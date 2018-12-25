Chapter Text

Izuki kept her head down, depressed. What could you say when even your idol told you your dream was a hopeless one?

Her eyes burned. She’d cried herself out about three blocks back and now her eyes were just itchy and salty. Her face felt raw. Her heart felt like mincemeat. She kicked an empty can despondently where she would usually scoop it up and conscientiously put it in the recycling, words from All Might’s Power Hour ringing in her ears; real heroes save the world in all sorts of ways.

It wasn’t as if she was expecting the universe to just hand over a Pro Hero career and a chance to be number one just because she’d asked. She’d known it would be hard, it would require dedication, that it would hurt. She’d been ready and willing, she’d have done the time, she’d have taken the pain. It was just that…

… she’d always believed in some tiny cell in the corner of her heart that Quirks had nothing to do with merit. Like she could make up for not having one by working harder and longer and keep smiling through it all. She’d thought that determination should have made her as worthy as genetics.

Her ducts must have found a reserve somewhere because her eyes blurred again. Even All Might didn’t believe that. If he didn’t, then no one would. All Might had been her last stand, the rock on which she’d stood her ground.

No one will believe in me.

Izuki had gritted her teeth inside and passed wall after wall of doubt and ridicule and the thing that finally crushed her was the very pedestal on which the bastion of her dreams stood. What could she do? How could she answer that kind of total annihilation?

Izuki was so lost in despair that she was nearly shoved aside by some fleeing tourists before she realized she was walking right into a villain attack. As if it was waiting for her attention, giant fireballs thundered up from the strip mall ahead while panicked bystanders mobbed and jostled each other like rats fleeing a ship. High, high, high overhead Mt Lady cast a shadow three blocks down, but she couldn’t seem to navigate the narrow market alleys without wrecking the district. Sirens were beginning to wail.

Heat gushed over the scene. Izuki unthinkingly moved towards it out of sheer habit; usually she’d be aiming to be first witness on the scene whenever there were Pro Heroes afoot. A dozen steps toward the cataclysm and just brushing the crowd of rubberneckers, she faltered.

What are you doing? What’s the point? When was there ever a point?

Izuki’s face fell. It’d be better for her to just go home. Maybe she should let Kacchan burn all her notebooks. It’s not like she’d need them.

Kacchan. There was a ball of pain she’d yet to deal with. The popping cracks from the merrily burning market place reminded her of him. They even smelled like him – nitroglycerin had a sweet scent.

“What’s going on over there?” one of the Hero Tourists craned his neck to see over the crowd. Another explosion shook the ground beneath their feet.

“I dunno,” someone yelled over the sound of a fire truck pulling up. “It’s like he’s made of slime or something!”

Izuki froze. Her thoughts ran like quicksilver. She’d met a slime villain today. The odds of there being two of them were not high.

“I heard he’s taken some kid! The Pros are too scared to get close in case the kid gets killed!”

Her thoughts were moving at light speed now. Izuki kicked and elbowed and fought through crowd like a wild thing.

It was just a scent Kacchan and there was absolutely no proof Kacchan that that sort of Kacchan coincidence was remotely going to Kacchan happen, but the smell Kacchan and the sound Kacchan were so familiar to Izuki Kacchan that she had to check, she had to make sure…

Kacchan!

Her stomach turned to stone when she saw it; that familiar head of blond spikes fighting and biting and swearing as only Kacchan dared to swear.

This… Izuki fisted two hands into her green hair hard enough to tear it out in terror. She remembered the bottle. She remembered how she’d grabbed hold of All Might and went for an uninvited ride. The bottle must have fallen out of the Pro Hero’s pocket. This is my fault! I did this!

Kacchan had managed to get an arm free – she admired him for it in a distant way, because when she’d grappled with it, it had been like trying to grip water. Kacchan had always been so much cooler than her. He set off a trademark thundering boom, but the sludge villain shrugged that off like it was nothing to him.

Kacchan’s red eyes were wide, terrified. Izuki had never seen him look like that before.

Her feet moved without her thinking.

But the lead in her stomach ground her to a halt four steps in. What will you do? What can you do? You fought this villain before and you didn’t make a mark on him! What’s different about this time?

Doubt paralyzed her, helplessness turned her into a statue. That was Kacchan, the only friend she’d ever really had, once upon a time. He was asking for help. What could she do? She had nothing, no Quirk, no power. She wasn’t enough; not for All Might, not for anyone.

In less than a minute, not even All Might would be able to save Kacchan. His red eyes were disappearing into cackling slime, stark, wide, pleading.

Izuki clenched her fists. She could only watch as some hideous slug ate her former friend like a plant in a garden…

Wait.

There was no unit to describe how fast Izuki’s thoughts ran in that moment. Hyperdrive, maybe. Her feet moved without orders, heading for the semi-burning combi right next to the sludge villain’s last stand, fire hoses starting to drench the world behind her as help finally broke through the crowds. The Pro Heros that were already here weren’t doing anything.

She ripped her school bag off as she ran. Notebooks, pens, books, her tablet, everything was strewn out to join the burning and soaked rubbish on the street as she thundered into the convenience store. She moved so fast that she blinked and was in the right aisle, staring at neat rows of familiar looking cylinders as if she’d suddenly developed a teleportation Quirk. If only!

