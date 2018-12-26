Chapter Text

The owl arrived at nine o’clock on a Saturday morning, as Harry James Potter scrapped butter and jam across his toast. It swooped in through the kitchen window, nearly knocking over several pots, and dropped a letter straight into the pot of jam.

Harry scowled at the owl, as it perched itself on the lid of the teapot.

“I’m having words with you in a moment, Erfyl.” Harry narrowed his eyes as the tawny-coloured owl fluffed up and narrowed its black eyes. It let out a kewick and ducked its head down to take an enormous bite out of Harry’s toast. Jam dripped down it’s beak, and splattered on its feathers, twittering and looking pleased.

“McGonagall isn’t going to be happy with you if you go back to Hogwarts looking like that,” Harry muttered as he picked the letter up with his forefingers and cast a quick tergeo at the jammy corner of the letter, “I’m not cleaning you, not this time!”

Erfyl let out a slow mournful noise, drawing itself into a tiny quivering sticky feathery ball until Harry sighed and cast another tergeo towards the owl. The owl twittered triumphantly, and immediately scooped its head down for another bite of Harry’s breakfast.

Harry pulled the plate away, setting it in his lap and ignored the indigent shrieks of the Little Owl with a sigh as he peeled open the letter, blazoned with the Hogwarts crest. Harry chewed on his lip and frowned at the handwritten message, ink slightly smeared from where it had been folded and shoved into an envelope in haste.

‘Harry, please make my acquaintance at your earliest convenience. I would like your professional opinion on a Hogwarts artefact which may require magical intervention to ensure it is functional for another generation. Please consider this request at the highest priority. I will be at the Hog’s Head Inn from 9 o’clock until 10 o’clock to meet you. - Headmistress Minerva McGonagall.’

Harry frowned at the urgency resonating through the smudged ink and narrow window of time. He cast a quick Tempus to catch the time. 9:15am stared back at him, and he frowned at the narrow window. He returned the plate to the table, and snapped into action, trading his lazy dressing gown for a study pair of jeans, his latest emerald green Weasley sweater, and an open-front robe pulled over his shoulders. He returned to the kitchen with a wand-holster strapped to his wrist, and dragon-hide boots laced to mid-calf to see Erfyl screeching from inside the jam jar, legs kicking freely in the air.

“I can’t believe McGonagall still thinks you’re a good choice to deliver important mail,” Harry rolled his eyes, and used his fingers to carefully free the owl, “Honestly, it’s a miracle that you’re still here.”

Once free, the owl sprung clear, leapt into the air and shook it’s wing fiercely. Jam splattered around the room, hitting curtains, walls, furniture, sweaters, and glasses. The owl dove out the open kitchen window, leaving a jammy print on the window where it’d clipped a wing, screeching all the way. Harry let out a deep sigh, and peered out the window, to see the owl in the distance.

“Minerva, I’m buying you a new, smarter, owl for Christmas,” Harry muttered darkly, casting a combination of scourify and tergeo to clean the mess, “I’ve met galleons smarter than that owl, but sure, an owl that gets stuck in my jam on a weekly basis is an excellent choice to deliver mail to muggleborn students.”

As soon as the kitchen was clear, Harry pulled a scarf from his hat stand and curled it around his neck, locking his front door behind him. He made it halfway down his backyard before he hit the carefully warded apparition spot near his potions garden, and apparated. Immediately his insides lurched and stretched, being sucked through the smallest of straws and pulled before he was suddenly deposited in Hogsmeade with a heavier than expected thud just outside the Three Broomsticks. From outside the inn, he could still hear the good cheer and smell the roasted foods served inside.

Harry let out a breath of air, stretched his muscles and immediately set off for Aberforth’s inn. Hogsmeade was covered in a faint dusting of snow, not uncommon for the season, which crunched under his boots as he walked. Along High Street, Honeydukes, Gladrags, Zonkos and Scrivenshaft’s stores remained dark - no doubt closed for the holiday season. It wasn’t a particularly long walk to the Hog’s Head, to Harry’s surprise, but he supposed the last time he’d made this walk, he had been walking on much shorter legs. The Inn was dark from the outside, but Harry pushed against the wooden door and let himself inside.

