Chapter Text

‘All men are not created equal... I feel like I’ve definitely thought this before’ Izuku wondered just as he received another explosion powered strike to the stomach.

“Fucking get up, Deku! If you’re gonna keep us from practicing our quirks on goddamn Bug-Legs, then you might as well put up a fight!”

Another open palm, the scent of caramel, then acrid smoke as Izuku Midoriya’s eyes wired shut tightly before taking another hit to the arms he hastily shoved in front of his face.

‘I can’t take much more of this, Kacchan really isn’t holding back this time, and if I leave, Chuichi won’t stand a chance against him alone. His quirk is Grasshopper, which would be useful if it let him do anything other than jump really high’

“I-I… I won’t let you hurt Chuichi! P-please, Kacchan, just leave him alone! You don’t have to do this!” Izuku spluttered out, his green eyes wide and full of tears as he stared into his one time best friend’s uncaring and wild red ones.

Katsuki Bakugo sneered before replying to Izuku’s plea. “Like I’d listen to you, you shitty nerd! Where the hell do you get off swooping in to defend this literal fucking insect?” Katsuki impacted his closed fist into an open palm, creating a puff of smoke(a tactic he found was quite intimidating from an early age). “I’M the one who’s gonna be a hero, Deku. You don’t fucking understand anything; you don’t have a fucking quirk, you don’t have a fucking chance, and you don’t.” he started as he fired off another explosion at his green haired victim, “know.” another “anything.” again “about.” Izuku felt blood trickle down his cheek “being.” another hit to the stomach, it was just getting old at this point “a heRO!” Katsuki snarled into a roar with one final explosion, attempting to make his point known.

Izuku rolled with that last punch, landing hard with an audible *snap* as he felt what he assumed to be a rib breaking.

Just behind him, he heard Chuichi frantically whisper out a “just go! It’ll be easier for both of us if you just run away. Please Midoriya, just go!” The insect legged boy was whimpering as he saw Katsuki draw nearer, “You’re only making it harder for both of us, please go!”

“...I can’t” Izuku mumbled out, loud enough for the assembled group of boys to hear. “I… I can’t just run while someone is in trouble… Not while I can do something to help.”

“But Midor-” Chuichi was cut off as Izuku’s watery eyes met his, the look in them full of emotion ranging from fear to betrayal to… determination?

“Please Chuichi… I’ll do whatever I can to keep you from getting hurt. Everything is going to be okay” he finished with a shaky smile, the best he could manage for the terrified boy.

This seemed to only incense Katsuki further as he screamed out “Keep your fucking eyes on me USELESS FUCKING DEKU!” As the bully's two cronies egged him on, the boy reared his arm back to unleash another explosion, bringing it forward with a sharp grunt as-

“STOP THIS AT ONCE!” a booming voice rang out, stopping the entire schoolyard scene in its tracks.

The group of boys snapped their heads up to see a man who could only be described as skeletal marching up to them with more authority in his stride than would be thought possible.

“The fuck you want, old man?” Katsuki barked out with a visibly bewildered look. “You don’t have any business here, so just keep on fucking walking.”

“On the contrary, young man. I should think that it would be anyone’s business to stop someone with your obvious level of potential from making a crucial mistake.” the man countered in a level tone. “I overheard enough to know that you intend to pursue heroics, yes?”

With that, the explosion-quirk user’s eyebrows shot up before he seemingly collected himself and his face returned to its customary snarl. “The fuck’s it matter to you?” he shot back with his usual lack of any composure.

The man sighed deeply, as if he was collecting his thoughts before replying, “I only ask because the actions that you are taking at this very moment are the opposite of what a hero would ever be caught dead engaging in. Bullying, young man, is not heroic in the slightest.” Seeing that the boy was about to fire back, if the literal fire sparking from his hands was anything to go by, the man continued before he could be interrupted, “What I mean to say is, consider your actions through the lense of heroics my boy. It’s obvious to anyone that you have potential, but what you do with that potential and power is just as important as the traits themselves. And barring that, at least cease these foolish actions at once, or I will be hard pressed not to report your actions to your school.”

Katsuki looked as if he had short-circuited, clearly debating internally between blowing this man to hell and actually listening to him. “Bakugo doesn’t have to listen to you, geezer! He’s the top of our cla-” “SHUT UP IDIOT” Katsuki cut off his lackey before glancing at the man, then to Izuku wheezing on the ground, and back to the man with narrowed eyes “Tch, the fucking nerd isn’t worth it anyways. Come on guys, let’s go before this fucking geriatric idiot gives us another speech.” With that, the boy turned on his heel, shoving past his two ‘friends’ and stomped away, ignoring the sigh of relief from Chuichi before glancing over his shoulder to glare at the strange man one last time, barking out “And you’d better fucking hear this, asshole, cause I’m going to be the Number One Hero one day, better than All Might and all those other extras, and you’ll eat your words.”