She plundered every carton she could stuff into her bag, quite a few of them falling on the floor and rolling away. She grabbed the bag and reached without thinking for a set of cheap box cutters hanging off an impulse buy rack as she ran for the front counter. Arms wrapped around her loot, Izuki yanked out all the yen notes in her pocket and threw them at a cowering clerk hiding behind the counter. He tried to yell after her but the words were lost in the perfect silence of Izuki’s mind in a state of pure focus.

Her feet pounded towards the villain. The top of Kacchan’s head all that she could now see of him. She slung the bag on her back as she ran. It was still open, one or two cylinders toppling out from the jolting. With her suddenly free hands, she ripped loose a box cutter from it’s packet just as she reached the sludge villain.

With a war cry that was closer to a terrified scream than an enraged statement of intent, Izuki plunged the box cutter into the reddish dot of slime that was the villains eye. The thing was so startled by the attack that it flowed backwards a little. “Oh what do you think you’re up to you little bitch!”

There was a snap-pop. Izuki could feel the concussion and burn of it all up one side, feeling half her uniform blast away. Jokes on you, villain! She thought manically. I’ve been taking punishment from Kacchan for years!

“Pop, pop, pop! You’ll be sponged off this street you little butterface!” the villain roared.

Kacchan’s head was disappearing.

Izuki grabbed one of her precious cargo, jabbed a finger into the safety seal, felt it crack…

And poured salt over whatever part of the slime villain she could reach.

The villain screamed.

But underneath it was the sound of something with actual lungs gasping a breath of air.

The salt carton was empty. Izuki grabbed another. Crack, pour, scream.

The bad guy’s skin bubbled like she was pouring acid onto it. He writhed and grabbed her up in his sizzling tentacles to throw her back but another rain of salt made him slalom against walls this way and that way to escape what must be an immensely painful attack. The shrieking was high pitched, animal.

Crack, pour, scream.

Izuki – shy, quiet, catch-and-release even mosquitoes Izuki - kept on going.

There was a lot of him, though. The villain was trying to get the salt off but it was being absorbed into his slime body instantly, the drawback of being a mostly liquid state.

“Deku! What the fuck are you doing?!”

Kacchan. Relief welled up even as they were shaken this way and that. “I don’t know! I didn’t think about it! You needed help!” Was about all she could manage before she cracked another cylinder.

Kacchan snarled, teeth white and red eyes glowing with rage. He ripped loose an arm from the bubbling, melting body as they were both slammed against a hot, burning wall. “Fuck! Give me that!” He snatched a salt cylinder from her bag and ripped the lid clean off from the sheer force of his hate.

“Fucking DIE!” Kacchan roared and plunged the salt carton deep into the villain’s body.

Then detonated.

Izuki was flying through the air.

Then she went through a wall, hard.

Then there was a cold numbness seeping through to her core.

The next there was an odd, disconnected pain.

The world washed underwater, sounds and sight became distant and strange.

Izuki must have been unconscious for some of what had just happened. Everything in the scene on the street jumped around and was distorting like some crazy fever dream. All Might was there. It was raining. Then it wasn’t?

Izuki’s brain wasn’t working right. She was taking in information but it wasn’t translating right, she couldn’t draw logic threads from what was happening. It was colour, noise and pain.

Speaking of which, the pain was getting worse. Much worse. It hadn’t felt bad but it was insistent, it wouldn’t abate or be ignored. It felt wrong. Izuki’s whole body felt wrong.

Kacchan was yelling at her. Well, he was always yelling at her over something. She hadn’t even noticed him arriving.

“You stupid fucking nerd,” he was screaming at her in a frothing rage that she’d never heard before, not even on his worst day. “What the actual fuck was that? Huh? You fucking idiot, you utter dumbass, stay awake, stay the fuck awake! Hey, I need some help over here! HERE! HELP!”

Fire hoses were washing over them in steady beats as they were turned this way and that to fight the fires. They were both soaked to the skin in cold water. It made Kacchan’s soaking face look like he was crying. It wasn’t real. Kacchan never cried.

But why was he yelling like that? Why couldn’t she move?

Finally, Izuki took a gasping breath, shocked that it was the first time she’d thought to do that. And another. It was agony. Her whole body was on fire. Being drowned in the slime villain was peaceful compared to what was happening to her now.

Izuki made the mistake of looking down along her body from where she’d been pitched like a softball to land on her side.

There was a piece of steel rebar sticking out of her stomach. It was a sight too heinous to be real. She stared at it, detached.

It was covered in blood. It had entered through her back.

A keening sound filled her ears and she was shocked to realize it was coming from her. Her thoughts peeled back as the pain became unbearable, leaving behind a single concept she could grasp; get it out, get it out, get it out!

“Oi! Hey!” She felt burning hands on her ice cold skin. “Stop moving! Hey! Fucking fuck, stop fucking moving! And stop making those fucking noises! Stop it! ANY OF YOU FUCKING ASSHOLES LISTENING OUT THERE! WE NEED HELP HERE!”

Huge hands dropped on her like the wrath of god, pinning her down.

“Don’t move,” All Might’s soft command pierced her panic. “Please. Stay still. I am here. You are safe. You will be alright.”

Izuki grabbed the words with both bands as her brain fogged over from the shock.

But the one piece of information that got through to her wasn’t a comforting one as she dropped off the cliff of consciousness.

All Might, she thought. Why aren’t you smiling?

*