anything and a bit curious than at the beginning. He found number 11 and 13 quickly enough but number 12 was nowhere to be seen. He was sure there was some sort of conspiracy here -Mist level- and the word Chaos around it. This Lady Potter was smarter than he gave her credit and the deep hatred and desire to kill her disappeared and instead a grudging respect for the lady took place.

His steps led him to the already known number 11 but soon froze in place when he saw it. The thrice damned house he had been looking for so long finally appeared in front of him! Sitting cosily between 11 and 13 was 12 Grimmauld Place. He cursed in all the languages he knew and stomped down the desire to scream in rage and just throttle that door and demand for answers!

Because houses didn't appear out of nowhere!

Instead, he took a deep breath, looked around to make sure that nobody was watching him and walked past the small gate and up the steps not before a chill ran down his spine and he felt as if he just went through some sort of thin veil. His questions were increasing by the second. Whoever this Lady Potter was, she was getting more interesting and threatening. Though he was still confident that if anything went south then he could kill her and anyone else inside this house.

He paused for a second in front of the door when he noticed there wasn't a doorknob, there was just a knocker in the shape of a snake. Such a weird thing. Looking around and activating his Flames, he adjusted his hearing to capture the slightest noise inside the house, then he knocked. He would deny to his dying breath that he flinched when the sound reverberated within the house and something seemed to come alive within it. His hand stealthily moved towards his gun.

His keen hearing picked up the light steps in the house. Certainly someone who knew how to walk without gaining attention, with years of experience sneaking around and with a lithe build. He kept paying attention and his body tensed when he heard a woman speaking.

"Kreacher, can you see who's at the door, please?" He was of the idea that this was Lady Potter, her voice was soft but not less authoritative even if it was somewhat relaxed. So, according to Reborn, she was someone who was in a high position but didn't like to flaunt it around. She definitely was Boss material. The type that her subordinates would like and would protect expecting a home in exchange. Not bad.

Reborn heard a coarse voice mumble something unintelligible then a huff. The same light steps approached the door muttering about 'ungrateful house elves', whatever that was. His eyebrows rose when he heard several bolts being unlocked, no doubt the door could only be opened from the inside. That was either truly brilliant or completely useless. Paranoid enough? Absolutely.

The first sight he received from this Lady Potter, because he was almost 100% sure this was Lady Potter was of a cream colored skirt and also a glimpse of red underwear courtesy of the well-timed gale that blew. If anything, he wasn't that unsatisfied with this trip, she has nice legs.

"Yes, how may I help you?" Her voice was a bit wary but gentle.

And for the second time, Reborn froze.

She was looking at him; not the cursed tiny body he was forced into after being made an Arcobaleno but truly looking at him as if he was a normal person. Her eyes were looking exactly where his eyes should have been if he had his normal body. Not any inch above or below. Right to his eyes somewhat obscured by his well-loved fedora.

Just what was going on? Who was she?

The Hitman took a shuddering breath and pursed his lips because for the first time he was going to say something that he would regret for the rest of his life and a new surge of hatred towards his cursed form blossomed.

"Down here," he bitterly said. She blinked and slowly looked down and blinked once again. She looked like she was trying to fit the childish voice with the form she had seen before and also having trouble focusing on his real form now that she was aware of the smaller body.

"Oh."

Oh indeed.

Her eyes looked up and down between his two faces and then to the yellow Pacifier around his neck and realization dawned in her eyes and face. If he ever thought that she was an assassin or Boss of some sort of organization, it died when he noticed that despite her wary voice, posture -because he did notice she took a defensive posture ready to fight or flee when she wasn't able to recognize him- and too weary eyes, there was this innocence around her that no killer or schemer had.

"Oh," she said again; not really eloquent this one. Her eyes settled on his petite form and aborted crouching so they were eye to eye. Clearly she had tact enough to discern that he wouldn't be thankful for the action no matter his discomfort of looking up. "May I help you?" She asked again.

His hand automatically took out the letter he was sent because he didn't trust his voice with anything, not when he was pretty unsettled. He was ashamed to admit that he was somewhat affected by the exchange. This was the first time after being cursed that he didn't receive any sort of pity, unneeded sympathy and fake understanding from someone. She was the first to look past his tiny form to the real him. It was what he wanted, desired with all his might.

