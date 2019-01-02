Yes, this is my shameless way of telling you to watch it because it's AMAZING.

This story follows the storyline of Assassination Classroom, so it will be very helpful if you have watched the anime, but you can do without it.

Chapter Text

When the moon exploded, it finally dawned on Izuku how weak they all were.

He had spent his whole life enthralled with displays of incredible abilities; of the feats of heroes as great as All-Might, who could stop any villain and save hundreds, thousands of people at once. They gave him hope that anything was achievable and that anyone, including himself, could be a hero.

But then the moon burst, leaving only thirty percent behind and a permanent crescent shape. And it made Izuku realize that, while many things may be possible, there are some things that will always be inevitable.

Because not even heroes as great as All-Might could stop horrors as shell-shocking as the dutiful rock satellite of the earth being blown to bits.

-.-.-.-

A giant, yellow octopus man was revealed to be behind it all. The man — no, creature — had given himself up to the authorities almost sardonically right afterward, as if to say it didn’t matter if he was arrested; he could still wreak havoc everywhere.

And boy, did he. Crime rates spiked exponentially after the moon incident — everyone seemed to have it in their minds that the earth was next, so many were turning to anarchy as an apparent proper way to live out the world’s final days. Every hero, cop, paramedic, firefighter, and military personnel was working double time, while the rest of the population cowered in fear.

It seemed not even All-Might could bring hope.

It was quite ironic then, of course, for Izuku to show up to school the next day only to learn that the hope of earth was laid in the hands of his ill-motivated classmates and him.

Later, he would learn it was even more ironic that his new personal source of hope would be the very powerful, yellow tentacle creature that stole it from rest of the world.

-.-.-.-

When Izuku came home bruised and bloodied for the third time in a week, all thanks to Bakugou and his goons, his mother had decided enough was enough. The next day, Izuku was withdrawn from the school and registered to transfer to the ever prestigious Kunugigaoka Junior High. His mother hoped it would help him get into an academically strong school for high school. Izuku just hoped U.A. would think as highly of it as well.

Before he could attend, however, he was first required to take a written test, followed by an evaluation, to determine what class placement he would receive.

(Apparently, class placement was a very sacred thing here at Kunugigaoka, judging by the secretary’s expression as she explained it all.)

The written portion of the test was by far the hardest test he had ever taken, but such was to be expected of such a prestigious program. He felt confident in his answers, though. He had been a competing force for top of the class against Bakugou at his old school since they were children.

The examination was more what Izuku was concerned about. There hadn’t been much explanation on what it would entail; he didn’t know if it was going to be more practical based, or a physical exam. He just prayed going in that it wouldn’t require too much running.

It turned out to be way worse than running.

He walked into a dimly lit room where a panel of teachers and administrators sat at the front to ‘judge him and the resourcefulness and strength of his capabilities’. The intimidating, deep-voiced man sitting front and center then asked him to present the best merits of his quirk.

To this day, there has been nothing more humiliating than having to look the faculty board in the eye and tell them he was quirkless.

The intimidating man unabashedly laughed at him, and all the other adults followed in suit. A woman with a firework hair quirk laughed so hard she let off sparklers, while another man shaped like a literal egg rolled out of his chair and across the floor. The intimidating man then suddenly composed himself.

“The gap between the strong and weak grows larger every day,” he said, his voice low and mocking. “There’s no doubt where you belong. You may leave now.”

Izuku ran out of there so quickly it probably looked like he actually had a speed quirk all along.

He got his official acceptance letter a few days later. He was honestly surprised to see it, but figured that maybe they were the type of school not willing to turn down anyone offering to pay their outrageous tuition prices.

(He would later learn this school had a very different objective for those ‘weaker’ prospects they accepted.)

The letter was quite simple in layout, with its main message in display in large, red letters.

Class: 3-E

-.-.-.-

Class 3-E was unlike any other class in the world.

For starters, it was located high on a mountain next to the main campus, so students had to trek up it every day just to get to class.

Second, it was held in a run-down wooden building with no air-conditioning and barely functioning water. There was no available cafeteria set out for the students, or designated sports facilities to hold athletics in.

Thirdly, those apart of the class were ostracized and isolated from the rest of the student body as punishment for their poor performance, as well as motivation for those on the main campus to work hard to stay there. This meant 3-E students couldn’t participate in any extracurricular activities or clubs provided on the main campus.

And finally, the students were the most depressing bunch of people Izuku had ever met. Apparently, if you were a part of 3-E it meant one of a couple possibilities; your grades had fallen behind to the point that you were ranked at the bottom of all the school; you had disciplinary issues or conflicts with school policy in the past; or your quirk was deemed to hold ‘no potential’.

Or you were quirkless, in Izuku’s case.

The teacher was nice, at least, if not a little eccentric. Her fashion choice was questionable at best, and her jokes often fell flat, but her concern for and dedication to her students was undeniable. She welcomed him warmly the first day, even when he came in a little late (he had gotten terribly lost in the woods, and even almost fell upon a snake’s nest at one point), and happily introduced him to the class of hopeless misfits.

