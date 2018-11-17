Chapter Text



It was a gorgeous day out, the sun was shining and birds were singing. Children were playing outside and lovers were having dates that would become their favourite memories for years to come.

On this day Izuku Midoriya was frantically searching through his notes to do some last minute revisions before a surprise test was held to see how much his class had learned so far.

You see, the green haired boy attended UA Academy, the most prestigious school in japan if not the whole world! And not only that, he was in the hero course, they’re most sought after course to participate in. So in no capacity could he afford to screw up. Fortunately he was in the habit of always taking notes even when he wasn’t required to so hopefully he would be prepared.

“Alright everyone your 5 minutes are up. The test begins now.” Announced his teacher, Shota Aizawa AKA the pro hero Eraserhead.

And so the test begun.

Meanwhile in a endless black void a teenage girl suddenly popped into being, merely floating there. Her long black hair flew around elegantly as she whipped her head around inspecting the inky blackness.

“Sweet, this is perfect!” She said as a small grin appeared upon her lip. She lifted her finger and closed her eyes. A moment passed before her eyes shot open and where there was once nothing, a building now was before her. “I love these powers.”

She walked inside the newly created building to see it completely empty inside. Slowly she waved her hand across her line of sight and as it went past more stuff popped into existence. A large buffet to one side, a bathroom at the other side, 20 beanies on the floor, a few comfortable arm chairs and couches in the back and in front of it all was a large cinema screen.

She surveyed her work and beamed, satisfied. She then walked up to a small device that was attached to the large display and had a few discs beside it. She picked the first in the line up and read it’s title.

‘My Hero Academia. Season 1’

“Perfect!” She exclaimed excitedly. “The rooms all set up, now we just need the audience!”

The girl closed her eyes and focused. In her head the image of Izuku Midoriya appeared, he was sitting at his desk mumbling something about how likely it was he probably failed the test while Aizawa had just finished collecting the test papers.

“You’ll never stop mumbling will you?” The girl asked despite his inability to hear her. She simply giggled at the boy before the image in her head changed. It showed most of UA’s teachers finishing preparations for the sports festival. “Oh, that’s what point in time they’re at? Awesome!”

The image in her head then switched again to a middle aged woman with a striking resemblance to Midoriya. She was merely tending to her house doing small tasks.

The image in her head switched one last time, showing a old man, shorter than most people simply finishing a plate of taiyaki.

The girl opened her eyes again and grinned. No one was doing anything that required their immediate attention which meant she could go through with her plan. She took a step back into the shadows where she couldn’t be seen and snapped her fingers. Suddenly a bright flash engulfed the room.



“Alright, you’ll get your results back after the festival.” Aizawa announced to his class. “However in the meantime I have something to say.”

That sent a tiny bit of worry through everyone as his tone was definitely not a friendly one.

“I won’t name names...” He said, however those paying attention would notice the look he shot in Kaminari’s direction. “but some of you need to take after Midoriya and Yaoyorozu’s example, they have been keeping notes on all our lessons, i expect the rest of you to start doing the same.”

That left a feeling of pride in Midoriya’s chest and he let out a small smile. However before anything else could be said by anyone a bright white light appeared in the room. The last thing anyone heard before everything went quiet was their teachers instructions to brace and be on guard.



“Thanks for the assist Toshi!” A spiky haired blonde said to a tall skinny man in yellow suit, who also had blonde hair however his was long and shaggy.

“No problem, Mic. Always happy to help.” The lanky man said, a small dribble of blood running down his chin.

“Just don’t over do it, we all know you shouldn’t be over-exerting yourself!” A long black haired woman said. “Some men may look sexy suffering but I doubt you would suit that look.”

At the sadistic observation both the blonde’s sweat dropped. Only midnight would find a horrific injury sexy.

Before anyone could reply to it though, a white flash blinded everyone in the room. The last thing Mic saw before everything went dark was Toshinori bulking up into his hero form.



The short old man had just finished his plate of taiyaki when a bright white light filled his room. With a sigh he made one simply remark before he disappeared.

“I’m getting to old for this crap.”



Midoriya immediately took on a fighting stance as soon as he could feel his feet touching the floor again. He opened his eyes and looked around.

He was expecting to see some sort of horrible villain lair, maybe Shigraki standing before him seeking revenge for the USJ. What he wasn’t expecting was a fancy looking home theatre and buffet.

“WHAT THE FUCK?!”

Ok, so Kacchan was here as well, that’s good to know. As he looked around he realised his whole class was here and not just his class but many others as well. All his teachers from UA were they’re heavily on guard, a old man who simply looked frustrated and...

“Mom?!” He blurted out in surprise earning him looks from everyone as they stared between him and the green haired woman in surprise.

“Izuku?! Katsuki?!” She asked as she recognised the two boys. “What’s going on?!”