A groan took him out of his thoughts and he almost snickered when he saw her resigned face. Definitely she was familiar to this type of crazy stuff and he would for sure receive some answers. Well, he was having fun in this type of Chaos even if everything was new to him. She heavily sighed and looked at him.

"Come in," she said finally making way for him to enter. After she closed the door, all the bolts were put back in their place locking it. If he needed to escape by the door, all those locks would hinder him.

The entryway was narrow and long with luxurious chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. This Lady Potter had money. The walls were of a beige color that contrasted with the dark mahogany wooden floor. She turned left down the first room and into the parlour in which there were armchairs and a low table, a fireplace and high windows with the same beige walls and wood floor. She motioned for him to sit and he chose the chair in which he could see the whole room and out the window towards the street.

He glanced at her and she looked amused by his choice. He was starting to appreciate this Lady Potter, it seemed she was able to guess why he chose that seat. She chose to sit opposite him, left the letter on the table and got herself comfortable on her armchair giving him the chance to look at her. The cream colored skirt was a dress with a button up front and long sleeves. She was on the lithe side but with a nice figure, her face was small with refined features making her cute and dignified at the same time.

Her black hair was a loose mess but it was her eyes that commanded attention (despite being shadowed by quirky round glasses that looked strangely well on her). They were a vibrant green that seemed very expressive but cunning and a bit unnerving. He couldn't exactly relax under her gaze, the gaze that was analyzing him too. He approved. His thoughts were rudely interrupted when a tea set and pastries appeared on the table all of a sudden. His hand immediately took out his gun and pointed it at her.

His eyebrow twitched when she responded, if a bit slower, by pointing a stick to him. Though even if it was a stick, he didn't dare underestimate her. There was some sort of energy building up inside her, coiling, ready to attack at the minute movement. It wasn't any type of Flame he knew of but it felt similar.

This was getting interesting.

The impasse went on for a couple of seconds before he relented. He was in her house after all and he was being rude. Just after he put his gun back in place she put away her weapon in a holster strapped on her forearm he hadn't noticed before. He cursed in his mind, he got careless. She relaxed a bit so she could pour herself a cup of tea and grabbed a pastry. He didn't moved until she sipped her tea. He was sure she was putting him at ease with her actions and was internally grateful for it.

“Right! Where are my manners? Iolanthe Potter.” She extended her hand towards the Hitman who graciously took it feeling the rough parts in her palm.

“Ciaossu, I’m Reborn.” He simply replied and then both went back to their teas.

"Kreacher, my mail, please," Lady Potter said after putting her empty cup on the saucer. With a pop, the most hideous creature he had ever seen appeared with a stack of letters under one of its wiry arms. Reborn tensed but refrained from whipping out his gun. The thing even had the nerve to sneer at him and just popped out of existence after leaving the pack of letters on the table. "Sorry about him, he's like that." She said with a helpless smile while sorting through her letters.

He nodded and just went back to the tea he had prepared. It was good tea even if he preferred coffee. She finally picked one of the letters leaving the others on the table. He eyed the name on the envelope on top and couldn't help be impressed when he read: 'Lady Iolanthe Jamie of the Most Ancient and Noble House of Potter, Regent Lady of the Most Ancient and Noble House of Black and Duchess of the Most Ancient and Most Noble House of Peverell'.

Alright, she didn't only have money, she was filthy rich; a Lady of two Houses, Houses he hadn't heard of before but Ancient and Noble Houses nonetheless and Duchess of another. That had to amount to something!

"Merlin's saggy balls," he almost choked on his tea when he heard her curse. That was too much for him. He didn't want to know about nobody's saggy balls, thank you very much. A letter appeared in front of him that he hesitantly took and after confirming that he was able to read, he did so.

Dear Iolanthe Jamie,

Lady of the Most Ancient and Noble House of Potter

Regent Lady of the Most Ancient and Noble House of Black

Duchess of the Most Ancient and Most Noble House of Peverell

As per your request, we made an inventory of the assets in your three Houses that not only included your Galleons, but artifacts, heirlooms, jewelry, wands, furniture, portraits, a miscellaneous of other items, properties and contracts were accounted too. It was in these last ones that we found one most curious one and that requires your attention as it concerns marriage to one Mr. Renato Sinclair.

An owl with the news has been sent to Mr. Sinclair and referred to your address to inquire for more information. We would like for you to present yourself with me to discuss this marriage contract at the soonest you can arrive.