The Hog’s Head seemingly hadn’t changed. It was cramped, with a low-ceiling, small and extraordinarily dirty and strewn with sawdust. The inn was filled with more light than Harry had expected, due to the windows being nearly opaque with dust. Harry took a few steps inside, and closed the door behind him, frowning at the floor all but invisible beneath the dirt. The whole inn smelled strongly of something that might have been goats. Aberforth was at the bar, rubbing his filthy glasses with an even filthier rag.

At the bar, Minerva McGonagall sat primly, quill in her hand and parchment under her palm. Harry coughed loudly as he approached but didn’t have the chance to sit before McGonagall stood and leveled a grave smile in his direction.

“Thank you for coming so promptly, Mr. Potter,” She acknowledged, rolling the parchment up in her hands, and tucking it beneath her robe, “We would do better to speak in my office.”

“A pleasure to see you always, Headmistress,” Harry smiled, then frowned as McGonagall stiffly turned and started towards the rickety old wooden staircase behind the bar. Aberforth didn’t so much as lift a head, continuing to polish his cracked and ancient glasses.

Harry and McGonagall ascended wordlessly into the sitting room. The fireplace was crackling warmly, and light streamed in through a curtained window looking down at the street. Above the fireplace the portrait of Ariana Dumbledore beamed down at the approaching witch and wizard. The portrait flew open, and McGonagall cast a quick levitating charm to lift herself into the passage way. Harry followed suit, curiosity peaking with every changing degree of McGonagall’s frown. McGonagall cast a quick lumos but didn’t look any happier for the privacy.

“Not here,” McGonagall said plainly, as the portrait closed behind them, “Only in my office.”

They walked for much longer than Harry expected, but eventually arose into the Room of Requirements. From here, they moved quickly across the castle to the Headmistresses office. One inside, McGonagall walked past her desk, to a small door leading off to the side.

“Follow me, Mr Potter.”

They went trough the door, climbing up the stairs of what seemed to be a tower, until they emerged in a room largely empty. A single stone desk, with a massive book and a quill and inkpot sat. The book was closed, the quill old and frail, and the inkpot empty.

McGonagall reached into her robes, drew out two marbles and transfigured them into chairs, with a voice so soft that Harry couldn’t quite catch the incarnation. She took and seat, and gestured for him to take the other, and spoke only when he sat down.

“Mr Potter, what do you know of the Hogwarts’s admission process?”

Harry blinked back, “Not much, Headmistress. Only that Hogwarts sends letters to every magical child in England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Brittany.”

The Headmistress made a faint noise, “Well, the process of identifying magical children is a secret known only to Hogwarts. That process is made by those two items, known as the Quill of Acceptance and the Book of Admittance. They have not been touched by human hands since the four founders themselves placed that book on that desk.”

Harry looked curiously over at the desk. The book itself was unremarkable, bound in dragon-hide and the silvery inkpot as standard as any you could purchase from Scrivenshaft’s.

“At the precise moment that a child first exhibits signs of magic, the Quill floats up out of its inkpot and attempts to inscribe the name of that child upon the pages of the Book,” McGonagall explained with a long-suffering look to her face, “A mere whiff of magic suffices for the Quill. The Book, however, will often snap shut, refusing to be written upon until it receives sufficiently dramatic evidence of magical ability. Non-magic children born to witches and wizards occasionally have some small, residual aura of magic about them due to their parents, but once their parents’ magic has worn off them it becomes clear that they will never could perform spells. The book ensures that squibs are not admitted to Hogwarts.”

“That’s fascinating, Headmistress,” Harry responded, “But why have you called for me?”

McGonagall sighed, shifted in her seat and looked on the verge of tears, “It is not common that Headmistresses and Headmasters observe the quill. We allow it to continue. Professor Sinistra made a comment to me, noting that students had been dwindling every year. It’s not uncommon for student numbers to dwindle during war, Mr Potter, and even more uncommon for student numbers to explode when peace arises victorious. With this in mind, I came to inspect the Book of Admittance, to see what numbers we would be facing over the next few years. If we are to have an increase of magical children, wards need to be strengthened, rooms cleared and cleaned, teachers sought and hired. It’s a process best undertaken over several years.”