A big muscly blonde man, All Might, stepped forward. “Yes i’d like to know what’s going on as well. HELLO? IS ANYONE HERE?! SHOW YOURSELF!”

A sudden giggle caught everyone off guard as they watched a black haired girl step out of her hiding spot in the shadows.

“Hi! Sorry about the unexpected abduction but it was the only way to get you all here!” She explained with a bashful look on her face.

“Great, NOW SEND US BACK!” Bakugou roared as charged at her. Aizawa got ready to use his capture tape however before he could...

“KATSUKI, GET BACK HERE THIS INSTANCE!” Midoriya’s mom shouted loud enough to rival the blonde boy’s yells. Much to everyone surprise he actually listened. Stopping and turning back with a frustrated but also slightly scared look on his face.

“Sorry, auntie Inko.” Bakugou said as returned to where he stood before. Everyone who know what the teen was like, including the teachers stared in amazement as a single collective thought went through their heads. ‘Don’t get on her bad side!’

“So predictable!” The girl shook her head, not even phased by Bakugou’s near assault. “Anyways I brought you all here cause I have an offer to make.”

“what exactly is that offer miss...?” the principal of UA, a mouse/dog/bear thing, spoke up before realising he didn’t know the girls name.

“Oh right! How rude of me, I apologise. I’m just excited. My name is Sarah.” She supplied, which caused Present Mic to perk up.

“Oh an English name?” he asked. Being the school’s English teacher made her name interesting to him.

“Yup!! Anyways as for my offer, well it requires a little explaining first. You see, my ‘quirk’ is called rapid evolution.” she said before shifting her focus to Midoriya who was clearly excited by the prospect of a new quirk. “hold your hands out please Midoriya by the way.”

Midoriya looked to Aizawa who nodded his head and so he followed her request hesitantly. She snapped her finger and suddenly a notebook and a pen appeared in the boy’s hands.

“I knew you’d want to take notes as soon as you heard.” She explained which got a few chuckles from those who knew Midoriya’s habit of taking notes and analysing people. “Anyways long story short it allows me to copy powers just be seeing them. Even if they’re fictional. It works by changing the evolutionary patterns in my body. At least that’s as far as I understand it.”

That left a lot of people in awe, the sheer amount of power one could have with a quirk like that was insane to think about.

“What’s more, because of how it works I was able to remove my limitations completely. See this entire building? I created it all. At this point i’m more or less omnipotent.”

The teenagers in the room where enthralled with that description however the adults in the room found it to be seriously alarming.

“I know what you’re thinking and don’t worry, I’m actually not keen on keeping these kinds of powers for long considering what they could actually entail should anything ever go wrong.” Sarah explained which helped relieve some of them a little bit.

“So this offer of yours, i’m guessing it has to do with this home cinema in some capacity?” The old man asked, his interest piqued.

“You got it Gran!” Sarah responded happily. “My offer is too see the future!”

Now that caused a ruckus.

“What?! The future? No way!”

“Yeah right, I bet your just spouting nonsense”

“If you are telling the truth then...the possibilities are immense.”

Sarah cleared her throat loud enough for everyone to hear and quiet down.

“I assure you i am telling the truth!”

“But I assume there’s some kind of catch? Todoroki asked, his eyes trained intensely on the girl.

“A few tiny ones. The first is that I can’t accept some people watching and some people not. Either you all see the future or none of you see it.

Secondly, before you see the future you’ll have to see some of the past.

Thirdly due to the nature of this....situation, it will be presented in the format of a TV show.”



“Awesome, we have our own TV show?”

“Hang on, doesn’t that mean it has a main character?!”

“Oh, maybe it’s me.”

“No it would be Moi, I’m sure!~”

“It’s going to be me! I’m the only person worth following, not you Extra’s”

“KATSUKI!”

“Sorry Auntie, sorry ugh...everyone.”

Everyone was excited at the prospect except for Midoriya who was stressing out as his brain processed the facts. Finally he spoke up.

“You’re all missing the point. Whoever is main character has the most stuff happen to them or the most secrets to keep.” As soon as he said that suddenly everyone was more reluctant about being the main character. “not to mention if we’re all going to see it, then the people selected to be here are probably who this information will affect most. Our entire class being here makes sense then, as well as the teachers. I’m not to sure about you sir.”

He looked towards the old man, Gran Torino as he said this before turned and stared straight at his mom as more people had the realisation he had before he continued. “the fact that my mom is here though means they’re is probably only two people it’s likely to be. either me or Kacchan.”

Sarah beamed as she started to clap gathering everyone’s attention. “Once again you’re analytical skills shine through. Getting to see that in person was quite the treat. You are correct, i’ll simply come out and say it. Izuku Midoriya is the main character.”