“Hi there, you must be the new student!” she said, her smile unceasing. “I’m Yukimura-sensei! Why don’t you introduce yourself? Tell us your name, and maybe even a fun fact about yourself. Oh, and also your dream in life! I know many of your classmates have lost a lot of motivation for their dreams, but our class goal this year is to get all that drive and inspiration back!”

“O-okay,” he replied awkwardly before turning to his classmates. He could feel their burning stares and lowered his eyes to the floor instinctively. “My name is Midoriya Izuku. I just transferred here from Aldera Junior High. A fun fact about me is that I love heroes, especially All-Might, and as for my dream, well…” He clenched and unclenched his fists as he found the nerve to briefly look his classmates in the eye.

“My dream is to become a hero as great as my idol, All-Might.”

His second of courage dissipated, he immediately dropped into a deep, ninety-degree bow as he cursed himself for admitting such a thing aloud. He probably sounded so stupid in front of them; now they were probably all going to make fun of him, and it’ll be like he never escaped Bakugou—

“Is your quirk speed talking? Because you sure can mumble, man,” said a handsome strawberry blond haired boy. A girl with pale brown hair pulled back in a pony sent the boy a sharp look.

“Be nice, Maehara,” she said before turning back to Izuku. “It’s nice to meet you, Midoriya. I’m Kataoka Megu, one of your class representatives. And I would just like to say, I think your dream is very honorable. There’s no need to look embarrassed about it.”

A dark-haired, handsome boy with golden eyes nodded eagerly. “A lot of people like to think they could be a hero, but only a few would be able to honestly admit it as their greatest dream.”

Izuku felt like he could start crying right then, right there. Only about a minute in, and these people were already more accepting than anyone else in his life; even more than his mother.

It’s because they don’t know you’re a quirkless loser yet, Deku, Bakugou’s voice seemed to echo in his head. Despite it all, he put on a brave smile.

“Thank y-you!” he said.

“Hey, didn’t Shinsou say he wanted to be a hero too?” a blue-haired androgynous looking boy (at least he guessed because of the pants) commented. “Maybe you guys could train together!”

An athletic boy with black hair and red sweatbands on his wrists snorted loudly. “He’ll have to wait until Shinsou gets back from suspension later this week, remember?”

“Okay, enough chit-chat,” Yukimura-sensei said suddenly. “It’s very nice to meet you, Midoriya. Why don’t you take the seat next to Nagisa? I believe it’s empty.”

The androgynous boy waved and Midoriya moved swiftly to sit in the rickety desk. He took off his backpack and opened it up to start pulling out his needed materials while Yukimura-sensei got started on their first lesson.

“You keep data notebooks too?” a quiet whisper came from next to him. Izuku jumped and saw Nagisa staring down at his bag, where all of his most recent Hero Analysis for the Future notebook sat in plain sight. He could feel a blush creep up his face and scrambled to make up an excuse, but stopped short when he noticed the blue-haired boy pull out a small notebook of his own labeled Quirk Potential and Limitations Study.

Izuku couldn’t help the bright smile that lit up his face, and Nagisa easily matched it. A strong, uncontrollable sense of trustworthiness overcame him when he looked at the blue-haired boy. Something told him this was the beginning of a wonderful, data analysis-filled friendship.

So, at the end the day, class 3-E may be in the boonies with little accommodations, and they may be a bunch of destined failures, but at least he had a friend. It was more than he ever had before.

-.-.-.-

He met Shinsou Hitoshi two days later. The boy looked like death itself (except more purple), and he seemed kind of standoffish. Izuku was honestly very apprehensive about him at first, wondering what he could’ve possibly done to be suspended.

But then the purple-haired boy sat down in the desk behind Izuku and tapped on his shoulder.

“Your hair looks like broccoli, you know that right?” he said bluntly. Izuku blinked widely.

“A-And yours looks like an eggplant,” he replied nervously, his palms sweating. Shinsou smirked, seemingly approving.

“You’re funny,” he said, but then his eyes narrowed in on Izuku’s uncontrollably shaking palms and frowned. When he looked back up, Izuku felt a strange power overcome his body, tying him down effortlessly in his own body. “Hey. Calm down. It’s alright.”

And just like that, Izuku could feel his body calming. His heart rate slowed, his hands stopped shaking and sweating. It all felt very unnatural, but he had no control of anything. Then, just as quickly as it came, the imaginary bonds faded and he could move for himself again. Shinsou looked strangely ashamed, but Izuku wasn’t exactly sure why. He had helped, hadn’t he?

“You should really get more sleep,” Izuku said awkwardly, trying to snap the strange tension. “You look like you’re going to pass out any second.”

He could actually see the anxiety ease out of Shinsou, his shoulders visibly relaxing and the playful smirk returning to his face.