Harry grinned, “That kind of foresight is something I rarely come across in the magical world, Professor.”

“Quite,” McGonagall huffed, “Imagine to my surprise, when I found that the Book and Quill had been inactive for several years. I believe during the era of Death Eaters roaming this school, they may have sabotaged these items to ensure that muggleborns and halfbloods would not be admitted into Hogwarts. The process is automated – every September Hogwarts letters arrive on my desk, for the Headmistress, or Headmaster to sign. To change the books or equipment needed on the letters only requires the Head of Hogwarts to simply say what they require aloud, and Hogwarts listens.”

“Ah,” Harry leant forward in his chair, “And you want me to look at it, based on my work as an Auror, specializing in spell identification?”

“I couldn’t think of a more qualified person who could handle all possible scenarios,” McGonagall acknowledged, “They could be cursed, they may have been destroyed, or made inactive. In any case, from what we know of the Book and Quill, they will quickly write down any magical child born since 1997 once repaired.”

Harry paused, calculating the numbers. Six years of children who had been missed by Hogwarts. Six years of students who may have cast unexpected magic – had the ministry caught these magical bursts? Or were there muggleborn children who had been caught by muggles, performing unexpected feats of magic.

“Of course, I considered that Hogwarts herself shut down the Quill and Book,” McGonagall continued, “To ensure that the children born were safe – both muggleborns, half-bloods and even pureblooded children who didn’t have names in that book. But it raised the question of why exactly Hogwarts hadn’t started the process again after the Battle of Hogwarts. In any case, Hogwarts needs that book back up and running before those first children turn eleven. Goodness knows what will happen if don’t-“

“I’ll see what I can do,” Harry nodded firmly, “I can’t say that I’m going to be able to fix it today – I might need to call in an expert depending on what I find there – but I do know I’m the best Auror in the ministry at running diagnostics on spellwork.”

McGonagall relaxed, ever so slightly, in her chair, and peered at him over her spectacles, “Thank you Mister Potter, I don’t need to impress upon you the graveness of this situation, yes? The ministry would not be so optimistic if they discovered an entire generation of children were nearly missed by Hogwarts.”

Harry shook his head, “Of course.”

“Well then,” McGonagall stood, and clamped her hands together, “By all means, please.”

Harry rose awkwardly, walking towards the desk with a level of deadly seriousness. There was no official title he had, because spell diagnostics wasn’t really a field. It was a cobbled-together set of skills across a dozen fields, held together with dumb luck. Somehow, he had gotten really good at figuring out what a spell was, what it did, and where it went wrong. It wasn’t an exaggeration that half of all Auror calls were for situations where something went wrong, and they had to spend the night putting outa fire in a potion’s lab, helping someone who had splinched themselves across 24 square kilometers, or helping a witch shrink her 24ft kitten. The Aurors had once been described to him as ‘wizard cops’ but it was more, Wizard police, firemen, and ambulance officers rolled together in one. Being able to reverse engineer magic was something of a rare, but useful skill that he hadn’t managed to teach his fellow Aurors yet.

Harry inspected the book visually, before reaching out with his magic to feel the magical aura surrounding it. He cast a nonverbal intactus charm on his hands (a very nifty spell that magical book restorers used to avoid setting off magics triggered by touch or have their hand-oils degrade parchment) and carefully opened the book.

The book was filled with dozens of names. He must have opened a page far back in Hogwart’s history, because the silvery writing listed names so old that many didn’t have surnames. Leofstan Abbott, was listed alongside Alchere of Brimblecombe, and Queneva, daughter of Brictmer. One notable witch was listed as Beatrix, sister of Ralph of Pomeroy and William the Goat,

Harry flicked through the pages at random, getting closer to more recent admissions. Names such as Eadric, brother of Godwin the priest, Lettice daughter of Odelina the witch, slowly turned to Sibilla, cousin of Osbert the toad, then to more familiar Thomasine Elizabeth Ackles, Mathilda Blagden, and Humphrey Martin Hereweard. A few things jumped out as he turned the page, a Prince Louis-Charles XVII, son of King Louis XVI of France and Queen Marie Antoinette made his eyebrows shift higher, if only, because Beauxbaton’s hadn’t snapped him up. As he flicked through, he caught a scattering of more familiar names, Potter, Black, Malfoy, Weasley – a whole page, listing no less than 40 children, in what must have been the 1500’s were entirely Weasley’s - starting with Torkel Weasley, and ending with an Ermenfrid. The next page listed only a handful of non-Weasley children for that year. The last page filled with writing was dated 1996; the last name, Amaia Austen.