After that last parting shot, Katsuki continued on without a further glance, letting his two followers scramble after him.

Once the boys were out of range, the man rushed to Izuku’s side, a phone in his hand and already dialing a number. “Young man, can you hear me? Can you tell me your name?”

“O-Oishi Chuichi, sir.”

“Not you young man, although I’m glad to see you seem unharmed.” The man glanced with as much sympathy as he could to the terrified boy sitting next to Izuku before handing him his phone. “Young man, I need you to speak to the woman on the phone once she comes on the line, explain the situation and allow me to care for your friend here.” With a shocked look, Chuichi scrambled to put the phone to his face as he started to explain the situation to the person on the other end of the line, and the man continued to try to gauge the status of the nearly unconscious and likely concussed boy in front of him.

“Please, young man, can you tell me your name?”

The boy looked dazedly into the man’s eyes before mumbling out “...I-Izuku...Mi-Midoriya, s-sir.” every syllable appeared to be a struggle as the boy winced with pain and gingerly gripped his side. ' Yep, definitely broke at least one rib. Kacchan really was in a bad mood today .'

“Well, Young Midoriya, can you tell me where you are?”

“A-Aldera Junior High, sir, in Musutafu”

“Very good, young man, and can you tell me what day of the week it is?”

“Tuesday?”

“Is that a question or an answer?”

“Both?”

The man gave a soft chuckle and took heart that at least the boy was okay enough to crack a joke.

“Sir! The woman on the phone says a car is on its way, she also told me to tell you that she…” Chuichi looked hesitant to finish the sentence before the man gestured that he should continue. With a gulp, the boy finished with “...She said that she doesn’t work for you and that you owe her.”

The man laughed until he devolved into a coughing fit before regaining his composure and returning to caring for the young boy in front of him. The man checked Izuku’s pulse for any irregularities, tested his eyes' ability to track his finger from side to side, and asked him some more baseline questions.

“Well, Young Midoriya, it seems help is on the way.” the man started up again reassuringly, “My name is Toshinori Yagi, can you tell me how old you are, son?”

“12, sir.”

At this the man cursed quietly under his breath in English as the boy’s eyes fluttered and he seemed to slip in and out of consciousness. ‘ How can someone so young get hit this hard and still keep on going? What is driving him?’’

After roughly 10 minutes of Toshinori quietly taking care of Izuku as best he could whilst simultaneously trying to calm down Chuichi, who was in the midst of a minor panic attack, a car came screaming up to park at speeds that would give any pedestrian a heart attack. After parking and shutting off the engine and out of the drivers side door a tiny, elderly woman slid out and hobbled over to the trio.

Toshinori looked relieved for a moment before a cane swiftly whipped him in the shoulder. “Toshinori Yagi I swear to all that is holy, you need to stop calling me like this or I will make sure that you are the next person who should be going to the hospital.”

After glaring at the thin man for a couple more seconds, she let out a huff and gestured to her car, “Go ahead and put him in the back, we can take him to my office and get him checked out."

"And sweetie,” this time she addressed Chuichi, “do you have any injuries?” After frantically shaking his head to assure her that no, he didn’t, the woman gestured to the middle school standing just behind them. “Go ahead and head back to school and get checked out anyway while Mr. Yagi and I take this young man to get checked out.”

Not wanting to incur the tiny but mighty woman’s wrath, Chuichi quickly half scrambled, half hopped back in the direction of Aldera Junior High. As he sped off into the building, the woman heaved a sigh and instructed Toshinori to carry Izuku to her back seat and prepare to head to UA.

Once the woman pulled onto the road and started speeding off to their destination, she glanced in her rearview mirror at their barely conscious passenger. “So, Toshinori, considering your current state, what exactly drove you to intervene on…” she paused while she waited for a name.

“Midoriya” Toshinori supplied.

“...on Midoriya’s behalf?” she huffed briefly before continuing “Not that I don’t find your resolve admirable, but don’t you think this is a matter best left to the school?”

Toshinori considered this for a moment before replying “I’m not sure, but I think it had to do with something I overheard.

When the other boy, Chuichi, implored Young Midoriya to go and leave him… Midoriya just… smiled.” Toshinori smiled softly, “He smiled and reassured Young Chuichi that everything would be okay and that he would do whatever he could to keep the other boy safe.”

He gestured with a thumb to the boy dozing in the back seat, “How could I not be inspired to help someone who so clearly understands what it takes to be a hero? Especially at his age.”

The corner of the woman’s mouth quirked up and a light chuckle escaped her lips, “You see a bit of yourself in the boy?”

Toshinori blushed a bit before coughing and sheepishly rubbing the back of his head, “I suppose I do, Chiyo.”

The woman genuinely did smile at this and returned her attention to the road as the pair fell into a comfortable silence as they approached the gates of UA.