“If you’re really so concerned about my health, Jolly Green, you’ll bring me a decent cup of coffee in the morning. That’ll keep me from passing out,” he said. “Now, can you hit me up with any notes I missed?”

-.-.-.-

The next morning, Izuku showed up to school with a cup of coffee he got from the batch his mother made that morning. He handed it to the purple-haired boy upon arriving in the classroom. The boy looked an odd cross of shocked, suspicious, and extremely pleased.

Shinsou said it tasted terrible and needed more cream but down the thing in seconds anyway.

-.-.-

Every day, he continued to bring Shinsou coffee (with extra creamer), and in exchange, Shinsou would bring him a small sweet from the convenience store he worked at. They talked often, and would hang out with Nagisa and his friend Sugino at lunch. Nagisa and Izuku would spend much of lunch geeking out about heroes and comparing separate notes. Most of the time they had the same data and analysis, but it was still exciting to finally talk to someone who had the same interest as him.

He still hadn’t revealed that he was quirkless, however, terrified that everyone’s opinions of him would change as they had with his old classmates. Though it’s not like he would try to lie if someone did ask him what his quirk was. It’s just that, well, no one did.

That was another odd thing about class 3-E. Unlike the rest of the world, they seemed pretty sealed lipped about their quirks. Aside from those with mutation quirks, who couldn’t hide them, no one else ever displayed them in class to show off or even help themselves with simple tasks. Even when geeking out with Nagisa, the boy deliberately talked about any quirk but his own. Shinsou had hinted at his quirk the first day they met when he helped Izuku calm down, but that was the last time he used it, and he never formally explained what it was.

It was like the end-class mentality had extended further than grades, and they had given up on their quirk to the point where they’d rather pretend they didn’t have one. It seemed like there was a rather stiff, decided line to avoid quirks. Even Yukimura-sensei, with all her encouragement, had learned to stop persuading them to embrace their quirks.

It was strange. It was unlike everyone else in the world.

But then again, it was E-class.

-.-.-

A week later, the moon exploded, Yukimura-sensei resigned and disappeared, and government officials showed up at their class with the world’s new number one villain, who claimed that he was going to be their new teacher (as well as apparently blow up the earth in a year).

“I’m Karasuma,” a dark-haired agent said. “This is classified information you’re about to be told, so what is said in here, stays in here. And, well, for the sake of mankind, I’m going to need you to kill this thing.”

The whole class practically blanched at the exact same time, unsure they actually heard the man correctly. “This is a joke, right?” someone voiced. The agent sighed loudly.

“There’s only so much I’m at the liberty to tell you, but what I can say is that he is still very much a threat, and this March he is going to obliterate the earth as well. We haven’t been successful in killing him yet, no matter how hard all the world leaders have tried. The greatest heroes can’t even touch him. He’s too fast — topping off at Mach-20 — and is superiorly intelligent in every way.”

“It was quite amusing watching those little heroes try to stop me, but hey, I got to groom All-Might’s impeccable eyebrows! Who else can say they’ve done that, huh?” the octopus bragged. “In the end, though, I got bored and made them a deal that allows me to be your teacher at this shining institution!”

“What the hell?” Shinsou muttered.

“Look. We didn’t have much of an option here, but we did manage to make him swear to never let any harm come to the students in any way,” Karasuma said. “This does mean, however, that we have a very important mission for you. We need you all to train to become assassins and kill him before he can blow up the earth.”

The gasps were audible. Izuku exchanged incredulous looks with Nagisa, unsure he had heard the agent right.

What?

Shinsou blinked widely and rubbed his eyes as if he was trying to wake himself from a bad dream. Izuku instinctively pushed his coffee towards the purple-haired boy to encourage him to take a sip, all while wondering what the heck was going on.

“Oh. And if you succeed, you all get to split 10 billion yen. A small thank you for saving the entire planet.”

Shinsou choked and spewed out his coffee.

WHAT?

-.-.-.-

From that point forward, it became their mission to assassinate their teacher.

And they were really terrible at it.

It wasn’t entirely their fault. When your teacher can go Mach-20, it’s understandably difficult to hit him. Even when they all opened fire on him at the same time using their anti-sensei bullets, the man was still able to dodge every single one. It didn’t matter how many of them came at him, or how many different weapons they used, the man was too superior to be touched.

The day after he arrived, Izuku drew out a page for the creature in his notebook during lunch and began to fill out what he knew:

Name: Unknown

Alias: The Tentacle

Quirk: Undefined. Seems to be an accumulation of quirks, if such a thing is possible. Known abilities extend to- super speed (up to Mach-20), invulnerability (save for anti-sensei material), tentacles (mutation quirk?), superior intelligence

Weaknesses:

Other information: Has strange cleaning fetish.