Harry snorted at this discovery but pulled himself together as he started to become sidetracked by the history. He turned his attention on the pages itself, which thrummed with magic, with every page brimming with the history of a hundred thousand witches and wizards. He threw himself magic first, deep in the blood and guts of the magical complex of the Book. His magic worked through the pages, untangling the webs of spells and enchantments layered upon each other. The magic was unfamiliar, spell work based more on druidic arts and Celtic invocations than he was familiar with. It was magic strongly tied to the earth, to the land, rooted in history far beyond that connected into the book.

The layers of spells were breathtaking, spells connected to the bloodlines and surnames who has stepped foot through Hogwarts, spells connected to new arrivals who made home within the lands connected to Hogwarts. The tangle of spells were easy enough to visualize, to feel with his magic, to identify their purpose, and see the way their siphoned their magical power from the Hogwarts wards. He traced it back briefly, to feel the way the magic performed within the castle powered the wards, and in turn flowed back to the Book and Quill. He retreated, following each spell back to the wards in turn searching for any spells impeding the enchantments. The pathways were clear, and Harry recoiled in surprise before diving into the enchantments itself, searching for the telltale signs of mis-matched magical signatures, where another had altered or added to a spell. It was harder than expected, the magics of a thousand years of students and teachers, through flowing through the wards, still felt like a patchwork of magics, though it felt washed and faded.

He hummed and tapped each spell, sensing its strength, and retreated with a frown still on his face. His hands tingled from the magic, and he grit his teeth. He reached for the quill and dove into it’s magics, following the same routine of identification, inspection and evaluation. Harry grit his teeth as he retreated. His shoulders slumped even as he grit his teeth, and turned back to McGonagall with his teeth clenched.

“I can’t find anything wrong with it,” Harry admitted, “It’s possible that there’s a problem with the wards. I’m not a warder, but the Book and Quill are connected to the wards. If you’ve changed anything with the wards, it could be stopping either the Book or Quill from picking up anything outside the wards. Strong magical sources near the ward stone could also give too much power to the wards. If you’ve added anything new-“

McGonagall visibly wilted in her chair.

“I’m afraid the wards haven’t been altered since 1920 Mr. Potter,” McGonagall stood and moved her hands behind her back, “It is as Albus and I feared.”

Harry blinked in surprise, “Headmistress, there could be a dozen problems. The very fact that you haven’t altered the wards in 100 years is enough to be a problem. Some wards need constant attention just to make sure they still work. I’d imagine that Hogwarts has a complex layer of hundreds of wards, one out of alignment could impact on another. It’s a whole cascade system- I know a fantastic warding duo, Eleasar and Licoricia Belaset, they don’t work the Sabbath so you’ll have to wait a day before you send them an owl, but they’re BRILLIANT-“

“I’m afraid that won’t be any help,” McGonagall strode to the window, and looked out over Hogwarts, “I’ve checked the wards myself twice, and had a promising former student of mine look over the wards. We came to a similar conclusion, but I admit myself, I had hoped the Carrow’s cast something obscure and nasty so it could be an easy fix.”

There was silence for a long uncomfortable moment before Harry found his voice.

“Surely you’re not suggesting-“

“That no magical children have been born in six years?” McGonagall let out a strange noise, “Yes, I suppose I am. Do you know how many witches and wizards were in your year, Mr. Potter?”

Harry did some quick calculations, though his heart pounded in his chest, “Around 40?”

“In my year of Hogwarts, there were over 100,” McGonagall’s frown tightened, “Albus and I suspected that Grindelwald and Voldemort slowly carved away at an entire generation, but we also have to wonder if magic itself is collapsing. What do you know of Magic, Mr. Potter? The theory of it?”