At that announcement everyone stared at him in surprise. Inko felt an odd swelling of pride. However what no one but Gran Torino noticed was the worried glance between the greenette and All Might

“Awesome, I guess you being front in centre would be pretty awesome!” Kirishima chimed in, ever the supportive one.

“Which leads me to my final catch!” Sarah exclaimed. “While you’re free to discuss the benefits and drawbacks among yourselves before you decide, I will consider Midoriya’s word final as he is the one most affected by this.”

“Yes that sounds completely fair.” Cementoss spoke up. “However before we discuss it may we ask how important the information gained from this could be?”

“Life-saving.” Sarah replied in an instance as if she was waiting for that specific question. She then turned and looked towards All Might and Gran Torino. “It’s also important you two know it will help reveal his plans.”

While most people where confused by the cryptic last message they were even more surprised by the look on All Might’s face. It was one of pure shock and even potentially horror. The blonde looked down towards the old man and they both nodded to each other.

“Alright everyone, get in a circle so we can discuss this!” The principal announced, everyone following his instructions.

“I’ll just go wait by the buffet then” Sarah informed them before walking off.

“Ok, I think ya’ll know this is gonna come down to one thing.” Snipe spoke up, looking between everyone. “Does anyone have a secret so important that it’s worth not finding out potentially life-saving information?”

Everyone traded looks, most everyone saying they did not have a secret like that. Finally all Eyes landed on Midoriya.

“Well Deku, it’s down to you. It would be your choice anyway but is there anything you think should stay secret that might be revealed?” Uraraka asked. It seems the question was something the boy was actually wrestling with in his head.

‘If i’m the main character, that means any chance of One for All staying secret is essentially zero.’ He looked up and saw All Might staring at him before suddenly the blonde spoke up.

“Young Midoriya. Come with me a moment, I wish to converse privately.” All Might said, ignoring the stares his request garnered him.

“Yeah okay.” The boy agreed and so the two set off towards the nearby bathroom. After checking to make sure their privacy was being respected Midoriya asked the question he wanted to ask the blonde the entire.

“What do you want me to do?” the green haired boy asked.

“What I want is not important young Midoriya. I brought you over here to tell you something. One for All is no longer my secret alone. It is yours as well. It’s true that the protection of the secret is incredibly important but eventually you will have to be the one to decide who should know about it. However I want you to know that regardless of your decision I will support you on it.” All might reassured his successor. “So you got a decision in mind?”

“Yeah, I think I do.” Midoriya said, a steely resolve forming in his eyes.

“Then lets inform the others we’re ready.”

And so the two went back to the group who were patiently waiting for them.

“Oh, you two finish talking about your private matters?” Nemuri asked with a small grin on her face.

“Yes, and i’ve decided what we’re going to do.” Midoriya informed them all before he walked to the buffet where Sarah was eating some crisps.

“Oh Mido! You finally decide what you want to do?” Sarah asked.

“Yes. I have two questions first though.”

“shoot.”

“Why are you doing it like this?”

“two reasons. One certain parts of the past are very important for understanding the future. Two I simply want to see your reactions. Which may be a little annoying I know but i only have these powers for a while so I wanted to have some fun first. Just be glad this is my idea of fun and not reshaping the planet in my own image.”

“ok. And you’re positive this information is life-saving?”

“No doubt about it.”

Midoriya took a breath. That made his decision a lot easier.

“If it’s that important then there’s no way I’d say no. We’ll do it” Midoriya said, his mind made up.

All Might smiled at his protégé, as important as One for All was, it wasn’t more important than someone’s life.

“Awesome! If that’s the case then everyone to your seats. Students have the beanies. Adults have the couches and chairs. Food won’t run out and i put a lot of effort into making it diverse so help yourselves! Also if you need to use the bathroom please go now and in-between episodes ” Sarah informed them giddily.

Everyone made their way to their seats. Midoriya sat front and center. To his right was Uraraka and Todoroki. To his left was Iida and Asui.

Behind him was Ashido who had Kaminari and Sero to her right and Ojiro and Hagakure to her left.

In the third row of beanies Bakugou was at the centre, with Kirishima and Tokoyami to his right and Jirou and Yaoyorozu to his left.

In the final row of beanies, Satou sat at the centre, with Koda and Aoyama to his right and Shoji and Mineta to his left.

Behind the students the teachers had allowed Inko to pick her seat first as she was the civilian among them. She chose to sit on the first couch with All Might to her right and Recovery Girl to her left. Nemuri took the centre of the second couch with Present Mic, Vlad King, Cementoss, Ectoplasm and Snipe sitting either side of her. Finally Nezu, Thirteen, Gran Torino and Aizawa all sat in the armchairs.

“Are we all ready to begin?” Sarah asked, receiving several noises of confirmation. “Great! Just so you all know you’re free to converse among yourselves during the episode but when you do it will pause.”

“now we are all ready, lets watch My Hero Academia.”