“Don’t forget he also seems to change colors based on his mood,” Nagisa commented, watching what Izuku wrote as he filled out his own data. “Remember, Karasuma said that they know he gets green stripes on his face whenever he’s feeling arrogant. I’m trying to figure out what the other colors mean…”

Izuku hummed and added that information to the creature's known abilities. He was about to ask Shinsou if he had noticed anything else that would be useful, but then noticed the boy had fallen asleep on the ground and decided against it. It was about time his friend started catching up on his sleep.

“I think I’m going to focus more on gathering his weaknesses,” Nagisa said. “Maybe we can use it to finally devise a plan to kill him.”

Izuku sighed. “If he even has weaknesses…”

-.-.-.-

After Nagisa’s unexpected suicide bomber attempt, Izuku added two things to his notes on the Tentacle.

Known ability- molting (sheds skin once a month, can act as a protective shield)

Name: Korosensei

-.-.-.-

“Have you come up with a plan to kill him yet?” Shinsou asked one morning after they exchanged the coffee and sweet. Izuku awkwardly fiddled with the packaging on the treat.

“Um, not anything special, really. He just seems so strong, and well. I don’t see how someone like me could even come close.”

I don’t see how a quirkless failure could even come close to killing a creature more powerful than All-Might…

Ever since the government had given the assignment to kill Korosensei, Izuku had been increasingly uncomfortable. Not with the prospect of killing a teacher per-say (though that was pretty unnerving), but with the fact that someone like him was expected to do it. Someone who didn’t have a quirk to help him. He felt if he ever tried, he would just make a fool of himself. The only time he attempted so far was when the entire class decided to open fire on the creature during roll call. Any other plot, he stayed far away from.

“What about you?” Izuku asked.

Shinsou shrugged. “I’m not sure yet.”

-.-.-.-

When Izuku walked outside and found Sugino trapped and suspended in the air by Korosensei’s tentacles, a number of things happened.

Firstly, he screamed very loud. Like a girl, Shinsou would later him tell him.

Secondly, though he didn’t remember telling his body to do so, he started running towards the yellow octopus and his friend. Even though in his mind he knew there was no point, and it probably would just get him in bigger trouble, at the time he didn’t care. His friend needed his help.

Thirdly, he at some point pulled out his anti-sensei knife and began stabbing sporadically at the tentacle man. In the back of his mind, he noted this was the first time he went after his sensei one-on-one.

“Hey, Sugino didn’t do anything wrong when he tried to kill you, so put him down!” he cried. “We were just doing our job! And-And you promised you wouldn’t hurt any of us!”

Surprisingly, the octopus actually listened and placed the baseball player back on the ground.

“My, my Midoriya. I was beginning to worry this day would never come. I think that’s the first time you tried to attack me with effort! And all to save your classmate!” Korosensei sniffled and pulled a handkerchief out of nowhere, whipping his tearless eyes. “I’m so proud!”

The creature began to ugly sob and blow his nose for dramatic effect.

“You don’t even have a nose…” Sugino muttered.

“Minor details,” the octopus said, instantly composed. “Now, I didn’t mean to give you such a scare, Midoriya. I was just using my tentacles to get a full understanding of your classmate and his pitching potential, and I’ve come to my conclusion! You’ve been trying to mimic the pitch of pro-player Arita, correct?”

The question was obviously pointed at Sugino. The boy nodded, shocked, and Korosensei grinned almost menacingly.

“Well, I am pleased to inform you that you will never be like him!”

Their teacher said it as if he was praising them, and Izuku blanched. “Hey, you can’t just say that to a student!” He felt his body uncontrollably tense and prepare to fight to defend his friend again, but stopped when Sugino put a hand on his shoulder and scowled up at their teacher.

“What do you mean?” he asked.

“Your shoulders aren’t flexible enough to throw the famous Arita fast ball that you try to mimic,” Korosensei explained. “So, what I mean, is that the pitch you idolize is simply never going to be your thing.”

Izuku heard Sugino gasp and stood in front of his friend defensively. “What makes you so sure?” he cried, trying not to snivel. “What gives you the right to say he can never do it! Is it just because we’re a bunch of E-class losers? Predetermined lost-causes at best, right? Well, you’re wrong! We can be even better! We could all be heroes!”

He locked eyes with his teacher, and an unidentifiable spark passed through the creature’s beady eyes. His smirk softened.

“I never said you were lost-causes,” Korosensei said softly before suddenly perking up, holding a newspaper showing a major league baseball player suspended in the air by tentacles. “I’m just speaking through first-hand experience!”

“WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?” Sugino and Izuku shouted at the same time.

“You see, Sugino is different from his idol in many ways, so trying to follow in his footsteps completely is redundant. That doesn’t mean, however, that you don’t have any talent. You’re more flexible in your wrists and elbows than Akira, so you should put your focus there when you throw,” Korosensei explained. “In the end, while those we idolize help us dream, we shouldn’t dream to become exactly like them because, well, we aren’t. But just because we have different talents or quirks doesn’t mean we aren’t strong. Instead, strive to become your own person; to be better.”