“I’m no Hermione Granger,” Harry acknowledged with a smile, “I’m afraid I’m more of a hands-on wizard than a theorist.”

There was a long pause. Something somber in the way that McGonagall collected her robes and let out a weary sigh.

“The wards of Hogwarts are strong because they collect ambient magic from students, and teachers performing magic. According to the Kennewell theory, Magic itself is the same,” The corners of her mouth quirked up, and she turned from that window to face him, “Magic is an ecosystem, Mr. Potter.”

She swept from the window and gestured with her arms widely, passionately.

“The different forms of magic flowing through the veins of both wizards and magical creatures, when released, created ambient magic. Its why magical households are imbued with the taste of magic in the air. This magic holds together magical spells long after an incarnation has been cast- I believe you are familiar with the home of Molly and Arthur Weasley?”

“The Burrow, yes.”

“The entire house is held together with the ambient magic of the family,” McGonagall smiled widely, “All magical spells and enchantments must source magic from somewhere. This is true for magic across the world. Magical plants can only spawn near magical communities, and magical creatures naturally draw close to strong sources of magic- did you think the Forbidden Forrest was an accident, Mr. Potter?”

Harry’s eyebrows, raised, lowered as he considered it.

“Strong ambient magic births strong witches and wizards. When the magical ecosystem grows too concentrated with any one kind of magic, family magic, it extends its arms and awakens new wizards and witches from muggle stock. In equal part, it withdraws its hand from some born of magic, to force new blood and magics to combine,” McGonagall drew weary, “It was Albus’s and I’s worst fear that the constant war had decimated the wizarding world too far to allow for recovery. What can be more proof than the lack of children born magical? I’ve spoken to the great magical schools around the world: Beauxbatons, Castelobruxo, Durmstrang, Ilvermorny, Mahoutokoro School of Magic, Uagadou, Koldovstoretz. No one will officially report, but my acquaintances all say the same thing. Students are dwindling. We are dying.”

“Voldemort and Grindelwald only caused problems to Britain and Europe,” Harry countered, “How can schools in Africa, South America, Asia – how can they be effected by two dark lords?”

“Grindelwald and Voldemort were not the only Dark Lords. The entire continent of Africa is currently dealing with a new Dark Lady masquerading as Menchit, a Nubian war goddess. Ahriman started in Persia and has only grown stronger, the werewolf family Malsumis has been slaughtering North America for hundreds of years. Ereshkigal has been causing grief from Iraq, and across South America and Australia. China has had Xuannü, the Dark Lady since before Hogwarts was founded. Those are only the well-known Dark Ladies and Lords,” McGonagall’s face tightened imperceptibly, suddenly her age seemed much more pronounced as ever, “I suppose Professor Binns covered this subject impeccably.”

“As impeccably as always, Professor,” Harry let out a small laugh, before growing solemn, “What does this mean for the Magical world?”

“I’m not quite sure,” McGonagall pursed her lips, “Let’s head back down to my office. I could use a cup of tea after such a tiresome day.”

McGonagall waved her wand at the chairs to return them to their previous form, collected the marbles, and swept off down the stairs. Harry leapt after her, barely keeping up with her pace, despite his Auror training. She glided into her office and collapsed in her chair. Harry made it into the chair across from the desk slightly winded from the sudden exhaustion, as a teapot set floated over to fill two china cups. Two sugar cubes, a splash of milk, and the tea rested on saucers.

“Can you make some enquiries, Mr. Potter?” McGonagall raised her cup and sipped at her tea, “If it is as I feared, then we will quickly see effects. If it is as we feared, then there must be other signs. If we are wrong, we must know in which way we are wrong. You can make enquiries much more quietly than I can – although I trust you will be discrete.”

Harry sipped at his tea slowly, “I’ll have a chat to Neville, he’s better connected with the Guild of Apothecaries. He’ll know if anything is happening with magical plants. I’m sure Bill Weasley, and maybe Luna might have some ideas in their areas?”

“Thank you,” Minerva McGonagall bid quietly, “Let us all hope that we are both wrong.”