Sincerely yours,

Bloodfang,

Accountant Manager of the Most Ancient and Noble Houses of Potter and Black and Most Ancient and Most Noble House of Peverell

"Do you know anything about it?" Reborn inquired after placing the letter on the table. He took on her grumpy face, that he likened to a disgruntled kitten, and bit on a pastry to hide his smile.

"How would I? I barely arrived yesterday after months away in the States," she sighed. She eyed him and worried her bottom lip, no doubt thinking. That habit looked endearing on her. If she used it very often in the Mafia, she would probably have lines after lines of suitors. "It seems we will need to go to Gringotts about this matter, Mr. Sinclair."

"Reborn!" he snapped after bristling at hearing that name. "Nobody knows me by my real name anymore." Luckily, she easily agreed with a small smile and a nod.

"I will go grab my purse and coat then we can go, just give me a moment." He noticed how she didn’t ask him to change the way he addressed her. She definitely had a high standing in society. She stood and with the same light steps she walked out of the room and went up the stairs he spied earlier when he entered. He tensed again when the same strange creature appeared to take the tea set and pastries away.

After a moment, he was left alone so he took the chance to very cautiously leave something in the armchair and hope nobody would noticed it.

Hearing a soft crack, he peered out the window and spotted a long-haired blonde young man making his way to the house. He was wearing an expensive suit in dark blue with a silver shirt and black tie and shoes. There was some sort of robe that billowed behind him that Reborn approved just for the dramatics -maybe he should implement that on his stupid student to evoke some sort of presence. The man knew how to give himself an image even if his aura was weaker than Lady Potter's.

No doubt another person of high society like her.

He curiously noted through his hearing that when the young man arrived at the door, he didn't have to knock and just entered, the bolts automatically undoing themselves. How did he manage that? His steps were heavier but not less graceful and had a certain rhythm to them. Definitely well bred. The young man paused at the entrance of the parlour when he took notice of Reborn sitting there. Their eyes locked and both kept staring until they heard the soft steps of Lady Potter.

"Draco! I was wondering where you were!" She greeted him with a hug that he gingerly reciprocated. Either he didn’t like being touched or he was not used to it. Perhaps the latter by the regal way he stood. She should have been like him but maybe she was loose in her interactions with her closest people.

"Iolanthe," he greeted back. Oh, he was really posh. The tone was mild when speaking with her but Reborn guessed it would be insufferable in front of a stranger. "It's good to see you again, it seems the States didn't make you wilder." He said with a smile showing his pearly white teeth. She huffed. His eyes tightened at the corners seeing the unladylike action of hers. By that remark, Reborn guessed she was coarser and more unruly in the past and was taught recently how to behave like someone from high society. She is new to her status, then.

"It was just for a few months and I was mostly working, though I managed a nice tan!" She chirped baring her arm. Posh-guy’s lips twitched. She definitely was new to her status. His manners were of those men from the past century. Not freely allowing a woman to show her skin. She had no problems with it but he was getting used to it through her most likely.

Just this exchange gave Reborn so much information about the people in front of him but the question that still remained was, who were these people?

"I can see that," posh-guy replied with amusement. Reborn guessed that Lady Potter was fairer before the peach colored skin she sported now. "And I can see you brought someone back too." He glanced at Reborn expecting an explanation from her. This indicated they were either good friends or involved with each other.

"Ah, yeah! Draco, this is Re- Reborn!" The introduced Reborn could hear her pause before she changed the way to address him.

“Ciaossu.” Reborn greeted the blonde man.

"Mr. Reborn, this is my best friend, Draco, Heir of the Most Ancient and Noble House of Malfoy.” Right, that confirmed they were all people with money and standing. “Practically we are betrothed and we are going to Gringotts to see about that." She added but it seemed the news were too blunt for the blondie as his head whipped back to her.

"You are betrothed to a child?" Alright, Reborn disliked this 'Draco' guy now. Lady Potter was able to see his real form, ok?!

"Don't be silly, can't you see that he is a man?" Draco eyed Reborn dubiously and then back at Lady Potter in disbelief. "You can't see it? He is cursed to look like a child." She earnestly explained but this Draco just shook his head making Lady Potter pause. She could clearly see it, a bit blurred on the edges but there was a man sitting at the armchair even if the form of a child sometimes imposed on his image. "Huh."

Huh indeed.