Izuku could only blink. His whole life he had dreamed of becoming a hero like All-Might. It’s all he’s ever wanted. And now this yellow tentacle villain was telling him to be a hero he's envisioned, but to not be All-Might...

“Oh, and by the way,” Korosensei added, his expression suddenly become dark. Izuku took a step back instinctively. “There’s been a suspicious trend I’ve picked up on since my arrival, and I believe Sugino’s assassination attempt with the baseball has only confirmed it. What is your quirk, Sugino?”

The boy shuffled awkwardly and scratched the back of his head. “Uh, it’s called Energizing, sir. It allows me to take kinetic and potential energy built up in my body and thrust it into inanimate objects I touch to increase their energy.”

Korosensei hummed. “And doing so, would you say, has the potential to drastically increase an object’s speed, correct?”

The boy nodded. “Yeah, basically.”

“Then why,” the teacher began, suddenly a lot closer and towering of the two students. His face had turned dark and menacing, and his voice deepened. “Did you not use it to increase your pitch speed when you tried to assassinate me?”

-.-.-.-

“It has been brought to my attention,” Korosensei started after he finished calling role. “That you all have developed an odd diversion, so to speak, to using your quirks, and I can’t seem to understand why. I am a superior being with numerous quirks. Even the one quirk you all possess has little on me, but it at least gives you more of an edge than not using it at all. So why wouldn’t you take advantage of that? I mean,” two pink dots, like a blush appeared on his face as tears streamed down his face. “If you really didn’t want to kill me so badly, you should’ve just said so! We could’ve gotten over the formalities days ago and gotten right to becoming best friends forever!”

All he got was silence. The students were all trying to divert their eyes or avoid bringing attention to themselves. Izuku felt himself instinctively sinking down in his seat.

“Anyone? Isogai?” the teacher asked. The male representative jumped slightly at his name being called.

“Um, well,” he said hesitantly. “We are E-class, sir. A majority of us are here because our quirks were too weak or useless to compete against our classmates on the main campus, and we kept getting ranked last in quirk evaluations. It’s not that we didn’t want to use them to kill you, it’s just that…well, most of them wouldn’t really make a difference.”

There was a murmur of agreement running across the room, and many students were nodding absentmindedly, including Nagisa. Izuku noted that Shinsou never reacted and had opted for laying his head down on his desk.

“Hmm,” Korosensei hummed. “Do you all feel this way?”

Izuku blinked at the straightforward question and side-eyed his purple-haired friend, wondering what he had to say. A loud crash caught his attention, however, and he saw Terasaka, a large, delinquent boy with a mutation quirk that made him look like a lion-human crossbreed had stood up so fast he knocked over his chair.

“Well, I sure as hell don’t,” the boy said. “Unlike most of these posers, me and my squad don’t have quirks that we can hide or pretend don’t exist. So just you wait. We may not have the brains to come up with elaborate plans like some people, but we sure do have the brawn. We’ll take you down soon, I swear.”

Izuku wasn’t quite sure how he had never noticed before. Granted, he had always avoided Terasaka and his little gang like the plague, especially after what they put Nagisa up to, but he didn’t know how he had never noticed they all had visible mutation-based quirks. Muramatsu was like Terasaka, only he took on coyote features (even his head was shaped like the animal); Yoshida had some metal-looking mutation, considering most of his skin was steel and he had random body parts that resembled that of a car, like his left eye that looked like a headlight; and Hazama, the lone girl, was a constant literal shadow with dark, undefinable features.

They were the only students with obvious mutation quirks. No wonder they stuck together.

(That, and they were all delinquent punks.)

Korosensei smiled widely. “That’s the spirit!” he said. “And on that note, I am hereby adding an additional course to your workload: Quirk Training! I am going to teach you to take advantage of the true potential of all your quirks, and no matter how useless they seem now, I promise by the end of the year that you will be the most powerful in the whole school!”

“What?” many of the students voiced at once.

“Are you crazy, sir?” called out Nagisa.

“Oh, and by end-of-term finals I want all of you to have used your quirk in an assassination attempt, or you will face extreme consequences,” Korosensei added darkly. Izuku gulped and felt all the blood drained from his face.

Well, crap.

-.-.-.-

Izuku finally got to meet the infamous Karma. The boy was violent, calculating, and downright insane. Within his first minute back in class, he was able to injure Korosensei, blowing off a tentacle by gluing strips of an anti-sensei knife to his palm — a feat no one else had been remotely close to achieving. Then, just later that day, he did it again by leaving anti-sensei bullets on the ground and riling the creature up so he was distracted. He found a weakness in their teacher and instantly exploited it. He was ruthless, clever, and powerful.

And he seemed to do it all without using a quirk.

It drove Korosensei mad.

He had just started trying to prove to the kids that they shouldn’t be shunning their quirks, and should be using all their talents if they want to win, and yet here was a boy defying it all.

It only lasted so long, though. By the second day, Korosensei was able to thwart all of Karma’s numerous attempts with ease. It infuriated the red-haired boy, but even after his apparent suicide attempt by throwing himself off the mountain, Karma seemed to decide to fuel his frustrations into determination. He may have stopped his elaborate schemes to assassinate Korosensei, but he continued to torment the villain unceasingly.

And just like that, everything seemed to go back to normal.

Well, as normal as a class of assassins can be.

-.-.-.-

Despite just meeting for the first time, Karma and Shinsou became instant friends.

Izuku had never feared for his life more.

They seemed to bond over their mutual blunt sense of humor and occasional sadistic tendencies. As he watched them chat amicably at lunch, discussing anything from heroes to the best way to piss off Korosensei, he felt himself sweat drop. He side-glanced and saw Nagisa do the same thing.

“Should we be worried?” Izuku asked. Nagisa nodded slowly.

“Very.”

-.-.-.-

When it came time for P.E., they were shocked when Karasuma revealed they wouldn’t be needing their weapons today.

“We’re having a different training lesson today,” he explained. “I have decided to personally take charge of your Quirk Training class — at least for the first few lessons. I figured it would be an unfair advantage for Korosensei to teach and learn all of your quirk's abilities before you can ever use them. We don’t want to lose that possible element of surprise.”

“What’s to keep him from sneaking in and learning all of our quirks without us knowing?” asked Nakamura. Karasuma coughed awkwardly.

“We, uh, hired someone to help keep him distracted for a while. Or today, at least,” he answered and motioned to the building. Korosensei stood there, his face a new pink color Izuku took special note of to write down later. A blonde foreign woman with a giant bust clung off his tentacle flirtatiously. All the students gaped, though while most of the boys were fawning, the girls looked extremely irritated.

“Wow, what a knock-out!” Okajima commented, practically drooling.

“Why is she here? And why is she all over Korosensei?” Fuwa asked dryly.

“She’s here as an English teacher. Her name is Irina Jelavić, a highly trained professional assassin. I’ll formally introduce her later, but for now, I have asked her to distract Korosensei. Such a task is, uh, kind of her specialty,” Karasuma explained.

Izuku could understand why. Even when he tried to, he couldn’t seem to keep his eyes off her. Every time he tried to look away, there was this incessant pull to just look back again. It seemed like all the boys were that way. Even Karma looked intrigued, those his expression was a little too cynical for comfort. The only ones who didn’t seem to be enveloped in the strange spell was the girls, Karasuma, and…

Shinsou?

The purple-haired boy had pulled out his phone and was playing some game, completely disinterested in the scene. It was very odd. Izuku figured the woman had some kind of dull mind control quirk that caused men to be uncontrollably drawn to her. It would explain while the girls could still function normally, and, well, Karasuma probably couldn’t experience such feelings for anyone even if he was brainwashed. But why wouldn’t Shinsou be able to…?

“Oh, Korosensei,” the woman said. “Do you think we could go somewhere with more fresh air? It’s getting awfully hard for me to breathe, you see?” For effect, the woman began to pull at her extremely tight shirt, revealing even more of her bust to the point everyone could see the entire top of her bra. Izuku’s cheeks flamed up so bright it felt like he was sunburned.

“Dude, stop watching that. It’s practically soft porn,” Shinsou commented, given him a weird look. Izuku tried to formulate a sentence, but it felt like the spell was only growing thicker. He felt the sudden urge to run towards the woman.

“Okay, man, you just look like Christmas now. Cut it out, won’t you?” Shinsou said and suddenly slapped his hand over Izuku’s eyes.

“Hey, don’t!” Izuku couldn’t help but cry out, the desire to stare at the woman too strong. But then, just like that, it was gone, and he felt that strange sensation all over again as if he was being restrained in his own body.

“I’m not sure what’s up, but you need to stop letting her draw you in like she is with the others,” Shinsou said, uncovering Izuku’s eyes, but he still felt out of control of his body. “You’re way too pure to be looking at that kind of crap.”

Pure? Izuku wanted to shout but found himself unable to. He couldn’t do anything.

Then suddenly the invisible restraints disappeared. He looked around and saw that the woman and Korosensei were gone, supposedly to find ‘fresh air’. It appeared the other male classmates were coming out of their trance, shaking and holding their heads. Shinsou had returned to his phone, pointedly not looking at anyone.

“What was up with you guys? You were all totally enthralled with the chick. It was freaky!” Okano commented. Karasuma coughed sheepishly.

“Sorry about that. I should’ve warned you about that,” he said. “Ms. Jelavić’s quirk is called Honeypot Trap. She is able to put off an aroma at her control that puts any men in the surrounding area that smells it under a spell-like state in which they are completely entranced by her. It has no proven effects on women, however.”

“It must be crazy strong for Korosensei, then. He has the nose of a bloodhound,” Mimura observed.

Maehara snorted. “Well, that and he’s also obviously tit-crazy. The dude couldn’t stop staring at her boobs the whole time!”

“Hey, if it only targets men, then how come you were unaffected, Karasuma-sensei?” asked Yada, and a curious murmur erupted among the class. The spiky-haired man sighed.

“I don’t have a sense of smell,” he answered bluntly.

Izuku was honestly not surprised in the slightest.

-.-.-.-

For Quirk Training, Karasuma first asked if there were any volunteers to demonstrate their quirk. After a moment of silence, Okano finally raised her hand. Their teacher motioned for her to come up to the front.

“Um, well, my quirk is called Boneless, and it lets me do this.” She suddenly bent backward and pulled her head through her thighs until it was at her belly button, while her elbows bent past the point of extension. To finish the display, her knees folded in the opposite direction and she rolled backward until she was standing upright again. A tiny drop of blood dripped out of her nose.

Muramatsu threw up furballs. Izuku couldn’t help but write everything he just saw in his notebook.

While Hara instinctively cared for the coyote-boy, Karasuma handed Okano a tissue. “Does your nose always bleed after you use it?” he asked.

“Not always, I was kind of showing off there,” she answered, quickly wiping away the blood. “It’s mainly when I bend in an extremely odd way or use it non-stop. My organs get a little jumbled inside and they just tend not to agree with me.”

The man nodded and turned to the rest of the class. “Now, how would you say Okano’s quirk could help with assassination?”

Nagisa rose his hand first. “She could contort her body into unexpected places for a surprise attack.”

Karasuma nodded. “Correct. Anyone else?”

“She can act like a freaky demon-possessed girl and scare the crap out of him,” Kimura added, eliciting a laugh out of the class.

Izuku raised his hand anxiously. “She could use it to maneuver her body in an unexpected way after Korosensei dodges her initial knife attack.”

Karasuma arched his eyebrows. “Interesting observation, Midoriya. Would you mind elaborating?”

“W-Well, you taught us defined techniques for dodging and defending knife attacks. It probably goes to say that Korosensei has his own odd way of calculating and dodging attacks he expects to come. If Okano were to suddenly, say, bend her elbow the opposite direction immediately after her initial strike, it would likely throw him off.”

Karasuma nodded, looking very pleased. “Very insightful, Izuku. Good job. And good job to you too, Okano.” The two students glowed under the praise. “Now, who wants to go next?”

-.-.-.-

They did that for the remainder of the lesson, and Izuku felt all of his nerves about this new class melt away. Because while he may not have a quirk to show off, he was completely in his element. He and Nagisa would bounce off each other with ideas on the person’s quirk potential and their ways to apply it to assassination. He was practically on cloud nine.

Just wait until you’re the only one left to go, and you have to expose yourself as the quirkless loser you are, Deku, the little Bakugou in his head said.

Isogai volunteered next. His quirk was Merging, which let him combine two inanimate objects he was holding into one. He created a bayonet-like weapon by combining his knife and rifle together. However, he couldn’t unmerge the objects afterward, so he always has to be careful.

“Well, as you displayed, you can create new weapons. You could probably use it camouflage the current ones so they don’t seem so obvious,” Izuku commented, writing frantically in his notebook.

“Or create ones that are even more powerful,” added Nagisa.

Sugino went next. Izuku already knew what his quirk, Energizing, could do in theory, but it was amazing to see in practice. Especially with the new and improved pitching technique he had developed; Izuku could barely see the ball move at all.

“That was so cool, Sugino! Do you think you’ll be able to throw as fast as Korosensei can move?” Kurahashi asked enthusiastically. Sugino laughed sheepishly and looked to the recently dubbed ‘Data Duo’ for answers.

“In theory, it could be possible. It would take a lot of energy expenditure from you, though,” Izuku said.

Nagisa nodded. “You’d probably need assistance from an outside source to give you the energy force. Something really strong, like a chemical reaction that results in an explosion.”

The usually silent Okuda gasped suddenly but didn’t say anything, looking lost in her own thoughts. Karma let out a sharp laugh.

“Hey let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Data Dorks. We’re trying to help Sugino, not blow him up, remember?” he commented sarcastically.

“Alright, enough bantering. I just received a message from Ms. Jelavić. She and Korosensei are almost done getting tea in Vietnam,” Karasuma said. “We have time for one more volunteer. Who wants to finish us up?”

The class went silent after that. Izuku noticed that the three who had already gone had pretty amazing quirks; they had probably been booted down to E-class for different reasons. Their quirk hadn’t been part of their downfall.

He turned to Shinsou quizzingly. The boy had been oddly silent the entire time, staring firmly at his phone even when Izuku knew he wasn’t actually doing anything. The boy had no reason to be ashamed of his quirk. It was absolutely amazing! So…why was he?

“Oh, what the hell, I’ll go next if none of you wusses will,” Terasaka said, walking up to the front. “As you can see, I have a badass mutation quirk that gives me lion qualities. Besides the mane, tail, and claws, it also makes me stronger.” To emphasize, the boy pushed at a nearby tree and knocked it over. “So basically, if you try to mess with me, there’s gonna be consequences.”

Karasuma sighed. “Thank you, Terasaka. Now, how might Terasaka use his quirk to kill Korosensei? And how about we let someone other than the…Data Duo answer?”

Izuku awkwardly lowered his hand that had already been up in the air, chuckling quietly alongside his classmates.

“Well, he’s definitely going to have to be sneakier about it, with it being a mutation quirk and all. Korosensei probably already knows a lot already of what you can do,” Kanzaki observed.

“He could also use that to his advantage,” Kataoka added. “Like Nagisa’s notes say, Korosensei’s main weakness is arrogance. If he thinks he knows all there is to know about Terasaka, but instead he pulls out a surprise new ability — a secret weapon, so to speak — then maybe we could get him that way.”

“Yeah, but who’s to say I even have a ‘secret weapon’?” argued Terasaka, smirking haughtily. “It’s my quirk after all. I think I would know if I had a hidden ability.”

“Isn’t the point of calling it hidden to say it hasn’t been discovered yet?” Shinsou muttered irritably, absentmindedly scrolling through his photos. Terasaka snapped his sharp teeth at the boy threateningly, a vein almost popping out of his head.

“WHAT’D YOU SAY, TURNIP-HEAD?”

-.-.-.-

Not long after Ms. Jelavić and Korosensei came back, the honeypot tried to assassinate him.

She failed miserably.

The woman had been so arrogant that she apparently didn’t even pay attention to the briefings at all. When she lured the creature away to the activity shack, she and her three hired goons opened fire on Korosensei with lead bullets, which of course had no effect on him. Their teacher revealed that while her honeypot aroma was powerful, he quickly could tell something was wrong in his system and used his mucus to create nose plugs. Everything else was just an act to humor her and teach her that she better do her homework like all the other good students if she wants to succeed in the class.

Which led them to where they are now. Sitting in English class, doing absolutely nothing as the woman assassin tapped angrily at her tablet.

“Hmm? Something wrong, Ms. Yellow-Bitch?” Karma asked condescendingly, purposely butchering her name. The woman growled threateningly.

Isogai hesitantly raised his hand and asked if they could have Korosensei come in and teach instead. This only seemed to upset the pissed off woman even more, as she broke into a loud rant.

“Do you really think you’ll pass your entrance exams anyway? You’re just a bunch of E-class losers; it’s not like you’ll ever have a future like that,” she sneered. Izuku clenched his fists, tempted to stand up to her when all the sudden he felt his mind begin to cloud, and his desire to argue with the woman became a burning need to listen to her.

“How about I offer you male specimen a deal? Help me kill the octopus, and I’ll give you some of the reward money. Any of the ladies can have in too, so long as they obey.”

Izuku could feel the urge to cooperate building inside of him, and he was about to hand over all his notes on Korosensei when an eraser sailed across the room, hitting the chalkboard right next to Ms. Jelavić’s head.

“Get out,” Shinsou said, his voice low and more threatening than Izuku had ever heard it. The honeypot blinked, looking completely flabbergasted.

“But — how the hell—" she sputtered, but never got to finish before all of their female classmates followed in suit, throwing paper and pencils and any other material they could use as ammunition at the lady. Izuku could feel the honeypot spell dissipate away with the assassin too distracted with dodging to activate her quirk. He wasted no time in joining in.

“You’re just a grumpy old bitch!” Yoshida cried.

“Go back home, big boobs!” Hazama shouted.

It was complete chaos, people throwing every small item in reach. Isogai even took two pencils he merged together earlier and a hair tie from Nagisa to merge into a slingshot. Laughing at the absurdity of it all, Izuku glanced back at his closest friend and saw the boy actually smiling for the first time that day. It made Izuku smile as well.

At least until he grabbed his box of flashcards and chucked them at the conceited woman, unleashing his inner Bakugou.

“DIE!”

-.-.-.-

“You know, after she apologized and everything, Ms. Jelavić doesn’t seem too bad,” Izuku commented as he and Shinsou made their way down the mountain like usual after school. “And her lessons seem like they’ll be very practical in application.”

Shinsou snorted, stretching his arms over his head. “If you’re planning on getting a foreign hottie in your bed anytime soon, sure. But yeah. Bitch-sensei seems to be not as bad as she originally made herself out to be. I think she’ll fit in well enough.”

“You shouldn’t call your teacher a bitch, even if she does act like one at times, you know. It’s not very nice.”

“Sometimes, Midoriya, you can be too nice.”

“Is that supposed to be an insult or a compliment?”

“Yes.”

-.-.-.-

So maybe he’ll always be a quirkless end-class loser. Maybe he’ll always be the one society was designed to step on. As he carefully practiced each knife stroke, or mimicked a defensive maneuver Karasuma displayed, or made a bullseye with his rifle, he couldn’t help but feel strong. That he could become something.

Maybe this wasn’t the rigorous U.A.-prepping education he anticipated, but hey. He’ll take his assassination academia over that any day.